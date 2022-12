00:00

There is this poll in saying like, I will abide by it if you want me to step down. And then people voted for him to step down, he says, I want a change. The rules. Yes, he's exactly characterize it. Surely what's happening? He also then responded that we can only guess what he's sort of thinking by his tweets. There are a number of tweets from people saying that, oh, this looks like maybe some bots did, you know, contribute to finish it. And therefore, perhaps you should change the voting system so that RTS any would verify Twitter blew accounts can can contribute to these sort of things. Is he trying to back out of it? Quite possibly. The kind of focus here that we need to look at is really Tesla's stock, because that's the current that's the main thing that has an impact in public markets. Richard, have you been banned from Twitter yet? No, not yet. I think I think, though, this was the way we look at this is that it was basically resignation by remote control. I think he had a very good idea of what the outcome was going to be before he decided to actually put me put the poll on Twitter. And I think he's done it pretty much. Just as the other guest mentioned is he's receiving some heat from his shareholders. He's not paying enough attention to Tesla market performance. The stock has been terrible. So he really needs to refocus back where his attention is needed. But do you think, Richard, that he'll step down? And does it really make a difference if he steps down? Because he's still a majority shareholder, he's still going to be under control. I think that's exactly right. I think you hit the nail on the head. I think he will step down. I think he will appoint another CEO. But at the end of the day, he is the majority shareholder. He controls the company just like Mark Zuckerberg controls matter. So I don't think in terms of policy, an enormous amount will change. What might change is the nature of that policy is implemented. You know, since you took over, it's been very haphazard, a little bit crazy. Up and down. Back back to front. I think that it may become more organized going forward.