Is Major League Pickleball the Next Big Sport?

Larry D wait, having been a star in what is undoubtedly the most popular sport in America. The NFL, you know, now being involved in that, the NBA obviously very fast growing. Do you worry that this is fleeting, that this is a fad, that it won't have the lasting the lasting life of of the better known professional sports? No, I don't believe it. I believe it's going to be a game that's going to be here to stay. You know, we're developing new services where we can put them into gymnasiums. You know, Duran Duran Duran, you know, in the Midwest when it's cold in Minnesota and Wisconsin and Michigan, they're taking young kids and go out there doing a recess and play and learn to love this game and develop it. You know, and I think this is only the very beginning of this sport. And how fast is growing? I think it's going continue to grow at this pace, and the love is going to continue to grow. And and hopefully people will will find the love and passion by watching us and our teams play and compete and, you know, having, you know, professional tennis players thinking about possibly playing professionally and pick a ball and sponsorships come in and raising the purses and things of that nature will make it more attractive to young people and old and older people and then people in general. All right. So, Brian, as we finish up, what are we going to see next? What what is twenty twenty three hold in the early part of the year for this league? Yes. So we're very excited. I think one of the one of the new things we're trying to do, we want to be one of the most innovative leagues in all sports. And we're excited to be the first major American sport to introduce a promotion relegation format similar to what you see in European soccer. This is something that just creates drama for all teams throughout this season as the top teams in the second division will get promoted to the top division for the following season and the bottom teams in the first division get relegated to the lower division. So it's gonna be very exciting because as you know, we double the number of teams this year to 24. And to be fair to the new owners in this coming year and twenty three, the teams, the owners are going to be playing for the right to be in the top premier level in 24 with the twelve best performing teams earning a spot in this premier level in the top league. So, for example, if LeBron James as New York hustlers as the best overall record in twenty three, they're going to earn a spot in premier level and 24. And meanwhile, the players themselves are playing for over five million dollars in prize money over the course of twenty three. So that's something that's pretty exciting as a lot of storylines, a lot of potential narratives. And the 23.