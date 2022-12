00:00

So let's start with the Bank of Japan. What did you make out of this move? Well, obviously, it was a big surprise. There wasn't a lot of telescoping that the move was coming. I'd be a little bit more cautious in terms of predicting exactly where it goes, because Japan has some very significant issues that are hard to address the worry about long term deflation, not inflation. They've had a hard time getting their economy to be as vibrant as they wanted to be. And they have tolerated a lot of debt with most of it held domestically. So it hasn't had the kind of negative ramifications it might have if it were more broadly traded on international markets. I do think it's a move, but I think they have a long ways to go before the gap between their interest rates and normal interest rates in the United States, for example, are anywhere close. So I think one can exaggerate how much it will mean certainly on the margin. It's going to move things, but I don't know that it's going to fundamentally reshape how the world looks. Perhaps the first move we saw was, of course, foreign exchange and what it did to the yen, which had been so weak to strengthen it somewhat because it's been so weak politically against the dollar. Going back to the days when you were treasury secretary. How would you have reacted to this sort of move? I guess you had a different regime back then. Well, I was looking at the opposite. We worried that they might try to weaken the yen to gain unfair advantage in terms of exporting into our market. And we've frequently had very fairly difficult conversations about what our response to that would be and how it would be a real challenge in the relationship. What's happened in the last year is that the rapid decline in the value of the yen has really created a lot of pressure internally within Japan, 30 percent plus devaluation against the dollar in the last recent period. And it's kind of beyond what they would have ever wanted. Now, I don't think that means they want the yen to get very strong and they still want to generally be able to have advantage in export markets. So they've got to find a balance. Fundamentally, I think they have to worry about the domestic condition of the Japanese economy and let the international issues kind of settle out. So let's turn to the international issues, whether this has broad ramifications or not. We're seeing central bank tightening in much of the developed world, certainly led perhaps by the Federal Reserve. A lot of concern right now about a possible global recession. How do you see it? You know, I look around the world, it's hard to answer the question with just one simple generalization, because I think our economy is in a very different place in Europe and China. And I think if you look at our economy, I'm still in the slightly optimistic camp that our exit from the Covid policies, both financial and fiscal, can lead to continued growth or if there is a slowdown and a recession, a very shallow one. I'm not one of the people who thinks we're about to go off the cliff, but partially that's rooted in a confidence that I have that the Fed is trying very carefully to measure what it does not to have that result. You know, it could be that they end up having to go farther and the recession ends up coming the way some fear it will be deeper. But to me, that's not the base case. So I think the United States will be softer, but, you know, emerge pretty strong. Europe, I think, starts out in a weaker place. They went into Covid in a weaker place. They have a war that's in Europe that's very much affecting their economy and inflation. They're going to have to go harder on some of the results that that creates in terms of the value of the inflation and what that means in terms of the interest rate policy. You look to China. We counted on China in the last big recession to help be an engine for the global recovery. I think that's less likely this time. They're going to have a hard time sustaining, you know, 3 to 5 percent growth rate. They're not going to be growing at 6 to 10 percent and they may get to a slower growth rate than that. The very rapid change of policy on Covid is going to lead to an awful lot of illness. I believe in China. I hope that they can control the number of people who die. But that has economic ramifications in terms of people showing up for work as we know so well when we had the waves of Covid here. So I think that China is both in a situation where economic policies have been constraining to growth and now the health situation is going to be slowing, not accelerating. We'll talk about that balance for economic policies on one hand and the health on the other. What levers does China have? What buttons they have to push perhaps on the economic front to really make up for some of the shortcoming on the health side? Well, interestingly, what they've been talking about recently, according to reports, is stimulating consumer demand. I can't tell you how many times in bilateral meetings I urge China to stimulate domestic consumption. Don't put all of your. Forces behind the industrial policies that are creating tax frictions between us. If they move in that direction, I think will be helpful. I'm not sure that the policies will follow. They have a tried and true method of generating big projects and investment initiatives and they're actually pretty good at it, but they're running out of things to invest in in that regard. So I'm hoping that there will be some modest reform there in terms of balancing and in a society where the consumer spending is not driving the economy as much as it does in, say, our own economy. That would be a good thing. I think the health thing is going to be a big issue. I think it's going to slow things down. I've heard conflicting views as to whether or not it becomes a global supply chain crisis. It doesn't have to become a global supply chain crisis to slow down China's economic activity. One last one, Jack. And that is we had we saw China grow more than any economy, perhaps in the history of the world so quickly. But that was when the United States was either encouraging or benign. Now there's some rivalry there. How much of that is a friction cost in further growth for China or for that matter, for the global economy? Look, I think there is friction cost in the economic and geopolitical tension between the US and China. I don't think it's going to go away quickly. And I hope after the meeting between our two presidents that it can be managed in a way that contains the economic and geopolitical risk that comes from that competition. I think that if we continue to put pressure on China's economy in a way that's clearly designed to deal with strategic issues, it's very different that if we're perceived as generally closing down to China and there's a thin line between the two. I think, you know, some of the policy to put in place, as I've learned more about them are actually crafted pretty well to draw that line in a way that is, I think, justifiable. But you can easily move it a little bit and then the tension becomes much worse. And it's not just the administration, it's Congress forming a committee now on China and what's going to come of that. I hope it stays in a place where it's managed. The two leaders meeting has set in motion a higher level of engagement. That's a good thing we didn't have enough engagement before. It's very important to both of our countries and to the world that we manage the issues we have and find ways we can cooperate on things like climate.