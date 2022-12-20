El-Erian Sees 'Sticky' Inflation Ahead

00:00

I've got the greatest quote this morning, and I can't share with you who it came from because they won't allow me to, but I'm happy to share the quote. This individual said to me over the Bloomberg terminal to me that the OJ move, whenever it came and it happens to be today, marks the end of the free money trade. The BMJ went first in its the last hour. My initial reaction to those words is, okay, but does it stick? Is this something we accept from and live in a brand new world and stay there for a while? Or is that we just gone all the way back to where we came from? Pre pandemic? What is it? We are not going back to where we came from. We're not going back to where we came from for many reasons. One was the unintended consequences of a ridiculous regime of very low interest rates and infinite QE. So we're not going there. Inflation is not going to come down in an orderly fashion. We're going to get sticky inflation when we get to 4 percent. There's going to be a major decision to be made by society as to what to do next. So, no, we are not going to the old regime. We are exiting one regime and entering another regime of money being priced more appropriately.