El-Erian Says BOJ Yield Pivot Is 'Quite Smart'

Mohamed El-Erian, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the Bank of Japan's yield pivot is a step toward normalization during an interview with Jonathan Ferro on "Bloomberg The Open." BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda shocked markets Tuesday by saying he’ll now allow Japan’s 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, double the previous upper limit of 0.25%. El-Erian's opinions are his own. (Source: Bloomberg)

