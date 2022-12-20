El-Erian Concerned the Fed Will Overtighten

00:00

What mistakes you think this Fed is making at the moment? I think they're going to overtighten and they're not going to acknowledge that in a world in which the supply siders became the main issue. A 2 percent inflation target doesn't make total sense. It doesn't mean you change it, but it means you know where I'm going next. That way they can change it. I mean, it is impossible to increase an inflation target that you've missed consistently. Credibility. Argentina tried that. You don't want to go. Look out. Worked out. But what they're gonna try and do is is try to convince us that we can have stable inflation at 3 to 4 percent and it's not at the end of the world. DAX got into the ISE do that. What happens if they try and do that? I think that's what they're gonna have to do because the alternative of crushing the economy is much worse. And they can't explicitly increase the inflation. But look, they're in trouble. I wrote an article saying, you know, you've had two horrible years for the Fed and trying to get back on side is not that easy when you've had two horrible years. It's hard to answer this question if they tolerate three to four without explicitly changing the target. Is that constructive for risk going into next year? If we can get to a stable inflation at 3 to 4. Absolutely. Okay. But you've got to get that.