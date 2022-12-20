'Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition' Full (12/20/22)

00:00

BOJ SHOCKER. GOVERNOR KURODA STUNS THE MARKETS BY ADJUSTING HIS YIELD CURVE CONTROL POLICY, SIGNALING THE BANK MADEBE INCHING TOWARDS NORMALIZATION. THE SURPRISE SINCE THE END TO THE STRONGEST LEVELS WHILE GLOBAL EQUITIES AND BONDS SLUMP. CRIMINAL CHARGES AS WELL. A HOUSE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR HIS ROLE IN THE JANUARY 6 ASSAULT ON THE U.S. CAPITOL, THE FIRST EVER REFERRAL OF A FORMER PRESIDENT. YIELDS ARE RISING AND EQUITIES ARE FALLING OVERALL AFTER THE BOJ EMULATED CENTRAL BANK PEERS. THE HAWKISH MOVES LIFTED THE YEN. SOME OF THE MOVES OVERNIGHT ARE QUITE INCREDIBLE, YEN THE HIGHEST IN MORE THAN FOUR MONTHS, THAT SENT DOMESTIC BOND YIELDS 20 BASIS POINTS HIGHER. ON THE BACK OF THAT, EUROPEAN STOCKS OPENED ABOUT 1% LOWER AND WE ARE SEEING SIMILAR PRESSURE ACROSS THE BOARD. S & P 500 FUTURES NOW ONLY DOWN .1%. UNTIL NOW, THE BOJ HAD BEEN THE OUTLIER AMONGST CENTRAL BANKS. NO MORE. WE WERE JUST SAYING THE BANK OF JAPAN SHOCKING MARKETS BY DOUBLING A CAPS ON 10-YEAR YIELDS, SPARKING A JUMP IN THE YEN AND A SLIDE IN GOVERNMENT BONDS. GOVERNOR KURODA SAYS THE MOVE SHOULD NOT BE SEEN AS A RATE HIKE. HE DOES NOT THINK FURTHER WIDENING OF THE YIELD BAND IS ALSO NEEDED. WE ARE JOINED BY HUGH GIMBER, AND OUR TEAM LEADER FOR EQUITY SERVICES. WE WERE GETTING READY WITH OUR MULLED WINES AND THEN KURODA SAYS NOT SO MUCH. IS THIS TOWARDS NORMALIZATION? DO YOU BELIEVE WHEN HE SAYS THIS IS JUST MARKET FUNCTIONING? HUGH: IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE HOW THE BANK OF JAPAN'S CURRENT POLICY IS SUSTAINABLE. CLEARLY THE MARKETS HAVE BEEN SHOCKED BY THE MOVES OVERNIGHT, THAT WAS INEVITABLE GIVEN THE NATURE OF YIELD CURVE CONTROL. YOU CAN ONLY EVER END IT WITH A SURPRISE TO AVOID THE MARKET TRYING TO BREAK THAT LIMIT FOR YOU. BUT NOW IF YOU READ THE STATEMENT, INFLATION IS TRANSITORY, WAGE GROWTH IS LOW AND YOU THINK, WHERE HAVE WE HEARD THIS BEFORE? IT FEELS DIFFICULT FOR THE BANK OF JAPAN TO AVOID MAKING FURTHER MOVES NEXT YEAR. FRANCINE: DO YOU SEE THIS AS A FED TYPE MOVE? OR IS THIS BABY STEPS BOJ STYLE? > > IT IS CONTINUATION OF THE HAWKISH COMMENTARY FROM THE FED AND ECB LAST WEEK WHICH JOLTED STOCKS WHICH SOLVE HIS TWO-MONTH RALLY FROM SEPTEMBER LOWS. WE SAW THE DOW ENTER BULL MARKETS. AND LAST WEEK THE CENTRAL BANKS MADE CLEAR THAT THE MARKETS WERE WRONG, INVESTORS WERE OVERLY OPTIMISTIC AND THEY WILL CONTINUE RATE HIKES DESPITE TAMING INFLATION. AND BOJ IS JUST THE LATEST IN A LINE OF MAJOR CENTRAL BANKS. FRANCINE: BUT IF IT IS JUST THE LATEST, I DON'T KNOW IF WE WILL SEE A LOT MORE FROM THE BOJ, AND THE MARKET IS PRICING IF A NEW GOVERNOR COULD CHANGE POLICY. HUGH: WE'VE HEARD RUMORS OVER THE WEEKEND AROUND A CHANGE IN THE ACCORD BETWEEN THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT AND THE BANK OF JAPAN. THIS SETS THE STAGE FOR THE NEXT MOVE WHICH IN MY MIND HAS TO BE AN INCREASE IN THE 10-YEAR YIELD TARGET, WHICH IS THE NEXT STEP. PREVIOUSLY WE THOUGHT THAT WOULD HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL AFTER THE NEW GOVERNOR TAKES OVER. I THINK THAT IS THE BASE CASE NOTE BUT MARKETS WILL BE EDGING FORWARD. IT IS NOT HERE HOW THIS SOLVES THE BANK OF JAPAN'S PROBLEM TO IMPROVE MARKET LIQUIDITY BECAUSE ALL THEY HAVE DONE OVERNIGHT IS BUMP UP THE LIMIT AT WHICH YIELDS ARE PUSHING AGAINST, AND THERE WILL BE FORCED TO KEEP BUYING MORE AND MORE. FRANCINE: GOVERNOR KURODA SAYS HE WILL KEEP THE YIELD BAND AS IT IS, DO YOU BELIEVE HIM? HUGH: FOR NOW. WAGE GROWTH WAS WHERE ALL OF THE CENTRAL BANKS WERE WRONG IN 20, THEY MISJUDGED THE PACE AT WHICH WAGE GROWTH ACCELERATES. THAT IS THE KEY ISSUE TO TRACK. BUT BANK OF JAPAN HAS MET THE CONDITIONS TO TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY, IT IS NOW A QUESTION WHEN RATHER THAN IF. FRANCINE: AND WE ALSO KNOW THAT JAPANESE INVESTORS BY A HUGE AMOUNT OF TREASURIES AND EUROPEAN BONDS. IS THIS THE STORY OF THE END OF 2022? > > JAPAN IS THE WORLD'S LARGEST CREDITOR. A STRATEGIST YESTERDAY SAID TO ME THAT NOW THERE WILL LIKELY BE AN EXIT FROM BONDS IN THE U.S. AND FRANCE AS A RESULT OF TODAY'S MOVE. WE MIGHT SEE MORE SELLING PRESSURE, AND MORE INFLOWS INTO YEN BONDS. FRANCINE: IT MAKES IT MORE ATTRACTIVE TO GET MONEY BACK INTO THE COUNTRY. HUGH: IF WE SEE A BACKUP IN U.S. TREASURY YIELDS, THAT'S AN OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS TO BE ADDING TO FIXED INCOME. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE FEDERAL RESERVE PATH NEXT YEAR, WE HAVE MUCH CLEARER SITE AS TO WHERE THEY ARE PLANNING TO END THE TIGHTENING CYCLE, AND WITH THAT U.S. FIXED INCOME LOOKS ATTRACTIVE AT THESE LEVELS. SO IF WE SEE A BACKUP IN YIELDS ON THE BACK OF REPATRIATION, THAT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO ADD. FRANCINE: IS THIS CLASSIC KURODA , HE IS ALWAYS SURPRISING MARCUS, I DON'T KNOW WHETHER IT IS A LESSON IN DOING THAT MUCH -- DOING NOT THAT MUCH. HUGH: HE SAYS IT IS A YIELD CURVE CONTROL TARGET. ONE OF THE MOST INTERESTING STATEMENTS FROM THE BOJ THE LAST THREE MONTHS WAS HOW THEY TALKED ABOUT RETHINKING EXIT STRATEGIES BEFORE IMPLEMENTING NEW POLICY. IF YOU LOOK BACK TO THE RBA WHERE THE MARKET SAID WE KNOW YOU ARE NOT PLANNING TO ADJUST YIELD CURVE CONTROL, BUT WE ARE GOING TO DO IT ON YOUR BEHALF BASICALLY, AND THIS KIND OF NO, NO, THEN BANG, WE GET THE MOVE WAS THE ONLY WAY OUT FOR JAPAN. IT IS MORE ABOUT THE CONCEPT OF YIELD CURVE CONTROL THAN THEIR POLICY IN PARTICULAR. FRANCINE: GIVEN THE BOJ CRACKED, IS THIS A DEFEAT? > > YES, INFLATION WAS WAY TOO HIGH IN JAPAN. WHEN A DEB FISCHER BANK LIKE BOJ COMES UP WITH A HAWKISH COMMENT LIKE TODAY, IT MEAN CENTRAL BANKS ARE FORCED TO FIGHT INFLATION DESPITE THEIR STANDARD POLICIES. THIS IS ANOTHER JOLT FOR EQUITY MARKET INVESTORS WHO WERE WAY TOO OPTIMISTIC OVER THE PAST TWO MONTHS. WE SAW YET ANOTHER BEAR MARKET RALLY WHICH IS NOW COMING TO A HALT. WE ARE SEEING THE S & P 500 AND NASDAQ COMING OFF CRITICAL LOWS, THEY ARE TRADING BELOW THE 100 AND 50-DAY MOVING AVERAGE AND THIS DOWNTREND MAY CONTINUE CONSIDERING TODAY. FRANCINE: WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR TREASURIES? HUGH: THE PRESSURE ON TREASURY YIELDS IS GOING TO BE HIGHER BUT WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE RELATIVE VALUE OPTIONS WITHIN GLOBAL FIXED INCOME, U.S. TREASURIES ARE THE STANDOUT MARKET. WE HEARD FROM THE FED EARLIER THEY KNEW WHERE THEY ARE HEADED NOW. YOU LOOK AT THE ECB, THE BANK OF ENGLAND, NOW ADD THE BANK OF JAPAN TO THE LAST WHERE FRANKLY THERE ARE MUCH BIGGER QUESTIONS AS TO HOW FAR THEY MOVE IN 2023, SO THIS COULD ADD TO UPWARD YIELD PRESSURE BUT ON A RELATIVE VALUE BASIS TREASURIES ARE THE STANDOUT. FRANCINE: HOW FAR WILL THE FED HAVE TO HIKE? IF YOU LISTEN TO OFFICIALS IT IS CLEAR THAT INFLATION MAY HAVE PEAKED, BUT IT IS NOT COMING DOWN WITHOUT INTEREST-RATE RATE HIKES. HUGH: THEY DO HAVE FURTHER TO GO, I WOULD EXPECT ANOTHER 75, 50 IN FEBRUARY AND 25 IN MARCH. BUT THE FED KNOWS THAT THE FORWARD-LOOKING INDICATORS ARE STARTING TO MOVE ON IN FAVOR. THEY WANT TO SEE THAT COMING THROUGH IN HARD DATA NOW. HENCE THEY WANT ANOTHER FEW MONTHS TO GET A CLEAR PICTURE BUT THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL IS MORE POSITIVE. FRANCINE: THERE IS A CLEAR SHIFT IN WHEN THE MARKETS ARE EXPECTING A CUT FROM THE FED. > > WE ARE NOW MOVING TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR. ORIGINALLY THE MARKETS DID EXPECT THE FED PIVOT TO COME AT THE END OF THIS YEAR OR EARLY NEXT YEAR, BUT NOW MORE STRATEGISTS SAY WE ARE IN FOR A ROUGH FIRST QUARTER FOR EQUITIES. ONLY AFTER JUNE MIGHT THE FED FINALLY STOP HIKING RATES. EU LEADERS STRIKE A DEAL TO CAP NATURAL GAS PRICES. WE WILL HAVE THE DETAILS NEXT. FRANCINE: ECONOMICS, FINANCE, POLITICS. I'M FRANCINE LACQUA IN LONDON. EU NATIONS HAVE BROKEN A DEADLOCK AND STRUCK A DEAL TO CAP NATURAL GAS PRICES AT 180 EUROS PER MEGAWATT HOUR TO EASE THE ENERGY CRISIS. ANNA SHIRAEVSKAYA JOINS US NOW, HOW WOULD THIS WORK? > > IT WILL BE TRIGGERED AUTOMATICALLY IF THE CURRENT MONTH GAS BENCHMARK EXCEEDS 180 EUROS PER MEGAWATT HOUR FOR THREE DAYS. IT CAN BE APPLIED FROM THE 15TH OF FEBRUARY AND WILL BE IN PLACE FOR ONE YEAR. FRANCINE: IS IT GOING TO BE EFFECTIVE? > > IT WILL BE EFFECTIVE IN AVOIDING EXTREME PRICE SPIKES WE SAW IN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER. THE APPROVED LEVEL OF 180 PER MEGAWATT HOUR IS MUCH LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL PROPOSAL, AND SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE THE CURRENT PRICE. SO WE WILL SEE HOW THAT WILL HELP REDUCE PRICE SPIKES. WILL IT BE EFFECTIVE IN TERMS OF DELIVERING SUPPLY TO EUROPE? THAT'S THE BIGGEST CONCERN. THE SUPPLY COULD GO ELSEWHERE, THAT IS THE BIG CONCERN FOR THE MARKET AT THE MOMENT. FRANCINE: WHEN DO WE KNOW IF THESE CONCERNS WERE RIGHT BECAUSE IT MESSES UP THINGS WE WERE TRYING TO DO, OR IT GOES SMOOTHLY? > > THAT ALSO DEPENDS ON DEMAND. GOLDMAN SACHS WARNED THAT WOULD TRIGGER CONSUMPTION. AND IF YOU HAVE INCREASED CONSUMPTION BUT SUPPLY DOESN'T CHANGE, THERE MIGHT BE AN EVEN BIGGER SHORTAGE OF GAS IN THE EUROPEAN MARKET. THE FOCUS WILL BE ON WHETHER THEY WILL BE ABLE TO FILL STORAGE WITHOUT RUSSIAN GAS FLOWS. THE PRICE CAP WILL LOWER PRICE SPIKES BUT THE AMOUNT OF GAS REMAINS TO BE SEEN. FRANCINE: WE ARE BACK WITH HUGH GIMBER, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT. ON ENERGY, I DON'T KNOW WHETHER THE ENERGY COMPLEX IS BEING PRICED IN OTHER THAN EARNINGS. IT IS PART OF THE EARNINGS COMPLEX BUDGETED HAVE MORE WAITING ON EQUITY MOVEMENTS IN GENERAL? HUGH: THE ENERGY OUTPERFORMANCE HAS REALLY NOT BEEN ADJUSTED AT ALL. WHEN YOU ARE LOOKING ACROSS THE MARKET AT AREAS THAT COULD SEE VALUATION UPSIDE IN 2023, I PUT ENERGY IS ONE OF THOSE CATEGORIES. WE ARE ALSO HEARING OVERNIGHT THAT THIS IS A TEMPORARY PRICE CAP THAT DOESN'T GO ANYWHERE TO SOLVING THE MEDIUM-TERM PROBLEM. WHEN WE ARE LOOKING ACROSS AND TRYING TO FIND POCKETS THAT HAVE BEEN OVERSOLD IN 2022 FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY IS ONE REALLY EXCITING AREA FOR NEXT YEAR. BECAUSE THE MEDIUM-TERM SOLUTION IS NOT ABOUT PRICE CAPS, IT IS ABOUT CHANGING THE ENERGY MIX AND MOVING AWAY FROM GAS ALTOGETHER. THERE ARE INTERESTING ENTRY POINTS OPENING UP PARTICULARLY IF WE SEE MORE STABLE BOND YIELDS NEXT YEAR. FRANCINE: ARE EQUITY MARKETS PRICING IN GLOBAL RECESSION? IT IS UNCLEAR WHAT IS PRICED IN MARKETS RIGHT NOW. HUGH: WHAT WE DO KNOW VERY CLEARLY IS THAT EVERYONE IS ANTICIPATING THIS RECESSION. THIS IS THE MOST FORECASTED RECESSION WE HAVE EVER HAD. THEREFORE TO SAY EQUITY MARKETS WILL BE SHOCKED BY THIS NEXT YEAR IS REALLY DIFFICULT. WHAT I WOULD SAY IS THAT WHEN YOU LOOK ACROSS THE MARKET, U.S. GROWTH IS AN AREA THAT STANDS OUT IS TOO OVERVALUED. AND AN AREA WHERE YOU CAN SEE FURTHER EARNINGS DISAPPOINTMENT, BUT THERE ARE PARTS OF THE MARKET WHETHER IT IS MORE VALUE-TILTED REGION SUCH AS EUROPE WHERE THERE IS LOTS OF BAD NEWS IN THE PRICE, AND IT COULD BE BAD FOR THE ECONOMY NEXT YEAR BUT IT SHOULD BE BETTER FOR THE MARKET. FRANCINE: ARE THERE PARTS OF THE MARKET WHERE YOU WORRY ABOUT LIQUIDITY? HUGH: THE UNWIND OF LIQUIDITY IS STILL ONE OF THE BIG UNKNOWNS. WHAT WE HAVE LEARNED OVER RECENT MONTHS IS THAT CENTRAL BANKS ARE NOT GOING TO ALLOW THEIR LIQUIDITY REDUCTION TO GET IN THE WAY OF TIGHTENING PLANS NEXT YEAR. THE BANK OF ENGLAND HAVE SHOWN US THE MODEL, WHICH IS THAT INTEREST RATE HIKES ARE USED TO CONTROL MONETARY POLICY. AND REALLY THE BALANCE SHEET IS ABOUT FINANCIAL STABILITY. LOOK BACK TO SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER, YOU GET A SHOCK IN BOND MARKETS AND THOSE LIQUIDITY FUNDS ARE GONE VERY QUICKLY. FRANCINE: YOU GET A DIVERGENCE BETWEEN THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND ECB, HOW DO YOU PLAY STERLING? HUGH: STERLING IS FUNDAMENTALLY WEAK. AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND THEY ARE IN A DIFFICULT POSITION BECAUSE THEY TRIED TO TIPTOE GENTLY TO CONTROL INFLATION. THEY WERE PUSHING BACK ON THE MARKET PRICING FOR WHERE THEY NEEDED TO GET IN 2023. THAT'S NOW GONE OUT OF THE STATEMENT BUT STILL THEY HAVE MORE CATCH-UP TO BE MADE. THE CHALLENGE IS THAT WILL WEAKEN GROWTH. THE BACKDROP FOR STERLING NEXT YEAR IS STILL PRETTY WEAK. I WOULDN'T WANT TO BE PLAYING THE WEAKER DOLLAR TREND AGAINST THE POUND. I THINK AGAIN OR A SWISS FRANC WOULD BE BETTER WAYS OF DOING THAT. FRANCINE: DO YOU BUY ANY PART OF THE GILT CURVE? HUGH: THERE ARE BETTER OPPORTUNITIES ELSEWHERE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR GOOD INSIGHT INTO HOW SINFUL BANKS BEHAVE, YOU NOW HAVE THAT WITH THE FED AND THE RELATIVE VALUE OFFER OF TREASURIES OVER GUILT IS CLEAR. FRANCINE: IT WILL DEPEND ON WHETHER THE LABOR MARKET HOLD STRONG, THAT MAKES OR BREAKS THE HOUSING MARKET AND EVERYTHING THAT GOES WITH IT. HUGH: COMPLETELY. COMING BACK TO YOUR FIRST QUESTION, IT DEFINES WHETHER EQUITIES HAVE PRICED A BIG ENOUGH RECESSION NEXT YEAR BECAUSE WE NEED THE LABOR MARKET TO SLOW TO BREAK THE BACK OF THE REMAINING STRONG PARTS OF INFLATION. PARTICULARLY, CORE SERVICES IN THE U.S. SOME OF THE FORWARD-LOOKING INDICATORS ARE HEADING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, WE'RE SEEING SLOWDOWN IN WAGES, A COUPLE OF WEAKER NONFARM PAYROLL PRINTS NEXT YEAR WOULD BE A GOOD WAY TO START 2023 TO GET CLARITY ABOUT WHEN THE FED CAN PAUSE. FRANCINE: TECHNICALLY, DO CERTAIN SECTORS LOOK ATTRACTIVE OR DO YOU GO FOR INDIVIDUAL NAMES? HUGH: YOU STILL WANT A BIT OF A VALUE TELL. ENERGY IS ONE WE TALKED ABOUT. THE BANKS HAVE FURTHER UPSIDE TO BE PRICED IN AN TERMS OF THIS HIGHER INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT. I ALSO THINK ABOUT LEANING TOWARDS DIVIDEND PAYERS. THAT'S ONE AREA OF THE MARKET THAT HAS NOT PERFORMED WELL THIS YEAR, PAYOUT RATIOS ARE LOW. WE HAVE SEEN THAT HIGH INFLATION ENVIRONMENTS TEND TO BE WHERE THAT KIND OF INCOME REALLY WORKS. THAT WOULD BE ANOTHER WAY OF ADDING DEFENSIVE CHARACTERISTICS TO AN EQUITY PORTFOLIO, WHEN YOU'RE TRADITIONAL DEFENSIVE'S LIKE UTILITIES, STAPLES AND HEALTH CARE ARE THE EXPENSIVE DEFENSIVES. FRANCINE: HUGH GIMBER, GLOBAL MARKET STRATEGIST AT J.P. MORGAN, WE WILL SEE YOU IN 2023. COMING UP, MEMBERS ONLY TWITTER WILL RESTRICT VOTING ON COMPANY POLICY TO PAYING BLUE MEMBERS. MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW. I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. LET'S GET TO THE FIRST WORD NEWS, HERE'S LEIGH-ANN GERRANS. LEIGH-ANN: A HOUSE COMMITTEE HAS RECOMMENDED DONALD TRUMP BE PROSECUTED FOR HIS ROLE IN THE JANUARY 6 ASSAULT ON THE CAPITOL. THE COMMITTEE VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO REFER TRUMP FOR PROSECUTION BY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR FOUR CRIMINAL OFFENSES, INCLUDING INSURRECTION. IT IS THE FIRST SUCH REFERRAL FOR A FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT, ADDING TO THE LEGAL TROUBLES PLAGUING TRUMP'S 2024 REELECTION BID. EUROPEAN NATIONS HAVE REACHED A DEAL TO CAP NATURAL GAS PRICES AT 180 EUROS PER MEGAWATT HOUR. IT ENDS MONTHS OF FROM THE LOCAL -- MONTHS OF POLITICAL WRANGLING OVER AN ENERGY CRISIS THAT HAS RISK PUSHING THE REGION INTO RECESSION. BUT CAP A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN AN EARLIER PROPOSAL BY THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION WHICH WOULD NOT HAVE PREVENTED THE PRICE SPIKES SEEN EARLIER THIS YEAR AS RUSSIA CURB THE GAS SUPPLIES. FTX CO-FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S PREPARATIONS TO BE EXTRADITED TO THE U.S. APPEARED TO BE BACK ON TRACK. BANKMAN-FRIED TOLD A JUDGE IN THE BAHAMAS HE WILL END HIS FIGHT TO AVOID BEING SENT TO THE U.S. TO FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES OVER THE COLLAPSE OF HIS CRYPTO EMPIRE, BUT HIS LOCAL LAWYER SAID HE WAS NOT AWARE OF THE PLAN. THE HEARING WAS ADJOURNED AND BANKMAN-FRIED RETURNED TO JAIL. NOW IT APPEARS HE AND HIS LAWYER ARE ON THE SAME PAGE. UNDERSTATEMENT OF THE YEAR IN TERMS OF THE BOJ SHOCKING WITH A BOOST TO THE YIELD TARGET CEILING. WE HAVE HAD HUGE MOVES ACROSS THE GLOBE REALLY. WE ALSO HAVE THE FIRST ECONOMIST FROM BLOOMBERG TALKING ABOUT WHAT HE THINKS THAT TAKE OVER IS. HE GOES BACK SAYING, WE HAVE SHIPPED THE MARKETS, LONG-TERM BOND YIELDS TOOK OFF. THE IMPLICATIONS GO FAR BEYOND JAPAN. THE BOJ WAS THE LAST ADVANCED ECONOMY HOLDING OUT ON MONETARY TIGHTENING. NOW ALLOWING THE YIELD TO GO HIGHER THAN BEFORE, AND THE SHOCK WILL AFFECT MARKETS NOT ONLY FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR BUT PROBABLY INTO 2023. COMING, MEMBERS ONLY TWITTER WILL NOW RESTRICT VOTING ON COMPANY POLICY TO PAID BLUE MEMBERS. WE WILL GET MORE ON ALL OF THIS WITH THE RADIO FREE MOBILE FOUNDER. BOJ SHOCKER, ADJUSTING THE YIELD CURVE POLICY SIGNALING THE CENTRAL BANK MAY BE INCHING TOWARDS MOBILIZATION. THE YEN TO ITS STRONGEST LEVEL SINCE AUGUST. GOVERNMENT BONDS AND GLOBAL EQUITIES SLUMPED. THE HOUSE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR HIS ROLE IN THE JANUARY 6 THE SALT ON THE CAPITAL. THE FIRST EVER REFERRAL OF A FORMER PRESIDENT. I'M FRANCINE LACQUA IN LONDON. THE BOJ SURPRISE MOVE, LET US BRING IN VALERIE. TALK TO US ABOUT SOME OF THE BROADER IMPACT OF THE MOVE. > > I WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN JAPANESE FRONT END RATES. THEY TRIED TO SAY AGAIN AND AGAIN THIS IS NOT THE BEGINNING OF A TIGHTENING CYCLE. BUT THE MARKET CLEARLY TOOK IT THE OTHER WAY. A GOOD PROXY FOR WHERE INTEREST RATES WILL BE, ROSE NEARLY 20 BASIS POINTS, THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE MARKET PUSHING ON THE BANK OF JAPAN TRYING TO PRICE IN A FULL CYCLE. YOU MAY NOT GET THAT SIGNAL FROM THE BANK OF JAPAN UNTIL APRIL WHEN KURODA SET -- STEPS DOWN. A LOT OF JAPANESE INVESTORS OWN FOREIGN ASSETS, THEY ARE ONE OF THE BIGGEST HOLDERS OF TREASURIES. WHEN MOVES LIKE THIS HAPPEN IN THE FRONT END, OF THE WAY THAT THEY HEDGE THEIR ASSETS TO BRING THEM BACK HOME, TO BRING THE RETURNS ON THEIR ASSETS BACK INTO JAPANESE YEN THEY START TO LOOK LESS ATTRACTIVE MEANING TREASURIES, BONDS, ADULTS, ALL THESE THINGS WHICH WE KNOW THEY HOLD COULD LOOK VULNERABLE TO REPATRIATION OF FLOWS. FRANCINE: HOW LONG WOULD THAT TAKE? ARE JAPANESE INVESTORS BIG ENOUGH TO HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON MARKETS? VALERIE: JAPANESE INVESTORS HAVE VERY LARGE PENSION FUNDS. THIS COULD DEFINITELY BE A STORY THAT COULD EKE OUT OVER Q1 AND Q2 MAYBE ALL OF 2023 BUT DEFINITELY IF YOU LOOK AT THE LIFE INSURANCE INDUSTRY, THREE POINT $5 TRILLION OF ASSETS THEY OWN AND AS I MENTIONED THE LARGEST FOREIGN HOLDER OF TREASURIES, THEY ARE ALSO VERY INVOLVED IN BONDS AND GILTS. IF WE SEE A SMALL ASSET RELOCATE -- REALLOCATION WE COULD SEE THESE AS THEY ARE REPATRIATED BACK IN. FRANCINE: THANK YOU SO MUCH TO READ ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER WILL RESTRICT VOTING AND MAJOR POLICY DECISIONS TO PAYING TWITTER BLUE SUBSCRIBERS. THIS COMES AFTER 57.5% VOTED FOR HIM TO GIVE UP HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANY. RICHARD WINDSOR JOINS US -- THEY BOTH JOIN US. ALEX, JUST RUN US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENED. SAYING I'LL ABIDE BY IT IF THEY WANTED TO STEP DOWN AND THE PEOPLE VOTED FOR HIM TO STEP DOWN AND THEN HE CHANGED IT. ALEX: HE ALSO THEN RESPONDED WITH WHAT HE IS THINKING BY HIS TWEETS, NUMBER OF TWEETS SAYING THIS LOOKS LIKE MAYBE SOME SPOTS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS AND THEREFORE PERHAPS YOU SHOULD CHANGE THE VOTING SYSTEM SO THAT ONLY PEOPLE WHO ARE VERIFIED TWITTER BLUE ACCOUNTS CAN CONTRIBUTE TO THESE. IS HE TRYING TO BACK OUT OF IT, QUITE POSSIBLY. THE FOCUS WE NEED TO LOOK AT IS REALLY TESLA STOCK BECAUSE THAT'S THE MAIN THING FOR PUBLIC MARKETS. FRANCINE: HAVE YOU BEEN BANNED FROM TWITTER YET? RICHARD: NOT YET. THE WAY WE LOOK AT THIS IS BASICALLY RESIGNATION BY REMOTE CONTROL. I THINK THAT A GOOD IDEA OF WHAT THE OUTCOME WOULD BE BEFORE HE DECIDED TO PUT UP POLL ON TWITTER. I THINK HE'S DONE IT AS THE OTHER GUESTS MENTIONED, HE IS RECEIVING SOME HEAT FROM SHAREHOLDERS, HE'S NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO TESLA. HE REALLY NEEDS TO REFOCUS BACK WHERE HIS ATTENTION IS. FRANCINE: DO YOU THINK HE WILL STEP DOWN AND DOES REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE IF HE STEPS DOWN BECAUSE HE STILL MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER. RICHARD: I THINK YOU HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. I THINK HE WILL STEP DOWN. I THINK HE WILL APPOINT ANOTHER CEO, BUT AT THE END OF THE DAY HE IS THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, HE CONTROLS THE COMPANY JUST LIKE MARK ZUCKERBERG CONTROLS META-. I DON'T THINKS IN TERMS OF POLICY AND ENORMOUS AMOUNT WILL CHANGE. WHAT MY CHANGES THE NATURE THAT THAT POLICY IMPLEMENTED. SINCE HE TOOK OVER AS BEEN VERY HAPHAZARD, I THINK IT MAY BECOME MORE ORGANIZED GOING FORWARD. FRANCINE: HIM NO LONGER BEING CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOESN'T MEAN HE WON'T TWEET. ALEX: AND IT ALSO DOESN'T MEAN HE WON'T BE VERY HANDS-ON. HE'S NOT PERSONALLY -- HE HAS A HEAVY VESTED INTEREST IN THIS COMPANY SUCCEEDING AND SOME OF THE CHALLENGES, WHO'S IN A COME IN AS CEO IF YOU'VE GOT YOU ON BREATHING DOWN YOUR NECK CONSTANTLY. -- IF YOU'VE GOT ELON BREATHING DOWN YOUR NECK CONSTANTLY. SINCE THEN, THEY PREPARED SOME OF THEIR GAINS WITH PERHAPS THE MARKET SORT OF REALIZES SOME OF THE REALITIES OF THIS IS NOT IMMEDIATELY STEPPING DOWN AND HE'S LIKELY TO STILL BE HEAVILY INVOLVED. FRANCINE: CAN YOU IMAGINE BEING ELON -- BEING CHIEF EXECUTIVE? RICHARD: MY FAVORITE CHOICE IS SHERYL SANDBERG. SHE'S HAD MARK ZUCKERBERG BREATHING DOWN HER NECK FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS SO SHE IS USED TO IT AND SHE DID SUCH A GREAT JOB OF MONETIZING THE FACEBOOK APP WHEN IT WENT PUBLIC I THINK SHE WOULD BE A GREAT CHOICE. FRANCINE: I KNOW WE ARE GETTING BOGGED DOWN, THERE WERE ICONS THAT WERE SQUARE NOT ROUND AND THEY PUT IT IN ALL SORTS OF CHISELS -- FRAZZLES. RICHARD: IT GENERATES AN AWFUL LOT OF REVENUE FOR WHAT IT DOES IN TERMS OF TRAFFIC. SUBSCRIPTIONS IS A POSSIBILITY, I LOOKED AT THIS POSSIBILITY YEARS AGO AND IT IS FROM TWITTER'S PERSPECTIVE, OF THE TWITTER YOU CAN ACTUALLY DO IT. THAT'S ONE WAY OF DOING IT. FRANCINE: IS THIS A GOOD BUSINESS? ALEX: THEY'RE 10% OF THE USERS OF FACEBOOK BUT EACH OF THEM GENERATES 10%. THAT'S PERHAPS WHAT HE ALLUDED TO WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF THE MODEL. THE UPSIDE OF BRINGING IN THE MODEL IS GREAT FOR TWITTER THAN IT WOULD BE FOR FACEBOOK WHICH GENERATES $200 PER USER PER YEAR. IF YOU LOOK AT A $10 A MONTH SUBSCRIPTION FOR TWITTER THAT'S UPSIDE, IT WOULD NOT BE FOR FACEBOOK. FRANCINE: SORRY RICHARD. RICHARD: WHAT THE OTHER OPPORTUNITY IS THIS WHOLE SUPER APP BUSINESS HE'S MENTIONED, THIS REALLY IS WICHAT IN CHINA. IF YOU CAN INTERNALIZE OTHER ACTIVITIES INSIDE TWITTER AS A SUPER APP THAN THE MONETIZATION OPPORTUNITIES WILL BE GREATLY UTILIZED. ALEX: YOU HAVE DEVELOPERS BUILDING FOR THE PLATFORM, GIVE USERS THE DO APPLE OR GOOGLE AND SECONDLY YOU NEED A PAYMENT STEER TO GLUE ALL THIS TOGETHER. THAT WAS EASIER WHEN JACK DORSEY WAS CEO AND THIRDLY REGULATORS DO NOT LIKE IT WHEN YOU LEVERAGE STRENGTH IN ONE MARKET TO GENERATE STRENGTH IN ANOTHER ONE. THAT'S WHY GOOGLE'S PAID BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FINES, THAT'S THE ENTIRE BUSINESS MODEL OF A SUPER APP, TAKING ONE STRENGTH. IF ANYBODY CAN DO IT MAY BE IT'S ELON. FRANCINE: AT THE SAME TIME YOU NEED TO TRUST. WITH BANKING YOU NEED TO TRUST YOU DON'T KICKED OUT OF THE PLATFORM, SO THAT SOMEHOW IT'S NOT A VOLATILE ENVIRONMENT THE TWITTER CURRENTLY IS. SO IF THERE IS STILL IN PATIENTS TO BE A SUPER APP HOW LONG DOES THAT TAKE GIVEN THE CURRENT SITUATION OF TWITTER. RICHARD: IT TOOK WICHAT THE BEST PART OF EIGHT YEARS. THOSE HURDLES ARE QUITE FRANKLY MASSIVE AND YOU CAN JUST SAY HEY BECAUSE IT WORKS IN CHINA IT WILL WORK IN VALVE MARKETS. TO POINT OUT THE PAYMENTS ISSUE IS GOING TO BE VERY IMPORTANT. CIVIL TAKE A LONG TIME. IT'S BY NO MEANS A CERTAINTY. ON BALANCE I WOULD SAY IT WOULDN'T WORK BUT IT IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO ACTUALLY RETURN SOME VALUE. ALEX: I SUPPOSE ONE THING WE ARE OMITTING, IF YOU'RE GOING TO BUILD A PRODUCT LIKE THIS YOU NEED TO PAY THE BILLS YOU CURRENTLY HAVE. $3.5 BILLION A YEAR IN COSTS IT ALSO HAS ON TOP OF THAT $1.2 BILLION IN DEBT THAT NEEDS TO SERVICE. ADVERTISERS ARE FLEEING THE PLATFORM. NEED TO KEEP THEM WITH THE MONEY COMING IN, THAT GIVES YOU THE BASE ON WHICH THEY'RE THINKING ABOUT THESE AMBITIOUS PROJECTS. AT THE MOMENT THE BASICS ARE NOT BEING DONE WELL. FRANCINE: I WAS A SUBSCRIBER TO YOUR NEWSLETTER, YOU TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE OTHER TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES WE'VE SEEN A NUMBER OF JOB LOSSES ACROSS THE BOARD. WHAT 2023 GOING TO BE LIKE. RICHARD: I SUSPECT IT WILL BE MORE OF THE SAME IN THE FIRST HALF AND A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON INTEREST RATES. THE LAST COUPLE OF CPI INFLATION NUMBERS HAVE BEEN A LITTLE BIT ENCOURAGING IN TERMS OF INFLATION STARTING TO COME BACK. SO MAYBE THINGS START TO STABILIZE FOR THE SECOND HALF. IT'S A DIFFICULT FIRST HALF, THINGS START STABILIZING IN THE SECOND HALF AND WE SEE SOME DEMAND, BACK FROM THE CONSUMER NOW THAT INFLATION WILL HOPEFULLY BE ON THE BACK BURNER. ALEX: THERE'S A KEY NUMBER WITH THE JOB CUTS AND IF YOU LOOK AT AMAZON AND META IN PARTICULAR MIGHT OF GROWN REVENUE SIGNIFICANTLY, BUT A NUMBER THE TYPE TO COME DOWN IS REVENUE FOR EMPLOYEE. SO THIS IS NOT THE CASE FOR MICROSOFT AND APPLE, THEY SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED HEADCOUNT FASTER THAN THE GROW REVENUE. WE SEE THE SHARE PRICES COME DOWN PARTIALLY BECAUSE OF THOSE FACTORS AND SO THEY'RE LOOKING TO SAY LET'S CORRECT THIS SO IT'S NOT AS TOUGH ON THE EMPLOYEES. IT'S THE BOSS IS CORRECTING SOME MISSTEPS. FRANCINE: THANK YOU FOR A REALLY GREAT PANEL. COMING UP, THE BANK OF JAPAN SHOCKS MARKETS WITH ADJUSTMENTS TO HIS YIELD CURVE CONTROL PROGRAMS. WE DISCUSSED THE CHANGES AND TALK ABOUT THE MARKET COMING UP SHORTLY. > > THE VOLATILITY OF THE FINANCIAL CAPITAL MARKETS SEEMS TO HAVE DECLINED TEMPORARILY BUT IS INCREASING -- INCREASED AGAIN RECENTLY. SO WE MADE SOME ADJUSTMENTS TODAY. THIS IS JUST TO ENSURE THE YIELD CURVE CONTROL FUNCTIONS STEADILY AND DOES NOT MEAN THE BEGINNING OF A RATE HIKE TIGHTENING MONETARY POLICY OR REVIEWING. FRANCINE: THAT WAS THE BOJ GOVERNOR SPEAKING AFTER THE CENTRAL BANK STUNNED MARKETS BY DOUBLING A CAPS ON 10 YEAR YIELDS AROUSING -- ALLOWING THEM TO RISE TO ZERO POINT 5%. JAPANESE BOND YIELDS SOARING TO THEIR HIGHEST SINCE 2005 WITH THE YEN SURGING. GLOBAL -- HIGHER YIELDS ALSO LOWERED JAPANESE CAPITAL. WHILE THE EFFECT RIPPLES ACROSS GLOBAL MARKETS AT LEAST THREE FUN STAND TO BENEFIT FROM THE BOJ MOVE. ONE OF THE FUNDS CORRECTLY BETTING THE JAPAN CENTRAL BANK WOULD LOWER ITS BOND YIELDS. RUSSELL MATTHEWS SPOKE WITH BLOOMBERG TV. > > NOW YOU FACE HIGHER BOND VOLATILITY YIELDS WE NEED TO RISE IN Q1 AND WE WILL STICK WITH US FOR THE MOMENT. AND JUST SEE HOW THINGS PLAY OUT. THE OTHER THING I'LL EMPHASIZE AS WELL IS HIGH BOND VOLATILITY, HIGHER RATES MORE HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS. WE'VE BEEN CAUTIOUS IN THE LEAD UP TO THIS AND I THINK NOW EQUITIES WILL BE POTENTIALLY UNDER SOME PRESSURE. > > ONE IS YOU'RE GOING TO STAY SHORTCHANGED. EVEN THOUGH YOU THINK IT'LL BE TOUGHER FROM HERE IT'S AN EASY ONE TO HOLD BUT SURELY FOR SAYING THERE'LL BE HIGHER YIELDS DOES THAT MEAN THAT THE EASIEST EXPRESSION OF THIS IS ACTUALLY JUST SHORT GLOBAL EQUITIES, SHORTING THEM IS PROBABLY THE CLEANEST PLAYER FROM HERE. > > NOT BEING AN EQUITY GUY, IT DOES SEEM TO US TO BE A PRETTY OBVIOUS TRADE I AGREE. I THINK IN THE FX MARKET AS WELL ON THE YEN, I THINK THE YEN WILL APPRECIATE FROM THERE. AS DIFFERENT NEAR-TERM TARGETS. BUT AWAY FROM THE YEN I THINK THE COMBINATION OF THIS MORE HAWKISH CENTRAL BANK MESSAGES COMING THROUGH AND I JUST ADD IN THEY WERE PRETTY HAWKISH THIS MORNING. SO WE'VE HAD THIS RAFT OF HAWKISH CENTRAL BANKS AND SO AWAY FROM THE YEN I THINK FOR THE DOLLAR COMES BACK INTO FOCUS. A LOT OF SPECULATION AND ANTICIPATION THAT THIS DOLLAR STRENGTH IS OVER IN THE MARKET IS IN MUCH BETTER STRENGTH FOR 2023. > > THAT WAS RUSSELL MATTHEWS SPEAKING EARLIER WITH BLOOMBERG'S DANI BURGER. LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. > > FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED HAS CALLED HIS LOOK -- CAUGHT HIS LAWYER OFF GUARD WITH HIS PLAN TO WAIVE HIS RIGHT TO FIGHT EXTRADITION TO THE U.S. WHERE HE FACES CHARGES INCLUDING WIRE FRAUD, BANKMAN-FRIED'S LAWYER TOLD A NASA COURT HEARING -- A NASSAU COURT HEARING HE WAS AWARE OF -- NOT AWARE OF THE PLAN. BANKMAN-FRIED ORDERED TO RETURN TO PRISON. THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS WARNED MATT OUT OF A POSSIBLE BREACH OF ANTITRUST RULES OVER ITS SERVICE. THIS IS A BE SQUEEZING OUT CLASSIFIED AD RIVALS BY TYING THE FACE BUT -- FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE TO ITS OWN SOCIAL NETWORK. THEY PLAN TO PAVE THE WAY FOR POTENTIAL FINES OR CHANGES TO THE FIRM'S BUSINESS MODEL. THE EU HAS BEEN INVESTIGATING FACEBOOK SINCE 2019. CHINESE BANKS HAVE MAINTAINED THEIR BENCHMARK LENDING RATES AFTER THE CENTRAL BANK LAST WEEK KEPT ITS MONETARY POLICY SETTINGS UNCHANGED. SOME ECONOMISTS HAD EXPECTED A 10 BASIS POINTS CUT IN THE FIVE-YEAR TO HELP THE EMBATTLED PROPERTY SECTOR. THE PBOC IS KEPT ITS KEY RATE UNCHANGED SINCE AUGUST, TRENDING CAUTIOUSLY AS OFFICIALS ABRUPTLY LIFT COVID RESTRICTIONS. THAT'S YOUR BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. > > COMING UP, OF THE CORRODED CURVEBALL. SHOCKING MARKETS BY ADJUSTING HIS YIELD CURVE PROGRAMS. AND WHAT TO EXPECT FROM CENTRAL BANKS GOING INTO 2023. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." I'M FRANCINE LACQUA HERE IN LONDON. THE BANK OF JAPAN HAS SHOCKED MARKETS BY ADJUSTING ITS YIELD CURVE CONTROL PROGRAM, OF THE CENTRAL BANK WILL ALLOW JAPAN'S 10 YEAR BOND YIELDS TO RISE TO AROUND 0.5% UP FROM A PREVIOUS LIMIT OF ZERO POINT 25%. IT'S PART TO JUMP IN THE YEN. WE ARE JOINED BY JAMIE RASKIN. JAMIE, I LOVE THIS STORY, YOU LOVE IT LESS IF YOU ARE A MARKET PARTICIPANT, PROBABLY HIDING UNDER YOUR DESK, BUT IS THIS POLICY NORMALIZATION OR JUST FINANCIAL MECHANICS. > > I THINK WHAT WE NEED TO RECOGNIZE IS THE BANK OF JAPAN FACES A POLICY TRADE-OFF. SO IT WANTS INFLATION TO BE HIGHER ON AN UNDERLYING BASIS, IT WANTS -- ONE SUPER LOSE MONETARY POLICY. IT'S GOT YEN DEPRECIATION IT JUST DOESN'T LIKE. SO I THINK WE SHOULD BE THINKING ABOUT IT IS A RECALIBRATION WITHIN THE POLICY TRADE-OFF RATHER THAN THE MAJOR HIKING CYCLE. FRANCINE: FUNDAMENTALLY IT FEELS LIKE THE MARKET IS REPRICING EVERYTHING. AND EVEN THE SWEAT IN THE GLOBAL HAWKISH SENSE. > > IF YOU INTERACT THAT WITH THE CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP, I THINK THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT YOU DO. YOU DON'T KNOW WHERE THIS IS GOING TO END. WE SEEN IT HAPPENING IN THE BANK, THE ECB, WHAT STARTS AS A CHIPPING AWAY BECOME SOMETHING SIGNIFICANT. FRANCINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE NOW REMEMBERING THE MAYBE DIDN'T REALIZE OVERNIGHT IS JAPANESE INVESTORS AND PENSION FUNDS ARE HUGE. > > WE ARE SEEING RELATIVE ATTRACTIVENESS AND EUROPEAN ASSETS. I THINK AT THE MARGIN IT'S GOING -- WERE ALREADY SEEING YIELDS RISE. AND I THINK WE SHOULD REMEMBER THE SCALE HERE UNLESS IT'S A BIG CHANGE IN POLICY, YIELDS HAVE RISEN BY FAR MORE IN EUROPE AND JAPAN. > > WHAT DOES THIS BOJ MOVE MEAN FOR THE OTHER BIG CENTRAL BANKS. > > I THINK IT JUST ADDS TO THE LIST OF THINGS TO WORRY ABOUT. SO THE ASSET PRICES ARE VULNERABLE TO CENTRAL BANK POLICY BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD AND WE ARE SEEING IN ADDITION ON THE TABLE WITH THE BANK OF JAPAN. FRANCINE: THE MOST INTERESTING BID IN 2023 IS HOW MARKETS INTERPRET WHAT FED OFFICIALS ARE SAYING. IT COULD REACH PEAK INFLATION, BUT BE NOWHERE NEAR THE END OF HIKING. > > OUR VIEW IS WE PROBABLY HAVE REACHED PEAK INFLATION, THE FED, THE BANK OF ENGLAND AND WHAT WE WILL SEE PROBABLY IS A BIGGER EMPHASIS ON CORE, ON THE LABOR MARKET AND MUCH LESS EMPHASIS ON RISK OPPOSED TO INFLATION HEADLINE. SO I THINK THAT'S THE SHIFT IN FOCUS THAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN AND WE WILL SEE THOSE DIFFERENT INFLATION ANALYTICS APPEAR IN 2023 BASED ON DOMESTIC CIRCUMSTANCES. > > YOU'VE BEEN PUTTING SOME REALLY FANTASTIC RESEARCH OUT. IS THAT THE DIFFERENCE WITH THE MARKETS ARE THINKING AND WHAT POLICYMAKERS ARE SAYING OR IS IT REALLY MORE ECONOMICS HOW THE MARKET DOES OF THE LABOR MARKET CRASHES. > > THE HOUSING MARKET IS ONE OF THE POTENTIALLY PIVOTAL THINGS FOR 2023. YOU'VE SEEN GLOBALLY ASSET PRICES HAVE REVALUED AS THE INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENTS CHANGED. THAT HASN'T HAPPENED YET. AS, WILL THAT HAPPEN SLOW OR FAST. AND WE'VE SEEN IN SWEDEN YOU DON'T NEED THE UNEMPLOYMENT MARKET, THE JOB MARKETS TO TANK FOR THOSE TO FALL. I THINK IT'S RIGHT TO FLAG THAT. FRANCINE: DO YOU THINK WE'VE REACHED PEAK INFLATION ACROSS THE WORLD? JAMIE: I THINK SO. I THINK GENUINELY UNLESS IS A BIG FURTHER MAJOR SHOCK. > > OUR CHIEF EUROPEAN CORRESPONDENT. > > ALL CENTRAL BANKS ARE TELLING US INFLATION IS STICKIER THAN WHAT THE MARKET IS ANTICIPATING. > > IT SEEMS TO SUGGEST THE POLITICAL PRESSURE IS COMING TO BEAR WITH THE INCREASED PROBABILITY THE BANK OF JAPAN WILL BE UNDER PRESSURE TO BRING IN A NEW GOVERNOR WILL RAISE RATES. > > IT'S PROBABLY A LITTLE BIT EARLY TO CALL THE REMOVING TO A FULL NORMALIZATION. THIS IS A BIG DEAL AND HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SPILL OVER INTO OTHER AREAS. > > 10:00 A.M. IN LONDON, 6:00 P.M. IN HONG KONG. OUR TOP STORIES TODAY. A SURPRISE MOVE BY THE BANK OF JAPAN HAS THE YEN SURGING. THE BOJ SHOCKED MARKETS BY DOUBLING A CAP ON THE 10 YEAR YIELDS. NOW IT'S UP TO THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT. THE HOUSE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP HE PROSECUTED FOR HIS ROLE IN THE ASSAULT ON THE CAPITAL. AND ELON MUSK HAS SECOND THOUGHTS. THE TWITTER OWNER SAYS ONLY PAYING MEMBERS WILL BE ABLE TO VOTE ON MAJOR DECISIONS FOLLOWING A POLL CALLING ON HIM TO STEP DOWN. WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION. MATT MILLER IS OFTEN KAILEY LEINZ IS TAKING A MUCH-DESERVED SLEEP AFTER HOSTING THE U.S. CLOSE SHOW LATER TODAY. WE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE A BORING WEEK BUT IT IS CHRISTMAS, EARLY FOR THE MACRO TRADERS. ANNA: SO MUCH FOR THE QUIET WEEK AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS. WE HAVE SOME MASSIVE MOVES ON MARKETS TO TALK ABOUT. DRIVEN BY THE BOJ. THIS, OF THE EPICENTER OF TODAY'S BIG NEWS STORY AROUND THE BOJ. I'LL BE SEEING THE FINAL PIECE OF THE GLOBAL RATE TIGHTENING CYCLE FALLING INTO PLACE. GOVERNOR KURODA SAYING INCREASING THE BANDWIDTH FOR THE 10 YEAR TRADE-IN IS NOT THE SOFT MONETARY TIGHTENING OF MARKET SEES IT DIFFERENTLY AND SEEMS TO BE PRICING IT IN THAT WAY. THIS IS THE EQUITY MARKET NOT DOWN ALL THAT MUCH BUT THE FOCUS ON JAPAN AS YOU SEE DOWN BY 2.5%. MONEY IS GOOD TO BECOME INCREASINGLY EXPENSIVE LOSING THAT FUNDING CURRENCY IN THE SHAPE OF WHAT'S BEEN GOING ON WITH THE JAPANESE YEN. IF THAT'S PART OF THE NARRATIVE FOR 2023. THEN THAT IS BAD NEWS FOR STOCKS IT WOULD SEEM. THE DOLLAR AGAINST THE YEN CERTAINLY WORTH MENTIONING. STRENGTHENING BY 3.4%. HELD BACK IN THE MIDDLE OF 2022, MAYBE WE NEED TO SEE MORE OF THIS BUT THE MARKET WAS SHORT YEN DO WE NEED TO SEE THAT SHORT COVERING AS A RESULT OF WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE BOJ. THE JAPANESE 10 YEAR YIELD MOVING ON THIS SEEING A HIGHER YIELD AS A RESULT OF THIS SAYING WE THINK THIS IS A START OF SOMETHING. I'M MOVING AWAY FROM THE POLICY WE HAD NOW. LET'S LOOK AT WHAT THIS DOES TO THE U.S. ASSET PICTURE AND THIS IS NOT JUST A JAPANESE STORY BY ANY STRETCH. CERTAINLY A COLLEAGUE ON THE MARKETS LARGE BLOG SAYING MAYBE THROUGH GLOBAL STOCKS THIS IS THE PUREST WAY TO PLAY THIS RISK OFF MOVE THAT WE SEE FROM THE BOJ. WE ARE CERTAINLY SEEING THE TREASURY MARKETS TAKING THIS SERIOUSLY. MOVEMENT IN 10 YEAR YIELDS HIGHER. THIS IS OF COURSE BECAUSE OF THE ROLE JAPANESE INVESTORS PLAY IN THE MARKET AND IF THEY HAVE MORE INCENTIVE TO GO BACK TO REPATRIATE THAT CURRENCY, THAT LEADS TO DECREASED DEMAND FOR THE FIXED INCOME PRODUCTS. BITCOIN ONE OF THE ONLY ASSETS NOT MOVING OFF OF THIS STORY. 16,814, UP BY 1.4%. DANI: MUCH LIKE THE U.S. THE WORST OF THE LOSSES HAVE PARED BACK A BIT PERHAPS IT DOES HAVE TO DO WITH KURODA SAYING THIS IS NOT ABANDONING POLICIES SAYING THEY WON'T WIDEN THE BAND FURTHER BUT EITHER WAY MUCH LIKE YOU WERE SHOWING SOME OF THE ULTIMATE IMPACT IS ONE OF TIGHTENING FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IF YIELDS ARE MOVING HIGHER. SOME STOCKS ARE WORSE THAN OTHERS. THE FTSE 100 BASICALLY FLAT. THE HIGHER MARKETS OF THE IDEA THAT THESE ARE ONCE MORE EXPOSED TO THE STORY. AND AGAIN, ALONG WITH JUSTICE IDEA OF TIGHTER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS IT'S FUNDING CURRENCIES, OF THE YEN FUNDING CURRENCY, IF WE LOSE THAT THIN AS YOU POINTED OUT THERE ARE TRADES THAT PERHAPS NEED TO UNWIND. EURO-YEN AND STERLING YEN DEPRECIATING PRETTY SIGNIFICANTLY AT LEAST 3% VERSUS THE YEN. NOT ONLY AS OF A STORY OF LOSING SOME OF THESE FUNDING CURRENCIES BECAUSE AFTER ALL THIS TRADE HAS ALWAYS BEEN PICKING UP PENNIES IN FRONT OF A STEAMROLLER AND THE STEAMROLLER ARRIVED TODAY BUT IT'S ALSO THIS IDEA OF REPATRIATION OF FUNDS, JAPANESE INVESTORS HOLD SO MUCH OF THE WORLD SOVEREIGN DEBT. YOU NEED TO READJUST TO SO WE ARE SEEING GERMAN 10 YEAR YIELDS, THOSE ARE MOVING UP. THAT IS ACROSS THE EUROPEAN SOVEREIGN SPACE. > > WE ARE SEEING THIS ACROSS EUROPE, SEE THE IMPACT ON THE TREASURY MARKET LET'S TALK ABOUT BOJ ON THE MOVE TODAY. THE SURPRISE MOVE HAS ROILED GLOBAL MARKETS. UBS AND BLUE BAIT ASSET MANAGEMENT'S EARLIER ON BLOOMBERG HEARD FROM RUSSELL MATTHEWS, WHICH HAD LONG PREDICTED THE BOJ HAWKISH SHIFT. > > DO WE THINK THIS IS AN ISOLATED MOVE? ABSOLUTELY NOT. THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF NORMALIZATION THAT'S BEEN INCREASINGLY STRUGGLING TO HOLD THE HARD POLICY EMERGENCY MIX THAT THAT'S NOW SORT OF CHANGED AND WE ARE ON THE PATHWAY TO NORMALIZATION IN THE MARKET IS GOING TO BE PRETTY VOLATILE AS WE PROGRESS ALONG. > > MAKING THOSE COMMENTS ON YOUR EARLIER SHOW, LET'S GET TO BLOOMBERG EXECUTIVE EDITOR FOR ASIAN MARKETS. HOW SIGNIFICANT FOR YOU ARE THESE MOVES, THAT THE BOJ DOWNPLAYED THE SIGNIFICANCE SAYING IT'S THE START OF A TIGHTENING CYCLE AND EVEN ECONOMISTS SAYING THIS SMALL MOVE DOESN'T NECESSARILY MEAN WE ARE SEEING ANY TYPE OF FULL TIGHTENING FROM THE BOJ. HOW SIGNIFICANT WOULD YOU DESCRIBE THIS MOVE AS? > > I THINK VERY SIGNIFICANT INDEED BOTH FOR LOCAL MARKETS AND GLOBAL MARKETS AND GLOBAL MARKETS IN THE MONETARY POLICY IN GENERAL. I THINK THE BOJ MAY PROTEST AND SAY THIS IS ALL ABOUT ENSURING THE BOND MARKET FUNCTIONS NORMALLY BUT THE MARKET ISN'T GOING TO HEAR THAT AT ALL. THE MARKET TAKEAWAY, WE KNOW SUMMATIVE BOJ NEEDS TO GET TOWARDS MARGINALIZATION. WAITING FOR THAT WAGE GROWTH TO COME THROUGH AND IF WE GET THAT THE BOJ, STARTING TO RULE ON THIS MONETARY POLICY WE'VE SEEN FOR SUCH A LONG TIME. THE FIRST SNIFF OF DANGER, THE FIRST HINT THAT THERE IS A MOVE THE MARKET WILL LATCH ONTO THAT THAT'S WHAT WE SAW WITH THAT REPRICING OF THE GOVERNMENT BOND, YIELD CURVE AND THEN THE YEN AS WELL. COMMENTS LIKE YOU HEARD FROM THE LIKES OF THEM SAYING WE WERE ALREADY IN THIS TRADE WE ARE GOING TO GO HARDER. THIS IS A TREND WE CAN GET ONTO NOW. SHOWS YOU THE MARKET IS GOING TO PUSH. I THINK THEY WILL REITERATE IT WANTS TO BE PATIENT. I THINK THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT WOULD ALSO TALK ABOUT THIS VERY MEASURED SLOW BABY STEPS. A STORY FOR THE WHOLE OF NEXT YEAR FOR THE MARKET WILL BE IMPATIENT AND WE KNOW IT WILL PUSH AND TEST AND PROBE EVERY STEP OF THE WAY NOW THAT WE'VE SEEN THAT FIRST LITTLE HINT THE BOJ IS READY TO RELENT. > > KURODA TRYING TO BE CLEAR SAYING THIS ISN'T ABOUT ABANDONED -- ABANDONING POLICY. NO ECONOMISTS SURVEYED BY BLOOMBERG THOUGHT THIS WOULD HAPPEN TODAY, IT IS THE RUN-UP TO HOLIDAYS, WHAT YOU MAKE OF THE FACT THAT THIS HAPPENED TODAY, THAT THIS HAPPENED NOW. WHAT YOU MAKE OF THE TIMING? > > I THINK SURPRISE IS IMPORTANT WHEN YOU'RE MAKING A BIG SHIFT IN MONETARY POLICY IN A WAY IF THEY WERE TO GIVE A SIGNAL THE MARKET WOULD READ IT AS ALREADY COMING SO WHY NOT GET AHEAD OF THIS AND OWN THAT CONVERSATION. LIKE THE BOJ MANAGED TO DO TODAY. IT REMINDS ME OF WHEN WE WERE COVERING THE SWISS BANK WAY BACK WHEN WHEN IT HAD ITS CAP IN THE LIMIT ON ITS APPRECIATION AND IT HAD BEEN TELLING US UP TO THE WEEK BEFORE THERE WAS NO WAY IT WAS POSSIBLY GOING TO RELENT ON THAT. WITHOUT GIVING INDICATION IT WOULD HAPPEN. THAT'S THE WAY POLICYMAKERS HAVE TO MAKE DECISIONS WHEN THEY'VE GOT SUCH A SORT OF INGRAINED POLICY IN PLACE. HINTING OR THE MARKET WILL TAKE YOU DOWN ANYWAY, BETTER TO GET AHEAD OF THE MARKET AND ANNOUNCE IT. THAT'S THE SOUP -- IT ALSO IS ONE OTHER BENEFIT WHICH IS THAT BY KURODA TAKING THE HIT AS IT WERE BY SAYING WE ARE GOING TO MAKE THIS MOVE THEN. WHEN HE STEPS DOWN IN APRIL OF NEXT YEAR AND IS REPLACED IT MAKES IT THAT MUCH EASIER FOR THE NEXT BOJ GOVERNOR TO COME IN AND THINK NEW SHIFT IN POLICY MAYBE WE GET TOWARDS A TIGHTENING CYCLE FROM HERE. ANNA: THANK YOU SO MUCH. THIS IS A BIT LIKE 1989 FROM THE BOJ. WE'LL GET TO THOSE COMPARISONS LATER. LET'S PIVOT TO U.S. POLITICS. IT'S UP TO THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO DECIDE WHETHER TO PROSECUTE DONALD TRUMP FOR HIS ROLE IN THE ASSAULT ON THE CAPITAL. THE COMMITTEE VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO REFER THE PRESIDENT FOR PROSECUTION -- FORMER PRESIDENT INC. -- ON CHARGES INCLUDING INSURRECTION. JAMIE RASKIN SPOKE AT THE COMMITTEE MEETING. > > WE PROPOSE TO THE COMMITTEE ADVANCING REFERRALS WITH THE GRAVITY OF THE SPECIFIC OFFENSE, A SEVERITY OF ITS ACTUAL HARM AND THE CENTRALITY OF THE OFFENDER TO THE OVERALL DESIGN OF THE UNLAWFUL SCHEME TO OVERTURN THE ELECTION COMPEL US TO SPEAK. OURS IS NOT A SYSTEM OF JUSTICE WHERE FOOT SOLDIERS GO TO JAIL AND THE MASTERMINDS AND RINGLEADERS GET A FREE PASS. ANNA: EMILY WILKINS JOINS US IN D.C.. EMILY, THE SIGNIFICANT OF THIS MOVE FROM THE PANEL IT DOESN'T NECESSARILY HAVE LEGAL WEIGHT HENCE WHY IT'S UP TO THE DOJ TO DECIDE ITS NEXT MOVE. EMILY: THE BALL IS IN THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT'S COURT AND THEY'VE ALREADY BEGUN MOVING ON IT. THEY'VE A SPECIAL COUNSEL HIRED SPECIFICALLY TO LOOK INTO DONALD TRUMP AND HIS ACTIONS AROUND ATTEMPTS TO OVERTURN THE 2020 ELECTION. CERTAINLY THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE USING MATERIALS THAT THE JANUARY 6 HAS GATHERED OVER TIME. THEY HAVE DONE THOUSANDS OF INTERVIEWS AT THIS POINT AND WE WILL BE GETTING A 161 PAGE REPORT DETAILING A LOT OF THE STUFF THEY CAN MAKE PUBLIC. THAT'S GOOD TO GO INTO WHETHER THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE BRINGING CHARGES FORWARD. IF YOU LOOK AT THE 2022 MIDTERMS, IF YOU LOOK AT THE CANDIDATES ARE MOST CLOSELY MIMIC TRUMP WHEN TALKING ABOUT THE ELECTION, NONE OF THEM DID VERY WELL ULTIMATELY IN THEIR RACES AND SORT OF JUST A SIGNAL FROM THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, MOST AMERICANS ARE TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THIS, THEY DON'T BELIEVE IT'S ACCURATE AND THEY DON'T AT THAT -- AND THEY WANT THE GOVERNMENT TO FOCUS ON OTHER THINGS. IF THESE CONTINUE TO BE SOMETHING FOR FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP THAT COULD A VERY BIG IMPACT ON HIS BID TO BE PRESIDENT IN 2024. > > WHAT COULD HAPPEN THAT COULD CHANGE HIS ABILITY TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT. > > THERE IS ONE OF THESE CHARGES WITH THE CHARGE ABOUT AIDING OR ASSISTING WITH THE CONSPIRACY. IF HE'S CHARGED, HE HASN'T BEEN YET AND IF HE IS FOUND GUILTY AND CONVICTED THAT WOULD EFFECTIVELY BAR HIM FROM HOLDING THE WHITE HOUSE AND HOLDING THAT EXECUTIVE OFFICE. SO THAT IS SOMETHING THAT DEPENDS HOW THIS CASE MOVES. THE LEGAL PROCESS CAN TAKE SOME TIME BUT IT'S A HUGE THING HANGING OVER HIS HEAD AND PROBABLY SOMETHING REPUBLICANS ARE THINKING ABOUT AS THEY MOVE FORWARD WITH DECIDING WHO THEIR NOMINEE WILL BE. OTHER THAN THAT IT'S REALLY JUST CAN IT BE AN IMPACT IN TERMS OF THESE CHARGES BEING RECOMMENDED AND REFERRED IN THE FIRST PLACE AS WELL AS EVERYTHING THE COMMITTEE HAS ROLLED OUT. THESE HAVE BEEN HIGHLY CHOREOGRAPHED HEARINGS, A LOT OF THOUGHT AND PRODUCTION VALUE IT'S GONE INTO IT. ALL IN THE NAME OF CONVINCING THE AVERAGE AMERICAN THAT TRUMP HAD A CLEAR ROLE IN WHAT WE SAW UNFOLD ON JANUARY 6 AND HOW SERIOUS THIS WAS IN TERMS OF WHAT HIS ACTIONS WERE AND THE POTENTIAL RESULTS. > > DEFINITELY INTERESTING TO SEE IN THE YEARS AHEAD HOW THIS IMPACTS PUBLIC OPINION. EMILY, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. ELON MUSK SAYS TWITTER WILL RESTRICT VOTING ON MAJOR POLICY DECISIONS TO PAYING TWITTER BLUE CERT -- SUBSCRIBERS. THAT COMES A DAY AFTER MAJORITY OF THE 17.5 MILLION VOTES CAST IN A POLAR IN FAVOR OF HIM STEPPING DOWN AS CEO. JOINING US IS MATT. MATT, THE POLLS SPOKE, ELON MUSK SAID HE WOULD ABIDE BY IT. IS THIS HIM BACKING AWAY FROM IT SAYING WE ONLY WANT PAYING MEMBERS TO HAVE A VOICE? > > OBVIOUSLY THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE AROUND POLICY DECISIONS BUT THERE'S A BIG QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER HE'S GOING TO CHANGE THE REFERENCE ABOUT HIM STAYING ON HIS CEO. TO BE HONEST I THINK IT'S A BIT OF A SIDESHOW. WHETHER HE CEO OR NOT HE'S CLEARLY TO BE THE GUY MAKING THE BIG DECISIONS ABOUT TWITTER'S FUTURE AS OFFICIALLY CEO OR JUST BACKGROUND. HE SAID THIS OBSESSION WITH TWITTER AS LONG AS WE CAN REMEMBER. I THINK THAT'S NOT IN MAKE CHANGES INFLUENCE OF THE COMPANY. > > DOES THE MARKET THINK HE'S GONE A STEP DOWN. HOW DO WE GAUGE THAT? > > AND THE TESLA SHARE PRICE IS UP AND DOWN, IT ENDED MORE OR LESS FLAT ON THE DAY SO THAT'S PROBABLY THE BEST KIND OF MARKET PROXY YOU'VE GOT TO THE SENSE ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON. AND MAYBE THE FACT IT DIDN'T END UP MOVING VERY MUCH IS A SENSE WHETHER HE HAS THE OFFICIAL TITLE OR NOT HE STILL GOING TO BE FOCUSED ON WHAT'S HAPPENING AT TWITTER IN THE COMING MONTHS AND YEARS. > > MATT JOINING US. > > WE ARE SEEING A RISK OFF ENVIRONMENT TODAY. WHEREVER EARLIER LOWS ON STOCKS. U.S. FUTURES FLAT AND NEGATIVE. WE WILL TALK ABOUT THAT, THIS IS THE GLOBAL IMPACT OF THE STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKET MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIST. AS A RESULT OF THIS AND AGAIN ON THE BOJ, DEREK JOINS US. HEAD OF RESEARCH FOR GLOBAL MARKETS AND INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES. WE WILL GET HIS TAKE ON THE YEN, AND WHAT IS DISCUSSED WITH TREASURIES AS WELL. > > THE BOJ SHOCKER DOUBLING THE UPPER BAND. I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS IDEA OF WINE NOW, WHY WOULD THEY CHANGE THIS NOW. THE STATES TO PRESERVE MARKET STABILITY IN ORDER TO TRANSMIT POLICY. HOWEVER THE CHART I HAVE HERE FOR THE AUDIENCE IS JAPAN INFLATION. IT'S BEEN ABOVE JAPAN'S 2% TARGET SINCE APRIL. HE SAYS IT -- ON AN ANNUAL BASIS IT WON'T GET TO 2% IN 2023 BUT PERHAPS THEY ARE FEELING THE PRESSURE FROM INFLATION WHICH IS RUNNING HOT. THIS IS PART OF THE REASON WHY THE MARKET IS STRUGGLING TO LEAVE THE BOJ. WHAT WILL BE THE IMPACT OF THAT. JOINING US IS BLOOMBERG EQUITY EDITORS. IF THIS IS A MARKET THAT DOESN'T BELIEVE THE BOJ, THE FIRST STEP TO ABANDONING YIELD CURVE CONTROL, WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE MARKET? > > NONE OF THE ECONOMISTS IN THE BLOOMBERG SURVEY EXPECTED THE NEWS. IT'S QUITE BAD NEWS FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPED BONDS WHICH WILL BE UNDER PRESSURE FROM THIS ACTION AS MONEY FLOWS BACK TO YEN AND JAPANESE GOVERNMENT BONDS AND WE SAW THE YEN SURGED TODAY AS A RESULT OF THIS DECISION. SO AMERICAN, FRENCH, AUSTRALIAN BONDS ARE LIKELY UNDER PRESSURE FROM THIS NOW. IT'S ALSO BAD NEWS FOR EQUITIES. THEY WERE HOPING FOR A REPRIEVE AFTER BOND YIELDS VARIED COMING DOWN IN THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR. THERE WERE HOPING OF A FOR TECH STOCKS. THE LATEST ACTION WILL ADD PRESSURE ON EQUITIES. ANNA: IT'S INTERESTING TO FIXED INCOME STORY ABOUT REPATRIATION, JAPANESE INVESTORS SELLING SOME GLOBAL BOND MARKET PRODUCTS AND BUYING JGB'S INSTEAD. WHERE DOES THAT LEAVE, THAT'S WHAT'S HAPPENING IN FIXED INCOME. WHAT ABOUT STOCKS BECAUSE WE SEEM TO BE OFF EARLIER LOWS, BUT JUST A 10TH OF A PERCENT. HOW DAMAGING IS THIS. IN TERMS OF TIGHTENING GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND MAKING IT HARDER TO MAKE ARGUMENTS FOR STOCKS. > > I THOUGHT IT WAS INTERESTING BECAUSE WE STARTED OFF WITH QUITE A SELLOFF IN EUROPEAN AND U.S. EQUITY FUTURES BUT THEY HAVE NOW TRIMMED TO THOSE DECLINES. U.S. FUTURES ARE PRETTY MUCH FLAT. I THINK THE STATEMENT THAT IT IS NOT EQUALLY RATE HIKE HAS REALLY HELPED THE SENTIMENT. AT THE SAME TIME ABOUT HALF THE GAINS WOULD SEEM FOR THE S & P 500 SO WE CAN SAY SOME OF THIS NEGATIVE SENTIMENT HAS ALREADY BEEN PRICED IN BECAUSE OF THE HAWKISH COMMENTS FROM THE FED AND THE ECB LAST WEEK WHICH REITERATED THEIR COMMITMENT TO HIKES. SO THE LATEST STATEMENT FROM THE BOJ COULD BE PRICED IN IN EQUITIES. IF YOU LOOK AT THE CHARGE FOR THE S & P 500 AND THE NASDAQ THEY ARE TRADING BELOW THEIR KEY LEVELS OF 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. THE DOWN TREND CONTINUES SO THE STOCKS ARE LIKELY TO STAY UNDER PRESSURE IN THIS NARROW CORRIDOR. WE ARE ALSO ENTERING THE HOLIDAY SEASON AND THE VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO DROP. ANNA: INTERESTING TO SEE WHETHER THE NASDAQ JUMPS BELOW THAT LONG-TERM TRENDLINE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. FOR MORE MARKET ANALYSIS CHECK OUT THE MARKET LIVE BLOG, PLENTY ABOUT THE BOJ THIS MORNING. ANNA: I'M ANNA EDWARDS IN NEW YORK. DANI BURGER IN LONDON. HERE'S THE FIRST WORD. IN THE U.K., MORE LABOR PROBLEMS FOR THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE. NURSES ON STRIKE AFTER THEIR FIRST WALK OUT LAST WEEK. THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF NURSING SAYS IT HAS A MANDATE TO THE HEARING WAS ADJOURNED, AND NOW IT APPEARS HE AND HIS LAWYER ON THE SAME PAGE. NEGOTIATORS IN CONGRESS HAVE AGREED TO A 1.7 TRILLION DOLLARS SPENDING BILL. THEY WILL TRY TO RALLY THROUGH THE HOUSE AND SENATE TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN. IT PROVIDES FUNDING FOR GOVERNMENT AGENCIES THROUGH NEXT SEPTEMBER AND PROVIDES MORE THAN $45 BILLION IN AID TO UKRAINE. WE WILL TALK TO THE STATE STREET GLOBAL MARKET SENIOR MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIST. A BIG IMPACT ON FX MARKETS. WHAT'S IN STORE FOR GLOBAL EQUITIES. DANI: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." A SURPRISE MOVE BY THE BANK OF JAPAN HAS THE YEN SURGING. THEY DOUBLED THE COUNT ON 10 YEAR YIELD SPREAD NOW IT'S UP TO THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT. THE HOUSE COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP BE PROSECUTED FOR HIS ROLE ON THE ASSAULT ON THE CAPITAL. ELON MUSK HAS SECOND THOUGHTS. HE SAYS ONLY PAYING MEMBERS WILL BE ABLE TO VOTE ON MAJOR DECISIONS FOLLOWING A POLL CALLING FOR HIM TO STEP DOWN. I'M DANI BURGER IN LONDON WITH ANNA EDWARDS IN NEW YORK. MATT MILLER IS OFF AND KAILEY LEINZ WILL BE ON LATER HOSTING THE U.S. CLOSE SHOW TODAY. THE MARKET CONTINUES TO REEL FROM A SURPRISE FROM THE BOJ. THEY ARE KEEPING POLICY EASY, THAT THIS IS NOT A CHANGE BUT THE MARKET REACTING. ANNA: THE BOJ SAYING IT'S INCREASING THE SUSTAINABILITY OF THE YIELD CURVE CONTROL POLICIES. IT MEANS WE CAN KEEP IT FOR LONGER. THE MARKET SAYS IS HE REALLY ABOUT THAT OR IS IT THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF THE POLICY. AND THE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ASSETS THERE'S A LOT TO DISCUSS THE END USES A FUNDING CURRENCY. WHAT DOES THAT DO FOR OTHER GLOBAL ASSETS. S & P FUTURES THEN ARE WEAKER OFF EARLIER LOWS. SELLING OFF AS A RESULT OF THIS BOJ SURPRISE MOVE. THE BOJ HAS A HISTORY OF SURPRISES. WE WILL GET TO THAT WITH OUR GUEST. U.S. EQUITIES, NOT A BIG MOVEMENT OF AIR. WE ARE SEEING A BIG MOVEMENT AND THE JAPANESE CURRENCY MARKET. HERE ARE SOME OF THE MOVEMENT WE SEE. THESE ARE THE MOVES HIGHER. THIS IS NOT JUST A JAPANESE STORY. THE REASON IS JAPANESE INVESTORS ARE SUCH BIG HOLDERS OF GLOBAL BONDS SO THERE ARE MORE REASONS TO SEND THAT MONEY BACK HOME YOU MIGHT SEE THEM SELLING TREASURIES AND THAT'S WHAT WE SEE IN THE SESSION. BITCOIN UP. LET'S SHOW YOU WHAT'S GOING ON IN PREMARKET MOVERS. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS YESTERDAY, THE FOCUS CONTINUES. SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN HAS BEEN PRESSING THE TAZ LABORDE OVER THE ACTIONS AROUND ELON MUSK AND TWITTER -- PRESSING THE TESLA BOARD OVER THE ACTIONS AROUND ELON MUSK. SHE SEES A CEO DISTRACTED FROM RUNNING THE TESLA BUSINESS. DISNEY UNCHANGED IS -- DESPITE THE AVATAR DEBUT A LITTLE BIT TEPID. THERE HAS BEEN SOME DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON THE STOCK. ZUCKERBERG SAYING -- DEFENDING HIS BUSINESS AGAINST LEGAL CLAIMS SUGGESTING THE BUSINESS HAS TRIED TO PROFIT AT SOCIETY'S EXPENSE. AND THE MANAGEMENT PUSHING BACK AGAINST THAT VERY MUCH. BACK TO THE BOJ AND THE IMPACT ON GLOBAL MARKETS. DANI: ON A SURFACE LEVEL IT'S YET AGAIN A MACRO STORY. WHAT'S USUALLY A VERY QUIET WEEK. YOU HAVE TO ASSUME EVEN AS AN EQUITY TRADER YOU CANNOT STEP AWAY FROM YOUR DESK BECAUSE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE TIGHTENING FROM THE SURPRISE MOVE FROM THE BOJ. THEY ARE CLAIMING OR KURODA IS SAYING THEY ARE KEEPING POLICY EASY. IT MAKES IT A MORE DIFFICULT ENVIRONMENT FOR EQUITIES. THEY HAVE CAUGHT BACK SOME OF THE LOSSES BUT THE LOSSES CONTINUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE CURRENCY SPACE. YOU WERE MENTIONING THE FACT OF THE YEN IS USED HEAVILY AS A FUNDING CURRENCY. THINGS LIKE EURO-YEN, STERLING YEN, ALL OF THAT DECLINING AT LEAST 3% THIS MORNING. THIS IS A BROAD REPOSITIONING THAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN. ALSO FOR THE JAPANESE INVESTORS WHO ARE BRINGING MONEY BACK HOME. THOSE ARE UP ABOUT EIGHT BASIS POINTS. IT'S HARD TO FIND AN ASSET SAFE FROM THE COMMOTION CAUSED BY THE BOJ. ANNA: LET'S FOCUS ON THE GLOBAL MARKET RESPONSE. MARIA JOINS US, STATE STREET MULTI-ASSET STRATEGIST. I WANT TO START WITH THE IMPACT ON STOCKS WHICH IS NOT NECESSARILY WHERE WE SEE THE BIGGEST IMPACT. WE DID SEE IT IN U.S. FUTURES PAIRING THAT BACK A LITTLE. THE YEN HAS BEEN USED AS A GLOBAL FUNDING CURRENCY. THE JGB YIELD CURVE CONTROL HAS BEEN A POLICY THAT'S KEPT MONEY CHEAP MAY BE ARTIFICIALLY FOR GLOBAL INVESTORS. IS THIS POLICY MOVEMENT SOMETHING YOU WOULD EXPECT TO PUT DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON GLOBAL STOCKS? MARIA: I THINK IN GENERAL WITH RESPECT TO STOCKS TO SEE IT'S CHALLENGING GOING FORWARD. POTENTIALLY THAT MOVING ALONG. I WOULD PROBABLY SAY THE BIGGEST IMPACT FOR STOCKS GOING FORWARD IS MAY BE LESS POSSIBLE BUT MORE MOVED TOWARDS EARNINGS DRIVEN RISKS. WHAT WE ARE THINKING ABOUT YEAR AHEAD, 2022 WAS A YEAR OF MARKET HEADWINDS. AND 2023 WE EXPECT A YEAR OF MICRO HEADWINDS. SO I THINK IT'S MORE AND MORE ABOUT THE EARNINGS FOR THE NEXT YEAR. BUT ON A DAY LIKE TODAY, WITH THE MARKET RESPONDING. DANI: IF IT IS GOING TO BE ABOUT THE MICRO STORY, HOW DO YOU POSITION FOR THAT. IN OTHER WORDS IF I AM AN INVESTOR WHO LIKES TO BUY PASSIVELY, WHO LIKES TO BUY THE INDEX LEVEL, AM I NOT -- MI HURT BY NOT PICKING INDIVIDUAL NAMES? MARIJA: PICKING INDIVIDUAL NAMES WOULD PROBABLY BE PREFERRED. A REAL UNDERSTANDING OF WHICH COMPANIES ARE IN A BETTER POSSESSION -- POSITION TO MAINTAIN PROFITABILITY. IF YOU ARE PASSIVE INVESTORS I THINK MORE DEFENSIVE STYLES PROBABLY WOULD BE GOOD DIVIDEND YIELDS. SO THAT WILL PROBABLY DO BETTER THAN RISKIER ONES. DANI: SO IF THERE IS GOOD TO BE THIS EARNINGS STORY YOU WANT TO PICK INDIVIDUAL NAMES PERHAPS, AGO FOR THE DEFENSIVE'S. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS ALREADY PRICED IN? IT FEELS LIKE THE WARNINGS FOR THE EARNINGS SEASON FOR 2023 ARE STACKING UP. MARIJA: YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. WHEN I LOOK AT CONSENSUS EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS, THEY ARE COMING DOWN. THEY ARE STILL POSITIVE AND PARTICULARLY PLACES LIKE EUROPE THEY ARE ALMOST LIKE DOUBLE DIGITS. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT RECESSION, TALKING ABOUT POTENTIALLY MORE DIFFICULT TIMES FOR EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS THAT ARE STILL WAY TOO HIGH. ANNA: I KNOW YOU LIKE DIVIDEND PAY, BUT CAN YOU BELIEVE THE ESTIMATES? MARIJA: DIVIDENDS, THAT'S KIND OF A SUBSET OF MARKETS. SO IT'S USUALLY MORE MATURE COMPANIES, WITH BETTER CASH FLOW GENERATION. I THINK SOME OF THE MARKETS CAN POTENTIALLY DO BETTER AND DIVIDEND COMPANIES, WE DO LIKE. ANNA: WHAT ABOUT GOVERNMENT DEBT MARKETS? DIGESTING THE BOJ'S MOVE AND CLEARLY THERE'S AN IMPACT ON TREASURIES. HOW DOES THIS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE FOR TREASURIES TO GLOBAL BONDS IN 2023. DOES IT JUST ADD ENERGY TO THE TRENDS ALREADY IN PLACE OR DOES IT CAUSE YOU TO PAUSE. DANI: WE WOULD STILL PROBABLY ARGUE THAT THE FED IS THE MOST IMPORTANT CENTRAL BANK. OR THE FED WILL PROBABLY ARGUE THEY ARE GETTING CLOSER TO THAT POLICY TARGET. BUT THAT'S STILL A BIG DEBATE IN TERMS OF HAVE THEY DONE ENOUGH TO FIGHT INFLATION, HAVE THEY TAKE -- SLOAN THE ECONOMY DOWN ENOUGH. WE ARE PROBABLY THAT -- THIS PROBABLY MORE DEMAND DESTRUCTION THAT'S NEEDED. WE STILL SEE ENOUGH CONSUMER SAVINGS, WE SUSPECT THAT COMING CLOSER TO THE PEAK RATE, BUT I WOULD BE VERY SURPRISED IF WE SEE THAT HERE. > > IF I CAN MAKE THIS CONVERSATION A FULL CIRCLE. IF THERE SOME DEGREE TO WHICH JAPAN EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT SAYING IT. IS STARTING TO LOOK AT INFLATION IN JAPAN, STARTING TO EXPRESS CONCERN. WE ARE HAVING THAT STORY PLAY OUT IN JAPAN ARE WE REALLY SAFE TO SAY ESSENTIALLY ANYWHERE IN THIS ECONOMY IN 2023 THAT WE CAN START TO TALK ABOUT. CAN WE TALK ABOUT PIVOTS AGAIN IF EVEN JAPAN IS CONCERNED ABOUT CONTINUED INFLATION. MARIJA: WE ARE CLOSELY MONITORING ONLINE PRICES AND IT'S INTERESTING LIKE YOU MENTIONED. JAPAN IS SEEING AN INCREASE IN PRICES. SO DEFINITELY INFLATIONARY PROBLEMS ARE BEGINNING TO BUILD IN JAPAN. THEY ARE ALREADY SEEING SOME KIND OF LONGER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS GOING UP. SO TO OUR MIND THERE'S STILL -- THIS STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE IN THE GOOD THING ABOUT THE FED AND ECB IS THEY ARE VERY ON THE BALL. THEY'VE BEEN ADDRESSING THOSE POLICIES. AND SAW WHAT IT HAD DONE, BUT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY I THINK LABOR MARKET ARE REALLY CONCERNS ABOUT -- ANNA: THANK YOU VERY MUCH AND THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WE WILL SEE YUAN 23. COMING UP ON THE PROGRAM, THE SURPRISE FOR THE BOJ. DEREK JOINS US, HEAD OF RESEARCH AND GLOBAL MARKETS WE WILL GET HIS PERSPECTIVE ON WHAT THIS DOES FOR THE MARKETS AND GLOBAL ASSETS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ DANI: THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION." COMING UP, AND INTERVIEW WITH U.S. -- FORMER U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JACK LEW. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THE VOLATILITY OF THE FINANCIAL AND CAPITAL MARKETS SEEMS TO HAVE DECLINED TEMPORARILY. BUT IT HAS INCREASED AGAIN RECENTLY. THE DISTORTION OF THE YIELD CURVE HAS BECOME STRONG SO WE MADE SOME ADJUSTMENTS TODAY. THIS IS TO ENSURE YIELD CURVE CONTROL FUNCTIONS STEADILY AND DOES NOT MEAN THE BEGINNING OF A RATE HIKE TIGHTENING MONETARY POLICY OR VIEWING PRICES. > > THE BANK OF JAPAN GOVERNOR DOWNPLAYING THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE MOVES FROM THE BOJ BUT SPEAKING AFTER THE BOJ CERTAINLY SHOCKED MARKETS. THE MOVE HELPS PAVE THE WAY FOR POSSIBLE POLICY NORMALIZATION. VALERIE JOINS US TO GIVE US HER TAKE ON THIS. VALERIE: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH FRONT END INTEREST RATES IN JAPAN. EVEN THOUGH KURODA SAID IT AGAIN , THIS IS NOT THE SORT OF A TIGHTENING CYCLE BUT THIS IS CLEARLY HOW THE MARKET IS READING IT. A LOT OF THESE INTEREST RATES, THE WAY THESE JAPANESE INVESTORS USE THESE HEDGING INSTRUMENTS MAKE JAPANESE ASSETS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE VERSUS HOLDING BONDS ARE GILTS. IN THIS CHART I CAN SHOW YOU THIS TINY SPIKE HIGHER IS PROBABLY JUST THE FIRST PHASE OF A BROADER NORMALIZATION IN JAPANESE YIELDS AND WHAT CAN THAT CAUSE. IT CAN CAUSE SOME REAL TRUE ASSET REALLOCATION. JAPANESE LIFERS ARE ONE OF THE BIGGEST HOLDERS OF GLOBAL ASSETS. HOLDING 70% OF TREASURIES. AND WE KNOW CENTRAL BANKS HAVE BEEN STEPPING BACK IN TERMS OF THEIR BOND BUYING. THE FED IS NO LONGER BUYING TREASURIES. THE ECB IS NO LONGER BUYING EUROPEAN BONDS EITHER. IF JAPAN STARTS TO SETBACK, WHO WILL BE SPIRE OF BONDS B. WE KNOW WE ARE HEADING INTO A BIG YEAR OF ISSUANCE. DANI: IT LOOKS LIKE THE JAPANESE YIELDS SO SMALL BY COMPARISON BUT IF YOU LOOK DOWN IT'S MASSIVE. VALERIE, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. HERE TO HELP SAVE ME FROM MYSELF IS DEREK. WHAT A DAY TO JOIN US ON WHICH I'M SURE YOU THOUGHT WOULD BE A QUIET CHRISTMAS DAY. SO THAT IS OUT THE WINDOW. I WONDER IS THERE MORE OF THIS TO COME. DO YOU SEE THIS AS AN ISOLATED MOVE WHICH THE GOVERNOR HAS TRIED TO EMPHASIZE OR IS THIS THE START OF NORMALIZATION? > > HE HAS TRIED. I THINK HE'S FAILED AND IT WAS I WAS GOING TO BE DIFFICULT BECAUSE THE NARRATIVE HAS BEEN BUILDING FOR SOME TIME AND IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO GET AWAY FROM THE PROSPECTS OF CHANGE WHEN GOVERNOR KURODA IS LEAVING, THE SPECULATION THAT THE PRIME MINISTER ALWAYS HAS A DESIRE TO MOVE AWAY AND IN PARTICULAR THE ONUS OF THE BOJ. AND THEREFORE THAT IS STILL SOMETHING THAT HAPPENS NEXT YEAR AND UNDER A NEW GOVERNORSHIP FOR AN POLICY CHANGES. THAT FEEDS THAT EVEN MORE AND CERTAINLY THE CURRENCY MOVE. SHOWING THE CHARGE OF THESE TINY MOVES WHEN WE KNOW WHAT'S HAPPENED IN BROADER MARKETS THIS YEAR IT'S STILL RELATIVELY SMALL. THE SCALE OF THE MOVE TO THE DOWNSIDE IS ANTICIPATING MORE TO COME NEXT YEAR. DANI: HOW MUCH WEAKER COULD WE SEE THE DOLLAR VERSUS THE YEN? VALERIE: IT'S -- DEREK: IT IS NOT GOING TO GO INTO A STRAIGHT LINE. BUT WOMAN LOOK AT THE VALUES WE COULD SEE FOR TREASURIES IN THE U.S. ASSUMING IT CUT BY THE NET -- THE END OF NEXT YEAR, POSITIVE TWO YEAR ON JGB AND OTHERS THAT DON'T CHANGE MUCH. I THINK THAT'S ULTIMATELY WHERE WE WILL GET TO BEFORE WE GET SOME EQUILIBRIUM. WE SEE THE DOLLAR COMING BACK IN Q1. IT IS PRETTY CHUNKY BASED ON WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH RATES. I THINK ULTIMATELY THAT'S WHERE WE WILL GO. ANNA: I WONDER IF THIS REMINDS US OF THE WAY THE BOJ HAS THE HABIT OF SURPRISING. THOSE WITH LONG MEMORIES POINTING OUT THERE WAS A SURPRISE ON CHRISTMAS DAY FROM THE BOJ. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE TIMING, OF THE FACT THAT GOVERNOR KURODA IS DOING THIS WHEN MARKETS ARE THIN AND MANY ARE DISTRACTED. DEREK: I THINK TIMING WISE, WE ARGUED IT WOULDN'T HAPPEN TODAY. I DID ARGUE TO OUR CLIENTS THAT WE WERE IN A SCENARIO INCLUDING THE FUNDAMENTALS IN JAPAN WHICH WE CAN POSSIBLY TOUCH ON. IN TERMS OF THE MARKET SCENARIO NOW IS A LOGICAL ENOUGH TIME TO CONSIDER IT PURELY BECAUSE GLOBAL INFLATION LOOKS TO HAVE PEAKED. WE HAVE 10 YEAR U.S. TREASURY YIELDS DOWN 60 ODD BASIS POINTS FROM THE HIGHS. SO IF YOU WANT TO RAISE THE BAND ON WHICH YOU CAN TRADE WITHOUT THE NEED TO REPLACE THE TOP END OF THAT, THERE IS LOGIC TO THIS AND I THINK THAT'S A WHY THIS WAS TAKEN. -- THIS ACTION WAS TAKEN. ANNA: YOU WERE SETTING UP THE NARRATIVE THAT THIS JUST FEEDS. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAYING IF YOU'RE GOING TO ABANDON YIELD CURVE CONTROL, THERE IS NO WAY TO HALF DO THAT. YOU HAVE TO FOLLOW THIS POLICY OR NOT. HAVE WE SEEN KURODA TRY TO FIND MIDDLE GROUND HERE? DEREK: HE HAS ESSENTIALLY BY ANNOUNCING THE OTHER MEASURES AS WELL WHICH IS A RAMP-UP IN PURCHASES INCLUDING UNLIMITED OPTIONS GOING FORWARD AND SCHEDULED COMPETITIVE AUCTIONS AS WELL. UNFORTUNATELY ACROSS THE ENTIRE CURVE, A LOT OF THE BUYING THIS YEAR WAS IN THE 10-YEAR SECTOR ALONE. THEY NEARLY OWN ALL OF THE 10 YEAR SECTOR SO THEY HAVE TO BROADEN IT OUT, OR THEY HOPE TO ACHIEVE IS A MORE NORMALIZED CURVE TO BRING BACK SOME WARM NORMAL MARKET FUNCTION. HAVING THE INCREASED PURCHASES I GUESS THE BOJ IS HOPING IT DIMINISHES THE APPETITE FOR A QUICK TEST OF THE UPPER END OF THE RANGE. DANI: THERE IS SOME IRONY OF MAKING THESE MOVES FOR THE SAKE OF FINANCIAL STABILITY AND THEN BECAUSE OF THOSE HAVING TO BUY MORE BONDS. DEREK: I'M ASSUMING PERHAPS HE'S HOPING THE COMMUNICATION MEANS THEY WON'T HAVE TO. THE PURCHASES THEY ARE AT THE MOMENT THEY HAVEN'T BEEN USING. DANI: I WANT TO GET THIS IN BECAUSE ONE OF THE THINGS HE TALKED ABOUT WAS THIS IDEA OF CHINA BEING SOMETHING WHICH WOULD ACT AS A DISINFLATIONARY FORCE BECAUSE OF MORE COVID AMONG THE POPULATION AND SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. IS THAT AN INFLATIONARY FORCE ONCE THE REOPENING HAPPENS AND THERE'S MORE DEMAND. > > CLEARLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT MEASURES OF GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS, WE'VE SEEN A DRAMATIC IMPROVEMENT. GOODS INFLATION EVERYWHERE IS FALLING PARTICULARLY IN THE U.S.. I THINK FROM THAT PERSPECTIVE IF WE MOVE TO A REOPENING. AND TO ME IT'S DEMAND, A CHANGE IN DEMAND CONDITIONS AND THE FREEDOM FOR INFLATION. IF WE HAVE FURTHER PROBLEMS IN THE SHORT-TERM THAT COULD LEAD TO DETERIORATION IN THOSE AGAIN. I THINK IT MATTERS IN TERMS OF THE EXTENT. > > WE'VE SEEN VW, A STORY DROPPING THIS HOUR SEEN VW FORCE -- THAT'S THE SORT OF SHORT-TERM TWIST ON THIS. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. HELPING US TO UNDERSTAND THE SHORT AND LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS. COMING UP, GLOBAL HEAD OF CURRENCY STRATEGY AT BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN. THAT'S AT 6:00 A.M. IN NEW YORK. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > THIS IS "BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE: EARLY EDITION. LET'S LOOK AT THE THINGS THAT ARE ON THE SCHEDULE TODAY. IN THE U.K., CHANCELLOR JEREMY HUNT SPEAKS IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS. U.S. DATA DO INCLUDES PERMITS AND HOUSING STARTS AT 8:30 A.M.. CONSUMER CONFIDENCE DATA WILL BE OUT AT 10:00 A.M.. RISHI SUNAK APPEARS BEFORE PARLIAMENT'S LIAISON COMMITTEE AND THEN LATER TODAY WE WILL GET NIKE EARNINGS SHORTLY AFTER SHORTLY AFTER 4:00. I THINK NIKE WILL BE FASCINATING GIVEN IT WILL GIVE US A GLIMPSE INTO HOW BIG A MARKDOWNS THEY WILL HAVE HAD TO TAKE IN THIS -- HAD TO OF TAKEN THIS HOLIDAY SEASON AND HOW THINGS ARE SHAPING UP IN CHINA. THE RESURGENCE OF COVID AFTER REOPENING IS IMPACTING. ANNA: A LOT TO BE SAID ABOUT CHINA. ALSO AS YOU REFERENCED EARLIER, SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION, WHAT THAT DOES TO GLOBAL INFLATION THINKING ABOUT THAT TAKES US BACK TO THE BOJ, SOMETHING WE'VE SPENT A LOT OF THIS TALKING ABOUT. WE TALKED TO DEREK THERE. COULD WE CAN AS A RESULT OF THIS POLICY. > > THAT'S THE THING. IT'S A MARKET THAT'S VERY WILLING TO PUSH THE BOJ, BUT IT'S WILLING TO SPECULATE THAT THIS IS NOT THE END OF IT. EVEN THOUGH KURODA SAID THIS IS NOT US EASING. HIS TERM ENDS IN APRIL. IT SEEMS LIKE THIS MARKET EXPECTS THERE TO BE MORE STEPS TO ABANDONING THE YIELD CURVE. ANNA: SHOULD OF SAID STRENGTHENED. INTERESTING TO THINK HOW THEY CAST THIS POLICY CHANGE SAYING THIS IS ALL ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY OF THE YIELD CURVE CONTROL AND AS WE HEARD, OF MARKET SEES IT DIFFERENTLY. PERHAPS IS THE BEGINNING OF THE END. THIS IS BLOOMBERG.