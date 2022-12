00:00

I guess you should answer your own question is there time for a santa rally before the hangover sets in? I there's more room for one in the foreign exchange market than the equity market, which I never know anything about anyway. But the if the central rally is a weaker dollar and sometimes a stronger equity market and part of the problem in the US is that the equity market had a fantastic November. So Christmas just came early. The foreign exchange market. Yes. I think the dollar can go on weakening through the back end of this month as positions get taken off. But I think in both cases and partially, largely because the market is convinced them won't be dissuaded, I don't think in a hurry. From the idea that the economy is slowing and the Fed won't get or be able to keep rates as high as it says it's going to. I think that's going to run into us in January. I think risk assets are going to struggle somewhat with the kind of the new dawn of a new year saying, yeah, we might have to half rates at 5 percent for a hunk of time because they've been saying so because actually nobody cancel Christmas. And the US consumer has a fair amount of money saved up. Employment is very strong. Wage negotiations are on the side of scarce labor. And in that environment, I think we say January could be bumpy, but I'm going to enjoy this week. That's good, kid. I'm going to look at the Standard Poor's 500 in a moving average study of three moving averages. And they have converge to a point to three moving averages for the first time since the spring of 2018. I believe that as doldrums is where we are across assets in terms of taking on risk. What do you do when you've got a moving average convergence like we've got right now? I think you have to be careful across assets. So in general terms, I think things get helped by the fact that the bond market is going to look a long way through the rate cycle that Treasury yields. I think it's still almost certainly peaked at the longer end of the curve. We'll spend a lot of time worrying about recession because the curve so inverted and because central banks are still fighting inflation and that's going to help things. I think the credit market is going to continue to take comfort from the level of yields and spreads that have been available and from the demand that comes comes through the equities, as I think a more difficult. And I think in the foreign exchange market to some degree, it's still what goes up, comes down, what's gone down a long way comes back up. The dollar has peaked and it's going down from those levels because the US had such a perfect storm of beneficial news over the last couple of years. So you say what goes down comes may come back up. You're talking about the yen. Could you start to see some buying in the Japanese yen, especially after some of the rumors over the past 24 hours about a possible move away from some of the incredibly dovish policies? Look, I think 90 percent of the yen story, at least 90 percent is about is about the US. The Japanese investors have got to start hedging the currency elements of their U.S. Treasury holdings or dollar holdings at this point in time as the currency turns round. But it's correlated so closely with moves in 10 year note yields. So it's won't be it won't be a straight line fall. But but dollar yen should should fall. And frankly, if it fell to 120, people would just have to revise their forecasts. 115 isn't because history on dollar yen is that it can go an awfully long way up and come all the way back down. This thing in real terms is cheaper than it was when Bretton Woods ended in the early 70s. It's astonishing how cheap it is.