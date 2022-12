00:00

Can we talk about downside here. 3850 right now on the screen on the S & P. Thinking closer to 3 K as a bottom for next year. You know, we've been very consistent about that. I mean, we've been in this sort of three thousand thirty three hundred range since really may we put our mid-year outlook. That's the past. And we think that's still. And I would say that we now believe we can get to the lower end of that path simply because you worked off kind as bearishness in the last two months. I mean, the bear market rally we had did this job, right. Its job is to it's like a three card monte look over here and then all of a sudden you forget about looking over on this one. And then that's when you get surprised. You know, the setup is good for a finishing move to this bear market. That's a bad thing. The good thing is we're closer to the end in the beginning. Mike, as you get more bearish on earnings to get more bullish on bonds. Well, yeah, yeah. We've been bullish on bonds since the summer of reprisal. Early on that call, it's worked out pretty well. I think that's one thing that's different to this time, John, whereas in 0 8, we're not gonna have a systemic risk like we had no way. In our view, it is possible. That's our general take right now. That's good. However, the Fed cannot be as accommodative right. As they had been historically because of this underlying inflationary issue, which is new in the investment community for the last 30 years. That's one other thing we watching closely in the spring. How fast is the cavalry come riding in even in the event of a labor cycle? I think it will be slower. They've told us that and that could be the surprise and we can get to those lower price levels on the S & P 500.