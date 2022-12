00:00

Do we have a leadership problem at Tesla or a macro problem? I think right now it's really been more leadership problem. I think that's been a big overhang on tests, not just because they're essentially just using taxes personally. A.T.M. machine for it's about the attention, attention focused on Twitter, This Twilight Zone continues to go on and on. And that's really been, I think, 70, 80 percent sell off in Castle. Is Twitter driven down? Why do you believe so? Just replacing him as later at Twitter changes, Anderson, about this story? Well, I think it's a step in the right direction. It clearly doesn't change the overall story because much still owns Twitter. It's going to go down as probably the biggest overpaid emanate deal in the history of attack. You got to make sure that we get a pilot on the plane to navigate some of these challenges. That's going to be the key. It's been in this black cloud over the Tassler story. But I just view it as a small step in the right direction for the overall trainwreck situation at Twitter remains unchanged. So, Dan, let's talk about that just a little bit more. You saw the letter from Senator Warren. I see him off the back of The New York Times reporting a little bit earlier this morning. Read as follows. In a letter to Tesla's for the Democratic senator asked whether investors have been harmed. Opinion at Moscow's time running the social network down. What you make of that filing? The biggest overhang on tests, as we've talked about many times, is Twitter. I mean, it's a 44 billion dollar epic mistake by Moscow. And I think right now it's really been a quicksand situation. It's hurt the brand of Musk, which has hurt the brand of Tesla because Musk is Tesla, Tesla is Musk. And I think right now, you know, ultimately the clock struck midnight for investors, for users, especially a lot of the fiasco that we've seen over the last week. And I think, you know, patience is really wearing thin here.