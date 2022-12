00:00

OK, so Larry Summers, our what are you looking at this week? We've got a lot to take a look at where they have the aftermath of the World Cup finals over in Qatar. We also have Congress having to get out of town and do some work before they do it. And then, of course, we're looking forward to next year. Argentina's victory should have the biggest political consequence of any sports event since the Mets winning the World Series in 1969. Reelected Mayor Lindsay David. There are some events where they'll only matter if they screw up, kind of like an anesthesiologist in an operating room. And one of those events is Congress's handling of the debt limit. Nobody's gonna remember this event if we continue to be able to issue debt freely. But if the United States gets close to default, that's something that could cascade for years to our country's real detriment and to the detriment of the dollar is the central currency in the world monetary system. At the end of the year, people always look forward and they come into the new year with some kind of psychology. And we're just going to have to see how that plays out. There's a lot to worry about in 2023 Russia, Ukraine, China, inflation and possible recession in the United States. But there's also a lot to be hopeful about. Inflation has come down. The economy is stronger than people expected. It'd be hard for things in Russia, Ukraine to get much worse. So I think once again, we're at the brink of a year. That's going to be very much a hinge year in history.