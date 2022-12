00:00

How big a reaction is it getting from you this morning? So, look, the most notable speeches, messaging was definitely from the ECB president. God was used very hawkish language, whereas we thought that we would be close to the peak in terms of interest rates. It seems that it could be two, maybe three further hikes of 50 basis points. The language was also very hawkish with respect to the reduction of the central bank quantitative tightening. So it seems that the bank is really, really strongly wants to reinforce its credibility and is playing a very tough line. So that we continue. We we now see interest rates in Europe continuing increasing by at least another 1 percentage point. What about the data out of the United States? So we had retail sales were down zero point six percent in November. Autos were the most significant component of that decline. Is that perhaps the more potent indicator around a potential recession that together with the commentary from the ECB, just caused a new level anxiety that for US stocks we haven't seen in the month. Well, yes, we think there's quite a strong possibility of a recession next year in the US. We we assign a 75 percent probability of a recession. By the by the summer. And that will enable the Fed to be on a different path from that of the ECB and probably by Q1 as cheap interest rates on hold. And we think that by the end of the year, it may even start to cut interest rates slightly. So very different parts from what we're seeing here in Europe. One of the most read stories on the terminal is about Nomura, and they have come out with a note that suggests that we could be in for 30 billion dollars worth of selling from CTA systematic turnarounds. Basically where they flip to 83 percent short is the exact number if the S & P 500 closes under thirty nine thirty three. At times like this, you need a game plan. What is your game plan and how would you manage an additional wave of volatility over the next one to two training sessions of very short term? Well, we don't do a very short term use, if I have to say we are more long term oriented and we look out for the next 12 months what might happen. And we think that because of this recession, that is very likely to come. We will likely see this rally that we've had over the last few weeks, give way to some sell off later on, what we tell our investors to stay invested. Stay in the markets recessions, while they are always accompanied by bear markets. The markets tend to recuperate before the recession ends. And therefore, it's very important to stay invested, but probably to lean more towards quality, quality stocks. Dividend aristocrats. And you have to focus on the long term. I mean, you stay invested. OK. I mean, with that being said, where exactly would the would that message apply to? Is it the geographic preference is an industry priority? How exactly does that kind of get executed? So we see we see different opportunities. Geographically, Japan is probably our biggest overweight. It's not only a case of valuation, but also the economy is reopening after Covid tourism, pent up demand. All of that is making growth above trend level for some time. And we expect also change at the central bank in the spring. Which means that interest rates would probably go up a tick up, but it's really a sea change for corporates. If the inflation that there is in Japan, which is now over 3 percent, if corporates start to hike prices, you'd be a very big change of corporate behaviour. And we see several opportunities there. In terms of sectors, we think there's a new world order where government prioritise is now really geared towards food security, energy independence, technology sovereignty. And the industries, the sectors which are linked to those will enjoy secular trends. You still have to be selective, but there's some opportunities in those sectors. Frederick, a lot of you work with clients at Wealth Management at RBC. Revolves around how to deal with excess levels of liquidity and cash that some of you or clients would have built up so far this year because they were cautious for whatever reason. How do they manage those cash piles on a currency basis? Given what we're seeing in G10 effects over the last three to four weeks? So clearly, the first one, I would say that some liquidity, a generous amount of liquidity in these particularly uncertain times. That's probably a good strategy. And certainly our portfolios have some dry powder to be ready for opportunities over the next few months. But certainly the U.S. dollar has been very strong this year. We think that next year, as the Fed starts to cut interest rates later in the year or is perhaps less aggressive, we think that this tendency might change and other currencies might might which are very depressed now, might be an interesting way to put some indication. So, for instance, with the euro, with strong interest rates, perhaps a recovery later in the year, if that materializes, could be a stronger currency next year. For the week, I've got a bunch of notes here, and they're all kind of along similar lines of, you know, what's going to be the big surprise in 2023? Biggest disappointment, you know, tail risk. It's me. It's all in there from all the houses on, I kind of get your view on what might be as a source of surprise. It's currently not factored in something that's not consensus for the new year. Not consensus. I think at the moment still everyone expects a soft landing in the US. If that were not to be the case, I think people would be very disappointed and markets could retreat quite markedly.