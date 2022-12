00:00

TALKING ABOUT THEY -- THEIR RESPECTIVE RATE HIKES. THANKS SO MUCH FOR JOINING US, AND I. I WONDER IF THIS WAS A BIG SHIFT, THIS IDEA THAT PERHAPS THE SYNCHRONICITY OF CENTRAL BANKS JUST DOING WHATEVER THE FED IS DOING IS OVER, THAT THERE IS MORE DIVERGENCE NOW. DO YOU GET THAT SENSE IN THE PAST 48 HOURS? > > WHEN IT CAME TO THE BANK OF ENGLAND MEETING, THERE WEREN ' T ANY SURPRISES AS EXPECTED. THEY HIKED BY 50 BASIS POINTS AREAS THERE WASN ' T ALSO ANY CHANGES IN TERMS OF THE LANGUAGE OR ANY SUBSTANTIAL CHANGE. IT DID SURPRISE US IN TERMS OF THE COMMUNICATION. AS EXPECTED, 50 BASIS POINTS WAS EXPECTED. THE COMMUNICATION AND THE RATES GUIDANCE AND PROJECTIONS WERE DEFINITELY MORE HAWKISH THAN WHAT WE EXPECTED. DANI: ANYONE WHO THINKS THIS IS A PIVOT FOR THE ECB IS WRONG. CHRISTINE PUTTING IT IN VERY CLEAR TERMS. DON ' T YOU DARE TALK ABOUT A PIVOT WHEN IT COMES TO THE ECB. IS IT RIGHT THAT THEY ARE SO HAWKISH AT A TIME WHEN EUROPE IS STILL STRUGGLING? IT HAS FINALLY GOTTEN COLD THIS WINTER AND EXPECTATIONS ARE FOR A RECESSION? > > KRISTI NOEM THE GUARD WAS VERY STRONG IN HER LANGUAGE. SHE ALSO EXPLICITLY SAID THEY HAVE GOT MORE GROUND TO COVER THEM FOR EXAMPLE, THE FED. WHEN WE LOOK AT ACTIVITY VERSUS INFLATION IN EUROPE, ACTIVITY IS WEAKENING WORRIED WE DO EXPECT A MILD RECESSION. THE ECB FORECASTS ARE ALSO SHOWING SLOWER ACTIVITY OVER THE WINTER MONTHS. HOWEVER, INFLATION IS VERY HIGH, UNACCEPTABLY HIGH FOR THE ECB. WHEN WE LOOK AT THE PROJECTIONS, WHICH DID SURPRISE US, THEY ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY SIGNIFICANT DOWNTURN IN ACTIVITY. THEY EXPECT INFLATION TO STAY HIGH FOR A VERY LONG TIME. ON THE BASIS OF THIS FORECAST, THEY DID HAVE TO ACT AND COMMUNICATE VERY STRONGLY. DANI: THEY ALSO UNVEILED THE BLUEPRINT FOR QT. THAT IS LESS THAN 0.5% OF THE BALANCE SHEET. AT THE SAME TIME, YOU HAD ITALIAN BTP ' S, THE FRONT-END, RISE BY ABOUT 33 BASIS POINTS. WHAT DOES IT SAY TO YOU THAT EVEN WITH SUCH A SMALL INCREMENTAL AMOUNT ANNOUNCED THAT WE STILL HAVE SPREADS BLOWING OUT? THE BIGGEST MOVE OF THE YEAR. > > WHEN IT CAME TO THE MARKET REACTION, WE THOUGHT IT WAS MORE REFLECTIVE OF THE GUIDANCE REGARDING RATES RATHER THAN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING QE. WHEN IT CAME TO QT, IT DID SURPRISE US IN A SENSE THAT THEY GAVE MORE DETAILS THAT WE ANTICIPATED GOING INTO THE MEETING READ 15 BILLION, AS YOU SAID, SOUNDS LIKE A SMALL NUMBER READ IN TERMS OF SHARE OF REINVESTMENT AS CHRISTINE SAID, IT IS ACTUALLY ABOUT 50% OF REINVESTMENT PER MONTH. DANI: AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE THE TPI PROTECTION TOOL. THE SAFETY NET IS SUPPOSED TO BE THERE FOR ITALIAN BONDS. DOES THIS JUST SHOW US IT IS A MARKET THAT IS VERY READY AND WILLING TO TEST THAT? > > BEFORE YESTERDAY ' S MEETING, MARKETS WERE ACTUALLY RELATIVELY CALM WHEN IT CAME TO ITALY. POTENTIALLY NOW, WITH THIS VERY SURPRISINGLY STRONG GUIDANCE AROUND RATES THAT UNSETTLED MARKETS SOMEWHAT. DANI: THE ECB DOES HAVE A DIFFERENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT, AS DOES THE U.K., WHERE LABOR IS REALLY THE QUESTION. IT IS A VERY DIFFICULT LABOR MARKET. HOW DOES ANDREW BAILEY ' S TASK DIFFERENT WHEN IT COMES TO THAT? WHAT IS THE FINE NEEDLE THAT HE NEEDS TO THREAD? GIVEN HOW EXTREMELY CHALLENGING THIS LABOR MARKET IS. > > ONE OF THE CONTRAST ON THE MARKET VERSUS THE U.K., I THINK THE KEY DIFFERENCE IS THAT WE SAW THE PICKUP IN WAGE GROWTH IN THE U.K. COMING THROUGH MUCH EARLIER THAN WE DID IN EUROPE. THE PART OF THE STORY IS THE FACT THAT PARTICIPATION RATES WERE ESSENTIALLY AVAILABLE IN THE U.K., AND IT HAS SHRUNK MORE THAN IN THE EURO ZONE. IT STILL HASN ' T RECOVERED TO PRE-COVID LEVELS. THE TIGHTNESS IN THE LABOR MARKET IN THE U.K. SEEMS TO BE MORE ACUTE. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT COMES THROUGH IN THE COMMUNICATION OF THE BANK OF ENGLAND, WHERE THEY ARE RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT LABOR MARKET TIGHTNESS, WAGE GROWTH, AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR PERSISTENCE AND INFLATIOND. ADANI: ANDREW BAILEY AND THE REST OF THE CREW SEEM MORE HESITANT TO HIKE AS MUCH. THERE IS WAGE PRICE SPIRAL FEARS. THERE ARE MORE STRUCTURAL DRIVERS BEYOND JUST ENERGY ADDING TO INFLATION IN THE U.K., YET, ANDREW BAILEY SEEMS TO BE MORE HESITANT TO HIKE INTO A RECESSION. > > GOING INTO YESTERDAY ' S MEETING, WE THOUGHT THERE WERE THREE KEY FACTORS THAT WOULD ALLOW THEM TO SLOW DOWN. ONE IS THAT WE DO START SEEING SOME SIGNS OF EASING IN TERMS OF DEMAND FOR LABOR, SO VACANCIES ARE NOW EASING. SECONDLY, INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, BOTH FROM COMPANIES AND CONSUMERS HAVE SLIGHTLY EASED AS WELL. THEY DO STAY AT UNACCEPTABLY HIGH LEVELS, BUT THEY HAVE EASED. THIRD FACTOR IS THAT THERE IS NO CURRENT RAISING CONCERN ACROSS THE EPC, AND THERE IS STILL SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY ABOUT WHAT THAT WILL HAVE ON ACTIVITY.