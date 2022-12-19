Dudley: Investors Are Better Off Believing the Fed

00:00

What will you glean? And I know what you're going to tell me, you're not going to rely on one data point, but what does the data point of January 12, the inflation report, signal to the Fed where possibly they will have three data points lined up marking some form of disinflation? I'll be very clear that to achieve success, you needs to see moderation of goods prices, which he is seeing, moderation of services prices excluding housing, which he's not seeing, and more slack in the labor market, which he's not seeing. So I achieve one of three goals. So the thing to focus on is what's happening to services, inflation, excluding housing. We know housing is going to come down with a lag. And what's happening in the labor market? We have less payroll employment increases i 61000. We need to see payroll gains of fifty thousand seventy five thousand a month. We need to see an increase in the unemployment rate and generate ISE slack in the labor market. We need to get inflation down in the services sector. Your expert with on this at Goldman Sachs with a guy named McKell, the in a young Turk names Hatzius and the bottom line. I love Bill. What you're saying we need to get from two hundred thousand plus down to something that's a run rate of fifty seventy five thousand non-farm payrolls. When we do that. Where does that dearth of job growth come from? I mean, there's no evidence out there on how to get from there here to there. The main phrase I'm trying to talk like him at BOWDEN, but I'm going down in flames. How do we get from here to the far? Well, what the Fed has said that we need tighter financial conditions, we need other financial obligations to slow the economy down so there's less demand for labor. That's why Paul Allen is the press conference last week with basically pointing out its financial conditions ease. The Fed Reserve is going to have to do more. The Fed is targeting financial conditions because that's a mechanism that slows down the economy responds rally and stocks rally. Then that just means there's more for the Fed to do. Bill, I've been confused by the market response after we got the latest Fed meeting. There hasn't been a real increase in bond yields and there is still priced into the market, a lower terminal rate than what the Fed is saying that they are going to do. How do you understand that? Well, there's two possible explanations. Number one, the market thinks that the federal blank wants the unemployment rate starts going up. So the market is basically saying that the Fed doesn't mean what it says. They're saying this to try to talk tough, but when the going gets difficult, the Fed will fold. That's one possible explanation. I don't believe that. I think Paul's going to do what he says. And number two, they may just have a more benign view about how fast inflation is going to come down. I think the market is overweighting the improvement in goods price inflation. We knew goods price inflation was going to come down for two reasons. Number one, the switch in the pandemic has reduced the demand for goods versus services into. We knew that some of these supply chain disruptions were going to normalize the fact that used car prices are falling as no surprise anybody. At the same time, people point to the fact that credit card receivables are going up. People are borrowing more. It indicates the cushion is getting used up and there will be a music stoppage at the beginning of the year that people will stop spending and perhaps they already are. How do you push back against that and say, no, there is actually more momentum, more dynamism behind that that this Fed has to curb? Well, one aspect of goods price inflation going down is the overall slash rates lower, so people's wages go a bit further than there were before. And as you said, the excess savings is coming down, but still there's no about a truly that money savings above what you would expect this situation to be if we hadn't had those large fiscal transfers. Well, finally, there's be a lot more income for people caused by indexing. So look at Social Security, eight point seven percent increase coming next month. That's one hundred billion dollar increase in federal spending. All those who are are going to go out and spend that money. What kind of recession do you foresee, given the outlook that you're talking about, given the fact that if gasoline prices rise, you end up with another situation at a time when suddenly the momentum is waning? I don't expect a recession quite yet. The economy still has considerable forward momentum. You look at the Atlanta Fed GDP now forecast for the fourth quarters. It's in the 2 to 3 percent range. And I think that the continued growth through the first quarter. I think the recession, when it finally does occur, will be mild because the Federal Reserve is in control. This is a recession if it occurs, and that completely induced by the Fed generate more slack in the labor market. That means once enough slack in the labor market has been produced to bring inflation down, the Fed can rely on short term interest rates are to be about 500 points. So plenty of room for the Fed to cut rates to stimulate the economy when the time comes. Is one reason I think the stock market is still pretty buoyant given the fact that we said likely they see the other side of Bill. This is why we love to have you on. I mean, the idea this is so important, folks. I knew that we were going up a point seven percent in Social Security, but there it is. Dr. Dudley quantifying it and showing that it's a return Bill. It's almost like, you know, I expect Wayne Angell to be on after you. We're almost like back to the 60s and 70s with an observation like that. Is this good old demand pull inflation? I mean, is that where we are? We got a Social Security check. Let's go spend it. And prices go up. Well, nominal GDP is on a strong trajectory and the Fed needs to take that nominal GDP growth, which has been running around 9 percent over the last year, down to about 3. That's a big job for the Fed. Just kill off.