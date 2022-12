00:00

OUTLOOK EXCITING MOUNTING GLOBAL UNCERTAINTY WHILE URGING VIGILANCE TO ITS MEMBERS. JOINING US AS CAROLE NAHKLE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF CRYSTOL ENERGY, GRADE YOU HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM TODAY. WHEN YOU LOOK AT SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESPECIALLY WITH CHINA, HOW ARE -- OR WHEN ARE YOU EXPECTING PEAK OIL AT THIS POINT? [NO AUDIO] FRANCINE: I THINK WE HAVE AUDIO ISSUES, A VERY 2019 PROBLEM. CAROLE: CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW? FRANCINE: PERFECT. YOU UNNEEDED. CAROLE: I WAS SAYING THE REPORTED HEADLINE SOUNDED MORE PESSIMISTIC. I SAW A TOUCH OF OPTIMISM ABOUT THE ELEPHANT EXTERIOR, FOR EXAMPLE, CHINA WHICH SAW A DECLINE OF 187 BARRELS PER DAY. FOR NEXT YEAR, THE OPEC MONTHLY REPORT TALKS ABOUT A REBOUND IN CHINESE DEMAND BECAUSE OF RELAXATION OF COVID RULES. THAT WAS MORE OF A POSITIVE MESSAGE, THERE WOULD BE MAYBE LESS DEMAND ON OPEC PRODUCTION COMPARED TO EXPECTED BEFORE. BUT COMPARED TO THE SUPPLY SIDE, THERE IS MORE SUPPLY COMING TO THE MARKET PRIMARILY FROM THE U.S. BUT INTERESTINGLY, THEY ACKNOWLEDGE THE DECLINE IN RUSSIAN PRODUCTION THOUGH IT WAS INTERESTING TO SEE HOW THE NUMBERS COMPARED TO THE IEA. THE IEA TALKS ABOUT ROUGHLY 2 MILLION BARRELS A DAY, BUT OPEC AND THE REPORT TALKS ABOUT ALMOST 800,000 BARRELS A DAY DECLINE IN RUSSIAN PRODUCTION. THAT MEANS THEY ARE MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT NEXT YEAR AND FEELING GREAT ABOUT A VERY TIGHT MARKET. TOM: I HAVE A QUESTION WHERE THAT LEAVES PRICING. CURRENTLY BRENT JUST OVER $80 A BARREL, DOWN .1%. GOLDMAN SACHS DID CUT THEIR BRENT FORECAST FOR THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR TO $90 AND $95 FROM $110. GOLDMAN SACHS WERE VERY BULLISH ON COMMODITIES AT THE OUTSET OF THIS YEAR. THEY ARE NOW DOWNGRADING THEIR FORECAST, DOES THAT SOUND REALISTIC, $90 TO $95, DO YOU MEAN SOME HUNDRED DOLLARS FOR BRENT NEXT YEAR? CAROLE: THESE REVISIONS HIGHLIGHT THE UNCERTAINTIES WE ARE FACING. WE WERE OVEREXCITED PERHAPS ABOUT CHINA REOPENING, AND RELAXING ITS COVID POLICIES, I COLLECT IT THE CHINA ROULETTE BECAUSE THERE ARE LOTS OF UNCERTAINTIES ABOUT THE IMPACT OF THIS RELAXATION OF COVID POLICIES. IS IT GOING TO BE GREATER OPERATION SOMEWHERE ELSE? SO THERE IS A HUGE QUESTION MARK ABOUT THE OUTLOOK FOR CHINA. THEN YOU BRING IN THE GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY. TO GO BACK TO THE REPORT OF OPEC, THEY ALSO SHED A MORE -- SHARED A MORE OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK ABOUT GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS, SAYING THAT WOULD NOT ESCALATE FURTHER. BUT THAT IS ALSO A BIG AREA OF UNCERTAINTY, THE IMPACT OF SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA. WE SEE A REFLECTION OF THE LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY YOU ARE FACING NEXT YEAR, INCLUDING THE MACRO ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. FRANCINE: THERE IS A GREAT PIECE BY ONE OF OUR OIL EXPERTS. IT BASICALLY ARGUES THAT IF YOU LOOK AT THE LATEST REPORT, IT SHOULD HAVE GIVEN OPEC TIME TO REFLECT AND OIL TRADERS SHOULD HAVE DONE THE SAME, BUT ACTUALLY IT HAS EMBOLDENED THEM. IT IS THE MARKET OVERALL TOO BULLISH ABOUT WHERE THE PRICE GOES? CAROLE: MAYBE, BUT AGAIN, I'M JUST TALKING ABOUT WHAT'S HAPPENED TODAY AND WHAT CAN HAPPEN IN TERMS OF THE DATA ON THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK WITH INFLATION EASING. AND THAT COULD SIGNAL A MORE RELAXED MONETARY POLICY BECAUSE THAT BY ITSELF WAS A BIG WORRY IN THE MARKET. VERY AGGRESSIVE MONETARY POLICY, TIGHTENING OF INTEREST RATE. WE CANNOT SAY FROM ONE MONTH OF DATA WHETHER INFLATION HAS PEAKED AND WE ARE HEADING TOWARDS A SLOWDOWN. I WOULD REMAIN MORE ON THE CAUTIOUS SIDE ABOUT THE OUTLOOK OF NEXT YEAR. TOM: WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FOR RUSSIAN OIL NEXT YEAR, GIVEN THE PRICE CAP THAT HAS BEEN AGREED ACROSS EUROPE AND THE G7? HOW MUCH DOES THAT ERODE DEMAND FOR RUSSIAN CRUDE? CAROLE: INTERESTINGLY, OPEC SEES CLARIFICATIONS AROUND THE PRICE CAP AS EASING SUPPLY CONCERN. THAT WAS BY ITSELF A HIDDEN KIND OF MESSAGE TO SAY THIS PRICE CAP IS NOT WORSENING THE SITUATION, IS NOT GOING TO HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON RUSSIAN OIL. THE LACK OF INVESTMENT AND IMPACT OF SECTIONS ON THE ECONOMY, WE CANNOT SAY IT IS NOT GOING TO HAVE IMPACT ON RUSSIAN PRODUCTION. BUT AS LONG AS WE HAVE THE BIGGEST BUYERS OF RUSSIAN OIL, NAMELY TURKEY, CHINA, INDIA AND EVEN IN THE MIDDLE EAST WHERE I AM SITTING, SOME OF THE COUNTRIES. THE COUPLE OF MILLIONS LOST OF RUSSIAN SUPPLIES ARE UNLIKELY TO MATERIALIZE. THAT WAS THE FEAR OF THE BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR AND IT DID NOT HAPPEN. NOW WE HAVE MOVED OUR FORECAST FOR NEXT YEAR. BUT AS LONG AS NOT EVERYBODY IS COMING ON BOARD IN TERMS OF JOINING THE PRICE CAP, WHICH IS