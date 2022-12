00:00

A very good one. Welcome to reckless journalism, how these travels in Sydney. I'm not about roll as we're counting down to Asia's major market open. Good evening from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York. I'm sure, everyone. The top story this hour. Media reports signal Covid related deaths may be rising in Beijing, despite China not reporting any virus fatality. For two weeks, Bloomberg sources say RTX co-founder Sam Beckman freight plans to drop his fight against extradition to the US and the yen jumps on the record. Japan's prime minister could be considering adding flexibility to the 2 percent inflation target. U.S. stocks were under pressure again on Friday. Of course, we had triple witching, so that really didn't help a sentiment when it came to the volatility and that amplifying some of those moves. In fact, we're talking about the longest streak of weekly losses for the S & P 500 since September, of course. Those are hawkish Fed comments, really not helping the markets, especially after the FOMC and Chair Powells comments as well. We had a mixed picture for the Treasury space, but the two year yield we were watching very closely, that was down almost 20 basis points last week, of course. All really trying to digest what this means when it comes to the path of rate hikes into next year. We also had losses for oil, of course, those recession fears being felt, although on the weekly side of things, we have seen another week of gains for oil prices this week. We'll be watching earnings as well from the likes of Nike, FedEx as well, which will give us a little bit more sentiment when it comes to consumers. We'll also be watching, of course, those inflation numbers coming from the Fed, not to mention consumer spending and incomes as well. Bill? Yes, Sherry, Asian markets very much like looking to take their cues from what had been the Wall Street session. So we are setting up for a week of trading here. Futures for Australia lost goes like this and then Kiwi stocks already online. Not a lot of queues really here. A catalyst to move the needle either coming into the trading week. We've got right decisions due in Japan, Indonesia and then also China's LPA. That's on Tuesday. But sticking with Japan, certainly that has been the most interesting move this morning. What we've seen in the yen, it is a little bit stronger now, half a percent. But just a couple of minutes ago, it was one point three percent higher against the greenback. What is really driving that is that trade is having their first chance to react to that local media reporting at the weekend. Essentially, the prime minister, Fumio Kishida, could be looking to revive a 10 year agreement with the B OJ around the flexibility of its inflation goal. Now, if those reports are confirmed, it would be in sharp contrast to what we heard just back in June when Kishida said he did expect to be OJ to stick with that CPI target. But let's switch now and take a look at what we are expecting for the coming months, because, of course, a lot of analysts still looking to put out their projections into the coming year. And you can see that big selloff we've seen in the Asian benchmark x Japan down nearly 20 percent over the past 12 months. Now, that could actually really change as we get into the new year. And a lot of analysts out there actually saying gains a nearly 10 percent over the coming 12 months. But of course, sharing a lot of potential headwinds to that, including weather with that bumpy reopening in China that could stall perhaps with rising Kobe cases there, even if deaths are being confirmed. And then also continuing to say those recession risks really building markets and economists really watching what's happening in China, perhaps, Heidi, as a some a positive sentiment and encouraging moves could be seen when it comes to the exit from Covid 0. But forces will be very important at a time when we continue to hear the hawkish rhetoric coming from different Fed officials, whether it's John Williams or Loretta Master or Mary Daly as well. They want to see this clear evidence of easing price pressures. And really, there's a big difference to what markets are pricing in that the Fed will do. They only see about the 50 basis point rate hike when it comes to 2023. But of course, we have seen the median forecast coming from the FOMC seeing rates ending next year at 5.1 percent. And to be sure, sure, you take a look at the wild ride for the stock market in the U.S. this year, it looks like we are just sapped of confidence as we get into the new year. It's been a brutal year, even if you take a look at the rebound that's been charted since about October. We're now starting to see, obviously, the nearing the end of the most aggressive rate cycle for the Fed in decades. Prices have retreated over the past two weeks on these renewed concerns. The tighter policy will smother growth going into next year, at least in the first half. We're down for the S & P 500 about 20 percent this year. If you take a look at those rate sensitive growth, stocks hit even harder. The Nasdaq 100 is down more than 30 percent over this period. So it does look like not just the economic recession, but the profit recession is really driving not a great deal of conviction into the new year. You know, there was a lot of conviction when it came to China really exiting from Covid 0. Perhaps investors trying to price that in. Well, we are seeing a bumpy ride when it comes to that exit. We are hearing from media reports that the number of Covid positive dad arriving at Beijing's funeral homes and crematoriums is rising. This despite the country not officially reporting a fatality from the virus for two weeks now. For more, let's bring in managing editor for Asia Global Business. M. O'BRIEN AM, of course, always difficult to get clarity when it comes to the number of deaths in a country like China. But at this point, what do we know? It appears as though the Covid data system, the accounting around cases and deaths, seems to have fallen apart in China. We do know that it basically given up on counting asymptomatic infections, which were the bulk of the infections. And it appears as though there's something going on with deaths as well. There are wide ranging reports from a raft of media of crematoriums working very, very hard in the capital, Beijing. Financial Times journalists went to one Beijing crematorium, and we're told by a worker there that there were at least 30 Covid victims. Yet China has not reported a fatality from the virus for two weeks, and there hasn't been a fatality in Beijing reported this month. That all. When it comes to the key takeaways from the economic work conference, though, it was a pretty market shift from the previous common prosperity to now focusing on domestic demand and potentially encouraging, I guess, a bit more confidence in the private sector as well. Yeah, I think it's quite understandable, given the battering that we've seen that the China's economy take from lockdowns and Covid 0 over the past year. It seems as though a switch has been flipped in the Chinese government and they are very much intent on normalization. But moving, some would say too far, given the whiplash that we're seeing on the ground with Covid going from it being the, you know, the devil's viruses Xi Jinping once referred to it to within a week. You know, you've got some officials calling it nothing more than a cold and really being it's being downplayed. So, I mean, that that explains why you have nobody on the streets of major cities like Beijing and Shanghai and why it might be difficult, at least for the moment. And as that initial sort of Covid wave sweeps through to realize some of those ambitions when it comes to consumption. Our managing editor for Asia Global Business, Emma O'BRIEN. Well, Bloomberg has learnt that Sam Beckman freed the disgraced co-founder of crypto exchange FTSE X is planning to drop his fight against extradition to the US, where he faces a range of criminal charges. Let's get the details now from our banking regulations reporter Katanga Johnson, who's in the Bahamas for us, and Katanga, what is the latest twist and turn? Because extradition was clearly the next major development that we're all waiting on. We were expecting to hear in February from SPF and his team that they would fight extradition at that time, but reports this weekend from sources who we've spoken to have said that they're hoping to fast track a pitch in the reverse. Right, that they're hoping to perhaps not fight extradition. During a hearing tomorrow that is actually meant to be an appeal to the bail hearing that we we heard last week. It seems to be a turn of events, according to the sources familiar. We haven't successfully been able to hear from the legal team as to why the change of strategy. Some people have speculated and it has to do with the conditions at the Fox World Prison where he's been held since last week, Tuesday. Others say it's something perhaps a bit more complicated and has to do with the jurisdictional fight between the U.S. and the Bahamas. And we are digging to figure out more and hope to learn more about what exactly that is after tomorrow's hearing. U.S. prosecutors have charged him with several crimes, what can he expect when he arrives here? If his pitch to the exodus of the US again, a change of events is successful, sources say we can expect him to really be grilled about not just as activity in relationships to those charges in the UAE, but he won't be able to avoid having to answer for the companies transactions with other companies, including altimeter researched or its banking relationships with a number of lenders or withdrawals to customers in the Bahamas. People have to answer questions about those matters as well. Even if he is extradited, so in the first instance, he will have a round of questions regarding the charges that are in the US. We can also expect whether the Bahamas brings charges quickly or not to have to answer questions about what happened here as well. Members banking regulations reporter CAC Guy Johnson there. Let's now get over to Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines. Funny. Sherry, thank you. European Union member states are set to discuss a gas price cap that's almost one third lower than the original proposal. Monday's meeting of energy minister is it is an attempt to break a deadlock over the controversial plan. The Czech government, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, suggested lowering the ceiling to 188 euros per megawatt hour. That compares with the two hundred seventy five euros proposed by the European Commission last month. North Korea fired at least two suspected medium range ballistic missiles on Sunday. This followed Pyongyang's test of a new rocket engine, which could enhance its capability to fire off quick strike longer range missiles. South Korea called the launches an outright violation of U.N. resolutions this year. Kim Jong un has fired off more than 65 ballistic missiles, the most in his decade in power. Peru's president, Dina Golden State, has ruled out resigning, saying that it would not solve the country's political crisis. She's still insisting on bringing forward presidential elections a day after Congress voted against a proposal follow. ISE has asked Congress to approve the constitutional reform needed to hold the early vote. She says that's what 83 percent of Peru's population wants. Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan plans to dissolve two regional legislatures on December twenty third in a move to return to power. Khan's objective is to push the government into early elections as he has a majority in two of the four provincial assemblies in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shahbaz Service governments called the move a political gimmick and vows to complete his term in August. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is holding a confidence vote later Monday to prove he commands a majority in parliament. Party commitments so far would give him the backing of nearly two thirds of the country's 222 lawmakers, a super majority no Malaysian leader has obtained since 2008. Leaders in our Wars coalition have also signed a pact to ensure his administration completes a full five year term. Global news 24 hours a day on air and Al Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists, an analyst from more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Money. The World Cup in Qatar has ended in dramatic fashion, with Argentina beating France in a penalty shootout. Argentina seeking the trophy home for the first time in 36 years. Bloomberg's Patrick Gillespie joins us live from Buenos Aries. And Patrick, I mean, it's become common sight here in New York to see growing Argentina. I mean, crying every time we have a match with Argentina. I can't really imagine what the scene must be when society's. Hi, good evening from one of those is a full blown party here in Argentina. Bon appétit. There are lots of men and women and children crying. We actually saw a couple that were going to wedding outfit and now they're rubbing yesterday together to celebrate today with their wedding dress and the wedding outfits. People are still in the streets of one of those going crazy. And this is one of the most euphoric moment I have ever seen in my time there. So it's just a really special day for Argentines who are going through a lot with the economy. Yeah, absolutely. This RAF moment of just pure euphoria and joy. Right. As you say, triple digit inflation, almost near 100 percent longstanding political polarization. So is just just a short term period of enjoyment for the country. It's very meaningful. You know, I think the whole world, particularly in Argentina, that is such a football and soccer IBEX century needs a little bit more than maybe other parts of the world. Both celebrations going to go on for, I think, until at least the end of the new year, until the year. But it doesn't wipe away the fact that now Argentina has, as you said, basically 100 percent growth following a presidential. That's mostly that's going to bring a lot of volatility to the economy, a lot of uncertainty, a lot of longstanding political polarization in Argentina. So today is a moment of euphoria, of unity for Argentines. You don't see any of the political divide that you see here. But love said to me that this will fade and the economy and politics have to recover. Going into next year. And it's such an achievement for Leonel Massie right after so many years been able to take this trophy home. Absolutely. We have clear signs that demand exceeds supply in our economy and our labor market. We're going to go until the job is well and truly gone, which is 2 percent on average inflation. We're going to have to do what's necessary, again, sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down. We're going to have to move the rates up. Ongoing increases from the current rate above 5 percent and hold there for some time in order to get inflation back down to 2 percent. And that's what we're about doing right now. But officials reiterating the need for higher rates. Taking a look at the week ahead. Now, though, on Monday, EU energy ministers will discuss the ever elusive gas price cap. This is the European economy continues to take a heavy toll from gas storage and energy prices. On the one see, the January 6 committee is expected to release its final report of the attack on the capital from right wing protesters. We have clear signs that demand exceeds supply in our economy and our labor market. We're going to go until the job is well and truly gone, which is 2 percent on average inflation. We're going to have to do what's necessary, again, sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down. We're going to have to move the rates up. Ongoing increases from the current rate above 5 percent and hold there for some time in order to get inflation back down to 2 percent. And that's what we're about doing right now. But officials reiterating the need for higher rates. Taking a look at the week ahead. Now, though, on Monday, EU energy ministers will discuss the ever elusive gas price cap. This is the European economy continues to take a heavy toll from gas storage and energy prices. On the one see, the January 6 committee is expected to release its final report of the attack on the capital from right wing protesters. Policy makers expecting new conclusions or evidence from interviews that the committee has not shared yet. On Tuesday, Bloomberg economists expect the PBS C to lower the five year loan prime rate by 10 basis points. The BOJ is also set to release its latest policy decision ahead of Japan's inflation data due Friday. Carrie, we're also getting earnings reports out of major retail names. Nike's fiscal second quarter results may stay in flux as prolonged weakness in China. Rising promotions from excess inventory weigh on those results. Also, looking out for numbers out of FedEx. Investors are keeping an eye on any gains in the companies making based on the cost reduction initiative that it rolled out back in September. So that is you're pretty busy week ahead. Just before, of course, the Christmas break. And as we head into the end of the year, it has been a brutal 12 months for U.S. stock drawing to a close with still little conviction of a rebound. Strategists are seeing a different story when it comes to Asia. Let's bring in our chief rights correspondent for Asia and my life contributor, Food, Reynolds Goff. Let's start off with the outlook for the US. Obviously, this hawkish pivot is a hawkish downshift. I should say is not really the ideal scenario for markets, but there's also increasingly more investors and strategists talking about not just an economic recession, but a profit recession going into next year to. Yeah, Heidi, the difficulty has been you stock showed some resilience in the wake of that soft November CPI print and the way that that and some of the other data cemented the idea that the Fed would be going from 75 basis point hikes down to a 50 basis point hike in December. They did deliver that. But at the same time, they also made it very clear that they plan to keep going and to stay higher for longer. That hurt sentiment. So did some signs that other parts of the data complex are weakening. So those recession recessions are becoming more likely r and. This this growing realization that just because there might be a recession doesn't mean policymakers will take their foot off off the brakes, so to speak. And it's especially concerning when you look at the way it's been a brutal year for stocks. And it's one of the worst Decembers at the moment. The way it's going, S & P 500 down more than 5 percent. That's a combination we've only seen in 2002. Strong declines in December to cap off a bad year for stocks. Back in 2002, the Fed was already cutting rates because the recession was so severe. If there is a recession now, will the Fed cut rate? Seems unlikely. Even if it does, it's unlikely to cut them at the sort of pace. Saw back in 2002. Given the challenges of the US market faces right now, are we seeing any opportunities outside of the U.S.? I mean, especially given what's happening with the China reopening? Yeah, well, that's that's been one of the things equity investors have been looking for, not just in China, but in Asia in general, because of course, China has been a huge burden for Asian equities over the last year and a half when if you remember back when we were first coming out of Covid at the end of 2020, there was a strong exhortation that China would lead the way because it had been first in it seemed to have gotten under control with Covid 0. That didn't work out. But now that China is joining the rest of the world and reopening, there are strong hopes that that will help equities there outperform. There are a number of other factors weighing on China, but there's optimism that the government is just as it's moved towards Covid zero because the economic price was too high, that that is helping to build the narrative that they're going to move in other directions that are also going to help the economy, because China's economy is obviously in trouble. It needs all the help we can get, especially from the authorities. So that underpinning optimism for China. It's also putting positive optimism for Asia, which know if the US slows down and we do get a weaker dollar that will help Asia. And of course, it's not Europe, which is probably already in a recession and faces a war still on its doorstep. Some very difficult geopolitical outlooks there in a way that geopolitics here is not exactly simple either, but it's not as straightforwardly gloomy as it is over in Europe. In the meantime, hope springs eternal when it comes to this expectation that maybe next year will finally see a pivot from the beer. The big move in the again, what was the driver for that? Well, you know, we had a report over the weekend from Kyodo News citing government sources which did not identify the key sheet of the prime minister is planning to consider moving away or giving some flexibility, rather, to the 2 percent price goal. When he discusses things with Harold Hickok, who wrote his successor as BMG governor, be a giant governor in April, far of the coming year. So that's a baby step towards, you know, a change in the policy regime or policy regime that helped turn the yen into the worst performing major currency this year. So we've had the first chance for traders to get their teeth into this report. We saw gains of as much as about zero point six percent earlier on for the yen. It's paid for. They paid it with came back towards it. Now, the big question is, does this get confirmed that this is being considered? And if it does, you could see a lot stronger move because then you could say, OK, the days of expecting the yen to go to one hundred and fourteen hundred and fifty again could be past this. If you've got a excuse me, you've got a different approach brewing in Japan. New York Fed President John Williams is reinforcing the Fed's policy direction, saying a tight labor market is likely to keep price pressures elevated. My colleagues expect the Fed funds rate to get to, say, five to five and a half percent next year. I think that's a that gets us into that hopefully sufficiently restrictive stance of policy that will bring inflation back to 2 percent. So I am getting increasingly confident that we're getting closer to that point. But obviously we have to watch the data. The inflation and other data have surprised us and we we need to be on the lookout for that. But I do feel we're getting to a better place now. Just about two weeks ago, you said that the Fed funds rate has to get above the inflation rate to bring down inflation. How far above inflation does it have to get? Well, that's that's the question. Right. And we talk about this is in terms of sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to 2 percent. New York Fed President John Williams is reinforcing the Fed's policy direction, saying a tight labor market is likely to keep price pressures elevated. My colleagues expect the Fed funds rate to get to, say, five to five and a half percent next year. I think that's a that gets us into that hopefully sufficiently restrictive stance of policy that will bring inflation back to 2 percent. So I am getting increasingly confident that we're getting closer to that point. But obviously we have to watch the data. The inflation and other data have surprised us and we we need to be on the lookout for that. But I do feel we're getting to a better place now. Just about two weeks ago, you said that the Fed funds rate has to get above the inflation rate to bring down inflation. How far above inflation does it have to get? Well, that's that's the question. Right. And we talk about this is in terms of sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to 2 percent. So to me, it's really about get even high enough. And of course, keeping it high for a lot for enough time to really see clearer signs. Inflation is moving back down on on the way to 2 percent. You know, my view is you have to think about real interest rates, as you said. If you look at, again, the median dots, if you will, in the economic projections we just put out, you see the real Fed funds rate saying the Fed funds rate minus the core inflation ran one and a half percent. I think that's a reasonable view, restrictive. Again, whether it's sufficiently restrictive, we'll have to watch the data and see. But I think that's to me, basically we're where I'm thinking right now. Now, there's many top economists, former Fed officials even who are saying your look, it's looking more and more like you are going to have to go higher even than where you are now, maybe something like six, maybe something heading towards 7 percent. Can you see that happening? And what what circumstances? What would be happening for that? You have to go ahead like that. Well, that's definitely not my baseline. As I just indicated, I don't think we'll need to get real interest rates that high. But of course, things could happen differently than we expect and we'd have to, especially around inflation. But also how strong how strong is the economy even with higher interest rates? Does. Do we still have these imbalances between supply and demand right now? I mean, P.S., inflation is 6 percent or less 12 months. And we have clear signs that demand exceeds supply in our economy and our labor market. So to me, the question of how high we have to get to is really going to depend on what we see in inflation and the supply demand imbalance. Again, my base case is we don't have to get that high. I think we have some favorable developments underway, things that we've been talking about for a long time. Supply chains definitely are getting better around the world. We're seeing that in a lot of different data. And we're also seeing, you know, some of the goods prices and import prices come down, a reversal of some of those a pandemic era, things that pushed up inflation. So we've got a few factories I think could bring inflation down to 3 to 3 1/2 percent next year. But then the real issue is how do we get it all the way to to your forecast for unemployment? Next year is a big jump. You see it much, much weaker, up to almost a full percentage point from what you're looking at in September to four point six percent. Are you looking for GDP to be much weaker than you thought three months ago, down to zero point five percent. So is this the kind of forecast that is consistent with a soft landing? Is it consistent with something maybe not quite that good? Well, I think it is. It's a economy that's continue to grow. As you pointed out, the median dot is around half a percent growth for this year and for next year. So as the economy that's growing, it's an economy where the unemployment rate is is is rising somewhat, as you'd mentioned, that the meeting would be a four point six percent of the end of next year. So I don't see this as a recession. We're clearly not in a recession right now based on the data. It is an economy that is growing only modestly. And I think it's an economy that's really seen the imbalance between supply and demand, diminishing inflation coming down. In fact, President John Williams with our global economic and policy editor Kathleen Hays thick with the outlook for central banks and bring in Annabel for morning calls. BELL So Bank of America now seeing a year of dilemmas for policymakers ahead. Yeah, this is quite an interesting one coming up from Bank of America. But basically they say that in twenty twenty two, central banks actually had it pretty easy. And that's because this mandate to bring down inflationary pressures in the economy was clear and they knew the work that was in front of them. But what also helped the picture is what was that? Markets took it relatively easy because we did see the s that sell off and risk assets, but we didn't see any sort of systemic shocks. And also, they have started to recover over the next of the last couple of months. But coming into next year, will Bank of America says this is actually when the hard work is going to be beginning here, and that is because inflation, they say, is going to actually be quite sticky on the way down. There are a lot of issues for central banks out there. If you just bring up this terminal chart, we can see one of them that Bank of America is watching in particular. And these are the PMI ratings because, yes, we have seen labor markets looking fairly resilient around the world. But still, this is the Asian outlook. A lot of those that are coming now below that key 50 territory as they are around the world. And so essentially what that means is that policymakers are going to really be deciding or needing to decide when they do shift their focus from what they are looking at, from sticking inflation to rising employment, unemployment, rather. And in some cases, they may also need to address financial stability risks in the system as well as those in the property market. We are seeing a lot of interest in bond buying. Yeah, this is quite interesting, Heidi. So it sort of runs counter intuitive to Bank of America's call around the inflation and central bank outlook for rates, because actually some strategists out there saying, well, the West, if inflation has passed now, it's going to fall swiftly and we are going to see central banks actually being forced to cut their rates and moving into a recessionary environment. And so AXA investment managers is one of those and they're saying this is now the time to be bond buying. There are a lot of opportunities in this market, and that's because we've already seen investors being rewarded for seeing value in treasuries, especially as we saw rates getting it to that full point to five to 4.5 percent level this week. Let's get you the first right news now with Vonnie Quinn Funny, Heidi. Thank you. Media reports say that the number of Covid husband dead in Beijing's funeral homes is surging. This is raising concerns that China is hiding data at its worst wave yet south at a crematorium in Beijing told the Financial Times. They cremated at least 30 Covid victims, while Reuters says funeral homes in the capital are overwhelmed. However, China has not reported a single Covid fatality in two weeks. China's top leaders plan to focus on boosting the economy next year, hinting at business friendly policies. State news agencies reports officials. The Central Economic Work Conference this weekend agreed to prioritize example expanding domestic demand. They also said they will implement policy favorable to private enterprises to broaden market access for foreign firms and support the property market. Some Mark Gurman Freed is said to be planning to drop his fight against extradition to the United States. Sources tell Bloomberg that the disgraced RTX co-founder is expected to suppose that he won't fight extradition in a court appearance next week. He's locked up in a correctional facility in the Bahamas after he was denied bail. U.S. prosecutors have accused him of a range of crimes, including wire fraud. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Vonnie Quinn. The latest on Twitter. Billionaire Elon Musk is seeking a new round of investors in the social media platform. The fundraising follows fresh turmoil, including more cost cutting and suspension of journalists accounts. Bloomberg Su Keenan joins us now with the latest. Sue, let's start with the financing end of things. What do we know? Well, we know from an investor who was involved in the initial rounds, 44 billion dollar buyout must buy out of Twitter that the family office of mosque is now reaching out for more investors and asking them to pay the same amount as the first run investors, 50 for 20 a share. The price mosque and others paid. We also know that Musk has said he overpaid, but that he's confident in the longer term prospects. Meanwhile, the initial buyout loaded up Twitter with about 30 billion in costly debt has been slashing jobs and cost since taking over. And it's not clear if this new round of investors is designed to help reduce the amount of debt. Meanwhile, the turmoil at Twitter is weighing heavily on Tesla's stock. Just look at the last five sessions. Tesla had its worst week last week since the early days of the pandemic. Big drop. Bigger picture. It's now down some 57 percent year to date. And the slide has been accelerated by analysts so concerned about demand for Tesla. Of course, we also now know from an FCC filing that a lot of the recent pressure on the stock had to do with test. Musk himself selling a lot of Tesla shares, three and a half plus billion off. Many are theorizing that that money raised from the share sale may be again to pay down some of that debt that is weighing on Twitter. So there was a big backlash on this story, but it seems like a mosque appears to have reversed at least one of the journalist accounts that he had suspended. Yeah. Taylor Lorenz from The Washington Post, we now know, has been reinstated. Yes. There were a number of journalists suspended this weekend and late last week because they were allegedly doxxing, giving out information on the location of Elon Musk's jet. Let's take a listen to what he had to say. They're not special for your families. You're just a quitter. You're just you're a citizen. So no special treatment. DAX you talk, you get suspended in a story. You DAX here should spend it is what he said late last week, taking a Twitter space, as we now know, he put out a poll and has allowed some of the journalists back on. We know that there are two as of early this weekend, one from Business Insider, one from Fox Business News, whose accounts remain frozen. We also know Musk suspended accounts linked to Mastodon and alternative social media site and links to publicly available info about the status of his jet. I walked into the Bloomberg world quickly and all of this controversy, whether it's the financing, the debt on Twitter and now all this stuff has caused Musk's personal wealth to drop, largely because of the decline in Tesla's stock. But it's really taking a toll not just on Tesla, but on Musk himself. An Australian companies synchro has invented a brain computer interface device to help paralyzed people communicate through their thoughts, of course, in a Musk's neural link is its major competitor. The company has raised one hundred and forty five million dollars so far as backers are associated with the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. And one of their co-founders is on the Bloomberg 50 list as bring in Nicholas Opie, who is the co-founder, chief technology officer and inventor of Synchrony Clones. Great to have you with us. So tell us about the technology, what the funding will be used for and what do you expect from a next round of these trials? Obviously, efficacy and progress from that point onwards is the goal. Yeah, absolutely. We're very excited. So seeing developing a brain machine. Face like you mentioned, a technology that allows people with paralysis to control external equipment such as computers just by thinking about it and using their minds. An Australian companies synchro has invented a brain computer interface device to help paralyzed people communicate through their thoughts, of course, in a Musk's neural link is its major competitor. The company has raised one hundred and forty five million dollars so far as backers are associated with the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. And one of their co-founders is on the Bloomberg 50 list as bring in Nicholas Opie, who is the co-founder, chief technology officer and inventor of Synchrony Clones. Great to have you with us. So tell us about the technology, what the funding will be used for and what do you expect from a next round of these trials? Obviously, efficacy and progress from that point onwards is the goal. Yeah, absolutely. We're very excited. So seeing developing a brain machine. Face like you mentioned, a technology that allows people with paralysis to control external equipment such as computers just by thinking about it and using their minds. We've completed a number of trials in Australia, a first in human trial, and this funding will help us continue this journey while we go to the US and we start doing an early feasibility trial and then a pivotal trial and allow us to complete the safety and efficacy trials of this technology. And help us get it out there to the people that need it. How significant is it to have backers, the likes of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates? I think it's amazing for the industry as a whole, certainly for us. And I think it provides some confidence and certainly some hope for people with paralysis that there isn't a solution. We have a solution and it's coming. And certainly bye bye then. Joining us will be able to get through the next phase quickly and and safely, and we'll have a technology out there for them as soon as we can. So. So I think it's I think it's amazing that it's such high profile individuals are acknowledging that this is a global condition. And, you know, they've backed us as the team that's going to be able to deliver. Tell us a little bit more about the timeline to apply the technology and what you see in terms of regulations in this industry as well. With any medical implant, there's there's obviously some very strict regulations. And we're doing everything we can to to show and demonstrate that it's safe and and functional. We're currently, as I mentioned, doing a trial in the US. This trial will go for another couple of years and that will then expand to what's called a pivotal trial, which is a larger trial with more people to gather more data and more evidence that it's safer for commercial sale. And we're hoping that within five years we'll be able to have a technology that can be supplied to those that needed or wanted. Tell us a little bit more about the technology, because this is very interesting in the fact that is quite non-invasive, the way that you would actually put this into people and help them with mobility. That's right. So we say safety is obviously one of the primary drivers in this technology, and the way that we're approaching this this problem is to have a device that goes in through the jugular vein. So we're using vascular access. Taking advantage of the blood vessels that already exist all around your head and using these as a way to position that device near the motor cortex, which is the area of the brain that's responsible for movement. By doing this. And we're quite different to all the other technologies that are out there. We don't have to do invasive surgery. We're not removing some of the skull. We're not putting electrodes directly into the brain tissue itself. We're doing this in a very safe and simple way, in a way that has a huge number of endovascular o blood vessels, style physicians around the states and around the globe that will be able to help us as we translate this into into a commercial product. Nicholas, what are the broader applications for this product when you get to the point of approval and of course, the people, the pivotal trials are going to be key for insurance coverage and profitability. Do you see this technology as changing the standard of care across many of these conditions, or is it an alternative? I think it's both. I think certainly fair for people with paralysis where there's not really other options then. Then yes, this this will be the state of care for. For allowing people to use their minds to control external equipment. There's also technology that's being approved at the moment for people with epilepsy or Parkinson's disease, where electrical stimulation is used to suppress the tremor or suppress the seizure. We can access all of those positions with blood vessels. That's not our primary goal at the moment. But certainly by using the blood vessels as a way to get inside the skull and to interface with the brain, that provides a solution that is safe to treat a myriad of other conditions. I suspect you asked this question a lot, but can you give a comparison to your technology with neural link? I think that technology, like a lot of the other brain computer interfaces that are being researched at the moment, require this invasive surgery. They require removal of the skull, they require electrodes going into the brain. We don't have to do that. And I think that's one of the reasons the FDA has given us testing as the only company so far, the green light to go ahead with a human trial for a permanently implanted device. The other technologies don't have that. And I think that's largely because the the safety risk of that invasive procedure is it is not desirable. And that's why we've come up with another solution. Nicholas, I'll be good to have you with us. Co-founder, chief technology officer and inventor of Singh KRON. And in the next hour, we'll be talking geopolitics. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel joins us live to flesh out Tokyo's new national security policy and plans to boost arms capability. Catch that on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. This is Bloomberg. Australia's Sovereign Wealth Fund, Future Fund is positioning for inflation protection, putting some of it in gold. Let's bring Australian pensions reporter Amy Bainbridge live from Melbourne. So, Amy, what are we hearing in terms about their inflation outlook and how they're hedging for it? Well, I certainly expect inflation to be sticking around for a while, and in turn that will mean there will be high interest rates for some time to come. CEO of the Future Fund Rafael Arndt told me in an interview on Friday that they're really looking towards 2023 to be another year of volatility and extreme challenges in the market. In a report they're releasing today, they're saying that the traditional 60 40 investment portfolio mix is under threat and it's time for investors around the world to start rethinking their strategies. Given the pressures of globalization, inflation, remaining disruptions to supply chains, in turn, climate change being a factor in that as well. So give us more insight into how those changing their investment portfolio, how are they hedging? Well, that's really interesting. They've told us that for the first time they're investing in gold. That started happening back in 2020. It still only makes up a few percentage points of that portfolio. But still, nevertheless, an interesting revelation there. And then this year they've started investing more broadly into commodities. Also looking at alternative assets as well as they seek to cushion the impact of the poor performing equities and the uncertainty around bonds. They also confirmed at a percentage stake in the Sydney airport. That is to compliment stakes in various other airports around the world as it seeks those assets that may cushion that portfolio. It's also worth mentioning that Rafael told us that they looking at more venture capital and credit opportunities, they really see some further opportunities in the energy transition and in technology. So they're the sorts of opportunities they'll be looking at in the coming months and years. Did they say a risk of stagflation? They say a risk, but they're not actually predicting that just yet. So nothing like what we saw in the 1970s at this stage. Ref said that the conditions are really very different to what we saw all those decades ago. But they really have raised that as a prospect depending on how things play out over the next year or so. But really, that warning overall from the paper today is that that 60 40 portfolio mix really needs to be called into question and that investors around the world shouldn't just be assuming that things are going to be returning to normal, but rather they're going to be needing to be very active and dynamic in their portfolio mixes to to ride out this next period of uncertainty. BERGSTEN Amy Bainbridge there, right. Here's a quick check of the leaders. Business Flash Headlines has some finalizing plans to build on the electric vehicle assembly plant in northeastern Mexico and could be announcing the factory as early as next week. Sources tell Bloomberg the plant is to be located in Santa Catarina in Monterrey City, the capital of no alone state. Talks with the company involved both the state government and Mexico's foreign relations ministry. Intel will reportedly delay construction of its planned German chip plant in a blow to Europe semiconductor ambitions. Local media report that Intel is seeking more government subsidies as costs for the mega plant in Michael Bloomberg have jumped to 20 billion euros. The chip maker says much has changed since first announcing plans for the plant earlier this year. Cherry. Coming up in the next hour, we talk about the market outlook for 2023. We went from capital management strategies assessing a better year ahead for Asian stocks. Plus, U.S. ambassador to Japan. Rahm Emanuel joins us live to talk about Tokyo's new national security policy. That is just about it for DAYBREAK, Australia DAYBREAK. Asia is next. This is Bloomberg.