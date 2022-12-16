Qatar Ready to Host World Cup Final: Argentina vs. France

00:00

So in less than 48 hours away from the start of the World Cup final, Argentina vs. France, France course looking to join Italy and Brazil as the only countries to ever win back to back World Cups. It's gonna be quite a Sunday, isn't it? Joining us now, Bloomberg Simone Foxman. She joins us from Doha. Simo, what's the atmosphere like? You know, it's still pretty busy here in Doha. This is a place of just 3 million people. So when you see thousands more fans come in, it makes a big difference. And we saw a massive number of people here very excited during the group stage. Sadly, at least for me, some of them have gone away and it's a little bit quieter than it used to be. But I don't know if you can see the masses of fans coming off the subway walking towards the same stadium. Stadium is where the final is going to be played on Sunday night. And so they're here. They're still enjoying all of this massive three hundred billion dollar infrastructure and investment that Qatar has done over the past 12 years. Do we know who's going to win? Like, what's the vibe on the ground? There are clearly many more Argentina fans than French fans here. They are Argentina jerseys everywhere. And there are a lot of Indian residents here. And I've talked. I don't know. I was in an Uber yesterday and I was being assured that the Indians are for Argentina. So there's definitely a strong Argentina vibe. That said, you know, there's still a lot of Moroccan fans here and they play in the third place match tomorrow night. And so we still continue to see a lot of those flags and emblems.