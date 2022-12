00:00

Let's start with the meeting this week and what came out of it. Because we got the, you know, the move up in the restrictive rate that was even more restrictive than people thought. And, you know, inflation has stayed high. It's been hard to get down, probably harder than you thought it would. Just a few months ago with these dots with this position now. Do you think you finally caught up to where you need to be? Well, I think we were well on our way there. And I think when you look at the kind of the central tendency of the dots, my colleagues expect the Fed funds rate to get to, say, five to five and a half percent next year. I think that's a that gets us into that hopefully sufficiently restrictive stance of policy that will bring inflation back to 2 percent. So I am getting increasingly confident that we're getting closer to that point. But obviously we have to watch the data, the inflation and other data have surprised. And we we need to be on the lookout for that. I do feel we're getting to a better place now. Just about two weeks ago, you said that the Fed funds rate has to get above the inflation rate to bring down inflation. How far above inflation does it have to get? Well, that's that's the question. Right. And we talked about this is in terms of sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation back to 2 percent. So to me, it's really about getting them high enough and of course, keeping it high for a lot for enough time to really see clear signs. Inflation is moving back down on on the way to 2 percent. You know, my view is you have to think about real interest rates. As you said, if you look at, again, the median dots, if you will, in the economic projections we just put out. You see the real Fed funds rate saying the Fed funds rate minus the core inflation around one and a half percent. I think that's a reasonable view of restrictive again, whether it's sufficiently restrictive. We'll have to watch the data and see. But I think that's to me, basically, we're where I'm thinking right now. No, there's many top economists, former Fed officials even who are saying you're. Look, it's looking more and more like you are going to have to go higher even than where you are now. Maybe something like six, maybe something heading towards 7 percent. Could you see that happening? And what what circumstances? What would be happening for that? You have to go ahead like that. Well, that's definitely not my baseline. As I just indicated, I don't think we'll need to go real interest rates that high. But of course, things could happen differently than we expect and we'd have to, especially around inflation. But also how strong how strong is the economy even with higher interest rates? Does. Do we still have these imbalances between supply and demand right now? I mean, P.S., inflation is 6 percent or less 12 months. And we have clear signs that demand exceeds supply in our economy and our labor market. So to me, the question of how high we have to get to is really going to depend on what we see in inflation and the supply demand imbalance. Again, my base case is we don't have to get that high. I think we have some favorable developments underway. Things that we've been talking about for a long time. Supply chains definitely are getting better around the world. We're seeing that in a lot of different data. And we're also seeing some of the goods prices and import prices come down, a reversal of some of those of pandemic era things that pushed up inflation. So we've had a few factors I think could bring inflation down to three to three and a half percent next year. But then the real issue is how do we get it all the way to 2? Of course. Is it right there, though, is the message from Wednesday that this ties in with a maybe we might have to go higher? Is the message that if it's not coming down as we expect, then we are clearly open to going higher taking the next step? Well, we're going to have to do what's necessary, again, sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent. And it could be higher than what we've written down. And we have had to increase our interest rate projections as the data to come in. Inflation has been stubbornly high, as many people have said, and we've seen the economy remain very resilient to higher interest rates. Remember, the unemployment rate is three point seven percent. Some signs of slow slowing demand for labor, but still a very, very strong imbalance between supply and demand. There were two surprisingly good CPI reports going into this meeting. And so a lot of people thought, well, that's good news for the Fed. You know, maybe they're not going to be quite as aggressive. But at the same time, it will happen. Twenty twenty three inflation forecast. Boom goes up. What? How did this happen? What's guiding your view on inflation? Again, two good surprises on CPI and yet the core core and P.S. overall still an expected rise. Right. And again, relative to say our earlier projections in September, the you know, I think that you really have to think about what's happening in the inflation data. So we are seeing good news. I like good news on inflation reports. A lot of that's in the goods areas and some of the areas we've been long expecting those inflation rates to come down. So that wasn't so you know, that's something that we've been expecting to see is part of the baseline forecast where inflation is still high is in these core services areas, the areas that, you know, are probably going to be more persistent and really reflect. The imbalance between supply and demand in the labor market and in our overall economy. So sure, we are seeing some good signs and goods and some other categories. I'm also seeing some good signs in the in the rents for new leases of apartments and houses. So you know that inflation should eventually start coming down later in the latter part of next year. But again, in these other core services, that inflation rate is still high and that really gets to how strong the labor market is. So, sure, some good news, but the underlying issue of core core services, inflation is still very much there. Well, you know, you're if your forecast for unemployment next year is a big jump. You see it much, much weaker, up to almost 4 percentage points from what you're looking at in September to four point six percent. And you're looking for GDP to be much weaker than you thought three months ago, down to zero point five percent. So is this the kind of forecast that is consistent with a soft landing? Is it consistent with something maybe not quite that good? Well, I think it is. It's an economy that's continue to grow. As you pointed out, the median dot is around half a percent growth for this year and for next year. So as the economy is growing, it's an economy where the unemployment rate is is is rising somewhat. As you'd mentioned, that the meeting would be at four point six percent of the end of next year. So I don't see this as a recession. We're clearly not in a recession right now based on the data. It is an economy that is growing only modestly. And I think it's an economy that's really seen the imbalances between supply and demand. Diminishing inflation coming down is the retail sales were were weak across the board pretty much. Is this a canary in the coal mine for where the economy is heading in a part of income? You want to get filed a man down. Is this maybe an early sign that you're succeeding? Well, we have to look at all the data on that. And obviously we're we're seeing the signs of the economy slowing in the housing sector and now in manufacturing. Consumer spending has been kind of jumping around a bit month and month to month, quarter to quarter. It's actually been more up until this latest data, more resilient, perhaps, and I was expecting. So we just have to go through all that data and really see kind of the underlying strength in the economy. That data doesn't change my basic view that we're going to have an economy growing modestly over the next year. You're talking about the the services X housing for services sector. Housing is that seems like it's the key indicator. Now we have to see that coming down for the Fed to be convinced that inflation's moving in the right direction. Well, I think that is it is it it is most closely related in many ways to the state of the labor market. Intimate, you know, domestic price pressures, some of these other categories, which, of course, are part of the inflation index. We don't ignore any of them, but they really are about the special factors. Our prices have skyrocketed. Transportation costs and things like that. And then I think the housing market, we're always seeing some good indicators eventually coming back. So this is the area that it's not coming down and we definitely needed to see it coming down to get to that 2 percent inflation goal. So a lot of focus on labor and wages in that part of it. Right. That's that's what's important. That's what your pal pointed out this week. So do you think that there are signs of a wage price spiral right now? Is that one of your concerns again? And when you look at CPAC guys coming down, that's good news. But boy, oh, boy, that trend is still too much up for us. So I don't see any signs of a wage price spiral of the kind that we saw in the 70s. A couple data points I'd point to. One is inflation expectations have been coming down. They've been really well anchored for longer run expectations. But we've also seen the New York Fed survey and in the Michigan survey, shorter term inflation expectations coming down. So I think that we're not seeing that kind of dynamic kick in and people expecting higher inflation, demanding higher or wage increases because of that. The other is, you know, I really see wages is kind of the barometer. One of the parameters of the strength of the labor market about demand and supply. I think wage growth has been very high because labor demand has been really strong relative to available supply is labor demand and supply get better in better balance. I think, you know, the wage gains will be more inconsistent with will be more consistent with longer term trends in our 2 percent. What do you make of the Southwest Airlines contract? It was just signed. They're going to get a 24 percent increase in wages over the next five years for you. Excuse me. Is that a concern? Well, you know, we're seeing a lot of adjustment in wages for around the country. I'm not going to point to any specific one. I mean, again, wage increases right now, given where inflation has been given where the labor market is, are still quite high. So we're watching those indicators. To me, it's really tracking how the economy does over the next year. Labor demand is supply and wages. I'm focused on financial conditions, chair power, noting that the markets and the Fed are simply working at cross purposes all the time lately. Are you concerned about this push pull between the Fed and where it is trying to lead and where the markets want to go? Well, you know, I think we need to be and we are being clear on what we're trying to what we're going to achieve in. We're going to achieve it. I think that, you know, the economic projections of the dot plot we've put out provide a nice roadmap of how we're seeing the economy and monetary policy over the next couple years. And obviously, financial conditions dependent a lot of other things than just monetary policy. So I always look at a broad set of monetary policy. Sorry, financial conditions. Understand how that feeds into our outlook right now. I know that, you know, a lot of some market participants clearly are more optimistic about inflation coming down. I look at the real interest rates implied by that. I think pretty much everyone understands that real interest rates need to get restrictive and say there is an issue for the Fed, though, when you're trying to you're trying to move policy in a certain direction. Right. You want to tighten. And if the markets rally and then the financial conditions soften for whatever interpretation, markets are tanking. Is that an issue? Does that make the job harder? Does it make the job harder? Harder. But it's just another one of those factors like what's happened in the global economy, a lot of things that have to feed into our view of where the economy's going and then what we need to do. Clearly, to the extent that financial conditions have tightened quite a bit consistent over the past year, consistent with our moving to towards a restrictive order to a restrictive stance of policy. That's an important part of the transmission of monetary policy. The economy is keeping me that I want us. One last question, because we're hearing this a lot. The Fed let inflation get out of control. For whatever reason. And that this may have eroded the credibility of the Fed with the markets. How do you respond to that? Well, we're absolutely committed to getting inflation back to our 2 percent goal, and we're acting in that way. I think we're communicating in that way. So I don't think we've lost the credibility, of course, at all. I do think that, you know, we are completely united in our focus on getting inflation back to 2 percent. We've taken extraordinarily strong policy actions over the past year. And as we've shown, we're going to continue to take the actions are needed to get inflation back to 2 percent. Price stability is absolutely essential for a strong economy in the long run. We need to get that done and we will.