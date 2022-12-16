Market History Makes CFRA’s Stovall Bullish on S&P 500

00:00

So, Sam, walk me through why ultimately you're a lot more bullish than the bulk of the street going into twenty three. Hey, Jonathan and Lisa. Well, I guess some could accuse me of being a Pollyanna. I like to say that when life gives me lemons, I try to make whiskey sours. But, what I'm looking at is the expectation that we are likely to fall into a recession. I mean, I'm saying right now that like a deflating holiday lawn ornament, the Powell press conference and today's Goldman News have drained investor hopes of avoiding a recession. But I think it's going to be a mild recession. I do think the Fed will continue to raise rates through the first quarter. But then I'm reminded of history saying that on average, eight and a half months after the last rate hike, we see the Fed starting to cut rates. So if we do end up seeing this economy getting weaker than it is expected now by the street and also seeing what the Fed responds to. I think investors will be looking across the valley into the second half of 2023, and that's where we end up seeing an upward movement. And the real year end target also depends on whether we simply retest the 30 500 low on October 12th or we set an even lower low. So what is she downside in the first half? Downside, I'm thinking thirty five hundred for the S & P 500. That is the October 12th low. It is a Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bull market move. And also I think that that was an area of significant support. And so that is my first level. So Sam, if we'd got down to thirty five hundred and you're saying the recession is only short and shallow. Why do you think the recovery in the equity market is as severe as the one that you're calling for in the second half? What does that come from? What drives it? Well, I'm a big believer in history. You know, history is a great guide, certainly not gospel. However, when you look to all of the bear markets since World War Two that were accompanied by recession, we ended up coming back into a new bull market, meaning rising 20 percent in an average of only three months. And in five of those nine times, we ended up in a new bull market. After only one month. Also, what we found is that 12 months after the market was higher by forty seven percent on average, with a low watermark being 30 percent. So basically it all depends on when that actual bottom takes place. And my feeling is that we are likely to then see this vacuum of valuations be taken advantage of. Sam, when you talk about history and you talk about post-World War Two, have you ever come back to 1918? Right. I mean, is it playbook that perhaps goes to another era of pandemics and then conflict as well in World War One and everything that was going on then? Is that a better kind of measure of where we could be and the sort of difficulty getting out of some of the issues that are facing not only the market, but also just generally geopolitical peace? No. And I say that because like the valuing of crypto today, we didn't really have the required earnings information for individual investors to make decisions back prior to the 1930s. Also, we never had government supplied economic data since the late 1940s. So really, you should be looking at data only since 1950 or so. But I go back to World War 2 simply because that's sort of a dividing line. So I would say the reason I don't go back to the 19 teens is because it really was more of a gambling situation because you did not have the free flow of financial or government economic data.