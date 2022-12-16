Live on Bloomberg TV

Market History Makes CFRA’s Stovall Bullish on S&P 500

Using post-World War II market history, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, sees a “vacuum of valuation” elevating the S&P 500 in the second half of 2023, following a “mild” first-half recession. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” (Source: Bloomberg)

