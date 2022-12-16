Live on Bloomberg TV

Goldman Sachs May Cut 4,000 Jobs or 8% of Workforce

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. may eliminate as many as 4,000 jobs, or roughly 8% of the workforce, as Chief Executive Officer David Solomon battles to contain a slump in profit and revenue. The bank has been making acquisitions and building up headcount. Bloomberg's Sridhar Natarajan reports on "Bloomberg The Open." (Source: Bloomberg)

