Goldman Sachs May Cut 4,000 Jobs or 8% of Workforce

The number one stock to watch should be open is Goldman. The company reportedly preparing to cut as many as 4000 jobs. The stock is down by one point five percent. Joining us now is Glenn Beck's Shery Ahn Ranch in Surrey. What is going on with this one? Because earlier this week, I thought it had one less zero on the job cuts coming up. You had earlier this week, John, was plans in the consumer banking division that they already set in motion and plan to eliminate jobs that were for dumping by house. Is there more fun whitewash where managers have been asked to find places where they can identify cost savings across the. And that is what gets you to this much bigger number of potentially Goldman Sachs cutting 4000 jobs or roughly 8 percent of its workforce. Because you have a situation where the sun is not reaching its profitability targets for the first nine months of the year. It is Lord than the device. I would argue that it's hard for you to say it's even more than its previous targets. And knowing that there is an uncertain economic environment ahead, knowing that they've already seen a slide in dealmaking and that's the precipice yet. And compounded by the mistakes they made in their consumer banking story. Goldman is searching for costs or save. Unfortunately, that could result any number of job cuts. Sorry. Lisa earlier this morning said there's nothing normal about anything these days. And I agree with her. And I think a lot of people people this. Can you try and help me understand what is the normal the typical amount of people that would get laid off at a firm like this one on an annual basis? So that's that's that's the dynamic that we have to appreciate this year. Unfortunately, Wall Street has this habit of what it calls an annual exercise, which weeks of underperformance could be as many as 5 percent over the past several years. It has come in much lower than that, and especially in the years after the pandemic. It has been nonexistent process. GOLDMAN And so real that prices for a few months back when it went for cuts which were much lower than what they might have typically done. But just in the remaining three months, they've really clearly understood that that's not enough. They have to go deeper. And now plans that they're mulling the Fed's wing is much higher than what you would see an annual performance cut. So this is not what you would call deep cuts. So you've touched on this this morning and through your reporting over the last several months. Can you just compare and contrast Goldman with the rest of the street right now? Sorry. Are you expecting the same thing to take place at Morgan Stanley and another big investment bank on street, without a doubt. Every bank out that is working at cost. That is the big item on every CEO's mind. However, what we've seen from from what we're hearing from Goldman and the mood music out of that, some over the last several weeks has been a lot more cautious than anything else we've heard at Morgan Stanley or Bank Bank or JP Morgan. Yes. They're all facing challenges. Yes, they're all talking about, of course. And yes, you will see job cuts, DAX DAX plans and having outlined so far, seem to be as severe or as deep as what Goldman Sachs is planning. And part of that is tied to the fact that there are some unique jobs it's facing. Right. Even in a deal making slightly over one migrant crisis. And even in an uncertain trading environment, Goldman knows at its best. In fact, in a lot of those places, especially when it comes to investment banking, pretty good when it comes to trading. But it also has this little experiment in the consumer. Banking was not its forte, did not do well. It has already laid out plans to unwind that expansion and couple that with old technology spend the integration process that you've seen up to some, you're left with a situation that is a little more distinct and separate from all that investors interest in trade. Tremendous reporting. Brilliant as always, buddy. Thank you.