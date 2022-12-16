Divergence Between Fed and Market Is Huge: Bianco

00:00

Jim, can we stop there? Mike's talking about this tension between what the market's looking for rate cuts and what the Fed is looking for next year Anderson. Yeah. In fact, the divergence between the market and the Fed is one of the largest we've ever seen. You know, the market's got a terminal rate peaking under 5 percent and rate cuts starting in the second half of the year. The Fed's got a peaking above 5 and holding their all year. So next year. Twenty three is going to be a year where somebody has got to give. Does the Fed give to the market or does the market have to give to the Fed 20, 22? It's always the market, always talking about pause, pivot, you know, step downs. Most of the time the market was wrong and they had to come to the Fed if they have to come to the Fed again in twenty three by readjusting their sights higher on interest rates and of terminal rate. And when the Fed is going to start to finally cut, then we could be in for some rough sledding, because I think a lot of them market is hoping that we're going to see some kind of a pivot from 2020 to 3. The Fed is not projecting that right now. Tim, your best guess then? You look at that spread right now. It's the market coming up to the Fed and not the Fed coming down to the market. Yeah, I think so. I think that the market's going to have to realize that the terms of the the funds rate they think is going to be around for under four and a half by the end of the year. It's probably gonna be closer to 5 by the time we get to one year from today. Rob, what about you? I think the Fed is going to have to come to the market, especially this second half of next year. I mean, if we run several quarters of below trend growth and break evens continue to come down here. And so the Fed's, you know, the Fed I think we'll be in a position where they're looking at inflation really coming towards their target growth, very, very weak. Their pressure, the pressure on them will all be about supporting growth, all be above supporting growth. The inflation, you know, panic will be over. And I think they're probably cutting by the second half of next year. So I'll have to come to the market. So it's interesting you two both disagree on this, but agree on vine bones. Jim, can you help me work that out? Well, a lot of that has to do with what Rob said, is that you've got a yield now. So when you started the year in year, rates went up. You were getting no yield. You were just getting lost from the price. But right now with a yield, that is a big question for bonds. And so while the first half of the year, you could see yields go or prices go down and yields go higher, you're getting paid to own them. Now, something we haven't seen in quite a long time.