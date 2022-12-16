Live on Bloomberg TV

1,000 Workers Walk Off the Job at Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. baristas at locations throughout the US are starting a three-day strike on Friday, saying the company isn’t bargaining fairly with recently unionized stores. More than 1,000 workers are involved. Starbucks says it's been negotiating in good faith. Bloomberg's Kailey Leinz reports. (Source: Bloomberg)

