1,000 Workers Walk Off the Job at Starbucks

00:00

Starbucks this morning down about one point five percent. Another stock to watch, the labor market pain echoing throughout corporate America. Starbucks facing a walkout of more than 1000 employees. Baristas across the country starting a three day strike amid souring contract talks. One union employee saying, quote, We just want to show Starbucks that we're going to continue escalating until they respect our right to organize and actually come to the table to bargain in good faith. Haidi Lun says more. Hi, Candy. Hey, John. Well, this would be the biggest multi day work stoppage ever for Starbucks Workers United, which, of course, is the union in question. It's 50 different store locations across the country that will be striking for three days. And then another 50 who aren't doing that full period will be striking for one or two days to support this effort. It really underscores the rising tensions between Starbucks and its unionized employees. Organizers say the strike is because the company is not bargaining fairly on the things that they are pushing for, which includes better pay and protections against benefit cuts. And this campaign really began a year ago when Starbucks Workers United won its first election at a location in Buffalo, New York. And even those workers still do not have a union contract. And when I say 1000 employees involved, we also have to put this in context, because that's isn't a small number. But it also has to compare to the four hundred and two thousand employees that Starbucks has. That makes them the eighth largest employer in the S & P 500. But when it comes to how much money Starbucks makes per worker, it's actually the seventh lowest. Only around eighty thousand dollars in the last fiscal year. So that really highlights why this is a company that may be ultra sensitive to employee costs. It could help explain the difficulty coming to an agreement here with the union. And there is a question, John, as we discuss job cuts elsewhere. How much bargaining power labor ultimately has in this environment socially and how much that shifting over the last couple of months. Katie, thank you.