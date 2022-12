00:00

This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Francine Lacqua. Good morning, welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance. This is the EARLY EDITION. I'm Dani Burger in London. Standing in for Francine, here's what's coming up on today's program. Hawks ascendant. The ECB follows the Fed with a 50 basis point hike. Over a third of the governing council were said to have pushed for 75. Stocks keep moving lower. The EU backs a ninth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The US hits the nation's richest man with penalties, but spares his company, Norilsk Nickel, plus PMI. Surprise. Business activity in France contracted at a faster rate, while the downturn in Germany show signs of easing. As inflation cools, well, that was the norm. Numbers for Germany and France euro area data coming in December services PMI at forty nine point one. That is a solid beat on the services front. It was expected to come in at forty eight and a half for manufacturing. That is also a beat, but not as strong coming in at forty seven point eight. The forecast had been for forty seven point one. Let's see if that's having any impact on this bond market, because we started the morning with weakening across European sovereigns and that is continuing. Your German 10 year yields, that is higher by 9 basis points. Beatty's higher by 16 basis points yesterday. These moves were massive off the back of a very hawkish Christine Lagarde. Germany saw its biggest move since 2008. Italian bonds. Their biggest move since March 20 20. So that continues with ECB Governing Council Member Mueller saying that they need to hike more than the market currently expects. The market needs to readjust. That is certainly what we're seeing today. Of course, always concerning when Italian yields blow out more than the rest of Europe is the TBI protection is going to have to come in soon with the ECB starting their Q teeth. Meanwhile, the bad news continues. European stocks, those are down nine tenths of one percent. Yesterday was the fifth worst day of this year for European stocks off the back that ECB meeting. But will this finally mean that a euro can resurge? We are looking at a stronger euro versus the dollar at 1 0 6. So here's the overall European math. It's really hard to find any countries that are spared from the ugliness of today's trading session. The DAX, that's down about seven tenths CAC own down nine tenths. UK points footsie one hundred. That's doing a little bit better. That's down just about half of 1 percent. But it is some ugly trading as we head into the end of the year. The Santa Claus rally not yet appearing for Europe. So let's really dig into that story, because the ECB hiked interest rates by a half point with President Christine Lagarde warning that there were more moves ahead. Just like that to quell the worst inflation in the history of the euro. We judge that interest rates. We still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to our 2 percent medium term target. Our future policy rate decisions will continue to be data dependent and follow a meeting by meeting approach. Joining us now is Andrew Pease Russell Investment Global head of Investment Strategy and Bloomberg's Joe Easton. Thank you both so much for joining this morning. Joe, I want to start with you, just to kind of set the scene of the ugliness for risk markets. Yesterday, I said the stop before European stocks, one of their worst days so far this year. And it seems that the ugliness is continuing. Yes. As you mentioned, I think it was the worst day since May yesterday and then down again today. So clearly, Legarde comments were the main driver being more hawkish than expected. But also what was interesting for me was the in-flight inflation expectations that actually ups that for next year with a lot of people talking about inflation expectations, expectations easing. I thought it was interesting that the central bank there is actually pushing up their forecasts for next year. I'm giving some quite high predictions for the next couple of years as well. So clearly that's the main driver in terms of equities at the moment. And Andrew, when it comes to this bond market, it is another tough day for European bonds. We're looking at again, this is pointing out yields, especially in Italy, popping up yet again, more so than Germany. You write that fixed income, it's going to have a comeback after a rough 20, 22, but cannot come back for this European market with an ECB who is unapologetically hawkish. Well, it was surprising how hawkish the guard was yesterday, and I think when you step back and look where the European economy is going, clearly the energy price shock has been significant. Mostly indicators suggesting that Europe is not already in recession. It's heading in that direction. So I do feel that to some extent, Christine, Olive Garden is talking a quite a big game because she's trying to manage inflation expectations. But the reality with European economy is going may mean that potentially the it right may not get much about 3 per cent, which is still quite tight policy by European standards. So I think we're not quite yet at the end of that interest rate adjustment. But I think as we get to only 2023, that will come into view. How are you viewing then the euro? Because it's stronger today was weaker yesterday, but you could have said that, look, this this interest rate differential play, Andrew, was one that would benefit the euro. That the ECB, their unrelenting maybe the Fed will relent. Is that story going to come to fruition? Is it going to be a weaker dollar, stronger euro in twenty three? I think it can be the interest rate differential story is only part of it. Clearly, the euro is one of the most undervalued currency around, probably second only to the yen relative to its long run purchasing power parity valuation. But the story of the of the euro and every other currency is gonna be what happens to the dollar over 2023 spent in this massive bull run since the financial crisis. If we get a relatively mild recession in the US or even just a soft landing, I think that may be the most stolid, bearish outcome which would be bullish for the other currencies. But beyond that, a recession in the US, a bad recession I think would be dollars a dollar strong. Euro bearish. I mean, the shape of this recession is something that we debated all 2022. We're still debating it here in December, Joe. To what degree is a recession priced into this European equity market? Well, I think European economies are cheap, but I don't think the hugely cheap. I think the stock 600 trades is about 15 times earnings. And I think that, you know, it might get cheaper when an executive it's come down as we go into probably the following two earnings seasons and investments will have to come down again. But I think in terms of the recession, I mean, one thing I would highlight is I think that central bankers are very divided across the regions. And the thing that stood out for me yesterday was the to Bank of England members who voted for no hike till they voted to keep the rates as they were. They've not quite gone full. Danny Blanchflower, I think, wanted the baby to cut. Rates have not gone that far, but it just a sign of how much uncertainty there is among central bankers at the moment. Right. There's that uncertainty among central bankers. But, Andrew, from from where I'm standing, I see strategists, after strategists say a recession is coming. Things are coming worse for stocks. Even Marco Kahlon, rich over JP Morgan, who had been extremely bullish, is finally saying that stocks will fall in the first quarter. Is that not a really bullish sign that everybody at this point sees stocks falling, sees a recession coming? It's an interesting point, isn't it, because this if it happens, that we must forecast recession ever and everyone knows that economists in particular have a terrible track record of forecasting recessions. So we have this tension where the economists are expecting a recession, but the earnings numbers are at recession like expectations yet, and that's why people are saying that there's no downside. The one thing I'd say our process, we look at a lot of sentiment indicators because sentiment tells you where the psychology of the market is. We've had two major panic points in 2022. Psychology is still quite nervous and that actually gives the market a bit of a bottom. So there is still the chance that markets once again confound expectations by not falling as much as the pessimists would argue they should. And you also seem more optimistic when it comes to 60 40 who let's be honest, the strategy had a very tough year. Walk me through your thinking there. Why does it come back? Yeah, I think the bigger picture is we always have to think about these things in the longer term. One thing we know is that markets and economies move in cycles. 20 22 was probably the worst year for your classic 60 40 portfolio since the early 1970s. I can't remember a year in which we're seeing big losses in both double digit losses in both equities and fixed income at the same time. The odds of that happening again are fairly low, but more particularly, 2022 was the year of the interest rate reset. We've now gone to a point now where interest rates, particularly long term government bond yields, are back within their normal valuation ranges for most regions. That's important for thinking about. Firstly, fixed can be a diversified, diversified for equities. Now that's good for 60 40 and also fixed can now start delivering the normal types of returns you expect from that portfolio. So finally, the normality might be returning to this market. But Joe, does the normality extend to this idea that bad news is bad news? We had some ugly U.S. eco data yesterday. Retail sales come in, weaker bonds. Got a bit. Yeah. I mean, I think the data obviously this week has been pretty pretty negative overall. If you look at. We had the obviously the US inflation data sort of kicked herself. And if you look at the dollar, I think the dollar is pretty much unchanged on the week. And I think that, you know, as you mentioned, the data is not looking great. The retail sales today was expected to rise and we saw a decline of around one point three percent on the month of thinking. That's even after government support for households and things like energy and with Christmas coming up. So the macro picture is obviously really poor at the moment. And as I mentioned, I do think that earnings estimates coming into the next two courses will have to come down significantly and therefore, you could see more downside in equities. OK, Joe, thank you very much. Joe Easton there from our Bloomberg equity team. Andrew Pease, Russell Russell Investments Global head of Investment Strategy. Thank you so much, both of you, for joining us this morning. Want to bring you a breaking line on massage. The accounting firm it had been hired by by NANCE, but by an ounce by NANCE now says that massage is pausing all work for crypto clients. Again, they hired them in order to help verify their reserves, their token reserves. This is a concern for many investors, many exchanges after the FTSE ex drama. But again, finance saying that matters is halting their work with their crypto clients. Now, coming up on the show, Beijing's sudden pivot away from Covid Zero is confounding observers who says the move carries enormous risks for China. More on that story next. This is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Dani Burger in London. Beijing is rapidly spreading. Covid outbreak has turned the Chinese capital of twenty two million people into virtual ghost towns as stores close and restaurants empty. It underscores the costs of President Xi Jinping sudden pivot away from Covid zero. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Alan One. Alan, what is the mood currently in Beijing? Do things appear to be getting worse with this Covid outbreak or perhaps better ISE restrictions loosen? Well, first, my buddy in Beijing called it a ghost town just because he saw more people out there about before the reopening than he's seen them right now. But the mood in general has improved. By and large, after we saw like stock images of long lines at hospitals, shortages of medicine, pharmacies and even garbage piling up in the cities a bit in Beijing, the reason why is I think that, you know, one things, authorities are actually expanding no fever clinics. We're getting more antivirals and a larger antiviral supply. Our goal is keep keeps on making announcements like we're going to get a fourth Covid vaccination and a second booster for the elderly. And I think a lot of people are sort of starting up the fact that they're likely to get it, get it. Given the fact that a lot of friends and relatives already have it already. But that said, I think the mood could change depending on deaths. Right now, we've only seen two reported deaths since the start since the start this month. And, you know, we. I mean, it seems like it's underreported given the fact that, you know, in Beijing into Hong Kong early this year when they reopened, we saw a lot, lot, lot of deaths, especially the elderly and unvaccinated people. So that's sort of like the analogy a lot of people were making. But I think we'll probably know more in the first quarter of next year when we've reached a peak of this current wave of of of people who are sick. What about the economic outlook? Of course, we have Chinese officials gathering for a blueprint for the economic outlook for China, targeting 5 percent or higher growth. How have forecasts coalesced around China around its wider eco outlook? You know something? I'm surprised that, you know, analysts aren't getting whiplash from all these changes they've had to make since the start of year. I mean, right now you have to be asset in NZ. They're revising down the forecast for this year and revising them up for next year just because the spread of Covid, I believe UBS is cutting their forecast for this year to two point seven percent and raising there for next year to four point nine. You know, Beyonce of, you know, making these kind of projections are really difficult right now, given the slate of poor economic data we've been seeing the last few months, not just the headline headline numbers, but even high frequency data. Stuff like truck traffic congestion, a trial between cities, consumer because some of sentiment, they're all down from week ago. And what you see, no pickup in other key areas, just a consumption we're spending on cinemas and hotels. You know, it just isn't happening right now. All right. OK. Allan, thank you very much for the update. That's Bloomberg's Allan One in Shanghai. Coming up on the program, Stockton's CEO doesn't see a need to follow Wall Street's recent job cuts. That's even as the French bank intends to remain prudent on costs. We're going to more from our exclusive interview with Federico Dahiya next. Klinenberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Dani Burger in London. Jens, outgoing CEO, says he doesn't see a need to follow Wall Street's recent job cuts. That's even as the French bank intends to remain prudent in costs. I spoke to Frederico Dahiya in Paris at the sidelines of a conference. Take a listen. I think we are seeing at these days some signs of slowdown over the pace of inflation. I'm sure that the central banks would carry on money during all the parents is on the economy's to caliber, rightly their monetary policy. What is being done is needed. But again, I don't think that we are facing the same kind of scenario. There is a lot of uncertainty. External shocks can create the problem. Right? Let's face it. But in the absence of an external shock, we are having a minor slowdown, but which is that we can absorb. So what sort of shock are you concerned about? What would hit the level of changing things for you to raise that optimism? You know, geopolitical crises, an evolution of the conflict in Ukraine. But just if you wish the way we would fare the winter and effect the waves, perhaps hopefully temperatures, which are okay, which would mean reserves, gas reserves being preserved as much as possible will help for the next twelve months in terms of gas prices. So there are many barometers which can play a role in the inflation wage evolution also. At this stage, I see also companies which are trying to avoid entering into a cycle where wages are. Increasing too much. So they want to preserve the future. So again, every every longs for we'll see how it goes. The wait and see approach from SOC Gen CEO there, Frederick Odessa, who of course, is leaving in May 2023. Let's now get to the Bloomberg. First of news with that is Liane Guarantees. Good morning, Leon. Good morning, Tony. And thank. Key EU member states are said to have reached a deal on a ninth package of sanctions on Russia. The measures will target Moscow's access to drones, small Russian banks, as well as officials responsible for allegedly abducting children from Ukraine. The package will impact more than 100 individuals and dozens of entities. Now, Slovak Slovakia's government has been toppled after its ruling coalition lost a motion of no confidence yesterday. Initiated by the Freedom and Solidarity Party, he withdrew all fun from the government in September. The vote deepens that political chaos where months of infighting has hampered legislation and makes a snap election more likely. In a country with pro Russian opposition leaders, pubs and restaurants in London that survived, Covid now facing another threat persistent train strikes, restaurant seating on the first day of rails. Flights this week collapse to levels not seen since Armstrong, when facemasks were compulsory on public transport and the government was telling people to work from home. Earlier this week, office occupancy in the capital fell to around 20 percent, compared to more than 50 percent at times before the strikes. And U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have told CNN that Joe Biden should run for re-election in 2024. The 80 year old U.S. president is the oldest person to ever hold office and faces Democrats calling for a younger generation to lead the party. Biden has said he is likely to run again, but will make a final decision by early next year. Cable news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. I'm Liane Karen's. This is playing back, Danny began. Thank you so much, Leon Burns here in London. A quick check in on the European sovereign bond market because the sell off is deepening after yesterday's. You're looking at a another 20 basis points or so of gains in Italian 10 year yields. That puts the total two day move at about 50 basis points. We're also looking at German tenures. Those are moving higher by about 10 basis points. So we had a hawkish ECB yesterday. The hawkishness continues today. Mueller saying that they can't rely on economic slowdown, curbing inflation alone. And rates are likely to rise more than the market expects. Also falling this morning is bitcoin down 2 percent. This falling after those headlines we discussed earlier of the accounting firm that finance had hired. They are no longer going to be working with crypto firms. There is concern over finance and really the entirety of exchanges of proving they have the reserves to back things up. The accounting firms were supposed to help them do that. So fear right now in these markets. Bloomberg. Hawks ascendant, the ECB follows the Fed with a 50 basis point hike, but over a third of the Governing Council were said to have pushed for 75 stocks move lower. The EU backs a ninth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The US hits the nation's richest man with penalties, but spares his company, Nautilus Nickel plus TMI. Surprise. The euro area manufacturing downturn is easing. A supply chain snarls abate and inflation slows, signaling the bloc's economic slump will be less steep than feared. Well, you made it to Friday after a week that has been very eventful. It's been a very eventful forty eight hours that has seen continued hawkishness from central banks, perhaps less so from the Fed. Not too many surprises, though, of course, the dot plot did show us the terminal rates might be above 5 percent. The real surprise did seem to center around Christine Legarde and the ECB, a series of 50 basis point hikes. Madam Lagarde was clear to say there is no pivot coming and we continue to see sovereign bonds sell off today. Now we're also getting some flash PMI numbers in this time from the U.K. We're looking at manufacturing coming in weaker, forty four point seven. The forecast is forty six and a half services. Those are stronger. This is a similar story, I must say, that we saw in Germany, UK services coming in at 50. The forecast was forty eight point five. So a bit of a patchy story there, I should say. In France, it was weaker all the round, but we are seeing some strength for both Germany and UK when it comes to services. Now, let's pivot a little bit from Europe to China. Investors are awaiting any news from China's central economics, where conference, which Bloomberg sources says say we're scheduled to begin on Thursday. Observers expect President Xi Jinping and his officials to flesh out policy objectives for the coming year. For more, we're joined by Ginny and head of China's strategy at ICBC Standard Back. Jenny, great to see you. Thank you so much for joining. Look at it. It's been a bumpy reopening, to say the least, considering that there are now fears of more Covid cases, people staying in. How are you thinking about China and its economic trajectory as it backs away from Covid zero? Look, I think with all of the economies, particularly major economies opening up, we are expecting that bumpy roads where essentially logistics needs to recover. And at the moment, as yesterday's data put it, confirmed, the fundamentals of very much lagging the market sentiment and of course, is quicker than expected is opening also means that corporates need to start to think about. Inventories have to over supply and etc. So all of that means that up until probably March, which is when the two sessions happen, a lot of adjustments needs to take place. So a refinement in terms of expectations by investors unnecessary in the coming weeks. How should we adjust our expectations in once we finally get to see some of the benefits? What that will actually look like because to some degree it's our our bias of living in the UK where we had massive stimulus or in Europe or in the US, makes us think that, OK, perhaps trying to seize that. But of course, they didn't undergo the same stimulus drive that the U.S. and Europe did. So what we're reopening actually looked like. Do we need to reset our expectations there? Well, with China. What's different is that stimulus has been in place for the entirety of the three accommodative monetary policy, fiscal policy. All these additional fiscal measures that were rolled out and recent voices from Beijing is very much confirming a continued supportive policy measure coming out in the next few weeks. So whether it's the property sector, whether it's continued boosting of consumption, this is what we can expect. So for sure, we will probably get some revenge spending, for example, from households as long as this current wave of Covid is being digested. So I'm positive. I think that China has been relatively resilient despite the headwinds and will continue to be resilient. But what we need is clear evidence that that turning point has come and we await that data. What will we likely see with China? Again, the same trajectory that the West embarked on. If it starts in the goods sector and then it moves to services. That's right. Well, China, as we know, is already transforming into the services sector, high end innovation driven economy. That's exactly the types of sectors that will receive the investment. And for sure, all of that will be nurtured. But of course, what we struggling in the meantime is the catch up of the logistics industry. And that's what we're hearing. Ensuring that logistics are caught up, supply chain disruptions are minimized. So a focus. Domestic consumption is very important for 2023. Does that mean things like cracking down on big tax hold too much leverage in the property sector? These sorts of, you know, social stability and fiscal prudence projects to those that need to take a backseat for the expense of economic growth. Good point. However, I think the overall theme of common prosperity means that no one loses out. So there will not be a targeted crackdown on certain industries, even the property sector. Tech industry. They will all benefit. But what's going to be key is that everyone benefits. So reducing inequality, making sure that everyone, including and especially the working population, benefit out of the current and incoming bout of stimulus and recovery. How important is foreign investment in all of this in the road to recovery for China? Well, I think foreign investment has always been important. Not only, of course, that direct investment portfolio flows, we're seeing more and more investors very much attracted by China opening up to more foreign investors. So China's growth story should only encourage more investors and that stability is very important. We see it from, for example, Chinese government bond yields. Despite the headwind, the bond yields have remained relatively stable. And with that turnarounds, I'm sure that yield inversion with U.S. T's may also see some positive trajectory. So what I think is that both portfolio and FDI direct investment may start to will continue to be kept in China, but also come back to China as we see fundamentals improve. For that, how important is the geopolitical story? You know, we made a lot of President Biden and President Xi talking. There had been concerns before during Russia's invasion of Ukraine that perhaps China sides with Russia and isolates itself. That geopolitical aspect to the story. How necessary is it, again, to make sure that the foreign direct investment, foreign investment in general comes in? Well, I think Beijing is very aware that geo politics comes into a lot of that, particularly with its largest trading partners. But we're seeing some improvements in terms of the sentiment, mainly that there needs to be a constructive way to move forward. We've seen that with the US. We've seen that with the UK. We're also seeing that with Europe. So not to have bilateral visits which are upcoming, it will help matters. And I think that's, you know, very much to be welcomed by markets. Okay, Jenny, I'm afraid that's all we have time for. Thank you so much for joining us, Jenny. And they're head of China's strategy at ICBC Standard Bank. Enjoy your holiday season, Jenny. Coming up, don't miss our interview with Nico STEPHANOPOULOS, chair of Europe RTS Partners. We're going to talk private equity. That's next. This is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance, the early edition. I'm Dani Burger in London. Let's talk about private equity and how it's faring amid soaring inflation and fears of a global downturn. RTS Partners has 41 billion dollars in assets with a focus on private equity, credit and real estate in Europe and North America. And I'm very pleased to say that. Joining us now is the chair of Europe, RTS Partners, its nuclear standoff. Elizabeth, you guys, thanks so much for joining this morning. So, look, we are meeting the day after an ECB where it feels like at least on the public market side, everybody is gearing up for recession. Bond yields are moving higher. Stocks are selling off. And what you see the many companies in Europe that you interact with. Are those fears of recession founded? Well, first of all, thank you for having me again. I think there's no doubt inflation is there. Interest rate hikes are there. And I think the fear of recession is also there. I would say the fundamentals of our companies remain very solid. What we've seen in the key indicators, the balance sheets of companies remain strong. The labor market is strong. So overall, for now, we're not seeing that recession. But I think we're bracing ourselves, especially in the European side and certainly in this country, where all the expectations is that the impact of food, energy, interest rates, et cetera, will impact the business. So we're bracing ourselves for that. What does it look to brace for a recession? How do you prepare for that and prepare your portfolio companies for that? You make sure that your cost structure is is in a way that you actually can sustain a drop in on the top line on the revenues. You tried to see if there's anything you can do on pricing and try to to help grow that top line, because that's important. But mainly it's all about protecting the margins, protecting the cash flows through the event that the recession hits, or if it's stronger than it's expected, then that you are effectively protected on the downside. You have to have some pretty tough conversations with founders at this moment. Then things like, you know, perhaps you want to trim back on staffing, on bonuses. What are those conversations like right now? Having tough conversations with our management teams and with the CEOs of our companies, because, of course, when they prepare their budget for next year, they themselves, of course, are not sure how the world is going to look like. So, yes, we have to have some buffers when it comes to staff costs, as you correctly say, wage increases, which are inevitable in an environment of inflation. And anything else. So we can have in order to make sure we maintain the cost structure as lean as we can do, we need to think about Europe's business model differently. And I ask this because, yes, it's been a mild winter. The energy crisis hasn't been as bad as many people had feared. But so much of Europe industry was dependent on cheap energy sources from Russia. If that's gone, does the competitiveness of corporate Europe, does it take on a different form? It's undoubtably the the energy costs are higher and we're forecasting higher also in energy costs for next year. I think the competitiveness, unfortunately, has been impacted for Europe and we see it more exactly as you say in our European portfolio than in our U.S. portfolio where Europe has been hard hit by the energy crisis, whether how sustainable it's going to be and how long this is going to last. We don't know. But certainly for 2023 and maybe even for 2024, we're expecting higher energy costs. Some of our companies have hedged their energy costs and that has benefited them. But I think the expectation is that Europe would be hit harder. I knew when we last talked in summer at the Super Investor Conference in Berlin, we talked about this idea that the valuations any of that fall hadn't exactly shown up yet because there was this hesitance to actually sell. And what's a difficult market has not shown up yet. What do valuations look like for the industry? Are they, again, under as much stresses this public market as, for example? So valuations have come down. The interest rates increases by definition have resulted in valuations coming down. We've seen it morning, the public markets so far than in the private markets. You've seen the S & P 500 being down almost 15 percent since the beginning of the year. Even euro stocks as well has been down. We've seen PE multiples coming down between four and five turns in the public markets. They haven't yet translated exactly the same in the private markets today, but we are definitely seeing valuations coming down. And what does that mean for for deal flow? Are folks still hesitant to actually sell again and crystallize that sort of loss? They are. So a lot of that's why you've seen also the deal activity, especially private equity activity in 2022, being down more than 30 percent because the sellers are sort of holding back for now because they don't want to sell in this environment. Buyers are still willing and able to do so, but you need you need both a seller's market as well. So the activity has been more subdued. Financing has not helped that either because financing markets have been effectively shut. So people, what do you do then? I mean, if you want to do a deal and you need financing and you can't turn to a bank, what's been the alternative? It has been private credit. So if you see universally in 2022, most of the deals that were done have been financed with private credit. In some cases you've seen some seller financing, some vendor loans. You've seen also minority deals happening so that there's no change of control and you don't need to refinance the debt. But private credit has been effectively the savior of the day. It's more expensive, but it has longer maturities and it has no amortization. And effectively has been the only way today we could have financed transactions because it is a tough environment you're describing. Talking about companies proofing them for a recession, financing is difficult. But what do you think about 2023? Are you optimistic? NIKKEI? I am actually. I am optimistic because I think inflation seems to be peaking. I think the central bank monetary policies seem to be and I suspect they will cool off. I've also seen in similar periods of of distress like post Lehman, for example, that that quasi closure did not last very long because the markets cannot afford to be closed for too long. The system cannot afford to be functioning, not to be functioning for too long. Banks need the revenues. Investors need to deploy capital. And I've seen, as I said, the fundamentals, the key indicators of businesses and markets are there. Their balance sheet. A strong labor market is strong. The capital markets are orderly. And there's a lot of liquidity in the system. So I would say pricing risk in this environment remains very difficult and he needs that conviction and discipline. But I think in these times of uncertainty, we've seen in the past that the best opportunities come through and also the fact that we've seen that both public and private markets have been very resilient. So, yes, I'm optimistic. Well, given that and given that perhaps some some folks out there are overly doom and gloom valuations are coming down, where specifically are you seeing opportunities then that perhaps are underpriced in this current environment if it is going to get better next year? I think we'll see opportunities. I think in the more resilient sectors that we've seen in the past, like in health care, for example, or in in telecoms sectors where they've been sort of downside protected, probably less so. The sectors that are more directly exposed to consumer because the consumer has been hardly hit and most likely will continue to being so in 2023. But again, sectors where we feel that that resilience is there and that downside protection is there, because that's the only thing we can bet on today, because one week away from the holidays, we need we need that bit of optimism. Thank you for bringing it to us, because that's helpful as chair of Europe at RTS Partners. Now let's get to your Bloomberg business. Flash with that is Liane Garen. Good morning, Leon. Good morning, Danielle. Thank you. Twitter has suspended accounts of upstart rival service Mastodon and several prominent journalists covering its billionaire owner, Elon Musk. Late last night, reporters from The Washington Post, New York Times and others were listed as rocks, with Musk calling the posting of his real time location. Basically, assassination coordinates the standard Twitter ban for disclosing personal location. Information, also known as Doc saying is actually seven days now. China is said to be consolidating purchases from about 20 of its largest steelmakers and a new single state owned company. The move marks the biggest change to the globe in the global iron ore market since 2010. The company, called China Mineral Resources Group, will use its buying power to scale discounts as soon as next year. The Philippines Central Bank has raised its benchmark interest rate to a 14 year high to any others around the world attempting to crack down on inflation. In an exclusive interview with Bloomberg TV, Governor Phillip Mandela told us that more typing is yet to come. Our own forecast is that inflation will be back to the 4 percent by the third or fourth quarter of next year. So, in other words, what we have to do is do more to make sure that that happens. And about 200 Chinese companies no longer face an imminent threat of being booted off American stock exchanges. The US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says its inspectors have been able to sufficiently review audit documents from firms listed in the US. The announcement came after recent inspections by the board in Hong Kong, which was a major breakthrough in the long running dispute. And that's your Bloomberg business flash. Danny, thank you so much. Now coming up on the program, we are just two days away from the World Cup final and the excitement among the fans fever pitch. We're live in Qatar next. This is Bloomberg. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Dani Burger in London. Crypto is falling this morning. Bitcoin is down 2 percent. Mars bars an accounting firm that's done a lot of work with these firms to do these so-called proof of reserves. Reports is pausing all work for crypto clients. This according to by Nancy, this book. The spokesperson from the company also saying that they're pausing work with crypto dot com coo coin. And again, finance. As I mentioned, they have been at the forefront of this idea of publishing these proof of reserves reports. They have seen scrutiny in themselves because they might not be as robust, as thorough as some would like to make sure these crypto exchanges have the reserves to back up client money. Now, from Bitcoin to football, we are just two days away from the World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina and France will face off for football's ultimate prize. My co-anchor of Bloomberg Daybreak Europe, Manus Cranny, is at the Lucille Stadium in Qatar. Well, the final will take place on Sunday madness. I've been watching you. You've been practicing your game. You've been practicing the headers. You are you are ready in case that goes down and the coach needs several minutes. Oh, my God, you are on fire. Van, I'm going to get rid of that. All right. I was hoping you'd do another header, but. Well, we'll save the camera person over there so you don't knock them out. All right. All right, mate. Give us your breakdown. I mean, look, you are there in the tiny Gulf country of Qatar. How is this tournament change things? I think the world is suddenly realized where Qatar is. They certainly know where Saudi Arabia is after the oil debacle between the White House and the House of Saud. But record viewership records spend a full fee for FIFA is going to earn seven and a half billion dollars. Wait, we and many people travel to Dubai and hop Dover and shuttle flights here to Qatar. But there certainly I mean, if you want somebody. Forty five billion bucks gets you. It's this it's we're at La Salle Stadium. This is where the final will be. They've spent three hundred billion dollars. If you're going to do a big trade, look, big league large and make an impact. Eight stadiums, eight stadiums, some of them reusable. But they are gargantuan in their presence in terms of did they get the numbers over the door? Seven hundred sixty five million arrive in the first couple of weeks. That's a lot less, 40 percent less than we'd expected. But I think the world certainly knows where Qatar is for lots and lots of reasons. For good on for bad. Danny Maness, we only got a minute here. But I know you've been tracking where terminal clients think he's going to win. Come on, break it down for us. Who's got the advantage on Sunday? You got W. W. Go. You can hop on there. I mean, there's no doubt about a lot. And Massey is phenomenal. There was that imagery of his head in his hands when Saudi Arabia trounced Argentina and then he went on to score five goals in this tournament. W were World Cup go gives you the odds. Argentina incrementally ahead, all of France because Brazil got knocked out. So the odds have shifted. Danny But I think when it comes to spend and in soccer, by the way, soccer, not football, the most watched match ever in the United States of America was England U. S A. So if you want impact, there you go. I was going to say I was I was in those numbers. I was watching it very closely, Magnus. I mean, speaking close to my heart, calling watching soccer instead of football. I definitely appreciate it. All right. In this tragedy there outside the stadium since Bloomberg Daybreak. We believe that the market has gone on ahead of itself through a winter of discontent at the moment, central banks kept interest rates too low for too long. We're now transition into this environment where central banks are divided in some respects. You know, the Fed's been dealt a better hand than the ECB. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz. It's 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Our top stories today. Rough week for equities. U.S. futures drop along with European stocks as investors around the globe price in more rate hikes and grow increasingly worried about recession. The latest Covid outbreak turns Beijing into a ghost town. It could be a preview of what's next for the rest of China as it moves on from Covid 0. And the European Union targets Russia once again. It's signed off on a ninth package of sanctions targeting banks and drones. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London. NIKKEI lines in New York. Matt Miller is off today. Well, the sober reality at the hawkish rhetoric really hitting risk assets this week. Katie, we continue to see that here in Europe and into U.S. futures. Yeah. It hasn't been a pretty weak and it doesn't look like the week is going to end on a pretty note either. It definitely didn't. In Asia overnight, Anna, you actually have the MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapping six weeks of gains with a loss of about three quarters of one percent today, which makes it a weekly loss as well. What was actually leading the decline was Japanese equities overnight. The Nikkei was down about one point nine percent. Maybe part of that having to do with the Japanese yen gaining some strength back. Could be a little bit of a bid for a safe haven there. Also bets on perhaps a policy pivot coming from the BMJ next year. But dollar, yen down, dollar down against the yen by about four tenths of 1 percent, trading at 130 720. That is actually your biggest outperformance in both Asian and G10 Foreign Exchange. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan also slightly, slightly stronger against the US dollar. But of course, in China they are dealing with a rapid outbreak of Covid-19 in big cities like Beijing due to the really rapid easing of restrictions that's resulting in a lot of infections right now. Dollar offshore yuan trading at six 98. Meanwhile, here in the U.S., we do look set for a third consecutive day of losses when it comes to U.S. stocks. S & P 500 futures right now down about 1 percent after a 3 percent loss over the last two days after the Fed policy decision. Of course, really weighing now concerns about a recession that may be forthcoming in the bond market. We're up four basis points on the 10 year yield right around the 348 level. And keep an eye on oil as well. We had three strong days to start the week so we could still see a very slight weekly gain. But WTI futures are down about two and a half percent this morning, trading at seventy four dollars a barrel. Again, demand concerns really what we're watching there. And then I wanted to point to Bitcoin as well. You have a lot of contagion concern when it comes to exchanges that may or may not still be healthy, of course, in the wake of RTX. Now, the concern surrounds by NANCE, which has been pressured to publish proof of reserves that it can back customer assets one for one. It said that its auditing firm that was working with finance now is no longer working with crypto clients. So that seems to be weighing on sentiment broadly in the crypto universe into bitcoin right now, down 2 percent. Trading right above seventeen thousand dollars. Yeah, that audit firm no longer working with any crypto clients, as you points out, Katie, which is an interesting development. This is what we see on Europe right now, a worsening picture really. We have European stocks under pressure, down half a percent in the foot on the footsie. One hundred, the CAC down nine tenths of a percent. The DAX down seven tenths of a percent. In fact, only one sector has really been in positive territory for any long period this morning, and that is around the banking sector. So that higher rates environment that spooks other assets perhaps actually benefiting the banking sector. On that note, we've just had some euro area final reading on CPI, the November core CPI rising 5 percent year on year. The estimate was for exactly that, an increase of 5 percent. So that's broadly in line. If you look at the if you look at one of the other data points, though, we've got a number that starts with a 10 and actually ten point one percent versus an estimate of just 10. So maybe not moving in the right direction on that European inflation story. Certainly the Italian final number coming in a little bit higher than had been anticipated. Only a tenth of a percent. But as those kind of moves, either side of expectation, that can spook markets a little bit. But do we see much movement on the euro with a bit of a base of movement in the euro as a result? But one of six is pretty much where we were trading prior to that data hitting as some interesting PMI numbers coming out from Europe a little bit earlier on Caylee. And they painted a picture of maybe the pace of deterioration in Europe moderating. And so that's a sort of better story, if you like, the pound to 121, 44. Yesterday, of course, we saw the strength of the dollar, certainly to the fall. The pound lost ground as a result. Today, we got PMI data out for the U.K., which shows that the manufacturing sector is really weak. A 44 handle on that PMI for that sector. The services sector doing a lot better up at 50, but perhaps that creates headaches for the Bank of England. The Italian 10 year yield I put, they scene here because we continue to see another day where European yields. On the rise, it's not just Italy, it's France, it's Germany, it's the U.K. as well, that hawkish rhetoric we heard from the ECB yesterday having a widespread impact, it would seem. And I put this one in and it was a stock story to keep an eye on it. It is a global story, as well as being the largest gainer on the stock, 600 this morning, up 16 percent. Then four games workshop group. It makes those tabletop games, those sort of war. What role play games, Katie, that either you are familiar with or you are not? And basically, they've done a deal with Amazon. And that deal means that Amazon is going to make TV programmes and films around the intellectual property. And that, it seems, is good for that stock. Yeah. So good for at least one stock today. But broadly, of course, stocks are lower. It seems that risk sentiment just not really able to hang in there after a massive week for central bank wage rate hikes as well as weak U.S. economic data. That is what sent stocks plunging yesterday and that is continuing this morning. Nanny level senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management spoke with Bloomberg yesterday on what she sees this market pricing in. We don't think a recession is pricing. I mean, much of what you've seen this past year has been the market response to higher rates. The pullback that you're seeing in the market today, we aren't surprised by Roma. This is a market that has been trading on hope, hopeful for a thread, not doing what they say they would do. But yesterday's thought said the clearly different message with 17 of those dots above 5 percent. And so the risk is due to the upside. Valerie Title Bloomberg Markets reporter is joining us now for more on the week that was. Valerie, we knew it was going to be a big and possible, possibly volatile one, and it turned out that way. Yeah, let's hope it's less exciting week of the year, I think. I've had enough in 2022, but I want to talk about the data yesterday and the reaction of the rest of the equity market. We had that weak retail sales sprint and equity markets fell. And why do don't want to talk about this? Well, for most of the year, strong economic data has been denting stocks. That's because the stronger the US economy is, the higher the Fed has to go, the higher yields go. And the weakness in stocks because of that and we're now seeing a decent flip. Yesterday, the retail sales number dented stocks. We also had weak manufacturing data coming out of the US. And if we look at it back on the week, we can think maybe this correlation is back. Stocks trade lower and bonds are bid. Treasuries rally yields are lower on the back of that. And we can say this correlation might finally be back. It's been a rare year in markets that we've had both of these assets falling together. But look, as we look ahead to next year, this correlation is going to be flipping and it might be flipping meaningfully. We're not going to be staring at higher and hotter inflation data that spurs yields higher. Instead, we might be focused on weak data. The US slowdown, weak equities and bonds are bid on the back of that. And maybe we might be jumping for joy that this correlation might finally be done. OK, something to watch, Valerie. Thank you very much. Valerie side. So getting perhaps excited that we get towards the end of the year. Now let's talk about what's going on in China and the pivot away from Covid Zero. Beijing's rapidly spreading Covid outbreak has sent the Chinese capital of 22 million people into a virtual ghost town as stores close and restaurants empty it onto schools. The cost of President Xi Jinping sudden pivot away from that Covid zero policy. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Alan Wan. And Alan, what is what is the mood like then in Beijing? I mean, this just underlines the difficulty that the country is going to have in moving away from Covid. You know, I have a buddy in Beijing. He's been calling this city a ghost town because his you see actually fewer people are worried about now than before the reopening. But by and large, the mood has calmed a bit since last week when we saw stock images of long lines at hospitals, empty empty shelves and pharmacies and even garbage piling up. I mean, what's helping, though, is that there's been a rapid expansion of fever clinics, increase supply, antivirals, even soothing statements from the government, including one where they're prepping a fourth Covid vaccination and a second booster for elderly people. But a lot of this could change depending on deaths. OK. Right now, we only have two official deaths to start a month. It sounds a bit underreported given the fact that in Hong Kong we saw like a a wave of deaths, especially of elderly, unvaccinated people. Right after reopening. So we're going to have to like wait and see. But we're praying no more after this current wave ends in the first quarter of next year. Well, Allen, as you talk about massive cities that look like ghost towns, that is not a great signal for economic activity. I know we have had a few firms adjusting their China growth forecasts. What is the wider economic outlook here? Well, you know, I'm surprised analysts aren't getting a whiplash from all this. They keep changing the forecast is the reopening this time. You have banks like UBS and ANZ, they're actually cutting their forecasts for this year and raising them for next year because of the spread of Covid. I mean, I think well, UBS, anyway, it's it's cutting two point seven percent this year and raising the four point nine percent next year. But it should be very surprising that they're doing this just because we've had so much like lousy economic data over the last few weeks, not just in terms of the headline data, light, industrial output and GDP, but even the high frequency data such as traffic congestion, travel between cities, consumer confidence, they've all dropped this week. And it doesn't look like things are going to improve, especially in key areas like consumption, where we see no pickup in terms of spending in cinemas and hotels right now, which shows that, you know, a lot of people are avoiding crowded places. Yeah. Allan, really interesting reporting. I've been bags, Allan, one that just underlining that the fact that it won't really be a straight line to a kind of living with Covid reality in China. Let's get back to Europe. European leaders meeting in Brussels and they are said to have agreed to a new package of sanctions on Russia. They also urged European energy ministers to complete a deal on a price cap on natural gas as soon as Monday. For more, let's go to our correspondent Maria Tadeo, who's in Brussels for us at what was agreed then last night set Maria a nice package of sanctions, is that right? Yes, and Anna. This was the final meeting for the year. A lot of the agenda. I was no where I would know because I was working until midnight on this thing and a lot of things, in fact, were approved and got greenlighted yesterday. Yes, you do have the sanctions. They targeted more Russian banks. They targeted more Russian individuals. But crucially, this is about the drone sectors, the export ban on technology that can help Russia with drones. Remember right now, the fight. This is a drone warfare. What's going on in Ukraine on top of that. You have the green light to the 18 billion euro financing for Ukraine in 2023. Although we know the criticism from Ukrainians is that the European Union promises a lot on paper, but is very slow on the cash out. And then finally, and you alluded to this, a political message, but this was really a massive political message from European leaders that come Monday. There needs to be an energy deal agreed by ministers that this can not wait until 2023. They can not drag it. You have to get it done on Monday. Well, on that subject of the energy deal, Maria, we heard from the chairman of onshore yesterday who is feeling less optimistic on the prospects of such a deal. Just take a listen to what he said. I'm optimistic that the solution will appeal to that. I used to be an optimistic person in this case. I think the debate would be very complex and I'm not sure that we'll end up with something which at the end of the day would have an impact. Are you worried about European unity in general as these debates go on? I think on view what we've seen on Vietnam field is nothing showing. We've seen the beginning of a fragmentation of the European landscape. And on the subject of fragmentation, Maria, he says he's worried that that is going to stall an agreement on the price cap. Does Monday look realistic at all? Look, if you had me that if you had asked me just to go back to that point, that question two days ago, I probably would have agreed with him and would have said no. But yesterday, the signaling, the report in the information that we have from that room, the 27 leaders really throwing their political weight to get something done on Monday. They do not want to drag this conversation into 2023. The point now and this is crucial and and that has not been solved is what is the price gap? Where do you set it? The commission came out with two hundred seventy years manga. What? Some countries suggested it is too high. We now understand the range is going from one hundred and sixty euros to two hundred and twenty euros megawatt hour. That is a big question to meet. Not so much the deal, but the price point that will settle this thing. And that for the time being, there's no consensus on that. All right. Well, we will look for your continued reporting on this. Thank you so much to Bloomberg's Maria today. Now to another story we're watching this morning, finance the crypto exchange. Just French auditing firm ISE NASDAQ has paused work for all crypto clients globally. Finance was one of those clients as it has been pushed to prove it can fully back customer assets. The firm is facing a crisis of confidence following the swift collapse of FTSE and a surge in withdrawals that followed that. As for how this is translating into crypto stocks in premarket trading, obviously finance not a publicly listed company, but one of the biggest exchanges that is publicly listed here in the U.S. is Coinbase and that stock is lower to the tune of about 2 percent in premarket trading. And other crypto stocks like Marathon Digital are down by about that much as well. It is a much larger move, though, for a company in the House Space Garden and released the results of one of its tests for colorectal cancer. The accuracy rate disappointing investors. So that stock is down about 33 percent. But a company that makes a rival test that is more accurate is gaining off the back of that same news, exact scientist. Science is up about 18 percent. And one final stock to wash that is moving higher today is Adobe. It reported results last night that topped expectations and also reaffirmed its outlook for next year. Analysts pretty positive on what that signals about demand for creative software as a result. Adobe up about 4 percent before the bell. Leona. Coming up on the program, we will speak to Des Lawrence. State Street Global Advisors senior investment strategist. We will put into context all that we have learned about central banks this week. What that means for investment strategy into 2023. We'll also think about commodities next year. Goldman's Jeff Curry says commodities will be the best performing asset class next year. More from our interview with him. That's coming up shortly. What happens when China, the largest commodity consumer in the world, the largest oil importer in the world, begins to rebound significantly in the first part of next year? It's going to tighten all of these markets tremendously and put a lot of upward pressure on prices. And what you see in these periods of higher inflation when central banks ease more slowly into the recession is they last longer and the drawdowns in assets are longer. So we'd expect to kind of double the normal length of the recession because the Fed's not going to be at your back for a long time and that's a big deal. That was Greg Jensen, co CIO of Bridgewater Associates, speaking with Bloomberg yesterday about recession risk. Joining us now to discuss further is Danny to discover Bloomberg Cross Asset reporter. So to that, when we look cross asset across bond and stock markets, what kind of recession risk realistically is priced in? Yes. So for the last two weeks, we've definitely seen a big shift in retiree can you know. Oh, you're around. We've talk about the good news being bad news. And now we talk a lot more about, well, bad news for the economy is actually bad news for the stock markets. And in bonds, we're actually seeing a different reaction. We saw it this week with CPI. We saw it after the retail sales, manufacturing data. And we're seeing more and more people talk about bonds going back to that traditional role of old safe haven assets. And of course, they need to provide good yields. So there has been a lot more interest from investors. If you look as a Bank of America survey, actually. Investors are most overweight bonds versus stocks since 2009. And also, they believe the best performing asset next year will be government bonds. So that's quite a significant shift. Quite a shift. And we talked quite a few guests, actually, Danny. So he talked to us about this pivot into bonds as we head into recession phase taking center stage. I wonder how that sits along with the rising yield environment. We're seeing post ECB, but we'll come to that later on with another guest. What about equity funds and what we're seeing from equity fund flows? So with your cross asset class assets hassle and what do you see that? Yeah. So this year is to be a very interesting cycle of every few months we see a slight increase in equity allocation to only fall back down a few weeks later. And it's been kind of a psycho of a bear market rally starting from oversold conditions. Maybe we see some good data, some Fed speak, then hedge funds, reduce their equity, reduce their shirts, investors buy some equities. And a few weeks later, we see the opposite things. Hedge funds come back and increase their shirts and investors just sell the stocks. They've just both. And we saw that this week. We saw that S & P grow below its 200 day average last week, this week before the old 100 day average. And we're seeing those gains turning into losses quite fast. Denise, thank you very much. Thanks for your time. Denise Cisco for joining us with the latest on the markets and the Fed, the market analysis. Check out the markets like the blog Emily Chang goes the fun stuff to use on the Bloomberg terminal. This has been. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz in New York with Anna Edwards in London. Now keeping you up to date with news from around the world, here's the first word. Russia has launched another large scale missile attack on Ukraine. Several cities have been hit, including the capital Kiev. Ride spread power outages have been reported. The attack comes a day after a top Ukrainian army commander warned that there is no doubt Russian forces will try to see. Keith. Keith, as soon as next month. A Russian assault in the spring failed. In the U.K., consumer confidence is lingering near a record low for an eighth month. That's according to a survey by GSK. The results illustrate the impact that rising prices and the prospect of a recession is having on UK households. The Senate has a verdict. A possible shutdown of the US government Thursday night. It passed a one week funding bill needed to keep the government in business past Saturday. That gives negotiators more time to hash out agreements on funding levels for federal agencies and the current fiscal year. And Twitter has suspended the accounts of 70 prominent journalists covering the company's billionaire owner, Elon Musk. Musk says they were endangering his family by posting his real time location. Those suspended reporters include those from The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN. And I have up on my screen here a tweet from Elon Musk back in April saying, I hope even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is watch what free speech means. I guess maybe there's a line between DAX someone and exercising your right to free speech. Maybe. Yeah. It seems it seems the posting of people's locations is what he is specifically objecting to, whether that is whether he has a correct understanding of what these people do. That did though is that is another thing. Let's get back to the markets when we return. Then we will talk with Des Lawrence from State Street. This is back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Here's what you need to know. Rough week for equities. U.S. futures drop along with European stocks as investors around the globe pricing more rate hikes and grow more worried about recession. The latest Covid outbreak turns Beijing into a ghost town. It could be a preview of what's next for the west of China as it moves on from Covid 0. And the European Union targets Russia once again. It's signed off on a nice package of sanctions targeting banks and drones. This time, I'm Anna Edwards in London with CAC lines in New York. Matt Miller is off today as we head towards the weekend here in Europe and towards the US equity session where you all Katie's sentiment really tough for equities. Yeah, tough for potentially a third day in a row. Remember, Anna, we're already coming off of two consecutive days of losses for U.S. stocks were down about 3 percent over that time. When it comes to the S & P 500 and in the future session this morning, the losses are just getting steeper as the session grows older and we get closer to the opening bell in about four hours time. Right now, S & P 500 futures down by about one point two percent. The focus really is on recession risk and whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to continue tightening through that and potentially over tighten. Maybe that is really what the market is considering. That's just not not just an equity story, but it is a bond market story as well. So definitely want to keep an eye on and I know you're going to continue to run us through European assets in just a moment. And I do want to mention, though, Bitcoin is an asset to watch. They were around that seventeen thousand dollar level still. So, yes, relatively stable. But we are still dealing with that crisis of confidence in the crypto industry as a whole. Finance being pushed to prove it has reserves to back customer assets, one for one, its auditing firm now no longer working with crypto clients. So that throws a little bit of a wrench in that plan. And as a result, you do have crypto related stocks down in premarket trading, even though finance, of course, not a publicly listed U.S. company. So we can't track finance, but Coinbase Marathon Digital, they're both lower and really broadly. And you have technology stocks underperforming today. The mega caps like Microsoft Alphabet Group, which, of course, is the parent company of Google Apple, all of them are lower in today's session to the tune of about one and a quarter percent. Yes. So that's the pressure that we're seeing on some of these big tech names coming through on the U.S. session. Let's move on to show you what's happening here in Europe. Then we've got stocks. You're up 600 down by one point two percent this morning. It is only the banking sector still that is in positive territory as markets increasingly focus on a higher rate environment. We'll continue to focus on the higher rates environment, certainly here in the in Europe and specifically actually away from London in the eurozone, where we're seeing rising yields at. That seems to be something that is pushing the banking sector higher. But elsewhere, we see stocks under pressure and as you can see, down by one point two percent, the pound at 120, 157. We actually have seen quite a recovery in the pound, of course, from those lows around 1 0 3 something which bodes very nicely on a personal level for me as I'm planning to come to New York next week. Ali, as you know, but we've got the pound at 121 fifty nine. That mixed data really in terms of the services sector, which actually showed some strength this morning on that PMI data, but also a manufacturing, which was a whole lot weaker. Maybe that creates a bit of a headache for the Bank of England, the strength in the services side and the euro 1 2 6 22 is where we trade a lot of focus on that yesterday with that hawkishness with the ECB. We saw a spike up and then a subsequent retreat in the euro. As a result of that, the Italian 10 year yield is really interesting because we see those yields going higher. Ongoing focus on what's happening with with interest rates from the ECB. And that is something that the market continues to think about this morning. Caylee, it's not just been a story of yesterday. Today we see French yields, German yields, UK yields and and an Italian yields were going higher. Yeah. And of course, Anna, it's been a massive week for central banks. And we have another central bank decision that just crossed the wire. The Russian central bank leaving its key rate, as expected at seven and a half percent in the Bank of Russia, saying inflation as of December 12th is at twelve point seven percent. They say labor shortages are increasing in many industries and that the global environment constrains economic activity, of course. There are some idiosyncratic factors here for Russia when it comes to sanctions and being cut off from the broader global financial system. But right now, the ruble is holding losses versus the U.S. dollar after that rate decision. But as I alluded to, this rate decision just one of many, I think almost a dozen central bank rate decisions we've had this week. It has been a long one for sure. Joining us now to discuss is Des Lawrence, State Street Global Advisors senior investment strategist. As has your thinking on the trajectory of central bank policy in 2023 changed at all over the course of this week? Well, I think the data corroborates our thinking already, so it's not going to be a straight journey. We're going to see some bumps along the way. We've held the view that there's a disinflationary impulse coming through. Down the line and we'll see that more, more clearly as we go through next year. So I think, interestingly, what central banks have said in a way tells us we've got a bit further to go, but it also confirms that a lot of uncertainty there. So to take a simple example, if you look at the Fed's range of its own projections for the Fed funds rate in 2024, there's a 250 basis point range. It's a span across that range, which tells us there's a lot of uncertainty even amongst Fed members. So excuse me. We feel that as we move move through next year, that uncertainty will weigh more the softness in the economy. That the interest rate hiking cycle will come to a halt and we will start to move into cuts later next year. It will take a while to get there and we can see that happening across other economies, other blocks, probably a little bit later as we go through the first half of next year. But certainly something that's coming. And I think in the meantime, we've just got to brace ourselves for a lot of choppiness. So DAX is essentially what you're saying when Chairman Powell stands at the podium preaching higher for longer. When Christine Lagarde at the podium yesterday said very clearly and very decisive language, the ECB is not pivoting, that that is not credible. I think what they mean, to be fair. What they mean to be fair is it's subject to data. And that data and are viewable is you've seen it in the UK data. This morning you've seen it in Europe bloc data. BOVESPA ISE or softening. The retail numbers are softening. A lot of stress at the consumer level and central banks will acknowledge that. But what they do need is they just need to see more corroborating evidence that inflation is under control. So to be fair to the Fed, they've seen two nice prints in November and December. They're probably gonna see a continuation of that and they want to see it corroborated by other data. And as we see that, we think that's when their storyline will change. So to be fair, they did on a full, full visibility. So clearly today they're in the camp of let's get the inflation job done. Better to do or to warn of a little bit more initially than to have to do a lot more later. And I think in fairness, that's the spot they're in and it's that dilemma. But the data will help them to to change direction as we go through next year when this current wave of softness potentially amplifies as a consumer. Okay. So does the here and now we're seeing a spike in European yields. But but given what you've said there, does that mean you're not concerned about that being a threat to the equities arguments because you think that the central banks are going to pivot? So those yields that that yields spike we're seeing today will unwind. Yeah. No, no, that's a good point, I think. But it it'll take a little bit of time. So that's back to my point. And you made a joke earlier this morning, the same point we've seen we haven't seen perfect unanimity or cohesion of thoughts across the Bank of England, the ECB. And look at the Fed range for 2024, as I said, a really wide span there. So they does a lot of uncertainty as regards how the policy transmission is working. 425 basis points in the US. Two hundred and fifty in the euro bloc. That's going to feed through and different members will have different views about when that bites. So I think for we look at fixed income, we can see that we're getting closer to good value, fair value in the US or in the euro bloc. We're probably a little bit away from that. Yes, but we're getting in that direction. And that's a clear point to argue that banks. Bank stocks do nicely this morning. So there is some reprieve coming on the way, but we're not quite there yet in terms of the big picture. So I think as we move through next year yet that that will come about, that we'll see some kind of a ceiling on rates. Back to the US stocks theme days, and we heard from Bridgewater earlier on saying that one of the big game changes of late is that, you know, here we are going into next year and the Fed is not going to have your back. That was the words of one Bridgewater voice that we heard from earlier on. So I suppose the point they're making there is even if we see a slowing of the hiking cycle, as we're witnessing even a stopping of the hiking cycle maybe sometime next year, that's not the same as the very supportive low rates environment that we've seen. How much of that is a how is that a threat to your slightly more positive view for stocks? I think it's always in the mix. One of the things we've been looking up to try and read through that is the earning cycle. And if you look at upgrades versus downgrades, they're still holding steady. So when we look out through next year were reasonably constructive. We think investors should play it wisely, though, and have some exposure to factors like quality and value. Add value to your point on banks quality, simply less leveraged companies, good quality earnings can give you a better protection as we get choppy. So we will see more volatility in the coming quarters for sure. But overall, the market has come is starting to come back to levels where it's kind of back closer to fair value. Now for context, we've had a big run up since the end of September and it's not unusual. Do we get that kind of a run up? So we've stretched a little bit beyond so week, taken a bit of profit back, I think, to be fair to go back. The point you made the Fed is trying has got to try and tighten financial conditions. And as it talks a reasonable gain, the stock market runs ahead, which means it loosens financial conditions. So it's trying to navigate that thing. It's got its own feedback loop, got out here with the markets and those markets are loosening up policy a little bit. But now in the last two days, we've we've gone back in a direction that Powell and another were probably like. OK. Thanks so much. That's really good to speak to this Friday, Des Lawrence of State Street Global Advisors. Coming up on the program, Goldman Sachs sees commodities soaring in 2023. More from our interview with Goldman's Jeff Curry. A really important contribution is where inflation goes more broadly as well. This is Glenn. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room. Coming up later today, an interview with John Williams, the president of the New York Fed. That conversation at eight thirty a.m. in New York, one thirty p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Kailey Leinz in New York with Anna Edwards in London, Matt Miller is off today. While Goldman Sachs A.S. Commodities will be the best performing asset class once again in 2023, handing investors returns of more than 40 percent. Bloomberg spoke with Jeff Currie, the global head of commodities research at Goldman, about that call. Take a listen. Go back to our call for a supercycle back in October 2020. You had 42 percent returns and 2021. So far, we're headed towards somewhere around 23, 24 percent returns and in 2022. So this is a continuation of the strong returns that we've been seeing over the last several years. A bottom line when we think about what a supercycle really is, it's not this big upward trend in prices that we have envisioned in our heads. It's a sequence of spikes. And because commodity prices perform an economic function, they have to re balance supply and demand, bring them back into line when they get out of line like they did at the end of 2021 in the early part of this year. Well, market to rebalance right now. Today. Why? Because China is being locked down. So demand came back down on top of supply, prices class back down. But we have not been investing in supply. Supply is stagnant. So I have to just simply ask, what happens when China, the largest commodity consumer in the world, the largest oil importer in the world, begins to rebound significantly in the first part of next year? It's going to tighten all of these markets tremendously and put a lot of upward pressure on prices. And I think the key point is, you know, you basically have the largest commodity consumer in the world essentially hibernating over the course of the last year. And that's been hiding a lot of this under investment. So really the core point here, underinvestment, weak demand today, but we see sequential growth in 2023. It begins to tight these markets. One last point. Inventories have been exhausted. Jeff, let's talk about that China. China narrative. We are seeing a huge 180. There is a huge U-turn by China. They are reopening, but what comes with that is likely to be a huge pickup in cases. We're starting to see data being crunched on that and the numbers look pretty bad. How should we be thinking about the China reopening? Therefore, is it going to be similar to the one that we experienced, a stop, start, stop, start, and kind of how does that work? How does that impact the commodity price? I think oil is a testament to it's going to be a really rough, bumpy start at the very beginning. But wouldn't. So oil is doing like this. You know, each week big violent moves could because here you are, you're going to have your fits and starts, stocks and stocks. But when you take markets like oil, equities or copper, they're more forward looking. They're looking into March, April of next year. As a result, they don't have that same kind of noise. Joining us now for more on Goldman's commodities call is Paul Wallace, Bloomberg Energy and commodities editor. This has been an important story, I think, this week, Paul, because when we got the first initial lines about China taking a different stance and reopening and it looked clear that Covid 0 was was behind us, we we didn't see necessarily such a huge embrace of that narrative by commodities markets. Certainly a lot of people were asking initially, why is oil not jumped on this? And it seems that Jeff CAC asking a similar question, you know, why have we all going to see, in his view, at least higher demand story coming through at the beginning of next year? I am, yes, I think Goldman and quite a few other people and analysts and traders in the commodity markets see the same thing. They see a big jump in commodity prices next year as China reopens. I think in terms of the here and now commodity investors, essentially they have decided to do seeing is believing. Yes, they know China is reopening in many ways. It's already abandoned Covid 0, but they're not yet seen that translate into higher consumption of of gas and oil and metals. And I think a lot of them expect at least the first quarter of next year to be very bumpy because as usual, as you Guy Johnson alluded to, it's it's it's pretty messy in China right now. Cases are spiking. So at least in the short term, I think people are taking a wait and see attitude. But at some stage, toward the end of the first quarter or sometime in the second quarter, I think most commodity analysts see a big pickup in commodities demand in China. So, Paul, if we're talking about demand picking up at some point next year when supply is still constrained, it strikes me that the closer or the longer we are into next year, the closer we are getting to the 20 24 election in the United States in which we potentially could have President Biden running for a second term. We know that oil prices have dogged him for some time. Is there realistically going to be moves that he can take similar to what he has already undertaken over the course of the last year, tapping the SPDR Reserve, et cetera? Well, I tell you what Goldman is, Goldman is predicting a 43 percent rise in commodities next year. I'm not sure that anyone in the White House that hopes that will come true, because if Goldman is correct, that means at least some more pain for America and frankly, the rest of the world in terms of higher inflation. I mean, if you look at commodities year to date for 2022, they're up about 7 percent. They were up much higher on June. Since when they've slumped. So, yeah, I'm sure the Biden administration hopes Goldman turns out to be wrong. If it if it isn't. And commodities do surge around the middle of next year. It'll be interesting to see what the administration does in terms of oil. I think there's not much more it can do with your leases is totally secure, Jonathan. So it's a finite resource. Thank you very much. I suppose what it's doing is that in the commodity space. Coming up, the countdown to the World Cup final is on with just two days before the showdown between Argentina and France. We live in Doha. This is my back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. I'm Anna Edwards in London. We have Kailey Leinz in New York. Now we are just two days away. I know Katie is extremely excited from the World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina and France will face off for football's absolutely ultimate prize. Joining us now is Manus Cranny. He's at the La Salle Stadium in Doha when one of the many stadia that were built for this tournament. And a man. I mean, what is it? What is the atmosphere like on the ground? That is you as we will get ready to watch the final to try and ignore the final if we don't like football. I think it depends on where you are. I mean, I'm not staying at the Four Seasons this time on ISE, so I'm not exactly in the rub the hub, but I am out and about last night and there is a palpable sense of excitement. It depends whether it's the kids from various countries, from the Nordics to Latin America. I mean, there is a real sort of sense of excitement. People are drifting in here, not even though we're a couple of days ahead of the final of France and Argentina. There's two new planes, two new flights coming from Argentina. They're going to charge at 2 million. They're actually gonna charge a quite a lot of money to get on that plane. So there's a monster amount of Argentinians about to arrive in this city. And I think that's gonna change the atmosphere. So there's a great mix and there's a great rub depending on the hotel you're in. Yeah, I would imagine that there's gonna be a lot of money spent over the course of this weekend, and I'm sure there's been a lot of money spent over the course of the World Cup in Qatar. MacManus. What it be considered a success? Did this meet the expectation? It depends. And I said this sort of through the morning with Ana a little bit earlier on, how do we define success for FIFA? It has been a monster success looks like seven point four billion dollars seven seven point five billion dollars will have been spent through the process of this World Cup. But Qatar spent 300 billion bucks on this trade. Forty five billion dollars of it went on this. This whole area and this stadium to sell the whole area is going to be a city afterwards in terms of viewership through the roof. USA England, the single biggest watch match ever in the history of soccer, not football in the United States of America. So those numbers are gargantuan in terms the actual flow of numbers of people in here. They help data to buy and they haven't hit the numbers. Seven hundred sixty five million for about one point one million at the halfway mark. So how do you define success? And then there's the geopolitical and social issues which have been very, very pertinent in this World Cup. Yes. I can't believe that that was the most watched game, I have to say that was one of the most boring games that I watched the rest. I'm sure it's set back it set back the cause of soccer in the United States, but by some decades anyway. And all you were just hinting towards it their manners. Of course, defining success at this tournament. Yes. You can look at the amount of money spent and whether you whether it's met the goals of those who wanted to host it. But you can also look at brands, Qatar and how that is performed on the world stage. Look, brand Qatar and of itself on an and it Caylee's in New York. Suddenly this island nation is on the world map. Spectacular stadiums, but also there are the social issues which have risen and must we must continue to talk about these, not just in Qatar, LGBT rights, human rights, labor rights. And indeed, there is an upcoming you know, there is an upcoming court case in the United States of America, which will refer to an indictment leveled in 2020. Accusations of payments to win this tournament. There are many facets that you can be negative about. However, I almost see you and raise you and say what you don't see at home in London and in the United States is a galvanizing of the Arab world. Mohammed bin Salman from Saudi Arabia coming here, sitting with the other parties. These are many of the facets. But we should not not continue to talk about some of those issues that have been raised. Ladies. Yeah, absolutely. Amanda, thank you very much. Manus Cranny on the ground reporting that from Doha. Talking about the controversy around the World Cup and also the coming together of various Arab nations. Interesting phenomenon. And of course, we wish good luck to you. I don't know. Argentina and France, Weekend Edition. You are OK. Ali Leibler. I'll go with the French. There is a European thing, right? That is it for EARLY EDITION surveillance. More of that ahead. They'll be hearing from the New York Fed president, John Williams. This is Glenn.