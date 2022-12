00:00

Where would you say it's going to be the biggest source of tension for the Saudis given some of the liquidity metrics that have been in focus all year? Sure. So Saudi has no choice. If you're gonna have a dollar peg, you've got to move lockstep with the Fed in terms of interest rates. The tension is that Saudi doesn't really have an inflation problem at the moment. And in fact, Saudi is booming in every respect, either corporates, government spending, consumers in Saudi, there's an appetite for loan growth. The problem is that Saudi interbank rates are their highest for a decade. So if anything, Saudi needs to have slightly lower rates at a time when it's having to move its policy rate higher. What does that mean? That means that sooner or later we're going to get another injection by the government into the banking system to resolve that liquidity issue. And then Saudi banks can start growing their loan books again as aggressively as they want to and to satisfy demand. One thing that you talk in your research with an enormous amount of colorful detail is the price to earnings ratios and how they've evolved in Saudi Arabia, because we're coming off what was supposed to be a fantastic year for the Saudi benchmark index and its failed really quickly. Absolutely. I mean, this probably was the perfect year for Saudi. You know, if you look at the first nine months of the year, you had strong oil prices. You had Russia go off the radar for international investors, which suddenly meant Saudi had a much more important wait. And indices like MSCI, EM. You've had high corporate conflict confidence. You know, PMI data has been in the mid to high 50s all year. Consumer spending has been booming. The governments have been announcing mega-projects left, right and center. Social liberalization continues, which fuels consumer spend. You look at foreign policy, it's been a glaring reminder of the importance of Saudi to both the US and China. You see OPEC plus discipline still in place, and yet the Saudi market has not really outperformed in the way that those fundamentals would suggest. Now, that tells me that there's something wrong with the Saudi market. And so what is it that's wrong and that needs to be fixed that could perhaps unlock a catalyst in 2023? Well, I think there are two issues. One is if you look at the investor base that dominates trading in Saudi, it's overwhelmingly high networth local retail. Now, that is not the same sort of retail investor base you get in developed markets. These are extremely wealthy family offices who run global portfolios. And I think there's been a degree of contagion losses and other equity markets overseas, real estate market overseas and crypto have probably bled into their appetite to engage in Saudi public listings. The spate of IPOs has probably sucked some liquidity out and drawn attention away from the existing listed stocks. And then you look at the foreign investor base, the foreign investor base, I sense, is still a little bit of a reluctant investor in Saudi. In other words, they still generally view Saudi as a place to draw capital out of and to raise funds from rather than a genuine private sector driven investment destination. And that's why I think you've seen these fantastic fundamentals alongside some actually pretty mediocre market performance. I take you to Egypt, which is the other focus of your research, and that's been a point of our coverage throughout the year. The devaluation and the devaluation that came again. And it's almost like we're back at square one where we have a spread between the spot market and a forward market on the 12 month basis that's gone stratospheric or close to 33 now. And this is a bet on what's going to happen in about 12 months time. We expect the central bank to do. I mean, clearly, they're pinned against the wall. They are. I mean, unfortunately, Egypt has repeated a cycle we've now seen three times in roughly the last decade, a period of denial, a belated devaluation, a rush to friends, particularly in the GCC for sovereign assistance and ultimately an IMF deal with the promise of reform. But again, it's simply been a promise. If you take one specific issue that you've mentioned, which is the exchange rate, the IMF is urging Egypt to move to a fully flexible exchange rate, a rate that clears the demand and supply for dollars in the market. But no, Egypt, again, has gone to this new managed floats. All we've seen is another step, devaluation. And as you say, the market rates are implying 25 to 30 percent devaluation ahead of us. So what does that mean the Egypt Central Bank has to do? It means that with a negative real interest rate of negative 5.5 percent, they're going to have to raise rates. Assuming the IMF deal gets approved this Friday at the IMF board meeting, they're going to have to engage in either a bit more devaluation or God, please, a more fully flexible exchange rate. So it sounds to me like this is a market that's neither suited for local currency, that investors nor for equity investors. If anything, people should hang out and sort of US dollar Eurobond. Well, let's marry this with equity valuation. Right. So equity valuation. Now, after the rally we saw since the announcement of the draft IMF deal has taken Egypt's price earnings ratio back to pretty much its five year average. So that doesn't scream compelling value. And if you have these devaluation risks, which will erode the sort of equity appreciation you would have hoped for. In dollar terms, that really suggests that this is a place over the next six months for euro bond investors, not for investors and local currency bonds or local currency equities. Take you back to Dubai. I mean, we have a lot to factor in as we prepare for 2023. I was at a media luncheon yesterday afternoon and there were some big name developers there. Was at a conference, a very heated discussion about what's what's coming up. Is there too much being built? What's with the big pop and real estate prices in the very upper ends of the spectrum? To what extent is the higher interest rate that we saw rippling through right from the Fed? What extent is that really going to get reflected in 2023? I'm still struggling to get proper visibility on this, Hasnain? Yeah. So look, Dubai real estate prices for Finnish properties have gone up about 10 percent year on year. Rents have gone up almost 30 percent. So you have to always segment the Dubai real estate market between two categories. You have the off plan market, which is driven by excess liquidity in the region. Refugee capital, if you like, that arrives in Dubai and doesn't rely on finance from banks. And that remains a very healthy environment. That's been driven by these fantastic structural reforms of the visa process and that has been driven by distress in the broader region that will continue. The bit of Dubai that's a concern is the end user market. We're not seeing a lot of white collar job creation. And if we are, the tension is the cost of living. You know, we're in a year where the dollar has increased, where rents have gone up, as I say, 30 percent. Dubai's competitiveness as a regional hub for people who are actually working and trying to create their wealth rather than preserve and park their wealth, that's gonna be a challenge over the next six months.