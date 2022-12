00:00

50 basis points is the right decision. If you look at our inflation forecasts or what the medium term inflation is still slightly above our 2 percent threshold. So it's clear that 50 basis points is the right decision to take the monetary policy today. If you look carefully at our inflation forecast, you cannot exclude that the further tightening or for it to increase in interest rates may be necessary. But we are not specific about any particular rate. We are looking at the next policy meeting. Exactly what are the circumstances, what will be the new forecasts? And then we are deciding on the appropriate monetary policy. In the very short term, inflation is a bit lower than predicted. Three or six months ago is mainly due to lower oil prices. That has set a certain impact. And then at the beginning of next year, we have some special factors like electricity prices that will go up, but that will push up again a little bit inflation. But you have also higher inflation abroad. And because you are importing many consumer goods, that has a certain impact then as well onto on the consumer price price index.