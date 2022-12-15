Senator Warner on Crypto Regulation, TikTok Concerns

00:00

Obviously, we're concerned about the people losing billions of dollars is a lot of consumer problems there, but are there larger issues for our national security in our country? Well, first of all, we need to remember that crypto is totally unregulated and there is a fulsome debate going on. Do we need to bring a regulatory umbrella over crypto? And know I'm leaning in on that. But crypto is just one piece of the financial sector that's kind of gotten out from under regulation. You think about fintech, you think about the fact that over half of the mortgage origination in this country now comes from non regulated entities. I just hope we're not redoing the lead up to 2008 crisis with so many financial transactions in crypto being kind of a tip of the iceberg of having no regulations. The flip of that, of course, is if you put it in a regulatory body, are people going to expect some kind of government backstop to pick up the losses? And I don't think we want to go there. One of the things that I know you. I'd like to raise is we've talked about the scam and scheming. And I think we're seeing a lot of illegal activity take place in crypto, a lot of payments, illegal payments. It's not really being used to, you know, send your grandma and Kenya money against the currency risk on a weekend. Very little of that. A lot of illegal use I'm seeing from the Intel standpoint. But we're also we've been told that crypto is absolutely secure. The whole block chain technology makes it secure. The truth is, David, that's not necessarily the case. I'd point back to the fact that there were. The Colonial Pipeline, half a few years ago, the cyber criminals got paid in Bitcoin. The American government was able to recover part of that. Now, I'm not going to get into how, but there are been examples where people who've had crypto assets have been broken into and those assets have been taken and squandered. So lot of questions here. I'm all for innovation. I'm not ruling out the value of block change, but I'm really looking for kind of valid use cases. And the more I looked, the more I see a lot of stuff on the dark side. Not much in terms of what the promises that were made by some of the crypto advocates. When we talk about security and national security. Tick, tick, tock is figured largely as well. We had that time standing unanimous consent in the Senate yesterday. Now it goes over to the House to ban, as I understand you correct me if I'm wrong, people downloading ticktock into government devices. What is exactly the national security risk from Tic TAC from your point of view? That's it. That's a great question. And remember, the old days of national security, we would think tanks, guns and planes. Increasingly particular with competition with China. We're seeing a whole other array of areas and technology competition. But our national security. We pointed out the national security problems with Wall Away, the Chinese telecom manufacturer that sells wireless systems. The fact that some of that information could be, you know, in a sense heard by the Communist Party. We raised and I was proud to be one of the leaders raising the issue. Hey, we need to bring our semiconductor business back to the United States so that we have that secure supply chain. That's why we did the chips built on chip talk. There's really two concerns. One, there is an enormous amount of data that Tick Tock is collecting off of its users. And no matter what ticked ISE says, I am very worried that that data may end up residing on servers back in China. I mean, it's bad enough when Facebook does. But at least they're not controlled by the Communist Party of China, whereas bite dance by Chinese law has to report to the Communist Party. So the retention potential data exfiltration is the security is the other risk that I think it frankly think has not gotten near enough attention is that tick tock is a tremendous communications media medium. It's almost like a network on itself. And it's the brilliance of talking a lot of good things on tough talk. But the ability to twist the algorithms. So what you see when you get on get on that site if you're a Chinese citizen, the tick tock videos you see are all about science and engineering and good things. The tick tock. Our kids see is very different. And I'm worried that you could end up with a situation where suddenly the Communist Party starts manipulating the content so that you only see things that say Taiwan is part of China or somehow anti-American propaganda. So that is a national security concern as well. Final point is we ban tech talk from our armed forces as we've now taken the action on government devices. Increasing numbers of states are taking action. This is a huge concern. I've I've not weighed in on legislation yet because the Justice Department has said for over a year there is a way they can build a a bulletproof wall or division to keep data safe and hopefully to prevent that manipulation on the content. My patience has run thin. If they've got a solution set, they ought to lay it out. And if they don't, I think you're going to see if they ever get to a solution that may be moot because individual states or Congress may act. One last question. I saw a different topic. This Ukraine and the war going on with Russia having invaded Ukraine. Obviously, we're very concerned as we go into the winter of supporting Ukraine. There are reports now that is a consideration for the U.S. government's put Patriot missile battery into Ukraine. Is that a good idea? You know, David, I think. The Bush administration on this issue has been pretty darn good. I mean, they have been reluctant to be too forward leaning on delivery of missile systems or defense systems for two reasons. One, they don't want to allow the Ukrainians, even rogue Ukrainians, to take the battle to Russia itself, which could create a larger war. And they also don't want to get too ahead of our European allies. But the idea of the defense community believes that Patriot missiles that can take down some of these drones and take down some of the devices and rocket attacks that are shutting down Ukrainians, you know, grid and power system, if they come forward, that recommendation, I'd be supportive.