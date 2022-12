00:00

We've seen a lot of carnage stuff specifically in the stock market this year. What exactly is that pricing in? Is it the recession? Is it the Federal Reserve's rate hikes? What is priced in at the moment? You don't think a recession is priced in? I mean, much of what you have seen this past year has been the market response to higher rates. But we think 2023, particularly the first half of the year, is when you're going to see that repricing and to account for slower growth and the likely recession that's on the horizon. The pullback that you're seeing in the market today, we aren't surprised by it. Remember, this is a market that has been trading on 0 0 for not doing what they say they would do. But yesterday's stock said that clearly different message with 17 of those dots above 5 percent. And so the risk is due to the upside. And so we think that that's what the market is grappling with today. Last time I checked, equities markets didn't like a recession. So we don't necessarily think that the bottom is yet into this market. And you're probably going to see that in the first half of the U.S. economic data continues to deteriorate. So not pricing in a recession, even though it kind of feels like the Fed going overboard seems to be the base case for a lot of the Wall Street strategies. So if we're talking about a bottoming in the first half of 2023, how much pain are we looking at? Let's put some numbers onto it. I mean, you could see a retest of those lows that we saw in October. I mean, when we think about thought like if you get a retest and then sort of like get past of that and also the earnings expectations come down more in line where we are. Remember, consensus looking for growth next year if we get those earnings come down to negative territory. You could see a market that starts to grind back up towards. Thirty seven hundred level by the time we get to meet VIX next year and then to the 4000 level by the time we get to the end of next year. By that time we think that inflation will have come down, the Fed will be on pause and there is a potential recession is behind us. And when the market will look forward to 2024. But that is if the Federal Reserve doesn't actually end up cutting rates, which also is priced into the market, specifically on the front end of the bond market. I saw the front of the yield curve excuse me, in the bond market. So then what happens to the equity market? Yes, we see a recession or we're expecting a recession. Well, then at the end of the day, the Federal Reserve does actually cut to address it. Doesn't that create a bull case for the equity market? Almost a cushion. Yes. And that's what we think it will happen. And second up here, and that's going to help the market have a more sustainable rally that we do think that the Fed will cut when we enter a recession. I mean, what do you think about it? The Fed's own economic forecast is sort of hint in a recession. When you look at the unemployment rate at four point six percent. We find it hard to believe that the Fed is going to be in that sort of situation and not look to be its dual mandate in terms of maximum employment and not be able to rein in and and cut rates to be able to address the labor market and not end up in sort of a deep recession.