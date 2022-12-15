Manhattan DA Bragg Says Bail Reform Is Working

00:00

Mr. District Attorney, thank you so much for being here, great to have you in person. Thanks so much for having me. So first of all, give us your review, your almost one year into the job from your perspective. What did you accomplish during that year? What do you have left you'd like to do? I appreciate the question. I've been thinking about it a lot this year as we go into year two. We built a lot of structures. We did a lot of change in the office around focus resources on gun violence, expanding our capacity on hate crimes, special victims, particularly sex crimes. You know, staffing up a separate, separate division there and an alternative to incarceration, creating a new division there. And so those are some of the structural highlights in terms of in terms of sort of cases and accomplishments of significant case with the feds own every dollar gang that we helped charged earlier this year. Our gun prosecutions up 20 percent or hate crimes prosecutions up 20 percent. And we have lots of work to do on public safety. But encouraging homicides are down and down even further than the citywide drop. And as our as our shooting. So that's kind of the first year. So that was actually my question in part is what are the metrics that you're using? You know, in business, we like to use metrics. How do we measure this? And as you know, there's a lot of controversy right now about New York coming out of the pandemic and the perception in some quarters that there is there there's more crime than there was before. How do you measure whether you're making progress and what are the things you want to make the most difference of in the next year or so? I measure in a couple of ways, particularly in year one, the phenomenal people we've attracted to the office on the executive team and particularly now having been there for some time. Promotions from within the office and really aligning the offices, structures and its resources to our priorities gun violence, hate crimes, sex crimes and alternatives, incarceration. That's one waste of the human resources. The other way is making sure that we are focusing on really the driver. So in gun violence, a very small percentage of people driving that harm are cases tailored to those people. It's very data driven. We sit around literally every day a table with our state and federal partners looking to people driving the most crime. We've also been doing that on retail theft, looking at if 18 percent of the arrests account for more than 40 percent of the people arrested come from more than 40 percent of arrests for shoplifting. So looking at those individuals really data driven in, trying to look at where the activity is in tailoring prosecutions and investigations to those matters. So when you first came in, you had a memorandum that came out that was fairly notorious. I can say about how you're going to exercise your prosecutor discretion. It comes together with bail reform, which is from the state level, as I understand it, about no cash bail. Can you measure whether those changes are making us more safe, less safe or about the same? The bail reform? Yes. So when I look at first, the one thing everyone should know is that on the matters I just said, sort of a violent crime, you know, hasn't affected our practice, you know, in terms of our applications for bail in detention or on on on on guns, for example, seeing about about the same in terms of those applications being granted in the law didn't touch those category of cases. And then when I look at the data on bail, we see the rate of return to court. It's actually increased since bail reform was passed and the rate of re arrests, particularly for violent felony offenses. We want that number to be zero, obviously, but it's still quite low. So if you look at the numbers over time and we we've seen no statewide number of arrests has gone down and starting to come back up a little bit. Now, that does not necessarily translate into prosecutions, but how do you look at prosecutions? Where are they? Historically, if you go back four or five years before the pandemic. Right. So I want to be doing impactful prosecutions and in areas of our priorities. And so, look, our gun prosecutions are up up 20 percent, because that's an issue of particular focus for me are hate crimes prosecutions are up because we're in the middle of really slow hate crime. You increase. That's very disturbing. By the same token, we look at cases that we want to resolve and solve some of the kind of coming out of the pan. Dimock in particular that may be driven by mental health or substance use disorder wouldn't be connecting those people to services. We're doing that at a higher rate as well. More than 20 percent of our surgeons are felony cases referred to services to connect people consistent with a public safety. We have a viewer question here and a little bit is related what I asked before. But let me go back to it, which is some people question whether there are some crimes you are not prosecuting that you otherwise might have been prosecuting. Is that true? And if so, how are you deciding which ones to really push harder and which ones less hard? So we do look at everything. So as a matter of fact, intensive fact discretion. But there's certain things that we're focusing on more because they advance politics more. So I mentioned. So the good guys have got guns, the hate crimes. Just give you a snapshot of the last kind of several days. We. Sentence someone to five years in state prison who was building ghost guns. Those are non civilized guns in his apartment on the Upper East Side. We brought an indictment alleging a pistol whipping in Times Square. We brought an indictment alleging someone struck a transit worker with a metal pipe. That's the nature of our daily work. We won't be focusing on that violence. And then for things that are mentioned, we are doing shoplifting cases, but we're doing them through the lens of, is this an opportunity? Is this a repeat person or is this someone who is not doing good because they're just out of pure greed, but doing it because they need to be connected with mental health services in substance use disorder treatment. So we have ramped that up as well. There's a lot of audience interest in what you have to say. I've got yet another question here, but it's a good question, which is alternatives to incarceration. You mentioned that earlier on. And I think a lot of people hear that and they say that's letting people off easy and that may actually make us less safe. Talk about that. Sure. And look, I think particular I've been here forty nine years on this island. I think we all have an image of someone sort of on our street, on our block, certainly. And you growing up Central Harlem of someone who is, you know, creating some sort of disorder, the neighborhood they disappear for for six weeks because they go to Rikers, they come right back to the same spot. I've seen this cycle over and over again. We hear about the people who've been in and churned through our our system. What I'm talking about reduces recidivism is it's data driven rather than sending someone back and back and back to Rikers, where they come back to our neighborhood and do whatever is concerning, you know, your viewers. And which I've seen firsthand, addressing the underlying substance use mental health issue reduces recidivism and ends that cycle. And we're doing that. We're doing that. We have experts, you know, we have to have, you know, rely on clinicians. We have lawyers or who are steeped in this. So it's not sort of just kind of willy nilly. Right. This is doing really tailored to individuals and based on sort of science. And so anyone who's concerned about the people they've seen and they disappear and they come back, this is to address that cycle and reduce recidivism.