00:00

One of the key messages, in addition to the hype that we decided today, is the indication that not only will we rise, raise interest rate further, which is something that we had said before, but we also say that today we judged that interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach level that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to our 2 percent medium term. I'm reading straight from the monetary policy statement first paragraph, because that is the one that really includes the three key messages, the four key messages actually that we have. And one of them is that we at this point in time expect and judge that we will have to raise to raise interest rates. Significantly now, what does that mean, you. You have to read it together with the steady pace and. It is pretty much obvious that on the basis of the data that we have at the moment. Significant rise at a steady pace means that we should expect to raise interest rates at a 50 basis point pace for a period of time. The second element that you have in this paragraph is the reference to a steady pace. So it's significant and it has to be a steady pace, which means that. We have made progress over the course of the last few months, but we have more ground to cover. We have longer to go. And we are in for a long game.