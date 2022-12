00:00

I'm going to pull in a tweet from Mohamed El-Erian just in the last few hours. The issue of credibility. So much for credible forward policy gains from the Fed, despite what the Fed published and what chair Jay Powell reiterated at his presser. Markets are not buying at peak rate of five point one percent for the end of next year, at least not as yet. Instead, they are pricing around four point four percent. What's the House view at Amundi this morning? I think I think the key is and I know there have been a lot of focus on, you know, what what Paul signals and what the Fed itself signaled through expectations on rates next year. From a policy perspective, and I don't think there was really any surprise there, even though I know that's been part of the discussion so far post the FOMC, I think the real reaction that we've seen in the markets has been more to that lower economic projection and the lower forecasts in 2023 be a bet that the Fed presented there in their summary economic projection. So really this idea of higher inflation, so a flatter glide path on the inflation side as well as lower employment and I mean higher a higher unemployment rate and then also lower growth. I think that the combination of those three is really more what the markets have been reacting to, because the expectation was, just as Mohamed had said there, that, you know, the Fed's going to try to do as much as they can on the credibility side of signaling this higher for longer theme. And that that's going to be something that's going to remain with them going into early next year. What are some of the immediate tweaks that you're going to be making to your strategy around the U.S. fixed income, probably especially at the front end of the curve? Yeah. You know, to us, we've felt for some time that the front end of the U.S. yield curve looked pretty attractive from a from a yield standpoint. And certainly for investors that for the longest period of time really hadn't seen any income opportunities. That's that's an area of the fixed income space where you can you can now finally earn some level of income. I think throughout the government bond curve in general, we still feel that the government bonds duration makes sense in investor portfolios, as you're likely going to start to see bonds falling back to that, that more of a diversified role within the overall portfolio allocation relative to what we experienced so far this year where correlations were basically one between risky assets and risk free assets. We think that's going to start to revert back to more of that normal negative correlation relationship. Truly jaw dropping some of the moves in the bond markets in 2020 to historic by any stretch of the imagination. John Market's Live team is asking the bigger question about the sequences of rate hikes, especially around what's going to happen with the first event of 2023. Will the Fed hike 25 or 50 bps in early January? And how does that kind of ripple through to other assets? Some of that is no doubt going to be a function of the evolution of inflation and the employment data that we see between now and then in the January meeting. We still expect that you're likely going to see another 50 basis point increase from the Fed and really setting up for that next downshift to 25 basis points throughout the early part of the spring. But, you know, as Powell mentioned yesterday during the press conference, and as I've been very clear, you know, they need to remove the imbalances right now in the U.S. labor market as it relates to the demand for labor versus supply. And that's really going to be an important element that they're going to be watching as 2023 evolves. There's been a lot of FX volatility. There is speculation that we've seen the peak in the Bloomberg dollar index. How are you protecting or how are you hedging against that potential weakness in the greenback in 2023? Because that's really one of your main risks. Yeah. Know for us, we tend to be dollar based investors in any way. And in general and investors that were managing assets for our are already more or less allocating themselves to the dollar because they want to be exposed to that currency. So that's not as much of a risk for us. But it certainly is a dynamic as it relates to the overall demand for U.S. fixed income assets. And we still feel and the indications that that we see in the conversations we have with global investors is that the dollar fixed income markets are still a desirable place to be. Even though, as you said, there's our expectation is that the peak in the dollar is behind us at this point. How is some of the spreads evolving on the basis of the risk appetite that you see on average with clients? Where are the opportunities there because got quite crowded, became a consensus trade. But perhaps there's a nuance that you want to highlight here that investors need to consider. Well, I think know within the spread markets. So corporate credit, for example, the high grade credit books, a little bit more attractive to us north of a 5 percent yield these days, credit spreads maybe not fully reflecting some of that recessionary type of outcome that we discussed earlier, the high yield market. I think it's a little bit too optimistic as it relates right now as far as a low default environment into next year and maybe not fully discounting some of that risk premia that we think should be priced into that part of the market. So high grade type of fixed income right now to us we think is is a better place to be in client. Folios. And then there are some segments, as you noted, with even the high grade market finance rules, for example, on the corporate bond side. That is. That is one of the subsets that we feels has done a much better job of repricing some of that shift in liquidity and credit risk premium.