'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 12/15/2022

More From Bloomberg Surveillance
- 03:43
US Retail Sales Drop as Jobless Claims Also Fall
- 03:29
ECB Slows Pace of Rate Hikes, Confirms Bond Retreat
- 02:00
Bank of England Raises Key Rate a Half Point to 3.5%
- 03:05
Engie Has Completely Replaced Russian Gas: Chairman
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.