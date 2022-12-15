'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show 12/15/2022

00:00

Good morning. Good morning to you all on TV and radio. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. Equity futures down about a percentage point. Some some pushback on the South Side yesterday after that news conference from Chairman Powell. Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley. Difficult to follow the logic. That's maybe the smartest single sentence. Some course Sally joined when he said that some of their economic projections are just head scratchers. What they're expecting with respect to a 5.1 percent Fed funds rate. At the end of next, the continuum from going from Stanley Fischer's ultra accommodative in the financial crisis out to where we were clearly accommodative. We're not there now in the tension yesterday and almost general lethargy in the meeting mean everybody's watching the soccer game. But the lethargy and the meeting is primarily because we're here. We are at neutrality. And dare I say, you know, what moves the market leader is perhaps we're on the edge of restricted, not sufficiently restrictive. They were his words yesterday from Chairman Pound at that news conference. We are almost sufficiently restrictive, but we're not there yet. That's what he said to my NIKKEI Emma Chandra, which wasn't perhaps the message that he wanted to send. Let us be very clear, because almost restrictive goes against what he said earlier in the press conference where he says we have a quite a ways to go. Almost there doesn't sound like quite a ways to go to the market. Basically came out there, were trying to sound hawkish. The markets read that market, read this as, yeah, you're going to raise maybe once or twice more or 25 basis points next year. You get a hold that you start cutting by the end of next year. We got it. We got your number. Really, really an interesting that they want a signal type policy 323. This market wants to talk about rate cuts. And if you want to sound hawkish, don't start talking. Don't even flirt with the idea of reassessing your inflation target. Equity futures are down a little more than 1 per cent on the S & P 500. We've had a bigger move this morning than we've had yesterday. The S & P right now down by a full percentage point. Yields right now up by basis, point 349. And in the affects market. Euro, dollar, euro, dollar, just a weaker euro going into this ECB decision a little bit later. Euro, dollar 1 2 6 13. Can you pass for us the hardship that Governor Bailey faces in the United Kingdom right now? Well, it's not the hardship he faces. It's the hardship of the British people face. It's not like America is a lot worse. Right. It's a cost of living crisis, that's for sure. Inflation ease from a 41 year high. That's the good news. The bad news is it's still very high. And this bank having this still forecast in a recession through much of next year into 2013 beyond the ECB is a small matter of a war. I mean, I just don't think any of this is comparable at this morning in any of these decisions. None of them are easy. And yes, we get an a stepped down, but 50 basis points from the BBC, 50 basis points from the ECB. I never thought we'd be sitting here looking at the ECB, maybe hiking rates to two and a half percent to two and a half percent. So it's not where I thought we'd be in this cycle two years ago. And here we are staring down the barrel of not just a 50 basis point hike, but also some cuties as well. Did they do the DAX? The ECB does that. They tend to the Dutch slightly flat as well. We will get some projections from the ground a little bit later, though. So look out for that. The chairman of the Federal Reserve trying to push back against rate cuts and the projections of those rate cuts, 323. Take a listen. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. So that's that's that's the test I would articulate and you're correct there. There are not rate cuts in the CPI for 2023. Do you believe it? Senator McCain is joining us right now, the global head of G10 Effect Strategy at Bank of America. Let's start there. He's saying no cuts in 2003. Do you think we get rate cuts in 23? I do believe him, but the market does not want you standing as effectively as that, it's quite likely that the flesh on next year. What he meant well above the 2 percent target. Indeed, in our projections, we'll have inflation up. That gets four point four percent next year. The law on this year. Again, far from that target. And this does not justify the Fed cutting rates next year. Even if there is a recession, the market consensus column, there seems to be that as long as inflation is moving in the right direction, any signs of weakness in the labor market won't be enough for the Fed to blink. Bond keeps keeping the same message as the market does not believe him. The dollar has weakened. In the meantime, the truth is that when we look at the debt, that is simply inflation has there. But there is evidence that it is sticky and the labor market is surprisingly resilient. So, so far, I think there is no reason for the Fed to change its stance that one remain hawkish. So simple. Synthesize the Bank of America. Call the research of your team, Mr. Gaping and all in the last 12 hours, and then bring it over to the dollar. We've got to get out to February 1 and dare I say, March 22nd next year. In a general statement, what is the action plan of the Bank of America? But we believe that the market has gotten ahead of itself. We are more than halfway there for an hour. And you have to focus Covid identify next year up once we were at 1 0 6. Dollar General headed ISE FTSE. And we are there already. So we believe that any next year the market would realize that inflation is sticky. It is falling but much slower than the markets expect. The Fed remains hawkish. We also believe that we're going to see an equity market correction because equities are not pricing a recession. So we expect that early next year the dollar actually will strengthen again. We're not seeing your pick for the dollar, but we may guide them from euro dollar even back to Florida. And then you can sustain for the dollar down. We need to see inflation low enough and unemployment high enough for the third quarter for probably. But they have this on their own time. And then we can argue that we go back to that board not moving forward. It's equity, but we are not there yet. And it seems right that the market has already priced less than what is expected to happen later in 2023. Just quickly, Thanos, because we're bumping up here against the Bank of England decision. What's your expectation about how they're going to factor in the housing market in terms of trying to be hawkish but also not destroy that economic bastion? This has been a challenge for the Bank of England. That's why they're hiking, but not apologizing. We expect 50 beeps in this meeting. So a not based but this is 20 ISE that will continue pushing against aggressive market pricing, looking for what that building with the stagflation scenario that can not always get even. You stand recently, but also you have to deal with financial stability concerns, the housing sector. So, again, that will be delivering dovish hikes. We have had an almost 20 percent math on cable since the back end. Why September from the intraday lows of 1 to 3 ratio sooner? I think more broadly we've had some dollar weakness and I think we finally got some policy stability. We've got after the uncertainty of September. But I don't think it's a good time for the British economy by any stretch. It's pretty good. And then the blockbuster underplayed story this week. United's Boeing order is a stunning statement on American technology and aviation. United's order and his outlook. Yeah, this is Jeff. This is a different morning for you've got to stay with us to see this tension that we see with Bailey and this John under the Legarde presser. We've got to acknowledge, Tom, that tech is having a very different experience. I think kind of tech recession, the airline boom and profitability to two different economies right now. Are here when you when you leave, you leave like a 10 to maybe 20 minutes. Equity futures right now. Pennsylvania down 1 percent on the S & P, the ECB and the bank having a decision coming right up. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell wants to dispel the notion the central bank will back away from its fight to bring down inflation. Powell says the Fed has more work to do in raising interest rates. The Fed hike rates by 50 basis points to the highest level since 2007. And Powell made it clear the Fed is not thinking about cutting them next year. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are delivering rate decisions today. They're expected to follow the Fed with their own half percentage point hikes. There are concerns that overly aggressive action to tame inflation might make a recession worse. In China, economic activity weakened last month before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Retail sales and home sales declined, while industrial output and investment slowed sharply. Meanwhile, unemployment rose, notably the country's most valuable workers. Disruptions are likely to grow as Covid infections surge executive that failed crypto exchange RTX use a mysterious account to help hide ballooning debts of its sister trading firm, Altimeter Research. That's according to internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The account for the name of FTSE is engineering director, and for the fourth time this year, Elon Musk has unloaded Tesla stock. The electric car maker CEO sold almost three point six billion dollars worth of shares this week. The stock has plunged fifty five percent this year. Investors are concerned that Musk 44 billion dollar purchase of Twitter could have an impact on Tesla global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Lisa Mateo. This is Bloomberg. The full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Today, the FOMC raised our policy interest rate by a half percentage point. We continue to anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate. The labor market continues to be out of balance. Fed Chair Jay Powell in their news conference yesterday after hiking interest rates by 50 basis points. Life from New York City. The price action after said price action this morning, worse than yesterday. And the S & P were down by nine tenths of one per cent on S & P 500 futures yesterday. On the S & P, we were down by, what, just zero point six per cent. So we add to the losses this morning and the bond market yields are higher by about a basis point at a 10 year, 348, 81, two hours away from an ECB decision by 40 minutes away from a bank, giving the decision going into that euro dollar 1 0 6 13. We're looking for economic data, disappointing economic data out of China. Business and consumer activity slumping to the weakest levels since the Shanghai lockdown back in spring. More disruption expected as the country exit Covid 0 with one study predicting nearly one million people could die from Covid-19. Nearly one million people could die from Covid-19. Now, we had some big estimates in this country that didn't materialize. We saw some big estimates in many places that did not materialize. But there's a real concern about how this Covid story plays out in China as they reopen Selman this virus. There's science or almost pseudo science is very different. And part of that Jones demographics. I think I can't say enough about the age flip here where America said get the old people first. And essentially China did the opposite. And there's a lot of exposure of people that could have a really difficult time. I think we've all struggled with that over the last 12 months or so. Lisa, you've talked about it as well, how we've got an autocratic country who hasn't been able to mandate the vaccine in the way that you'd think they would. And now they're having to do a public relations campaign to try to get people to believe that it's safe and effective for older people. How much do they actually care about how many people die and get sick and how they care more about the economic activity that's creating a very unfavorable situation for them heading into 2023? To pause and go to one of our great China watchers. He is in London, Tom Mackenzie on duty in Beijing for many, many years. And Tom, I want to wrap up the script here to John's point, which is just simply Beijing JI and this shift in Covid policy. You have lived, you know, the red doors and China and all of the drama there and such. Who is dictating this change in science in China? Well, ultimately, it will be Xi Jinping. But you're right to point out that this is a radical shift. This is a leader, a president, the party secretary who tied his own reputation to the Covid zero policy over the last three years that he described as being morally superior to the system, to the response of the United States. But you don't get a U-turn like this in China without ultimately the sign off of Xi Jinping. I think for the business community, it's also a reminder that the argument by many China watchers is that you now have a body politic in China led again by Xi Jinping that is firmly focused on ideology rather than pragmatic policymaking. The kind of pragmatic thinking we saw, we're accustomed to the past. If you haven't believed that shift when they started putting party sales into private businesses five years ago, when they started cracking down on technology a couple of years ago and now around Covid zero built on nationalism that blocked the entry of MRI and vaccines, then you need to wake up with the argument of some push for that term in Beijing when you are there. There's the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, just as one example of first rate world class medical care. OK. That's for fancy people like you when you get away from that to the rest of China. Do they have the infrastructure to do this science now that they're going towards a more Western policy? On any given day pre pandemic, Tom, a Chinese hospital is an intensely stressful place to be away from Peking United's stellar hospital in the central of the capital. People have to pay for their own medicines. They have a level of insurance. But you turn up at a hospital. You have to get a ticket. You have to be checked numerous different times. It is a packed, crowded, chaotic place. Pre pandemic. Do they have the facilities in place to cope with the spread of democracy? At this point, no. And again, an open goal for the Chinese authorities. Three years to prepare for this. They did effectively keep the death rate well below what you saw in the US, well below what you saw here in the UK. But what they didn't do is prepare the medical facilities for this eventual opening up. And again, you've talked about the failures to vaccinate the elderly, elderly population because they were concerned about a backlash amongst the elderly. There's a big mix as well. You had state media policy makers also pushing TCM, traditional Chinese medicine sources. And you have the deep seated skepticism. After decades of health issues and scandals around medicines and drugs and vaccines in China, the elderly population were resistant and now they have to be persuaded. All this leaves one wondering why now? Why in this way? Why such a sudden move to open up without a more concerted effort to vaccinate individuals? Is this a health situation? Or is this completely being driven by the business outlook right now in China and really harkens to a commitment to get growth back up to a 4 or 5 percent level? Frankly, it's very difficult to know exactly what led up to the decision to pull such a significant U-turn. There was estimates, of course, there were experts there. There were estimates or there was an expectation that post party Congress, you would get some kind of shift. Very few people I know who watched Shiny Close expected a shift that is this dramatic. Was it a result of the protests? Was it the result of the economic deterioration, as you say? Well, we haven't heard a senior officials within the Politburo Standing Committee, including Xi Jinping and others who have come out and given voice to this shift that leads to continued uncertainty. Do you want to invest as a business in this environment? If the senior leadership haven't come out and articulated their conviction that this policy U-turn is what is needed until that happens? Arguably, those investment flows aren't going to take up the data. Yes, backward looking though it was is pretty remarkable when you see a 6 percent drop, for example, in retail sales. And that has all sorts of consequences for European companies based here that have exposure to China. And then don't forget, the unemployment ticked up as well. You have 20 percent unemployment amongst China's youth. That is a huge challenge for this government. How long were the people who you speak with? How long will it take before a business activity increases? Given that as infections start to spread, people are going to start being more cautious just to prevent their own getting sick. And to that point, Goldman Sachs, right, downgrading their growth forecasts a little over 2 percent for this year for China's GDP, but ramping it up for next year, a little over 5 percent because they expect that you will get out of this. But the here and now is when I speak to people on the ground, 80 percent roughly of my contacts on the ground now say they have the virus for the context in the last three years. You would be hard pressed to find anyone in China who knew anyone who had caught the virus. That has radically changed just in the last few weeks. Businesses are struggling. The city center. Beijing is essentially empty. I spoke to a business leader an hour ago. He described it as chaotic. 80 percent of his staff are infected. So the here and now is it is a struggle. You're hearing of trading desks in Shanghai that can't be manned. You're hearing a factories where they're running short on staff because of the virus is rapidly ripping through that population. They'll get through this. Of course, the economy will pick up at some point, but as numerous as it's going to be, a bumpy and painful ride. Tom Mackenzie. Thank you, sir. Of Bloomberg out of London on China. I heard even trade in volumes for rolling over. I spoke to Dave Sasser about that Olympic intelligence, even trading volumes are rolling over because so people are getting Covid. They're not stuff in the trading system. It's not funny. It's really not. What I would say is not only is it the old Soviet armored crane and all that we've gone through, but, you know, I just think it's a whole you know, I'm speaking as a complete amateur, John, as long Covid thing. And some of the ramifications, frankly, that you've recently felt yourself personally. We're still learning about it. And I think we'll continue to learn about it going into another year of this into 2023. I promise you that call from Goldman. So allow me to share it with you. Jeff Curry in the team over at Goldman Sachs looking for triple digit crude again by the end of 2023. And it's all about CapEx or the lack thereof. Here's the quote, Lisa. Despite a near doubling year on year of many commodity prices by May 22. CapEx across the entire commodity complex disappointed. And that is the key issue for Jeff in his team. And that's what J.P. Morgan is saying, too, that what we have seen is not an eradication of the supercycle they were talking about, but a doubling down, showing just how much people are not investing in a space that many people think will be more obsolete in 10 or 20 years. And that's just going to fuel this incredible price rise again. How does that filter into inflation? How much gasoline prices, how much oil prices have fallen this year? Question of the day of the last 24 hours from Bob Michael Barr, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the recent disinflation transitory? Equities yesterday and the S & P down about zero point six percent, the moves that began this morning. Equity futures look like their sunny S & P 500 down by almost one full percentage point on the Nasdaq was down about one point to eight percent in the bond market until yesterday. The two year totally unchanged on the session after everything we heard from the two year when absolutely nowhere close to home. This morning is up by two or three basis points back to 423. I mean, don't you think there's sort of happy at the Eccles building this morning now that got through it? No, I don't think they're happy. Why do they know? Because the market is not buying what they're selling. They just put out their average projection, their median forecast for Fed funds at the end of next year at 5.1 percent. Right now, the peak Fed funds rate being priced into the market is four point eighty nine percent. That is in May. And then it comes down. Then you see rate cuts. That is not what they want. It's just to be clear. And what we're pricing is right below the bottom dollar. So that's my point. Yes, exactly. Saying that this Fed saw the market. I didn't know those were priced out of the barn at the end of 23. That's markets like buying Emma Chandra. The market is not buying what they're selling. This is a lack of credibility or just a very limited resource. Jen, right now, everybody who just wants to go home. I mean, sure, we have the same conversation yesterday. You're a moocher here, but it's a little longer. Well, I imagine we'll be writing books about it. That's for sure. But but there is stability, which is a good feeling amid the agony. You know, there is still a little bit more, relatively speaking, policy stability. But it is very, very difficult time. I said the bank having the decision is about 30 minutes away. The Bank of England expected to slow the pace of tightening with inflation easing from a 41 year high. Recent voting patterns suggest any decision is likely to be unanimous. Governor Andrew Bailey wank in a little bit earlier this week on radio show. See this? This is gorgeous city. The economic environment is challenging. We have high inflation. Demand is slowing and interest rates have been rising. Household and corporate finances are under greater strain. But roll her over, both households and businesses are more financially resilient than they were in previous periods of stress. As Governor Haley in the last few days tell me, he's got a tough job ahead of it. Does he have the sense today? That's a key thing we had noticed. We are honest. We had up earlier is the dissents. We're much more familiar. I would even say comfortable with a split vote at the Bank of England. They seem to be much more open to dissenting in a way that we don't see on the Fed, particularly the board of governors at the Federal Reserve. He rarely ever see that ever. So. Does the does the governor ever dissent if it's 5, 4 or whatever? Does a governor get on the other side? Remember a time when he was governor King was on the wrong side of a cue? Yes, I heatedly, heatedly. And he was outvoted. Boss committee, it's happened show. But that's unheard of. Lisa, in. In our world. Well, at least on our side. I wonder how often perhaps shape how it doesn't agree with other committee members, which perhaps is why there's a bit of confusion and nuance in some of the messages. We we go to an expert on dissent. Jennifer McKeown joins us now, chief global economist, Capital Economics, under dissent at the Fed. Jennifer, what would be the character of dissent today if a Bank of England with immense domestic challenges? Yeah, you could see a really split vote, I think, from the Bank of England today, a potential for a three way with a couple of votes for the no change and potentially a 50, potentially even a 75. So I think you're right that you will see a lot more dissent among the NPC members, a lot more transparency really about just what they're thinking. And that will be a really good way to indicate that while they're still hiking for now, everyone's expecting a 50 that there might be some change coming down the road. Do they synthesize what I read in the headlines, which is the first National Nurses Stroke ever? I mean, we have strikes over here, but they sort of in the zone goes, but they're not. But in the Zeit goes down in England is the strokes. And just to take the first stroke of nurses ever, does that get visibility with the Bank of England? Yeah, well, it's certainly relevant, and I think that there are several. That's not the only strike that's going on at the moment. Phil, for the whole of December, we're looking at just under 1 percent of employment that will be on on strike employees that will be on strike. So it's a winter of discontent at the moment in in the UK and that will have some bearing on activity is likely to push down on activity a bit. But I think from the Bank of England's perspective, the key here is how much is going to push up on wages, how many of these strikes are going to yield sharp pay increases, therefore pushing core inflation up, meaning that it will need to raise rates further Su Keenan higher for longer. Jennifer, a lot of people have looked back at some of the Bank of England calls over the past few months and said they've repeatedly underwhelmed. They were repeatedly surprised with a less hawkish move than many people were expecting. How could they potentially do that today and how consequential could that be? Given some of the pressures that you're talking about, yeah, I think we're pretty set against the hawkish tone that we've had from the Fed. It will be really interesting to see just how dove ish that the Bank of England is. I think the biggest surprise might come within the votes, as we were saying earlier, if if some don't vote for any increase at all. The key difference really with the bank is that the economy is clearly much weaker. There are bigger concerns about the recession in the UK than there are in the US at the moment. So it's going to be interesting to see just how how the embassy strikes that balance between still very, very high inflation and a very weak economy. How much is is really tied to the housing market? We were talking with Yanis Varoufakis about this earlier this morning, that there is this variable rate and a sudden downturn in the potential UK housing market that looms as a threat, as really a pushback against going as hawkish as they would like. How do they consider that? How do they try to gird against some sort of a crash, but more significant downturn? Yeah, it's very difficult, I think, for the time being. They're very much focused on inflation and feel that they need to be very much focused on inflation. And it will only be when we start to see a deeper downturn in the housing market. And in particular, that's starting to clearly impact on consumer confidence and on consumer spending that that the bank will be able to shift towards considering the implications of its rate hikes for the broader economy. And we do think that it will shift, but probably not for a while yet. Just because services inflation is still is still very high. And that's got to be the key concern for the time being. Jennifer Stirling, moving too far too fast is a 120 sterling too strong for the people of the United Kingdom? I mean, I don't think the exchange rate at these levels is a major concern. And I think what we're likely to see going into next year as the world economy slips into recession is some softening of sterling. It's still seen that pretty much as a relatively risky currency. So it's pretty likely it will come under pressure as the global recession takes hold. That doesn't really seem to be fully priced in to the market, although economists are expecting it. But what what will you listen for in today's press conference? I mean, we're glued here, were completely out. I'm as guilty of this, Jennifer, as anyone. I am completely U.S. centric, focused on power. And I look at these smart press conferences in Frankfurt and London is being really informative, but I don't look at them. What matters today that he will say? And I think what matters is a balance between a focus on services, inflation is still high 70s inflation and the weakness of the economy and just how much airtime he gives to those two things. It will also be really interesting to see if the dialogue shifts from talking about the size of coming interest rate hikes and how large they should be to what level we would want to peak at to what kind of level is very restrictive for the UK. And I think that a shift in that balance would be a really interesting way to indicate that that perhaps the peak is coming. Jennifer McEwen, as always, thank you. Of Capital Economics. Take a how long we stay there is the conversation taking place at the Fed, taking place at the Bank of England as well? Exactly what she just said there. You could bottle and bring over yesterday's analysis in the United States. Totally. I look at the domestic stories is totally different. But on a monetary basis, what you just said is verbate what we would have heard from the sell side yesterday in America, there is a difference in the outlook for the economy. One central bank is forecasting a recession and the other central bank has a leader right now who is refusing to acknowledge even the risk of a recession. You mentioned some Paul Sweeney of RBC a little bit early this morning. Tom said this about Chairman Powell. He shouldn't try to water down the recession risk. This aggressive hiking cycle is going to cause some damage. Tom went on to say, if you look at the range of GDP estimates in the S & P, the low end is actually negative, zero point five. So there are some officials on that committee. They see some real pain that has a negative sign before growth next year. I agree with that assessment. I just I'm fascinated by that. Help me with this. I mean, I know there's newspaper wars in England, but the stress and pain I see in England is manageable. Compared to what I see in America, I mean, it's real, isn't it? I think we see the stress and pain in America as well. I'm not talking about the cold weather, John. I'm talking about you know, I'm talking about economic pain. And I think a lot of people further economic pain, even when people in this market, we're talking about any economic boom. And Lisa, that was largely because the inflation story. How much does does the energy story change the whole picture, both in Europe and the US? And we're really seeing that right now is that suddenly people are talking about a step down and this a possibility of a less harsh recession, even if it does happen, if oil prices go up of energy prices in the US start to rise again. John Riding, the chief economic advisor at Brean Capital. Looking forward to that conversation. And John has told me he's got a special guest coming with him as well. So look out for this special guest at around IBEX 730. No, we booked in for the wolf. I heard it might be mama riding. Oh, my word in from the UK. So we're looking forward to that. Futures on the S & P down 1 percent from New York City. This is Bloomberg. Keeping you up to date with news around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Mateo. After four consecutive 75 basis point hikes to tackle inflation. Fed officials opted for a smaller 50 basis point increase, but signaled they're not done yet. Chair Jerome Powell warned that monetary policy will remain tight until the job is done. He said the central bank plans to stick to its goal of reducing inflation to 2 percent. It's currently running three times that in the UK. Nurses have begun a round of historic strikes. As many as 100000 nurses are expected to take part in today's strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They're protesting a below inflation pay offer. Another strike takes place next week in Ukraine. Pleasant president vote. Vladimir Zelinsky says the country has made important progress on getting more powerful air defence systems. U.S. officials have said a final decision to supply Patriot air defense missiles awaits a final decision by President Biden. The Kremlin says that if Ukraine gets the Patriots, they would be targeted by Russian forces in Peru. Violent protests have led the government to declare a state of emergency and suspend basic rights for 30 days. New President Dino Holiday Day is trying to establish her authority and restore order. At least seven people have died and following clashes with demonstrators demanding the release of former President Pedro Castillo. Back to the office. I thought it was brilliant yesterday. And I heard from Robert Cinch, ace of Bank of American Bear Stearns years ago, said the disinflationary trend is in place due to import price dynamics that sort of inside baseball. But Mr. Sanchez, onboard with Mr. Minor in the trend here is tangible. I think it's so funny that basically people are fing gloomy all year and talking about the nuances of the waste Haslinda Amin. And all of a sudden we get to now people are like, if the gloomy for so long, just get over it. Let's go on. We've got Haidi Lun my socks. I mean, that's what basically happened is chief gloom stir here. You are 100 percent correct that we're drowning in an perceived optimism from select group, not not a majority, but a select group of people. And it from ISE chief claim staff. Oh, yeah, absolutely. But we have evidence from the Brammer camp. We have evidence from the brand. OK. We got a lot of evidence that we do show. We do. Are we ready to move forward? I think we're absolutely ready. Yeah. Saving us here to the Bank of England meeting here. John, what is it in 12 minutes? 13 minutes. Marcus Ashworth joins us now. Bloomberg opinion columnist Marcus, we beat this to death. So I'm going to shift to Frankfurt right now. Howard, Bank of England and ECB linked today. Well, both of them got the green card from the Fed to basically go back down to 50. The question is how quickly they get to 25. I think pretty quickly for the ECB, it's all about what they expect for growth next year and for 2025, what they think on inflation. The two key things look at I think inflation long term look and the short term economic outlook and that will determine that timing. All we really care about beyond that is probably when they start Kuti, which will I guess be the start of the second quarter. Right. Building steadily. Marcus, I'm going to go to nominal GDP. The actual GDP, that's real GDP plus inflation. And I would suggest the Fed the US is very different from UK and way different from Europe as well. Can they prosecute their monetary policy based on the animal spirit, the good feeling of a buoyant nominal GDP? I don't buy it. Well, I am today. It really cares what the Fed does. I mean, you know, what goes on in Europe or in the U.K. is sort of Emma Chandra already because if the Fed is going down at 50, says everyone else. Well, the Fed goes to 25 or so will they? So we are dominated by the dollar. And whatever the Fed decides to do to interest rates is really all about the U.S. labor market. So John Micklethwait is Paul, central banker to the world. That's just what I'm hearing. Usually your phrase, isn't it? No, it's not my phrase. Distorted from Bill Root. Look, I think things are better than where they were for this ECB that we've had a break apparently in the other direction better than where we were for this Bank of England that we were down at one of 315 with bank through 120. Marcus, there is a difference between this Fed and the Bank of England, the Bank of England's willing to forecast recession. This Fed does not want to go that markets. With that in mind, how far can they take the terminal rate at the Bank of England? I don't think goes both 375 might get a Florida push. They've signaling, you can see that they're the of the most cautious of all the central banks for good reason. I don't think the UK is in much of a recession when it is in one. Europe is teetering on the edge as well. Actually, the economic data of the last few months and quarters in Europe and the UK has actually been pretty good. But it's still slowing down and inflation is not yet beat. It's still hovering around the top. We've not seen anything like the repeated for five, six months worth of of stuff. You can see coming off the top in inflation and in the US. So for the moment, I think, you know, everything's sort of muddling along. I think people want to buy bonds. They were buying stocks. They want to want to get over this 2022 and look a bit more optimistic. Twenty three, how long that lasts. We will find out next year how much as ECB policy completely tied to the energy policy in Europe to natural gas prices. Less so than it was. But, of course, that that's the whole thing could change so quickly in energy policy. Know, we see a sharp move either way, particularly upwards. It will derail the route that the ECB wants to go on, which is a very slow glide path allowed by the Fed to slow things down from the 75 basis points which were going to prove ruinous. I think particularly the ECB really is to watch and wait and see how much the tighten they've done affects them before they go hell for leather on on content tightening, because that's the the real quandary for 2023 is how much does cause a tightening at two rate hikes and really slowing the economy and inflation and indeed pushing us into recession. I'm glad you brought that up, because that's really the big question that a lot of people are looking for today. What's the guidance around the balance sheet unwind for the ECB? Will it be watching paint dry? I guess that's what they're going to try and do. Normally, that's how the ECB plays it, that they don't really want to get drawn into things. We absolutely have to. I imagine she'll flick it at the car, but I doubt you'll want to get drawn in too much. As I said, I think they'll stop at the beginning of the second quarter and probably 20 been rising steadily, up to maybe 60 billion, which is why that sort of continual rate will be exactly as I did when they when they stopped QE. Mark is affecting you. Back to London as we go to this meeting in eight minutes. Does Governor Bailey have the support of the prime minister and the Tory party? I mean, I understand the politics of America, but I really don't understand the dialogue here. Does the head of the Bank of England recently a public institution, you know, in the last decade or so, two decades, does he have the support of the government? 100 percent. And the sense that Rishaad Salamat has learnt. While on hard, as has Jeremy Hunt, that the Bank of England, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the Treasury. All of those wonderful institutions are a wall 100 percent the governments behind, and they can't dare say anything different. So. So he has a legitimate independence today. He has been bold. John, what was the scandal we had? We had a pension scandal where he stepped in here like two months. I think you could call it a crisis, not crisis. Yes, sure. So we had a crisis here, Marcus, where this guy stepped in hugely bold. Is he speaking today with an immense respect, coming to the people of England? Are they behind this guy? No, not at all. However, he has made six billion pounds, largely off pensioners. But let's move on from that. The point is, is there no vote for QE is going to be a hundred and thirty three billion, minus six billion. Was it easy to make met a nice turn in? Probably not. The gilt market very much. One that was very professional, very much needed and a fantastic job done by the magazine. And they're cashing out now. In that sense, he is a competent, practical person when it comes to the important stuff, when it comes to his views on various different things. I think the government is going to optically back him whilst largely ignoring, but like the rest of the public do. Marcus, thank you. Marcus Ashworth, the Flynn Effect opinion wrote Rosehill that at the end. Absolutely brutal. Me or him? Oh, yes. Marcus, his point. A set on this just for a moment. I think you can respect the office. Respect the individual. Right. But at the same time, I think we either use this word brave when it comes to policy makers. These guys aren't elected. There's nothing brave about hiking interest rates when recession is at double digits. I mean, we need to kind of stop. Okay. But they sense that given where there were 30 or guilt when he acted with a rapidity, it's their job to Iraq. It's that jobs act. Some fear. I think we need to quit that kind of stuff, you know? You know, I just think that the whole thing between London and Frankfurt is it's truly foreign to Americans. Were so focused on the middle class there. OK. I'm going to put myself out here to just be pilloried by both of you. But I do think that there is an act of bravery in making a bold move at a time when nobody understands inflation, when nobody understands how deep the recession could be, the fact that people are going to lose their jobs, and that you're theoretically saying that the consequences could be worse if we don't get prices back under control. It is a very harrowing moment that history is going to judge all of these people for traumatically. You said it. Who suffers the consequences? They're not going to, however, say sorry. But if bravery or bravery means you accept the consequences of the decision that you're about to make. That's brave. I'm not going to argue over the definition of brave. No, there's no benefit for me to make the call to hike interest rates for someone asked to suffer the consequences. What's brave about that? They don't want that to happen. No, it's just sort of the historical reference point that they're going to be the one that's going to be blamed. It's going to be fingered as having the disorder disguised over. And people don't see this. Just do it. We're talking through the press conference yesterday. You know, we're watching the game, full disclosure. But the bottom line is, John kept saying we went through what I thought was a set of fairly unimaginative questions. What about the risk management questions of asymmetry? And we barely got that. And they have asymmetric challenges at bank. Let's just compare and contrast. Well, get a group of individuals worried about their place in history who are getting paid serious money. Got a group of individuals worrying about paying the bills. These two things are not the same. I would agree with our not the same, but I would agree with you. But when you are aware that that's what's at stake and you theoretically believe that the consequence would be worse on the other side, is is that a difficult decision to make? This is saying it's an easy decision. I just don't think it's great if someone else is bearing the consequences. Tension on this does today because I'm in the 1 or 2 percentile of my bracket in the world. We're going to talk about that and a must have the tension. We're going to talk about that in a moment. Live from New York, this is Glenn Beck. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent. They have to have slowed the economy sufficiently to generate enough slack in the labor market. So wage trends come down to be consistent with 2 percent inflation. It doesn't want the economy to pick up momentum again and prolong the inflation problem. Live from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning for our audience of Worldwide on TV and radio, the first in a series of rate hikes this morning. First from the Bank of England, expecting the ECB to go again in about an hour and 15 minutes from now alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro. We go from three to 350 at the beach with Joel Weber. Exactly as expected. The key will be what kinds of indications they give about what this means for the economy. This is a question also about the division that there is division. There is dissent. And that to me is notable. Catherine Mann voted to go even harder, some votes. So a little bit further, because she believes there is greater evidence that the price pressures might stay stronger for longer. So a little bit further, because she believes there is greater evidence that the price pressures might stay stronger for longer. This is profound for our American viewers and listeners this morning. Not only is there dissent, but it's a collared dissent. John, you have men looking for more to be done and you have two other members of the panel seeing increasing signs of cooling labor market going the other way. Essentially what we're seeing now, folks in the United States is truly unimaginable. Crazy, isn't it? To see it play out in the Bank of India the way it does. Is this normal? I mean, I think it is, yes. Look, I'm much more open to say I might think differently about what is playing out before us. So Division Brahma Cable right now, just a little softer, weaker at least. We're back down to about 123, 10 Emma Chandra what we're feeling the division within the Fed as well. Just in terms of the different arguments that lead them, leave a muddled kind of reaction. But how much forecasting can they give? Given the uncertainties, that perhaps is the pound responding to the do two dissents on the other side, saying that perhaps that will sway the entire committee in a perhaps more dovish, dovish pro path unless you burden the bank having to work through the headlines for us. Lizzie, give us your take away. Well, John, this is, as you say, exactly what investors and economists had expected following the Fed 50 basis points. The play I said was going to be interesting. Again, it is it's a three way split. Man wanted 75 Dink Dhingra and 10 Ray Ray wanted softer. And this was there had actually been warnings of a four way split. So a bit less than that. You might call it chaos. Others would say it's a good thing that there isn't group think on Threadneedle Street in terms of the market curve. Remember at the last meeting, they were very blunt, pushing back against market expectations for the future path for rates. This time they've dropped that guidance. So very interesting. I wonder whether that would be interpreted as an endorsement of the curve. And then in terms of the fiscal statement, remember that this is the First Bank of England decision since Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement. And here they've said that the fiscal measures cut GDP by half a percent in three years time. So very interesting. I'd be interested to see what's in that exchange of letters between the governor and the new chancellor. Should be a very different tone from Jeremy Hunt. Quasi crossing, remember, is very, very focused on growth. Lazear Look at where we are. It's just shockingly eclectic, the Bank of England versus what we see at the central bank. How unusual is this colored descent this morning where some say a higher interest rate and others saying no, a lower interest rate? But look at the economic data that's coming out of the UK time, it it's as divided as the committee. You know, just this week we've had GDP, jobs, inflation. Look at the jobs data alone. You've got unemployment rising. But wage growth rising, too. It's a mixed bag, really. So, of course, you're going to have hawks on the committee like mine who say that, you know, you need to get in control of inflation expectations of a big hike. Now you're going to have doves on the committee like 10 Raro and Dhingra, who say we're hiking into a recession. We need to be careful here. I mean, I think this is fabulous. John, in the paint the picture here. Dhingra studies of the University of Wisconsin at Madison and 10 real virgin teen stock here. You know who she's rooting for in a World Cup. She started with Barrow, our senior, and Ken Rogoff at Harvard. Catherine Mann Owens, our analysis of international trade. She literally owns the high ground under. This is a qualified crew. Fantastically qualified. Yes, on the NPC. Leslie, great to catch up with you with touch base a little bit later. So, Tom, if you got inflation, that's a problem and then growth starts to become a problem. You've got to pick your poison. Catherine Mann is suggesting ultimately that she thinks inflation forces. Yes. Of East from a one year high. But they're going to be stand around and stand around for longer. And then you've got other individuals on the committee who are probably worried about the growth backdrop and the recession. They're forecasting Joel Weber. You know, I've known Dr. Mann for years. And let me just say that she absolutely owns the study of trade and the dysfunction of the United States with China and out of M.I.T. She is someone, I would say not as hawk that demeans her, but is someone that has a rigour towards a class called Taylor Analysis, which is where you get the higher rate. So it's easy to identify the differences between the between the Fed. Can we talk about the similarities just a little bit? The doves at the Fed and the WSB a week go there right now, Lisa, talking about accumulative hikes that they've already done and the impact of that further down the road. I think it goes step further. If you look at the path now for interest rate hikes from 75 to 50. This bank of ing is going to find it tough to go 50 again if that's the split on the committee right now. And you've got two individuals that don't want any kind of rate hike whatsoever. Joel Weber, the distinction between the hawks, the doves, both in the US and in the UK really hinge on the question of the labor market. How much will that drive a stick? Your inflation that offsets the disinflation that we're seeing, particularly in goods. And that has been really the underlying divide. People who believe that transitory was just pushed out to some degree and those that believe that the nature of this inflation is different and stickier. One hour, nine minutes away from the ECB, expected to go 50 basis points as well. The Bank of England, you go rate the ECB now as just a teaser push forward, some of which is a bit of a promo or a little bit later we could see on the bank of it for longer, by all means. Going to do that now with Ashok Matt Miller, deputy CIO, the fixed income at Neuberger Berman. I show first to you. Just your reflection, your thoughts on what we've learned from two central banks in the last 24 hours. You know, I think the overriding message is that the the time of central banks being able to hike rates without an impact on the real economy and real growth, which was a lot of the story of 2022, that's over. And we're now transitioning to this environment where central banks are divided over how do you wrestle with inflation rates, which are very high, but likely to come down and the future trade offs to growth. And, you know, this this dissension in the collared decides on the beach, we really just put an exclamation point on it, which is there are some individuals that, you know, think and want to conduct policy more on a forward looking basis where others are still view the risk management attributes of a policy making as we've still got to be very dependent upon inflation. And this is the debate that's going to be at all the central banks for for next year. How do you invest around that? How do you take the messaging and use it to CAC to really create some sort of thesis based on the fact that a lot of other people are discounting it wholesale and say the data will be what the data will be and we don't buy what they're selling. So I think the biggest investment implication is fixed income volatility is going to go down. You know, you look at this year from low to high, the U.S. 10 year moved in about a 300 basis point, just under a 300 basis point range. We're probably heading back to something next year where, you know, we're going into this environment of slower hikes, fewer hikes. You know, I think consensus is broadly correct on that. But what that means is expect 10 year interest rates in the US to move maybe 100, 150 basis point range. It's going to be a dramatic reduction next year. And what that means is that income, high quality income, it's going to be more volatile still on a day to day basis. But ultimately, you invest on the idea that with less volatility, you can earn income and high quality income. And, you know, on a lot of fixed income markets and you stay position, you have some positions on that. Some of the more dovish central bank views that inflation can fall and the growth impact that that that could play out and lead to some higher returns in fixed income next year. Sure. As we approach neutrality or approach restriction, is it easier to have confidence in a portfolio of fixed income? I mean, now that we're here, is it easier to prosecute a portfolio and a hold portfolio? Yeah, and I think the biggest driver of this and Powell is actually, I think being quite articulate on this, which is three big drivers of inflation. You've had goods, inflation, housing, inflation and then services, ex housing. If you go back three months, all three of those were rising. And who knew? Who knew when they were going to stop? Now we're looking at goods prices and, you know, mid to high single digit deflation. We're seeing some, you know, higher conviction that over the next six months housing prices are going to come off. But it still leaves this issue of the third, which is the services ex housing inflation. Well, we've transitioned to this environment where. Call it two out of three of the big CPI categories. We have a little bit more confidence. We know what the trajectory will be there. And that's the key thing that gives you a little bit more confidence that some of the left tail of significantly higher rate possibilities are being reduced pretty quickly. Ashok, thanks for being with us today. We always appreciate it. We'll catch up with you a little bit later in the year, I'm sure. Betsy of Neuberger Berman after the Bank of England hikes interest rates by 50 basis points in about one hour and five minutes from now, we wait for the ECB to do the same. Go 50. And Tom, looking for some key principles about how they unwind the balance sheet from present. They've got in the news conference a little. So let's go there. I mean, you and I got pilloried for this years ago. Is it a snooze fest? Shouldn't be a snooze fest. We get some projections in the mix as well. Be interesting to see if we get some kind of acknowledgement over the increased recession risks in the eurozone. Remember, we caught up with the Irish Central Bank governor a couple of weeks ago. Yeah, that was quite good. He acknowledged the risks of a technical recession going into the new year. Will the president do the same? Do you know that we're an hour, 11 minutes into this and we have not mentioned crypto or is that a good thing? I think that's kind of kind of refreshing. May I state this morning? Bloomberg has the definitive story of the morning out. On finance. No one's even talking about that. Or we can all go Carafe, who's outstanding, has a blistering article on inside baseball derivatives and by Nats, which says it could be an eventful weekend. Bitcoin trades all weekend. Whereas I think they're kind of crazy for doing that, taking me to DAX. I think I agree, but this is tangential focus to what we're doing today, 4:00 p.m.. But just, you know, shut it down. Just put it on a Twitter Bloomberg Surveillance. That is the nature of Bitcoin. I get all that. Can we just set on one thing? We've got 20 seconds. Please. Congratulations. Just congratulations. And Powell made it clear the Fed is not thinking about cutting them next year. In China, economic activity weakened last month before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Retail sales and home sales declined while industrial output and investment slumped sharply. Meanwhile, unemployment rose, notably for the country's most valuable workers. Disruptions are likely to grow as Covid infections surge. Executives at failed crypto exchange FTSE use a mysterious account to help hide ballooning debts of its sister trading firm, Altimeter Research. That's according to internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The account bore the name of FTSE engineering director. Goldman Sachs is forecasting that next year, commodities will once again be the best performing asset class. A new report says that investors could see their returns of more than 40 percent. That was Chairman Powell in yesterday's news conference going into the ECB a little bit later this morning. Will it like this on the S & P by a 1 full percentage point down, rather, by one full percentage point with down by about 40 points on the S & P? It's a run changed on a 10 year 347 18 euro dollar, negative six tenths of one per cent stronger dollar in the mix against the euro. Filling in at pound sterling this morning off the back of a 50 basis point hike from the team on Threadneedle Street when negative nine tenths of 1 per cent, some cable 123 sent power there. And William Dudley advances conversation yesterday with us brilliantly, 2 percent except as Dudley pounds the table line. We've spent a lot of time under 2 percent. So it come down to 2 percent is not to come down to where we were in the great disinflation. The Great Moderation is an important point in getting some complaints from Congress, and I'm sure you can guess who those complaints are coming from. Senator Warren speaking with the Huff Post, saying the following. He's pushing hard to get more people fired because he thinks that is one way to help bring down inflation. Some she goes on to say, It's sure painful for the families who lose their jobs. Yeah, you know, this is always there, it's never going away and it's just part of the dialogue is, well, if he was to be renominated today, would she vote for. Bush had a problem this time around. How did this DAX Morris Luther about that? I guess it's just always been there. It's been there. Back to McChesney Martin and frankly, but at least Lisa's point is one they believe in. They try to communicate this. Lee said that if they don't do this, it's worse. That it's more that it's more complex and more painful. If you allow inflation to carry on rip in the way it has done in the last 12 months, that was basically the argument at Champ of Chairman Pound delivered in Jackson Hole. It clearly does not resonate with the whole of the country. And that economic research is perhaps more salient and people still have their jobs. And this is what we keep talking about, that political pressure, but also the internal pressure on how difficult it is to make policies that do cause people to lose their jobs. When you actually see it happen becomes a lot more difficult, which is the reason why so many people are pushing back and not buying what the Fed is selling. That comes to the risk management question as well. Well, I think we talked about that recently. I think the risk of doing too little still great in the risk of doing too much. And I would have to say that came into balance a little bit more relative to the last meeting. So that's coming to perhaps slowly. And to me, that's a major, major thrust. Here is the linear vector, the trend that we've had from ultra accommodative out to where we are now. Is this meeting changed where we are? We're here. Yeah. And the nuance there are to February 1 is this level of restrictive. And that's where you get this phrase from, Dominic, constant, super restrictive. Ben Emmons alter restrictive and Michael McKee brought it up. And there was the dreaded R word with Chairman Paul yesterday, chairman's phrase. So read fashionably sufficiently early this restrictive. Are we getting closer? The chairman thinks we are close. Yeah, I mean, that's that's there's just no question. That's where we are right now. We have with us Annmarie Horden Bloomberg, Washington correspondent, steeled for a football game on Sunday morning. She joins us now on the Beltway into the Sunday talk shows. It is. Well, you know, we're late in the week. We're heading for the holiday season. I guess we're doing budgets. We're doing a Fed meeting, ECB, all the rest of it. But what is the theme, seriously, Emery? What is the theme in Washington into the weekend? I think we've lost track of disparate stories versus what really matters to get to the Sunday talk shows. Well, really, what we're waiting for, of course, and that could happen today is that the Senate will sign off on basically the date changed to hammer out a spending agreement. And while there does seem to be a top line figure and overall a framework that Republican and Democrats agree on, there is going to be a little bit of a behind the scenes fight right to they're now going to say that they have till December twenty third just before Christmas to hammer out this agreement. And what you have in the Senate leadership on the Republican side is that they want to go along with this. They're getting more defense spending than they never really would normally with a Democratic controlled government. And at the same time, they're just going to hammer out some of these details that they say doesn't get domestic spending side what the Democrats want. The more interesting story is in the House, because what you have right now is the potential new speaker, Kevin McCarthy, next year. You have Republicans that want to vote against this. They think that. All you have from the midterm elections is a mandate that the Republicans control the House and that they should use this as a bargaining chip. But what you have from Representative McCarthy is at the same time he's doing this. He's also trying to acquiesce to calls from those hard right liners in his party because he also needs their vote for the speakership. So you see him doing this double dance, really? He's one hand fighting the spending on the Democratic side and also using that leverage to make sure he gets the gavel. Is he the next John Boehner? I mean, it's that simple. There's a history here. You may not. I don't think you around for that, Emory. But the bottom line is, John Boehner went down in flames. Sure. She was around for buying at some. OK, I can't remember if I was around, but Emory certainly here. Here's my car. Is he going to do a full John Boehner? That's that's the heart of the matter. Well, it's getting very difficult, right, to have you have this very divided party in terms of the Republicans. Right. You have read some of those who are just very moderate and all those that are what the Democrats would call mega mega. They are just, you know. Very much so. Trump supporters, individuals like Representative Marjorie Taylor Green, he represents all of these individuals. What I would say is I don't think he'd be shedding a tier for Speaker Pelosi, which we did see this week from former Speaker Boehner when he came back. She's getting an award and really just getting this nostalgic moment in Congress. Yeah, unveiling that portrait. I want to shift gears a little bit, because yesterday there was a meeting Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with a number of crude industry leaders talking with the National Petroleum Council, which includes executives from Exxon and Dutch. How much is that? They really shifting their tone with respect to saying suddenly now we recognize fossil fuels are going to be around for a long time and you guys need to produce and we are supporting you wholesale. Is this a complete about face for this administration? Well, it has been right since the inflation and also Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They have been begging the oil industry to make sure that they are investing and that they can get us through the next this crisis and the next five to 10 years. You know, it's so interesting that this meeting happened on the same week at the Department of Energy. Also had a huge breakthrough when it comes to fusion. And they are very excited about that. And that's a big scientific breakthrough. But this goes to the point that to commercialize that is going to take 20, 30, 50 years. So they are reliant on the fossil fuel world. Also, of course, we've been watching energy prices drop. And a big question mark is when the Department of Energy, when this administration might find the price that they find viable to refill the SPRO, and obviously the producers in America will be a big part of that AMH. Got to squeeze this in. Tick tock. Is it going to be banned in this country? Starts with people in the Senate. Congressmen, congresswomen, officials in D.C.. How far does this one go? It's a good question. It will be potentially banned as the Senate vote. It has to go to the House. If you have a U.S. government issued phone, you cannot access ticktock. Already this is going on in the White House. Remember in October, the president sat for an interview that got some five, six thousand views on the YouTube channel. Now this with young voter activists. But what he was trying to do is a back door to make sure that interview landed on ticktock, because I believe it's 1 in 10 young Americans get their news from tick tock, according to a recent survey from Pew Research. The FBI has warned about this. The FBI is worried about this, saying pretty blatantly that if the Chinese government wanted to, they could really start to track and influence also what videos individuals are being seen. And that is concerning for an administration, for government, and certainly when you have that amount of young adults getting their news from it. Does it bother you? I say to the kids that potentially China could influence what you see. And there's a belief we have discretion. We can really weed out the correct versus the not correct. You've got to better Moskos and teach you about the dangers of coming up. Oh, boy. That's what's going to have ahead. Well, you know, going to rip up the curriculum and start again. The dangers of communism are. Two hours away from the opening bell in New York City has the price action for you on the S & P. We are negative. Nine tenths of one per cent on the Nasdaq were down by about one point two per cent. Bank giving the decision is behind us. We've had a rate hike of about 50 basis points. You can expect the same again a little bit later this morning before we get there. I want to talk about the bond market briefly to stance and 30s yesterday your to year totally unchanged at the close. I mean, what is that about a two year today? Almost totally unchanged again. Lisa, right now, your 2 year, 421 53 Mark Gurman, honestly, again, are people understanding what this Federal Reserve is saying or are they basically just saying you have it wrong? We understand inflation better than you. There is a real debate about that into 2003. The Federal Reserve is saying no rate cuts and this market is saying yes, yes, yes. We think rate cuts in the affects, market things shaping up as follows for you. But a dollar strength out there today. Euro dollar negative six tenths of one per cent, one of 622 cable sterling 123 25 were down there by eight tenths of one per cent brammer weaker pound in the face of another rate hike from the Bank of England. And let's see what happens with the ECB here in about 29 minutes. Right now, I'm looking at Tesla and we talk about Twitter and what's been happening there. It's really been borne out in Tesla. Elon Musk selling another three and a half billion dollars worth of Tesla shares, bringing to date 40 billion dollars of share ourselves by airline Musk since late last year. What I found interesting over the past 24 hours, a shift in tone from humans, even some of the biggest bulls. Dan Ives, who has been incredibly bullish on Tesla, wrote yesterday, actually this morning he wrote, While we remain bullish on the long term thesis for Tesla and believe the stock is oversold, must continue to throw gasoline in the burning fire around the Tesla story by selling more stock and creating Tesla brand deterioration through his actions on Twitter board needs to act, really raising questions about his leadership and the reputational risk around what was the leader in the electric vehicle world and now seems to be losing some people. As to things that he's making, that two points he's making, I think the brand destructions, the interesting point that Dan's making, Dan thinks that what is taking place on Twitter is hurting the brand of Tesla. And there are a lot of surveys that indicate that that is the case. You certainly see that in some of the messages that people put out who have been longtime Tesla bulls who suddenly don't like Elon Musk to the same degree anymore. The share sells. I would argue are the lesser of the two points. The reputational risk, much more upfront for a lot of analysts. That stock is down by what did you say yesterday? Fifty percent say it's at Satya Nadella. It's actually. Yeah. And it's it's down 55 percent year to date. It's down 15 percent through September 19. It's hard to gauge. I just did a of regression and Tesla back to the beginning when no one believed in this except from Matt Winkler and a vendor of Bloomberg News. And in the bottom line, John, is we've just rolled over through the central tendency in on most defense. It's been so far extended. We've just ruled over through that trend. That's one to watch. Futures right now down about 1 percent. Behind us is a bank giving the decision in front of us, an ECB kill 45 minutes away. Back to back, 75 basis point hikes about to become a half a percentage point move from the ECB. Bloomberg opinions Bill Dudley wank in. It looks to me like the Bank of England has the biggest inflation problem. But the ECB actually has the hardest job because, you know, we know that there is a huge energy risk out there for the European economy. Depending on how cold winter is and what Vladimir Putin does about energy supply, the rest for the Europeans going into 2023. T.K., is this crisis a multi winter crisis for the Europeans? Winter is the right thing. And I think six months ago, people were going into next winter, into the winter of 23, 24. Yes. Is the framework of institutional authorities there by. We talked about it a few times. We managed to get storage up to the levels they wanted it to be. We had a mild start to the end of the year. Winter started to kick in now. We did that. We got storage up with Nord Stream tri repeat in the next year. Well, again and again, this is about being at war. We have the advantage and particularly after the Bank of England decision today, which I'm going to call collared descent, those looking for a more aggressive rate move and those looking for more dovish rate moves have someone I can only think of. Adam Posen is the equivalent John Writing's chief economic adviser. Bring Capital was service to the Bank of England, his Bank of England, and also to the Federal Reserve System as well. And he joins us now with decades of experience here. What do you listen for from Governor Bailey is he has collared descent, something totally unfamiliar to Americans? Well, occasionally there's a bifurcation in his dissenting views to members of the committee. Didn't want any change in rates, which I find somewhat remarkable and speaks to the dovish ness of of some people on the committee and on one person. One thing that's larger than 50 basis point rate hike. And then you then you had six going long. So. So what were the two who were not expecting? Not not not unexpected, but not wanting a rate hike when the inflation rates running at almost 10 percent. Now, what's interesting, compare that to the Fed and us. What I hope Governor Bailey sounds like Jay Powell did yesterday because he for once he put in a terrific performance and he kept pounding away at the markets with the terminal rate, 5.1 percent. It's going to stay there for a while. Don't look for cuts until there's clear evidence that inflation is headed back to 2 percent. And as you make the point, the markets are saying, well, we're still not even going to price into a terminal funds rate above 5 percent or comes down to inflation. And I think that markets to some degree are looking for central banks to react as they reacted when economies are going into recession. Over the last two decades, when inflation wasn't a problem, inflation is a real problem and a much bigger problem in Europe. You made reference to the bank from the U.K. as a small, open economy. The exchange rate has a really big impact on inflation, much more so than than in the US. And of course, the bank also has to navigate. Be nice. Get a little update on those troubles in the gilt market. Back in September, forced the Bank of England to begin easing again with temporary quantitative easing the day after they confirmed that they were going to start quantitative tightening the following week and they had to abandon those plans. John, let's unpack some of this and let's start with the nature of the descent on the bear way. The individuals that didn't think we should hike interest rates today, they believe in longer variable lacks. They think that cumulatively over the last 12 months, we've done enough already and that's going to hit the economy next year. We're gonna go into recession. They ultimately must believe that inflation is going to be on a downtrend. What would you say back to that? Well, let's use the language that the Fed has adopted. Policy needs to be safe, not just restrictive, but sufficiently restrictive to get inflation down and ask is a three and a half percent interest rate when inflation is at around nine and a half percent? Restrictive at all. Real interest rates. Interest rates, adjusted for inflation, are at negative 6 percent on the policy rate. And I don't know any economic theory that would say a negative 6 percent interest rate is a restrictive policy setting. So the message and the message the Fed has shifted to now. They weren't late, but they continued easing through the inflation problem last year. But not least now they're getting that message out. And have they done the messaging? They said. It's not a question. Just how fast would raise rates. That's that's the lesser important question. It's how high and how long are we going to keep it there? And I think that the the Europe and the Bank of England is struggling with. How high? I think the feds largely got the message right, but then the next part of the message is gonna be how long? And that's what the markets simply just don't believe. They believe that, but that the recession is going to lead to lower inflation and that's going to do the feds and Bank of England and the ECB job for them. And I think with these particular with these supply shocks on on energy prices and still a horrible developments in the Ukraine, this policy rates to imagine that a 3 percent policy rate would be high enough to bring inflation down. I just don't get it. There's also a disbelief, though, just to push back a little bit that we could go from 18 trillion dollars of negative yielding debt in the world to one trillion dollars of negative yielding debt in just a couple of months and then nothing will break. And then suddenly we'd have this complete regime change that everyone would say that was going to be catastrophic and that suddenly it would all be OK and it wouldn't be enough and suddenly rates had to go much higher. People don't believe that things can change this quickly without some consequences that we have not yet seen. How do you push back against that? Well, you're actually right. I mean, something did break backing in September, which which was the gilt market. And then you were in an uncontrolled rise in gilt yields because of the leveraged decisions that UK pension funds had taken, number of funds in terms of buying UK government bonds on borrowed money so they could also invest in equities to train catch up with their underfunding. And what happened was those that didn't put in a why did they do that? Because central banks had kept interest rates too low for too long and had been buying the assets. And so. Banks got set. Pension funds got over leveraged, so something did break and other things may break the break in the crypto market I think is largely unrelated to these these policy issues. But at things, things will break. Right. But but if you abandon targeting inflation, which, of course, in a sense, the New York Fed has actually touched on that with this our star star concept, they might be RTS. You're a big believer interest rate that you might not need to be high if the Shery Ahn inflation might break the financial system. Yeah. I got to ask you a question before we run out of time. I've heard this story before. The only reason you got into Cambridge is your mother beat math into you. Wellness as well. Well understood. She said the kitchen tables is a journey. Do your do your math. Can the time continuum that you mentioned there be a substitute for level? Can the feds substitute a certain level of interest rates for getting up to a Bullard like access terminal rate? Yes, I think they can. But the difference between the Fed is that they have policy rates. Getting at least close to, if not in restrictive territory and when the end and plenty too. It's an ongoing process going to get rates higher and then it can let those rates set. And I think that's where the conversation shifts. I have the problem. The bank from the ECB has policy rates and a one year restrictive set. Time cannot substitute for that. I just imagine that look up the articles that the Fed wrote on opportunistic disinflation back in 1994 1995. Because that is going to be I think that if the Fed revisits that the genesis of a framework for the idea that we can just sit at a restrictive rate for a longer period of time to push down on inflation, and that will work, providing the Fed has credibility and providing policy is on a restrictive setting. John, this was awesome. Not just I agree is to see Mrs. riding in the studio as well. Fantastic. Isn't that right? CAC loves. Love that. John, thank you. Thank you. John Ruddick. Bring Canada, France or Argentina after the hand of God instead. I've got to go with France. Just can't let that go. Can't let it go. Can't we come back to the 80 cents a tie? What was your target earlier, Grandma Dani Burger when I got back first. Okay. I like the voice of God. You don't know what the ego death. I hope you get on YouTube and find out. Oh, right. Ridiculous. John, who am I working with him? Like someone messaged me yesterday and said, you're your friend and co-anchor called Diego Maradona. Diego Medina. Is that what I did? Oh, yeah. I don't know. I thought it was Madonna. Do that for me. Thought it was seriously thought it was Madonna. I think I got home. I got yelled at. No, you didn't. Features down nine tenths of one percent. This is pulling back. King keeping you up today with news from around the world. With the first word, I'm Lisa Matteo. Well, once again, the White House is offering free Covid tests to all U.S. households. It's part of the Biden administration's contingency plans if there's a surge of coronavirus cases this winter. The administration is also urging state and local government to tell people to get updated vaccines. France's president, Emmanuel Macron, wants the European Union to match President Biden's green subsidy package. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter. After four consecutive 75 basis point hikes to tackle inflation. Fed officials opted for a smaller 50 basis point increase, but signaled they're not done yet. Chair Jerome Powell warned that monetary policy will remain tight until the job is done. He said the central bank plans to stick to its goal of reducing inflation to 2 percent. It's currently running three times that in the UK. Nurses have begun a round of historic strikes. As many as 100000 nurses are expected to take part in today's strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They're protesting a below inflation pay offer. Another strike takes place next week in Ukraine. Pleasant president vote. Vladimir Zelinsky says the country has made important progress on getting more powerful air defence systems. U.S. officials have said a final decision to supply Patriot air defense missiles awaits a final decision by President Biden. In the face of a real shift in our dot plot, your tenure is still in and around 350 at 347, 54 and some I can say the two year closed basically unchanged. And yesterday's session and this morning is up only a basis point to 4 22. Thanks a lot of people, John, that follow us on radio and television. Their heads are spinning from all the different theories and core foundations of people like John Writing or Bill Dudley or Mr. Lacker, of course, can't fight at the Richmond Fed. And I want to go back to Ed Hyman. Yesterday heeded about theories of the 1970s where we had this huge flood of money into the system. And the flood of money is coming out of the system and at home and says bank deposits are down and this goes back to M2 M3 in the show and in the rest of it. And I think we've really got to state that all of these well-intentioned people all have very different theoretical foundations of what to prosecute in the 2020 race for not having this conversation in a commercial break before the show starts it couple of hours ago. I think, Normie, that's right. Yeah, usually because you're talking nonsense. But anyway, we'll talk about that another time later. And I were both saying that I think a lot of people that done trying to rationalize the day to day stuff, they just need two weeks off, just a complete reset, 2023 late from work it all out. I mean, all of the nuance, it could be this. It could be that. It could be that people are just like, we're going to make money and then we're going to go home. We're going to be with our families, will come back next year and see what happens. I'll be honest. Shut it down. I feel like that's what's going on. That's what that's what we hear from everyone. They come and it's like, oh, thank goodness, this year is over. So every single person and I think everyone's on the same page with them. We've got the distraction Sunday morning. And then, you know, we dive into it noon and we come back. Right now, we've got the distraction of 10 page 50 page 80 page outlooks. Louise Dudley joins us. Federated ROOM, where she manages money. Thrilled you could be with us today, Louise. Not so much. What is your outlook for 2023 or central bank speak for 2023, but what do you actually do with an international portfolio? Yes, sir. My man, as you say, there is a lot of conflicting different arguments coming through. And, you know, everyone's very short term focused at the moment. Lots of growth concerns looking into 2023. I think in general we see that a twenty twenty three growth expectations are actually a bit high and there's still room for them to come down. And so perhaps actually there's still a bit of movement there around some of the growth areas selling off some the second area still coming back because actually they have rated a bit more. Do you follow the idea, particularly with your international perspective, that you are advantaged by a weak dollar as that of tool in the international arsenal for next year? Yeah. Again, you know, lots of diverging views on that, what will happen with what we see at the point that the US knows he's seen as a safe haven since see points to resilience. At the same time, we've also got the US being the standout growth market for 2023 yet again. And so those two kind of conflicting areas are going to be hard to play. But certainly people do see emerging markets is looking relatively cheap to where they'd be. We do expect some of these markets to to grow a bit more than we've saved in 2022. But a lot does depend on China and what happens in receipts given the recent surge in in infections, whether they go back into a more stricter environment will be a big towns wholesale and whether we'll continue to see that volatility during 2023. Louise, I'd love you to weigh in on the conversation we were just having as we were trying to understand some of the price reaction to some of the comments from central bankers and thinking a lot of people are just exhausted. They're going to do what they're going to do. They're going to hunker down and are going to trade too much. They're sick of all of the Web saying action. They're going to go on vacation with the families to come back early next year and reassess. Is that the vibe you're getting from everyone? I think there was a bit of that. I think also when there is some volatility, is more of an active market to play and I'm suddenly kind of taking advantage of some of those overreactions or undo reactions as we see day to day, some of these macro data points, which at the end of the day all lagged predominantly. And so therefore come back forward looking view is quite important. We can capitalize on that to build conviction ideas going into next year. So actually, are you excited for the next couple of weeks as things calm down and trying to figure out what are you doubling down on? What are you looking to execute in everybody else's exhaustion? Yeah, again, it's it's that diversification. I think, you know, we're definitely looking at the health care sector, as is the sector to expect to do relatively well next year. And then also those names that we have that longer term convict should, you know, particularly in the area of sustainability, those thematics of really sold off on some of the inflation, headwinds on the supply chain constraints as well as those do start to dissipate. We might see some of these trends come back. So we're really kind of building these longer term themes into the portfolio, particularly good quality growth angle as well as asking for a friend. Does big international oil play into the mix? Are you overweight, the two towers of the world and maybe even the Chinese oil companies? I mean, I'm just asking for a friend. But yeah, I had Chinese oil doesn't feature so much. I'm you know, we definitely look for kind of high quality oil. We look for names that do have good transition plans that we can see the cash flow generation that's coming through, kind of responsible players within the space guys. There are some portfolios that we know we avoid energy entirely and that comes down to kind of investor preferences. Can you give me some stock symbols? I'm kidding. Or is it just that a build up that this question that Goldman came out with this call of a potential 40 plus percent rally in energy next year? Is that something that you believe in more broadly as sort of a base case that fuels a lot of investment theses? So I think that does sound quite bullish, I think maybe Goldman known for being a bit bullish on energy. But, you know, there are certainly kind of demand constraints that are coming through. It does depend a lot on what OPEC do and it does depend a lot on the US and how much they kind of rebuild their reserves that they've had. But, you know, kind of going into next year, we expect maybe a similar price environment to what you see this year. And so companies will be making cash, given that they had taken costs out of their businesses during that low oil price environment. So there's companies that do have that longer term strategy delivering cheaper or kind of more profitable oil are going to continue to do well. Louise Dudley, thank you for joining us today. Louise Dudley, that Federated Armies, that final comment just responded to Lisa on the oil market and what's going to happen going forward. I want to go back to that call from Jeff carrying the team over Goldman Sachs for triple digit crude at the end of next year, something north of a hundred dollars a barrel on Brent and Lisa, as we've discussed this morning a little bit earlier, it comes down to cap ex. The team is basically saying despite a near doubling year on year of many commodity prices, cap ex across the entire commodity complex, disappointed under invested. That has been the story that many people put forward in 2022. It didn't really play out that way. Certainly not right now. They say it still stands going into next year. I wonder how much Jennifer Green Granholm was actually underscoring that by meeting with some of the energy majors, some of the oil company executives yesterday to come out and say, we need you guys actually, and that fossil fuels are important. Well, the point here and the key in that quote is make a dumpling of commodity prices by May 2022. And then some the story faded. And I'm not sure that many of these executives have the confidence that those prices are going to stay around for long enough to make those investment decisions on a multi decade basis. Probably got much faith and faith in the regulatory environment in the West at the moment. Either side could any of our wonderful girls educated guess predicted the anti science of China. And I say not one of them could have not one could have believed in it. And how much of this you know, I can't wait for you to talk to Joe Polansky again. He won't talk to me, won't get up that early, but haven't cohabitate for a while. You know, the bottom line is optimist. Pacific Rim optimists like Pawlowski and others are waiting for it to happen and they rip the Band-Aid off. Tom, we've gone from Covid zero to 60. OK. Second, I mean, got a bit on oil a little bit this week. But to the point of Korean, I believe Francisco Blanch at Bank of America. John, you can line up the others and read and I think is here. How fast do we get from 80 grand to 100 grand? Right now, crude, 77 27 on WTI unchanged. Coming up, a 15 Eastern Time ECB decision. Jeff, you have been my melon. I'm next. We have a 2 percent inflation goal and we'll use our tools to get inflation back to 2 percent. They will march forward to five and a quarter, five to five and a quarter range and maybe higher. I see substantial inflation pressures in the pipeline. Five and a quarter percent isn't going to be enough. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro. Lisa Abramowicz. Tom Keene on radio and television. No, it's not just a central bank. Thursday, a busy, busy day and creeping up on us. A statement on the American economy. Retail sales at eight thirty were all central bank focused. Retail sales. I mean, it's a state of the economy and it does. It filters into this raging debate of service sector inflation. Ex this ex that with the chairman mentioned yesterday, jobless claims coming up as well. So the Fed 150 basis points, the bank giving them 150 basis points. The ECB time in about 14 minutes, expected to go 50, but they're not the same. The ECB time in about 14 minutes, expected to go 50, but they're not the same. I absolutely. Yeah. Well, there's three different stories here. And I thought Jon writing was absolutely brilliant here about the direction that you are up at these levels. And that's the new conversation in the February ones. It's not just about the duration. We stay terminal. It's also about the inflation story right now. We'll get a final read of November inflation CPI in the eurozone tomorrow morning. Some double digits. IBEX is 10 per cent core and Viviana Hurtado. It's a problem for the ECB. But to go to this and this is important here because I don't even know the numbers. Lisa, help you out here. Double digit in Europe is ten point x, maybe eleven. And our equivalent number is what, seven? Seven point three percent is where CPI actually seven point one percent. They expect to be seven point three percent, seven point one percent. The retail sales may show, though, just how much resilience it is there is, especially when you pull out gas prices and you understand that lower gasoline prices leaves people with more discretionary spending. The decision coming up here in 30 minutes. I do want to mention that there's a lot of other news today. We've been hugely crypto removed, which is sort of a relief to be, you know, just take a break. Yeah. You know. You know, it's like take a break today. But I do want to stay all the career. Bloomberg as a definitive story on this this morning. I'll get that out again on Twitter's second, third time as well. Let's go back to ECB. Lagarde is going to mention crypto. I don't think so. I don't think so. She's got a plateful. I think that play is more than full. I think it's about 10 place full and it's not high stakes. It's really difficult right now for the CCP. The weather is different. I'm seeing also it's a Twitter feed, John, of snowy England. I sent you the the guy in Germany today who has gone into the water to go swimming in the cold. But the fact is, the winter that maybe wasn't there in November seems to be asking with a vengeance is kicked in. The good news on the energy side is they got storage up to where they wanted it to be coming into winter. The problem for Europe is they might have to struggle to repeat the act next winter time. So this problem is not going away. But for Europeans, I think at this meeting, do we get a read acknowledgement, Lisa, of the risk of inflation? Yes, but also the risk of recession alongside it. And that's something we didn't get the last time we got projections from the European Central Bank. And underpinning that is an uncertainty of whether rate hikes is really going to remedy, whether that policy is really going to remedy inflation. That is driven by completely other considerations. The only way to deal with it, to just dampen demand to such a degree. Well, and put people in a halt to such a degree that they can't spend anything. And that activity, the endemic supply shock issues over to demand side analysis, we've got a great guess. We've got to get to John, my single statistic, because the Bloomberg Financial Conditions Index, which is not where Jerome Paul wants futures right now, negative 1 per cent on a S & P 500 of stability in the bond market. Stability in the bond market in treasuries. Looks like this, your tenure, 347 90, basically unchanged on the 10 year this morning. Tom, you often ask about the difference between Chairman Powers challenges present the guard's challenge. I often reply by saying that Fed Chair Jay Power does not have Italian bonds on his balance sheet in the same way that present the got us. And that's a very, very different challenge when you're trying to one one that manage to take it further before Jeff, you it's not only about Italian bonds and the rest, but it's about Chairman Powell not worried about Montana bonds or Mississippi bonds. Is he just not? And the re denomination risk that has halted the central bank for much of the last 10. We're going to have that. John's going to lead our coverage into those headlines here at about 15. Right now, we get a wonderful cross discipline brief from Jeffrey, you senior strategist at B NY Mellon. Jeff, I'm going to go to the money forward view here right now, which is, is it efficacious to have rates higher for longer versus all of the focus on getting? To a terminal rate that seemed to be the shift yesterday and it needs to be the shift everywhere as well. So persistence is the word, right? If you want to avoid the system, so then you need persistently high real rates. So I think we've been talking about real rates for about two years now. And I think that's still where they are. So for the ECB, for the Fed, it's all about real rates and keeping them higher, perhaps. Or sorry, longer than necessary or what the market feels as unnecessary. But you always have to look at the underlying circumstances. And that's what the ECB has to deal with in 50 minutes. In 10 minutes time. Jeff, higher for longer. We are going to deal with a longer piece of this in just a moment. Can we deal with the higher? How much how can they go at the peak? Can they go to a three handle? Can they go beyond that? No, I think they can't go beyond that because of the language, the shifted, as you mentioned yourself. So in a better growth scenario, you can go back to being inflation targets as broadband demand targets, as you know, which is what it says about which would be a soft growth mandate, which I'm back in the days of, although decent third countries say they would strongly stress that they didn't have a Draghi made it a bit more nuanced and elegant as it was a difficult balancing act as well. But let's look at the scenarios right now. Yes, I agree. I think the baseline projection for growth needs to come down further from point 9 percent, but it should be able to stay above zero. But the alternative is not scenarios that has been revised sharply, you know, from negative one point seven to negative and point nine. They may be able to revise it further to the next 2.5 as well. Crucially, the inflation numbers, both the baseline and the downside that gains can both be looking at maybe, you know, six of six and a half percent inflation next year. You've got to deal with that as an inflation target. So what's more important right now, whether they sort of forecast how much they're going to raise rates or what they signal what their balance sheet? I think the latter piece, the financial piece needs to start moving up the agenda. You just mentioned financial conditions. Indices that set the balance sheet is going to be a very important part of that. Of course, the ECB has its own intricacies there, whereby LTI repayments, you know, that doesn't is. So some people wouldn't call that property to. You're not exactly selling bonds. If anything, a release is collapse within the system. So that can be done in the non tightening way. The next day we need to talk about proper Kutty bonds rolling off. Can Italian debt, can P2P take that? That's going to be the challenge. Is that going to be more disruptive to markets than people currently are accounting for? I think it's one of those things, but we'll find out after we find out. And by then, it may be a bit too late. But at this point, I don't think so. So Maloney, I since she's come in ready to try to work with the powers that be in terms of getting the budgets approved and everything, if anything, that you'd have more trouble with them. Central and Eastern Europe along that that note and those also OMT, those the CPI side of things. Of course, always unintended consequences. And energy is an issue, especially with the what I call the inflation sting in the tail from China reopening next year. That's definitely going to be inflationary for Europe by many, many channels. So the job is not done yet. But for now, I think they're in a better place compared to where they thought they'd be. So, Jeff, is the euro stocks 50 a buy or sell into next year? So for equities, I think markets are just so under positioned, especially non U.S. equities right now. I look at ISE flow on positioning data. Not a single global sector has been net bought over the last three months and only developed Asia and Latin has been that bought on a regional basis. So just on mean reversion alone. Europe shouldn't be a buyer. You should get rerating, especially if that external demand side from China comes through. What if we start to hear earnings reports, you know, from the German engineering firms saying while these orders are coming through and from China, we didn't expect that that the challenge. Where do you get the labor from? Where do you get the engineers? That's to make the turbines and everything from. But that's kind of the not so bad problem to have, though. They still need to manage inflation. So what you think, Jeff? London listed energy mining names, industrials listed in Germany. What's the buy? So if we look at the China re-opening side, I think energy need to be careful. We know China's more on the base metal side. You look at iron ore, you look at Australia, the exposures there. So the miners look at Matt Miller, you look at some of the copper exposed them names. For example, China's a coal based economy ultimately. But in terms of industrial side, Japan, Europe, these are areas looking at, as I mentioned earlier, developed Asia. So Japan, Singapore, for example, where there's a high value out component into China that is coming through as well. And if the data is going to continue to be weak, the weaker Chinese data right now, the stronger the stimulus on the fiscal side that we could have in March and April. And that really will be a boon for external demand for the major exports as Germany's at the front of the queue. How much does that says get upended if gas prices, natural gas prices surge? So, you know, that will be contingent on the war as well. Now, whether things are managed. So basically, you can have a situation where so your top line sales actually doesn't improve to and improves because of the orders coming through. But your margins don't improve. So that's sort of a margin bubble that's probably not going to go away. Will we get the rerating that we really want from China growing a five, five and a half percent? I think that's where the challenge is going to be. If on the supply side, be energy, be at labor, if that doesn't come down any time soon. Mark Gurman, you have quickly. You're not. Your remit, but I'm going to go there. The elasticity call for 2023 is China returns oil to the moon. It just seems too simple. Can you buy triple digit Brent crude simply based on a China recovery? No, because I don't think China recovery and oil. I don't think that transmission is direct now at that point. I mentioned metals. Whether you're going to see the dial me up a bit more. China's over 50 percent still contingent on coal as primary energy supply. So oil is probably going to be buffeted by the developed world industrial laws and how they're going to manage. So it's a secondary impact. I think that energy, other other commodities out there for us to look at. I think in Rio ISE, BHP ISE, that's girl companies. No, I think it's informative. Jeff, thank you. Suffer as always, Jeff. You been wondering if you think you're viewed as Chicago copper or land? I'm pretty sure Jeff does, Alimi. Okay. I'm pretty sure it looks at the. I was looking at Jeff Curry's call for coffee a little bit earlier this morning. I've got the number in front of me, but I think 10. And didn't it it was it was something punchy from Jeff Curry in the team. Well, and the reason why is because also, if you get some sort of stimulus when it comes to China, what does that mean in terms of a restart of building and the demand from all of these materials that really hasn't been there for quite a bit? This from no data. So this from Neil, his watch after yesterday's Fed Day 42, the BSE Global Financial Stress Index actually found the dollar weakened, the B of a global financial stress index, rather, the dollar weakened, corporate credit spreads barely budged, and longer term interest rates fell a little bit for a Fed that plans to keep financial conditions tight. This isn't exactly a welcome development. I agree, 100 percent agree. Just the fact is I'm looking at the screen and they don't buy the Paul story. On the copper co. Put it in Chicago, Chicago or LME. I dunno if it's gone for 10000 on Chicago, that's like four point 0 5 I think contain one thousand plus a ton. Jeff, Korean government I think, you know, we should do a ring outside the door. Just huge. Jeremy Stretch of CIBC joining us shortly. In a few minutes time, the ECB decides. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word, I'm Lisa Mateo. The Bank of England has raised interest rates to a 14 year high. In an attempt to tame sky high inflation, the central bank boosted the key rate a half percentage point to three point five percent. We'll hear from the European Central Bank just a few minutes from now. In China, economic activity weakened last month before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Retail sales and home sales declined while industrial output and investment slowed sharply. Meanwhile, unemployment rose, notably for the country's most valuable workers. Disruptions are likely to grow as Covid Covid infections surge in the UK. Nurses have begun a round of historic strikes. As many as 100000 nurses are expected to take part in today's strike across England, Wales and Northern Ireland. They're protesting a blow inflation pay offer. Another strike takes place next week. Executives at failed crypto exchange FTSE X used a mysterious account to help hide ballooning debts of its sister trading firm, Alimi, to research. It seems they were pretty hawkish. They tried to be hawkish. And the market just doesn't buy that. It's not biting, is it? It's all about 15 seconds away from an ECB rate decision. Sometimes it comes out a little bit late. So bear with us. Were waiting for that call. We're looking for a move of about 50 basis points from the European Central Bank going into it. Euro dollar negative by about a half of 1 per cent. Euro dollar right now, 1 0 6 23. Just to give you a flavor of the bond market quickly as well. The bond market higher at the front and yields higher by couple of basis points year to year to 14. That's the move, 50 basis points. The depot rate goes from 150 to 2 per. The main refinancing rate goes from 2 percent to 50. The marginal lending facility goes from 225 to 275. Just breathe some life into the price action. Eurodollar right now, one of 624. We're down about a half of 1 percent. That's where the headlines. Ramos working with me on that. But just to give you the top line right now, a 50 basis point move from the ECB and ultimately, Lisa, expecting to raise rates even further and expecting to reinvest pap proceeds until at least the end of 2024, which is sort of interesting to me with continued flexibility in those reinvestments as needed. So, again, trying to support the Italian bond market in some of the other areas as they tried to move away from their policy. They also are going to take a meeting by meeting approach. This is the sort of blah, blah, blah of these types of things. They see inflation at eight point four percent in 2022. That is an upgrade from a forecast of eight point one percent. Even with the drop in natural gas, we will work through the projections by. Just want to bring you some news on the asset purchase program. We were looking for some key principles for how they'll unwind that it will decline at a measured, predictable pace from March. They go want to say that will stop reinvestments of some bonds maturing under the asset purchase program. So Tom Keene get a little bit more detail on this from the president of the ECB in about 30 minutes time, Kutty kind of angle here. The inflation jumps are absolutely stunning. And I'm sorry to say there's an Matt Miller may disagree with me. These are the headlines of a war economy. When I'm looking at these inflation numbers that are creeping out, you can pick any one of the headlines. These are substantial natural jumps, not to double digit inflation, but to high high single digit recalibration. Look at that for guidance. Tom Mackenzie. The ECB rate still need to rise significantly. But at a steady pace. And Lisa mentioned the inflation forecast for next year. Beyond three point four percent in 24, the previous forecast was two point three there at two point three percent in 25. Now, probably wondering what uses that 2025. Think it gives you some indication of how much work this ECB still thinks they need to do to get inflation, Lisa, anywhere near 2 percent. And that is over a long, long time horizon. This is much more dire than what we heard from the Fed yesterday. They see inflation coming down much more quickly than what the ECB is looking at. The idea of inflation ending next year at six point three percent versus a prior forecast, a 5.5 percent. And then, as you say, down to three point four percent. This is not sufficient for what they want to see if they keep that 2 percent goal. So it signals it suggests they have a lot more work to do. And it suggests they believe that rate hikes on the balance sheet roll off is going to be the way to do it. GDP call for 2003, zero point five percent. Previous forecast, zero point nine. This more headlines coming through on the asset purchase program. So we'll work through that. Want to cross over to the ECB to catch up with Maria today for her take home there, Samaria. Well, Jonathan, at to me, this is a classic example of how the European Central Bank works. When you look at the rate hike, they went for a 50 basis points this morning, it was very clear. The more did the animal spirits, there was the inclination for the 50 basis points at one point debated to 75, but of course, they stuck with the 50. But to me, the real takeaway is that Kutty, it's early Kuti again, also that signal that more rate hikes will be needed an hour to come. To me, it does seem that as the hawks are the steering wheel at this point. Richard, I can't share with you a little bit later. Just opening the statement from the ECB and going further through it. There is a key paragraph on the asset purchase program to allow me to bring you some more detailed quotes verbatim from the beginning of March 23 onwards. The Asset Purchase Program portfolio will decline at a measured and predictable pace as the Eurosystem will not reinvest all of the principal payments from maturing securities that go on to say that a client sum would amount to 15 billion euros per month on average until the end of the second quarter. Twenty three and its subsequent pace will be determined over time. So, Tom, we've got a hint acuity some detail on it for early next year and you've got a 50 basis point hike from the European Central Bank and the signal. They've got more work to do going into a decelerating economy and some sticky inflation. There are no textbooks that describe this. This is absolutely original monetary policy and this goes back to them, Deutsche, Hamburg and the advent of this pretty show as well as completely different structure. Yeah, I think of normal QE 1, you know, normals was QE 1, QE 3, 4 years is QE minus 1, QE minus 2 that we're dealing with here. The single headline John. I see and this will be good to get into Jeremy Stretch. The G10 affects CIBC is what they do, which we don't do is they go out three years to 2025 and there's a miraculous conception of inflation plunging. There's no other way to put it from an 8 level down to a stunning two point four percent. That is optimism of a certain level. Jeremy Stretch, in all your years of central bank watching, can they get out near three years and look for an inflation, a disinflationary trend? Is the ECB publishes today or is that wishful thinking? Well, I think it's interesting that the ECB are still anticipating that inflation will still be above their target threshold by the end of 2025. I wouldn't have been surprised that the ECB felt it would appropriate or at least the ECB staff had attempted to try and find a narrative that allowed the inflation profile to get back to Target. But clearly, because of the upward revisions that we've seen in the profiles of both this year and next year, it is going to be very, very difficult to see or it's going to be a very tough ask for the ECB to be able to force will drive inflation and brush it down without probably a greater degree of economic dislocation than the current pricing into that forecast. So I think that perhaps a little bit too low, too ambitious, optimistic in terms of the growth trajectory. And if if we are going to see inflation falling back, it is going to be a very much a challenge that is going to have to be met by probably a more aggressive policy reaction than the market has been or certainly we have been considering. Well, yields are climbing in response to that, particularly the front end to the bond market. Your German 2 year is up by 11 basis points to 222, the 10 year up by 8 or 9 basis points on a 10 year right now to around about 2 percent 2.0 2 percent. Forgive me for throwing so many numbers at the wall, but I do want to go through the inflation projections again from the ECB. We now see average inflation reach an eight point four per cent in 22 before decrease in a six point three per cent in 23, with inflation expected to decline markedly over the course of the year. These are still really high prints, Jeremy. Just to go through core and their projections, they're projected to average three point four per cent in 2014. He point three per cent in 25. That's headline. When you strip out food and energy, that's projected to be three point nine percent on average in 22 and then rise to four point two per cent in 2003. Can we just talk about that clip higher, Jamie, that they're looking for in core inflation through next year? Your thoughts on that and just how far they can push the terminal rate? Given what you expect to happen with GDP and what they're looking for as well? Yes, that's right. I think that I mean, I think, you know, when we've obviously been talking a lot about the projections over the course of the last twelve hours or so, and I know there is a real dichotomy in terms of the inflation profiles that we're seeing from those requisite central banks. And the pace of the moderation in terms of the eurozone is very, very glacial in effect. And of course, as you quite rightly say, there's core inflation pressures are going to be pronounced over the medium run. And that is going to be a real difficulty for the the European Central Bank. So I think in the context of some of the discussions you're having off the bed last night as to who has the greatest potential policy problem or policy dilemma than I think the ECB definitely falls into that remit. Because, of course, as we know, there are those fragmentation risks as well. So it's going to be very difficult to see how the ECB is going to be able to square the circle by trying to tighten policy, but without creating a significant degrees of uncertainty against what is it still a backdrop of very elevated and amplified core inflationary pressures. And then you can see that the euro area economy may contract in the current quarter and next. So there is a hint at that recession, although not necessarily coming out with the same kinds of prognostications as the Bank of England also talking about food and underlying inflation. Jeremy. Is the ECB, which I think it is a lot more interesting in terms of this statement than the Federal Reserve. Is the ECB just sort of getting ahead of what the Fed will have to deal with and recognizing a stickier inflation for a longer period that goes beyond what the markets are currently allowing for? Yes, I think that's true. I think we are going to see core inflation proven to be remarkably sticky, so yes, we can see headline inflation pressures are gradually easing. If we are correct in assuming that those energy food curves are correct but core and appear inflation in terms of service driven inflation I think is going to be much more challenging to drive out of the system. And it may well be the case that we see many central banks facing difficulty to re squeeze or inflation back towards target thresholds over a two year forecast horizon. So in a sense, that's why it's still interesting that the ECB are still struggling to get back to their target threshold even in year three. And that just underlines that inflationary pressures, I think aren't going to be much more pronounced and stickier, particularly if we're going to see wage growth remaining relatively elevated because of us still relatively tight labor markets, even if we're seeing a moderation in labor activity. What a challenge. Jamie Stretch of CIBC. Thank you. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve projection for 2023 GDP zero point five, the ECB projection for 2023 zero point five. To Lisa's point, an acknowledgement of perhaps a technical recession, so-called technical recession, whatever that means, contraction in the current quarter and the next quarter. They say it owes to the energy crisis high uncertainty, weakening global economic activity and tighter financial conditions. And you're gonna love this at home because you've heard this a million times. According to the latest euro system staff projections, a recession would be, guess what some read, tentatively short lived and shallow. That's the projection from this ECB. Know the headlines here are so many there. I hope that Legarde addresses this. The comedy of their presumed inflation decline. I am not going to say I've never seen it before, but it's right up there. It's stunning what they're looking for to get about two percent inflation. I'd also note they mentioned Ukraine in the headlines. I don't think so. Looking ahead to next year, the ECB cutting its growth forecast, hiking its inflation forecast, introducing Kutty forecasting, perhaps a technical recession and signalling there's more work to do. ECB news conference 20 minutes away. This market waking up a little bit. Equity futures down by one point to five percent. You know, it's a little bit higher on Treasuries, much higher in Italy. Your two year ATP yields on an Italian bond on a two year, up 20 basis points in Germany, up eleven as the ECB forecast essentially stagflation Eurodollar one of 640. As a slightly stronger dollar, stronger euro off the move of the ECB euro dollar at the moment, still negative, though, by four tenths of one percent, one of six forty waiting for some data, retail sales, jobless claims coming up imminently. Mike NIKKEI going to break that down for us. He joins us right now. Morning, Mike. Morning, John. Remember, those are delayed a week from the initial claims. We're still waiting for the Philly Fed numbers to come out. But while we're waiting for that, we'll take a look at what's going on in retail sales as John gives you the markets session lows, Mike. Equities down by one point two percent on the S & P BSE that were having this conversation about recession. And you might say, well, look at retail sales and I would say look at jobless claims. Two hundred and eleven thousand. Some are having this conversation about recession in America with jobless claims up to eleven. And they're countable data in their weekly. And they're often and they're going to look at that. No continuing claims pretty much flat with where we were last time. When I would suggest, John, is we go back to the heart of this. And, you know, Mike can pick up on this if we want to stay on this or go to ECB where this real market action. But the bottom line is the new study of choice is service sector ex this an ex that I'll let you decide next. Whatever your exit girls, how this story. But there is a new you know, you have to have McKee's involved. You have to have a new measure involved. You know, it's just a little bit hard to front and still on a two yet itself for twenty three. Looking at the 10 year, basically unchanged at 440. I see you've got a little bit more curve inversion here when negative. I think Lisa, let's call it negative 75. This is incredibly confusing data. I'm looking at this right now. And to your point, you can paint one story. If you look at retail sales, you can only you can point to another if you look at the jobless claims. The big question is, is just how sticky this is. And Mike, before we get back to the ECB and that really a market moving statement, I'm curious from your perspective, is there a trend here in retail sales that suggests that consumers are flat on their backs? They're pushing back and they're not buying as much because of their negative real wages? Well, in general, it looks like goods were suffered during this. Now, the retail sales numbers only include 1 services industry, and that's food services and drinking places. And that was up almost 1 percent. So people were spending on services. Now, the interesting thing about the retail sales is it's always heavily revised because it really only covers the first part of the month. So either we move some holiday sales into October or people are delaying getting on with it and getting their stuff because we see department stores and clothing stores down two tenths, department stores down 3 percent. So I don't know where people are going to get their Christmas presents from. But even non store retailers, which would include your Amazon, do I go to a cruise down in Texas until December? Twenty third because John hasn't given you his list yet. Yeah, he wants to get some. He never did stop and just say McKee moved the markets yesterday. He did enforced every sell side market economist to listen carefully to his question that the chairman avoided. We're close to sufficiently restrictive. Yes. Was the line from the chairman after telling us how the emphasis before was we're not at sufficiently restrictive yet. And Mike, I think that always came out on accident. Yeah, it probably did. In the sense that he is trying to say the Fed is going to be raising rates, but not as fast as they were because they're getting close and they want to make sure they don't overtake. But the big thing is the markets seem to miss the idea that the Fed is not revising up its inflation forecast. It's revising the drop in inflation down. In other words, inflation is not going to fall as quickly as they said. Which is exactly what the ECB is saying today. And it is what the Bank of England said today. So there seems to be a general agreement among central bankers that inflation is going to be stickier in 2023, which is then a problem for all of them, which means rates need to go up higher before you go to eleven. The significance of that number on jobless claims to eleven at what year? What we seem to be seeing here is that it was so hard to hire people that nobody wants to let people go. Now, this is of course, we've got to put a big caveat. It's the holidays. And so the numbers get all they bounce all around. Last week was the week after Thanksgiving. The Thanksgiving week, nobody goes and files because it's Thanksgiving. So then you get all that backup that comes back out. So I wouldn't pay a whole lot of attention to it other than in the general sense, labor market is still strong, which is day pulse. I don't know. Call it complaint put, but it's it's what he's at is keeping thing go. And he's been very careful about its what's around the labor market right now. Rightly so. Matt NIKKEI credit card company sent mixed data from I said it is confusing data. I think some people might be confused by it to see jobless claims finished the year, essentially. Some very close to 20000. I'm already lean into January 12th. You know, we've got a GPI summer jobs report January 6th. I believe it is. But I'm sorry, I'm already going to January 12th to go and look at inflation. Someone doing that, as well as Jonathan Pringle, chief U.S. economist at UBS Securities. John and I got a study for you in your academics from years ago. And that is simply is there any history of any central bank modelling and getting right, a major three year disinflationary trend. The Fed's trying to do it. And in Technicolor this morning, the ECB has elevated up inflation for this year and they go out to a nirvana in 2025. Is there any predictability to that exercise? Well, thanks, Tom. Thanks for having me. First of all, forecasting inflation is hard. I think that has been proven in spades in 2022. When we look back in history, you know, getting this exactly right on the way down is probably going to be as hard as getting it right on the way up when I think about the central bank experience. You know, you've had some immaculate disinflation following World War Two is one example. It was certainly the case that Chairman Greenspan seemed to be kind of ahead of the curve and the productivity gains in the mid 90s and the disinflation that that led to. But, you know, let's face it, a three year, two year, even one year ahead, inflation forecast at the moment is pretty difficult. And in some respects, you know, I think the Fed's been dealt a better hand than the ECB because they are getting some data in hand that starts to look like there is some real disinflation coming. What do you make, though, of how much of this is inflation really stems from some of the more variable areas which include gas, natural gas, gasoline, crude products. Well, you know, in the U.S., you know, certainly the energy, you know, the energy prices moving up and down, you know, has played a role. But you've also got a number of components of inflation, like, you know, used car prices that, you know, you know, exploded higher in 20, 21, new car prices up 20 percent. And we're already seeing used car prices fall 2 percent a month, the last few CPI. So it is a lot of volatile components. And you know, what goes up, you know, could come down quite quickly in the U.S. I mean, you know, in Europe and in the Eurozone, you know, the reasons to think inflation might be a little stickier than the U.S., particularly if the Fed does engineer an increase in unemployment. You know, in the U.S., it does typically prove somewhat disinflationary, even if you think there's a flat Phillips curve. You know, in the eurozone, they don't have quite the same flexibility in their labor markets, which could also lead to sort of more persistence in the eurozone relative to the U.S. for inflation, although the ECB did come out with perhaps an even more hawkish statement and the Federal Reserve in terms of how much higher they revised upward their inflation expectations for this year, for next year, for the year after. From your vantage point, are the balance of risks. Have they changed? When it comes to both the Fed and the ECB in terms of either going too far or not going enough before it was not going enough? Do you think now it's more evenly balanced? Oh, yeah, no, I definitely think it's more evenly balanced, Lisa. No, it's a great point. I mean, you know, we actually are expecting a pretty weak U.S. economy in the latter part of 2023. You know, that's both because households are exhausting their excess savings, which we think is going to, you know, start to bind for more household and restrain consumption. And on top of that, we're going to still pile the mounting effects of what's been a very rapid tightening cycle. The ECB is a little bit further behind the Fed there. They are playing some catch up. But there as well, you know, they are facing a tough economic outlook as well. So I do think these risks are becoming more balanced. Are we neutrality? For rates in the US, are we neutrality in terms of the central bank ballet? So I would actually I mean, I know it's your pal yesterday said he thought policy rates were in restricted territory. I would agree with that. Is a pretty big margin of error for whether or not you're really neutral or what. I don't mean to interrupt, but just because, Jonathan, just because a time this is really important. What is the single variable of our mystery about that color around neutrality? Is it inflation? Is it jobs? Is it GDP? Is it just. We don't know. Well, we just don't know. I mean, it's also a longer run concept. I mean, you know, there's a lot that goes into the neutral rate. It's our demographics, our productivity grow. Thank you. But it's, you know, pinning it down in real time, as your pals explained, is going to come out again, an honest gust. That was great. Are you suggesting that they had or not? Yeah. I mean, Jonathan, thank you. That was brilliant.