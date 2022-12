00:00

Fed Chair Jay Powell says rates will climb higher and stay there longer than markets anticipated after the FOMC hikes by half a point. Well, Wall Street drops, Asia stocks follow. Next up, Baily and Legarde policy decisions are front and center in Europe. The deal with the ECB following the Fed was facing 50 basis point rate hikes. Plus documents show FTSE executives may have used computer code to mask Alameda research ballooning debt. Now we're getting some breaking news. Maybe we've gone to the markets, but also we're getting a just back. This is very interesting bank, because we've spoken in the past to the central bank governor who gave us more of a guidance and maybe some of the bigger banks about what he was intending to do today. They've raised the benchmark interest rates to two point seventy five percent. That's pretty much in line with expectations. This is what most economists had predicted, which is why we're seeing actually movement of the Norwegian krona fairly muted onto the rest of the markets. Five big central banks today are we not only have the S & P, we not only have not just bank, but some of the other ones further afield in the emerging markets. And then the focus, of course, firmly on the BSE and the ECB. Now, the S & P, the Swiss franc was an interesting one because out of the inflation figures that are pretty high in the OED. Switzerland is actually not seeing as high as inflation is the lowest amongst OCD member countries. They hiked as expected. And you can see a Swiss franc at 0 9 2 9 0. I don't know whether we have an asset class for you, but the main interesting story is exactly what we're seeing, for example, on not only euro dollar, but a bit of pressure after we heard Jay Powell on the dot plot, really tried to hammer that message home to the markets that, look, next year there are more hikes coming and they will probably stay there for longer. All right. Let's look at the European map. Maybe that give us a clue on the difference between, for example, CAC 40, where we're seeing pressure down at one point one percent DAX. Of course, we firmly look at Frankfurt because of that decision from the ECB. And of course, that's also followed for a press conference from Christine Lagarde. We're not getting a press conference from Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England today. So it's shaping up as a big week for central banks. Yesterday, we all know the Fed decided on a 50 basis point hikes. Today, as we've been telling you, BOCOG and the ECB both poised to slow the recent pace of hikes. We're now joined by Georgina Taylor, fund manager and Invest Goes Multi Asset Team. Also with us, our Bloomberg markets and quants reporter Justine Lee. So thank you both for joining us, Justine. Let's kick off with you. What are we in terms of what's most important? I think the Fed really gave a tone of, look, we're tapering for now, but we're not done hiking or we're going to see and hear the same from the ECB and the Bank of England. Yeah, I mean, investors are certainly expecting a similar decision from ECB and the Bank of England in the form of a, you know, 50 basis point hike. And I think we have already seen signs of inflation easing in Europe. And people will certainly be on the lookout for whether central bankers are acknowledging this, because in the US, I mean, we've kind of seen mixed signals between the PPA and the job reports. And, of course, the better than expected CPI last week. But the message coming from Fed officials is that they're looking for, you know, not just one report, but maybe a series of them to confirm the fact that inflation is, in fact, decelerating in the US. Georgina, where are you expecting that the most fireworks to be or what could be mispriced in the markets? Depending on what central banks say. I think it's the general tone. I think the shock last night was certainly how long rates could stay on hold for once they do reach the peak that they end up hiking, too. And I think, you know, today it's about the rhetoric and the messaging. I think what's quite interesting about today's might get quite a different message out with the Bank of England versus the ECB in terms of that direction of travel. Maybe the Bank of England wanted to contain things slightly because we have a slightly different mix of economic challenges in the UK. So maybe actually, you know, the interest and excitement could come from the ECB in particular. They do on quantitative tightening side as well. But there is a huge amount for markets to grapple with. So I think it will be a combination of today. Last what was said last night that people really trying to take a view on where to go and where to position going forward. What are you expecting from the ECB actually preparing the market for a kitty? I feel like the markets in certain parts of what they're hearing, but they're not actually listening to what central banks are saying is key to one of them. Possibly, and I think it's you know, I don't exactly know, you know, the way that things will go today, but I think things will be said and things will be mapped out. And I think from a markets perspective, we are dealing with a combination of events and policy changes that we just have not seen and had to deal with before. And I think the the market is digesting that we are genuinely in a different investment regime now. And I think that is almost being seen in exactly what's happened this week. You know, after a softer CPI data, we all got excited that maybe, you know, hikes won't be as aggressive as we were starting to think. We were going back to an investment environment that we understand pulling ourselves back to maybe something that looks more familiar. And last night was a reminder that things have shifted and they have slightly changed the markets. And I think that combined the comments today will be the ongoing surprise for markets. Justine, I talked to me a little bit about whether you were surprised by the market reaction to the Fed not being as dovish as they were expecting. I mean, they have told us, you know, week and week over that rates will have to go higher just to get to their target. Yeah, it's interesting because we did see a return of a lot of the tightening traits. You know, stocks were down and bond yields were up. The dollar is up today. But at the same time, if you look at expectations for the peak rate next year, it actually didn't move that much. And I think by some people's calculations and in fact, the bond yield probably maybe did not move as much as what some people would have expected. And I think what this shows is, you know, partly markets, investors skepticism that things really are, you know, will not change because ultimately we have seen the CPI easing. They're increasingly concerned as concerns of a recession, especially if you look at the yield curve. And so investors are still a little bit skeptical about whether the Fed can stick to this tightening path, even though yesterday was certainly a reminder that they plan to stick to that and then they're more worried about stopping tightening too early rather than the reverse. Jersey Knight, you prefer credit over equities right now? What would need to happen for that to be reversed? Slightly worried about it because I feel it's quite consensus because this crisis hasn't come and emanated from the corporate balance sheet, it's been other factors that have driven it. I think really for us to change that view would be how deep the earnings downturn turns out to be. I think that feels to us a bit. There hasn't really been repriced. It keeps the risk in equities, which is why we prefer credit. We think you're paid a little bit more in credit to take that risk, but there is an assumption that default rates aren't going to go up a huge amount. And the longer this goes on for, the longer this persists. Those risks rise. So to be reviewed as kind of these economic challenges play out. I think he's also reduced or long US dollar position again. Is that with conviction? Yeah, it's hot. We've held onto some dollar exposure, I think, which is very aware that everything was aligned for the dollar in 2022 and there's been a cyclical support for the dollar as well as a defensive support for the dollar. I think now those interest rate differentials shift. We're seeing other central banks responding. They're hiking rates. Maybe it's not all about the Fed and say the dollar might just come under a little bit of pressure today aside. There's a bit of support there. But I think you have to be a bit more careful. And also from a multi asset perspective, is the dollar. You're diversified. It's been hugely beneficial to hold the dollar this year. It may not be necessarily the diversified going into 2023, and we're just aware of that. So spreading that risk a little more broadly. Just see how much volatility you think will get into the first couple of months of 2023. Oh, wow. Great. Thank you both, of course, for the insight, Georgina Taylor Riggs, a fund manager and investor, goes Multi Asset Team and our Bloomberg Markets and quants reporter Justine Alley joining us this morning. Coming up, we'll have a full wrap. Well, a close count actually to the ECB rate decision today with the central bank poised to slow the recent pace of hikes. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua here in London. Now let's talk about the ECB. It's also due to make its latest direct decision later today. So, of course, we have the baby. We have the S & P. We had not just bank and now it's the turn of the ECB as well. For more, we're joined from Frankfurt by Bloomberg's Maria today. So, Maria, a hike. Well telegraphed, but how much uncertainty is there around the size? Well, very well telegraphed in Francine Lacqua over the past 24 hours. I think it's very fair to say some of the uncertainty, the animal spirits around the size of this hike have now flipped. And the inclination today in Frankford is that we go for 50 basis points. That takes the deposit rate to 2 percent. And of course, that wraps it and does it for the year. And now we do get confirmation of that 50 basis points and that's two hundred and fifty basis points in one year is the fastest on record for the ECB. It really speaks to the challenge of inflation that they have. And on that note, Francine Lacqua be interesting to see their new economic projections. They will upgrade both GDP projections. Again, the debate of recession, yes or no? What type of recession? But most crucially, if this is a number to focus on, is the medium term inflation at one point? Does inflation peak in the eyes of the European Central Bank? So, Maria, the other big question, of course, for the ECB is what kind of blueprint? How will they guide the markets towards Kutty? Duty and friends seem in some ways they have done the prep work for this, we've talked about this huge reversal in the rate cycle, the 200 basis points potential, the one to come out now, the early repayments of the team to your rose, that's again an idea behind this is to drain liquidity off the system. So obviously the next logical step is Kutty. In fact, the head of the European Central Bank has also promised that today the market would get the principles. But there are real questions about this. Will she go into detail? Will she keep it vague? Of course, the market, they want to know the timeline. Is it an early Kutty or do you wait until Q2 next year? And of course, the format where we speak for Q team made by the European Central Bank. What does it mean? I think to me that's a real question. She will be hammered on this in the press conference. But the I again, the attention will be on the amount of detail that she's willing to give today. Yeah, of course. First watched that press conference very, very closely. No, we will. Maria, thanks so much. Maria Tadeo there in Frankfurt for us. It's also get the latest on the crypto front. Bloomberg has learned that a former FTSE executive shared computer code that hid mounting liabilities at the Alameda Research Assisted Trading Company of FTSE. No internal documentation offers clues to the origins of a mysterious account that a regulator alleges helped hide debts at Alameda. FTSE is engineering director, has not been charged with a crime and did not immediately respond to requests for comment. So to unpack all of this is Bloomberg's crypto senior editor and Irena. I'd say this reads more like a mystery. Every day with all of the intrigue and of course, things that we don't know in investigations. So what could it mean, you know, if this proves to be true? And what does it mean for some backward frame that's already been charged with a number of things? Well, you know, this FTSE investigation. There are multiple investigations showed that Alameda Research had basically limited access to customer funds, IV techs, customer funds to trade. And so sort of our story shows that perhaps some of that might have been in an account that was coded so that you could hide it and other people might not see that it was. Does account count what it looked like, someone else's account potentially or some other form such account. So at the moment, we're just waiting for it to play out. Right. It feels like every day we're talking about finance. And I know you're on top of all of this. So where do we go next in this investigation? I think we might hear more from other people that were involved. Obviously, somebody went for he didn't run his empire on his own. There were a number of lieutenants. We don't know how or if anyone was involved. There will be charges if they're collaborating. But that might be another thing to follow for sure. Senator Elizabeth Warren also warned that we may see more cases and charges brought against other place in the market. Is she one of the most vocal senators in the US? All of this is happening or most of this is happening in the US? Yes. Yeah. Yeah. I guess she has been one of the proponents for for more regulation of the space. And this sort of shows that perhaps it a bit more regulation would have helped or even just following the regulations that were in place, because obviously if they're being charged, then it means that there was something that they didn't follow. But you know, one of the things that senators and policymakers and regulators across the world have been warning morning is this lack of separation of powers and exchanges that poses potential conflicts of interest. You see here a hedge fund owned by the exchange and the money being commingled. And we also saw some record outflows from finance yesterday. Again, how do we get, you know, up front on it? What does it tell us about the linkage and the fact that also S.E.C. of finance tried to stem the outflows? I don't know how successful he's been. So that outflows have come down a bit. And I think it's outflows have peaked across exchanges in general. That's because investors are a bit wary now. Of course, they've seen multiple centralized companies collapse. If you had your money on RTX a month ago, suddenly it was gone. So you might be a bit wary of leaving it on another exchange, even if you think perhaps exchange is doing fine. And, you know, it's a cyclical thing. But confidence has kind of dropped on centralized exchanges for sure. And who do we know has lost money? And, you know, we're talking a bit about it. Yesterday could be some institutional investors, but is it like the moms and pops that just had retail investments or their savings into this? So FTSE X was known as like a trader's exchange and was their slogan was built by traders for traders. So it's likely that a lot of the big losses were big players. And we've seen a creditor's list, but it has been redacted. So we don't know who was on it. But they did have one million creditors. So a lot of them would have been normal people who put their their savings or something in there, both on the U.S. exchange or even on the international one. And they wouldn't be protected, right? There's no. Because it's not really regulated. It's kind of. Yeah, it's it's not the Wild West, but it's not there's no one that you can go to and say there's there's no there's no insurance. Right. It's not a bank account where you have FDIC protection and there's an insured up to a certain amount. So that's part of the problem. Many of these firms sort of said it's like a bank account you can pay back, we'll give you interest on your deposits. But, you know, that kind of gives you the impression that it might be like a bank account and insured, but it's not. So, yeah, that's a big problem. And I think so much of the inside, of course, anywhere or whatever. Senior editors and. She will continue bringing us up to date with all the crypto stories coming up. China could face a heavy Covid human toll, according to a recent study. We'll have the latest economic data points as well as a point to a worsening slowdown. That's coming up next. And this is super. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition of Francine Lacqua, which you're in London. Now let's get straight to the Bloomberg First World News. Here's Liam Gibbons. Hey, Liam. Hi, Francine. Fed chair Jerome Powell says the US Central Bank is not close to ending its anti inflation campaign, hinting at ongoing rate increases in the coming year. In the wake of a 50 basis point hike, policymakers projected rates would end next year at 5.1 per cent before being cut to four point one per cent in 2020 for a higher level than previously indicated. Powell says the size of the next rate increase in February will depend on the data. Now China's economic activity worsened in November amid widespread virus outbreaks and restrictions. Retail sales contracted five point nine per cent from a year ago. Worse than the 4 per cent expected by economists. The jobless rate climbed to the highest level since May. While industrial output growth slowed to two point two percent, more disruption is likely in December as the government continues its abrupt exit from Covid zero. U.S. regulators are taking the first step towards the most widespread revamp of stock trading in more than a decade. It's aimed at spurring better prices for investors and directing more business to traditional exchanges. The S.E.C. laid out four proposals it says will boost transparency and also competition. The plan affects older rooting prices and disclosures that brokers must make to clients. HSBC says it will no longer finance new oil and gas fields and related infrastructure projects, a move that climate activists say puts it ahead of many peers in addressing global warming. The new policy covers both loans and debt underwriting. HSBC has been among the world's biggest financiers of fossil fuel companies, helping provide more than 110 billion dollars of debt since the Paris agreement was signed back in 2015. And employment in Australia surged by more than three times, economists estimates last month as unemployment held at a 48 year low. That's reinforcing expectations the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates further in 2023. The economy added 64000 jobs in November, well ahead of forecasts of 19000. It suggests the economy is so far weathering the sharpest monetary tightening in more than 30 years. And Elon Musk has sold another block of Tesla shares worth at least three and a half billion dollars. And S.E.C. filings shows he unloaded at least 22 million shares over the past few days. Tesla closed on Wednesday below a half a trillion dollar valuation. Now, that's for the first time since November 20. 20 shares are down 55 percent so far this year. Global news, 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 100 out of 20 countries without guarantees. Francine, thank you so much. The picture is one of central banks. There's a lot of central bank action. I know we have a full roundup of decision day guide not only for the ECB, but also for the Bank of England. That's coming up. In the meantime, Norway's central bank raised borrowing costs, the highest level in more than a decade to actually first, let's start with us and be the Swiss National Bank. Raising interest rates by 50 basis points against us is a third salvo against inflation. That narrows the gap with the borrowing costs of global peers and then Norway also raising rates. Financial services and markets on Francine Lacqua here in London. Now on the show this week, the Bank of England actually takes center stage in a hectic week for central banks across the globe. The BNP will probably slow the pace of tightening on concerns that the U.K. recession will deepen. We'll break down what it means for the British economy with Charles Goodhart, former Beazley chief adviser, and Victoria Clarke, the UK chief economist at Santander. Plus, the chance of the Exchequer. Jeremy Hunt finds himself in the company of Tom Cruise and Kim Cardassian. All three make it onto Bloomberg's top 50 people who defined global business in 2022. We'll talk about that and the strikes. Now the Bank of England is due to reveal its latest rate decision later today. The central bank, of course, is poised to slow the recent pace of interest rate hikes. Now for more on all of this, we go straight outside the Bank of England. Just moments away from our central headquarter in London, where Lizzie Berman is standing by. Lizzie, investors and economists are expecting a half a point hike. What else are we looking for today? I think we're having a couple of technical difficulties when it comes to Lizzie Burton, who's just outside the Bank of England, sometimes that the closer you are to headquarters, the more difficult it is to get the sound up. We'll get a full debrief, of course, from Lizzie. But this is what we're looking for. First of all, we're expecting of almost a 50/50 split when it comes to NPC members. The tricky bit, of course, of the situation is that just like the Federal Reserve in the US, you don't want to hike rates too much to deal with inflation because that would unduly push the economy into a recession. The trick here in the UK is that it's even more complicated than in other parts of the world. So let's maybe have a look at what investors are expecting in terms of what we heard from Andrew Bailey. I was at a press conference on financial stability two days ago now. I would have been, of course, completely, completely illegal for him to talk about what we're expecting today. But look, this is what we know in terms of policy statements and exactly what it would boil down to. So the decision day guide is really that we're expecting the Bank of England to temper a rate hike aggression, I guess, to see how it pans out, see how the previous hikes impact the economy. And of course, the concern is that overly aggressive action might unnecessarily deepen the recession in 2023. Now to talk about all of this, we're joined by the former chief adviser at the Bank of England, now emeritus professor at the London School of Economics. He has one, Charles Goodhart. Mr. Goodhart, thank you so much for joining us. How worried are you that the Bank of England is actually late? They're behind the curve and now they temper some of the hikes? I think that they move far too late. I can understand why. And I think there's still too low my expectation in the markets. The expectation is that they will raise rates by fiat uses for its day as opposed to ability. They might increase that by less. There's a faint possibility that they might increase it a. I would have liked that, but I think it's unlikely. But is it also unlikely that it will pass its hiking cycle too soon? So is the message similar to what we heard from the Fed, that they will stay aggressive for longer? But for the moment, not as aggressive because they're not quite sure what happens early 2023. I think the Fed's position on this is absolutely right. I'm frightened slightly that there'll be more doves on the Bank of England's funding. Policy committee and they will stop the aching cycle too early and before they can be sure that they will get inflation back to Target. All right, Mr. Goodhart, let's also bring in Victoria Clarke. She is UK chief economist at Santander, is corporate and investment banking division Victoria. Thank you for joining us. Look, the way the nine member NPC actually operates is, of course, different to the Fed. I wonder whether most of them would have loved to have a dot plot, because that would give us a very clear indication of what the terminal rate, where they see interest rates longer term and what we think that the bill is quite reluctant to have a dot plot. I mean, it was happy to send a message in November because it was trying to get mortgage rates down. And so it wanted to really try and send a message that it taught market pricing was too aggressive. But actually, it doesn't want to send an explicit message because it isn't quite sure how far rates are going to need to go and how long it's going to hold them there. So in in a way, it's quite happy keeping things a little bit vague, perhaps. I agree with Charles that you might get a little bit of a dovish message today because they are that worried about the housing market. What do you worry about the most? Is it under? You know, I guess the question is, what's the worst of two evils? Is hiking too much or hiking too little? Exactly. Lots of bad options. I think at the moment they have you know, they put out a huge amount of rate rises. They're starting to see the impact of that on the economy. But you still got much too much pay growth. And, you know, inflation is far from a clear, decisive downward track. So they need to keep going for the time being, but they've got to be a bit careful. So I think that, you know, at the moment, for them, the balance of risk says, look, let's go let's go a little bit more slowly, this time with 50 basis points and again in February. But they have to be mindful of how much they've done. I think you'll get a little bit more of that with the voices that the doves. A couple of dissenting doves today. Yes. This is a concern, right. Charles, good is that you also have to take into account the hikes that you've done so far to basically game theory. You're not only data dependent because that would could possibly lead to a mistake. I think we have a great chart of the NPC looking at the Hudson and the doves. If we have a 40 for a while, the 4 4 split. Which way do you think Andrew Bailey will vote? Which way would you have voted? Mr. Goodhart. All right. We're not having much luck, actually, with technology this morning. This is the picture, Victoria, of what we're seeing. You know how the nine member of the NPC basically will decide on rates. Last time officials I think voted 7 2 to lift rates to 3 percent and that was the highest level in 14 years. The dissenters were Swatch Dhingra, who voted for half a point rise, and Silvana, 10, rewrote, who preferred a quarter point. How do you think it'll be today this time? I'm Dhingra. No change at all. Yeah. Sorry, it's 10, right? No change at all. Dhingra 25 basis points. Most still committee, including Andrew Bailey for fifty and then Catherine Mann for seventy five. So very, very divided NPC in a very different mindset direction to the Fed, which is a much more chair led institution which offers what we want to know and we're hoping to get it today is actually one the GOP hopes and thinks that inflation could be at Target. We had that faster inflation fall. Now I know it's easier right economically to go from 10 percent, 5 percent and much harder to go from 5 percent to 3 percent inflation. So what are the dynamics inflation that you're expecting? I think that's that's it. So we've had a bit of a drop in headline inflation services. Inflation actually is still rising. And I think this is gonna be a worry for the hawks on the NPC. There's still plenty there. A strong pay growth figures this week. Yes, inflation probably has passed its peak, but it's probably still going to be close to 10 percent by March and close to 7 percent by next summer. So this isn't, you know, inflation embedded inflation risk dealt with. They've still got this inflation battle to tackle. So they have to get that balance. They have to show an awareness of a slowing economy, but also show that they are committed to the cause on inflation. Mr. I don't know whether we have a good heart actually or not. I don't know whether we fixed the technical difficulties. We made some great charts for you, Victoria. We have three charts that are absolutely killing it in terms of how you break down. First of all, national asking prices for houses, that's by rate move. Inflation, of course, outpacing wage growth and then some of the energy component of inflation. So let's see if we can get a chart up for you. Bloomberg does this better than anyone because we have all the date, of course, at our disposal. I mean, the concern is, is there is there any chance that inflation could come down as quickly as it came up? I don't think so. I mean, look, that there's always a chance, because in this world we're looking at big geopolitical forces, looking for what the news is with regards to the war in Ukraine and gas prices. And all of these things mean that there are bigger possibilities and ranges of uncertainty than normal. But really, it looks as if we're going to be pretty sticky with U.K. inflation and actually stickier than overseas because of the way that energy prices work. So, you know, I think that the risk for the Bank of England is that they're looking still at sticky inflation and upside risks to inflation. You know, for longer. Let's also look actually at wages and we look at real wages. And of course, we're in the middle of strikes. It's Royal Mail. It's some of the rail. I mean, as an economist, how much do increases by nurses from the NHS actually feed to inflation? I mean, it can't be that much. It shouldn't be that much because these aren't you know, these wage settlements aren't going to lead to increases in a big company selling prices. So, you know, at face value, you wouldn't look at this and say, look, this is massively inflationary. And the headline pay growth figures, of course, being held down by the fact that public sector pay has been running much, much below private sector pay. And, you know, perhaps there is an element of this focus on the issue of the tight labor market. The strikes perhaps make other people think, okay, what am I going into my pay negotiation and pay settlements with? And so it probably doesn't help that environment of, you know, concerns and upward pressure on pay growth at this point in time. Victoria, thanks so much. Victoria Clarke there. Santander is UK chief economist, stays with us and we'll try to get back. Charles Goodhart, he's emeritus professor at the London School of Economics and, of course, Ex Bank of England. Now, coming up, we'll have more on the U.K. with our panel when we focus a lot more on the great growth. But actually, what we'll talk about is also housing prices and the likelihood of a housing crash. That's coming up shortly. And they should do the. Economics, finance, politics. This is Bloomberg UK Francine Lacqua here in London. Now let's talk, of course, a lot more about the UK. Wages are rising at close to a record pace, maintaining pressure on the Bank of England to keep hiking rates despite a worsening economic outlook. Now those gains far outpaced by inflation, with consumer prices rising ten point seven percent in the year to November, fuelling a growing wave of strikes across the country. Now we're now rejoined by Victoria Clarke, UK chief economist in Santander Corporate and Investment Banking Division Victoria. Thank you so much, first of all, for sticking around. We're talking a little bit about strikes and the fact that, you know, from a purely economic point, maybe it doesn't have that much of an impact if NHS nurses who frankly deserve it get a pay raise. But talk to me about the impact of strikes or we're hearing about cancellations. How difficult is it to model the impact, the negative impact this will have on the economy? It is pretty difficult. I mean, particularly given that, you know, when we're looking back at the data, we haven't seen strikes impacting the number of working days that we're likely to see in December. Since the late 1980s. So we don't have good comparable data. And of course, we know that everybody's become much more adept at sort of flexible working where that's been possible through the pandemic. So, you know, one could say the disruption that you'll see from from that striking might be less this time around, but it, of course, comes a really critical time for the economy. Retail funds under pressure, you know, big pre Christmas restaurant, hotel hospitality bookings and these segments of the economy that are really struggling under the pressure of high energy prices. So, I mean, I think it will have have a really big impact. You know, the December GDP figures will probably show that. The question is how much of a bounce back do we see in January in which businesses are, you know, are in such a vulnerable position that this may be the last straw for them? Do you see some kind of event? I mean, I know, you know, gilt markets were all over the place and really came very close to this disaster, really. And the Bank of England keeps on saying, look, we need to fix that part of the market. Is there anything that you worry about that's systemic? Is it mortgages? Is it housing? Is it something else? And if you look at what the Bank of England was saying, its financial stability report this week, I mean, it sees lots of pockets of really big pressure, but nothing that at least wants to fess up as being systemic. And of course, it can't say that. But there are some enormous pressures here. I mean, record squeeze to real household disposable income over the next year. Households facing mortgage increases of probably three and a half thousand pounds more annually on average. If you're looking to refinance into a fixed rate. So some really big pressures that are going to come in. And I think, you know, it's how these come together that's going to be the big test. The housing for the UK is very crucial. I mean, it's not as crucial as are. Certainly we haven't seen that kind of house price drops because we've gone through it about 10 years ago. But what are you worried about? Is it house prices, mortgages? And we have a great drought really looking at, for example. I think this is a right move charge looking at UK house prices and they fall about 10 percent and they could go even lower. That's right. So certainly the momentum is there negative momentum in house prices. We're seeing, you know, big drops in the indications of buyer appetite. That all becomes more self-fulfilling. The more we hear talk about house prices falling because that puts off prospective buyers. So I think that momentum is there. And as you can see in the in the right move data, you know, we are seeing more signals that that's going to continue. The fact that the jobs market is is so tight probably helps. That should help to limit the extent of the falls. But I think that the momentum is there at the moment is going to keep that going. Of course, prices have come up a lot. We've had is stamp duty land tax incentives, which led to big rises in prices over the last two years. So, you know, one argument would be that this is a bit of adjustment, an adjustment backwards from that. But we need people to be able to repay mortgages. And for the moment, a lot of them are fixed. A lot of them will drop off fixed in 2023. And how much of a disaster could that be? It's it's a big cliff edge. You've got about 50 percent of households coming to refinance at these higher rates in 2023. So that is massive. And as I say, three and a half thousand pounds a year is a massive amount of money. So that affordability pressure is is there. I think that, you know, this time around we've seen a bit of news on this in the last week. Lenders will be encouraged to look at, you know, ways to help people manage this interest only mortgages. So there are you know, there are routes to try and help people through what's probably going to be a one year pressure point. And then let's say inflation does fall with the Bank of England could be cutting rates again a year from now. And I think that's probably what it is hoping that it can deal with the inflation and then hopefully ease some of the. Pressure on those households facing the high mortgage rates. A victory on jobs. And I keep on hearing, look, we could just about muddle through as long as labor market. You know, it's tight, but it holds on. Yes. There was also a weird phenomenon that its older population coming back into work. Now, this is one of the great mysteries for me, because I go to the Bank of England pressers and they talk about, of course, long Covid. And the effect is it's the older workforce coming back because of the cost of living crisis or because actually they're less sick. So the big picture, right, is that we still have many fewer people now actively in the workforce than we did before the pandemic. Can you. Right. We've seen some hints of some movement back, and that may well be related to cost of living pressures, but that, you know, there's still a big imbalance there. And it's you know, it's it's trending in the wrong direction for the U.K. and in many of our peers, economic inactivity. The people have stepped outside of the workforce is is starting to shift back, whereas in the UK, the trend actually has been that it's carried on worsening. And while there's lots of different theories out there, one thing we've been looking at is perhaps the role of NHS waiting lists in and keeping people out of the workforce in long term sick from Covid. And if that trend continues, that only adds to this long list of very difficult issues for the Bank of England, for the UK economy and potentially more persistent pay growth as well. Victoria, thanks so much for all of the insight. Victoria Clarke, the UK chief economist at Santander in Santander Corporate and investment banking division, joining us this morning. Coming up, we'll have plenty more, of course, on the U.K. Jeremy Hunt among the Bloomberg 50, a list of those who've defined business in 2022. Every year we get a U.K. chancellor on that list. We'll talk about why he made it and who else is on the list. That's next. This is. Economics, finance, politics. This is Ginsburg NIKKEI on Francine Lacqua here in London. So it's one of my favorite days of the year because Bloomberg has published its annual list of 50 people who defined global business in the last 12 months. Now this year's Bloomberg 50 includes names across politics, sports, science and entertainment among the global list. One name stands out here in the UK. That's the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. So for more on all of this, let's talk to Bloomberg's Adam Blanford. Adam, I was really surprised because it's not every I love this list. We look at it every year. You put it together every year. I haven't in recent memory remembered when there was a U.K. chancellor on it. So why is Jeremy Hunt in the top 50? Well, thanks, Francine, thanks for having me. And it's it's a collaborative effort between many, many people in the Bloomberg newsroom. But one one thing about Jeremy Hunt this year, of course, is that if you cast your mind back to the the the economic and fiscal chaos unleashed by the mini budget during this trust, his prime ministership. Jeremy Hunt was parachuted in as a sort of emergency chancellor. And very quickly, in a chaotic year for the UK when you can't say there were that many standout superstars. He became pretty much the most important person in the country. Remember that time trust was still prime minister in name, in power, in office, but not in power. Al Hunt was there for for it for a few a week or two. Put his head down in Downing Street, real reorganizing the economic background of the UK, trying to calm the markets, bringing down bond yields, which had risen way over 4 per cent and attempting to kind of redress the balance. And eventually, of course, he was kept in office then by the new prime minister. Really soon that way. He still remains. And he unveiled an autumn statement, a big budget in all but name, attempting to which which included tax rises and promise or the threat, even if spending cuts, public spending cuts down the line in an attempt to balance the books again. So he became really the man with the sort of future of the UK in his hands very quickly, almost overnight. I mean, I just love and he'd probably love it, too, that he's on the list with like Tom Cruise and Jennifer Hudson. So because this is Boomer UK, who else has made it from the UK? Well, like I said, perhaps it wasn't a standout year for the UK and people who have been active in the UK and with the UK this year include the new owner of Chelsea Football Club, of course, again. Cast your mind back, of course, that Vladimir Putin's Russia invaded Ukraine and all of a sudden all of those oligarchs and their tycoons have their assets frozen. Chelsea Football Club, one of the biggest jewels in the Premier League, was in the hands of Roman Abramovich for 20 or so years. And Todd Foley, a U.S. investment manager, multibillionaire, chairman and founder of Eldridge Eldridge, he stepped in and masterminded a bid to takeover Chelsea for I think it was something like over five billion dollars. And, you know, he's he's he's his unlock that club, given it a bit more and hope in the future. But he's also a new player in the sports scene attempting to bring that kind of American billionaire style back to the into the Premier League. So we'll see where that goes. There are others in the list. It's a very diverse list as well. It is. I love it. I mean, it is. We've had such a tough year, actually, in terms of Ukraine, in terms of markets. It's a nice place to also remember some of the do gooders of this world. Adam, thanks so much. Adam Blanford, they're from U.K. Web site. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz. It's 10:00 a.m. in London, 5:00 a.m. in New York and 6:00 p.m. in Hong Kong. Top stories today. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees interest rates being higher for longer, but investors see the outlook for next year a little differently. The Bank of England's and the European Central Bank are out with their own right decisions today. Both are likely to slow the pace of rate hikes. And Elon Musk unloads Tesla stock for the fourth time this year. He sells another three point six billion dollars worth of shares. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance. This is the EARLY EDITION. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Katie Lines in New York. Matt Miller is off today. And Katie, it seems the market not entirely convinced with the extent of hawkishness we saw demonstrated by the Fed yesterday, but that didn't stop market participants feeling nervous about holding risk. And we've seen a bit of a sell off in stocks. And Elon Musk unloads Tesla stock for the fourth time this year. He sells another three point six billion dollars worth of shares. Welcome to Bloomberg Surveillance. This is the EARLY EDITION. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Katie Lines in New York. Matt Miller is off today. And Katie, it seems the market not entirely convinced with the extent of hawkishness we saw demonstrated by the Fed yesterday, but that didn't stop market participants feeling nervous about holding risk. And we've seen a bit of a sell off in stocks. Yeah, that definitely was the case in Asia overnight. And whether that was entirely due to the Federal Reserve yesterday or if it had more to do with the data out of China, though. That is my question. The MSCI Asia Pacific index as a whole was down by about one and a half percent, but that China data was really, really weak. Both business and consumer activity in November dropping to the lowest levels since the Shanghai lockdown back in the spring. You had retail sales, home sales, industrial output falling, unemployment rising, all of it really pretty ugly. But of course, that was before they partake upon this big reopening of the economy. The question is, does that help or hurt more? Initially asked cases are spreading throughout the country. So off the back of the weaker data on the Chinese yuan weakening as well against the U.S. dollar by about half of 1 percent. Six ninety seven seventy is where we trade. But while the data was weak in China, it was actually really exceptionally strong in Australia and New Zealand and Australia. Jobs coming in much stronger than expected in New Zealand, GDP coming in much better than expected. And as a result, that is leaving bets on even more tightening in the new year from those central banks. And so the 10 year yield in Australia up 9 basis points to three. Forty five in the two year in New Zealand, up 16 basis points overnight to four eighty three. Now, as for here in the US, as I mentioned, it wasn't necessarily taken as an extremely hawkish that decision by the market yesterday. Yes, we ended lower, but off of session lows in the equity market and then the bond market yields actually fell slightly. The question is, is the market missing what the Fed was actually saying? But they seem to be singing a more negative tune this morning with S & P 500 futures down more than 1 percent. And in the bond market, yields moving a bit higher at the short end up, three and a half basis points on the two year to 4 24. Meanwhile, the dollar's strengthening against everything in G10 this morning. The Bloomberg dollar index up about six tenths of one percent, while crude after a three day winning streak is down just a touch. WTI down about three tenths of one percent. We're trading right around seventy seven dollars a barrel. Let's look at the European map then Caylee and it looks red. It is really factoring in some of the nervousness around the Fed story as we wait for the central bank narrative to shift from the United States into here in Europe. But we have extensive selling really across the European equity markets, in particular in Paris and in Frankfurt, where we're down by more than one point two percent in both cases. Haley, you have the oil price, the WTI price on your board. I pick the Brent price because there's been some a little bit of movement. Then we're actually up. It's slightly more elevated levels. Let's have a look at where we are on Brent. Eighty two, forty seven. So we're coming down from yesterday's close, but we have in the most recent sessions been making gains back up towards the eighty dollars a barrel mark. We're back over that now to eighty two, forty seven. And Goldman Sachs out with some really interesting research. They expect commodity prices in general to increase next year by more than 40 percent. Now put that in your inflation models. Put that in your expectations about where inflation and the Fed and other central banks go. Talking of central banks, we're on to a host of European ones today. We've heard from one yet to hear from another two. So let's start with the SNB, the Swiss National Bank, increasing interest rates as expected, 50 basis points up to 1 percent. So far, so simple is they said that the weakness that we're seeing then in the Swiss franc is this really has to do with what they did at the at the at the central bank there. They're talking about their willingness to go further and their willingness to intervene, in effect, markets, or is it to do with the strength of the dollar that we've seen post fed? Because that seems to be part of the narrative in the pound and also the euro. We'd like to hear from the Bank of England and the ECB later on today, but we've got a stronger dollar. So we have a weaker pound down seven tenths of one percent and a weaker euro down six tenths of one percent. 123, 36, we have come a long way back, Caylee from those days down at 1 0 3 at the depths of the at the post September mini budget turmoil as we've come a long way. Well, we see a four way split at the Bank of England and on the ECB. The big question is around Kutty and what they signal that. More details on that coming up. Yeah. Still ahead, which I guess means that the year wasn't actually over yesterday, as we all thought it might be after the Federal Reserve decision, because we do have more central banks on deck this morning. As Anna mentioned, the ECB and the BOJ both making their last rate decisions of the year. So on that note, let's get to our team coverage this morning. We have Bloomberg's Valerie title on the Fed. Maria Tadeo is in Frankfurt. On the ECB and Lizzie BURDEN is covering the Bank of England. Let's start, though, with the backwards look at the Fed, the U.S. Central Bank hiking as expected by 50 basis points. Here's what Chairman Powell had to say about next year. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. So that's that's that's the test I would articulate. And you're correct. There are not rate cuts in in the LCP for 2023. So let's get over to Valerie Title, our markets reporter, to unpack Paul's comments and maybe not just Paul's comments, Valerie, but the way the market reacted to that. Yeah, Kelly, clearly I think the market expecting some kind of nod to Tuesday CPI data and we really didn't get that. The 2023 dot, which is most of us view as the terminal rate was above 5 percent at five point one. Some people thought after Tuesday maybe that could be four point eight. Maybe it could be some five. And he repeated this word that ongoing rate increases are likely appropriate to me. And I think most market participants, that means a pause in marches is a little bit off the table for now. And again, he reiterated substantially more evidence of lower inflation is needed after this opening statement. Attention quickly went to the the economic projections were they merely have their growth projection for twenty twenty three point five percent of real GDP and the unemployment rate for 2023 also ticked up four point six percent. That's what they're projecting. We know that unemployment at the moment is running at a 50 year low in the US at three point seven percent. Powell is clearly trying to communicate that we need some slack in the labor market. And why is that? He repeated again, core services, inflation. The biggest input into that is wages. And with wage growth running at 5 percent, that does not equal core PCG going back to their 2 percent target. He did in the press conference on a bit more of a dove ish note. He he was he basically repeated some things like we are close to being sufficiently restrictive and that the size of the February hike is going to depend on the data. He's going to leave it a bit open that we might see another step down in 20, another step down to 25 basis points in February. But that really depends on the next CPI print, which we get on January 14. OK. Seems a long way off, doesn't it, Valerie Time? Thank you very much. Well, not much in it for the doves then when it comes to the Fed meeting, as Balawi was setting out that, what lies ahead then from these European central banks? Let's get to Ben IBEX, Europe correspondent, Maria Tadeo, who is in Frankfurt for us. Maria, the Fed went for 50 basis points. The expectation is that the ECB does the same, even if the story around that is a little different. Yes, Anna. And allow me some time, because there is a lot to go through today here in this meeting in Frankfurt on the rate hike. Yes. The mood is his inclination towards 50 basis points today to be announced by Madame Like out. Overall, that would take the deposit rate to 2 percent. And you're looking at two hundred and fifty basis points total up on the year, the fastest on record for the European Central Bank. If that is announced and confirmed, then on top of that we will get an upgrade and updated projections on the GDP front. Remember, there's this perennial question of will there be a recession or not? And what type of recession? And then, of course, the inflation projections. That is the key to me. What is the outlook over the medium term and when does inflation peak in the eyes of the European Central Bank? And of course, when it comes to the press conference, all eyes on Kutty, you remember she had promised she would lay out, quote, the principles of Kutty, but that means a lot. But it can also mean very little will depend on the kind of detail that she wants to provide to markets. Of course, they want to know the format and the timing. But again, there's a lot of question marks around whether Christine Lagarde will want to go into specifics or actually give herself some wiggle room here, considering. By the way, the amount of uncertainty is still to play going into 2023. OK. Katie, and to the extent of the slowdown in European focus then at the ECB, Maria Tadeo reporting there from Frankfurt, less paper from the ECB onto the Bank of England story. And the BBC is also expected to slow the pace of interest rates today. Another case of stepping down from 75 to 50 beanbags. Banks UK correspondent Lizzie Borden has the details for us. Lizzie, investors and economists are expecting another 50 basis points hike. Something is catching amongst these global central banks. What else are we looking out for today? Well, under as you hinted, what I think is going to be really interesting today is the vote split, because for the first time in the bank's independent history, we might get a four way split. At least that's what Nomura, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America have all said could happen, something between 75, 50, 25 and no hike at all. And that's because on the one hand, you've still got inflation in double digits, proving stubbornly, persistently high. But on the other hand, you've got doves on the committee who are very worried about a big hike taking effect in the heart of a recession. So some would call it chaos. Others would say, thankfully, there isn't group think the Bank of England. The other thing that I'm looking out for today is the guidance, because remember, at the last meeting, the bank pushed bluntly against the market curve, the future path for rates. And if it doesn't do that today, it doesn't even talk about the market curve. The markets might interpret it as an endorsement, but the bank has said it doesn't want to provide a running commentary. That was a run off, a one off. So this is going to be a case of threading the needle, but they don't call it Threadneedle Street for nothing. All right. Lizzie Borden, thank you so much. Looking forward to your coverage on the Bank of England throughout the day. Meanwhile, another story we have our eye on this morning, central banks. Elon Musk has sold another block of Tesla shares worth almost three point six billion dollars. And FCC filings shows the maker CEO unloaded at least 22 million shares. It's said to put further downward pressure on Tesla's stock, which has plunged fifty five percent this year. Craig Barrett at Bloomberg Global Autos editor is joining us now with more. So, Craig, of course, this is not the first big unloading of Tesla stock we've seen Elon Musk execute this year. SALES are now, what, close to the 40 billion dollar mark? What's behind this latest one? That's right. It's really going to be interesting to see whether Musk, we know that he sort of lives online, lives on Twitter, the company that he just acquired in the last six weeks or so, whether he starts to address where exactly this money is going to go, as you mentioned, quite a bit of money that he's cash in here, almost 40 billion since late last year. Obviously lately, the concern here is just how much of this is, you know, going to Twitter and how exactly he's going to put it to use. Does he tried to take out some of the high interest debt that he layered on to the company to to acquire it? That obviously is a burden that is going to be really difficult for Twitter to handle, given the challenges that it's having with advertisers and the problems that he's having trying to kind of plug that hole with subscription revenue. Obviously had to pull back on Twitter, blew for a while after these sort of imposter accounts sort of undercut his efforts to to start charging people for various verification. So whether or not he sort of weighs in, he's he's assured people several times now that he's done selling. And so I think, you know, there may be some reluctance to sort of take him at his word going forward, given given the several times he's sold since then. Right. Yeah. Happened a few times. Good morning to you, Craig. So thinking about the broader auto sector. We've got auto sales data out from Europe this morning. We've heard from VW in that context. And the Volkswagen CFO actually speaking to Bloomberg TV on anklet sees a rocky road ahead for the industry. He was speaking to us earlier. Let's listen to what he had to say. 2023 23 might be even more challenging than 2022. We see the economy weakening, we see interest rates going up. We see inflation and the increased competition. So it will be more difficult to pass on some of the headwinds in terms of prices. We have to increase our work on the cost side, work on fixed costs, work and on on brain activity in order to compensate for some of these effects. The CFO of the German car company VW there and Craig, this is really interesting, isn't it, as we go from 22 into 2023, his European carmakers saying actually the challenges next year are going to get bigger. And we saw this sort of across the European story with those car production numbers that we got this morning. Yes, order books are full right now, but there's a lot of nervousness about inflation. Absolutely. And, you know, there's we're going gonna go very quickly from problems with supply to perhaps problem with problems with demand where, you know, there is an awful lot of purchases that presumably are sort of, you know, kind of leftover from the fact that companies like Volkswagen have not been able to make enough cars to keep up with demand. But the problem is not just how much longer that is going to last because of higher interest rates, because of consumer confidence waning, because of here in Europe, the energy crisis. And that's something that even, you know, to go back to Tesla, you've heard even Elon Musk talk about, you know, those challenges along with the issues in China. And so, you know, this is a case of an industry that, you know, very much has had a problem of not being able to make enough to perhaps now, you know, once they finally can make enough because of the chip shortage easing. Now, the on the other side of that, they may have problems with the consumer. Yeah, really interesting to watch the demand story because, yes, there's the cyclicality and that's what we're talking about here. There's also the structural shift towards DVD, which no doubt will be at some to some degree supportive. Craig, thank you very much. Bloomberg Daybreak today to talk about the costs exit. Now, coming up on the program, we'll pivot back to the central banking story. We'll get response to the Fed. Daniel Martino Booth joins us, Quill Intelligence CEO and chief strategist. A great voice to have post fed. What does she make of the market moves and the extent to which the market might be fighting the Fed? Is that wise and life in the form of the Americas Forum of the Americas in Paris. We will be hearing from the O.G. chairman. That is young Tom Keene Clemens. There is a lot going on in the European energy space right now. So a good conversation to bring you. Plus on the ECB and the Bank of England. Jose Dent joins us, managing economist at the Center for Economics and Business Research, the CBI. She'll give us the European perspective on rate hikes. This is pulling back. This forecast now is for GDP to be lowered to zero point five for next year, if anything, eight point five percent is probably overly optimistic. It is quite a hawkish tone from the Fed, more hawkish than the markets had been expecting. What that tells you is he's not forecasting recession, but this is closer. Recession says if they ever get. They have to slow the economy sufficiently to generate enough slack in the labor market. So wage trends come down to be consistent with 2 percent inflation. We've had a kind of a back and forth that is a little bit of a bait. You know, whether we've seen the bottom in equity market, I think the jury is still out. And I think a more cautious stance is is still warranted. The key components are still quite sticky and that would suggest more tightening is needed. Now with some of our guests here on Bloomberg Television reacting to the Fed's decision to hike 50 basis points. And Chairman Powell remarks. Joining us now for her reaction is Danielle Demartini, both Quill intelligence CEO and chief strategist. Danielle, great to see you again. You were also here after the last Fed meeting and press conference, and you told us that Fed that Fed Chairman Powell was like a one man dot plot of the podium that day. We now have a dot plot and it reflects maybe a bit more consensus on the FOMC. They all seem to be sending the same message. Is the market receiving it properly? I think so. And I think that what really spooked the markets yesterday was the consistency. In fact, here Paul was asked specifically, were those dot plots turned in on Friday at close of business because Friday closed businesses typically when they have to be submitted, however, they can be altered up to the the night of the first day of the meeting, as in Tuesday night after the CPI print came out and they still held. And I think that that was really what got the markets as well as the fact that as far out as the dot plot went, you saw a terminal out of two and a half percent. In other words, we're going to maybe ever visit the zero bound again. And you talk about the questions that Chairman Pound received at the press conference. The very first one was about financial conditions that have gotten easier. He didn't push back as aggressively as some thought he might have been able to. Was that a mistake? No, I really don't think so. I kind of felt watching those first few questions that the reporters were trying to beat him and see if they couldn't get the angry Jay Powell to come out. And I think that in the end, what what was even a little bit more disturbing was how calm and cool and collected he was in maintaining his narrative. And it seems like, you know, we don't need to concentrate as much on the size of the rate hikes going forward as much as the fact that we're going to keep them there for a long time. The implicit message there is that we're going to keep shrinking that balance sheet. Month after month after month, that is a form of tightening. Right. Yeah. That's really interesting, isn't it? The role that Kuti could play as weak as we get towards the end of the hiking cycle, but then also during a pause and then what happens to it as we cause he said something interesting, though. You talked about how we are not going back to the zero bound ever again, or at least maybe it's starting to look that way. And we had quite a few conversations this week with investors and analysts and economists really rethinking their medium term inflation expectations for a host of reasons to do with sustainability had to do with them and what that does to commodity prices, of course, to do with geopolitics and other things. Aging, for example. So where do you fall into in on that, where we use the medium term outlook for inflation? So I think I think that there is going to be a higher sustained level. The one aspect you didn't mention and you mentioned a lot of great ones is reassuring. And you know, if you look at company conference calls, there has been quite a bit of a blanket discussion of bringing manufacturing back on shore. I don't think that this is a phenomenal that's unique to the United States. But there's something implicit in not looking for the least expensive labor around the world to make things. And that implies that you're going to have a higher level of inflation than you would otherwise. And so what does that do to rates since Danielle, what kind of level of rates do we set? Laughs If that's even possible as we go through 2023 and into 24? Well, what was fascinating was that they actually had their core P.C. forecast coming in below where they saw the Fed funds rate at the end of twenty. That's not really how the world works. You're not supposed to have short term borrowing costs above where you perceive inflation as falling, too. I'm actually not of the opinion, though, that there's as much slack in the labor market as what is being advertised. Covid. We're talking just before we came on the air about this, about a Web site that tracks all the closures of companies in the United States for the month of December. We've already surpassed that of the month of November and the month of October. So there is indeed damage being wreaked with this lag effect that I think is coming in more quickly than the long and variable 18 to 24 months that we've grown accustomed to. I think that the magnitude of these rate hikes, 425 basis points since since March. I think that that tells us that the lags are going to be shorter. That context is so important considering where we were just nine months ago, how far we have come. This is the fastest since 1981. So if we're moving that fast, technically when you move faster, in theory, you can break things easier. I mean, where is the soft landing argument now? I don't know. So another one of your guests was saying this is about as close as we possibly get to the Fed acknowledging recession. I mean, o point five percent is a rounding error. The National Bureau of Economic Research that scores recessions, in fact, you know, more about 40 billion dollars away, give or take from the NBER, saying that recession started in January of twenty two in a twenty three trillion dollar economy. So we could actually already be there. And you know what? The Fed's full of economists and they know this. So they're aware of the policy that's being undertaken despite what's happening. Jay Powell stood at the podium yesterday and he said we know that housing prices are going to come down next year. We're going to keep going any ways they're going to tolerate that pain, or at least so they say, well, they can do on that. Daniel Demartini, both of equal intelligence. Great to see you, as always. Likewise. Happy holidays. And same to you. All right. Now, let's keep you up to date with other news from around the world to watch with the first word. Executives at failed crypto exchange at RTX use a mysterious accountant to help hide ballooning debts of its sister trading firm, Altimeter Research. That's according to internal documents reviewed by Bloomberg News. The account for the name of RTX is engineering director in China. Economic activity weakens last month before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Retail sales and home sales declined, while industrial output and investment slowed sharply. Meanwhile, unemployment rose, notably for the country's most valuable workers. Disruptions are likely to grow as Covid infections surge in Peru. Violent protests have led the government to declare a state of emergency and suspend basic rights for 30 days. New President Dina BOVESPA is trying to establish her authority and restore order. At least seven people have died in clashes involving demonstrators demanding the release of former president Pieter Castillo. He was arrested after trying to dissolve Congress. And Black Rock is one of the targets as Florida escalates its war against asset managers that offer environmental, social and governance Mint's investments. The state's chief financial officer says more state money will be pulled from BlackRock, saying that CEO Larry Fink, quote, really did it to himself and Anna. This has been so interesting to watch a ball as there was such a push toward ESG investments. And now you're seeing some real political pushback against that. Yeah, and I feel really interesting to see that Goldman Sachs we today talking about the the way that they think that commodities are going to be higher in price next year by more than 40 percent, partly because of a lack of investment. And it's some of that ESG impulse that's led to a lack of investments in the SEC's say in the views of some HSBC just announcing this morning that they are no longer going to fund any new oil and gas exploration sites, which is an interesting one from such a large bank globally. Coming up on this program, we'll continue. The theme of energy, in fact, will be life in the form and Forum of the Americas in Paris. Oh, jeez. Chanin will join us that conversation about the European energy space. This is back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. Here's what he needs to know. Fed chair Jerome Powell sees interest rates being higher for longer, but investors see the outlook for next year a little differently. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank are out with their own right decisions today. Both are likely to slow the pace of rate hikes. And Elan Mosque unloads Tesla stock for the fourth time this year. He sells another three point six billion dollars worth of shares. I'm Anna Edwards in London with Katie Lines in New York. Matt Miller is off today and it seems maybe the markets. The way the markets are performing, Cayley suggesting that maybe some people had slightly more dovish expectations of the Fed than than actually materialized yesterday. Yeah, I think that's right, Anna. Overall, we'd heard people saying that the the statement and the press conference were screaming hawkishness. Yet the market yesterday at least seemed to cling to any individual, perhaps perceived dovish thing that they could with stocks closing off of session lows yesterday after hearing from Chairman Powell. What's interesting, though, is that losses are accelerating as the future in session grows over, grows older. This morning, after right now, S & P 500 futures down about one point one percent. So maybe that hawkishness really is sinking in and after yields move slightly lower yesterday, now we're heading back up the two year yield up about three and a half basis points at the moment for twenty four. Forty six is where we trade. What the dollar is gaining strength against all G10 currencies. The Bloomberg dollar index stronger by about six tenths of one percent and crude essentially flat on the day. Seventy seven dollars a barrel where we trade at the moment. As for some individual stocks to watch. Anna, you mentioned this. Another Tesla's share sale from Elon Musk on this one worth about three point six billion dollars. His total share sales over the last twelve months now approaching 40 billion dollars. So that is dragging on the stock this morning. It's down about 2.8 percent. And remember, already it is down 55 percent on the year. Is that mostly concerned about you on Musk's acquisition of Twitter and distractions from that? Is that actually having to do with fundamentals of the company and weakness in demand in China? Maybe both. At the same time, you're seeing other weakness in tech stocks as well. Apple down about one point three percent and in video is down two and a half percent in addition to the broader drag on large cap technology we're seeing today. It also was initiated with coverage at HSBC with a reduced rating. The analysts there citing weak demand in the chip space. And then is also analysts action weighing on Western Digital today. It was downgraded at Goldman Sachs. So that stock down four and a half percent before the bell. OK. A lot to focus on in the premarket movers. This is the European story right now. It looks weak as I buy one point two percent on the stock's euro, 600. You mentioned weakness in tech stocks, weakness almost across the board, it seems, for European equity markets. We have a lot of central banks in focus today. Let's start with the one we've heard from already. The Swiss National Bank coming through with a 50 basis point hike as expected, up to one point one percent on their rates. We see weakness in the currency, but is that more to do with dollar strength? Because dollar strength seems to be a theme across the board. We have the dollar stronger against the pound, the pound down seven tenths of a percent on the day we heard from the Bank of England. Will we get a four way split there in terms of that decision? And we'll also hear from the ECB with the euro down six tenths of 1 percent against the U.S. dollar, a focus that Caylee very much on quantitative tightening and whether we get any further details around that story. But broadly expecting a follow on from the Fed, 50 basis points from both of these central banks. OK. Anna? Well, clearly, central banks are a big focus today. But there also is another event, event ongoing in Paris where major international shareholders are gathering at the Forum of the Americas. So let's get over to their now. Bloomberg's Dani Burger is there and she is joined with the chairman of Energy, Danny. Kelly, thank you so much. That's right. Chairman of Energy. With me now is John P. Clem, a Jew. Thank you so much for joining. It's great to see you. And a very cold Paris. I know. I've been complaining about it all morning to you, but this is part of the conversation, right? It is finally cold here in Europe. It's been mild. We avoided perhaps the worst of an energy crisis. The IEA, Fatih Birol, says the worst is yet to come. Europe risks being complacent. Is he right? Does Europe risk being complacent? I think we always risk to be complacent. And I think he's going to hear a voice like that to be a hundred seniors. Speak up for you guys. Challenges. Challenges are yet to come. I think what is happening this week is very good news because we had a pretty severe cold spell in the northern part of France and parts of Europe, and we've been able to without any issue. Yes, infrastructure is working very well. We have a gas flowing in a very optimal way to make sure the consumers when we see what they expect on the electricity side. Well, we have a bit of a challenge in France, you know, due to the situation with nuclear power. That's we've been able to feed customers. And there was no disruption. So we've been revived this week. Yes. And I think it's a good sign for the rest of the winter. What needs to happen to make sure the rest of the winter and winter. Twenty three can continue to be different. Electricity and gas on electricity, which we need just to make sure that EDF, the French, the friendship utility, will be able to bring the majority of its nuclear plants online. We have a plan to go back to the back to a normal level of operation, the Suez Canal, some yesterday that he was optimistic that we would be able to achieve our own gas side. We are seeing a significant reduction in consumption, 10 percent more or less a bit more in some countries. That's good news. It shows that people are listening to the messages regarding the need for energy conservation. We need to see LNG continuing to flow. And that's we've been able to organize our access to gas unless you want to offset an energy specifically in terms of being able to reorganize that. Have you been able? I know you've had some contracts with U.S. suppliers, for example. Have you been able to completely replace the Russian suppliers? We have complete attention. If you take the energy situation, we have completely replace Russian gas. Thanks to more gas coming from Norway, more gas coming from the U.S. and a few other countries helping us rebalance our contact. But is that sustainable, especially as China starts to come back on the map? I mean, this is a competitive market for energy. I think we are pretty confident when I look at the commitment we have with our customers and the way we are able to manage our contracts. I think we'll be able to go for next winter. But the challenges for Europe as a whole. Once again, we have a situation which gives us today view that we will be able to go for next winter, despite the fact that we won't be any more bullish on gas over a very limited flew if we shouldn't get. Now we need to make sure we continue to save energy when we need to make sure we continue to access that energy. If China was to pick China's economic activity, was to pick up, it would be a point of attention. But even in the past few days after the announcement that there could be the restriction would be lifted. We have not seen any tension on the energy markets so far. So good in terms of access to energy. The big challenge for Europe, as you know, the prices. Yes, that's the other piece of the puzzle, the price cap to be, which 300 kilometers from us, Brussels unable to solve that still can't reach an agreement. The initial drafts, of course, have the price caps so high that it likely won't be triggered, triggered, which Germany, of course, likes. Other countries disagree. What do you think the solution should be? We've been advocating for gas cap at energy and we've been advocating because we've seen extreme prices in gas prices in Europe. I've been between 10 and 20 euros per megawatt hour for a decade. We've seen prices. ISE ISE. ISE 300. You hope I may get the weather at the end of August. This was not to the fact that it was a competition between Asia Europe to access to gas. It was a huge risk premium which has no reason to be fail. So our view is that price caps would avoid these types of situation. Obviously they need to be and have a mechanism to ensure that we would be able to import the LNG that we need. Are you optimistic that this solution will appeal to that? I used to be an optimistic person in this case. I think the debate would be very complex and I'm not sure that we'll end up with something which at the end of the day would have an impact. Are you worried about European unity in general as these debates go on? I think on view, what we've seen in Vienna that you feel is not only showing. We've seen the beginning of a fragmentation of the European landscape of her decision, which was taken about the way electricity producers should be taxed, which was a very weak position from both sides, saying this is the system I suggest with each country can adjust it. So we have very different situation in countries where energy operates. France, Belgium, Italy, each. Countries seems to try to design its food scheme. It's not good. And I hope that the next discussion on the electricity market design will continue to make sure that we have a European system. But we Europeans don't if we don't know what happened. European systems on the hippo are full. If we are able to go through this week with both major issues in France is because we have to import electricity at the same time we are exporting gas to Germany. So the European unity is very key element to make sure that we can all give it a go through this energy crisis. And if if we are not able to continue this work, there will be some optimism that we will be in a sub optimal system. And this would create issues regarding security of supply and probably will lead to higher prices. For part of the issue for Europe is that just the economy is built off of cheap energy sources, which is Russia. I mean, can industry can it stay competitive without Russian energy, without that cheap source? It's very challenging midterm. The solution is very simple. Let's move massively to worlds of renewable energy. That's clearly the direction of Covid for you with nuclear. In countries like France, where nuclear enjoyed political support short term, there's a need for a number of adjustment and it's where we make sure that prices stay reasonable. There will always be much higher energy in the US and elsewhere. We would need the EU to react and act as a as a European as you're showing Europe and leadership. And it's sunny. Yeah, well, we are probably lacking a bit of this leadership. Well, speaking of the US, of course the US enacted the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of this drew the ire of Europe because it does give subsidies to green manufactures in Europe, perhaps preferring those over Europe. What should Europe's answer be to that? First, it would be a united Europe and until it can be country by country. Second, we have to realize what's happening in the US. U.S. is creating in a number of areas great opportunities for people to invest. Europe is still very much in a regulation. Let's leave regulation mode. We need to incentivize industries to continue to produce and develop innovation in Europe. And that's a big challenge. But we need to face again together. All right. Jump here. Thank you so much for joining. Fully appreciate your time. And Anna, with that, I'll throw it back to you. John, PR climate, you there? The chair of Energy. Energy. It might be ECB day, but it is below freezing in Paris. Energy certainly top of mind. Danny, thank you very much, braving the cold for us in Paris. Well, if it's any consolation, it's pretty cold here in London where you where you normally reside. DANNY So thank you. Dani Burger They're on the road in Paris. DANNY We'll have more interviews from the Forum of the Americas, including the CEOs of Societe Generale and Man Group. So look out for those over coming days. Coming up on this program, we will get back to the central bank narratives that Danny was just referencing it. He didn't joins us. Managing economists at the Center for Economics and Business Research, the CBI here in the UK. But talking about the Bank of England and the ECB, what to expect from those hikes. This is link back. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room. Coming up later today, an interview with Bridgewater Co CIO Greg Jensen. That's at 10:00 a.m. in New York, 3:00 p.m. in London. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Early Edition. You're looking live at the principal room. Coming up later today, an interview with Bridgewater Co CIO Greg Jensen. That's at 10:00 a.m. in New York, 3:00 p.m. in London. So we are in line with consensus expectations that overrule them will be a 50 basis point rise from the Bank of England today, but is really tricky. Paul now reports that policymakers have followed between trying to control this very fine nation. We have a ten point seven percent in November in the U.K., but then also the fact that we're probably in a recession right now after nought point two percent contraction in Q3 and we're forecasting three more quarters of contraction over the coming quarters into the first half of next year. And so while raising interest rates will help control inflation and hopefully bring down some spending, reduce demand and therefore bring down the rates of inflation. Policymakers do fear the recessionary impacts all DAX. While there is already expected to be a recession, they could deepen it with too much upon us. Eat some my great day for a 75 basis point rise. Some might make for a small device, and it's really to do with those based preferences in terms of should we try to reduce inflation or should we try to limit the size of the recession. So those are the key questions that thinking about. Yes. And how concerned are you about the exposure of UK households to higher interest rates and mortgage costs? Because at the stability review that we got from the Bank of England earlier on this week reference, this gave us some size and scope around the number of households. The percentage of the population even that will be exposed to these higher rates in their mortgage costs in the in the few years ahead. Exactly. So in the UK, it's pretty standard to have around a two year fix on your mortgage. But then with interest rates expected to remain high for a considerable period over the coming year or two. The majority of households who are currently on a fixed rate mortgage will come off that is in the coming years. And then we'll have to remortgage or will face a high variable rate on their interest rate when their mortgage and of course, housing costs. So one of the biggest costs that anyone pays for in their lifetime would be at rental gauge those going up. And this is one of the biggest factors that's going to drive the cost of living prices over the next year. Of course, we're seeing food prices rise. Energy prices rise with native being placing considerable impacts on households. But as more and more households come off that fixed rate mortgage and facing higher mortgage costs, this will have impacts on the housing market. A massive impact on the amount people can afford. They might have to cut back in other areas in order to afford their mortgage. So this is a significant impact that's driving this recession. The fact that if people have to spend all that money on that high mortgage, then they won't be able to spend in other areas. So it's a big cause of concern and a big factor is it's going to be driving this recession. Well, Josie, you mentioned so many factors that are putting pressure on households in the UK, including energy. And I'm wondering, Ed Dani Burger was just talking about this with the chairman of on the re-opening of China, which in theory is going to drive more demand for energy and make that even more competitive. How much upside risk to inflation does that pose, not just in the UK, but in Europe as well? Yeah, I would say so in the UK households in terms of the energy bills that they pay for 15 gas is somewhat protected by the energy price guarantee scheme. But of course, you know, there are still so many questions you face in terms of prices at the pump, which have been falling recently and cools this slightly lower inflation that we saw in November. But at some point, the energy price guarantee scheme is going to end and people will face higher pressures at the pump. And so with more demand from China, that higher demand equals higher prices on you and volcanoes that could increase and increase the price of energy and have big impacts both in terms of consumers who who are facing across Europe, that the impacts of higher energy prices on their household bills, because for the UK government in terms of guaranteeing prices when when they're rising and say knock on impacts on UK DAX industry, have a big impact on in terms of, you know, they are incredibly energy intensive businesses. When you look at construction and manufacturing, business is right. And so it might drive more inflation because businesses will have to pass on those higher costs to consumers. So there is considerable upside risk. We are actually we are from possibly inflation to slide across the eurozone in the UK next year. But it could slow it as we can raise. If energy prices remain high because they are one of the biggest rules is to drive inflation. OK. So, Josie, let zero in on Europe and more specifically, the ECB, the other central bank that has to make a decision today, a 50 basis points is baked in. Maybe more of the question surrounds Kutty. What is your expectation there? So, yeah, she is you mentioned that we are expecting a 50 basis point rise in the ECB has similar problems to the Bank of England in terms of worry about a recession before posting just North Point one percent GDP growth for the eurozone as a whole next year. And you know, whether or not they have to tighten in terms of duty is alongside this this basis point hike in around 40, 50 basis points. So it's the main interest rates. You know, as we try to get a hold on inflation, it's a big question, because inflation in the eurozone is slow in November, but it's still at 10 percent, which is five times the target range across YouTube. And so, you know, the method that they use to get control over when inflation included falls, not just raising interest rates, but also, you know, considering should they start selling the vast quantity of bonds that they've built up over the course of the pandemic to support the economy. Businesses. So we may well start to see more tightening. Josie, thank you. Yes, inflation really varied across the eurozone as well. Some areas in single digits and some up as high as the low 20 percent level. Joseph Dent, thank you very much for joining us from the Center for Economics and Business Research, talking about the Bank of England and the ECB and stay with Bloomberg for full coverage of both of those central bank decisions. We'll bring you all that you need to know when following the central bank decisions. That is Christine. Look out. And the details of the ECB decision will also, of course, bringing. What is the latest from the Bank of England? This has been. This is Bloomberg Surveillance early edition on Kailey Leinz in New York with Anna Edwards in London, Matt Miller is off today. So let's take a look at what he is missing. What's coming up in the day ahead. We will continue our focus on this massive week for central banks. We're going to get the BSE rate decision at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. 50 basis points is what is expected. The question is, how much disagreement is there among the members of the BNP? Then that's followed up by the ECB decision at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Again, 50 basis points is what is expected. The question is surrounding quantitative tightening. Then we'll get some economic data here in the US as well, including initial jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production data. So as much as we all might want it to be, another year definitely is not over. We have, at the very least, one more big day to get through yet. One more big day to get through intensive day central bank decisions. Interesting on that U.S. industrial production data, though, I think there's an expectation that manufacturing output slows a little bit. But the strength in vehicles and parts. And it takes me back to the source of the program where we're talking about strength in the auto sector. The order book still looking full, but concern about demand. And it's an interesting one, isn't it? What kind of macro signals we're getting from that sector? Are they accurate macro signals? I suppose we're looking for broader macro signals. I do wonder whether we're done after this week, Ali, or whether we still have to pay attention next week. I mean, are we done until. What is it, the jobs report on January 6? Can we can we can we kind of come back then? Yeah, maybe. Although I will say and is going to be here in New York next week. So I do hope we have some stuff to talk about for your visit to the U.S. at the very, very least. That alone will be news worthy. We're all looking forward to that. Very much so. And definitely an interesting day in terms of the macro signals. We're going to get more in the next few hours. And of course, they're going to be taking us through all of that on surveillance. Yeah, absolutely. And really interesting to see if we get that four way split in the Bank of England. I mean, that's not the base expectation. I spoke to analyst earlier who say, no, it could still be 7 2. That's the division between those whites voting for that hike and those like to get something different. But we will watch and see how the nine members of the NPC fall into line or don't when it comes to this rate hike that is expected today. More stimulus is ahead. This is pulling back.