'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (12/15/2022)

00:00

This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning. Stocks drop and the dollar strengthens as day. Palin says the Fed is not close to ending its anti inflation campaign of interest rate increases. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Central banks across the Gulf follow the Fed with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain all hiking 50 basis points to support their currency peg. China's economic activity worsened in November before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy and more disruption is likely ahead. As infections surge and send back with free, it languishes in jail facing extradition. The Senate Banking Committee hears more evidence about why the crypto industry needs tighter regulation. Just gone, 8:00 a.m. across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. Stocks snapped a two day winning streak after the Fed spoke. And at the moment, on the equity futures benchmark, we are looking for direction. We're just barely around the flatline here to the upside. Going into the session, there was quite a bit of nervousness among investors. And the reality is that we saw also quite a bit of repricing in the Treasury curve, but we're kind of back where we started pre fed in the US 10 space at 349 19 the front and investors may remain hesitant to extend out on the curve. The dollar a little bit higher here, getting off the six month lows and then Brent crude to short of eighty two dollars a barrel as the IEA comes out with a new note and says prices could surge as sanctions hit Russian supplies. With this rundown, I get you to the story of the moment, and that is around the Fed and what bond traders are currently pricing a DTV go for our clients because the bond traders are dismissing the Fed's hawkish told they're actually betting on 2023 rate cuts. And the way we've decided to call this story is with the Fed fund. Futures here trotting out a peak of five point one percent and then it begins to tick lower as soon as June 2023. Now, the M Life survey has been done post fed and they only see a rate cut at least six months after the last Fed rate hike, which suggests a quicker deterioration of conditions in 2023. That is not priced into the US bonds. Quick note on the other central bank decision that is in the pipeline in Europe, it is the ECB now going into this. The expectation, the consensus is that we are going to get a 50 basis point move. The real contentious debate is going to be around an announcement potentially around quantitative easing the or the quantitative tightening. Bloomberg Intelligence expects the Governing Council to announce that its holdings of bonds will begin to decline in the first quarter of 2023. And as we go into day, we've kind of found a bit of a home in the 1 0 6 handle. At the moment, we are up 1 per cent over the course of five days in the euro dollar tree. I want to get to the markets in Asia. Yvonne Man joins us as always from our Hong Kong studio. Yvonne, what's driving the market over there this morning? Well, Yousef, you mentioned five point one percent, that median forecast for the dots I that it was higher than what the market was anticipating. So you are seeing much more downside when it comes to Asian risk. Assets are concerned here. You mentioned with the bond market, did this disparity there, with this divergence between where the bond market things and what the Fed says is what you're gonna basically see cross asset volatility until you see a little bit more of the meeting in the middle here between what the markets are pricing in and what the Fed actually does. So nonetheless, there we are seeing here at lower when it comes to stocks. Hang Seng is was really dragging at lower or lower, about 1 percent here today. HK may mind you also following what the Fed did with a 50 basis point hike this morning as well. We're watching bonds very closely. We actually are seeing yields pick up quite a bit in Asia. New Zealand is certainly one thing that we're watching out for. GDP growth came in twice as large as expected here, seasonally adjusted quarter on quarter 2 percent. That just basically solidifies at the RBA. That is not done when it comes to tightening. So we see 14 move higher on your New Zealand tenure at 428 here this morning. Dollar is substantially stronger too against most affects if you take a look at how the high, but that's really leading the weakness across Asia. EMI here today we are weaker by about seven tenths of one percent. To add onto the bad news, you got to look at the China data, as you mentioned, Yousef as well. This was a mess all across the board. Perhaps the biggest disappointments was industrial output two point two percent and retail sales we knew was a bit negative, but we're at close to 6 percent declines when it comes to retail sales. Just goes to show why we're seeing such a quick reversal when it comes to the relaxation of Covid 0. The economy is still on some shaky grounds there. Back in November, another data wakeup call. Yvonne, thank you for those highlights. That's Yvonne Man there. So to our top story, the Fed chair, Tim Pallas, says the central bank still has a lot of work to. Do when it comes to finding inflation, signalling that borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. So that's that's that's the test I would articulate. And you're correct, there are not rate cuts in in the SGP for 2023. Global Economic Policy Editor Kathleen Hays joins us from New York to discuss some of the nuances. Kathleen, if we were to take a measuring tape on the hawkishness of this Fed overnight, what would you argue to place? Well, I would say it's a pretty substantial amount of hawkishness. I don't see hardly anything dovish in. Chair Powell saying that inflation is too high. In fact, it looks like it's going to be higher this year than they thought it would be. And they're going to have to raise rates more than they thought they would. And if inflation doesn't start coming down, maybe even higher than that, the dots very telling. This comes from their summary of economic projections where they look at inflation, employment and GDP to get a sense of where they think rates are going to go to support those forecast, their individual forecasts. They're not an average. And that second line in from the left hand side of your screen shows that 17 of the 19 FOMC members are all on board with 5.1 percent potentially for the terminal rate this year. It had been down around four point seventy five. It's a bit more than the markets where the markets knew this could happen. But that's not what they were betting on. So. And Jay Powell stressed this 17 of 19 more than once. I think it's interesting when you go up to next year, 2023, you see a very wide dispersion of dots. There are some that see the dots hardly coming down at all. The rate hikes, how high they're going to go. And some seeing them going down quite sharply. There's a division. In fact, most FOMC members seem to be more on board with flat to maybe a little bit higher GDP this year, less than they thought before. But there are some that actually see recession. And they did have to move their inflation forecast for next year from three point one to three point five. So the unemployment rate, they think, is going to go higher above 4 percent. So they are signaling right now that they're willing to set to to accept they may have to cut. It will cause a recession. There's no other way to put it. And in order to get inflation down again. In fact, one very interesting thing that he said, he was asked about financial conditions in the past. They've softened. And it is this show is just because the Fed trying to offset that by being hawkish. And Jay Powell said, look, you know, ultimately, we are going to do it. We're going to do I'm paraphrasing and the market is going to have to accept that. So there's a there's a yo yo said we we all know markets could be right. Maybe things are going to slow down. Inflation is going to fall quickly. But right now, the Fed is bracing for the possibility that it doesn't by being ready to hike rates more even than it's signaled now. Cathy, thank you very much for the thoughtful analysis. That's Kathleen Hays in New York with a first take on to get a second take and get out to Frank. Ben Zimmer. He's the head of Asia Equity Strategy at Societe Generale. Frank, I'm got to pull in this tweet from Mohamed El-Erian in the last few hours that really goes to underscore something I talked about at the top of the show, a discrepancy. And this is about so much for credible forward policy guidance from the Fed, despite what the Fed published in what charity Polo reiterated at his press conference. Markets are not buying a peak rate of five point one percent at the end of next year, at least not yet. Instead, they are pricing in around four point four percent. What conclusion do you draw from that? Yeah. So what we can what we can see on yesterday's FOMC is that we have, as you say, is this a disconnect between the Fed projections that there will be no cut next year? And what the market is pricing is that as soon as next year, we are going to see some some some sort, some cut under under the things that we need to take into account things. Whether the Fed will stop at 2 to 5 5.1 or whether we have a risk to go higher for for longer. And actually our take is we are not going to see any cut to next year. And we could see the first one happening in 2024. And in any case, it is. It is confronting scenes of folks up to from a global asset point of view. We should remain cautious on global equity and to remain on some long US duration. Okay, Frank. So let's talk sequencing, because that's what the market life team is asking as well at the next Fed rate decision. Are we going to get 25 basis points or are we going to get 50 basis points? And how is that going to affect equities, bonds and currency? Why is that? That's that's that's very uncertain. There was no. Really any signal on whether it's going to be 25 or 50, so we think that too, we would have that 50, 50 and 50 year on till until May next year, Zeus. We think that too. We are going to see the equity market downgraded. Taking into account that the earnings are going to be to to be to be weaker than that than the expectation and especially in the first half of the year until we are bracing for disappointment in the equity market and especially in the more expensive part of the year of the equity market. On the on the NASDAQ. And while we we've seen the lower part of the of the curves of tenure probably declining a little bit quicker than we thought. But we believe that to we still have the peak in the first quarter of the year, in the fourth quarter of this year. It has been has been reached. Frank, you talk about caution around stocks tonight. We'll get to the Asian part in a moment. But on the other side of things, what do you need to see first before you tell clients, hey, get into that trade, get into the Nasdaq and the S & P 500? Well, we need to see a more attractive valuation. And we are not seeing it as a our own model of of a risk premium on the NASDAQ showing that we are not even back to the long term average. So that means that even after the 30 percent decline in the share price, we are still into overvalued territory. So while we'd like to see is higher, some some expansion is a risk premium to make the expected return in the future, expecting to return a little bit more attractive and forces we need to see as a share price declining for us. All right, Frank, hold on to that thought. We still have quite bit of ground to cover. That's Frank. Ben Zimmer, he stays with DAYBREAK, please. But first, let's get you the first word headlines from around the world. Edward Wong has the call later. Thank you, sir. Elon Musk has sold another block of Tesla shares worth at least three point five billion dollars. And S.E.C. filing shows this got the CEO unloaded at least 22 million shares. They said to put further downward pressure on the Tesla stock, which has plunged 55 percent this year. The company closed on Wednesday. Below a half trillion dollar valuation for the first time since November 2020. The International Energy Agency says oil prices could rally next year. A sanctions squeeze, Russian supplies and demand beats early expectations. Dai says Russian output is poised to plunge 14 percent by the end of the first quarter. The agency also sees higher oil demand from India's growth and China's reopening, with consumption growing by one point seven million barrels a day next year. Bahamian officials are at odds with US based bankruptcy lawyers over the remains of some Bagman Freed's crypto empire. The American legal team has refused to give liquidators appointed by Bahamian court access to FTSE computer systems to claim securities regulators in the Bahamas cannot be trusted. The site has previously argued they should be leading the hunt for RTX assets to repay creditors. And France will defend DAX title against Argentina in the final football's World Cup. After a hard fought two nil victory over Morocco in Qatar. The world champions ended a North African nations historic run as the first team from the continent and the first Arab country to make the semi-finals. The French must now overcome the unhealthy messes Argentina on Sunday to become the only side to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. Global news 24 hours a day on I don't Bloomberg Quicktake pop by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Agent Wong, this is Bloomberg Yousef VIX. Hey, you've got a huge final lined up for the World Cup. Argentina. France can't wait. In the meantime, first up, we're going to discuss the implications of higher rates and lower oil prices on Middle East markets. It's going to be with telomeres Hang Seng in monarch. But next, China's economic activity fell in November and more disruption may be on the way thanks to the rapid shift from Covid 0. We'll explore Chinese markets as well, next. This is Bloomberg. China's economic activity worsened in November. Before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Retail sales that start there occurs a contract at five point nine per cent year on year. While industrial output growth slowed to two point two percent, more disruption is likely ahead as infections surge. Meanwhile, the epic rebound in Chinese stocks is starting to fade. The soaring more than 8 per cent on November 11th and daily gains in a gauge of China listed stocks in Hong Kong have been lower than the previous ones. Even with incremental news on reopening, Frank Zimmer, any head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale, is still with the program. So do you double down here? Despite some of the pain and the economic data and the volatility in the price action on the index? Well, first of all, on the on the economic data, it's going from a from bad to worse than the ISE. This is not is not three as the price on it. So it's likely is up to. We will continue to have about the first quarter. I think what I am interested in now on from from the equity market point of view is what can be as as next to a leg up does a rally that we have that we have seen Infosys. We need to see the domestic demand and the credit demand growth to reaccelerate because it has been so far only driven by by infrastructure. So we need to see the housing investment to recover. We need to see the household consumption to recover. That's going to be maybe a story for the second year, for the third quarter of next year. So. So. So I think probably we have something like 80 percent off of the re-opening trade, which is already being priced in. Frank, when you sit down with your team today, how does a model Asia portfolio look like? What would it be constructed on? Well, in both asset allocation pool for you on in the Asia equity pool for you. We have a neutral ISE a view on the Chinese on the Chinese equity. After the after the upturn that we've seen under we we believe that to among the large emerging equity, we will halve Taiwan, Korea, which also are very much of value. When we look purely at the valuation, we will find us to market to outperforming China. So this is one off message that we want to give in 2023. And the reason is not we were talking offers the US equity markets, the valuations, the earnings under looking at those at Asia and especially those to market that are already in a deep profit recession with even the consensus expecting the earnings, some outright decline next year. Why? Because of the down cycle that we see in the semiconductor and we may be two to three quarters ahead of the bottom. So. So quite a few quite a few speed bumps ahead, but opportunity beneath it. Donald Frank, thanks for your input. That's Frank Zimmer. He is head of Asia equity strategist Societe Generale. So have plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is all about what we need to do right now. And we need to stop the money laundering. We need to stop the cheating that's going on in crypto. And that means just getting a set of rules in place. Same kind of transaction, the same kind of risk means that we've got to have the same rules. And it also means we've got to have a cop on the beat who is well enough financed to actually be out there and enforce the rules and making sure these guys are not breaking the law. Many Republicans on this committee think this is just RTX problem. It's a much bigger problem with crypto generally. And so you will you will hear that today from me. You'll hear it from twice. And the two at the least two of the four witnesses. But the regulators, the FCC, especially, we think, has the ability to go after this in a big way. Some powerful commentary there, one being the Democratic Senator, Sherrod Brown, and the other Elizabeth Warren. Speaking before the latest hearings on the FTSE collapse. Whether it increased regulation would have prevented the implosion was at the heart of a Senate Banking Committee hearing yesterday, actually. Bloomberg survive, she goes joins us for more now. So this was quite a protracted session. What were some of the golden nuggets from the statements? Hi. Yeah, it was indeed. And the main takeaways from the hearing was basically stronger and more regulation for the industry, for the crypto industry. That's what the basic summary was. As we as we heard of just a few seconds back or, you know, the Senate Banking Committee chairman's saying that the crypto industry needs to be regulated in the similar lines as banks and other securities laws are governing the other other financial institutions because it's a massive risk for customer protection. So there has been calls from the Senate hearing a study about customer greater customer disclosures, greater customer protection. Also, it's interesting it or it mentioned about the conflicting functions at crypto platform stake should be prevented and stopped because that is again a mix and match of where things can go wrong. What about the broader crypto contagion? Because we understand finances gotten into the forefront of quite a bit of speculation. What is the latest tangible feedback that we've received? It is indeed an important question and on everybody's mind, really. You know, by now, this is the world's largest crypto platform, cryptocurrency exchange in the world, and we have seen lumpy outflows from finance in the last one week. No, it has stabilized within within the last few days, but it's still the concern still remain. We have also seen similar outflows, outflows from other exchanges. Oh, yes. The prices do not kind of reflect that on the on the overall mood, but noble sentiment. Investors are nervous as customers are taking away their funds, their assets for self custody, and that is creating some kind of volume impact on exchanges, including finance. So I say thank you for the analysis that's actually gauche in Singapore from an earthquake in crypto. I take you to an earthquake that has hit Taiwan. We understand five point nine on the Richter scale. The alliance is coming through descriptions as well that the buildings have been shaking. This is according to the US G.S.. We do not have any additional details at this point. We have a few intraday market tickers to see how investors are taking the information. A little bit of movement here on the Taiwan stock side of things. But the more important question is whether or not people have been injured. Maybe there have been fatalities. And to what extent there is damage either in the city or around the country. So we'll wait to get the full picture. But at the moment, just one line that we have that there has been an earthquake and that it is five point nine in terms of the magnitude and strength there. I take you to the Middle East markets. Just briefly to give you an overview of where things stand. Remember that as we get to Thursday, it is the last trading day of the week for everything except to buy in Abu Dhabi saw a little bit of dip buying on the two indexes with the buyer leading the charge up three tenths of one percent. Weakness in Doha, down under the one percent, resuming a losing streak. And let's at the board one more time. We look at equity futures post fed. We did have stocks snapping two days of gains overnight. We're looking to extend that just barely. Lori on the S & P 500 Mini. The coverage continues. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak, at least our top stories this morning. Stocks drop and the dollar strengthens. As Jay Powell says, the Fed is not close to ending its anti inflation campaign of interest rate increases. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Central banks across the Gulf follow the Fed in quick succession with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain all hiking 50 basis points to support their currency pacts. China's economic activity worsened in November before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy and more disruption is likely ahead as infections surge and a sandbank banquet freed languishes in jail facing extradition. The Senate Banking Committee hears more evidence about why the crypto industry needs tighter regulation. Take you back to the markets. We spoke about a two day winning streak in US stocks that got snapped after the Fed decision and some of the press conference feedback on the S & P 500. Many were looking for direction barely around the flatline here. We also saw a little bit movement in treasuries, but we're kind of back where we started. Preferred front end investors remaining hesitant to extend out the curve at the Bloomberg Dollar Index gains a bit of traction up from the six months lows. And in Brent crude takes a dip eight tenths of one percent. With the IEA, though, raising the warning flag, saying prices could surge as sanctions hit Russia supply in the fourth quarter of 2023. I take you to this GTA V on the terminal, the chart that tells the story about the growing disparity between the what the Fed is trying to communicate what investors are expecting. Bond traders are dismissing the Fed's hawkish tone. They're betting on 2023 rate cuts. This is a chart that gives that color. The Fed fund sutures hitting a peak of 5.1 percent. And then you could see how that ticks lower as we get into June 2023. The Post's Fed Em Life survey said that only, you know, a small percentage sees a rate cut at least six months after the last Fed rate hike. And that suggests that there is going to be a deterioration in economic conditions in 2023. That's not actually priced into US bonds. I want to also talk about the other central bank that is in the pipeline. We're waiting for the ECB decision. The expectation the consensus is that we're going to get 50 basis point move. The bigger conversation when he's gonna be around, what's going to happen with quantitative tightening? Bloomberg Intelligence expects the Governing Council to announce its holdings of bonds will begin to decline in the first quarter of 2023. Eurodollar at the moment, still a finding come from there on the one or six hands over the last five days. We are up nine tenths of one percent. I want to get to the markets in Asia again and check in with Yvonne Man, who were joins us again from Hong Kong. Yvonne? Yeah, good point though, with the ECB coming up next, you've got to wonder what this means for dollar. The strength that we're seeing, is that going to be basically evaporate at once? We hear a bit more about Christine, the guard, about duty, the timing, the size and the pace of it. All right. So we're going to hear you are a sea of red across Asia here this morning. You mentioned about that 5.1 percent dot that certainly did shock the market, at least equity market investors are concerned here. You are seeing a downside continuing here in Asia across most benchmarks here. If off all Cosby is down by 1 percent and we're leading those losses here, you're seeing the dollar also strengthen against most Asia, EMI effects of the Thai baht, the rupee, the ringgit all selling this morning. And you are seen by markets despite what the treasuries did overnight. Seems like they're kind of unfazed by what Jay Powell said. You are seeing yours take up here in Asia as well. We talked about New Zealand really been fueled by that second quarter GDP, which came out double larger than expected here. So 18 basis points higher for your New Zealand 30 year or things future still in the red here this morning. And then the data that we got out of China certainly didn't help sentiment as well. Basically showing a sharp slowdown in November just before they actually relax some of these Covid 0 curbs. And you take a look at what's gone on the bond market, that ferocious rotation we've been talking about all week yourself from bonds into the equity markets. Well, we saw from the BBC at least today with that one. You're MLR. Yes. They kept rates unchanged. But they also injected a net 150 billion renminbi, try to smooth out some liquidity issues in the bond market. Now, just given the withdrawals, we've seen some retail investors there. So we'll see if that actually stabilizes. Things were certainly that 10 year yield still quite elevated compared to where that rate is at the moment. But then again, we'll see how it works. And in terms of stabilizing things, we did have some reports from our Bloomberg scoop there about banks now asking or being told to ask to actually buy up some of these bonds after that market slump. Yeah, the pressure clearly growing. Thanks for that, Yvonne Yvonne Man with the updates from Hong Kong only get back to the Fed decision and just look at it from a bit of a different perspective. Here are some of the Bloomberg TV guests and what they had to say. This forecast now is for GDP to be lowered to zero point five for next year. Anything point 5 percent is probably overly optimistic. It is quite a hawkish tone from the Fed, more hawkish than the markets had been expecting. With that tells you, is not forecasting recession. But this is closer recession. If they ever get they have to slow the economy sufficiently to generate enough slack in the labor market. So in wage trends come down to be consistent with 2 percent inflation. We've had a kind of a back and forth that is a little bit of a bait. Whether we've seen the bottom in equity market. I think the jury is still out and I think a more cautious stance is still warranted. The key components are still quite sticky and that would suggest more tightening is needed. While central banks across the Gulf followed the Fed overnight, with Saudi Arabia lifting its repo rate 50 basis points to 5 percent and its reverse repo rate to four and a half. Let's run through some of the potential implications with Hang Seng Monarchy's head of equity research at Talma Hassan Ain. Not a surprise. The move itself, but where would you say it's going to be the biggest source of tension for the Saudis? Given some of the liquidity metrics that have been in focus all year short. So Saudi has no choice. If you're gonna have a dollar peg, you've got to move lockstep with the Fed in terms of interest rates. The tension is that Saudi doesn't really have an inflation problem at the moment, and in fact, Saudi is booming in every respect. The corporate government spending consumers. So in Saudi, there's an appetite for loan growth. The problem is that Saudi interbank rates are their highest for a decade. So if anything, Saudi needs to have slightly lower rates at a time when it's having to move its policy rate higher. What does that mean? That means that sooner or later we're going to get another injection by the government into the banking system to resolve that liquidity issue. And then Saudi banks can start growing their loan books again as aggressively as they want to and to satisfy demand. The one thing that you talk in your research with an enormous amount of colorful detail is the price to earnings ratios and how they've evolved in Saudi Arabia, because we're coming off what was supposed to be a fantastic year for the Saudi benchmark index and its feet really quickly. Absolutely. I mean, this probably was the perfect year for Saudi. You know, if you look at the first nine months of the year, you had strong oil prices. You had Russia go off the radar for international investors, which suddenly meant Saudi had a much more important wait. And indices like MSCI, GM. You've had high corporate conflict confidence. You know, PMI data has been in the mid to high 50s all year. Consumer spending has been booming. The governments have been announcing mega-projects left, right and centre. Social liberalisation continues, which fuels consumer spend. You look at foreign policy, it's been a glaring reminder of the importance of Saudi to both the US and China. You see OPEC plus discipline still in place, and yet the Saudi market has not really outperformed in the way that those fundamentals would suggest. Now, that tells me that there's something wrong with the Saudi market. And so what is it that's wrong and that needs to be fixed that could perhaps unlock a cab less than twenty three? Well, I think there are two issues. One is if you look at the investor base that dominates trading in Saudi, it's overwhelmingly hind networth local retail. Now, that is not the same sort of retail investor base you get in developed markets. These are extremely wealthy family offices who run global portfolios. And I think there's been a degree of contagion losses and other equity markets overseas, real estate market overseas and crypto have probably bled into their appetite to engage in Saudi public listings. The spate of IPO has probably sucked some liquidity out and drawn attention away from the existing listed stocks. And then you look at the foreign investor base, the foreign investor base, I sense, is still a little bit of a reluctant investor in Saudi. In other words, they still generally view Saudi as a place to draw capital out of and to raise funds from rather than a genuine private sector driven investment destination. And that's why I think you've seen these fantastic fundamentals alongside some actually pretty mediocre market performance. I take you to Egypt, which is the other focus of your research, and it's been a point of our coverage throughout the year, the devaluation and the devaluation that came again. And it's almost like we're back at square one. Well, we have a spread between the spot market and a forward market on the 12 month basis that's gone stratospheric or close to 33 now. And this is a bet on what's going to happen in about 12 months time. We expect the central bank to do. I mean, clearly, they're pinned against the wall. They are. I mean, unfortunately, Egypt has repeated a cycle we've now seen three times in roughly the last decade, a period of denial, a belated devaluation. A rush to friends, particularly in the JCC for sovereign assistance and ultimately an IMF deal with the promise of reform. But again, it's simply been a promise. If you take one specific issue that you've mentioned, which is the exchange rate, the IMF is urging Egypt to move to a fully flexible exchange rate, a rate that clears the demand and supply for dollars in the market. But no, Egypt, again, has gone to this new managed floats. All we've seen is another step, devaluation. And as you say, the market rates are implying 25 to 30 percent devaluation ahead of us. So what does that mean? Egypt Central Bank has to do. It means that with a negative real interest rate of negative five and a half percent, they're going to have to raise rates. Assuming the IMF deal gets approved this Friday at the IMF board meeting, they're going to have to engage in either a bit more devaluation or God, please, a more fully flexible exchange rate. So it sounds to me like this is a market that's neither suited for local currency debt investors nor for equity investors. If anything, people should hang out and sort of U.S. dollar Eurobond. Well, let's marry this with equity valuation. Right. So equity valuation. Now, after the rally we saw since the announcement of the draft IMF deal has taken Egypt's price earnings ratio back to pretty much its five year average. So that doesn't scream compelling value. And if you have these devaluation risks, which will erode the sort of equity appreciation you would have hoped for in dollar terms, that really suggests that this is a place over the next six months for Eurobond investors, not for investors and local currency bonds or local currency equities. Take you back to Dubai. I mean, we have a lot to factor in as we prepare for 2023. I was at a media luncheon yesterday afternoon and there were some big name developers there. And it was a conference, a very heated discussion about what's what's coming up. Is there too much being built? What's with the big pop and real estate prices in you? Very upper ends of the spectrum. To what extent is the higher interest rate that we saw rippling through right from the Fed? What extent is that really going to get reflected in 2023? I'm still struggling to get proper visibility on this, hasn't it? Yeah. So look, Dubai, real estate prices for finished properties have gone up about 10 percent year on year. Rents have gone up almost 30 percent. So you have to always segment the Dubai real estate market between two categories. You have the off plan market, which is driven by excess liquidity in the region, refugee capital, if you like, that arrives in Dubai and doesn't rely on finance from banks. And that remains a very healthy environment that's been driven by these fantastic structural reforms of the visa process, and that has been driven by distress in the broader region that will continue the bit of Dubai. That's a concern is the end user market. We're not seeing a lot of white collar job creation. And if we are, the tension is the cost of living. You know, we're in a year where the dollar has increased, where rents have gone up, as I say, 30 percent. Dubai's competitiveness as a regional hub for people who are actually working and trying to create their wealth rather than preserve and park their wealth, that's gonna be a challenge over the next six months. Husain, big fan of our segment. So thank you for coming in just before the end of the year. That's Hang Seng Malik. He's the head of equity research at Telenor. So much more to come. This is Bloomberg. Microsoft has revealed that antitrust regulators shrugged off its offer to make call of duty available to gaming rivals as part of its 69 billion dollar Activision deal. President Brad Smith also told us that he still expects the deal to go through next year. At the end of the day, these decisions are made under laws, not just under people and the laws, whether you're talking about the United States, the United Kingdom of the European Union are very clear. It's all about whether an acquisition will promote competition. And in our view, we're competing with Sony, Microsoft X Box. If you put it head to head with Sony PlayStation, they have 70 percent. We have 30 percent. We're the small entrant. They have two hundred and eighty six exclusive titles. We have fifty nine. We need some more first party games in order to be a healthier and stronger competitor. And we need to do it, of course, in a way that doesn't impede competition along the way. All of these concerns are basically focused on one title. A great title, a game call of duty. But we've said we're prepared to commit contractually we're prepared to commit under a consent decree or an undertaking that that will be available for Sony on comparable terms to X Box for the next decade. So I look at this and say this will be good for competition and we have a solution to the one problem that seems to block bother people the most. And my only real complaints or concern, if you will, about where we are in Washington, DC is that we have the Federal Trade Commission vote to block this without giving us even a single meeting at which to sit down with the FTC staff and talk about the consent decree, proposal and solution. We had put on the table. I don't think that is appropriate. I don't think that's right. I don't think we should have governments rejecting potential solutions without at least first having a real conversation about them. That's not a recipe that will advance competition. So what happens next, then? Well, we have a process in Washington, D.C. and it's called lawyers get to go argue before a judge under the law, an administrative law judge. And this still goes forward in other countries. It has a long ways to go. We'll see. Look, nobody ever has a crystal ball in which you can predict the future with 100 percent certainty. But when I look at what this acquisition will bring, I think it will bring good things to the marketplace. It will definitely be good, in our view, for people who develop games, consumers who play games. That's after all, the real focus of what competition law is all about, anticipating the deal to go through in 2023 or while we have a period of time. We originally said when we announced this in January of this year, 2022, that we were looking at it in 2023 and that's still the way we look at it. Microsoft President Brad Smith speaking to Bloomberg earlier. Let's get back to the Middle East equity markets and get to our resident specialist, always a father of the Saudi stock gains in recent days. What stood out to you under the index? Sort of. Well, Yusuf, if you're just looking at what's happening in the Dow over the past couple of days, there have been quite the wide widespread gains. We've had smaller names shooting up 10 percent, as well as the banks gaining up as much as 7 percent in a single day. What was happening here is that because the Dow has slumped so much this year, it was oversold levels for quite a while if we're looking at their relative strength index. And Saudi traders do love their technical analysis. So that's a little bit of what's happening. You're just discussing valuations of the sort that were with Hussman. And certainly they have been quite cheap compared to historical levels compared to the decade, but also at the cheapest level since the start of Covid. So there is a little bit of upside here and a valuation perspective, but also from a technical point of view and we'll see whether that will lift it out of the slump this year. So about 7 percent to go. So in the meantime, we've got this publicly listed Israeli firm by the name of Phoenix School and across regional reach out to the peers from the UAE. We know any more details? Yes. We have a consortium led by Eldar Asset, led by HQ, seeking to buy a stake in eight hundred fifty five million dollars stake in this company, Phoenix, which is listed in Israel. This is one of the biggest deals that we've actually seen, or at least in terms of publicly disclosed ones since the UAE and Israel have normalized ties. Two years ago, the stock actually fell after this announcement. Maybe it's just because it hasn't gone through yet. And the terms were publicly disclosed yet. So we'll see what happens with that. But also, it's just an interesting one to keep an eye out on UAE companies snapping up Israeli shares, looking at the Doha index over the last five days. It's lost like three point three percent of the superlatives. Could probably get a bit more impressive. But I guess as we get closer to the final, the index is losing more and more ground. Absolutely rare in that in deep into the bear market. And Doha, actually, the slump probably not triggered by the World Cup, but it has coincided with the start of the World Cup. Qatar stocks have lost to have lost two out of the last three weeks. And they're in a bear market set for the worst year since 2017. And if we're just looking at it from what's actually driving the index is with uncertainty in China, uncertainty for gas, the man at this point in time with concerns of a global recession, as well as, you know, all of uncertainty and the sanctions with Russia. And that's starting to end the Qatar index there, some of the market participants that are so bullish on the index in the long term. So maybe this is just some short term weakness until that overhang clears. Yeah. There were big bets around the World Cup. And now that the World Cup splayed out, almost no to the final. Some profit taking as well. Thanks for that. That's a real pleasure. So much more coming your way on the program. This is Bloomberg. Investor Kevin O'Leary, known for his role on Shark Tank TV show, he has testified to a US Senate committee on the FTSE collapse. O'Leary says he was paid nearly 15 million dollars to promote the cryptic company, talked about what he perceived as the main catalyst to the exchanges downfall. He no longer knew. I said, okay, let's step back. This is a simple case in my mind of where did the money go? And I said, Sam, walking back 24 months, tell me the use of proceeds of the assets of your company. Where did you spend it? And then he told me about a transaction that occurred over the last 24 months. The repurchase of his shares from buying, it's his competitor. I didn't know this at the time, but at some point, S.C. or buying NANCE, who runs finance, purchased 20 percent ownership in Sandbank with Freed's firm for seed stock. And then over time and I asked him what would compel you to spend two billion was the number he was giving me at that time. Later in a substance conversation. But 24 hours later he told me I could have as much as three billion dollars to buy back the shares from S.C.. I asked him, what would compel you to do that? Why wouldn't you keep your assets on your balance sheet? And why would you offer this to just one shareholder? He said, because every time we went to get licensed in different jurisdictions, because you must understand the prize of crypto is to get regulated. For all the talk we say about Bitcoin and everything else, no institutions on this. I work for the sovereign wealth and pension plans. They don't touch this stuff. It's unregulated. Between these two, let's call them frenemies because they obviously were the two, potentially the two largest shoulders in the firm. They had a disagreement. They had a falling apart. Apparently, according to Sandbank and Freed. Sisi would not comply with the regulars request in these different geography, sees different jurisdictions to provide the data that would clear them for a license. He withheld it, according to Sandbank and Freed. The only option the management and Sandbank would freed had was to buy him out at an extraordinary valuation of close to 32 billion less, apparently a 15 percent discount. That stripped the balance sheet of assets. You ask me why it went bankrupt. Go to the last week. All of a sudden in social media, Sisi is asking for another 500 million dollars. He wants to do a block trade of FTT or are they the the proprietary token of FTSE X wants it converted back to Fiat. Why would you put that out there? You know, it's going to push down the pressure, it's going to put pressure down the value of that coin dramatically. That's exactly what happened. Every trader knows if you have a large block trades, you go negotiate a clearing price with other buyers and you do the transaction. In my view, my personal opinion. These two behemoths that own the unregulated market together and grow these incredible businesses in terms of growth. We're at war with each other. Truly stunning bit of testimony there. Quick check on the price action, since we're on the topic on both Bitcoin and Syria, where we've kind of moved a bit closer to eighteen thousand dollars after being in range at 17000 for quite a bit of time. At the moment, the intraday we are lower seven tenths of one percent on the flip the board and talk about gasoline. The average price in the U.S. fell by 1 percent overnight. That's the largest decline since late March 2020. And the national average now stands at three dollars and 21 cents a gallon, according to the all the club triple-A. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak, at least our top stories this morning. Stocks drop, the dollar strengthens. St. Paul says the Fed is not close to ending its anti inflation campaign of interest rate increases. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Central banks across the Gulf follow the Fed in quick succession with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain all hiking 50 basis points to support the currency pegs. China's economic activity worsened in November before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy and more disruption is likely ahead of infections have surged. A.M. bank backward freight languishes in jail. Facing extradition, the Senate Banking Committee hears more evidence about why the crypto industry needs tighter regulation. Scott, 9am across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. I want to take you straight to the reluctance on direction is the way to describe the current state of play. We snapped a two day winning streak in U.S. stocks in the last trading session. And now we're called just barely below the flat line. We also saw marginal movement in treasuries, but we're kind of back where we started in terms of U.S. trends. Just 349 74 fronted investors may remain hesitant to extend out on the curve. Look, dollar index up three tenths of one percent after six month lows. The Brent crude losing some ground, eight tenths of one percent. The IEA, though, warning that prices could surge. The sanctions hit Russian supply in the first quarter of 2023. I want to get to the growing disparity in some of the bets on what the Fed's going to do. And this chart tells the story to be good for our clients on their terminal. Bond traders are dismissing the Fed's hawkish tone. They're betting on 2023 rate cuts. This is the Fed futures chart shows you we are expected to hit a peak of about 5.1 percent. Then you begin to tick lower. As soon as June 2023, the markets live team that post Fed survey, and they said the large majority of respondents only see a rate cut at least six months after the last Fed rate hike, which suggests a quicker deterioration of conditions next year. That is not actually priced into U.S. bonds. The other monetary policy story on this Thursday is from the ECB. The expectation, the consensus is that we're going to get a 50 basis point move. The bigger conversation and the more contentious debate is going to be about what are we going to hear around quantitative tightening? The Bloomberg intelligence team expects an announcement that the holdings of bonds will begin to decline in the first quarter of 2023. This is your euro dollar trade. You could see we found a little of a home in 1 0 6 over the last five trading sessions. We are up just about nine tenths of one percent. When I got to the markets in Asia again, Yvonne Mann is across all the important nuances in these capital markets. She joins us from Hong Kong. Yvonne? Yeah, use of that post U.S. CPI rally really kind of just last for a day, right? Once we saw that Fed meeting. Yes, they hike by 50, as you mentioned there, 5.1 percent. Our median forecast for the dot, that is higher than expected. So markets here in Asia are definitely feeling a bit of those jitters here today or see risk assets on offer you take or how equities are faring. The cost because we're leading those losses were down 1 percent in Seoul here this morning. And the reaction has been to sell equities, sell bonds and buy up the dollar. Take a look how it is across Asia affects and you are seeing basically all in the red here this morning, really led by the likes of the Thai baht, the Aussie dollar, as well as the South Korean wine. We're also seeing the renminbi in a bit of weakness is snapping out of two days of gains as well. Just given what we've been seeing with the data, which was not pretty, we had that MSF unchanged in terms of rates, but we saw that net injection of one hundred and fifty billion renminbi to try to smooth over what we were seeing. And in terms of liquidity issues in the bond market, this fierce rotation from the bond market credit into the equity market is really needing a VBAC to maybe add a little bit more cash into the system, at least in the medium term. Yields are taking higher, as I mentioned here. A question about the New Zealand 30 year, up 18 basis points. That GDP report was a lot stronger. Twice as much as stronger than expected here. So that solidifies that RBI is not quite done when it comes to tightening. Again, I'm talking about the data that we got out of China. The new home prices were not pretty. We have 15 straight months of declines when it comes to new home prices to go all across the board when it comes to the data. Retail sales, industrial output, all missing expectations, perhaps the biggest disappointment. Industrial output, retail sales are nearly six percent drop. Their cars were expecting just about 4 percent. I just goes to show how bad the economy was. Is this the flaw at the moment as now markets look ahead to the heart of the whole reopening story? But certainly the recovery still seems to be like it could be pretty bumpy Yousef. Yeah, a lot to consider, a lot to factor in. Yvonne, amazing to see you. Thanks for that. That's Yvonne Man there. I want to get to our top story. The Fed chair, Jerome Powell, says that the central bank still has a lot of work to do when it comes to fighting inflation and basically signaling that borrowing costs will head higher next year than investors are expecting. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. So that's that's that's the test that would articulate. And you're correct. There are not rate cuts in in the CPI for 2023. I get out to Bloomberg m life strategist Mark Cranfield to kind of dig deeper into the story, joins us from Singapore. Mark, this fate is clearly more concerned about under tightening than over tightening. Clearly a hawkish tone to the statements. They seem pretty confident that the US is a resilient economy and they need to do more to restrict more restrictive policy in order to slow down the American economy. Driving Power said before that he's willing to see pain. That could mean higher unemployment, slower growth. He's willing to see those things happen. And he hasn't changed his tone. Obviously, looking at what he said yesterday and we're going to take rates up to probably 5 percent, possibly a touch higher, and then most likely going to leave rates, therefore, for quite an extended period to make sure that the American investors get the message that the Fed is seriously they want to see a change. Now, of course, the slight risk is that the data starts to deteriorate more quickly than the Fed is expecting or indeed the the bond market is expecting as well. What you have at the moment is a steeply inverted yield curve. So people have put on hedges expecting that there's some chance of a recession in the US, but quite a way out in the distance. People are not expecting a southern slowdown in growth in the first half of next year. That would be the big surprise. And that's what you were talking about earlier in the overnight Pulse survey that we did immediately after the FOMC yesterday. It shows that traders are not ready. If there was a quick slowdown in U.S. growth, if we see the slowdowns in Europe and in China are starting to spread across the United States, that would take people by surprise. And the Fed would probably have to reconsider their stance based on that. Marco, thanks for the analysis. Hugely valuable. That's my Cranfield in Singapore. Let's why not this conversation? Also bring in Jonathan Dune sitting. He's the head of us. A fixed income item one Monday. Jonathan, I'm going to pull in a tweet from Mohammed in the area just in the last few hours. The issue of credibility. So much for credible forward policy gains from the Fed, despite what the Fed published and what J. Paul reiterated at his presser. Markets are not buying at peak rate of five point one percent for the end of next year, at least not as yet. Instead, they are pricing or four point four percent. What's the House view at a Monday morning? I think I think the key is and I know there's been a lot of focus on, you know, what what Paul signals and what the Fed itself signaled through expectations on rates next year. From a policy perspective, and I don't think there was really any surprise there, even though I know that's been part of the discussion so far post the FOMC, I think the real reaction that we've seen in the markets has been more to that lower economic projection in the lower forecasts in 2023 of that that the Fed presented there in their summary economic projection. So really this idea, higher inflation, so a flatter glide path on the inflation side as well as lower employment and mean higher or higher unemployment rates and then also lower growth. I think that the combination of those three is really more what the markets have been reacting to, because the expectation was, just as Mohamed had said there, that, you know, the Fed's going to try to do as much as they can on the credibility side of signaling this higher for longer theme. And that that's going to be something that's going to remain with them going into early next year. What are some of the immediate tweaks that you're going to be making to your strategy around the U.S. fixed income? Probably especially at the front end of the curve. Yeah. You know, to us, we've felt for some time that the front end of the U.S. yield curve looked pretty attractive from a from a yield standpoint. And certainly for investors that for the longest period of time really hadn't seen any income opportunities. That's that's an area of the fixed income space where you can you can now finally earn some level of income. I think throughout the government bond curve in general, we still feel that the government bonds duration makes sense and investor portfolios, as you're likely going to start to see bonds falling back to that, that more of a diversified role within the overall portfolio allocation relative to what we experienced so far this year where correlations were basically one between risky assets and risk free assets. We think that's going to start to revert back to a more normal negative correlation relationship was really jaw dropping some of the moves in the bond markets in 2020 to historic by any stretch of the imagination. John Market's life team is asking the bigger question about the sequences of rate hikes, especially around what's going to happen with the first event of 2023. Will the Fed hike 25 or 50 pips in early January? And how does that kind of ripple through to other assets? Some of that is no doubt going to be a function of the evolution of inflation and the employment data that we see between now and then and the January meeting. We still expect that you're likely going to see another 50 basis point increase from the Fed in really setting up for that next downshift to 25 basis points throughout the early part of the spring. But, you know, as Paul mentioned yesterday during the press conference, and as I've been very clear, you know, they need to remove the imbalances right now in the U.S. labor market as it relates to the demand for labor versus supply. And that's really going to be an important element that they're going to be watching as 2023 evolves. There's been a lot of effects, volatility. There is speculation that we've seen the peak in the Bloomberg dollar index. How are you protecting or how are you hedging against that potential weakness in the greenback in 2023? Because that's really one of your main risks. Yeah. You know, for us, we tend to be dollar based investors in any way. And in general and investors that were managing assets for our are already more or less allocating themselves to the dollar because they want to be exposed to that currency. So that's not as much of a risk for us. But it certainly is a dynamic as it relates to the overall demand for U.S. fixed income assets. And we still feel and the indications that that we see in the conversations we have with global investors is that the dollar fixed income markets are still a desirable place to be. Even though, as you said, there's our expectation is that the peak in the dollars behind us at this point, how some of the spreads evolving on the basis of the risk appetite that you see on average with clients. Where are the opportunities there because got quite crowded, became a consensus trade. But perhaps there's a nuance that you want to highlight here that investors need to consider. Well, I think you was then the spread market. So corporate credit, for example, the high grade credit books, a little bit more attractive to us north of a 5 percent yield these days, credit spreads maybe not fully reflecting some of that recessionary type of outcome that we discussed earlier, the high yield market. I think it's a little bit too optimistic as it relates right now as far as a low default environment into next year. Maybe not fully discounting some of that risk premia that we think should be priced into that part of the market, so high grade type of fixed income right now. To us we think is is a better place to be and in client portfolios. And then there are some segments, as you noted, with even the high grade market. You know, financials, for example, on the corporate bond side. That is that is one of the subsets that we feels has done a much better job of repricing some of that shift in liquidity and credit risk premium. John, hang on to some of those ideas. We still have much more ground to cover. Actually, we're out of time, so we'll leave it there. Thank you very much. Jonathan, do you think the head of us fixed income at a Monday? Well, let's get you the first word headlines from around the world. Adrian Wong joins us further from Hong Kong. Thank you, sir. You must consult another block of Tesla's shares. We've at least three point five. A billion dollars in FCC filings shows the CEO unloaded at least 22 million shares. That's a further downward pressure on Tesla's stock, which has already plunged 55 percent this year. The company closed on Wednesday below a half trillion dollar valuation for the first time since November 2020. The International Energy Agency says oil prices could rally next year. The sanctions squeeze Russian supplies and demand beat earlier expectations. Dani Burger says Russian output is poised to plunge 14 percent by the end of the first quarter. Agency also sees higher oil demand from China's growth. And sorry, from India's growth and China's reopening, I should say. With consumption growing by one point seven million barrels a day next year, Bahamian officials are at odds with U.S. based bankruptcy lawyers over the remains of some violent freeze crypto empire. The American legal team has refused to give liquidators appointed by Bahamian court access to FTSE computer systems. They claim security regulators in the Bahamas cannot be trusted. Each side has previously argued they should be leading the hunt for RTX assets to repay creditors. And France will defend the title against Argentina in the final of football's World Cup after a hard fought two nil victory over Morocco in Qatar. The world champions ended a North African nations historic run as the first team from the continent and also the first Arab country to make the semifinals. The French must now overcome the announce masses Argentina on Sunday to become the only side to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962. Global news 24 hours a day on air. I don't Bloomberg Quicktake pop by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. I'm Agent Wong. This is Bloomberg Youssef. Thank you, Adrian, for that. Now we're going to digest the Fed's downshift and more rate decisions on the way from the ECB and the Bank of England. The Black Rocks Commission is going to join us for that discussion later this hour. U.S. equity futures a copy much flat. This is Bloomberg. This is all about what we need to do right now and we need to stop the money laundering. We need to stop the cheating that's going on in crypto. And that means just getting a set of rules in place. Same kind of transaction, same kind of risk means we've got to have the same rules. And it also means we've got to have a cop on the beat who was well enough financed to actually be out there and enforce the rules and making sure these guys are not breaking the law. Many Republicans on this committee think this is just after DAX problem. It's a much bigger problem with crypto generally. And so you won't you will hear that today from me. You'll hear it from Vice and the two journalists, two of the four witnesses. But the regulators, the FCC, especially, we think has the ability to go after this in a big way. More key voices in a heated debate. Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown and Elizabeth Warren speaking before their latest hearings on the FTSE collapse. Whether increased regulation would have prevented the FTSE implosion was at the heart of a Senate Banking Committee hearing yesterday. Bloomberg Surveillance Ghosh joins us now to explain surviving. These hearings can be very drawn out. What would you point to as the crucial nuggets? Hi, yeah. The crucial nuggets from the Senate Banking Committee hearing was basically come with more regulation because crypto a crypto lot of crypto blow ups that are happening are because they are not regulated in several parts of the world. So the more than the most important, you know, feed feedback or the takeaways from yesterday's Senate committee hearing was about, you know, more disclosures for customers, for more transparency, more more rules for customer protection. It also discussed that, you know, the crypto platforms that offer conflicting crypto operations should be prevented from doing so. And they also said that, you know, there should be a way to regulate crypto companies in the lines of banking and securities laws, which means more prudential rules, more stricter vigilance on the way they conduct their business. And then in the meantime, the remaining haven was perceived, the Haven Finance is seeing quite a bit of speculation about the soundness of some of its claims. Worries about a broader crypto contagion, those are rising. Indeed it is, and you know, finance is the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and we have seen concerns of contagion, of spillover, you know, kind of, you know, go into the finance platform where there's a lot of volumes have come off. There has been inflow outflows from by in the last one week. I must add that other exchanges have also seen significant outflows and is just not finance. However, because given the ramification of finance being the largest and the systemic, you know, exchange in the in this in this virtual digital asset industry, of course, a large outflows from finance will have potential impact. However, we have seen that over the last two days there has been some stability in the volumes over by finance, the the flows. The Hermitage has been constricted and it is it is stabilized now. So she thanks for providing clarity on some of the salient issues that's supposedly gauche in Singapore. So much more coming your way. This is Bloomberg. U.S. regulators are taking the first step towards the widespread revamp of stock trading and more than a decade. But one of the S.E.C., two Republican commissioners, Hester Peirce, told us she pushed back on the proposal. Seeing no emergency in U.S. markets, that requires an overall. Well, I should tell you that I did not support this part of the proposal, but the idea is to drive retail orders onto the exchange so that a broader range of market participants can interact with them. And the hope of my colleagues who did support it is that this will lead to better, better execution for retail investors. I'm not convinced that it actually will and it will be a very costly experiment and an end to that costs. And one was I started with that because the whole migration that we saw from the exchange is not just a full migration, obviously was more kind of just a splintering off into some of these wholesalers, if you will. It did effectively reduce costs. I mean, obviously, we know at least at the retail level, you can pretty much trade for free on some platforms or next to nothing on others here. Is there a sense here that there was a direct correlation between that migration? Is that still an argument that could be made? Well, I think it is. I mean, I think one of the concerns is that people would like to see more more happening on exchange. But but you point out correctly that the market right now is a very attractive one for retail investors and for institutional investors as well. It's not perfect. Right. But they're over. Over the past 20 years, I think you've seen a lot of improvements and execution costs are very low for retail investors now. I think what sometimes gets forgotten here is that these proposals grew out of a review that was sparked by the meme stock frenzy of last year. Now that we see trading in GameStop, for instance, back to four and a half million shares a day versus what, the high of 44 million shares a day back in the first quarter of 2021. What do you think is the most lasting grievance of individual investors from that time that persist to right now? Well, I mean, I think we've seen a lot of retail investor participation in individual stock purchases, which is something that is a relatively new phenomenon. And I think there's some concerns about how that market worked for. For the mean stocks and concerns that at some points, retail orders were not being filled in a particular direction. What I actually am concerned about, though, is that this new approach, this new auction model, actually will will function worse at a time like that when you have a lot of buy orders coming in from retail investors. So I think we we need to really do some work to think about what would actually happen in that kind of a situation, even if the auctions work well in normal times, I'm not convinced they would work at times like that. From structural matters and stock markets in the US, I take you to price action in Middle East equity markets because overall it was positive with Saudi Arabia seeing a little bit more upsides after bouncing off 20 month lows. A similar story in Abu Dhabi, barely above the flatline, though the story in Saudi Arabia was one that was driven higher by, in part, medical services from doctors and money, habeeb jumping about 5 percent and Khatami stocks continuing their journey through a bear market as we get closer to the final of the FIFA World Cup. See how that story evolves. I also want to get to equity futures in the United States, where digesting the Fed commentary and the Fed decision to a lesser extent, and we snap the two day winning streak in U.S. stocks in the last session. And we're looking to open a little bit higher here on the S & P 500 as we have found that home just above 4000 points here at such a crucial technical level. And then from their treasuries as well. We're back with where we started. Right, right before the Fed decision. This is kind of where we were, especially around us, 10 year yields, 349, 38. As we speak, to what extent is there now a growing mispricing between what bond investors are expecting from the Fed, what the Fed is trying to tell the markets? More ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Our top stories this morning, stocks drop and the dollar strengthens. As JD Power says, the Fed is not close to ending its anti inflation campaign of interest rate increases. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Central banks across the Gulf follow the Fed with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain all hiking 50 basis points to support their currency IBEX. China's economic activity worsened in November before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy and more disruption is likely ahead of that ahead as infections search and a setback with free languishes in jail facing extradition. The Senate Banking Committee hears more evidence about why the crypto industry needs tighter regulation. Let's get back to the markets. And we are digesting and reflecting on the Fed commentary. We snap the two day winning streak in. Stocks in the United States. Same time at the moment, a little bit of a lack of direction. We're barely above the flat line. What stood out to me was really what happened with U.S. Treasury yields, because we're back where we started before the Fed at just around the 350 handle the front that investors may remain hesitant to extend out the curve. That's the feedback we've been getting. The Bloomberg dollar index bounces off a six month low and then Brent crude down seven tenths of one per cent. That's the IEA warns that prices could surge as sanctions hit Russian supply. This is the chart that fleshes out some of the Fed analysis and the belief from investors because bond traders are dismissing that the Fed's hawkish tone is going to persist. They're actually betting on 2023 rate cuts. The Fed futures charge, which is the chart that we have here. You see it hit a peak, 5.1 percent and then it begins to tick lower. And it happens as soon as June 2023. The market's life theme here at Bloomberg that a post fed pulse and they actually only see a rate cut at least six months after the last Fed rate hike. So what does that suggest? Suggest a quicker deterioration of conditions in 2023. And that is not priced in U.S. bonds. Quick chicken with your dollar. We are all counting down to the decision from the European Central Bank. The basis, the consensus is that we're going to get to 50 big move in terms of a raise, but also that we're going to get some updates on the quantitative tightening plans to be. A team expects the governing council to announce that holdings of bonds will begin to decline the first quarter of twenty twenty three. And as we've hung out at around 1 0 6 in the last five trading sessions, we've gone quite close to 1 0 7. So perhaps more upside there at the moment. The different essential over not a five trading sessions is nine tenths of one percent. I want to get to the Fed story in a bit more color because here's what Bloomberg TV guests said in the aftermath of last night's rate decision. This forecast now is for GDP to be lowered to zero point five for next year. If anything, point five percent is probably overly optimistic. There's quite a hawkish tone from the Fed, more hawkish than the markets had been expecting. With that tells you, is not forecasting recession. But this is closer recession. If they ever get they have to slow the economy down sufficiently to generate enough slack in the labor market. So in wage trends come down to be consistent with 2 percent inflation. We've had that kind of a back and forth that is a little bit of a bait. You know, whether we've seen the bottom in equity markets. I think the jury is still out and I think a more cautious stance is still warranted. The key components are still quite sticky and that would suggest more tightening is needed. Let's also get some insights from Karen Finney, the BlackRock head of investor strategy for ISE shares EMEA Shery Ahn. Perhaps one of the striking takeaways from this FOMC is that we have a almost uniform view that to reach restrictive levels, we've got to breach 5 percent. And that goes against some of the expectations from the market that they could kind of come through with a moderation. Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we are still seeing this disconnect between what the markets are pricing and what the Fed is telling us. And we heard that from our last night loud and clear that not to expect a rate that's too soon, especially when signs of inflation remain persistent. And what matters here is not just the the lever, not just the pace of inflation decline, which we started to see. And the latest CPI reading this week has pointed to further drop in pretty broad based drop, but also the absolute level of inflation. And we know that the Fed is uncomfortable with the absolute level of inflation we're at now, and that's going to play into it. So it's a hawkish FOMC last night, but the market has not listened to what? There's also there's also an argument to be made that this Fed is reluctant to predict a recession. And with the updated summary of economic projections, you could also make the point that this is probably as close as you'll get to a recession call. What's the thinking at ISE EMEA around this? Yeah, I mean, we are starting to see the pricing of the recession. We expect the recession in the US probably more shallow recession than we would see in other parts of the world like Europe, where the shock is a bit bigger at the food and energy level. And as this recession starts to play out and as we start to see more evidence of it, especially with consumer sentiment starting to decline, the Fed is not going to blink immediately because ultimately we're now governed by a new investment playbook where you can't rely on the central bank as quickly as you would have in the past. So we would expect that the Fed is going to continue to fight the inflation fight for now and there's not going to throw in the towel. And so what matters is not only getting to the peak rate that the Fed does, not that it goes above 5 percent, but also staying there when they get to the peak, carrying your day to day job involves being in the front seat and having a clearer view on huge amounts of capital flowing through different parts of the world. What's the most striking bit of insight that you could perhaps get us up to speed on as a result of what we got from the FOMC? I'm so happy you asked that question because there's a lot that's been happening in Q4 that I I'd like to share. First, on the fixed income ETF side, we've been seeing some really interesting trends. We're seeing investors take duration risk increasingly in credit, but definitely not comfortable taking duration risk. Yet in rates, understandable given the duration outlook that you and I have just been discussing, that duration risk that we're seeing start to come through in credit is especially in ISE credit exposures where we're seeing a pretty big surge in demand from investors. October, November. Probably expect to see it continue in December and into 2023. And this is especially both us as well as Europe, IAG. We're also seeing some significant tilts towards more defensive sectors like like healthcare and equities. Definitely no big signs of asset allocation shifts at the broad equity level, but a lot of positioning at a more granular sector level. CUNNINGHAM There has been quite a bit of dissatisfaction and frustration with the levels of available liquidity in the Treasury market at certain points in time this year. Also, a lot of feedback around, say, the crude oil market. I mean, hey, even in the Saudi stock market, there are issues as well. What are you seeing around the available liquidity in some of your funds and indexes and benchmarks? Yeah, it's been a very interesting year on the liquidity front because in more recent times in the past couple of months, we've seen a pretty, pretty good amount of liquidity and an ETF. So the way we look at it is we look at the trading volumes. We also look at the percentage that ETF swarm as part of the broader equity and bonds. And we've seen basically a doubling in trading volumes as a percentage of total. If we stick with credit RTX for a second. And then on the equity side, we've seen a pick up by about one point five fold in equity ETF trading volumes and specific the European ETF where I said we saw a pretty significant pickup in credit ETF compared to U.S. Equity and Europe Equity ETF. So in the past few months, almost 48 to 50 percent of the time credit have been trading more than equity RTX, which goes to show what year we've been having on an asset class level. It's kept you busy, it's kept me busy. Pretty much everybody who's close to any of this news flow CAC. Thanks for that. That's OK, I said. He's the BlackRock head of investment strategy for ISE EMEA. Plenty more still ahead. This is Bloomberg. A song about video because Microsoft has revealed that antitrust regulators shrugged off its offer to make Call of Duty available to some of its rivals as part of a sixty nine billion dollar Activision deal. President Brett Smith also told us that he still expects the deal to go through next year at the end of the day. These decisions are made under laws, not just under people in the laws. Whether you're talking with the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are very clear. It's all about whether an acquisition will promote competition. And in our view, we're competing with Sony, Microsoft X Box. If you put it head to head with Sony PlayStation, they have 70 percent. We have 30 percent. We're the small entrant. They have two hundred and eighty six exclusive titles. We have fifty nine. We need some more first party games in order to be a healthier and stronger competitor. And we need to do it, of course, in a way that doesn't impede competition along the way. All of these concerns are basically focused on one title. A great title, a game call of duty. But we've said we're prepared to commit contractually we're prepared to commit under a consent decree or an undertaking that that will be available for Sony on comparable terms to X Box for the next decade. So I look at this and say this will be good for competition and we have a solution to the one problem that seems to walk bother people the most. And my only real complaints or concern, if you will, about where we are in Washington, D.C., is that we have the Federal Trade Commission vote to block this without giving us even a single meeting at which to sit down with the FTC staff and talk about the consent decree, proposal and solution. We had put on the table. I don't think that is appropriate. I don't think that's right. I don't think we should have governments rejecting potential solutions without at least first having a real conversation about them. That's not a recipe that will advance competition. So what happens next, then? Well, we have a process in Washington, D.C. and it's called lawyers get to go argue before a judge under the law, an administrative law judge. And this still goes forward in other countries. It has a long ways to go. We'll see. Look, nobody ever has a crystal ball in which you can predict the future with 100 percent certainty. But when I look at what this acquisition will bring, I think it will bring good things to the marketplace. It will definitely be good, in our view, for people who develop games, consumers who play games. That's after all, the real focus of what competition law is all about, anticipating the deal to go through in 2023 or. Well, we have a period of time. We originally said when we announced this in January of this year, 2022, that we were looking at it in 2023. And that's still the way we look at it. The Microsoft president, Brad Smith, speaking to Bloomberg earlier. What it will say is call of duty so fiercely competitive that every time I've tried it, I've been chased out of some of the game room. So let's switch to the Middle East market stuff for a moment and get to our equities reporter. Probably doesn't play called any duty. Thank you for stopping by for the second hour. I want to turn to Saudi stocks, which has been front and center of a lot of our discussions this week. You've been taking a look under the index. What have you seen in terms of trends? Well, over the past couple of days, there have just been widespread gains. Yes, some of the smaller stocks gaining as much as 10 percent. Banks gaining as much as 7 percent. And if you really look at what's happening with the index, it's been oversold levels for quite a while. And that's not just unusual for Saudi Arabia, but the retail traders particularly, they really analyze the technical parts of the market very thoroughly. And that's what we kind of saw, just some debt buying in Saudi Arabia. We are just discussing valuations with Hang Seng and they're cheaper than they have been over the past decade. They're at the lowest since March 20 to 20. And when the pandemic had started and you know, there is all of this uncertainty. So perhaps there was just a little bit of buying there. We'll see if that's enough to lift that to that will from its slump this year, the worst year since 2007, 15. And then a potential deal involving the publicly listed Israeli firm, Phoenix Group and some other party from the UAE, correct? Yes, absolutely. There's a team of funds led by eight Q looking to buy an eight hundred fifty five million dollar stake. This is one of the biggest deals that we've seen, at least that was publicly disclosed since the UAE and Israel normalized relations two years ago. Phoenix is a financial services company and the stock actually fell after this news. But perhaps just because the. The deal wasn't publicly disclosed and it's actually not yet completed. So 30 percent stakes, so not the whole company. And we'll see whether this means that more U.S. funds will be dipping their toes into the Israeli market. We're tipping our toes closer to the final as well in Qatar. It hasn't helped guitar stocks. That's for sure. No, it has not, Yousef. Well, for just looking at the performance, the ever since the World Cup started Qatar, stocks erased gains. They are actually deep in a bear market at the moment. Well, that's not to say that the World Cup has necessarily caused that, but the lead up to the World Cup was so anticipated that there could be just some profit taking on one front. But on the other front, there's just so much uncertainty with gas demand at the moment, especially with China being the key question, as was everything happening with Russia and its supplies. So that's caused a little bit of an overhang for Qatar stocks and we'll see whether that clears up. There are a lot of market participants that are bullish on the index in the long term. So perhaps this is just a near-term dip, but a great suit. Thank you for that. That's a photo. There on a turn back to something we mentioned in the last hour, and that was an earthquake in Taiwan. Five point seven on the Richter scale. Now, we understand that there has yet to be any reports of casualties or damage. And the market has taken this so far in stride. Bear in mind that the Taiwan stock market currently closed. But this is where we closed at to surround the flat line. And also no significant movement of note on the currency side either. Lots more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Investor Kevin O'Leary, known for his role in the Shark Tank TV show, has testified to a U.S. Senate committee on the FTSE collapse. O'Leary, who says he was paid in 15 million dollars to promote a crypto company, talked about what he perceived as the main catalyst to change his downfall. You no longer knew. I said, okay, let's step back. This is a simple case in my mind of where did the money go? And I said, Sam, walking back 24 months, tell me the use of proceeds of the assets here company. Where did you spend it? And then he told me about a transaction that occurred over the last 24 months, the repurchase of his shares from bein it's his competitor. I didn't know this at the time, but at some point, S.C. or by NANCE, who runs finance, purchased 20 percent ownership in Sandbank and Freed's firm for seed stock. And then over time and I asked him what would compel you to spend two billion was the number he was giving me at that time. Later on a substance conversation. But 24 hours later he told me I could have as much as three billion dollars to buy back the shares from S.C.. I asked him, what would compel you to do that? Why wouldn't you keep your assets on your balance sheet? And why would you offer this to just one shareholder? He said, because every time we went to get licensed in different jurisdictions, because you must understand the prize of crypto is to get regulated for all the talk we say about Bitcoin and everything else. No institutions on this. I work for the sovereign wealth and pension plans. They don't touch this stuff. It's unregulated. Between these two, let's call them frenemies, because they obviously were the two, potentially the two largest shelters in the firm. They had a disagreement. They had a falling apart. Apparently, according to Sandbank and Freed. Sisi would not comply with the regulars requests in these different geography sees different jurisdictions to provide the data that would clear them for a license. He withheld it, according to Sandbank and Freed. The only option the management and Sandbank would freed had was to buy him out at an extraordinary valuation of close to 32 billion less, apparently a 15 percent discount. That stripped the balance sheet of assets. You ask me why it went bankrupt. Go to the last week. All of a sudden in social media, Sisi is asking for another five hundred million dollars. He wants to do a block trade of FTSE. Or are they? Or the the proprietary token of FTSE X wants it converted back to Fiat. Why would you put that out there? You know, it's going to push down the pressure, it's gonna put push down the value of that coin dramatically. That's exactly what happened. Every trader knows if you have a large block trades, you go negotiate a clearing price with other buyers and you do the transaction. In my view, my personal opinion. These two behemoths that own the unregulated market together and grow these incredible businesses in terms of growth. We're at war with each other. Very powerful testimony there. I want to switch gears and get to monetary policy, cause the Bank of England is expected to follow the Fed in slowing the pace of its rate hikes later Bloomberg Surveillance. Gary joins us now for more from London. Julian, how are the different sets of expectations? What do they suggest? Yusuf, good morning to you. And you're absolutely right in what you said, that we are expecting a slow down today in rate hikes. Economists and investors are expecting at zero point five basis point hike today as things are starting to sort of have a bit of a shimmering light here. That's after inflation yesterday that dropped to ten point seven per cent from eleven point one percent. So we should see this tempering. And as you said, that comes after the Fed, which did hike by zero point five basis points yesterday. And I think what we can see is the central bank governor, Andrew Bailey, he's really under fire at the moment. That's for letting inflation get to eleven point five percent. That's nearly five times higher than the 2 percent that the bank likes to keep inflation at. And also something else we can expect today is the ECB is also going to have their monetary policy decision and we're expecting them to also hike by Sara point five basis points. So across the board, it looks like things are beginning to ease when it comes to a rate hikes across Europe. This is the first sense that BP is going to be able to react to Charles and Jeremy Hunt's budget statement, right. Yeah, you absolutely right. So remember Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor, we've had a few, haven't we, in this government. And he did his budget last month. That was November. So, of course, this becomes before the bigwigs meeting today. And I think the reality of what we've got to have a look at is how much impact will it really have and how much time will that be? We have to react to it. We do know that he announced this. Fifty five billion pound tightening of fiscal policy, but a lot of that is actually forward looking like everything else, really. So it's difficult to break into this meeting. But what we can expect is it will influence the big ways. Next, forecasting, which is happening in February. So not much of an impact now, but we will see that coming along in the future. And thank you for that. That it's land. In London, a breaking line hinting the Bloomberg from Saudi Arabia. This is a highly anticipated inflation figure. So you're CPI number for November comes in at two point nine per cent year on year and it suggests relative stability and cost pressures with the strength of the dollar and of course, the kingdom being one of the biggest oil exporters in the world. There's a lot that speaks to this kind of resilience from a structural point of view for the economy. We'll see how analysts and, of course, investors take in all this information. Equity futures in the US still looking for a little bit of direction. This is Bloomberg.