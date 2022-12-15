'Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe' Full Show (12/15/2022)

00:00

Good morning. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. I'm Tom Mackenzie in London. And these are the stories that set your agenda. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Fed chair Jerome Powell says rates will climb higher and stay there longer than markets anticipated after the FOMC hikes by half a point. Wall Street drops, Asia stocks follow. Next up, Bailey and Legarde. The BOE will probably slow the pace of tightening on concern the U.K. recession will deepen. The ECB is also seen moderating the size of rate hikes and may outline plans to shrink its balance sheet. Plus, documents show FTX executives may have used computer code to mask Alameda Research's ballooning debt. Okay, let's check in on the data then after that important press conference, of course, from Fed Chair Jay Powell. Yes, they went ahead with 50 basis points, but it was the pushback when it comes to expectations, market expectations of a rate cut in 2020 through the pushback was pretty clear from Fed chair Jay Power. The dot plots being revised up to five point one percent. That is the view in terms of the terminal rate again above where markets are pricing. We look ahead, of course, today to the ECB and the Bank of England. We talk about 50 basis points from the European Central Bank, bring the rates up to around 2 percent. And of course, the focus on that debate around quantitative tightening, at least what to do with that 5 trillion euro ECB balance sheet, particularly with the focus on those peripherals, beekeepers and birds, it spreads have come in. There's a bit of comfort there. And to what extent will that allow officials at the ECB to take a tougher line in terms of the balance sheet adjustments? Here was the closed then state side yesterday on the back of the hawkish commentary from Jay Powell, even as the size of hikes came down from 75 basis points to 50 basis points as widely expected. So the S & P closed that by six tenths of a percent. The Dow was down by four tenths of a percent and Nasdaq ended lower by eight tenths of a percent. The S & P back below four thousand. Let's switch it over and have a look at the futures then with an eye on the China data, which was ugly, backward looking. Yes. But we are now in an environment in China with a country wrestling with a very rapid spread of infections. The data came in weaker for retail sales and duster production, fixed asset investment, and that took the wind out of the sails of the Asian indexes, combining, of course, with the hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve down nine tenths of a percent on the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific. The futures in Europe are looking lower as well, a leg lower by four tenths of a percent and the future stateside while range bound. Not a lot of conviction so far filtering through to US futures eurodollar at 1 0 6. That as long as two tenths of a percent, the dollar is back, at least for now. Let's get to our reporters and from around the world today. It is, of course, all about the central banks. Michelle, John Briscoe. We'll talk about the Fed and the ECB. Well, Lizzie Burton joins to preview the B O E decision. We had key data. As I said from China and Jill Thesis will be with us to break that down. So for Joe Bout says the central bank still has a lot of work to do when it comes to fighting inflation, signaling that borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. So that's that's that's the test I would articulate and you're correct there. There are not rate cuts in in the SGP for 2023. Okay. To unpack the commentary, the rhetoric, the communication from Jay Powell, let's bring in Bloomberg senior Asia economy reporter Michelle Jonas. Kept Michelle took us through the FOMC decision yesterday. What stood out for you from that press conference and Jay Powell? Well, it's time we've been through this so many times this year. I mean, our live strategists, among others, predicted that the markets would be a bit disappointed by the message yesterday that they would see it as more hawkish than expected. And that is kind of what it played out there, even though the markets are kind of sticking their fingers in their ears, singing a merry tune as they hear this hawkish message from the Fed again. We heard from Powell talking about how he treated the Fed is a ways off from finishing its inflation fight. He talks about the labor market being still strong. He's talked about pushing back on this notion that the Fed might increase its inflation target of 2 percent. And that dot plot implies more hikes next year. No cuts even at the same time as the Fed is seeing more somber growth forecasts are really underscoring that the Fed is still much more serious, much more concerned about the inflation fight than it is about any recessionary concerns. At the same time, markets chose to find some dovish Ennis in his comment that financial conditions had actually tightened over the course of the year. They also remain skeptical that the Fed will keep the pivot off its cards for that for next year. They see much sooner pivot than the Fed expects. So all in all, still a dangerous game where the markets are fighting. The Fed violating that age hold a notion that they shouldn't do so. And we're in for more bumpy times ahead, fighting the Fed, looking for any dovish list where they can find it without fingers firmly in that is. I love that image. Michelle, when it comes to the ECB, then arguably the focus less on the right decision, more on the debate around cutesy. That's right. Almost everyone in the survey sees a half point hike in this decision. So a lot of focus on that blueprint that they're expected to roll out about how to start the Kutty process early next year. What we can expect is they're trying to juggle two things, two very complicated balances. One, they want to try to reassure markets, be transparent and calming about the process while also remaining serious about their inflation fight. Just as the Fed and at the same time, they're unleashing Kutty across 19 economies. So that's going to be a particular challenge, especially as they look at debt concerns in pockets of the region. What we know about their approach, Legarde has said that they want to be measured and predictable. So that may mean that they they turn to mature debt roll offs instead of any sort of reinvestments. They might also cap reinvestments. And finally, there are still tools in place in case things do go wrong. And they roil the markets, such as kind of pushing the reinvestments from its pandemic bond portfolio to perhaps some trouble spots in the region if things go awry. Okay, excellent recap of the Fed and a preview of the ECB, Michele Germany's go in Singapore. Thank you very much indeed. Now to the Bank of England. And the GOP is likely to slow the pace of interest rate rises today as it balances those risks from high inflation with concerns that overly aggressive action might unnecessarily deepen the recession. Joining us now then is Bloomberg's UK correspondent, Lizzie Borden. Lizzie, investors and economists looking at a half point hike. It is a conundrum for the GOP. It is. That's what we're expecting to follow the Fed with 50 basis points. Take the key rate to three point five percent, the highest in 14 years. But still a smaller hike in that 75 basis points we saw last month. Seems now that I was a bit of a one off. The governor really under pressure time. We've got ten point seven percent inflation in November. It's proving really persistent, even though we're past the peak, it seems. And so what's interesting to me is how the vote will split today. There are predictions that you could see a four way split for the first time in the bank's independent history, because while you've got these persistent inflation at the same time, it would be hiking into recession. So looking out for potential descent from sort of on its head Raro and Swati Dhingra. But what's also interesting is this is the first decision since the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's fiscal statement. The Deputy Governor, Dave Ramsden, has said that they'll have very little effect on the decision itself. But we are going to get an exchange of letters between the governor and the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. You might see a real shift in tone from quasi crossings last year back in September, when his emphasis was all about growth. Okay. So that shift on the back of that mini budget, of course, the NPC, as you say, very divided, potentially a split four way split first time since 1997 that the independence of the Bank of England. Bloomberg's Lizzie BURDEN, of course, with a preview. But Lizzie will be outside the Bank of England ahead. And during that decision as well, bring us all the updates. Now, China's economic activity worsened in November. That was before the government abruptly dropped its Covid zero policy. Bloomberg's Jill D's says and joins us now with a closer look. And she'll tell us what she has to say shortly, the numbers. Jill, it's a challenging set of numbers, again, backward looking. In terms of the data coming out of China, the retail sales number really jumped out to me, a drop of, what, close to 6 percent. And this was before the relaxation of Covid 0. But the challenges on the ground in China remain acute. Yes. So, I mean, there's really no good news in any of this data. As you said, retail sales contracted quite significantly in November. We also saw a pretty tremendous slowdown in industrial production growth. Investment really dropped off and the jobless rate is now at the highest since May. So this is really not good news for China right now. And as you said, this is all when Covid 0 was still in effect. And what the real question is, now that China appears to have all but abandoned Covid zero is letting Kobe to run like wildfire throughout the throughout the economy. It's really going to be a question of how well China is able to cope with this unchecked spread of the virus in the months to come. But as of right now, it's really not looking good for for growth. And that unchecked spread of the virus, that is real. I mean, I've been reaching out to people in Beijing. Almost everyone I know now has the virus having lived for three years without even coming close to it effectively. Not just a personal cost, but, of course, an industrial impact as well. But there's a pretty concerning study out of Hong Kong in terms of what this may mean. This aggressive spread of the virus now. Yes. So actually, what's really interesting about the studies, which first of all, said that there could be up to two million deaths in China, depending on how well they're able to rollout a vaccine booster campaign or do any other kind of implementation methods or measures to help control the virus. The study was co-authored in part by Gabrielle Lung, who's a pretty well-known health professor in Hong Kong, who just recently traveled to Beijing actually last month to advise Chinese officials on what would happen if the virus were to get out of control. The outbreak were to spread. And one other thing that was really interesting about that study, too, was that it raised the question of whether there could be new variants to pop up out of China depending on what happens here. We don't really know how much the virus is replicating in China, in part because the data is just so fuzzy. We're not getting the kind of test results out of China that we used to as people are now testing at home and the government is not collecting that data as well. Okay, Bloomberg's Jill is on the back of that study around the potential levels of death rates. And of course, hospitalizations in China as the virus lets rip across that country really for the first time. Thank you. Now let's take a look at the key things markets are watching out for today. It is a big day, of course, with central bank rate decisions. The SNB kicks off at eight thirty a.m. U.K. time. We will bring you that result live on air. Followed by nauseous bank. Then at midday. We are watching out, of course, for the Bank of England's latest policy decision. The central bank is expected, as Lizzie was saying, to hike by 50 basis points. And shortly after 1:00 p.m. U.K. time, it is the ECB stepping up. Following with its rate decision, finally, from 130 p.m. U.K. time onwards in the US, we are expecting initial jobless claims, of course, around all of that debate, around the tightness of the labor market. Retail sales, manufacturing and industrial production data as well. Rounding out the health of the world's largest economy. Coming up, the monetary policy action, of course, continuing, as we can say, across Europe. The video and the ECB with to focus on those key decisions later today. Plus, the Norwegian energy company Norsk Hydro kicking off its annual Capital Markets Day in London. Do not miss our exclusive interview with CEO Hill that made it a sham. That is at six thirty a.m. London time. We'll be talking about demand for aluminium in this recessionary environment. This is. The full effects of our rapid tightening so far are yet to be felt. Today, the FOMC raised our policy interest rate by a half percentage point. We continue to anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate. Inflation remains well above our longer run goal of 2 percent. Changing our inflation goal is just something we're not. We're not thinking about tonight, something we're not going to think about. We have a 2 percent inflation goal and we'll use our tools to get inflation back to 2 percent. And I think we're you know, we're getting close to that level of sufficient we think sufficiently restrictive with today's action. We have raised interest rates by four and a quarter percentage points this year. The median projection is four point one percent at the end of 2024 and three point one percent at the end of 2025. I wouldn't see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way. Emma Chandra pound, of course, at the FOMC press conference after that 50 basis point hike, the dot plot revised up the twenty twenty three projected peak rate to five point one percent. Joining us today is Jeffrey Cleveland, now chief economist at Payton Rygel. Jeffrey, fantastic to have you on the show to unpack everything that we heard from Jay Powell yesterday. Good morning. The cynic in me is, is is drawn to the argument that maybe this is a a Fed chair who is using his communication to give him and the FOMC cover to move lower in terms of the size, in terms of the scope of those interest rate hikes from 75 to 50, maybe they go to 25 in February. They come out with hawkish commentary to give themselves cover to ensure that financial conditions do not ease too much as they step down the pace of hikes. Is there anything in that? I think it's an interesting theory. Good morning, Tom, from Los Angeles here. I know they clearly wanted to send a message. If you look at the statement, very few changes to any of the wording in the statement, which is a rarity. There's always changes. There are very few. So they basically said, hey, we've seen two CPI reports. The market has moved a lot. We haven't changed our view and our intentions. That was the point of the statement. And I think the other big thing that fit Fed Chair Powell highlighted 17 of the 19 members of the committee pencilled in 5 percent or higher for the rate at the end of next year. So I think clearly was trying to send a message that they don't think they're done, but they're going to move higher and they're going to keep rates higher for longer. Whether that's 50 or 25, Tom, you know, I don't think it's a big deal. I think the bond market thinks we're close to the top, took two terminal and that there will be cuts relatively soon. And they're trying to push back against that. I think it begins that pricing, in my view. And Jeff, how do you explain then that very clear disconnect between the markets and the Fed at this point? The market thinks that they know they know more about the future. This is pretty common. We get into these situations, especially this year. There's been two or three key moments, pivotal moments during the year where the market thought up. The Fed is going to pivot. They're going to relent. They're going to focus more on growth and give up on the inflation fight. And that just didn't happen. I think you can you can think back to the summer. You can think back to Jackson Hole again in the fall. So it's not completely unusual when the market differs. When I talk to bond traders and investors right now, there is just a high degree of confidence, Tom, that inflation is going to come down and it's going to come down quickly. The reasons for that vary. You talk to some people. They say, hey, goods prices are already falling, housing will roll over soon and we're probably in a recession and inflation will come down really quickly. So there's different reasons for it. But I think by and large, a lot of bond investors think inflation is cooling very quickly and that the Fed's job is done. We're a bit more skeptical about that. At bay in Regal. We think that there's a, you know, a bit more persistence in this inflation, very services driven and quite frankly, into next year. I think it's a very tall order to get back anywhere near 2 percent. And that clip you showed earlier said the Fed is intent on getting there. So if we're talking this time next year and we're 3 4 percent on core inflation, their job is not done. I think the markets will be disappointed if that's the outcome. So get the full cost then from the Fed a little of 3 percent by the end of next year. On on inflation, when it comes to the question, arguably the other take from this was they are becoming more comfortable with the idea of forcing a recession to get inflation down and particularly to pressure the labor, the labor market. What is your sense? Do they flinch in the face of a recession or do they push on through? No, I don't think they flinch. I think that was another clear message here. You look at the FCPA, you see a four point six percent unemployment rate projected for next year with no cuts, four point six percent unemployment rate at three point seven in the states right now, Tom. So four point six would be a recession. You really historically only need about a half a percent uplift on the unemployment rate to be in a recession. So there's telling you, hey, we think a recession is needed. David Ingles growth slowing down is needed here. We're not going to we're not going to flinch. We welcome that because we'd much rather have 2 percent inflation, even if it causes us to have a recession in the end. In the interim. So that is the preferred outcome here. So where do you see the team? It's a US right speaking well, rates tend to peak in our view historically the last seven or eight cycles. They tend to peak near the time when the Fed peaks. So if we think terminal has more room to go, you know, they're going to keep hiking here. Let's say they get up to five and a quarter, five and a half percent by Q2. Generally around that vicinity is when you would expect to see two year yields and 10 year yields peak. So for my money, I don't think we've necessarily seen the peak here. That doesn't mean two year yields and tenure yields have to go as high as the Fed funds rate can still have a pretty deeply inverted yield curve like we already have. But generally speaking, history tells us we're not at the peak until we're nearer to the Fed topping out. I don't have confidence that we're there yet. And again, that ties back to the view on inflation. OK. No peeking rates yet. That ties into the dollar, the dollar up again. The Bloomberg Daybreak up the by dollar index up to ten percent in the session today. Jeff Well, we've had a number of effect structures coming. So yes, we think we can call peak dollar ahead of this meeting that we saw. Yes. It was it was premature to call to ring the death knell on this bloom. But on this dollar surge that we've seen, is that a clear take from this? Yeah, the death of the dollar has been greatly exaggerated for years and in particular until 2022. I mean, what I guess the question I would ask is what will turn the dollar tied around? Where will we go the other way? What do you need to happen? You need the Fed to back off, which I'm not convinced that's what we didn't see, that they were hawkish today. So they're not backing off. They're gonna continue to hike. I think also the dollar tends to be counter cyclical. So you need European growth, U.K. growth to rebound. You need Chinese growth to rebound. And that's possible in 2023. That's possible. It's I still think it's a lower probability scenario. That's not my base case at this point, given what we're seeing in the data out of Europe in and out of China right now. So you need the Fed to back off. You need the rest of the world to speed up in terms of growth and then you can have a weaker dollar. So it might just be, again, premature. OK. Jeffrey, very quickly, before we let you go, the ECB later today ought to be less about the right decision, more about the discussion around to see relative calm in terms of the spreads between funds and BDC space. Does that last? And does that give them a window opportunity? I think they are behind the curve, in my view, on inflation. When we look at inflation, we like to look at these trimmed mean measures of inflation. Give us a sense of how broad inflation is. And a lot of people have said to us, oh, you know, inflation is very broad in the US, but it's not it's not quite we're not seeing the breadth in Europe. I don't see that in those trimmed mean measures. I also think there's some alternative signs that the wage growth is has picked up and in Europe and maybe a bit more widespread. So I think the the ECB is really dragging their feet. They're behind the curve now. Can they hike without upsetting the bond market? That's a whole other that's a whole nother question. Probably not. We saw the Fed hike for 25 this year and they upset the bond market. Right. We saw a much wider mortgage spreads, for example. I would say your year spread between Italy and Germany, as is your version of that across the pond, so that it's not an easy situation to be in, but they are behind the curve and I think they need to go ahead. Hi. ECB is behind the curve. Needs to hike. Do not fight the feds. Two clear messages there from Jeffrey Cleveland, always excellent chief economist at Payton and Rygel joining us out of Los Angeles. Thank you. Now coming up, we'll bring you the latest on the F DAX fallout. But first, as we head to break, take a listen to what the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey thinks of. Critics say that it doesn't have intrinsic value, and if people wish to invest in it, well, they must be prepared to lose their money. That may still be a question busting people buy things because of their extrinsic value. But we have to be very clear what it is. This is all about what we need to do right now and we need to stop the money laundering. We need to stop the cheating that's going on in crypto. And that means just getting a set of rules in place. Same kind of transaction, same kind of risk means that we've got to have the same rules. And it also means we've got to have a cop on the beat who is well enough financed to actually be out there and enforce the rules and making sure these guys are not breaking the law. Okay. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren there speaking before the latest hearings on the tax collapse, saying there needs to be a cop on the beat when it comes to this space. More details coming through from, of course, the indictments of some men freed and the ongoing investigations. Apparently, a former Coast CEO FTSE digital markets tick off the authorities in the Bahamas about a possible misuse of funds. Just a few days before its bankruptcy. Also, more details on allegations that the company held or covered up some of its debts. Lots coming through on this week, of course, the story for you. Stay with us. One of the owners have been axed. This has been. Good morning. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Europe on Tom Mackenzie in London and these other stories that set your agenda. Fed Chair Jerome Power says rates will climb higher and stay there longer. The markets anticipated after the FOMC hikes by half a point. Wall Street drops. Asian stocks followed. Next up, Bailey and Legarde. The BOE will probably slow the pace of tightening on concerns the UK recession will deepen. The ECB is also seen moderating the size of rate hikes and may outline plans to shrink its balance sheet. Plus, documents show FTX executives may have used computer code to mask Alameda Research's ballooning debt. And a redhead crossing the terminal right now. Foxconn, of course, the maker of iPhones predominately in Django, central China, ending most of its closed loop restrictions in iPhone City, as it is known again. And central city of Django, closed loop, of course, the system that was implemented by a number of factories and manufacturers in China during Covid zero. No, those Covid zero restrictions have been eased. Foxconn is ending that closed loop restrictions, of course, that led to a lot of friction, particularly amongst its labor force. And you saw those protests, some of which turned violent. So this is an update in terms of the production, again, of iPhone 14 by Foxconn in Django, affecting tens of thousands of employees. Back to central banks. Then the BBB and ECB rate decisions are due later today. Both central banks poised to slow the recent pace of interest rate hikes. Joining me now here in London is Bloomberg Surveillance BURDEN. And in Frankfurt for the ECB decision, Maria Tadeo, of course, our Europe correspondent. Lizzie, let's start with you. Investors then and economists expecting a half point hike. We talked about just how challenging this is for the BOE, arguably less clear cut than it is for many other central banks. Indeed. And you've got Nomura, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan all warning about the possibility of a four way split today, because, of course, you've got the recession risk. The 18 month monetary policy lag. Swati Dhingra Silvana 10 RARO. The doves of the committee don't want to have an aggressive hike. Now that takes effect in the eye of a recession. So I'm going to be looking for the vote split today. Crucially could say a lot about the future path for rates. But the guidance is also going to be interesting as well, because remember at the last meeting they really pushed back hard on the market curve, the future path for rates. Will they do that again today? Will they drop that language? If they drop, it could look like an endorsement of the curve. So they need to be careful about how they speak about it. They do, at least at this meeting, have a little clarity in terms of the fiscal priorities of this government, given that they do have the statement from the new chancellor. How important is that? How much and to what degree is that going to factor in? Frankly, probably not that much. So the deputy governor, Dave Rumson, has said it will probably have little effect on the rescission, the decision itself. However, it may impact the future inflation outlook. The thing is that most of the measures take effect beyond the beauty's three year horizon. But what's going to be very interesting is the exchange of letters between the chancellor and the governor, because there's probably going to be a big shift in tone from when quasi crossing was in office in September, brief as it was, because his emphasis, as you remember, was really on growth. That might be dropped in this letter today. Okay. So a lot to watch for might be a decision in the lenses being exchanged, one of the idiosyncrasies of monetary policy here in the UK. Maria, over in Frankfurt, a hike well telegraphed, of course, for the ECB. How much uncertainty is there around the size in terms of 50, 75? What are you hearing? Well, look, we know they're going to hike, and I can tell you, Tom, it is absolutely freezing today in Frankford, which is not just me complaining, but for a lot of people, it's almost now almost a macro statement when we talk about the weather and the gas and of course, the recession that may or may not take place this year in Europe. Now, to answer your question, Tom, at one point there was a debate, would this be 50 or would it be 75? But of course, we can't ignore that this is coming off the back of a Fed decision, 50 basis points. And the animal spirits, even here in Frankfurt now have been inclined to go also for 50 basis points. If that happens, you see the deposit rate now at 2 percent. The other issue that is very closely connected to this decision are the economic projections that the European Central Bank will update today. We know they have been off the mark. We know the European Central Bank has been criticized for getting this wrong. But nonetheless, they are relevant when you look at GDP. Remember, the head of the central bank has said they would not shy from hiking into a recession if that is what it takes to bring down inflation. There's always a perennial question about a recession. Yes or no? What type of recession? And then, of course, the key projections, inflation. Where do they see inflation in the medium term? When it comes to the ECB? Yeah, and some of the data suggesting if inflation is starting to ease at least on the edges when it when it comes to Europe, the other big conundrum, of course, for the ECB is what to do with that, what five trillion euro euro balance sheet spreads between bunds and beekeepers. Seems there's a bit of calm there. What are you hearing in terms of that debate, Maria? Yeah, that's a good one. But Obama would say on the BPP, what I hear often is that this is about the good behavior of my damn adult. Milani More than anything else. But in terms of Q2, you look as she promised or there would be an outline today. The market, of course, is salivating to hear the details of that, to be fair to the central bank. They have done the prep work for it. We've seen this complete change in the rate cycle, 200 basis points already the fastest on record, and that is without the one that is coming today. We've seen the early repayment for the TLT euros. A lot of this designed to drain liquidity from the system. So the obvious step is cute tea for me in the press conference. There's two crucial questions. One is the time. Is this an early one? Or Acuity or Q2 excuse me situation. And then secondly, the design and the format of it. The timeline and the design and the format to create crucial questions, no doubt you will be putting at least one of those two Matt Miller God Maria Tadeo who's gonna be on the ground, of course, throughout the day as Frankfurt gears up for that ECB decision. Lizzie BURDEN, of course, looking ahead to the BOE. You'll be outside the Bank of England later today for that decision as well. Both. Thank you very much indeed. Great setup up as we lead into Charlie White-Thomson, UK CEO at SAXO. So you can to pivot back to the bio, we given the data that was given the squeeze on consumers retail sentiment, the shakiness of the housing market here and inflation now coming down, is there not a case that the BBB just stands put doesn't do anything today? I don't think so. I think we'll get a 50 basis points. So I think we'll have a full house. We'll have 50 in the US, what, 50 in Europe? And I think we'll get 50 in here in the United Kingdom. And I think that if you look at the inflation print yesterday, it was a good data points against a very negative backdrop. When you have inflation beginning with a 10 number one enemy is inflation and we need to deal with that. So I'm looking for 50 basis points. And I think most interestingly, if we look at the last move, we saw two members of the committee talk for 25 and 50 basis points. You know, that's I wouldn't want to see. I wouldn't want to see a split. You know, I I think we need to remain focused on the enemy, which is inflation. Okay. What is your. As you look into 2023, how do you see that inflationary picture evolving? I think that I think for me, I'm hawkish on inflation. I think I think it's taken years to build this. I think we've had huge amounts of quantitative easing over. You know, we've had rates which in my opinion have been too low. And I think that this is fairly I think inflation will prove to be stickier than we think. So that's my view on that. So where does that leave in terms of the end rate for the B? Are we? What is your view on that and what does that do in terms of the recessionary impact? How deep and how prolonged is this recession going to be here that you get? Yeah, I think that so, you know, I think there's I think there's two parts to your question. So if you look at surveys, we're sort of 460 on the at that peak rates. I think that may prove to be conservative. And I think that on the whole on on the whole inflationary environment, that if you look at what I call the key health statistics of the U.K., so I'm thinking budget deficit, current account deficit, CPI. Those three are very challenging. So I think that the Bank of England and the governor and the whole committee have a very difficult task. And the way I view this is basically threading the needle between pulling in the interest rate lever, slowing inflation without crashing the economy and the consumer. So it is so it's extremely challenging. And it opens me up for one for one of my big risks, which I think is policy failure. Policy failure. When I was going to get to housing the housing market, given that you think the four point six percent is conservative, I'll get there in a minute. Policy failure. Just unpack that for us. Is that from the chancellor has made an effort and the new prime minister to kind of reassure the markets. But you think that there's some risk there still? I think there is. I think, you know, this is all about basically this is I want to use the word configuring. It's it's it's basically about threading this needle. It's a huge I mean, this is a this is a very, very challenging task to do. When you have inflation at 10, when you have a budget deficit of 7. You know, you need to bring down inflation because that is the silent tax. That is the thing that really negatively impacts people. And it's it's basically how you it's how you thread that needle and it's challenging. And I don't underestimate how difficult a task it is for the Bank of England. Okay. On the on the question of housing market, then, how concerned are you about what we're seeing, the pressure on real estate here, particularly if you're looking at above four point six per cent for the end rate for the B.O.? Is that is that a central risk for this economy? Yeah, I think that if you think about the people in the United Kingdom and their reliance on houses and their and their view on houses is an absolute key for consumer sentiment. And so therefore, I think that when you saw the earlier on, earlier on in the week, you saw those house price move, the house price that starts that didn't look particularly good. And therefore, I think that that will be front and center for a lot of people to think about. But, you know, there is a lot of negative news out there. And I think the CBI, they piled in a week and a half ago or whatever it was, and they gave some very forthright views on how we got on how they see 2023 and the markets here. Of course, you have that international exposure when you look at the footsie 100 up. Obviously an outperformance compared to the European index, the benchmark, the S & P, what, down 60 percent year to date. See what it is, up about 1 percent year to date. Do you expect that relative outperformance to continue into next year? Yes. So the way I the way I approach that is is that a key? A key premise for me is manage your risk. So if you hadn't turned on your TV, if you hadn't listened to Bloomberg at all and you own the Footsie 100, then all a lot of this could have just passed you by. The real action has been in the Footsie 250 where you've seen a big decline in that. So I think from it, as I think about my clients, our clients, which are retail investors, for me, it's manage your risk. If you are fully loaded and the footsie one hundred and you've outperformed, I think it's worth thinking about that. Do you have the right balance? Are you skewed to the footsie? One hundred. And how do you want to manage your risk? How much exposure do you want to the footsie 250 now, given that drawdown? What evaluations? Look at looking attractive. I think the footsie 250 for me is is that I have a more negative view towards the 250 and that's purely on my macro view about the United Kingdom. So I think that I am more cautious about the 250 plus. I am I more cautious about Sterling, which has had a good run. Where else do you find shelter in this environment? I think it's safe. So if I look at our clients, the biggest question I'm getting now is bonds. Biggest go said the whole time we get asked about bonds. I mean, for four years there's been no yield and now you have yields. So when the retail investors, they think about things like Tina, there is no alternative. Therefore, they had to buy equity as well. Now there is alternative. You have bonds. And if I think about a multi asset, a multi asset book of financial instruments, we we get significant interest in bonds and in currencies as well as equity. So you're talking developed market, emerging market. And what duration? Yeah, we're talking at the moment. I'm talking about blue chip. Yeah. And government bonds. OK. Blue chip and government bonds maybe steer away from the footsie to 50 for the moment. But you have a terminal right above four point six percent for the BRT into 2023 and you're cautious and concerned about the inflationary dynamics on a very different note. I guess I should make and should make the point, but we did finally get the memo on on on the on the outfits. I'm glad you got the dress. You're looking very elegant. Well, because you were coming in. You're a very special guest. He came down from above that I had to ensure that his aligns with your impeccable fashion sense, as you say. Have a great Christmas. Have a great holiday season, Charlie. Thank you very much for being here. Always excellent reviews around the UK as we look ahead to that Bowie decision. And 50 basis points is what's expected of the markets, as was expected from Charlie White-Thompson as well, CEO of SAXO UK. Okay. Coming up, do not miss our exclusive interview with Norsk Hydro CEO build up man. It's a shame. We're going to talk about inflation with consumer demand. I'm going to talk about the shift to a cleaner aluminium. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back. Let's get the first word news now with Edward Wong in Hong Kong. Thanks, Tom. China's economic activity worsened in November amid widespread virus outbreaks and restrictions. Retail sales contracted five point nine percent from a year ago. Worse than the 4 percent expected by economists. The jobless rate climbed to the highest level since May. While industrial output growth slowing markedly to two point two percent, more disruption is likely in December if the government continues its abrupt exit from Covid 0. U.S. regulators are taking the first step towards the most widespread revamp of stock trading in more than a decade. It's aimed at spurring better prices for investors and directing more business to traditional exchanges. The FTSE laid out four proposals it says will boost transparency and competition. The plan affects from auto rooting, pricing and disclosures that brokers must make to clients. And employment in Australia surged by more than three times, economist estimates last month as unemployment held at a 48 year low. Thus reinforcing expectations the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates further into 2023. The economy added 64000 jobs in November, well ahead of forecasts for 19000, suggesting that the economy is so far weathering the sharpest monetary tightening in more than 30 years. Global news 24 hours a day, on and on. Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Top Do Wrong and ongoing. Thank you very much indeed. Now, as part of its Capital Markets Day, Norsk Hydro says it expects 20 per cent annual demand growth for low carbon aluminium in the coming years. 20 per cent is also announced a new partnership with Mercedes Benz on its road to carbon neutrality. The Norwegian company will supply the German carmaker with low carbon aluminium to reduce the carbon footprint of its vehicle fleet. Very pleased to say. Joining us now for an exclusive interview. Is Hilda mad? It's a shame. The CEO of Norsk Hydro, Hilda. Thank you very much for coming to the studio on a busy day for you and the team. I want to start with the broader demand picture as we look into 2023. What is the data telling you? What is that customer demand telling you about the demand picture into next year? Well, we are quite positive on that when it comes to the demand for aluminium in the sense that the aluminium base is helping to lightweight the automobile to to make more energy efficient buildings. It is also a lot of aluminium now going into the electrical segments in terms. So building solar, solar panels and windmills and what is needed for the for the energy shift. But obviously the the demand picture is very much influenced, sparked by China in terms of China being the sort of the global driver for the global economy and then also the supply supply situation with extreme power process in particularly in in Europe. So a balanced balance situation. But were there quite a big, big. That's a gap in terms of scenarios. Yes. Still a lot of us. Yes. A lot of uncertainty on a number of those ships. And we're talking about central banks today. We had the Fed decision yesterday, the ECB, the BSA later today. And that, of course, focuses our attention on recession risks, which ties into what you were saying about China and energy. How are you preparing? What contingencies are you in the team and n putting in place? What kind of recession are you bracing for? Well, what we are focusing on is to to position ourselves in the low carbon aluminium segment. First of all, we are in the market with low carbon aluminium products today because we also produce based on renewable energy and we have long term contracts and equity power. So in the short term, we are also more robust than than some of our competitors because we have Dr. Paul growth contracts made many years ago. So we have quite a good, good margin already. So we are we are focusing on segmenting the market and going for the for the for the customers that are looking for a low carbon aluminium. Like I see this. We see low carbon. Aluminum is is focused in the automotive sector where the car on car manufacturers are focusing on the carbon footprint in the car and are willing to pay a premium for low carbon aluminium so that the collaboration with Mercedes now will be very interesting in terms of what their ambition to reduce their carbon footprint in their fleet. While we have had how the technology parts to go to zero in terms of producing aluminum and 20 20 percent is the demand for our low carbon aluminium. Absolutely. And you talk about the different segments, autos, of course. Central to that, we have the newsroom, Mercedes Benz. Where where does autos fit into that 20 percent? How does it break down in terms of the demand picture across sectors? Well, the 20 percent is very much in the. In the automotive sector, in the truck and trailer market and also the electrical market. OK. I want to I want to focus as well. You talked about energy in terms of the impacts, in terms of inflation on your CapEx spending plans. How was that playing out? Well, we we have as I said, we have a quite a strong sourcing of of energy. We have our own equity power plants, as well as long term power power, quiet contracts. So what we are focusing on is through through our company line, being an active developer of more renewable energy because the world needs more renewable energy. We see the crisis in Europe, which has been dependent on Russia. Now we we need to feed more renewable energy into the market. And here Hugo would like to take an active developer role in building or developing more renewable energy projects, both in wind and solar. In addition to hydrogen in the next two to three years, CapEx spending. Are you reducing it? Are you stepping it up? In face of these energy costs and these inflationary pressures? What what we have done is that we have established a separate company called Hydro Day, which will be capital light in the sense that we will invite other owners also into that company in order to develop that renewable renewable energy projects. And so in that sense, for the CapEx, for the company, it will not be that high. Okay. You've made an acquisition you're trying to make an acquisition of and you metal. As you expand this footprint of yours. What are you hearing from from the EU in terms of their likelihood of signing off on this? What are the constraints at this point? What are they had? What are the what's blocking this deal from going forward? And how confident are you that you've signed off on it? Yeah, we we are right now in phase two of this competition clearance. And it's it's a market that is developing in terms. This is this is a company producing on on scrap and that and that that market is really developing. And we are strengthening our position in terms of bringing bringing the aluminum that ultimately been in use back in the in the loop. And. And I think that is what the EU is, is. It's trying to understand how that market will will develop. And we hope to see that you get that clearance. Okay, fine. By next year. I think that happens hopefully. Okay. Hello. Thank you very much indeed. On your Capital Markets Day, a big day for you and the team here that met its Asian CEO, of course, of Norsk Hydro on demand for low carbon aluminium. Coming up, the ECB is poised, of course, to slow the recent pace of hikes and outlined plans to shrink its balance sheet. We did discuss that next. This is Bloomberg. Welcome back to Bloomberg Daybreak, of course, a huge day for central banks, the Fed coming through with its decision 50 basis points, but Jay Powell reiterating his determination to hold rates higher for longer in that fight against inflation, pushing, pushing back against any market expectations of a cut for next year. The dot plots coming in at five point one percent. We look ahead then to the ECB in the B.O., eat latest data, unpack all of this. Who better to speak to them? Valerie Tights and of course, who breaks down the numbers and looks at all the chances for us from our markets team? Let's start with this. Disconnect them between the markets and the Fed, the FOMC. What is underlying an underscoring that and does that continue? Yes. So in the DAX yesterday, they were clearly revised, Harry. We knew that was coming. That took twenty twenty three dot above 5 percent. But the market isn't pricing in that. The Fed funds futures and the RTX were not showing above 5 percent for the end of 2023. And there's a lot of confusion. Why is that? And I'm going to tell you why they are clearly distracted by the dispersion of the dots in twenty twenty four. Huge like and then in their effort, their economic projections that they gave out, their unemployment is rising nearly 8 percent growth for cholera. We didn't do justice will come back to bite. Stay with us. This is Bloomberg.