00:00

PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS HE IS NOT DOING HIS END OF YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE. USUALLY HE WOULD TALK FOR HOURS AND HOURS AND HOURS IF THE SPECIAL OPERATION OF RUSSIA ' S GOING SO WELL IN UKRAINE, WHY IS IT THAT NOBODY SEES OR HEARS FROM VLADIMIR PUTIN IN YOUR MIND? > > IT IS OBVIOUS, RUSSIA HAS NOT REACHED THE GOAL. THE GOAL WAS A BLITZKRIEG, VICTORY WITHIN TWO WEEKS. NOW WE ARE IN THE 10TH MONTH OF WAR. THAT MEANS RUSSIA FAILED. THIS IS IN MY OPINION THE REASON WHY PRESIDENT PUTIN HAS NOT PROVIDED THE USUAL ANNUAL PRESS CONFERENCE. IN ORDER TO AVOID QUESTIONS. ANNA: NOT JUST DIFFICULT QUESTIONS, BUT THERE IS VERY LITTLE TO SHOW THE RUSSIAN PEOPLE. > > YES. OF COURSE IT IS CLEAR THAT RUSSIA IS IN HEAVY DIFFICULTIES. MILITARY IN THE FIRST, MILITARY DIFFICULTIES BECAUSE UKRAINE IS DEFENDING ITSELF VERY SUCCESSFULLY. RUSSIA HAS LOST SOME PARTS OF OCCUPIED TERRITORIES, AND THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY IS ALSO IN DIFFICULTIES BECAUSE OF WESTERN SANCTIONS. OF COURSE IT ALL SHOWS THAT RUSSIA HAS FAILED WITH ITS GOALS BUT I WOULD REMIND THAT RUSSIA HAS STARTED ADDRESSING -- HAS STARTED A COLONIAL WAR WHICH WAS CHARACTERISTIC OF THE 19TH CENTURY, NOT THE 21ST. THIS IS 200 YEARS OLD THINKING AND IT CANNOT SUCCEED. I WOULD SAY THIS IS THE GRAVEST VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW SINCE 1945, SINCE THE END OF THE SECOND WORLD WAR. THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY SHOULD RESPOND TO THAT WITH CONSEQUENCES. MARIA: YOU HAVE SAID THERE NEEDS TO BE A SPECIAL TRIBUNAL. YOUR COUNTRY HAS ALONGSIDE THE BALTICS ADJUSTED THEIR NEEDS TO BE SERIOUS REPERCUSSIONS. BUT DO YOU BELIEVE -- AND THIS IS A DELICATE QUESTION, THAT WE ARE EVER GOING TO SEE VLADIMIR PUTIN SIT IN TRIAL FOR WAR CRIMES? > > IT IS NOT THE QUESTION WHETHER PUTIN WILL BE BROUGHT TO THE COURT IN THIS INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL. IT IS NECESSARY TO DEFEND INTERNATIONAL LAW. INTERNATIONAL LAW IS THE ORDER SINCE THE SECOND WORLD WAR. IF WE WOULD ALLOW OR AGREE OR NOT REACT TO SUCH AGGRESSIVE WAR, THAT MEANS THE INTERNATIONAL PEACE ORDER WILL BE DESTROYED. WE CANNOT ALLOW FOR US, FOR THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, TO SETBACK THE THE STANDARDS OF PEACE WHICH WERE ESTABLISHED AFTER THE SECOND WORLD WAR, 1945. THEREFORE INTERNATIONAL SPECIAL TRIBUNAL WOULD BE A GOOD PROJECT IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE INTERNATIONAL LAW. THE TRIAL SHOULD BE AND THE INTERNATIONAL RESPONSIBILITY OF THE RUSSIAN STATE FOR REPARATIONS, FOR REPARATIONS AND REBUILDING OF UKRAINE. MARIA: AND THAT WAS MY NEXT QUESTION. EUROPEAN LEADERS WILL MEET THURSDAY. IS IT NOW TIME TO BRING UP THIS CONVERSATION IN THE OPEN? SHOULD RUSSIAN ASSETS BE CONFISCATED AND USED FOR UKRAINE IN VERY SIMPLE WORDS? THIS HAS BEEN A TABOO, NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE WANTED TO TALK ABOUT THIS. SHOULD THERE BE AN OPEN AND FRANK CONVERSATION TO USE THESE ASSETS? THIS HAS NEVER BEEN DONE TO A CENTRAL BANK BEFORE. > > YES, ABSOLUTELY BECAUSE THIS IS THE GREATEST POSSIBLE VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW AND THERE SHOULD BE CONSEQUENCES. ONE OF THE CONSEQUENCES IS THE SEIZURE OF RUSSIAN ASSETS ABROAD AND IT IS NECESSARY THEN TO GIVE THE ASSETS FOR A FUND OR IN ANOTHER WAY FOR REBUILDING OF UKRAINE BECAUSE UKRAINE IS DAMAGED BY THIS AGGRESSIVE WAR OF RUSSIA. THIS IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE RUSSIAN STATE TO REBUILD UKRAINE, TO GIVE ASSETS TO REBUILD DESTROYED INFRASTRUCTURE AND SO ON. ANNA: -- MARIA: SIX MONTHS AGO NOBODY WANTED TO TALK ABOUT THIS BUT THE BALTICS AND POLAND HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL AT INSERTING YOUR TALKING POINTS AT THE EUROPEAN LEVEL. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS. WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME, I HAVE A VERY BRIEF QUESTION FOR YOU. YOU HAVE SAID EASTERN EUROPE NEEDS MORE TROOPS, MORE NATO TROOPS AS A DETERRENCE TO RUSSIA. IN LATVIA DO YOU HAVE A NUMBER IN MIND THAT YOU WANT TO SEE IN THE NEAR FUTURE, JUST VERY BRIEFLY? > > WE HAVE AGREED NATO TROOPS, NATO BATTLE GROUP WILL BE INCREASED TO BUT GREG -- TWO BRIGADE SIZE IN THE FUTURE. NATO WILL STRENGTHEN THE EASTERN FRONT IN ORDER TO DETER RUSSIA FROM AGGRESSION.