UBS' Qiao on Markets and Strategy

00:00

How do you add downside protection when you know you're headed towards a more challenging environment? Next year? That's a great question. You know, tomorrow and Wednesday is going to be very critical with CPI numbers coming out. And also, you know, the last meeting of the Fed of this year, we are preparing for continued caution in the equity markets as we go into 2023. Still a lot of uncertainty with rates, a slowing slower economy. And so we are still in favor of value and more defensive sectors such as health care. Energy is still going to stay strong. And also, you know, it's a good opportunity for fixed income if, you know, fixed income had a very tough 2022. And also some of the safe haven currencies, such as the US dollar and the Swiss franc, we continue to see really geopolitical volatility around the world. We have breaking news at the moment. Peru's outlook has been revised to negative by S & P on political risk and now S & P revising the outlook to negative A, firming triple B, A two rating for the country. Remember, Peru just ousted his president, their president last week, Potok ICU, and now they have a new president. They never knew Arthur, who's just brought forward the elections by two years to 2024. Given that we continue to see demonstrations and protests across the country. She's also imposed a state of emergency. Again, S & P downgrading the outlook to negative for Peru. But she let's continue our conversation on the global challenges, because it's really about where the Fed and other central banks go as we continue to see perhaps more challenging factors in 2023. What do you expect this week as we head towards the FOMC decision? Yeah, like I said, in the next two days, it's gonna be very critical. We are expecting probably I mean, as we seeing the CPI numbers cool down a bit, but it you know, a lot of numbers have a strong job, stay strong sector, service sector, state very strong. So it really depends. I think tomorrow is going to be more critical than the decision on the Fed decision on Wednesday, because it's all going to depend on CPI numbers, know whether the Fed is going to pivot or not. And it's a little too early to signal the strategy for the Fed and they are going to focus on bringing down inflation. So that's why we feel like, you know, with occurred rates at the current inflation situation, you know, a lot of the fundamental challenges that we have right now are going to go into 2023, and we hope that we're going to have a better half of next year. Sherry really framed the big unknown of geo political tensions as the overlay for next year, and we already saw that with reports of Japan and then the Netherlands would join the US and at least partially curbing ship making machinery exports to China, which would essentially create a full blockade of the equipment that they need to make these leading edge ships. When you take a look at a development like this is clearly headed in one direction, how does that inform the way that you invest across tech? In particular? I think tech still comes fundamentally down to the overall global economy, the macro situation right now, and a lot of that is still going to depend less on certain situations, but it's still going to depend on whether the overall macro environment is going to have supportive factors to drive up tech. And so I think tech is it's been it's been it's been cheaper, but it's still not cheap. You know, if you have a long term horizon, it's a good time to start adding some very high quality techniques to the portfolio. If you can have a longer time horizon. Otherwise, we are still very defensive and very neutral on tech. At this point. How do you look at the China reopening, given all of the unknowns as to how it's going to play out, how successful it's going to be, the impact of surging cases across services, across tourism, as we've seen, really troubled the reopening in other economies like Singapore, like Australia as well. Are you cautiously optimistic? How are you positioning at the moment? Yes, very much so, we are very much cautiously optimistic. And is is quite exciting that China is have made a lot of progress in trying to reopen the economy. And, you know, we currently feel like probably for a full blown, you know, reopening is probably not going to happen until Q3 of next and to Q3 of 2023. That's just where we see things are. We just don't. I mean, it's just not going to happen until China eventually stop the snap lockdowns. And so, you know, we do have a preference in some of the Chinese sectors that will eventually benefit from reopening. And those can include pharma, medical equipment, consumer internet, transportation, capital goods and materials and actually within China, credit. We have turned more positive on investment property bonds. And we do see value in select high yield issues.