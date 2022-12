00:00

THE TIGHTNESS IN THIS LABOR MARKET. THE U.S. IS A BIG MARKET FOR YOU. AND A U.K. RECORD WAGES, 6% INCREASE. WHAT IS THE DIGITAL SKILLS GAP YOU ARE SEEING ACROSS YOUR CLIENT BASE? CLIENTS INCLUDE VERIZON, CISCO, MORGAN STANLEY. WHAT IS THE SKILLS GAP YOU ARE SEEING, AND WHAT NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED? EUAN: IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE YOU SEE THIS PLAY OUT IN A SIMILAR WAY IN THE U.S. THE FASTEST GROWING AREAS OF BOTH ECONOMIES ARE DIGITAL, DATA AND TECH. BUSINESSES DESPERATELY NEED TO HIRE PEOPLE TO MEET THE GROWTH TARGETS, TO TRANSITION. AND THEY SIMPLY CANNOT ACCESS THAT TALENT THROUGH TRADITIONAL ROUTES. UNIVERSITIES ARE NOT TRAINING ENOUGH PEOPLE. OFTEN THE COURSES ARE UNSUITABLE FOR WHAT THE LABOR MARKET NEEDS. AN INCREASING PROPORTION ARE TURNING TO APPRENTICESHIPS, WERE WE REACH OUR OWN TALENT. LET ' S EQUIP THEM ON THE JOB WITH SKILLS IN SOFTWARE ENGINEERING, DATA ANALYTICS, DATA SCIENCE, PROJECT AND IT ' S MEANT, THINGS THE LABOR MARKET DESPERATELY NEEDS. FRANCINE: MULTI-VERSE USES SOFTWARE BASED ON SKILLS INSTEAD OF GRADES, IS THAT BECAUSE OF THE CHANGING LABOR MARKET, AND HOW MUCH MORE WILL THAT CHANGE IN THE NEXT 5-10 YEARS? EUAN: THERE IS NO CORRELATION BETWEEN ACADEMICS AND JOB PERFORMANCE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE TRADITIONAL UNIVERSITY EXPERIENCE, UNIVERSITIES DELIVER KNOWLEDGE AND ACADEMIC ENVIRONMENT, THAT IS DISTINCT FROM BEING HIGHLY EFFICIENT IN A WORK LACE. SO MANY JOBS ARE CHANGING AT A RAPID PACE. WE NEED TO ENSURE THAT PEOPLE HAVE THE SKILLS TO MEET THAT CHANGE. WE CANNOT GET TALENT FOCUSING ON UNIVERSITY CAMPUSES AS WE DID BEFORE. WE WANT TO REACH BEYOND TRADITIONAL TALENT POOLS. WE WANT TO BETTER REFLECT THE CUSTOMERS WE OPERATE IN. USING APPRENTICESHIPS, THEY CAN REACH AN INCREDIBLE RANGE OF DIVERSE TALENT, BUT GIVE THEM THE SKILLS THEY NEED FROM THE START IN THOSE HIGH-GROWTH AREAS. TOM: MULTIVERSE GOT THE LICENSE TO ISSUE YOUR OWN DEGREES AS YOUR APPRENTICES WORK ON THE JOB. THERE IS A CACHET TO GOING TO OXFORD OR YALE. HOW DO YOU ENSURE THAT EXISTS AROUND THE DEGREES THAT MULTIVERSE WILL BE ISSUING? EUAN: IT IS A GREAT QUESTION AND SOMETHING WE THINK ABOUT. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT AM LAWYERS -- WHAT EMPLOYERS CARE ABOUT, IT IS TO WHAT EXTENT THEY LIKELY TO STAY? APPRENTICES LAST TWICE AS LONG IN THEIR FIRST JOB IN OUR FORMER LOYAL. AT THE SAME TIME, YOU MENTIONED SOME GREAT COMPANIES WE WORK WITH, EMPLOYERS WILL SEE THAT SOMEONE IS ASSOCIATED WITH A BRILLIANT ORGANIZATION AND THAT IS MORE IMPORTANT WHETHER SOMEONE HAS A UNIVERSITY CREDENTIAL. IF YOU LOOK AT OUR DEGREES, WE PROVIDE THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS. WE CAN GIVEN APPRENTICESHIP BASED ON THE SKILLS OF THE FUTURE AND SKILLS IN HIGH DEMAND, AND AT THE SAME TIME CREDIT THAT IS A FULL DEGREE. THESE ARE APPLIED DEGREES AND NOT ACADEMIC DEGREES SHOWING WHAT YOU CAN DO. EVERY EMPLOYER SEASES AN ECONOMIC CASE AND A MORAL CASE. THERE IS A HUGE AMOUNT OF TALENT BEING MISSED OUT ON. IN THE U.S. YOUR INCOME EVEN AT AN IVY LEAGUE UNIVERSITY, THIS SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING FOR INDIVIDUALS OR EMPLOYERS. APPRENTICESHIPS WILL BUILD AN OUTSTANDING ALTERNATIVE. FRANCINE: HOW MANY MORE IN TERMS OF NUMBERS CAN APPRENTICESHIPS BECOME? WHAT ABOUT THOSE WHO DO NOT QUALIFY? HOW DO YOU MISMATCH THAT SKILL SHORTAGE IN THE U.K.? EUAN: WE HAVE PROBABLY ABOUT 75 -80 APPLICANTS FOR EVERY POSITION. THERE IS A MASSIVE DEMAND FOR APPRENTICESHIPS. IF YOU LOOK AT THE U.S., IT IS A NEW CONCEPT. WE ARE DOING ALL WE CAN TO MAKE EMPLOYERS AWARE OF THE OPPORTUNITIES THAT EXIST TO INCREASE THE APPRENTICESHIPS. WE ARE HAVING A LOT OF SUCCESS. IF YOU LOOK AT WHAT WE DO TO PEOPLE WHO TAKE ON APPRENTICESHIPS, WE GIVE THEM ACCESS TO ONLINE TRAINING, VARIOUS SKILLS OPPORTUNITIES. WE WORK WITH PARTNER ORGANIZATIONS AND CHARITIES TO HELP EQUIP THEM SO THEY CAN ACCESS OTHER OPPORTUNITIES EVEN IF THEY CANNOT ACCESS ONE THROUGH OUR APPRENTICESHIP. TOM: YOU ARE VALUED AROUND $1.7 BILLION, CONGRATULATIONS. THE LAST TIME YOU TALKED ABOUT THIS, YOU SAID PROFITABILITY IS NOT CORE TO BUSINESS. ARE YOUR INVESTORS PUTTING PRESSURE ON YOU TO MOVE TO PROFITABILITY FASTER, AND WHAT DO YOU THINK IN TERMS OF IPO? EUAN: WE ARE SEEING A WELCOMED FOCUS ON SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES, NOT SIMPLY GROWTH AT ALL COSTS. WE HAVE THAT PATH. WE HAVE CASH IN THE BANK. WE HAVE PLENTY OF RUNWAY. WE ARE STILL HIRING AT EVERY POSITION OF OUR ORGANIZATION AND GROWING INCREDIBLY QUICKLY. WE FEEL IN A STRONG POSITION. WE ARE NOT THINKING ABOUT IPO OR ANYTHING SIMILAR, WE ' RE JUST TRYING TO EXPAND THE APPRENTICESHIP CONCEPT FURTHER. WE ARE IN NINE CITIES.