KAILEY MODEST MOVES IN EUROPE WITH WAIT FOR THE U.S. RECESSION TO KICK IN AND THE DATA IN THE U.S. SESSION WILL BE FRONT AND CENTER, AS WELL WILL BE THE CRYPTO NEWS FLOW. KAILEY: WE HAVE TO GET THROUGH CPI AT 8:30, THE TRAJECTORY OF INFLATION AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TRAJECTORY OF FEDERAL RESERVE POLICY FOR AN EXTRA IS WHAT THE MARKET IS WAITING FOR CLUES ON. NOT TOO MUCH MOVEMENT AND CONVICTION IN ASIA OVERNIGHT AHEAD OF THAT PRINT. WE WERE HIGHER BY .2% ON THE ASIA INDEX. THE HANG SENG UP BY .7% AS WE GET INCREMENTAL REOPENING NEWS. HONG KONG SCRAPPING THE THREE DAY COVID MONITORING PERIOD FOR INCOMING INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS. THAT LIFTED TRAVEL STOCKS CATHAY PACIFIC, HIGHER BY 3% OVERNIGHT. IN THE BOND MARKET, IT IS AN INFLATION DATE IN THE MIDDLE OF A BIG WEEK FOR CENTRAL BANKS. WE ARE SEEING UPWARD PRESSURE ON YIELDS. THE TWO YEAR YIELD UP FIVE BASIS POINTS OVERNIGHT TO 4.67%. LOOKING AT GAINS ON FUTURES, ABOUT .1%. YOU ARE NOT GOING TO SEE A A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN RISK ASSETS UNTIL THE CPI PRINT COMES OUT. THEN, YOU CAN SEE A LOT OF MOVEMENT. IN RISK ASSETS. THE PAST SIX CPI RELEASES, YOU HAVE SEEN THE S & P 500 MOVE 3% OR MORE IN EITHER DIRECTION. YOU'VE GOT A LOT OF VOLATILITY AHEAD. IF YOU ARE TO JUDGE BY HISTORY. THE U.S. 10 YEAR YIELD COMING DOWN ONE BASIS POINT TO 3.6019. THERE HAS BEEN A LOT OF MOVEMENT IN CRUDE. TODAY, IT IS 73.66. IN THE PAST 24 HOURS, WE HAVE SEEN CRUDE OH UP BY ABOUT 4% -- GO UP BY ABOUT 4%. BITCOIN CONTINUING TO GAIN 17,382 AFTER THE ARREST OF SAM BANKMAN-FRIED, MAYBE SOME IN CRYPTO LAND FEEL WE CAN PUT A PIN IN THAT AND MOVE FORWARD. IT DOES LOOK LIKE WE CONTINUE TO INCREASE FROM THE UNBELIEVABLE STABILITY WE SAW OVER THE LAST MONTH SINCE THE IMPLOSION OF FTX. WHAT DO YOU SEE IN EUROPE? ANNA: IT FELL FAST AND DIDN'T FALL ANYMORE ON THE BITCOIN FRONT. A LOOK AT THE EUROPEAN MAP. IT DOES LOOK LIKE A HOLDING PATTERN WAITING FOR THE CPI PRINT LATER TODAY. THAT IS THE MACRO EVENT OF THE DAY. LONDON IS FLAT. FRANCE IS FLAT. FRANKFURT IS UP .2%. WE GOT GERMAN DATA, INVESTOR EXPECTATIONS COMING IN AT -23 POINT -- -23.23. THE ESTIMATE WAS -26 POINT FOUR. MAYBE THE MARGIN IS LESS GLOOMY THAN HAD BEEN ANTICIPATED. NEGATIVE RATING DOMINATED BY CONCERNS ABOUT ENERGY PRICES IN EUROPE AND THE EXTENT OF THE SLOWDOWN AND RECESSION IN EUROPE. AS WHERE THE STOCK ACTION IS TODAY, BRENT CRUDE UP 1%. THESE ARE THE ENERGY NAMES MOVING HIGHER AS A RESULT. A DAY WHERE WE SEE NOT A GREAT DEAL OF TRADE IN EUROPE, BUT WE HAVE MOVEMENTS ON THE OIL PRICE. ENERGY STOCKS GO HIGHER, UP .8%. WHERE IN MEDIA REPORTING THEY THINK THEY KNOW WHAT THE KREMLIN HAS DECIDED WHEN IT COMES TO THE OIL CAP. THEY THINK THE KREMLIN'S DECISION WILL NOT BE TO TRADE WITH COMPANIES -- COUNTRIES THAT HAVE SIGNED UP WITH THAT OIL CAP. ALSO, NOT TO TRADE WITH ANY COUNTRY THAT REFERENCES ANY THRESHOLD. WE WILL WAIT FOR CONFIRMATION FROM THE KREMLIN. THE NATURAL GAS CONFIRMATION -- CONVERSATION CONTINUES IN BRUSSELS. THE POUND IS FAIRLY FLAT. WE HAVE SEEN A BIT OF A TICK HIGHER IN THE POUND EARLIER ON THE BACK OF WAGE DATA. IF YOU EXCLUDE THE PANDEMIC, WAGES IN THE U.K. ROSE IN OCTOBER AT THE HIGHEST PACE IN AT LEAST 20 YEARS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SIGNS INFLATION IS ON THE WAY, THAT IS NOT ONE OF THEM. MATT: NO, DEFINITELY NOT. EXCLUDING THE PANDEMIC, I DO NOT KNOW IF WE SHOULD DO THAT YET. FTX COFOUNDER OF THE EXCHANGE IS IN CUSTODY IN THE BAHAMAS. SAM BANK AND FREED WAS ARRESTED YESTERDAY AFTER THE U.S. GOVERNMENT FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES. HE WILL NOW AWAIT EXTRADITION TO THE U.S. WE BRING GUESTS WAIT IN YESTERDAY. > > JUSTICE SEEMS TO BE IN PROCESS, WHICH IS WELCOME BY US IN THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY. IT HAS MOVED SWIFTLY. THIS IS HAPPENING IN JUST OVER A MONTH. THEY MOVED VERY QUICKLY. > > HIS ARREST TODAY IN THE BAHAMAS IS A SIGH OF RELIEF OR SOME OF THE CRYPTO PEOPLE, AS MORE COMES TO LIGHT -- > > I SUSPECT THERE WILL BE MORE PEOPLE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE TO SHOW. MATT: JOINING US FOR THE DETAILS, WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THE ARREST, THE CHARGES AND THE TIMELINE FOR EXTRADITION? > > WE KNOW HE IS BEING HELD IN THE BAHAMAS. WE DO NOT KNOW A LOT ABOUT THE CHARGES YET. THAT IS GOING TO COME TODAY. FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN MANHATTAN ARE PLANNING TO UNSEAL THE CASE AGAINST HIM THIS MORNING. EXCUSE ME. THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SEPARATELY AUTHORIZED CIVIL CHARGES. WE HAVE THESE TWO WAYS HE IS GOING TO BE CHARGED, CRIMINAL AND CIVIL. WE WILL SEE WHAT THE BAHAMAS PLANS TO. EXTRADITION CAN TAKE TIME. WE DO NOT KNOW A LOT ABOUT THE MAP FOR THAT YET. WE KNOW THAT THE U.S. HOUSE WILL BE CONTINUING WITH ITS HEARING TODAY, EVEN THOUGH SAM BANKMAN-FRIED WAS GOING TO BE AT THAT HEARING AND IS NOT NOW. KAILEY: YOU SAY WE ARE AWAITING THE UNOFFICIAL -- OFFICIAL UNSEALING OF THE CASE. THE CRIMINAL CHARGES OF SAM BANKMAN-FRIED AND CURE WIRE FRAUD, SECURITIES FRAUD, CONSPIRACY AND MONEY LAUNDERING ACCORDING TO PEOPLE FROM -- PEOPLE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER. AS WE AWAIT THE UNSEALING OF THE CASE, WHAT ARE'S -- WHAT ELSE ARE WE WATCHING WITH FTX? > > THERE ARE SO MANY THINGS TO WATCH OUT FOR. THERE IS WHAT THE HOUSE AND SENATE HEARING SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW WILL COME UP WITH, SO WHAT THE LEGISLATORS ARE FOCUSING ON. IT WILL BE THIS CASE IS SO COMPLICATED AND WHAT THE DIFFERENT STRANDS OF IT WILL REVEAL. WHAT JOHN RAY, THE NEW CEO COMES WITH. HE IS DUE TO TESTIFY AT THE HOUSE HEARING TODAY. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HE HAS COME UP WITH, WHETHER HE HAS A DISTANT PICTURE AT THIS POINT OR WHETHER -- DECENT PICTURE AT THIS POINT OR WHETHER HE IS STILL PULLING PIECES TOGETHER AND TRYING TO FIGURE THINGS OUT. THERE ARE A LOT OF PIECES TO IT. THERE IS ALSO THE GENERAL MALAISE AND CONCERN WITHIN THE CRYPTO INDUSTRY OVERALL. PEOPLE ARE SHELLSHOCKED BY THIS WHOLE THING A MONTH LATER. FTX IS A BIG DEAL. NOW, IT IS IMPLODED. THERE ARE A LOT OF PEOPLE COMING TO TERMS WITH IT AND A LOT OF NERVOUSNESS ABOUT IF FTX COULD DO THIS, WHAT ELSE COULD HAPPEN? THERE ARE RUMORS THAT STILL SURFACE WHERE PEOPLE WILL SAY, WHAT ABOUT THIS, WHAT ABOUT THAT? THE INDUSTRY IS STILL VERY MUCH ON EDGE, THAT WILL TAKE A LOT TO RESOLVE. ANNA: AN INDUSTRY ON EDGE. THANK YOU VERY MUCH. FOR MORE ON SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S ARREST, JOIN MATT AND KAYLEE TODAY ON BLOOMBERG CRYPTO AT 1:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME. A LOT TO TALK ABOUT. THAT MAY BE THE FASCINATING WATER COOLER CONVERSATION OF THE DAY. THE MARKET FOCUS IS ON THE U.S. INFLATION DATA. INVESTORS ARE WAITING FOR THAT. IT COULD SHAPE THE OUTLOOK OR THE FED AND ITS INTEREST RATE HIKES INTO NEXT YEAR. CONSUMER PRICE INDEX DATA IS OUT AT 8:30 A.M. NEW YORK TIME, AND IS EXPECTED TO SHOW INFLATION MODERATING. JOINING US NOW WITH ANALYSIS, VALERIE. WHAT DO WE EXPECT? > > WE EXPECT A TICK DOWN IN THE HEADLINE ON THE YEAR AND YEAR AND MONTH ON MONTH NUMBER. REALLY, THE MEAT OF THIS NUMBER IS HITTING INTO CORE NUMBER, THE COURT YEAR ON YEAR. WE KNOW -- HE BROKE THIS CORE COMPONENT INTO THREE COMPONENTS. CORE GOODS, SHELTER AND CORE SERVICES LESS SHELTER. YOU CAN SEE IN MY CHART, WE KNOW THAT CORE GOODS DEFLATION -- CORE GOODS HAS BEEN DEFLATING LIKE A BALLOON FOR ALMOST A YEAR. WE KNOW SHELTER, HE HAS DISMISSED IT SAYING THIS COMPONENT LAGS BUT THE PRIVATE METRIC INDICES OF RENT HAVE BEEN FALLING. HE THINKS THERE IS POSITIVE FOR GOING THERE. HE REALLY FOCUSED IN ON THIS SERVICES EXPENSE COMPONENT THAT CONTRIBUTES NEARLY 15% TO CORE PCI, ITS TRAJECTORY IS LESS CLEAR. WHY DOES POWELL CARE ABOUT THIS? IT IS BECAUSE MOST OF THE COST IN DELIVERING THESE SERVICES IS WAGES. WE KNOW THE U.S. LABOR MARKET HAS BEEN RUNNING TIGHT FOR QUITE A WHILE NOW. IS IT FINALLY SHOWING UP IN CORE SERVICES, X RENTS? IS THIS SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE STICKIER FOR LONGER? I THINK THIS COMPONENT WILL LEAD THE DISCUSSION ON WHETHER WE SEE A FED PAUSE AT 5% IN MARCH, WHETHER IT IS 5.2 FIGHT -- 5.25% IN MAY, THAT WILL BE RELEASED IN THE ANALYSIS. MATT: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. RUNNING US THROUGH WHAT TO WATCH FOR TODAY, THAT ALL-IMPORTANT RELEASE COMING OUT IN THREE HOURS AND 20 MINUTES FROM NOW. WE'VE GOT WALL-TO-WALL COVERAGE THROUGHOUT THE MORNING. LET'S GET TWO CANOES. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED GOLDMAN SACHS IS CUTTING HUNDREDS MORE JOBS. THE WALL STREET TITAN RESTRUCTURING ITS STRUGGLING CONSUMER BUSINESS AND BRACING FOR A UNCERTAIN ECONOMY AHEAD. WE ARE JOINED BY BURNS CHARLIE WELLS. -- BLOOMBERG'S CHARLIE WELLS. GIVE US THE HEADLINES AND RATIONALE BEHIND THEM. > > BLAMED THE TEDDY BEAR. THAT IS WHAT A FORMER GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE SAID, HE WANTED AMERICANS TO THINK ABOUT WHEN I THOUGHT ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS AND THAT IS THE REASONING BEHIND PUSHING INTO A CONSUMER INKING SECTOR, TRYING TO BRING OUT SOME OF THESE CONSUMER PRODUCTS. THAT PROVED TO BE EXCUSED -- EXPENSIVE. THE CEO SAID EARLIER THIS FALL HE WOULD BACK AWAY FROM THOSE PLANS, HE WOULD REORGANIZE THE BANK. THIS IS THE FOLLOW-UP FROM THIS. AS MANY AS 400 JOBS BEING CUT IN THAT CONSUMER CENTER. WE KNOW GOLDMAN HAD GROWN A BIT OVER THE COURSE OF THE PAST TWO OR THREE YEARS. IN THE THIRD QUARTER, THEY HAD COUNTLESS 49,000. THAT IS UP 34% FROM 2018. THE BANK DOESN'T BREAK OUT HOW MAY PEOPLE WORK IN THAT CONSUMER SECTOR, BUT WE KNOW LOOKING AT THOSE NUMBERS OR HUNDRED IS A LOT. ANNA: THEY WANTED TO BE SEEN MORE LIKE A TEDDY BEAR, LESS LIKE A VAMPIRE SQUID WHICH IS SOMEBODY ELSE'S ANALOGY. ARE THESE LAYOFFS SPECIFIC TO GOLDMAN AND PUSHING INTO RETAIL BANKING OR IS THIS SOMETHING?BROADER CHARLIE: THAT IS A GOOD QUESTION. WE KNOW WHAT IS UNIQUE GOLDMAN WAS THAT STRONG PUSH INTO CONSUMER, IT LOOKS LIKE IT BACKFIRED. YOU LOOK ACROSS THE STREET, YOU SEE JOB CUTS. MORGAN STANLEY CUTTING 1600 POSITIONS. WE HEARD ON BLOOMBERG TV LAST WEEK THE CEO OF BANK OF AMERICA TALKING ABOUT A SLOWDOWN IN HIRING BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE NOT LEAVING ROLES. WHAT THIS SOUNDS LIKE IS THE TALENT WAR IS OVER. KAILEY: CHARLIE WELLS, THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. FROM THE BANKS TO OTHER STOCKS TO WATCH, LET'S GET A LOOK AT MOVERS AND PREMARKET TRADING IN THE U.S. THIS MORNING. ONE OF THE MOVING HIGHER BEING ORACLE AFTER IT'S RESULTED REVENUE TOPPING EXPECTATIONS THANKS IN LARGE PART TO A STRONG PERFORMANCE IN ITS STERNER DIGITAL HEALTH RECORDS UNIT. ANALYSTS ARE POSITIVE ON THE GROWTH GIVEN THE WEAKER MACRO. THAT STOCK UP 2.3%. ENERGY MOVING HIGHER, OIL PRICES RISING FOR A SECOND DAY GETTING A LIFT TO SOME NAMES INCLUDING DIAMONDBACK EOG AND OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM. EACH UP IN THE BALLPARK OF 2% TO 3%. ONE STOP MOVING LOWER IS ROBINHOOD AFTER A DOWNGRADE AT CITY CUTTING THE STOCK TO NEUTRAL. ANALYSTS TALKING ABOUT RISK FACTORS INCLUDING HEADLINE RISK WITH THE SEC MARKETS STRUCTURE PROPOSALS THAT COULD POTENTIALLY CHANGE RISK OFF IN THE EQUITY MARKETS OVERALL. RISK OF FALLOUT FROM THE FTX BANKRUPTCY. ALL OF THAT TOGETHER LEADING TO