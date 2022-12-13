Bloomberg Market's The Close (12/12/2022)

00:00

OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM MARK CRUMPTON, THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL WEEK FROM MARKETS SINCE AT LEAST LAST WEEK. YOU ARE TAKING LOOK AT THE S & P 500 BACK BELOW 4000, THE PRICE ACTION TODAY ON THE BACK, LOW VOLUME ON THE MAYBE A LITTLE BIT UNTIL WE SEE THE CPI REPORT AND WE GET THE FED MEETING ON WEDNESDAY, OR THE DECISION. SCARLET: YOU HAVE THE ECB THE FOLLOWING DAY, SO A LOT OF ANTICIPATION AHEAD OF SOME BIG EVENTS, MAYBE SOME HEADLINE RISK, AS WELL. ROMAINE: MANY BANKS ARE PROVIDING RATE DECISION THIS WEEK, POTENTIALLY THAT IS A SET UP FOR A PAUSE. OF COURSE, IN THIS CYCLE, THERE'S BEEN SO MUCH TALK ABOUT THE COST OF CAPITAL. REMEMBER MERGER MONDAY? SCARLET: THAT IS A THING FROM 2019? ROMAINE: IT IS BACK, AT LEAST FOR TODAY. SCARLET: MICROSOFT? ROMAINE: SO INTERESTING THAT A LOT OF DEALS ARE MAYBE TRYING TO SQUEEZE THROUGH THE PIPELINE AS WE GET TOWARD THE END OF THE YEAR. SCARLET: IT HAS BEEN SLUGGISH FOR DEALMAKERS, WE WILL SEE THAT REFLECTED IN BONUSES. MAYBE IT WILL NOT CHANGE ANYTHING, THERE IS SOME CERTAINTY WITH PEOPLE CONVINCED THE FED WILL MOVE BUT ONLY 50 BASIS POINTS WEDNESDAY. ROMAINE: IN THE NEXT HOUR WE WILL HEAR FROM THE GLOBAL HEAD OF J.P. MORGAN, A LOT OF EYES ON WHAT HAPPENS AT 8:30 A.M. TOMORROW. I AM TOLD WE GET A DATA POINT. SCARLET: IT WILL BE CONSUMER INFLATION. I WONDER HOW MUCH THAT SETS US UP AND WHERE THE EXPECTATIONS ARE. I WOULD ARGUE LAST MONTH'S INFLATION REPORT SETS US UP FOR THIS ONE. ROMAINE: ALL EYES ON THE AND A BREAKING NEWS STORY REGARDING GOLDMAN SACHS, AN ADDITIONAL -- AND ADDITIONAL JOB CUTS. THIS HAS BEEN THE TALK ALL YEAR LONG WITH WALL STREET TIGHTENING. SCARLET: GOLDMAN SACHS WITH CONSUMER BANKING OPERATIONS WAS TAKING LONGER THAN ANTICIPATED, THAT IS WHAT THE REPORTING SHOWS. IT WAS PROBABLY COSTING MORE THAN THEY WERE WILLING TO FUND RIGHT NOW, GIVEN THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT. ROMAINE: A LOT TO TALK ABOUT, THIS MIGHT BE THE LAST SHOW EVER WE TALK ABOUT MACRO. SCARLET: FOR SURE. ROMAINE: IS THIS THE END? [LAUGHTER] LET US GET SOME INSIGHT INTO WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE MARKET AND BEYOND. ROSS MAYFIELD IS JOINING US, INVESTMENT STRATA LIST -- STRATEGIST. LET US START WITH CENTRAL BANKS, THE FED AND ECB ARE THE FOCAL POINTS. EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW, IS THIS IT? IS THIS THE END OF THE TIGHTENING CYCLE? ARE WE GOING TO SEE SOME SORT OF COMMUNICATION ABOUT A PAUSE? ROSS: I THINK THE FED AND INVESTORS WOULD LIKE IT TO BE. THE FED, IN THEORY, IS AIMING FOR A SOFT LANDING. I DO NOT KNOW IF THEY BELIEVE IT IS STILL ACHIEVABLE, BUT I THINK THEY WOULD LIKE TO DECELERATE THE PACE. I THINK THEY HAVE PLENTY OF REASONS IN THE CHAMBER TO DO SO. YOU THINK ABOUT HOUSING, CHAIR POWELL HIGHLIGHTED REAL-TIME HOUSING INDICATORS THAT WERE SLOWING. YOU THINK ABOUT SUPPLY CHAINS, COST OF COMMODITIES, ALL THAT IS COMING DOWN. THE FED HAS THE RUNWAY TO PAUSE OR DECELERATE TO 50 BASIS POINTS, THEN WE WILL SEE WHAT THEY ARE THINKING. THE ONE THING THAT IS TRICKY IS IF THEY COME OUT TO DOVISH, THE MARKET RALLIES IN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, THAT GOES COUNTER TO WHAT THEY WANT. I THINK THEY WILL BE CAREFUL WITH WHAT THEY SAY, THOUGH I THINK THEY WILL SET UP TO DECELERATE FURTHER IN 2023. SCARLET: WHAT IS THE MARKET SET UP AS WE HEAD INTO THE CPI REPORT? THE LAST REPORT WAS TAMER THAN EXPECTED AND SPARKED A HUGE RALLY IN BONDS AND STOCKS. IF YOU LIKE INVESTORS ARE MINDFUL OF WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME AROUND, AND TO WHAT EXTENT ARE THEY PLAYING OFF OF THAT EXPECTATION BEFORE TOMORROW'S NUMBER? ROSS: I THINK A SOFTER THAN EXPECTED NUMBER WOULD PROBABLY BE A RISK ON. IT WOULD CONFIRM WHAT THE FED PLANS TO DO THE NEXT DAY, THEN IT MIGHT GET MORE RUNWAY TO DECELERATE TO 25 BASIS POINTS IN EARLY 2023, MAYBE TAKE THE TERMINAL RATE DOWN 25 OR 50 BASIS POINTS. THE FED WAS TO GET TO A PLACE WHERE THEY CAN BE HIGHER FOR LONGER, SO IT IS MEANINGFUL WHERE THEY END UP. IF A SOFTER INFLATION REPORT TOMORROW ALLOWS THEM TO DO THAT, 475 AS OPPOSED TO 525 OR 550, THAT HAS MEANINGFUL LONG-TERM IMPLICATIONS FOR PROFITABILITY, CONSUMER, HOUSING. THINK IT IS IMPORTANT. ON THE OTHER HAND, WE SAW PPI WAS HOTTER THAN EXPECTED AND NOT MAKE TOO MUCH NOISE. SO I THINK WE ARE JUST IN THE ZONE WHERE WE PASSED PEAK INFLATION, BUT ARE NOT CLOSE TO THE 2% THE FED NEEDS TO BE AT. THERE ARE MORE STRUCTURAL THINGS IN THE LABOR MARKET THAT HAVE TO GET RECTIFIED BEFORE WE CAN GET THERE. ROMAINE: STILL A LOT OF PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE FIXED INCOME MARKET, WHETHER IT IS IN CREDIT ITSELF. A FINE OPPORTUNITY. ARE YOU FINDING OPPORTUNITY RIGHT NOW AT CURRENT LEVELS IN TERMS OF PRICE AND YIELD? ROSS: YEAH, I THINK THE REAL OPPORTUNITY IS PROBABLY SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS AGO, YIELDS HAVE COME DOWN FROM THERE. AT THIS POINT, IN WHAT IS REALLY KIND OF THE PRERECESSION PROGRESSION, WE ARE HEADING TOWARD AN ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN. YOU WOULD EXPECT TO START TO SEE SPREADS BLOWOUT A LITTLE MORE. WE HAVE NOT SEEN IN MEANINGFUL WIDENING AND SPREADS YET. THERE'S BEEN OPPORTUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IF YOU BELIEVE IN THE SOFT LANDING, THERE IS PLENTY OF CREDENCE TO IT. YOU CAN START TO FIND VALUE IN THE HIGHER CREDIT QUALITY CORPORATE'S. BUT AS OF NOW, WITH YIELDS HAVING COME DOWN SO MUCH FROM WHERE THEY WERE A FEW MONTH AGO, A BIT OF AN OPPORTUNITY PAST SO FAR. SCARLET: HOW ABOUT THE EQUITY SIDE? IF WE GET THE SOFT LANDING EVERYONE IS SO HOPEFUL FOR, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF SECTOR PERFORMANCE? WE'VE SEEN A COUPLE OF GROUPS, MORE CYCLICAL GROUPS, DO BETTER IN ANTICIPATION THERE WILL BE A SOFT LANDING. ROSS: YEAH, I THINK -- YOU KNOW, SOFT LANDING HAS BECOME A FLATLY USED TERM. IT DEPENDS ON WHAT YOU MEAN. AT THIS POINT, IT SEEMS HARD TO SEE A WORLD WITH THE FED HIKES THIS MUCH THIS FAST AND WE DO NOT HAVE SOME KIND OF RECESSION. THERE IS A HUGE CUSHION IN THE CONSUMER SECTOR THAT WILL PROBABLY HELP OUT, BUT I THINK A MILD RECESSION AND SMALL CONTRACTION IN CORPORATE PROFITS IS LIKELY. DOES THAT MEAN YOU PLAYED DEFENSE AND ANTICIPATION OF A REAL SLOWDOWN? I THINK THERE IS STILL A CASE TO BE MADE FOR ENERGY AND MATERIALS FOR STRUCTURAL TIGHTNESS ON THE SUPPLY SIDE AND COMMODITY MARKETS, AS WELL AS A SOFT LANDING, AND CHINA REOPENING GOES TO PLAN. YOU GET ANOTHER BOOST IN DEMAND AND COMMODITY REFLATION. I THINK THAT IS THE WAY TO PLAY IT. ON THE FLIPSIDE, I THINK THERE IS A HIGHER BAR TO CLEAR FOR GROWTH AND TECH TO RESUME LEADERSHIP IN THE MARKET. IT TOOK YEARS FOR THAT TRADE TO COME BACK ON. SO, LITTLE BIT OF CYCLICALS THAT WOULD STILL NOT BE HIGH-QUALITY, FREE CLASH -- CASH FLOW. I THINK THAT IS THE PLACE TO BE. ROMAINE: AS FAR AS SHORT-TERM TRADE GOES, I WANT TO PLAY SOME SOUND WE GOT FROM THE CEO OVER AT DOUBLE LINE, WHO WAS SPEAKING IN A VIRTUAL CONVERSATION EARLIER TODAY, TALKING ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR A BOUNCE, RALLY. WHAT HE SEES IS STILL A MORE PROLONGED BEAR MARKET AHEAD. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE ARE PROBABLY GOING TO SEE A BOUNCE IN MARKETS BETWEEN NOW, MAYBE A MONTH FROM NOW, AS MONEY IS ROTATED. THERE'S BEEN A LOT OF LOSS IN SELLING GOING ON IN RECENT WEEKS , I THINK THAT MAY REVERSE. I THINK THAT IS GOING TO BE SHORT-LIVED, AND WE SEE A RENEWED BEAR MARKET, AT LEAST IN RISK ASSETS. NOT SO MUCH AND BONDS. I THINK THE TREASURY MARKET WILL SUPPORT IT, GIVEN THE FOLLOWING INFLATION RATE. ROMAINE: I WANT YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE COMMENTS OUT OF JEFFREY GUNDLACH, CEO AT DOUBLE LINE. WHEN IT COMES TO THIS IDEA OF MORE A BEAR MARKET IN RISK ASSETS THROUGHOUT 2023, AT LEAST A MORE STAGNANT MARKET. ROSS: I THINK THERE IS SOMETHING TO BE SAID FOR THAT. THINK ABOUT THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM AS FAR AS PROFITS. WE KNOW EARNINGS ESTIMATES ARE STILL PROJECTING GROWTH IN 2023, AT LEAST THE CONSENSUS IS. IF YOU GET A MILD RECESSION, THOSE TWO THINGS WOULD NOT MATCH UP. YOU EXPECT THE CONTRACTION OF PROFITS IF THERE IS AN ECONOMIC RECESSION, THAT HAS BEEN THE HISTORICAL,. IF WE START TO SEE EARNINGS COME IN, VALUATION TAKES ANOTHER LEG DOWN AS RATES CONTINUE TO MOVE HIGHER, EVEN IF WE HAVE SEEN PEAK INFLATION, THE FED IS HIKING. IF THE FED HAS TO GET MORE HAWKISH, YOU COULD SEE VALUATION COME IN A BIT. I DO NOT NECESSARILY KNOW THAT WE WILL SEE ANOTHER RENEWED BEAR MARKET, BUT BEAR MARKETS TYPICALLY ARE MUCH LONGER THAN THE ONE WE HAVE SEEN. IT WAS REALLY ONLY ABOUT 10 MONTHS FROM PEAK TO TROUGH, THAT IS HISTORICALLY SHORT. THEN THE 20 5% DROP WOULD BE HISTORICALLY MILD. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT WITH THE FED IS DOING, THERE IS A CASE TO BE MADE WE COULD SEE VOLATILITY ALONG THE WAY TO A FLIGHT YEAR. ROMAINE: GREAT INSIGHT, LEAVING IT THERE. A BIG CPI REPORT COMING THE SAME DAY THE FED STARTS ITS TWO DAY MEETING. PLUS, PREVIEW OF WHAT THE OTHER CENTRAL BANKS OUT THERE COULD POTENTIALLY DO THIS WEEK, INCLUDING THE ECB AND BANK OF ENGLAND AS THEY CONSIDER RATE HIKES FIGHT INFLATION. LUST, THE RUSH BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR. FINALIZING ALMOST $7 BILLION WORTH OF PURCHASE AND ACQUISITION THIS WEEK ALONE. HORIZON THERAPEUTICS AMONG ONE OF THE NOTABLE DEALS, WE WILL BREAK IT ALL DOWN. LET US GET MORE INSIGHT FROM CITIGROUP DIRECTOR AND GLOBAL ECONOMIST ROBERT SOCKIN. IF THE FED WANTS TO PIVOT, IT HAS TO PAUSE. A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON WHAT INFLATION LOOKS LIKE. WE GET A CPI REPORT TOMORROW IN WHICH THE CONSENSUS SEEMS TO BE INFLATION HAS PEAKED. WHAT SPECIFIC DRIVERS COULD UPSET THIS NARRATIVE? ROBERT: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. I THINK THE WAY CHAIR POWELL BROKE IT UP AS A USEFUL WAY FOR THINKING ABOUT INFLATION. IN THREE BUCKETS, CORE GOODS INFLATION, WHICH HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES. WE'VE BEEN SEEING IMPROVEMENT THERE IN GENERAL. I THINK THAT WILL CONTINUE. GIVEN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN SUPPLY CHAINS, I EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE INTO NEXT YEAR. THE SECOND BUCKET IS THE SHELTER-BASED SERVICES. GIVEN WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE HOUSING MARKET, YOU COULD GET STRONG PRINTS IN THE NEAR TERM. THAT WILL START TO SUBSIDE AT SOME POINT NEXT YEAR. IT IS THE THIRD BUCKET THAT IS THE REAL RISK, NON-SHELTER SERVICES. IT TENDS TO BE VERY TIED TO STRENGTHEN THE LABOR MARKET AND WAGE PRESSURE. IF WE LOOK THERE, WE SEE ROBUST WAGE PRESSURE AND ROBUST NONSHELTER SERVICES AS A RESULT. THE MONTH-TO-MONTH IS HARD TO FORECAST. BUT I THINK THAT IS WHERE THE REAL UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION REMAINS OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL QUARTERS. ROMAINE: IS THERE AN ARGUMENT TO BE MADE IT COULD COME DOWN, THE KEY CPI NUMBERS, WHATEVER INFLATION METRIC, WHEN WE FINALLY GET TO THAT INFLECTION POINT, IT WILL BE A FAST DROP? OR SHOULD WE ANTICIPATE SOMETHING MORE GRADUAL? ROBERT: WE SEE THIS WITH GOODS INFLATION AND PPI YESTERDAY. I THINK IN GENERAL, INFLATION TENDS TO BE STICKIER ON THE WAY DOWN AND TENDS TO HAVE LOTS OF STOPS AND STARTS. ONE OR TWO MONTHS IS NOT ENOUGH FOR THE FED TO HAVE COMFORT YOU ARE GETTING A BROAD-BASED DISINFLATIONARY PROCESS. EVEN IN THE SERVICES SECTOR, THERE IS A WAY THE LABOR MARKET STARTS TO LOOSEN WAGE PRESSURES COME DOWN, BACK AND START TO DISS INFLATE FASTER THAN EXPECTED. THE BASE CASE IS IT WILL BE A FAIRLY GRADUAL PROCESS. SCARLET: A LOT OF PEOPLE REMARKED GETTING INFLATION DOWN TO 5% IS EASY, BUT DOWN TO 2% IS THE REAL BATTLE. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS TO BASE EFFECTS, VERSUS THINGS WE DO NOT HAVE VISIBILITY ON? ROBERT: ABSOLUTELY. ONCE YOU GET BEYOND THAT POINT, SOME OF THE EASY WORK IS DONE BY BASE EFFECTS. ONCE YOU ARE GETTING INTO THE LOWER RANGE, IT REALLY BECOMES HOW MUCH ARE THESE IMPROVEMENTS AND SUPPLY CHAINS AFFECTING THE GOODS, IMPROVING COMMODITIES? AND HOW FAST CAN YOU GET WAGE GROWTH DOWN TO BRING THE SERVICES INFLATION DOWN? TO GET MATERIALLY BELOW 5%, YOU HAVE TO SEE A MATERIAL SLOWDOWN IN THE NONSHELTER SERVICES. THAT WILL REQUIRE A COOLING OF THE LABOR MARKET, AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH YOU HAVE TO COOL THE LABOR MARKET TO GET YOU THERE. ROMAINE: WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE WORLD? THE STORY EARLIER THIS YEAR, WE WERE IN SYNC WITH REGARDS TO INFLATION BEING HIGHER AND THE NEED FOR CENTRAL BANKS TO TAP IT DOWN. WE'VE SEEN BANKS GLOBALLY SIGNAL A PAUSE, THEY HAVE A MARKET AND ANTICIPATES A PAUSE. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THE INFLATION PRESSURES AND SOME OF THOSE COUNTRIES ARE NOT AS DIRE AS WHAT WE SAW IN THE U.S. I'M CURIOUS WHAT WE SHOULD BE EXPECTING OUT OF THE ECB, CHINA, THE SECONDARY CENTRAL BANKS. IS THIS A SITUATION WHERE WE WILL START TO SEE A PIVOT OR AT LEAST A PAUSE? ROBERT: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION, YOU HAVE TO BREAK IT UP REGIONALLY. SOME OF THE EAST ASIAN ECONOMIES, CHINA INCLUDED, YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THAT TYPE OF INFLATIONARY PRESSURE YOU ARE SEEING AND A LOT OF THE DEVELOPED MARKETS. WHEN YOU MOVE TO A PLACE LIKE EUROPE, THE U.S., STILL VERY SIGNIFICANT INFLATION PRESSURES. THE U.S., CORE INFLATION RUNNING AT HOT LEVELS. MOVE SIDEWAYS, NOT REALLY COME DOWN. SEE CORE INFLATION IN THE EURO AREA ACCELERATE. ON SOME OF THOSE, THEY DO NOT HAVE AS MUCH OF AN INFLATION PROBLEM, PARTICULARLY EAST ASIA. WE THINK YOU CAN GET BY WITH LESS RESTRICTIVE POLICY AND AVOID RECESSIONARY OUTCOMES. BUT IF YOU GO TO EUROPE, I THINK THEY HAVE A DIFFICULT PROBLEM WITH THE GAS SHOCK AND HIGH INFLATION LEVELS. WE THINK THE BOE AND ECB WILL HAVE TO KEEP GOING, EVEN THOUGH ECONOMIES ARE SLOWING SIGNIFICANTLY. SCARLET: IF THEY MOVE AT A SLOW PACE AND THE RATE INCREASES, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR THE ECB'S QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING? ROBERT: I THINK CENTRAL BANKS TRY TO SEPARATE THE TIMING OF THOSE TWO THINGS. I THINK THEY WILL HAVE A DIFFICULT TIME TRYING TO BALANCE BOTH OF THOSE AT THE SAME TIME, ESPECIALLY AS THEY ARE HIKING RATES. RIGHT NOW, WE SEE THEM HIKING RATES TO ABOUT 2.5% AND HOLDING IT THERE FOR MOST OF NEXT YEAR. I THINK IT WILL MAKE THE QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING ELEMENT WITH THAT TYPE OF RESTRICTIVE POLICY A DIFFICULT DECISION FOR THEM. FOR THE BOE, WE SEE THEM GOING ABOVE 4% BY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR. ROMAINE: IT IS A DIFFICULT DECISION. AS WE GET TO THE TOP OF THE MOUNTAIN, PEOPLE ARE LOOKING OVER AND REALIZING THERE IS A POTENTIAL RECESSION AHEAD. GLOBAL RECESSION. I AM WONDERING, WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT THE MARKETS ARE PRICING IN, HAVE THEY MOVED ON FROM WORRYING ABOUT CENTRAL BANKS AND MACRO POLICY AND ARE NOW MUCH MORE WORRIED ABOUT BASE ECONOMIC CONDITIONS? ROBERT: I THINK YOU SEE A LOT OF THAT IN THE PRICING, STARTING TO THINK ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS. I STILL THINK MARKETS ARE UNDERESTIMATING THE RISK, PARTICULARLY IN THE DM'S, THAT POLICY RATES WILL HAVE TO GO A FAIR AMOUNT HIGHER. AND RECESSIONS THAT, MAY HAVE TO BE A FAIR AMOUNT DEEPER THAN EXPECTED. FOR EXAMPLE, WE ARE EXPECTING A MILD RECESSION IN THE SECOND HALF OF NEXT YEAR. WE EXPECT THE FED TO GO TO TERMINAL RATE OF 5.5%. GIVEN THE STICKY INFLATION PRESSURES, THE RISK IS STILL HIGHER POLICY RATES AND A SHARPER SLOWDOWN. SCARLET: ROMAINE STARTED US WITH HOW MANY CENTRAL BANKS WE EXPECT AROUND THE WORLD THIS WEEK. WHAT DECISION COULD PROVIDE THE BIGGEST SURPRISE, THE ONE THAT WOULD SHOCK INVESTORS THE MOST? ROBERT: I THINK MARKETS HAVE GONE A LITTLE BIT AHEAD OF THEMSELVES ABOUT THE SORT OF DOVISH NARRATIVE AROUND THE FED. I STILL THINK YOU ARE GOING TO GET A FAIRLY HAWKISH RESPONSE FROM THE FED THIS WEEK. WE THINK YOU ARE GOING TO GET THE TERMINAL RATE UP TO FIVE OR 5.25. THE REAL QUESTION IS, HOW IS CHAIR POWELL GOING TO HANDLE HIS TONE AND THE PRESS CONFERENCE? I THINK HE IS GOING TO LEAN MORE INTO WE STILL HAVE MORE WORK TO DO, THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT UPSIDE RISK TO INFLATION AND THE NONSHELTER SERVICES INFLATION. THAT DECISION WILL BE MORE HAWKISH THAN MANY EXPECT. ROMAINE: GOT TO LEAVE IT THERE, GREAT INSIGHTS. PLEASE TO SEE YOU IN PERSON. ROBERT SOCKIN GIVING US A NICE PREVIEW. MEANWHILE, YOU HAVE A MARKET IN A HOLDING PATTERN WITH THE NASDAQ 100 UP ABOUT A 10TH OF A PERCENT. WOULD NOT READ TOO MUCH INTO THESE NUMBERS. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING MORE DEFINITIVE, LOOK TO EMERGING MARKETS, SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON THE DAY. U.S. MARKETS ARE HIGHER ON THE DAY, SOME OF THE PRICE ACTION A BIT OF A CRABWALK. STILL A LOT OF DEFENSIVENESS AROUND THE GREEN YOU SEE ON THE SCREEN. A BIG THING HOLDING THIS MARKET BACK IS THE ALPHABETS OF THE WORLD, META-PLATFORMS. TESLA DOWN 6% ON THE DAY, NETFLIX DOWN 3%. STILL A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT VALUATIONS, MARKET VALUATIONS IN THE CONTEXT OF THE FIGHT AGAINST INFLATION, WHERE THE TERMINAL RATE ENDS UP BEING FOR THE FED. SOME FOLKS ARE LOOKING FOR OPPORTUNITY, MAYBE THEY WILL FIND IT IN MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS. FINALIZED ALMOST 70 BILLIONS OF DOLLARS -- $70 BILLION. COUPA SOFTWARE GOING PRIVATE. WHEN I LOOK AT THE TERMINAL THAT SHOWS US WITH THE GRAND TOTAL IS SO FAR THIS YEAR VERSUS THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR, IT IS A HUGE DROP-OFF. DOWN 46% VERSUS THE SAME TIME LAST YEAR. A SUPPLY STORE WITH THE KEYSTONE PIPELINE SHUT DOWN, TC ENERGY HAS NOT GIVEN A DAY FOR RESTART AFTER THE CRUDE SPILL. IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THEY DO GET THAT BACK ONLINE. IT SHOWS SOME CONVICTION. THE DEMAND SIDE OF THE STORY IS THE FOCUS ON CHINA AND THE BASE METALS ARE LOWER, MANY PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT THE SPIKE OF COVID CASES IN CHINA AND WONDERING ABOUT THE RELAXATION OF THE COVERT RULES AND WHETHER THE REOPENING OF THE CHINESE ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE UNABATED. ZINC FUTURES ARE HIGHER. A LOT OF THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE LACK OF SUPPLY AND STOCKS CONTINUE TO FALL -- STOCKPILES CONTINUE TO FALL AND THAT IS PUTTING PRESSURES ON PRICES, ARRIVE AGO BEINGS ARE UP ON THE DAY -- COFFEE IS UP ON THE DAY. CONCERNS ABOUT CONSUMPTION AND HOW IT RELATES TO SUPPLY. SCARLET: HEINEKEN IS UNVEILING PLANS TO RAISE BEER PRICES AS INFLATIONARY PRESSURES GROW AND DEMAND SLOWS DOWN. IT IS PART OF AN EFFORT TO OFFSET RISING COSTS FOR INGREDIENTS AND ENERGY. JOINING US IS THE CEO MAGGIE. SO GOOD FOR YOU TO JOIN US. I WANT TO START WITH THE PRICE INCREASES FOR HEINEKEN. THE COMPANY HAS SAID IT WOULD RAISE PRICES RESPONSIBLY AS PER LOCAL MARKET CONDITIONS. GIVE US A SENSE OF WHAT MARKET CONDITIONS LOOK LIKE IN THE U.S.? ARE YOU SPLITTING THE U.S. UP INTO DIFFERENT REGIONS? > > IT IS ONE MARKET BUT OUR STRATEGY IS TO ENSURE THAT WE ARE BEING LOCALLY RELEVANT WITH OUR PRICING. THE INDUSTRY HAS TAKEN TWO PRICE INCREASES IN ORDER TO COMBAT ALL OF THE INPUT COSTS AND YOU SEE THE LEVEL OF INFLATION AND THE FED RAISING RATES AND WE SEE WHAT HAPPENS AGAIN THIS WEEK. SO FAR WE SEE BEER IN GENERAL DOWN 2.6%. YOU SEE SPIRITS UP 1.1%. SPIRITS IS NOT TAKING AS MUCH PRICE. WE SEE IT PREDOMINATELY IN WINE AND BEER. LET US WATCH THE SPACE AND SEE CONSUMERS TRADE OUT INTO MORE DOMESTIC OR VALUE BRANDS AND LARGER PACKS. WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS WITH INFLATION. ROMAINE: HOW ABOUT LONGER-TERM CONSUMPTION TRENDS? THERE HAS BEEN TALK ABOUT CONSUMER SWITCHING AWAY FROM BEER TO THINGS LIKE HARD SELTZER OR EVEN SPIRITS OVER ALL AND IN CERTAIN CASES, WINE? I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE LONGER TERM TREND OF TASTE HAVE SHIFTED ENOUGH TO WHERE THERE IS A MATERIAL CONCERN HERE ABOUT THE POSITIONING OF YOUR PRODUCTS IN THIS MARKET? > > A COUPLE OF THINGS. THE PANDEMIC HAPPENED AND YOU COULD NOT GO TO A BAR AND PEOPLE WENT BACK TO BEER. THEY WENT BACK TO ALCOHOL IN GENERAL BUT BEER ALSO HAD A NICE POP DURING THE PANDEMIC. PEOPLE AND BACK TO THE TRUSTED BRAND, HEINEKEN AND OTHERS, 20/20 WAS A GOOD YEAR FOR US AND 2021 WAS AN EXCELLENT YEAR. NUMBER TWO, AS A RESULT OF COVID, CONSUMERS ARE MORE PROMISCUOUS, THEY WERE SITTING AT HOME AND THEY HAVE TIME ON THEIR HANDS, THOSE WHO ARE WORKING 20 47, THEY COULD BUY THINGS AND TRY THINGS AND THAT HAS BEEN AN ENDURING TREND BECAUSE BEHAVIOR HAS CHANGED AND YOU KNOW YOURSELVES, YOU TRY DIFFERENT THINGS AND THAT SELTZER AND SPIRITS. PEOPLE -- THEIR LINES ARE BLURRED. NONALCOHOLIC BEER, WE LAUNCHED HEINEKEN 0-0 AND IT IS THE NUMBER ONE NONALCOHOLIC HERE IN THE UNITED STATES. SCARLET: THE RISE OF THE NO OR LOW ALCOHOL PART OF THE MARKET. WHAT KIND OF CUSTOMER IS EMBRACING THIS? ARE WE TALKING ABOUT EXISTING CUSTOMERS MAKING A SWITCH OR A WHOLE NEW CUSTOMER BASE? > > IT IS A COMBINATION OF BOTH. THE NEW CUSTOMER BASE IS THE LARGER PART OF THAT. NONALCOHOLIC BEER IS .6% OF THE MARKET AND GROWING. HEINEKEN 0-0 IS THE NUMBER ONE IN THE MARKET AND THE MACRO TREND IS THAT YOUNGER PEOPLE ARE DRINKING DIFFERENTLY THAN THE OLDER PEOPLE. WE LOOK BACK AT OUR YOUNGER DAYS WE DRANK DIFFERENTLY, THEY ARE LOOKING AT HEALTH AND WELLNESS TRENDS, WHAT DO I PUT IN MY BODY, IS IT GOOD FOR ME? THERE IS A LOT OF WRONG WAYS FOR THE BETTER FOR YOU PRODUCTS. ROMAINE: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR OWN COMPANY AND YOUR OWN EMPLOYEES HERE. THIS IS A FOCUS ON THE LABOR MARKET AND HOW TO KEEP EMPLOYEES WHO ARE NOT HAPPY ENGAGED. YOU GUYS ARE PUT OUT A REPORT HERE AND I AM CURIOUS IF YOU COULD SHARE WHAT YOU HAVE SEEN WITH REGARDS TO WHAT YOUR FOLKS ARE ASKING FOR AND WHETHER OR NOT YOU ARE ABLE TO GIVE IT TO THEM? > > THIS REPORT IS THE SECOND CHAPTER IN OUR BEHIND THE LABEL SERIES, WE LOOK ACROSS THE ALCOHOL INDUSTRY AND THE SECOND REPORT IS ABOUT FOSTERING A CULTURE OF BELONGING. THE RESEARCH SHOWED THAT THERE IS A BIAS, ORGANIZATIONS ARE MAKING A POSITIVE CHANGE IN OVERALL DNI. AUTHENTICITY, LET ME BE MYSELF AT WORK, REPRESENTATION, THEY WANT TO SEE MENTORSHIP AND DIVERSE MENTORSHIP AND THEY WANT TO SEE TRANSPARENCY, SHOW ME HOW I CAN GET AHEAD, AM I GETTING PAID FAIRLY, HOW DO I ADVANCE? OUR PRINCIPLES OF THE THREE THINGS IS TRUST. PEOPLE WANT TO TRUST THEIR EMPLOYER. IF I CAN SAY ANY WORDS OF WISDOM TO COMPANIES, KEEP COMMUNICATING WITH YOUR EMPLOYEES. ROMAINE: WHILE SAID. WE HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. A LOT MORE COMING UP, WE GET INSIGHTS INTO THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY AND THE SUPPORT CITIES. AMID THE FLURRY OF M AND A ACTIVITY COME MICROSOFT AGREED TO BY AN PERCENTAGE OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, JOINING US TO TALK ABOUT THIS IS BLOOMBERG'S EXECUTIVE EDITOR OF TECHNOLOGY. IT MAKES SENSE IF YOU ARE MICROSOFT TO GET THESE DEALS AND IT MAKES A LOT OF SENSE FOR DIFFERENT EXCHANGES LIKE THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE. NASDAQ HAS A DEAL WITH AMAZON. IT MAKES PERFECT SENSE TO THEM BECAUSE THEY WANT TO GET THE MOST UP TO DATE, SPLIT-SECOND DATA AND INFORMATION TO THEIR CUSTOMERS. SCARLET: YOU GAVE US A GREAT SET UP BUT WHAT DOES MICROSOFT GET WHEN IT COMES TO A STAKE THAT IT JUST STRUCK A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LSE OR IS IT THE CERTAINTY THAT THEY WILL CONTINUE TO BE A CUSTOMER BECAUSE OF THE INVESTMENT? > > THIS IS DEVELOPING A RELATIONSHIP OVER YEARS AND YEARS. THEY WANT TO ENSURE THAT THEY WILL HAVE A PARTNER THAT WILL BE LOYAL TO THEM IN BOTH DIRECTIONS. IT IS IN MICROSOFT'S INTEREST TO KNOW THAT THEIR CUSTOMER WILL STAY WITH THEM. THIS IS A HORSE RACE AND IT IS ALL ABOUT ENSURING THAT YOU HAVE MAJOR CUSTOMERS ON SITE. ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE, THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEY ARE GETTING THE SERVICE AND THE MOST UP TO DATE SERVICES AVAILABLE. THEY'RE HAVING A CUSTOMIZE TO THEM, IT CEMENTS THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO PARTIES. ROMAINE: VERY INTERESTING STORY HERE AND WE SHOULD POINT OUT THE ASSETS RELATED TO THIS DEAL OVER AT THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE TYPE TWO A DIRECT COMPETITOR WITH BLOOMBERG LP. HE COVERS EVERYTHING TECHNOLOGY FOR US AND WE HAVE TO STICK WITH WHAT IS GOING OUT IN SAN FRANCISCO, A HUB OF OUR TECHNOLOGY TALENT, A LOT OF BIG-NAME TECH COMPANIES HAVE BEEN CUTTING STAFF IN SAN FRANCISCO AND THE BAY AREA. WE TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT ONE OF THE MORE IMPORTANT ECONOMIES IN THE UNITED STATES AS A MOVES TO RECOVER ON THE CHALLENGES OF COVID AND SUPPLY CHAIN SNACKS. JOINING US IS A CHIEF ECONOMIST FOR SAN FRANCISCO, TED. GREAT TO HAVE YOU HERE. LET US START WITH THE OBVIOUS, THERE HAS BEEN A TON OF LAYOFFS ANNOUNCED BY A LOT OF COMPANIES BASED IN THE BAY AREA HERE. THERE HAVE BEEN RELOCATIONS OF TALENT WHETHER IT IS THE FULL COMPANY OR CERTAIN DEPARTMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO OTHER CITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. I WONDER IF YOU CAN GIVE US A LAY OF THE LAND AS TO WHAT SAN FRANCISCO, IF AT ALL, HAS LOST IN REGARD TO THEIR EDGE AND TALENT? WHERE DO WE STAND RIGHT NOW? > > WE HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT THE LOSS OF TALENT AND KEEP THINGS IN PERSPECTIVE. SAN FRANCISCO HAS 20% MORE JOBS IN TECHNOLOGY EVENT AT THE START OF THE PANDEMIC. WE HAVE HAD A RASH OF LAYOFFS, THEY HAVE NOT AFFECTED OUR TOPLINE EMPLOYMENT NUMBER YET FOR TECH EMPLOYMENT. I'M WORRIED ABOUT THE FACT THAT TECH IS RELOCATING OUT OF THE BAY AREA BUT HAS BEEN LESS OF A CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR WEAK ECONOMIC RECOVERY THAN THE REMOTE WORK PHENOMENON WHICH IS MAKING OUR DOWNTOWN RELATIVELY EMPTY. EVEN WHEN THE EMPLOYERS ARE HIRING. ROMAINE: IS THAT NOT HIGH TO THE FORMER AS WELL? A LOT OF THE ISSUES THAT PLAGUE SAN FRANCISCO CAME TO A HEAD DURING THE PANDEMIC. PEOPLE DID NOT WANT TO BE THERE BUT HAD TO BE BECAUSE OF JOBS REALIZED THEY COULD DO THEIR JOBS ELSEWHERE? > > WHEN YOU HAD TO SHOW UP AT AN OFFICE IN SAN FRANCISCO TO EARN SAN FRANCISCO WAGES THIS CITY COULD GET AWAY WITH THINGS AND WE ARE IN A WORLD WHERE YOU DO NOT NEED TO COME INTO THE OFFICE , AT LEAST NOT AS OFTEN. PEOPLE ARE MOVING TO A LESS EXPENSIVE PLACES AND THAT IS A MAJOR LONG-TERM CHALLENGE TO THE ECONOMY. SCARLET: PEOPLE COMPARE SAN FRANCISCO TO OAKLAND OR BERKELEY IN THE EAST BAY. I'M WONDERING IF THE TRUE COMPETITION IS TO THE SOUTH, PALO ALTO, HOME TO PLENTY OF BUSINESSES AND HAS A LOT OF OFFICE PARKS AND THOSE COMPANIES MAY ALSO EMPLOY WORK FROM HOME, THERE SEEMS TO BE MORE ACTIVITY AND ENGAGEMENT IN THOSE PLACES AND IN SAN FRANCISCO? > > WE ARE SEEING A DIFFERENCE IN HOW THE OFFENSE MARKET LOOKS IN THE OTHER AREAS. WE ARE NOT SEEING THE COMPANIES BASED ON THE SUBLEASE MARKET LIKE WE ARE IN SAN FRANCISCO. SAN FRANCISCO HAS GOT TO ADDRESS ISSUES IN THE BUSINESS CLIMATE TO MAKE IT COMPETITIVE AGAIN FOR TECH. WE ARE ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING CITIES IN THE 2010S AND WE WERE DRIVEN BY TECH. WE NEED TO RESTORE CONFIDENCE IN COMPANIES THAT THERE IS VALUE IN THE SAN FRANCISCO LOCATION. ROMAINE: HOW DO YOU DO THAT TO COMPANIES WHO ARE NOT PART OF THE TRADITIONAL TEXT FEAR? IS THERE AN ARGUMENT TO BE MADE FOR ALLURING THOSE COMPANIES TO SAN FRANCISCO -- LORING THOSE LURING THOSE COMPANIES TO SAN FRANCISCO? > > MANY WERE PRICED OUT DURING THE BOOM AND IT MAKES SENSE TO TRY TO LURE THEM BACK. I THINK WE NEED TO FIX OUR ISSUES WITH THE TECH AND MAKE OURSELVES STRONG BUT I THINK ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IS IN THE CARDS FOR US. SCARLET: WHEN IS THE INDUSTRY THAT YOU ASKED THE CHIEF ECONOMIST SEE AS HAVING THE POTENTIAL TO BE NOT REPLACING TECHNOLOGY BUT BUILD IN PROMINENCE SIMILAR TO HOW TECH HAS DEFINED THE CITY? > > I DO NOT THINK THERE IS A REPLACEMENT, ONE OF THE INDUSTRIES THAT IS STRONG IN THE BAY AREA IS BIOTECH. I THINK BIOTECH IS A GREAT TARGET FOR FURTHER ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION. BIOTECH IS ONLY A 10TH OF THE SIZE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. I THINK WE NEED A BUNCH OF TARGETS LIKE BIOTECH AND OTHER INDUSTRIES AND OTHER OFFICE USING INDUSTRIES. WE MAY NEED TO DO SOME CONVERSIONS OF OFFICE SPACE ON THE MARGIN. I THINK FUNDAMENTALLY WE HAVE TO FIX HER ISSUE WITH TECH AND GET OURSELVES IN THE SAME LEVEL PLAYING FIELD AS OTHER OFFICE MARKETS IN THE BAY AREA. ROMAINE: I DO NOT KNOW HOW MUCH OF THE DATA IS ANECDOTALLY, THERE HAVE BEEN CONCERNS ABOUT QUALITY OF LIFE ISSUES FOR THE FOLKS WHO ARE LIVING THE GOOD AND TAXATION HAS BEEN A BIG ISSUE AS WELL. THE IDEA THAT YOU CAN BASICALLY LIVE A BETTER LIFE ELSEWHERE AS BEAUTIFUL OF A CITY AS SAN FRANCISCO IS, THERE IS A COMPETITION NOW THAT I DO NOT THINK EXISTED A COUPLE OF DECADES AGO? > > I THINK THAT IS RIGHT AND I THINK THE QUALITY OF LIFE WAS A PLUS FOR SAN FRANCISCO UNTIL FIVE OR SIX YEARS AGO AND WE HAD PEOPLE WANTING TO MOVE INTO SAN FRANCISCO TO BE IN SAN FRANCISCO. I DO NOT KNOW WE ARE IN THAT POSITION RIGHT NOW. A LOT OF THIS IS DRIVEN BY PERCEPTION AND WE WILL TAKE A LONG TIME TO ADDRESS THOSE THINGS AND WE NEED TO KEEP WORKING ON THE FUNDAMENTALS WHICH I THINK THE CITY IS STARTING TO DO. FUNDAMENTALLY, WE ARE IN ONE OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE PLACES IN THE UNITED STATES TO LIVE. THAT WAS THE PRICE OF ENTRY TO GET A JOB IN SAN FRANCISCO. WE ARE LOOKING AT AN ADJUSTMENT AND I THINK WE NEED TO THINK ABOUT HOW TO MAKE THIS ADJUSTMENT AS PAINLESS AS POSSIBLE. SCARLET: I AM CURIOUS AS TO WHAT PROJECTS YOU MAY LOOK TOWARDS THAT COULD HELP SAN FRANCISCO TRANSITION BACK TO ITS GLORY DAYS. YOU SPENT YEARS DEVELOPING STRATEGIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE AND LATIN AMERICA. WHAT IS AN EXAMPLE OF A PROJECT THAT SAN FRANCISCO CAN TAKE ON? > > THAT IS AN INTERESTING ONE. SAN FRANCISCO HAS BEEFED UP ITS CAPACITY. THE NEW UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO CAMPUS OPENED 10 YEARS AGO, THERE IS ROOM TO DO MORE OF THAT AND BE MORE OF AN INSTITUTION AND A RESEARCH CENTER. NEW YORK CITY HAS DONE STUFF LIKE THAT AND THAT WOULD BE A NICE COMPLEMENT TO WHAT WE HAVE IN SAN FRANCISCO. I THINK THAT ENTERTAINMENT IN THE ARTS -- AND THE ARTS, BUILD UP DOWNTOWN, THAT IS AN AREA FOR GROWTH AND THERE IS LONG-STANDING STRENGTH IN SAN FRANCISCO. ROMAINE: ALL CASH! SCARLET: THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ROMAINE: TIME FOR ARE CALLS, A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIG MOVERS, SILVER GATE UP FIRST, THE PRICE TARGET GOING DOWN TO 30 FROM 45 WITH ANALYSTS SAYING AT ADVISOR CALL ABOUT THE BANK'S ACTIONS NEEDED TO FTX IS A MAJOR OVERHANG ON THE STOCK UNTIL THE INVESTIGATIONS ARE COMPLETE. QUALCOMM GETTING HIS FIRST SELL RATING IN OVER A YEAR. ANALYSTS SAYING SHARES OF COMPANIES WITH THE HIGHEST EXPOSURE MAY UNDERPERFORM THEIR BROADER CHIP SECTOR ONES INVESTOR SENTIMENT TURNS POSITIVE. FINALLY, LET US TAKE A LOOK AT UNDER ARMOUR, A RACE TO BUY. INVENTORY DISCIPLINE AND A STRONGER BALANCE SHEET AND NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM HAVE POSITIVE SHARES, UP 9% AND THOSE ARE SOME OF ARE CALLS. SCARLET: PROFESSIONAL AND RETAIL INVESTORS DISAGREE ON WHETHER TO BE SHORT OR LONG U.S. STOCKS BEFORE THE FINAL INTEREST RATE DECISION OF 2022. WHERE THEY ARE ALIGNED IS ONE HAPPENS AFTERWARDS -- WHAT HAPPENS AFTERWARDS. > > 2022 BEGAN WITH THE FED AND ENDS WITH THE FED AND IN BETWEEN THERE ARE PLENTY OF DECLINES IN STOCKS AND BONDS. I HEAR OF SUPERSIZED INTEREST RATE INCREASES HAVE GIVEN CLARITY NOW THAT JEROME POWELL HAS SIGNALED POLICY MAKERS WILL SLOW THE PACE OF RATE HIKES. ACCORDING TO A SURVEY INVESTORS DISAGREE ON HOW TO BE POSITION BEFORE THE DECISION. SOME SAY IT IS A GOOD TIME TO BET AGAINST STOCKS WHILE AT THE SAME PROPORTION OF RETAIL INVESTORS RECOMMEND BUYING. BOTH GROUPS SEE STOCKS AS THE CLEAR WINNER FROM A 50 BASIS POINT RATE HIKE IN DECEMBER AND DOWN THE ROAD THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF RESPONDENTS FORECAST A MILD RECESSION WHILE ONLY 1/5 WILL AVOID A RECESSION. THAT IS THE EXPECTATION FOR A LONG AND UGLY RECESSION AND THE RATE HIKE CAMPAIGN BY BETWEEN 23 AND TAKES A PAUSE, THREE OUT OF FOUR RESPONDENTS EXPECT THE NEXT MOVE TO BE AN INTEREST RATE CUT. MANY AGREE WITH CITIBANK'S OUTLOOK THAT THE U.S. ECONOMY WILL SHIFT TO A WEAKENING PHASE IN THE LATER HALF OF 2023. SCARLET: THE CALL FROM CITIGROUP IS LOOKING TO A WEAKENING PHASE, IT GOES BACK TO THE PIVOT, EVERYONE IS LOOKING FOR THE PIVOT. ROMAINE: NO ONE AT THE FED HAS SIGNALED. I SAW THE GRAPHIC. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS, THE GENERAL IDEA IS NOBODY KNOWS. OF ALL OF THE FED MEETINGS WE HAVE HAD, THIS HAS TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGER WILDCARDS. NOT SO MUCH FOR THE INTEREST RATE INCREASE BUT FOR THE COMMUNICATION GOING FORWARD. WILLIS SIGNALED THE PLATEAU, THE PAUSE? WILL THERE BE ANY INCENTIVE? SCARLET: WHY GET AHEAD OF YOUR SELF. ANYTHING COULD HAPPEN, EVERY DATA POINT THAT IS COMING OUT WILL BE BINDING UNLESS YOU LOOK AT CURRENT DATA. ROMAINE: REMEMBER WHEN HE WAS TALKING ABOUT RAISING RATES AND HE WAS NOT RAISING RATES AND EVERYBODY WAS UPSET. IN HINDSIGHT, IT WAS A BIG IDEA, BEFORE THE FIRST BIG RATE HIKE OR THE SMALL RATE HIKE AND THEN THE EXHILARATION UP TO THE 75 BASIS POINTS. COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AHEAD OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE, STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WE HAVE ABOUT 60 MINUTES LEFT IN THE TRADING DAY. WHERE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE HERE AND JOINED BY OUR COLLEAGUES TIM STENOVEC AND KATIE GREIFELD. WELCOME TO OUR AUDIENCES. WE ARE HAVING A WILD DAY IN WHAT I AM TOLD IS THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL WEEK EVER FOR MARKETS. WE KINDA KNOW WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO DO IN THE BIG QUESTION IS THE WAY THAT FED CHAIR JAY POWELL TALKS ABOUT HEAT -- HOW HE IS MOVING FORWARD IN FEBRUARY AND IF HE DOESN'T SQUASH THE WILEY -- RALLY. > > IF HE DOES TRY TO SQUASH THE ROCK -- MALLEY, THE MARKETS LISTEN? THE WEEK STARTS TOMORROW WITH USP -- USCP I FIGURES -- U.S. CPI FIGURES. ROMAINE: IT WAS SOMETHING LIKE THE LAST WEEK OF JANUARY WHERE HE MAKE THAT HAWKISH PRIVET. -- PBOC --PIVOT. YOU SET UP A TIME THAT THEY WILL RAISE RATES AT EVERY SINGLE YEAR SO BARRING SOME EXTRAORDINARY STRUCTURAL -- SWITCHEROO. > > WE THOUGHT THAT MEANT 25 BASIS POINTS. ROMAINE: I THOUGHT IT MEANT 28 BASIS POINTS AND WE ARE CHECKING IN ON THE MARKETS AND YOU ARE SEEING SOME BITS COMING IN DEFENSIVE. THE S & P AND NASDAQ AND DOW EACH UP ABOUT A PERCENT ON THE DAY. I WANT TO HIGHLIGHT, DOW TRANSPORTS OF 3%. SCARLET: THAT IS NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE 11 INDUSTRY BOOKS -- GROUPS. ENERGY STOCKS AND TECH ON TOP AND TEXAS INTERESTING GIVEN THAT WE HAVE SEEN THE MARKET RECOVER IN THE SECOND HALF, IT IS USUALLY WITHOUT THE ACTIVE PARTICIPATION OF BIG TECH STOCKS. THE ONLY GROUP THAT HAS NOT BEEN IN THE GREEN IS CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY LARGELY ON THE WEAKNESS OF AUTOS. ROMAINE: A LOT OF HEALTH CARE AND ENERGY STOCKS, -- CIGNA UP 2% ON THE DAY. CIGNA IS ONE OF THE BEST-PERFORMING STOCKS THIS YEAR. 15 UP THEM ARE ENERGY STOCKS AND THE OTHER FIVE ARE IN THE HEALTH CARE SPACE. YOU WILL GET EARNINGS AFTER THE BELL. KEEP AN EYE ON RIVIAN, THOSE SHARES DOWN 6% OFF THE DECISION TO -- I WANT TO GO BACK TO THE FED AND WE CAN FLIP IT UP HERE. I WAS LOOKING AT THE EQUITY RISK PREMIUM, YOU TAKE EARNINGS YIELD OVER THE BOND YIELD AND YOU GET A SENSE ALL WHAT INVESTORS ARE PRICING. CPI AND FED DATA IN THE FED DECISION, THAT IS YESTERDAY'S NEWS AND HE IS LOOKING TO WHAT HE SEES AS A CONTRACTION AND BASED ON THAT, SAYING THAT THE RISK PREMIUM IS WAY TOO LOW FOR THOSE -- AND FOR THOSE LOOKING AT THE CHART, THIS IS A RISK PREMIUM AT THE LOWEST LEVELS WE HAD BACK TO 2009 IN 2010. THAT IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN BECAUSE IF WE ARE HEADED TO A RECESSION, THAT RISK PREMIUM SHOULD BE HIGHER. > > EVERYONE IS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT HAPPENS IN 2023 AND WE SPOKE TO SOMEONE WHO THINKS THAT THERE WILL BE A MILD RECESSION IN THE SECOND QUARTER. EARLIER TODAY, WE HEARD FROM JEFFREY DUNLOP --GUNLOCK. > > THE EFFECTS OF THESE RATE HIKES AND THE ACUTE ELATION OF QUALITATIVE TIMING AND DRAIN LIQUIDITY FROM THE BOND MARKET WILL MAKE 2023, IN MY VIEW, A RECESSIONARY YEAR. TIM: HE IS DISCUSSING -- FELIX OFF --ZOOLOF. > > THAT IF THAT COMPANY FOR RECESSION IS IMPORTANT. IF IT IS A MILD RECESSION, PEOPLE HAVE SAID IT IS GOOD FOR CREDIT. IT CAN PERFORM HEIGHT IN A MILD RECESSION BUT IT IS THE DEPTH AND THE SEVERITY OF THE RECESSION THAT GETS MORE NUANCED. SCARLET: IT LOOKS LIKE BASED ON POSITIONING, INVESTORS ARE ANTICIPATING A SOFT LANDING AND A MILD RECESSION GIVEN THAT PEOPLE ARE POSITIONING IN RECEPTACLES LIKE ENERGY. ROMAINE: I WANT TO LOOK AHEAD TO THIS WEEK BECAUSE WE TALK ABOUT THE FED AND WE KNOW THE CPI DATA. YOU HAVE 10 CENTRAL BANKS SCHEDULED TO ANNOUNCE RIGHT DECISIONS AND A COUPLE BANKS HAVE SIGNALED THIS IS THE END OF THEIR TIGHTENING CYCLE. NO ONE IS EXPECTING THAT LING WAS OUT OF JAY POWELL BUT MAYBE WE GET THAT LANGUAGE FROM OTHER BANKS. TIM: DOESN'T MATTER FOR JAY POWELL? WE HAVE DONE REPORTING ABOUT HOW THE U.S. IS NOT NECESSARILY FIGHTING THIS FIGHT ON ITS OWN BUT IT DOESN'T HAVE THE CONCERN THAT IT WOULD HAVE FOR OTHER COUNTRIES AND THE EFFECTS IT HAS ON OTHER COUNTRIES. > > WHETHER THE FED IS STILL THE WORLD CENTRAL BANK WILL BE AN IMPORTANT QUESTION BUT AT THIS POINT, IT SEEMS ALL THE BIG DEVELOPING MARKET CENTRAL BANKS IS MOVING. THE ECB AND THE BANK OF ENGLAND EXPECTED TO DOWN TO FROM 75 TO 50. ROMAINE: YOU FORGOT NORWAY AND SWITZERLAND. > > YOU WANT ME TO NAME THEM ALL? ROMAINE: EVEN RUSSIA. SCARLET: LOOKING AHEAD TO 2023, I WONDER TO WHAT EXTENT THE REOPENING OF CHINA WILL POSE DIFFICULTIES FOR THE FED BECAUSE WE ARE NOT SURE HOW THAT WILL PLAY OUT. IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE MESSIER THAN PEOPLE ANTICIPATED. YOU CANNOT TRUST THE NUMBERS AND TERMS OF INFECTIONS. ROMAINE: THAT IS A PIPIT --PIVO T. CHINA IS DEALING WITH INFLATIONARY ISSUES AND WHETHER YOU CAN IGNORE THEM, IS MONETARY POLICY THE RIGHT ROLE BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE SO MANY OF THE ISSUES ARE IN CHINA THAT AFFECT THE U.S. ECONOMY ARE MUCH MORE SUPPLY-SIDE RELATED. TIM: IF YOU ARE COMPANY THAT DOES BUSINESS IN CHINA OR GET COMPONENTS FROM CHINA OR TAIWAN, YOU CANNOT IGNORE IT. AS A CONSUMER, WE ARE IN STRICTLY -- -- INEXTRICABLY -- > > AT ANY CASE THE POINT WHERE -- IF THESE ARE SUPPLY-SIDE ISSUES, YOU CANNOT IGNORE IT EVEN THOUGH HIKING INTEREST RATES ISN'T NECESSARILY GOING TO HELP. ROMAINE: THIS CAROL ALWAYS GET MONDAYS OFF? > > I AM HAPPY TO BE HERE. SCARLET: MONDAYS AND FRIDAYS. TIM: THAT IS THE CASE THIS WEEK. WE WILL BE BACK FOR OUR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE. CHECK US OUT ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE AND ON YOUTUBE AND ON BLOOMBERG.COM AND BLOOMBERG TV. JOIN US TODAY AT 4:00 FOR OUR BEYOND THE BELL COVERAGE. CAN YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL'S A LITTLE MORE 50 MINUTES ALONE ON THIS -- AGO ON THIS MONDAY AFTERNOON, THE GLOBAL HEAD OF STRATEGY AT TD BANK SECURITIES -- TD SECURITIES. I WANT TO START WITH THE PRICE ACTION AND THE RELATIVE ILLIQUIDITY THAT WE HAVE SEEN -- HAVE BEEN SEEN IN THE PAST FEW WEEKS AND IF THOSE ARE CREATING DISTORTIONS IN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET. > > THERE HAS BEEN A TEAM OF LIQUIDITY ALL YEAR. YOU HAVE MACRO INSURGENCY -- UNCERTAINTY -- AND I WOULD ARGUE MARKET STRUCTURE. IT IS HIGH OUT THE BACK BALANCE SHEET AND THAT IS WHY I THINKS -- I THINK THAT HAS BEEN ALL YEAR AND WE ARE HEADING TO THE END OF THEIR GEAR AND I THINK IT GETS EVEN WORSE. OVER THE LAST MONTH, WE TALKED ABOUT PRICE ACTION AND OUR VIEW IS LED BY TWO DRIVERS. ONE IS RISK PREMIUM AROUND TERMINAL RIGHT DECLINE WITH THE FED AND I THINK OTHER CENTRAL BANKS SAYING THEY CAN DOWNSHIFT. THEY WANT TO RECALIBRATE AND MAKE SURE THEY ARE NOT OVER TIGHTENING. INVESTMENT NUMBERS MINUTES -- I THINK IT IS A BIT OPTIMISTIC BECAUSE INFLATION [INAUDIBLE] THAT IS WHY -- WE CAN ARGUE THAT THE RULES ARE ALL A GREAT -- EXAGGERATED BECAUSE A LIQUIDITY BUT THERE IS A FUNDAMENTAL [INDISCERNIBLE] WAS TWO MONTHS AGO I THINK IT WAS -- [INDISCERNIBLE] SCARLET: LIQUIDITY IS AN ISSUE AND I WONDER HOW MUCH IS PLAYING INTO THINGS LIKE FONT OPTIONS. -- BOND OPTIONS. THERE'S A 10 YEAR OPTION AND IT WAS TERRIBLE. IT BRINGS TO MIND SOME OF THE STRUCTURAL ISSUES THAT TREASURY BASES AND A LACK OF BANK TREASURY DEMAND AND BUYING AN OUTRIGHT CENTRAL BANK SELLING WHEN WE WILL SEE A SURGE IN TREASURY SUPPLY. > > TREASURY OPTIONS WILL BE TRICKY WHEN THERE IS GNOSIS -- WHEN THERE IS NO SET UP. RATES WERE VERY LOW AND WE ARE PRICING AT 200 BASIS POINTS OF CUTS OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS SO YOU ARE PRICING IN A RECESSION. IT LOOKS FAIR AND MARGINALLY LOW AND IF YOU ON THE 10 YEARS -- AT THE FED IS GOING TO RAISE RATES TODAY'S SO IT MAKES FOR A TOUGH OPTION SET UP BUT THERE HAS BEEN DEMAND FOR TREASURIES AND VALUATIONS WERE SUCH THAT TODAY'S OPTION -- YOU HAVE ANOTHER OPTION TOMORROW DEPENDING HOW CPI GOES, CPI COULD BE MORE IMPORTANT TO THE FED BECAUSE THEY ARE DETAIL -- POINT DEPENDENT. THAT IS AN OPTION THAT WOULD BE A SET UP AND THE END OF THE YEAR OPTIONS, WE WILL START WITHOUT BECAUSE THERE IS NO NATURAL DEMAND WAS TREASURY. -- WITH TREASURY. RATES ARE RUNNING -- ROMAINE: A LOT OF THE FOLKS THAT HAVE BEEN BUYING BASED ON WHAT WE HAVE HEARD FROM OTHERS, THEY HAVE FOCUS IN ON THOSE SHORTER-TERM TREASURIES IN A YEAR OR LESS ARE PILING INTO SIX-MONTH DEBT AND I'M CURIOUS TO WHAT VESICLES. CAN WE EXTRAPOLATE SOMETHING OUT OF THAT? > > THE REASON TO GO TO THE FRONT END IS UNCERTAINTY, THE TERMINAL RIGHT AND IF THE FED MIGHT RAISE RATES TO 5.5 OR HIGHER. AND MIGHT BE IN THE FRONT END POSITIVE CADDIE AND WE HAVE THE OPTIONALITY. I -- HIDING OUT IN THE FRONT END WHICH HAS YIELDS NOW AND THEY SAW THAT 10 YEAR 4% AND REALIZE THEY MIGHT HAVE MISSED. 375 -- IT HAS BEEN A POSITION OUT WITH THE FED -- THINKING THAT IT MIGHT BE BEHIND -- I DON'T THINK IT WILL BE A STRAIGHT LINE DOWN. THE DATA IS STRONG. I THINK RATES RISE IN THE NEAR TERM. SCARLET: GIVE US YOUR BEST CASE SCENARIO FOR THE CPI REPORT. IF YOU GET SOMETHING TAMER THAN EXPECTED LIKE IN NOVEMBER, THE SET LEAD TO THE SAME KIND OF EXPLOSIVE RALLY IN BONDS ARE WE -- WHAT WE SEE A DIFFERENT REACTION -- OR WILL BE DIFFERENT REACTION -- WE SEE A DIFFERENT REACTION? > > I WOULD SAY IT IS NOT THAT -- JUST THE HEADLINE BUT SERVICES. WE LOOK AT SHELTER. IF YOU GET A BENIGN REPORT, I THINK GERMAN -- TERMINAL RATE PRICING GOES DOWN. EVERY FRONT INCREASE WILL LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE ON THE LONG END BECAUSE THE FED MAY STOP AT 75 OR 50 OR NEXT WEEK, IT IS THE LAST HIKE SO I THINK YOU WILL GET MORE OF A FRONT END REACTION AND YOU GET A STRONG CPI AND I THINK WE SEE SOMETHING LIKE WHAT WE SAW WHERE RATES RISE. ROMAINE: WE WILL HAVE TO LEAVE IT THERE. COMING UP, WE WILL CONTINUE TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL AND KRISTEN BELL EARLY -- BITTERLY -- WILL BE COMPANIES RATES TO FINALIZE DEALS BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR AND A BIG DAY AHEAD FOR FORMER FTX CEO SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. IS HE GOING TO TESTIFY OR SHOW UP? A BIG HEARING AT THE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICE COMMITTEE AND WE WILL REVIEW IT AND TALK ROMAINE: LESS THAN 24 HOURS AGO UNTIL THE CPI REPORT AND LIST OF 48 HOURS AGO INTO THE FED DECISION AND 42 MINUTES UNTIL THE TRADING DAY AND TECH NAMES ARE GETTING BIGGER. THERE ARE DEFENSIVE POSTURING WITH THE PRICE ACTION. ENERGY OUTPERFORMING BEDTIME AND HEALTH CARE -- BIG TIME AND HEALTH CARE. OF ABOUT 3% AND A LITTLE BIT OF DISTORTION GOING ON AND -- AS WE REFER THE DATA FOR THEM MICRO STORIES IN PLAY. SOME INTERESTING STORIES VERTICALLY WITH CHIPMAKERS. A LOT OF CONCERNS ABOUT THE CHIP CYCLE AS WELL AS WITH REGARDS TO CONSUMER SPENDING AND THE RH FURNITURE COMPANY DOWN A PERCENT. CHEESECAKE FACTORY PUSHING DESPITE A DOWNGRADE. A LOT OF POSITIONING IN THE MARKET SURROUNDING THE FED BUT A LOT OF POSITIONING AROUND THE CPI REPORT. LET'S GO TO OUR OPTIONS INSIDE SEGMENT AND BRING IN MICHAEL PURVES TO TALK A LITTLE BIT MORE ABOUT WHERE THAT MARKET POSITIONING IS ABOUT -- AROUND THE CPI REPORT. A LOT OF IT APPEARED TO BE IN SORT IT -- SHORT DATED OPTIONS. IT --JIM: IT -- HAS BEEN MICHAEL: IT HAS BEEN REMARKABLE AND JUST THIS MORNING, YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE -- IT WAS A LITTLE BIT MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE PUT OPTIONS AND THAT GOES TO SHOW YOU THAT A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE PLAYING THESE OFFENSE AND THIS WEEK, WE HAVE THIS SORT OF TAGTEAM OF POWELL AND FOLLOWING IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE CPI THERE BUT THIS CHART HERE, SHOWS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS WEEK'S FALL RELATIVE TO NEXT WEEK'S FALL AND HOW BIG THE PREMIUM IS. UNTIL THAT CHART RULES BACK THROUGH THE YEAR AND ATTENTIVELY DURING THESE TIMES OF MEETINGS, YOU GET A PREMIUM OF THIS WEEK'S FALL AND IT IS OFF THE CHART AND THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE FACT THAT PEOPLE ARE MAKING MONEY GETTING OPTIONALITY INTO THESE EVENTS, EVEN IF THEY ARE JUST ONE OR TWO DAY OR THREE DAY PERIODS FOR THOSE OPTIONS. THAT IS COMPELLING -- OR STRIKING CHART. YOU WONDER HOW LONG THAT SCENARIO WILL PLAY AS RATE POLICY GETS MORE NORMAL. SCARLET: ANOTHER CHART THAT YOU HAVE BEEN KEEPING YOUR EYE ON IS SOMETHING TECHNICAL AND IT HAS TO DO WITH A SIGNAL THERE AND IT IS FLASHING YELLOW OR RED? WALK US THROUGH WHAT YOU SEE. ? IF --MICHAEL: IF YOU LOOK AT THE DAILY MCAFEE, THERE IS THE PRICE CHART THERE AND YOU CAN SEE THE RELIEF RALLIES WHO THIS YEAR AND YOU SEE THIS WELL OVER IN THE MACD SIGNAL AND IT IS TELLING YOU THAT THE UPWARD MOMENTUM IS ROLLING OVER. THAT IS ANOTHER SORT OF TECHNICAL CAUTIONARY POINT. I THINK THAT IS ONE OF THE SIGNALS START SELLING YOU, AFTER LAST WEEK'S DOWN WEEK THAT MAYBE SOME OF THE OVER MOMENTUM IT IS STARTING TO WILL LOVE -- ROLLOVER. IF YOU DON'T HAVE THAT ROLLOVER TO THE YEAR END, IT IS HARDER FOR THE RALLY TO OCCUR. ONE THING I WOULD KEEP IN MIND IS THAT THERE ARE SOME LONGER-TERM MOMENTUM SIGNALS THAT ARE STARTING TO CHANGE IN DIRECTION OF THE BULLS AND IT IS NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR BUT IT IS STARTING TO APPEAR. THAT IS A NEAR-TERM VERSUS NEAR-TERM DANCE -- OUR TERM DANCE. -- FAR TERM DANCE. ROMAINE: IF SANTA DOES SHOW UP, THERE WILL BE A LOT OF VOLATILITY SURROUNDING IT. EVEN IF YOU GO BEYOND EQUITIES AND OPTIONS ON EQUITIES, THE VOLATILITY THAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE FX SPACE HAS BEEN ASSIGNED SHE AND I WONDER IF YOU ANTICIPATE ANY OPERATION AND THAT -- MODERATION IN THAT. , CAROL: --MICHAEL: BUT CIRCULATE THROUGH THIS YEAR -- PARTICULARLY THROUGH THIS YEAR AND ONE OF THE THINGS YOUR PRIOR GUEST WAS TALKING ABOUT, THE HIKING CYCLE THAT WAS PRICE IN, -- CHRIST IN, IF WE GET TO A TERMINAL RATE SOME TIME IN QUEUE TWO BUT AS OF THAT CONCEPT OF FOCUS, NICE -- NOT THE PRICING OF THE LEVEL OF THE TERMINAL RATE BUT THE FACT THAT IT WILL BE THERE. AS WE GET CLOSER TO THAT, THE TREASURE LEAK -- TREASURY MODEL WILL COME IN. THE TIMING OF THAT TERMINAL RATE KEEPS GETTING PUSHED BACK AND IT HAS BEEN THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL IS THERE. AS THE TUNNEL STARTS GETTING FORESHORTENED, YOU WILL SEE SOME OF THE TREASURY VOLATILITY COME IN EVEN IF THE FED STARTS -- THE SIZE TO SAY AT TERMINAL -- THE SIZE TO STAY AT TERMINAL. IF THE TREASURY MODEL COMES IN, WE SEE THE MOVE INDEX GETTING INTO A LOWER RATE AND YOU WILL SEE THINGS GETTING INTO LOWER NUMBERS. SCARLET: MICHAEL PURVES HAVING US A GLIMPSE OF VOLATILITY IN EQUITIES. HE IS THE FOUNDER AND CEO OF TALLBACKEN CAPITAL. ROMAINE: I THINK ONE OF THE BIG STORIES OF THIS YEAR IS SOME OF THE BEST-PERFORMING ASSETS FROM LAST YEAR ARE THIS YEAR SOME OF THE WORST PERFORMING AND THAT INCLUDES TREASURY. EVERY -- EVERYBODY WAS PILING INTO THE -- IT'S AND NOW THEY ARE PILING UP. SCARLET: BLOOMBERG INDEX OF TIPS ARE SET TO FOLLOW -- SINCE IT WAS CREATED IN THE 1990'S. ROMAINE: THIS IS ONE OF THE TRENDS THAT PEOPLE REALIZE ALL THE POSITIVE YOU GET ON THE UPSIDE WORKS AGAINST YOU ONCE INFLATION PEAKS. MAYBE THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING MORE THAT. SCARLET: STOCKS AND BONDS TUMBLED BUT EVEN TIPS TUMBLED AND CREPT OUT WAS UNCORRELATED UNTIL IT WASN'T. ROMAINE: IT WAS? I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THIS HELLO POINT OF CRYPTO -- WHAT THE SELLING POINT OF CRYPTO -- A LOT MORE CALM YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL AND STOCKS IN THE U.S. AROUND THE HIGHS OF THE DATE OF ABOUT 8% OR MORE HERE BUT HARD TO READ INTO THE PRICE ACTION. THE BIG CPI POINT IN THE MORNING AND THE BIG FAT ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. ABOUT 30 MINUTES AGO AND THE STOCKS ARE PUSHING HIGHER. SCARLET: WE SAW THE S & P 500 GO STRAIGHT UP AND THAT IS REFLECTED IN HOW THE SECTORS ARE PERFORMING. THERE ARE THREE SLICES OF RED BUT A BROAD ADVANCE WITH ALL 11 INDUSTRY GROUPS HIGHER. THE LAGGARD HERE IS WITHIN CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY AUTOS. TESLA IS DOWN WITH CONCERNS THAT TESLA MAY HAVE TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY AT THE SHANGHAI FACTORY AND LOTS OF GREEN HERE. ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE REALLY THINK WE MIGHT SEE SOMETHING SOFT OUT OF THE FED. MAYBE THAT IS A REASON WHY THE CEILING AND WE ARE SEEING A LOT OF M & A ACTIVITY. SOMETHING WE HAVEN'T SEEN IN SOME TIME. MICROSOFT SHARES HIGHER ON THE INVESTMENT IN THE LOGAN -- IN THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -- CUBA SOFTWARE RALLY --RALLYING. INVESTORS A LITTLE CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT THEY WILL HAVE TO PAY AND THOSE SHARES DOWN 9/10 OF A PERCENT AND WEBER WENT PUBLIC LAST YEAR. THOSE SHARES WILL BE HIGHER BY ABOUT 23% HERE. ALL THIS M & A ACTIVITY, MAYBE TRYING TO GET IN THE DOOR BEFORE THE YEAR CLOSES. THIS IS A REFLECTION OF THE DAILY M & A TRANSACTION THAT WE HAVE SEEN. THE BIG DAY OF THIS YEAR WAS BACK IN AUSTIN IS THERE HAS BEEN A STRAIGHT -- IN AUGUST AND THERE IT HAS BEEN A STRAIGHT SHOT DOWN HERE IN -- DAILY UNTIL TODAY AND THERE HIS OPTIMISM GOING FORWARD ABOUT THE M & A LAST STATE -- LANDSCAPE. WE HAVE THE GLOBAL COHEAD OF JP MORGAN ALONGSIDE ED HAMMOND. > > I WAS SET UP TO TALK ABOUT HOW BAD IT IS BEEN BUT WE HAVE A GOOD MONDAY TO KICK THINGS OFF. WHAT CAN WE READ ABOUT TODAY'S NEWS IN TERMS OF NEXT YEAR? ANU: BUT TO SEE YOU AGAIN AND WE MANAGED TO GET AT LEAST A COUPLE DEALS ANNOUNCED JUST A WE CAN HAVE A MERGER MONDAY. IT HAS BEEN A GOOD FLAVOR IN THE HORIZON DEAL AND THE COOPER DEAL --COOPA DEAL AND MULTIPLE BIDDERS WENT -- TO THE FINISH LINE. MANY PUBLIC COMPANIES TAKE PRIVATE TRANSACTIONS. THESE THINGS I THINK WILL CONTINUE -- WE WILL CONTINUE TO SEE IN 23. WE TALKED ABOUT AUGUST BEING THE HIGH POINT AND I THINK OF THIS YEAR AS TO HAVE. THE FIRST HALF WAS IN LINE OF THE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS AND THE SECOND TWO QUARTERS IS MATERIALLY DOWN. I THINK WE WOULD DO 1.4 TRILLION IN THE SECOND HALF AND I THINK THE NEXT YEAR WILL BE REVERSED. OVERALL FLAT IN THE FIRST HALF MORE LIKE THE SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR AND THE SECOND HAVE MORE LIKE THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR. > > M & A WILL BOTTOM OUT SOMETIME IN THE MIDDLE OF NEXT YEAR BUT EVENT WHEN IT DOES RETURN -- RECOVER -- EVEN WHEN IT RECOVERS, WE NEED TO FIND THE MARKETS. WHEN DO YOU SEE THAT RETURNING AND FACILITATING THE KIND OF BOOM WE NEED IN M & A TO GET THAT ROBUST MARKET BACK? ANU: WHEN YOU STEP BACK AND LOOK AT IT, RISING INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES AND WAR THAT CONTINUES, GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AND THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON THE CONSUMER AND SUPPLY CHAINS. FUTURE SPENDING. THESE ARE MEATY QUESTIONS AND UNCERTAINTY IS NOT A GOOD THING FOR M & A. THE VIX HAS BEEN 25 OR SO. PRE-PANDEMIC, IT WAS 15. YOU NEED A RETURN TO BEING ABLE TO PREDICT WHAT THE FUTURE IS. OTHERWISE, IT TAKES A COURAGEOUS BUYER BUT HAVING SAID THAT, I THINK IT IS THE BEST OF TIME FOR A STRATEGIC WHO IS WELL-CAPITALIZED. THEY ARE NOT APPENDED ON FINANCING AND YOU CAN USE YOUR BALANCE SHEET WITHOUT PUTTING IT IN TRUST AND DO DEALS. FOUR SPONSORS, IT HAS BEEN A BARBELL. SOME PEOPLE WHO ARE WILLING TO OVER COTAI STRIP -- OVER APPETIZERS --EQUITIZE -- AND OTHERS WHO WILL RISK OFF AND THEY WILL WAIT TO HAVE MORE CLARITY ON THE FUTURE AND FIGURE OUT WHERE EXACTLY GROWTH AND INFLATION AND INTEREST RATES AND UNEMPLOYMENT, THE RUBIES -- CUBA LANCE -- RUBIKS CUBE LANDS. ROMAINE: I WONDER -- THEY HAVE TO JUSTIFY THAT PEOPLE SHARE HOLDERS AT A TIME WHERE UNCERTAINTY IS THERE. HER PRIVATE EQUITY AND OTHER BUYERS THAT MAYBE DON'T NEST REALLY HAVE THAT SPOTLIGHT ON THEM IN THE SAME WAY, DOES THIS GIVE THEM OR OPPORTUNITY TO SCOOP UP SOME COMPANIES -- MORE OPPORTUNITY TO SCOOP UP SOME COMPANIES? ANU: THERE IS ADVANTAGE FOR THE SAME THING GETS REVERSED FOR SOME FINANCING MARKETS BECAUSE FOR STRATEGIC'S, WHO LAST YEAR, FELT VALUATIONS ARE TOO HIGH. I AM LOSING TWO SPONSORS ARE LOSING TO THE IPO MARKET. YOU HAVE TO JUSTIFY THE DEAL TO THE SHAREHOLDERS BUT IT IS A BETTER BUYING ENVIRONMENT OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS RATHER THAN IT WAS IN THE PREVIOUS 18 MONTHS. FOR THE SPONSORS, I THINK IT IS MANY PEOPLE WILL WAIT TO SEE THAT THE LEVERAGE FINANCIAL MARKETS OTHER THAN THE ONES I SAID, THERE ARE ABOUT A DOZEN OR SO OF THEM HORRIBLY TO OVER EQUI TIZE AND DO DEALS. SCARLET: WE HAVE THIS UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT AND WE HAVE $70 BILLION WHAT THE DEALS TO ANNOUNCED A MERGER MONDAY AND THAT TOOK PLACE IN THE TIME OF UNCERTAINTY. DOES THIS UNCERTAINTY DRAG OUT THE TIME IT GETS TO DEAL -- I FEEL DONE OR -- OR -- A DEAL DONE OR -- ANU: SELLERS, SOME PEOPLE ARE GETTING REALISTIC, AND SOME PEOPLE NEED MORE TIME TO GET MORE REALISTIC BECAUSE YOU ARE LOOKING AND SAYING I WAS JUST VALUED AT A PRICE THAT WAS X H IGH. IF YOU LOOK AT OVERALL, DEPENDING ON THE CORRELATION BETWEEN WHAT WAS THE GROWTH OF THE COMPANY AND THE PROFIT OF THE COMPANY, THE RERATING HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY THE. IF YOU WERE DECENT GROWTH, -- YOU GOT RERATED BUT OF THIS -- BUT A BIT LESS. IF YOU ARE A SELLER IN THE BOTTOM CATEGORY WHERE YOU HAD HIGH GROWTH AND NOT A LOT OF PROFITABILITY, YOU HAVE TO THINK WHAT DO I WANT MY FUTURE ALGORITHM TO BE? WHEN DO I THINK I CAN GO PUBLIC? HOW MUCH CASH DO I NEED AND THEN TAKE SOME TIME TO WRAP YOUR HEAD AROUND. BUYERS, THE COURAGEOUS BUYER, WHO IS WILLING TO TAKE RISKS, THEY ARE DOING THE DEAL AND SOME OF THE BEST DEALS FOR THESE BUYERS WILL GET DONE OVER THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. MOST BUYERS WAIT TO CATCH THE BOTTOM THAT BECOMES MORE CHALLENGING. > > IF I AM A SELLER AND I AM LOOKING UP AT -- AT MY 52, I, LONG WAY OFF IT. HOW DO YOU GET THEM COMFORTABLE WITH THE IDEA THAT MAYBE THEY WILL SELL NOW AND MAYBE THEY WILL GO UNDER THE 52? ANU: SELLERS ARE NOT PROACTIVELY PUTTING THEM UP ON SALE SO IF YOU ARE BUYER AND WANT TO BUY THE COMPANY, KNOCK ON THE DOOR NICE AND ASK REAL NICE AND ENGAGE. AT THE TIME PERIOD WHEN THE SELLER'S MINDSET CHANGES, YOU WANT TO BE THERE. MANY OF THESE DEALS THAT HAPPENED, THERE WAS SOME DRIVER OF MOTIVATION. THERE ARE SELLERS WHO SAY I CAN SEE THE WALLS CLEARLY AND TODAY, I WANT TO BE THE FIRST TO GO TO THE MARKET AND CATCH THE BUYER FOR SOME OF THESE BUYERS HAVE DONE A LARGE DEAL AND THEY WILL BE OFF-SITE. YOU GET ALL PLAYERS FOR THE MAJORITY OF SELLERS TODAY -- BUT THE MAJORITY OF SELLERS TODAY ARE NOT ACCEPTING REALITY AND THE MAJORITY UP BUYERS ARE TO GREEDY. > > I THOUGHT YOU WOULD SEE A WAVE OF HOSTILE'S. ANU: FRIENDLY, UNSOLICITED. > > THERE'S A CONFERENCE RUNNING ALL AFTERNOON. ACTIVISTS HAVE BEEN AN IMPORTANT OF THE M & A MARKET BUT WITH ALL THIS UNCERTAINTYM -- HOW DO THEY GET INTO STOCKS WHEN YOU SEE THIS SORT OF PRECIPITOUS DECLINE? ANU: ACTIVISM AS AN ASSET CLASS AT -- HAS MATURED. THERE ARE SOME WHO WANT TO OPPOSE THE TRANSACTION IN CUBA AND THERE ARE SOME WHO ARE SAYING TO A DEAL. CHANGE THE CEO. BUY BACK SHARES AND DON'T BUY BACK SHARES SO YOU SEE EVERY FLAVOR. THE MAJORITY OF SECTORS THEY HAVE BEEN TARGETING, 50% IS INDUSTRIALS, CONSUMER AND TECH. ROMAINE: I AM CURIOUS ABOUT THE POTENTIAL FOR MORE CROSS-BORDER DEALS, BUT CERTAINLY AN ENVIRONMENT THAT SOME PEOPLE HAVE SAID HAVE GOTTEN MORE RECKLESS SHURI -- REGULATORY. DO YOU THINK THAT POTENTIAL ANTI-TRUST RISK COULD BE AN AND TO -- IMPEDIMENT. ROMAINE: CROSS --ANU: CROSSFIRE VOLUMES HAVE COME DOWN. IF YOU ARE CHINA EUROPE OUTBOUND OR U.S. AS A TARGET, THEY HAVE COME DOWN. IF YOU ARE U.S. COMPANY, MAYBE I WANT TO SELL A -- TO A ANOTHER U.S. COMPANY. U.S. OUTBOUND TO PARTS OF EUROPE AND SOME STRONG EUROPEAN COMPANIES LOOKING AT THE U.S., THAT SHOULD COME BACK. ROMAINE: A TO HAVE YOU -- GREAT TO HAVE YOU. ANU AIYENGAR , GLOBAL COHEAD OF JP MORGAN BUSINESS. WE WILL BE BACK IN A MOMENT AND WE WILL COME YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELLS. ROMAINE: ABOUT 15 MINUTES INTO THE CLOSING BELL AND STOCKS ARE AT THE HIGHS OF THE DAY AND MANY FOLKS SAYING THE FED MEETING IS NOT THE BIG CATALYST FOR THE MARKETS TO THE UPSIDE. IT WILL BE THE CPI REPORT. IF IT COMES IN A SOFT, MAYBE IT IS A SIGNAL FOR THE RALLY AND THE FOLKS HERE AT THE MAIN DESK SAYING THAT YOU COULD SEE A 10% RALLY AT THAT COMES IN SOFT. SCARLET: I THINK ABOUT THE SETTING IN THE LAST CPI REPORT AND IT WAS SUCH A SURPRISE. A EVEN IF -- AND EVEN IF WE GET THAT REPEAT, -- ROMAINE: WHAT IS THE SURPRISE FOR YOU? SCARLET: THE SURPRISE IF -- IS IF WE GET A HUGE NUMBER THAT SHOWS THAT EVERYONE IS OPTIMISTIC THAT INFLATION THAT -- AS PETE. -- HAS PETE --PEAKED. ROMAINE: THE SONIC -- THE SANTA CLAUS RALLY BEGINS TOMORROW. I STILL BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS AND ALECTO HOLD ON THAT CHILDLIKE WONDER. MAYBE THAT IS WHAT THE MARKET IS DOING. SCARLET: CHILDLIKE WONDER BEFORE THE CPI REMARK --REPORT? ROMAINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE AND I AM ROMAINE BOSTICK. I THINK THE MARKETS HAVE STAKED THEIR CLAIM AND POSITIONS AHEAD OF THE BIG CPI REPORT IN THE MORNING RIGHT AROUND THE HIGHS OF THE DAY. STOCKS ARE BOUGHT AND IT IS DEFENSIVE WITH A LOT OF ENERGY STOCKS AND UTILITIES LEADING THE CHARGE AND STOCKS BEING FULL AND PUSHING YIELDS HIGHER. VOLATILITY IS ELEVATED AHEAD OF THE BIG REPORT. SCARLET: ONE THING THAT IS NOT ELEVATED IS TRADING VOLUME AND THAT MIGHT ACCOUNT ON WHY WE ARE GETTING BIG VOLUMES AND EQUITIES. LET'S WELCOME KRISTEN BITTERLY, HEAD OF GLOBAL INVESTMENTS FOR CITY GLOBAL WEALTH INVESTMENT. KRISTIN, GO TO SEE YOU IN PERSON -- GOOD TO SEE YOU IN PERSON AND ONE THING THAT YOU CAUTION IN INVESTORS IS NOT TO BECOME CREMATORY -- PREMATURELY BULLISH. THERE IS TALK THAT THE FED WILL PIVOT EARLY EVEN THOUGH STOCKS ARE NEAR THE HIGHS AT THE SESSION. ARE WE LOOKING AT PEOPLE BEING PREMATURELY BULLISH? KRISTEN: THERE IS A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN WHAT IS HAPPENING FOR NOW TO THE END OF THE YEAR AND THE REALITY IN 2023. WHAT WE ARE SEEING NOW IS BEARS POSITIONING. YOU CAN LOOK AT PUTS CALL RATIOS AND A LOT OF ACTIVITY PREPARING FOR THE DOWNSIDE IN CPI AND BECAUSE HE MOMENTUM AND I GOT -- RALLY TO THE CLOSE BUT THAT IS MARKEDLY DIFFERENT FROM WHAT WE ARE SEEING FUNDAMENTALLY IN 2023. AT THE FED IS GOING TO -- IF THE FED IS GOING TO PURSUE A 50 BASIS POINT HEIGHT, THAT IS STILL HAWKISH. WE NEED TO SEE HOW THAT FLOWS THROUGH TO EARNINGS AND THE BEHAVIOR OF THE CONSUMER. ROMAINE: LET'S TALK ABOUT THAT FUNDAMENTAL PICTURE. THERE ARE SHORT-TERM TRADES. LONGER-TERM, YOU HAVE A FED FUNDS RATE THAT EVEN IF YOU DO GET A PAUSE, IT APPEARS WE WILL STAY AT THAT RATE FOR QUITE SOME TIME. WE HAVE -- ECONOMIC POSITIONS THAT LOOK LIKE THEY ARE DETERIORATING AND RECKONING AND A MARKET PRESSURE THAT HAS NOT BEEN PRICED IN. KRISTEN: IF YOU LOOK AT EARNINGS, THEY HAVE BEEN RESILIENT. YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT INFLATIONARY PRESSURES AND ABOUT THE TIGHTENING. WHILE -- YOU SEE ESTIMATES THAT ARE ABOUT 5% EARNINGS GROWTH. WE ARE SEEING A 10% EARNINGS CONTRACTION AND WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DIFFERENT COMPONENTS, WE HAVE TO LOOK BACK AT THE CONSUMER. CONSUMER IS ABOUT 65% CONSUMER SPENDING -- 65% OF GDP AND THAT IS LOW THROUGH. YOU SEE THE RETAIL EARNINGS AND CERTAIN SEGMENTS OF THE CONSUMER POPULATION TRADING DOWN AND YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE CREDIT CARD BALANCE WHICH THE PRE-PANDEMIC HIGHS. THE CONSUMER HAS SHIFTED THEIR SPENDING PATTERNS AND ALSO HOW THEY ARE SPENDING AND THAT IS GOING TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON CORPORATE EARNINGS. KRISTEN: THAT IS -- SCARLET: THAT IS INTERESTING THAT YOU ARE LOOKING AT A 10% CONTRACTION AND NO ONE IS THINKING THAT WE WILL OWN YOUR -- YOU -- WE WILL GO NEAR A TRANSACTION -- CONTRACTION. KRISTEN: I THINK THIS IS WHY AT THE BEGINNING OF NEXT YEAR THIS WILL BE IMPORTANT --AND WE DIDN'T SEE THIS IN THE PAST EARNINGS SEASON. HE SAW FROM FINANCIALS -- YOU SAW IT FROM FINANCIALS BUT IT WAS NOT AT THE BENEFIT OF ANY MAJOR EXECUTIVE TEAM TO PREDICT 2023. YOU ARE STARTING TO SEE LAYOUTS AND RECESSIONARY PLANNING. Q4 EARNINGS AND Q1 EARNINGS OF NEXT YEAR IS WHEN YOU WILL SEE THE SIGNING LOW THROUGH TWO FUNDAMENTALS AND MORE INFORMATION FROM THOSE MANAGEMENT TEAMS. ROMAINE: WHEN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT INVESTORS SHOULD WATCH, THIS YEAR IS ALL INFLATION DATA IN THE FED REACTION. I ASSUME THAT IS YESTERDAY'S NEWS. IF IT IS JUST A FOCUS ON EARNINGS, IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE WE CAN LOOK TO TO FILL THE FRONT RUN? WHAT ARE THE INDICATORS YOU PAY ATTENTION TO? KRISTEN: IN TERMS OF HOW WE ARE POSITIONED, WE ARE POSITIONED OFFENSIVELY. PLAYING DEFENSE IN TERMS OF EQUITIES AND FIXED INCOME. WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR? ROMAINE: WHEN YOU SAY QUALITY, IS THAT TERMS IN -- OF CREDIT HE -- CREDIT WORTHINESS? ROMAINE: IF YOU ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE GROWTH --KRISTEN: IF YOU'RE WORRIED ABOUT THE GROWTH ASPECT, LOOKING AT THE 10 YEAR IS OK IS -- AND THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING THE STEEP CURVE INVERSION AND FOR SHORT-TERM, WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF INVESTORS OVERWEIGHT WITH CRASH --CASH -- SELECT OF THE OPEN WHEN -- WHERE IT IS 4.5%. GOING TO NEXT YEAR, WE HAVE TO LOOK AT THE FED AND THE MANDATE WHICH IS EMPLOYMENT INFLATION. INFLATION -- IF INFLATION GOES DOWN, WE THINK EMPLOYMENT WILL BREAK FIRST AND IF THAT BREAKS, MARKETS WILL LEAVE THE ECONOMY AND THAT WILL BE A SIGNAL TO LOOK AT RISK ASSETS AND GOING LONG. SCARLET: THAT IS WHEN TECH BECOMES A BY? KRISTEN: TECH IS -- THE TRADE AFTER THE TRADE AND THERE'S A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TROPICAL -- PROFITABLE TECH AND UNPROFITABLE TECH. WE HAVE TO REMEMBER THERE IS A BIG DELINEATION BETWEEN WHAT IS A CALL OPTION ON AN UNKNOWN FUTURE AND HE SAW A LOT OF BIDS OF THAT BUT OVER THE PAST DECADE WHEN RATES WERE AT A ALL-TIME LOW. THAT APPETITE TO GO INTO THOSE ASSETS, THERE WILL BE AT DELINEATION AND I THINK THERE WILL BE AN INTERESTING TREND IN TERMS OF THE OTHER SECTORS. THAT DOWN THIS ALWAYS CHANGES ON THE BACK OF THE RECESSION AND WHAT ARE THE SECTORS THAT ARE BENEFICIARIES FROM INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS AS OPPOSED TO PLAYING IT IN YOUR TECH? ROMAINE: DO WE MISCHARACTERIZE TECH, IN THIS DAY AND AGE BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO PASS LEADERSHIP. KRISTEN: BUT THE MAKE IT -- THE MEGA CAP COMPANIES WILL BE CRITICAL AND IMPORTANT. THIS IDEA THAT TECH WILL REMAIN, IF YOU LOOK AT THE U.S. MARKET, IT WAS 20% BUT ONLY 2% OF THE WORKFORCE AND YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE SUBSECTORS. THERE IS A BIG DIFFERENCE BETWEEN CYBERSECURITY WITHIN THAT AREA VERSUS SOME OF THE OTHER POCKETS WHICH HAVE BENEFIT -- BENEFITING FROM THE MARKET TRADE. ROMAINE: I HOPE YOU'RE NOT SITTING ON A POWELL OF CASH. IT IS WONDERFUL TO SEE YOU IN PERSON AND ALWAYS GREAT INSIGHTS WE GET OUT OF KRISTEN BITTERLY. SCARLET, YOU ARE BUYING TECH? SCARLET: YOU SAID YOU BELIEVE IN SANTA CLAUS BUT -- SO WHY NOT? ROMAINE: IT IS LIKE, MY GRANDFATHER USED TO CARRY AROUND 50 GRAND IN A PAPERBACK. SCARLET: FATHER. -- NICE GRANDFATHER. ROMAINE: HE ALSO WAS A SHERIFF AND NO ONE WOULD MESS WITH THEM. TALK ABOUT A MARKET THAT HAS BEEN -- WE TALK ABOUT A MARKET -- AND THE CPI REPORT HERE, BUT TO BE STREAMS GO TO FRUITION, -- WHETHER THESE DREAMS COME TO FOR ASIAN, THAT -- FRUITION, THAT REMAINS TO BE SEEN. > > KRISTEN: --BEYOND THE BELL, BLOOMBERG'S COMPREHENSIVE CROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE OF THE U.S. MARKET CLOSE STARTS RIGHT NOW. ROMAINE: WE ARE TWO MINUTES AWAY AWAY FROM THE TRADING DAY. HERE TO TAKE US BEYOND THE BELL IS A GLOBAL SIMULCAST. WE WELCOME AUDIENCES. TIM, AN INTERESTING DAY. I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH YOU CAN READ INTO THE PRICE ACTION BUT STOCKS ARE HIGHER A-DAY. HE SAW THE RALLY AND HE WAS IN THE STUDIO AND COULD NOT EXPLAIN WHAT WAS GOING ON ABOUT WHAT HE SAID IT WAS BE CAUTIOUS AHEAD OF THE CPI NUMBERS. ALTHOUGH WE GOT A SOFTER THAN EXPECTED NUMBER THAT ENDED UP CAUSING A SURGE. WE -- HE REMINDED US WE HAVE BEEN DISAPPOINTED IN THE PAST AHEAD OF CPI. PROCEED WITH CAUTION. > > WE HAVE BEEN TRENDING LOWER ON VOLUME THROUGH THE DAY BUT WITH THIS SURGE, WE ARE LOOKING AT ONE POINT 4% ON THE S & P 500 AND VOLUME IS A HAIR HIGHER THAN ITS DAY AVERAGE SO IT IS COMING IN HEALTHY BUY-IN. SCARLET: THERE IS SO MUCH GOING ON AND IT FEELS LIKE ONCE WE GET PAST CPI AND THE FED, IS EVERYONE DOWN FOR THE YEAR? ROMAINE: YEAH. I AM TAKING OFF. TIM: ROMAINE, YOU WILL BE BACK WITH US BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR. YOU ARE NOT GOING VACATION. ROMAINE: CAN WE STILL DOROMAINE: WE ARE GOING TO FIND OUT. IN ALL SERIOUSNESS THE NEXT 36, 48 HOURS ARE GOING TO BE HABITABLE. -- GOING TO BE PIVOTAL TO DETERMINE WHETHER ANYONE DECIDES TO TRADE POST FED HERE AT LEAST ON THIS DAY. L JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE HOWEVER -- HIGHER BY 1%. THE NASDAQ HIGHER BY 1.2. THE RUSSELL 2000 CLOSING HIGHER BY ABOUT 1.2% AS WELL. TRANSPORTS RALLIED 3%. THEY DID RECLAIM THE 200 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING AT THOSE TECHNICAL LEVELS, A LOT OF LEVELS THAT WILL BE BACK IN PLAY OVER THE COURSE OF THIS WEEK. AT LEAST ONE OF THEIR MAJOR AVERAGES BACK ABOVE THE 200 DAY. TIM: LET'S TALK ABOUT BREADTH AND A TERMS OF GAINERS AND DECLINERS. WE ONLY SAW 3300 STOCKS MOVE SLOWER. WE HAVE TO POINT IT OUT ONLY ONE STOCK LOWER ON THE DOW. WHEN HE NINE ARE HIGHER. YOU ARE STILL IMPORTANT TO ME. SCARLET: CANNOT IGNORE THE DOW BUT WE CANNOT LOOK TO THE DOW TO GIVE US ANY READ INTO WHAT IS GOING ON WITHIN THE MARKET. ITS GO TO THE S & P 500 AND THE TWO DOZEN INDUSTRY GROUPS. MUCH A GREEN DAY ACROSS THE BOARD. THE LAGGARDS ARE AUTO STOCKS OFF 4.5%. YOU SEE SOME POSITIONING INTO CYCLICALS LIKE THE INDUSTRIALS, LIKE THE ENERGY STOCKS WHICH SHOW PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AHEAD CERTAINLY TO A FED PAUSE AND EVENTUAL PIVOT. DO YOU LIKE HOW I ADDED THE WORD EVENTUALLY? KATIE: IT IS AN IMPORTANT QUALIFICATION. WE DID HAVE A VERY ROBUST M & A MONDAY, MERGER MONDAY. THOMA BRAVO, WE ALL KNOW THE STORY BY NOW. IT IS DYING CUBA IN $6.2 BILLION DEAL. ABSOLUTELY SKYROCKETING UP 27% GOING DOWN THE LIST. AMGEN BUYING HORIZON THERAPEUTICS. THE COMPANY ARRANGED A 28.5 BILLION DOLLAR BRIDGE CREDIT FACILITY TO DO THAT. THE BIG PRICE TAG THERE. LOOK AT WHAT THAT MEANT FOR HORIZON UP 15.5% OR SO. WE DO HAVE WEBER. THOSE SHARES OVER 23%. NEWS THAT THEY ENTERED A TAKE PRIVATE DEAL WITH BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS. THAT DEAL VALUES WEBER AT ABOUT $2.3 BILLION. TIM: LET'S TALK ABOUT DECLINERS. DID MENTION HORIZON PHARMA. AMGEN DID CLOSE DOWN 7/10 OF 1%. TESLA SHARES FINISHING THE DAY DOWN 6.3 PERCENT. CLOSING AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE NOVEMBER OF 2020. NO SPECIFIC NEWS TODAY DRAGGING THE COMPANY LOWER. I WONDER TO WHAT EXTENT ELON'S TWEETS AND THE FACT HE IS SO FOCUSED ON TWITTER ARE WEIGHING ON THE COMPANY. A GREAT STORY LAST WEEK ABOUT WHAT ONE LARGE SHAREHOLDER SAID ABOUT THE BOARD. MODERNITY SHARES DOWN CLOSE TO 7%. CAN'T QUITE FIGURE OUT WHY PFIZER DID COME OUT WITH EARLIER ANY THE DAY SAYING MRNA VACCINES COULD GIVE THEM UP TO $15 BILLION IN COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL BY 2030 THAT HAPPENED MIDDAY. MODERNITY SHARES WERE UNDER PRESSURE BEFORE THEN. NETFLIX SHARES, THINK BACK TO LAST WEEK WHEN CAROL WAS TALKING ABOUT THIS. IT IS UP NEARLY 90% SINCE THE MAY LOWS. A LITTLE BIT LOWER TODAY DOWN 1.5%. ROMAINE: A QUICK LOOK HERE ON WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE YIELD SPACE. HIGHER ACROSS THE CURVE. WE SHOULD POINT OUT WE HAD AN INTERESTING OPTION EARLIER ON THE 10 YEAR. IT WAS NOT. GOOD THE DEMAND WAS NOT THERE. IT WILL BE INTEREST TO SEEK TO SEEN WHETHER THAT WAS AN ANOMALY. WE GET A 30 YEAR AUCTION TOMORROW. OVERALL WE GO BACK TO THE INVERSION WE HAVE SEEN ON THE YIELD CURVE AND INVERSION THAT REMAINS. THAT IS THE STORY BECAUSE THIS IS THE LOOK AHEAD. WHAT IS ON THE OTHERS IDENTIFY IT IS A RECESSION AND THAT IS WHAT THE BOND MARKET IS PRICING IN, EQUITIES HAVE SOME REPRICING THEY HAVE TO DO. SCARLET: THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A SPLIT BETWEEN WHAT EQUITIES CNY BOND SEE. I WONDER WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION HOW MUCH THE FED SURVEY REALLY SET THE TONE FOR TODAY GOING INTO CPI. THE NEW YORK FED SURVEY SHOWED PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING LOWER INFLATION THEN PERHAPS WHAT THEY HAD PROJECTED LAST TIME. MY QUESTION IS HOWEVER LIABLE ARE THESE HOUSEHOLD SURVEYS? IF SOMEONE CALLED YOU UP TO ASK YOU WHAT YOU THOUGHT INFLATION WOULD BE WOULD YOU ABLE TO QUANTIFY IT? KATIE: I DON'T THINK I WOULD ANSWER THE PHONE. TIM: THAT IS A REAL ISSUE WITH THESE SURVEYS. KATIE: WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE SURVEY-BASED MEASURE, A THICK ABOUT THE MARKET-BASED MEASURES OF INFLATION EXPECTATIONS, THEY HAVE ALL BEEN CONTAINED. THEY HAVE BEEN OUT OF STEP WITH THE ACTUAL DATA FOR A WHILE. ROMAINE: EVEN IF YOU GET AWAY FROM THE CONSUMER, I WAS LOOKING AT THE PHILADELPHIA SURVEY PROFESSIONAL FORECASTER APPEARED NOT JUST PEOPLE SITTING AT HOME ON THE COUCH. ACTUAL EXPECTATIONS GOING FORWARD ARE IN THE 2% RANGE. THEY ARE LOOKING PRIMARILY AT THE PC PIT OVER FIVE TO 10 YEARS WHICH IS WHAT. . THE FED ONCE TO SEE THEY WANT TO SEE THE INFLATION EXPLAINED PATIENTS ANCHORED AROUND THE 2% LEVEL AND THEY HAVE BEEN. IF THERE IS ANY SILVER LINING FRED FOR THE FED, THAT MIGHT BE IT. TIM: EVERY LITTLE BIT OF INFORMATION WE GET HELPS INFORM THE TRENDLINE HERE. IT GOES BACK TO WHAT WE GOT LAST WEEK WITH UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN AND THE IDEA THAT INFLATION EXPECTATIONS IN THE SHORT TERM CAME DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY. IT IS EVERY LITTLE BIT OF DATA INVESTORS ARE WEIGHING HERE. KIND OF THE MOST IMPORTANT THING HAPPENS ON A WEDNESDAY WHEN WE HEARD -- WOMEN SCARLET: HERE FROM JAY POWELL. SCARLET:DO HAVE DATA OUT OF ORACLE PAIRED SECOND QUARTER REVENUE OF 12.28 BILLION DOLLARS. HIGHER THAN WHAT ANALYSTS HAD BEEN LOOKING FOR. ADJUSTED EPS COMING IN BETTER THAN EXPECTED BY THREE CENTS. A DOLLAR 21 FOR THE ADJUSTED EPS. THE STOCK IS UP 3% AT THE MOMENT. ROMAINE: THIS WAS NOT THAT UNEXPECTED. THE FACT THEY CONTINUE AND THE IDEA THE BUSINESS SPENDING HAS HELD UP ARTICULATELY FOR SOME OF THE LEGACY SOFTWARE COMPANIES LIKE ORACLE. MARGINS COMING IN A LITTLE BIT LATE HERE. A LITTLE BIT OF A SQUEEZE HERE. IT HAS BEEN A CONCERN GOING FORWARD THESE COMPANIES MIGHT BE ABLE TO POST GROWTH. THE MARGIN STORY CARRIED THESE STOCKS IS GOING TO REMAIN IN QUESTION SHOULD KATIE: ORACLE SHARES UP ABOUT 3% POST-MARKET. IT SEEMS LIKE THE TREND IS HIGHER. THE QUESTION ON MARGINS IS A BIG ONE. A LOT OF BIG BEARS ON WALL STREET CALLING FOR PEAK MARGINS. YOU'RE GOING TO SEE THAT STORY DETERIORATE NEXT YEAR MAY BE AS COMPANIES REACH PEAK PRICING POWER. ROMAINE: EVERYTHING THIS YEAR WAS PEAK. TIM: TO THAT POINT, JAKE JOLLEY A FEW MINUTES AGO SAID WE ARE NOT SEEING A TROUGH WHEN IT COMES TO EQUITIES. THAT IS CONSISTENT TO WHAT WE WOULD SEE IN RECESSION. ROMAINE: CPI STILL COMING IN AT 7.3%. THAT IS THE CONSENSUS ESTIMATE. WHY AM I SUPPOSED TO BE -- TIM: BECAUSE IT IS THE TREND. IT IS COMING DOWN. POTENTIALLY PEAKED. ROMAINE: LAST TIME I CHECKED, THEY ADDED 2%. THEY SORT OF CHANGED IT. WE ARE NOWHERE NEAR THAT. KATIE: IF YOU THINK ABOUT A FED THAT IS VERY CAUTIOUS ABOUT OVER TIGHTENING, THEY DON'T WANT TO DO THAT. THEY ARE PAYING ATTENTION TO THE TREND. IT IS 7% NOW BUT HOW QUICKLY A JOBS TO 2%, WHO REALLY KNOWS? SCARLET: JUST BECAUSE IT WENT UP A CERTAIN WAY, DOES NOT MEAN THE WAY DOWN MIRRORS THAT WERE IS SYMMETRICAL. HAVE NOT FIGURED OUT THAT PART OF IT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOT SEEN INFLATION IN SO LONG. ROMAINE: I'M GOING TO CUT THAT SPENDING TO DO MY PART. TIM: WRITE AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS. I WILL REMEMBER THAT WHEN I DON'T GET A GIFT FROM YOU. THAT IS GOING TO DO IT FOR CROSS-PLATFORM COVERAGE AT LEAST FOR NOW. IT IS THE MARKET CLOSE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, ON RADIO, ON YOUTUBE AND BLOOMBERG IS NEWSWEEK. THE GOING TO BE BACK SAME TIME TOMORROW, SAME PLACE. ROMAINE: THE MARKET FINISHING HIGHER ON THE DAY BUT THERE ARE TWO NUMBERS EVERYONE IS CONCERNED ABOUT. 2%. THAT IS THE INFLATION TARGET THE FED HAD SET FOR ITSELF AND THE TERMINAL RATE BASED ON MARKET PRICING OVER 5%. THE IDEA WE ARE GOING TO GET AN UPDATE ON WEDNESDAY MAYBE CONFIRMING THAT AND POTENTIALLY SURPRISING TO THE UPSIDE. THIS HAS BEEN THE FOCUS ALL YOUR LONG FOR THE MARKETS. THE MARKET NOW POSITIONING FOR THE POSSIBILITY MAYBE WE ARE OVER THE HUMP HERE. THE S & P UP MOST 1.5% ON THE DAY. DOW JONES TRANSPORTS RECLAIMING THE 100 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. TO YOUR YIELD STILL CAMPED OUT AT ABOVE .4%. THE VIX ELEVATED AS MORE PEOPLE START TO PRICE IN VOLATILITY. MIKE WILSON AT MORGAN STANLEY PUTTING OUT A NOTE TODAY SAYING CPI FED IS YESTERDAY'S NEWS. CAN FORWARD IT IS ALL ABOUT EPS AND EXPECTATIONS FOR GOING FORWARD. IN HIS MIND THOSE EXPECTATIONS ARE STILL TOO HIGH. THESE ARE THE REVISIONS WE HAVE SEEN SO FAR THIS YEAR. MAYBE THEY HAVE NOT COME DOWN QUITE ENOUGH. A LOT OF CONCERNED ABOUT THE HEALTH OF CONSUMERS AND BUSINESS SPENDING. IF THAT IS WHAT IS ON THE BACKSIDE OF THE POTENTIAL FED PAUSE, MAYBE THINGS ARE NOT GOING TO BE AS ROSY AS THE MARKET WANTS IT TO BE. SCARLET: WE JUST HEARD FROM KRISTIN BITTERLY OF CITY SAYING EARNINGS ARE LIKELY TO FALL BY 10%. LET'S STEP AWAY FROM CORPORATE EARNINGS AND TURN TO THE LATEST IN THE FTX FALLOUT. THE FORMER CEO, FOUNDER AS WELL SAM BANKMAN-FRIED IS LISTED AS A WITNESS AT TOMORROW'S HOUSE HEARING ALONG WITH THE CURRENT FTX CEO WHO IS UNRAVELING THE ENTIRE COLLAPSE. THREE U.S. SENATORS ARE REQUESTING CRYPTO BANKS SILVER GATE CAPITAL TO RELEASE ALL RECORDS RELATED TO TRANSFERS OF FUNDS FOR THE COLLAPSED EMPIRE. HERE TO PUT IT ALL THE TOGETHER FOR US IS SONALI BASAK. SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SPEAKING BEFORE THE HOUSE WOULD BE NOTABLE IF IT WERE NOT FOR HIM SPEAKING TO EVERYONE IT SEEMS. SONALI: JUST TODAY HE DID A TWITTER SPACES WITH THE UNUSUAL WALES PODCAST WHICH DOES SPEAK TO A LOT OF RETAIL INVESTORS. TRY TO GET A LOT OF ANSWERS OF HIM, OF THE TIMELINE WHICH IS WHAT A LOT OF PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW ABOUT. MORE SO, WHAT DOES HE KNOW AND WHAT DOESN'T HE KNOW? WHAT I WILL SAY IS NOT ONLY DOES HE DEFLECT A LOT OF RESPONSIBILITY TO ALAMEDA EXECUTIVES, HE KEEPS ON SAYING HE DOES NOT HAVE ACCESS TO A LOT OF DATA. EVERYTHING HE IS SAYING IS COMING FROM MEMORY. HE DID SAY HE DOES NOT WANT TO GIVE ANSWERS TO LAWMAKERS ALONG THE LINES OF MAY BE OR YEAH, I DON'T KNOW. HE WANTED -- ROMAINE: HE IS GIVING THOSE ANSWERS TO EVERYONE ELSE. LAST TIME I CHECKED IT IS NOT LIKE WHAT HE SAYS ON TWITTER SPACE IS GOING TO STAY THERE. ANYONE SUING THE SKY ARE PARSING THESE STATEMENTS. SONALI: THEY SURE ARE. ROMAINE: IGNORANCE IS NOT A DEFENSE WE SHOULD POINT OUT. HE IS CLAIMING HE DID NOT KNOW THIS, HE DID NOT KNOW THAT. THAT IS NOT A DEFENSE. SONALI: THE HOST OF RETAIL INVESTORS WANTED TO KNOW JUST THAT. WHAT DID HE KNOW AND DIDN'T HE KNOW. OVER AND OVER HE SAID HE SHOULD HAVE KNOWN. TO YOUR POINT, THE POINT HE WAS MAKING IS HE DOES NOT WANT TO GO IN FRONT OF CONGRESS WHO FEEL SOFT OBLIGATED TO SPEND TIME TALKING TO HIM AND GIVE THEM ANSWERS THAT ARE INCOMPLETE. TO EUROPE -- ROMAINE: I WOULD NOT -- IT IS USUALLY JUST A DOG AND PONY SHOW. I DON'T KNOW. SCARLET: THIS GOING TO BE REALLY AWKWARD BECAUSE DIDN'T SO MANY PEOPLE IN WASHINGTON ACCEPTED MONEY FROM HIM? HOW IS THIS EXCHANGE GOING TO PLAY OUT? WHAT IS THE MOOD IN WASHINGTON LIKE ABOUT CRYPTOCURRENCIES? SONALI: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO HAVE PLEDGED EITHER DONATE SOME OF THE POLITICAL GIVING TO CHARITY OR ELSEWHERE. THE WEIRDNESS OF IT ALL AS WE HAVE REPORTED TODAY IS SOME OF THOSE DONATIONS CAN BE SUBJECT TO CLAWBACK POTENTIALLY IN BANKRUPTCY. SCARLET: ROMAINE DOES NOT LOOK CONVINCED. ROMAINE: I WANT TO GO BACK. LET'S SAY HE DOES NOT SHOW UP. WE KNOW JOHN RAY HAS ALREADY CONFIRMED HE WILL BE THERE AND HE HAS BEEN FORWARD ABOUT WHAT HE HAS FOUND SO FAR. WOULDN'T HE WANT TO BE THERE TO REBUT SOME OF THAT? I ASSUME THEY ARE GOING TO BE DRAGGING HIS NAME THROUGH THE MUD. SONALI: THE TESTIMONY FROM JOHN RAY IS ALREADY OUT. SOME OF THE THINGS THEY KNOW ARE UNACCEPTABLE PRACTICES. THAT IS PAGE ONE IN THE TESTIMONY HERE. AS WELL AS LACK OF DOCUMENTATION. ALAMEDA TAKING FUNDS FOR ITS OWN TRADING. STORING OF CERTAIN PRIVATE KEYS WITHOUT EFFECTIVE SECURITY OR CONTROL. WILL HE WANT TO ANSWER TO ANY OF THAT? ROMAINE: DOCUMENTATION IS A BIG DEAL. KEEPING TRACK OF WHAT YOU ARE DOING IS REQUIRED. IT IS NOT AN OPTION. SONALI: CAN I TELL YOU SOMETHING? THAT IS CORRECT. THIS IS WHERE IT GETS COMPLICATED WITH HIS TRYING TO RECUSE HIMSELF FROM THE MORE RECENT THINGS THAT HAPPENED AT ALAMEDA. AND OTHER INTERESTING THING THAT HAPPENED TODAY. HE WAS ASKED ABOUT THE TIMELINES OF THE DELETED -- THE DELETED TWEETS FROM THE MEMBER SEVENTH TO NOVEMBER 8. HE SAID YOU REMEMBER -- THEY SAID YOU MEMBER CUSTOMER ASSETS WERE BACK 21? HIS ANSWER WAS YES BUT WHETHER HE INVESTED CLIENT ASSETS ARE NOT AND HE BLAMED IT ON THE MARGIN ACCOUNTS. ROMAINE: ARE YOU GOING DOWN TO COVER THIS THING? SONALI: I SURE AM SHARED HE WILL NOT BE THERE IN PERSON TO HE IS COMING IN VIRTUALLY TOMORROW. WE DON'T KNOW WHETHER HE WILL MAKE IT TO THE SENATE YOU VENTURED ROMAINE: IS ANYONE ELSE GOING TO BE THERE? SONALI: THE LAWMAKERS. WE WILL TRY TO DOORSTOP A LOT OF THEM. SCARLET: WE NEEDED A CLOSE ON THAT EXPRESSION. WHAT TIME DOES THE HEARING BEGIN? SONALI: 10:00 A.M. TOMORROW MORNING. LET ME KNOW WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW, GUYS. ROMAINE: HAVE YOU BOOKED YOUR TICKET TO THE BAHAMAS? SONALI: I HAVE NOT BOOKED MY TICKET FOR THE BAHAMAS BUT I GUESS THAT IS THE NEXT TRIP. ROMAINE: I HAVE SIGNED OFF ON IT. JUST TELL YOUR MANAGER. SCARLET: SONALI BASAK WILL BE DOING SOME FORENSIC ACCOUNTING FROM THE BAHAMAS AT SOME POINT. THANK YOU SO MUCH. . OUR WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT WHO WILL BE IN WASHINGTON TO COVER THE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES. ROMAINE: BUT NOT THE BAHAMAS. SCARLET: LET'S KEEP YOU UP-TO-DATE WITH NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD AND CHECK IN WITH MARK CRUMPTON. MARK: IN UKRAINE PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY SUGGESTED RUSSIA START WITHDRAWING TROOPS FROM UKRAINE AROUND CHRISTMAS. HE HAS TOLD G7 LEADERS THE MOVE COULD BE A GOOD FAITH GESTURE THAT RUSSIA IS READY TO QUOTE ABANDON AGGRESSION. RUSSIA REMOVING ITS TROOPS FROM UKRAINIAN TERRITORY WILL PUT A STOP TO MILITARY ACTIONS IN THE COUNTRY'S EAST AND SOUTH. SCIENTISTS IN CALIFORNIA HAVE MADE A BREAKTHROUGH IN NUCLEAR FUSION TECHNOLOGY. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED FOR THE FIRST TIME THEY PRODUCED MORE ENERGY THAN CONSUMED IN A REACTION. IT TOOK PLACE AT THE ENERGY DEPARTMENT'S LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO. WHILE THE RESULTS ARE CONSIDERED AN ACHIEVEMENT, IT IS STILL A LONG WAY TO CREATING A VIABLE TECHNOLOGY. AT LEAST 73 MILLION OF POLITICAL DONATIONS TIED TO SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S FTX MAY BE AT RISK OF BEING CALLED BACK. THE REVELATION COMES AS BANKRUPTCY LAWYERS SEARCH FOR ASSETS TO REPAY CREDITORS. THE CONTRIBUTIONS INCLUDE MORE THAN $6 MILLION TO A SUPER POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE FOR HOUSE DEMOCRATS. ALSO AT RISK IS A 3.5 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE GOP SENATE LEADERSHIP FUND AND 3 MILLION FOR A FUND THAT BACKS SENATE DEMOCRATS. THE HEADS OF THE INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY AND EUROPEAN UNION'S EXECUTIVE BRANCH SAID TODAY THE 27 NATION BLOC IS EXPECTED TO WHETHER AN ENERGY CRISIS THIS WINTER. > > FIND THE RIGHT BALANCE THAT WE CUT OFF THE PRICE SPIKES AND NIP ELATION AND SPECULATION AND ON THE OTHER HAND THAT WE DO NOT CUT OFF SUPPLY COMING TO THE EUROPEAN MARKETS. WE HAVE TO FIND THE RIGHT BALANCE. THE PROPOSAL IS ON THE TABLE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE. THE TECHNICALITIES ARE SET. WHAT WE NEED NOW IS A POLITICAL AGREEMENT ON WHAT KIND OF PRICE CUT. WHERE THE BALANCE IS, WHAT KIND OF PRICE CUT WE WANT. MARK: OFFICIALS AGREE THE BLOCK NEEDS TO SPEED RENEWABLES TO THE MARKET TO AVOID A POTENTIAL SHORTAGE NEXT YEAR IN NATURAL GAS NEEDED FOR HEATING, ELECTRICITY AND FACTORIES. GLOBAL NEWS, 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON QUICKTAKE BY BLOOMBERG, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. ON MARK CRUMPTON. -- I MARK CRUMPTON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ SCARLET: LET'S LOOK TO THE EMERGING MARKETS BECAUSE THE PRESIDENT OF PERU IS ASKING CONGRESS TO BRING ELECTIONS FORWARD BY TWO YEARS. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO PACIFY PROTESTS IN THE DAYS SINCE HER PREDECESSORS IMPEACHMENT LAST WEEK. JOINING US TO DISCUSS THIS ISSUE AREA ON. YOU HAVE BEEN ALL OVER THIS. WALK US THROUGH WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW HERE. SHERY: THE VIOLENCE HAS CONTINUED THE LAST FEW DAYS SO THE PRESIDENT IS NOW COMING OUT AND GIVING INTO ONE OF THE DEMANDS FROM THE PROTESTERS WHICH IS BRINGING FORTH THE ELECTION. SHE WAS SUPPOSED TO HAVE HER TERM UNTIL 2026. NOW SHE WANTS TO BRING IT FORWARD BY TWO YEARS. PROTESTERS STILL WANT MORE. THEY WANT CASTILLO TO BE RELEASED. THEY WANT TO REWRITE THE CONSTITUTION. WE WILL SEE IF BRINGING FORWARD THE ELECTIONS WILL HELP. SO FAR THEY HAVE PUT UP BLOCKADES AMONG HIGHWAYS. WE KNOW PERU IS A COMMODITIES EXPORTER. DID YOU GUYS KNOW THAT PERU IS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST BLUEBERRY EXPORTER? WE JUST SPOKE TO THE CEO OF A KOPPERS VENTURE. HE WAS SAYING RIGHT NOW OPERATIONS ARE FINE. HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT THE OUTLOOK IS LIKE SO THERE IS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. ROMAINE: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMING ASSETS WAS ACTUALLY IN BRAZIL BOTH IN TERMS OF THEIR EQUITIES AND CURRENCIES. THIS SEEMS TO BE CONCERNS ABOUT THE NEW PRESIDENT. SHERY: WE ARE SEEING THIS POLITICAL PRESSURE ACROSS DIFFERENT COUNTRIES. THE RIAU HAS BEEN UNDER PRESSURE. AS WE GET MORE INDICATIONS OF WHAT THE CABINET OF THE PRESIDENT-ELECT WILL LOOK LIKE. TODAY WE HAVE MORE NEWS WE ARE GETTING A LEFTIST ECONOMIST WHO WILL HEAD THE ECONOMIC BANK. THAT IS NOT SITTING WELL WITH INVESTORS FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT THE FINANCE MINISTRY SPOT WISHES SO ANNOUNCED -- SO IMPORTANT, THAT WENT TO ANOTHER PARTY LOYALIST WHO IS A FORMER SAO PAULO MAYOR. WHAT ALL OF THAT MEANS FOR BRAZIL IS A KEY QUESTION. WE ARE STILL WATCHING TO SEE WHAT THE OTHER CABINET POSTS WILL LOOK LIKE. TODAY THEY WERE CERTIFIED. SCARLET: IT IS SO INTERESTING BECAUSE PEOPLE THOUGHT HE WAS A KNOWN QUANTITY BUT HE STILL HAS THE ABILITY TO SURPRISE INVESTORS IN BRAZIL. STEARNS HAD A SHOW BECAUSE YOU WILL BE HOSTING DEBORAH GEISHA IN A COUPLE OF HOURS. WE ARE LOOKING AT ASIAN CHIP STOCKS BECAUSE JAPAN IS LOOKING TO JOIN THE U.S. IN TIGHTENING CONTROLS OVER CHIPMAKING MACHINE EXPORTS. SHERY: SOURCES TELLING BLOOMBERG'S IT WILL JOIN THE NETHERLANDS IN DOING SOAP SHOULD WE HAVE SEEN MASSIVE PRESSURE FROM WASHINGTON TO CONTROL THE EXPORTS OF HIGH-TECH CHIPMAKING MACHINERY TO CHINA. WHAT THIS MEANS IS YOU HAVE JAPAN'S TOKYO ELECTION AND THE NETHERLANDS ASML AND IT IS A NEAR BLOCKADE OF ANY MACHINERY THAT COULD GO TO CHINA. NOT SURPRISING BEIJING IS UPSET. THEY HAVE FILED A DISPUTE WITH THE WTO. WE ARE EXPECTING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS. ROMAINE: CATCH SHERY AHN COMING UP IN A COUPLE OF HOURS AS COANCHOR OF BLOOMBERG DAB ASIA -- BLOOMBERG DAYBREAK: ASIA. EDWIN CONAWAY DRAWING TO BE JOINING US PRETTY GLOBAL HEAD OF BLACK ROCKS ALTERNATIVE INVESTOR BUSINESS. GOING TO GET A DEGREED OF WHAT IS GOING ON IN PRIVATE MARKETS. WE WILL HEAD -- WILL TALK TO THE HEAD OF U.S. RATES STRATEGY AT BANK OF AMERICA. STOCKS FINISHING NEAR THEIR SESSION HIGHS WITH THE S & P 500 ADDING 1.4%. ALL 11 SECTORS IN THE S & P 500 FINISHED HIGHER. CRUDE OIL WITH WTI NEAR THE LOWEST OF THE YEAR. WE SAW WTI CLOSING UP 3.4% PURE THE DOLLAR FINISHING THE DAY UP STRONGER. IT COULD ALL FALL APART OR WE COULD SEE AND OTHER LEG HIGHER AFTER THE CPI REPORT TOMORROW. ROMAINE: BIG CPI REPORT COMING UP 8:30 A.M. WASHINGTON TIME. THE FED BEGINS ITS TWO DAY MEETING. BLOOMBERG ECONOMICS PROJECTING THE FINAL PRINT ON INFLATION IS EXCITED TO SHOW THAT IS EXPECTED -- IS EXPECTED TO SHOW MODERATION. IT MEANS FOR FED POLICY. MARK YOU BEEN A HEAD OF U.S. STRATEGY AT BANK OF AMERICA. WE STARTED OFF IN JANUARY. IT HAS BEEN SUCH A WILD YEAR. JAY POWELL CAME OUT AFTER ONE OF THE JANUARY MEETINGS AND GAVE THE HAWKISH PIVOT. SAID BASICALLY RATES ARE GOING TO GO UP EVERY SINGLE MEETING THIS YEAR. HE HAS PRETTY MUCH STAYED TRUE TO THAT. WE ARE GETTING 50 BASIS POINTS TOMORROW BASED ON MARKET PRICING. EVERYBODY WANTS TO KNOW IS THAT IT? MARK: IT IS NOT IT. THE FED HAS TOLD US THEY WILL KEEP TIGHTENING. THE 50 BASIS POINTS WE EXPECT ON WEDNESDAY WILL NOT BE THE LAST WE SEE FROM THE FED. THE REAL QUESTIONS ARE WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FROM HERE? OUR TEAM THINK SEND THEIR 50 BASIS POINTS AND FEBRUARY FOLLOWED BY A FINAL 25 BASIS POINTS IN MARCH. SUCH AS THE TOP OF THE TARGET RANGE WILL BE 5.2%. THE TRAJECTORY WILL DEPEND UPON THE DATA AND WHAT WE ARE ANTICIPATING TOMORROW IS WE WILL SEE AN INFLATION PRINT THAT CONTINUES A TREND OF MODESTLY DECELERATING INFLATION AND THE GREATEST RISK TO THE MARKET IN OUR VIEW IS YOU SEE SOME SIGNS INFLATION WILL BE STICKIER AS OPPOSED TO FALLING FASTER. THAT WE THINK WILL BE THE SURPRISE TO THE MARKET AND THAT WILL RISK YIELDS HIGHER IF WE GET THAT KIND OF SCARLET: PRINT. A COUPLE PEOPLE HAVE MADE THE POINT GETTING THAT INFLATION DOWN TO 5% WILL BE SMOOTH BUT GETTING IT DOWN TO 2% WILL TAKE SOME TIME. WHAT DOES A FED VICTORY LOOK LIKE? GETTING INTO THE 5% OR DOES IT HAVE TO REACH THE 2% TARGET? MARK: WE THINK 2%-ISH IS THE GOAL. 2% IS A GOOD GOAL FOR THE FED TO HAVE BUT IN ORDER TO GET THERE, YOU WILL HAVE TO SEE SOME PAIN IN THE LABOR MARKET. THE MARKET IS QUESTIONING HOW COMMITTED WILL THE FED BE TO 2%? 5% IS UNACCEPTABLE BY ANY STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION BUT 3, 3 .5%, WITH THE FED BE WILLING TO TOLERATE THAT? CONVERSATIONS WITH OUR CLIENTS SUGGEST RISKS ARE SKEWING IN THAT DIRECTION. THE FED MAY BE COMFORTABLE WITH A SLIGHTLY HIGHER REALIZED INFLATION LEVEL BEEN THE 2% TARGET THEY HAVE. YOU'RE NOT SUGGESTING THEY WILL BE INCREASING THE INFLATION TARGET BUT WE ARE SAYING THEY WILL POTENTIALLY ACCEPT A HIGHER OVERALL LEVEL OF INFLATION. WE THINK CLIENTS SHOULD BE SEEKING ASSETS IN WHICH THEY SHOULD GET INFLATION PROTECTION. WE LIKE TIPS AS A WAY TO PROVIDE INFLATION PROTECTION. WE THINK CLIENTS WILL BENEFIT FROM OWNING UPSIDE INFLATION PROTECTION IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE MEDIUM TO LONGER INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ARE BENIGN AND YOU COULD HAVE A FED THAT ENDS UP ACCEPTING A HIGH OVERALL INFLATION RATE THAN THE 2% TARGET THEN THEY HAVE TODAY. ROMAINE:ROMAINE: ON THE POINT OF THE TIPS, IS IT MORE BENEFICIAL TO GO INTO TIPS DIRECTLY OR SIMPLY TO BUY MORE SHORT DATA TREASURIES THEN JUST ROTATE IN AND OUT OF THAT DEPENDING ON WHAT THE MAJORITY DURATION IS AS A WAY TO HEDGE THE INFLATION RISK? MARK: WE LIKE LONGER DATED TIPS BECAUSE INVESTORS CAN LOCK IN VERY HIGH OR HISTORICALLY ELEVATED LEVEL OF REAL INTEREST RATE. AND THEN GET INFLATION COMPENSATION ON TOP OF THAT. YOU ARE PROTECTING YOURSELF FROM THE RISK THE FED EITHER ACCEPTS A HIGHER OVERALL LEVEL OF INFLATION OR STRUGGLES TO GET INFLATION DOWN IN A MEANINGFUL WAY. YOU DO SO WELL LOCKING IN A FAIRLY REAL RATE PRIOR TO THIS YEAR WE HAVE NOT SEEN FOR DECADES. SCARLET: ROMAINE AND I KEEP JOKING AFTER THE CPI REPORT AND THE FED DECISION ON WEDNESDAY THE YEAR IS PRETTY MUCH OVER. WE DO HAVE THE ECB FOR MARK: THURSDAY. WE DO SEE RISKS THE ECB DELIVERS A 75 POINT BASIS RATE HIKE AS OPPOSED TO THE 50 BASIS POINTS THAT IS WIDELY ANTICIPATED. NO THE ECB IS A SINGLE MANDATE CENTRAL BANK AND INFLATION HAS BEEN EXTRAORDINARILY MANDATED. AT LEAST ON A HEADLINE LEVEL MORE ELEVATED THAN THE U.S. WE CANNOT REALLY UP THE RISKS OF 75. ANOTHER KEY THING TO WATCH WILL BE THE GUIDANCE ON QT. THEY HAVE NOT STARTED QT YET. THEY'RE STILL IRONING OUT THE DETAILS. WE EXPECT WE ARE GOING TO LEARN PRETTY IMPORTANT DETAILS ABOUT THE OUTLOOK IN EUROPE AT THE MEETING THIS WEEK. FROM THE FED AND THE ECB, YOU DO THINK RISKS SKEW IN THE HAWKISH AS OPPOSED TO THE DOVISH DIRECTION. WE HAVE THE BOE ON THURSDAY AND WE THINK THERE ARE RISKS THE BOE SOUNDS A LITTLE MORE DOVISH THAN THE MARKET ANTICIPATES. ROMAINE: AS WE STAND RIGHT NOW, WE ARE SETTING UP SOMETHING LIKE 275 HIKES WE HAVE GOTTEN THIS YEAR. THAT DOES NOT EVEN COUNT WHAT WE MIGHT GET THIS WEEK. PUT THIS BACK IN CONTEXT. WHEN YOU CIRCLE BACK NOW WE HAVE GOTTEN THESE HIKES, EVERYONE IS WAITING ON THE LEG EFFECTS TO SEE IF IT DOES MEANINGFULLY BRING DOWN INFLATION OR TOWARDS THE 2% TARGET LEVEL HERE, IS THERE IS SOME SENSE ONE HAS BEEN DONE SO FAR IS ACTUALLY WORKING? NOT SAYING THEY ARE DONE BUT THAT IT IS WORKING. MARK: WE DO THINK THERE ARE SIGNS THE TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY WE HAVE SEEN IN THE U.S. AND GLOBALLY IS HAVING AN IMPACT. YOU CLEARLY SEE THAT ON THE MOST INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS. THE HOUSING MARKET. HAVE SEEN HOUSING IN THE U.S. MOVE TO A STANDSTILL WHERE YOU HAVE GOTTEN HOME PRICE DECELERATION. WE SEE HOUSING MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD SOFTENING IN MORE INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS SOFTENING WITH IT. WE THINK THE SOFTENING IN THE HOUSING MARKET WILL LEAD TO DECLINES IN INVESTMENT AND CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY. WE DO YOU THINK MONETARY POLICY IS BEGINNING TO WORK. WE THINK IT IS GOING TO BE RELATIVELY EASY TO GET INFLATION FROM ELEVATED LEVELS DOWN TO ABOUT FOUR OR 5%. THE GREATER CHALLENGE IS GOING TO BE GETTING IT DOWN TO TWO OR 3%. THAT IS GOING TO RETIRE SOME SOFTENING -- TO REQUIRE SOME SOFTENING IN THE LABOR MARKET. WE THINK WE WILL SEE SOME SIGNS OF A NEXT YEAR. THAT IS THE LAST PIECE IN ORDER TO GIVE MONETARY POLICYMAKERS COMFORT IT WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAINABLY GET INFLATION LOWER. SCARLET: IT IS LIKE THE LAST MILE FOR CENTRAL BANK POLICYMAKERS. MARK CABANA IS HEAD OF U.S. RATE STRATEGY. COMING UP, WE HAVE THE BIG M & A RUSH BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR. DEALMAKERS FINALIZING ALMOST $70 BILLION OF MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TODAY. INCLUDING AMGEN'S PURCHASE OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS. WE WILL DIVE INTO THIS NEXT. ROMAINE: M & A RUSH IS ON. HORIZON, WHAT ELSE IS OUT THERE. TALKING ABOUT WEBER APPEARED SOME OF THE OTHER COMPANIES INCLUDING COUPA AND THE DEAL WITH THOMA BRAVO. A LATE FLURRY. MICHELLE DAVIS JOINING US TO TALK MORE ABOUT WHAT IS BEHIND THIS. WHY NOW? > > THERE ALWAYS TENDS TO BE A FLURRY AT THE END OF THE YEAR BECAUSE PEOPLE WANT TO WRAP STUFF UP BEFORE PEOPLE GO ON HOLIDAY. THERE REALLY IS ONLY ONE MORE MONDAY BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR BECAUSE CHRISTMAS AND NEW YEAR'S -- ROMAINE: ARE THEY NOT ALLOWED TO DO MERGERS ON TUESDAY? > > DEALS TEND TO WRAP UP AND ANNOUNCE ON MONDAYS. TWO OF THE DEALS WE ANNOUNCED -- THAT WERE ANNOUNCED TODAY, THOSE WERE BIDDING WERE SITUATIONS THAT CAME DOWN TO THE WIRE OVER THE WEEKEND WITH BOTH PARTIES STILL THERE AND IT COMING DOWN TO THE 11TH HOUR. ONE OTHER INTERESTING TO AROUND WHY DEALS TEND TO RUSH AT THE END OF THE YEAR IS BANKS WHENEVER THEY UNDERWRITE BRIDGE LOANS, THEY WANT TO SYNDICATE IT OUT AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. AT THE END OF THE YEAR THEY WANT TO DO THAT BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT TO GET CAUGHT WITH EXTRA ASSETS ON THEIR BALANCE SHEET. THAT IS WHY FROM THIS AMGEN HORIZON DEAL, THAT IS WHY THEY NEEDED TO ACCELERATE THE PROCESS. SCARLET: THEY ARE INCENTIVIZED TO MOVE QUICKLY HERE. WHICH BANKS STAND TO BENEFIT FROM THIS ACTIVITY? WE KNOW ALL THE BANKS HAVE GIVEN WORD DEALMAKERS ARE NOT GOING TO GET PAID VERY WELL WHEN IT COMES TO BONUSES. > > WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE TABLES, GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN THE REIGNING CHAMPION. THEY ARE STILL NUMBER ONE. JP MORGAN IS NUMBER TWO APPEARED AND OTHER BANK BENEFITING FROM THIS IS CITIGROUP. THEY ADVISE AMGEN ON THE HORIZON DEAL AND THEY WERE ON THE BIG GROCERY STORE DEAL EARLIER THIS YEAR. WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THE BOUTIQUE STEP IT UP. ROMAINE: I'M CURIOUS WHAT WE CAN EXTRAPOLATE ABOUT NEXT YEAR. WE SAW THE DEAL VOLUMES COME DOWN IN TERMS OF NUMBER AS WELL AS VALUE OF WHAT WAS GETTING DONE. DOES THAT MEAN THERE IS PENT-UP DEMAND THAT MIGHT MATERIALIZE NEXT YEAR OR IS THAT THE WRONG WAY TO LOOK AT IT? MICHELLE: THERE IS A SAYING IN M & A YOU CAN DO M & A IN AN UPMARKET OR DOWNMARKET BUT YOU CANNOT DO IT IN THE BETWEEN MARKET WHICH IS WHAT WE ARE IN RIGHT NOW. DEPENDING ON HOW THE INFLATION PRINT GOES, PEOPLE ARE EXPECTING FIRST QUARTER, NEXT YEAR IS GOING TO BE SLOWER BUT THERE IS AN EXPECTATION IT IS GOING TO HEAT UP NEXT YEAR BECAUSE IT IS GOING TO BE CONSOLIDATION OUT OF NECESSITY. IF THAT INFLATION PRINT IS GOOD AND CAUSES FINANCING MARKETS TO LOOSEN UP, WE COULD SEE COMPANIES IF THEY ARE REVISITING THEIR OLD PLANS, WE COULD SEE SOME OF THOSE MATERIALIZE. ROMAINE: GOING TO CONTINUE THIS CONVERSATION ABOUT WHAT IS GOING ON BUT FOR SOME BREAKING NEWS. THIS INVOLVES THE SENATE HEARING ON FTX SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY. THE LEADER OF THE COMMITTEE SAYING THEY WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S TESTIMONY. ALSO SAYING THEY HAVE NOT HEARD BACK FROM THE COUNCIL AND SAYING THE COUNCIL IS UNWILLING TO ACCEPT A SUBPOENA FOR SAM BANKMAN-FRIED TO APPEAR. WE ARE GETTING BREAKING NEWS THE BAHAMAS IS PROBING FTX LOCAL CLIENTS WITHDRAWALS DURING THE IMPLOSION. SCARLET: LET'S MOVE ON BECAUSE WE TALKED ABOUT DEALMAKING AND BESIDES DEALMAKING WE HAVE BEEN GAUGING THE RISKS IN PRIVATE MARKETS AS WE HEAD INTO THE NEW YEAR. HERE ARE A COUPLE TAKES ON THE ROAD AHEAD. > > THE ALTERNATIVES FOR THE MOST PART CONTINUE TO SEE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CAPITAL FUNDRAISING. IF YOU THINK ABOUT THE GLUT -- THE GROWTH ALGORITHM, THERE ARE THREE PILLARS. THERE IS FUNDRAISING, DEPLOYMENT AND REALIZATIONS. THE LAST PILLAR IS PROBABLY MOST UNCERTAIN. > > YOU HAVE A BIT OF A RETURN TO THE CHASE FOR YIELD AT A TIME WHEN I THINK THERE IS A LOT OF COMPLACENCY AND A LACK OF REALIZATION AND LACK OF RECOGNITION, CREDIT HAS TO RECKON WITH AS WE LEARN TO LIVE IN FOUR OR 5% WORLD FOR SOME EXTENDED TIME. SCARLET: JOINING US NOW IS EDWIN CONWAY. HE IS GLOBAL HEAD OF BLACKROCK ALTERNATIVES. GREAT TO SEE YOU. AS WE LOOKED AT 2023, I WANTED TO PIGGYBACK OFF OF WHAT MICHELLE IS TELLING US. YOU CAN DO MNA IN AN UPMARKET AND DOWNMARKET BUT YOU CANNOT DO IT IN AND IN BETWEEN MARKET. WHAT DO PRIVATE MARKETS LOOK LIKE IN AND IN BETWEEN ENVIRONMENT? > > GOOD TO SEE YOU. IT IS INTERESTING TIMES RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE COINED THE GREAT MODERATION FOR THE PAST 40 YEARS WHERE WE HAVE SEEN A STEADY DECLINE IN RATES, STABLE LEVELS OF INFLATION AND YOU HAD TREMENDOUS FOR THE PAST 12 YEARS MONETARY AND FISCAL STIMULUS. WE ALL ENJOYED A WORLD WHERE LIQUIDITY WAS RICH, MARKETS WERE STABLE YET GROWING AND THINGS HAVE BEEN TURNED ON ITS HEAD. PRIVATE MARKETS ARE NOT IMMUNE TO THESE CHANGES. WE TAKE A STEP BACK AS WE DO EACH YEAR USING OUR INVESTMENT INSTITUTE, I WOULD TAKE A LOOK AT THE 330 BILLION DOLLARS WE HAVE IN ALTERNATIVES WITH THE PROFESSIONALS WHO SIT ACROSS THESE 50 OFFICES WE ARE IN AND TRY TO UNDERSTAND ACROSS THE ASSET CLASSES, PORTFOLIO COMPANIES, THE ACTIVITIES WE UNDERTAKE. CAN YOU HELP OUR CLIENTS THAT ARE THE OUTCOMES FOR THE FUTURE? PART OF THE REALIZATION IS THERE IS A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF M & A RIGHT NOW. THE PRIVATE MARKET, ADD-ON ACTIVITY IN A WORLD WHERE PORTFOLIO COMPANIES ARE INCREASINGLY HESITANT TO ACCESS THE PUBLIC MARKETS. WITH THE UNCERTAINTY, WITH VOLATILITY BEING WHERE IT IS AND GEO POLICY ALSO AT A POINT IN TIME WHERE THEY ARE QUESTIONING THE ROLE OF PUBLIC CAPITAL. THIS IS WHY THIS SURGE IN PRIVATE MARKET, PRIVATE CAPITAL IS HELPING OUR CLIENT'S WEALTH AND INSTITUTIONAL. ROMAINE: SOME OF YOUR POINTS YOU MADE WITH REGARD TO PHYSICAL POLICY, MONETARY POLICY BEING AN AIDE OF THAT, IT MADE YOU AND EVERYONE IN YOUR INDUSTRY REALLY POPULAR AMONG A CERTAIN COHORT OF INVESTORS. YOU COULD NOT FIND THOSE RETURNS ANYWHERE ELSE. YOU COULD MAYBE POTENTIALLY FIND THOSE RETURNS SOMEWHERE ELSE NOW. ARE YOU WORRIED THERE IS GOING TO BE MORE COMPETITION NOW THAT PEOPLE DON'T HAVE TO TURN TO ALTERNATIVES IN THE WAY THEY USED TO. EDWIN: SOME OF THE ARROWS IN OUR CLIENTS QUIVERS ARE GOING TO WORK HARD AGAIN. THE VAST MAJORITY OF BLACKROCK'S CLIENTS WERE UNDER IN ALTERNATIVES. IF YOU THINK THE WEALTH SEGMENT TODAY, WE WOULD AVERAGE MAYBE THREE TO 5% OF THEIR ALLOCATION IN TOTALITY GOES TO ALTERNATIVES. . THE AMBITION IS 20. THE REASON IT HAS NOT COME DOWN FROM AN INSTITUTIONAL STANDPOINT IS BECAUSE THE ATTRIBUTES OF MANY OF THESE INVESTMENTS -- THINK OF INFRASTRUCTURE. IT IS SUCH IN AND ITS INFANCY BUT IT IS NOT CORRELATED TO THE TRADITIONAL ASSET CLASSES. EQUITIES AND BONDS COMING DOWN TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIMES IN HISTORY. THE DIVERSIFICATION YOU THOUGHT YOU WOULD GET IN TRADITIONAL ASSETS KIND OF WENT AWAY. INFRASTRUCTURE FOR EXAMPLE IS A LONG-DURATION ASSET. AWAY. INFRASTRUCTURE FOR EXAMPLE IS A LONG-DURATION ASSET. IS NOT TIED TO THE EQUITY MARKETS BUT PROVIDES AN INFLATION HEDGE. ROMAINE: THAT DIVERSIFICATION THROUGHOUT UNIT TIPS, THAT STILL EXIST BECAUSE THERE WAS SOME CONCERN DURING THE MARKET DOWNTURN WHAT WE WERE SEEING UNDER THE PUBLIC MARKETS HAD TO SOME DEGREE BE AFFECTING THE PRIVATE MARKETS. WAS THAT NOT ONE AND THE SAME? EDWIN: WHEN YOU LOOK AT VALUATIONS, WE HAVE ASSESSED PRIVATE CREDIT, STRUCTURE AND INFRASTRUCTURE. VALUATIONS HIGH. THERE IS A DISCONNECT BETWEEN PUBLIC AND PRIVATE TO DURATION IS YOUR FRIEND. YOU HAVE TIME TO WORK ON THESE OPPORTUNITIES. I WILL SAY AS WE RECOMMEND THOSE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES, YOU THINK ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED IN THE U.S. THE INFLATION REDUCTION ACT. $369 BILLION OF STIMULUS. WE TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THESE PROJECTS, THESE INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE WE WOULD'VE DONE IN THE PAST FOR OUR CLIENTS. WITH THE TAX CREDITS AVAILABLE TO THEM TODAY AND THIS SPEAKS TO THE POWER OF ALTERNATIVES GOING FORWARD, YOU CAN THROUGH THOSE TAX CREDITS SEE THREE, 4, 500 BASIS POINTS OF RETURN AS A RESULT OF THE STIMULUS COMING IN. I THINK YOU ARE SEEING AND ADVANCING SET OF OPPORTUNITIES. ASSET CLASSES EVOLVING AND GETTING DEEPER AND BETTER. FROM THAT AS WE THINK ABOUT PRIVATE CREDIT AND INFRASTRUCTURE WE WOULD TELL MOST OF OUR CLIENTS YOUR ARE BOASTFUL -- THEY ARE VASTLY UNDERWEIGHT BECAUSE THE DIVERSIFICATION CHARACTERISTICS AND THE INVESTMENT UNIVERSE HAS NEVER BEEN GREATER. SCARLET: WHEN LIQUIDITY WAS RICH THE GOAL WAS TO MAKE MORE PRIVATE MARKETS ACCESSIBLE TO FOLKS BEYOND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS. HOW DO YOU SEE THAT SHIFTING IN THE COMING MONTHS AS WE HEAD INTO RECESSION? EDWIN: I THINK A LOT OF THE SHIFT HAS TO COME WITH EDUCATION. THESE ARE ASSETS THAT BEHAVE VASTLY DIFFERENT. IN MANY CASES WHEN I LOOK AT THE RECOMMENDATIONS PARTNERS MAKE, THEY ARE ON A JOURNEY TO TAKE CLIENTS TO 20% FROM THREE TO FIVE TODAY. ALTERNATIVES IS NOT FOR EVERYBODY BUT WHEN YOU LOOK ABOUT -- THINK ABOUT THE INEQUITY TODAY, YOU HAVE TO BE VERY WEALTHY OR AN INSTITUTION TO ACCESS THE STRUCTURES THAT ARE CREATED. OVER LONG PERIODS OF TIME YOU NOTICE THESE ASSET CLASSES HAVE OUTPERFORM TRADITIONAL MARKETS. EQUITY WE ARE TRYING TO CORRECT AS AN INDUSTRY. THAT WILL BE CORRECTED THROUGH STRUCTURES. YOU CAN ACCESS PRIVATE EQUITY VEHICLES LIKE WE DO PUTTING TOGETHER 40 FUNDS. IN EUROPE WE HAVE EUROPEAN LONG-TERM INVESTMENT FUNDS TO WRAP INFRASTRUCTURE AND PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS. THE BIG JOURNEY WE ARE ON TODAY IS FROM A WHOLE PORTFOLIO STANDPOINT. WHAT IS THE ROLE, HOW DO THEY FIT IN AND I THINK AS WE INCREASE THAT JOURNEY FROM THREE TO FIVE TO 20, EDUCATION, DATA AND NOT ALTERNATIVES VERSUS TRADITIONAL IT IS WITH TRADITIONAL THAT IS THE QUESTION TO SOLVE FOUR. SCARLET: NOT A REPLACEMENT BUT -- EDWIN CONWAY JOINING US TO TALK ABOUT ALTERNATIVES AND PRIVATE MARKETS. COMING UP, FTX, BIDEN AND INFLATION. THREE THINGS FEATURED IN OUR WHAT TO WATCH FOR TOMORROW. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: HERE ON THIS MONDAY AFTERNOON, WHAT DROVE MARKETS TODAY IS WHAT IS GOING TO DRIVE MARKETS TOMORROW AND FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK. LET'S START OF UP WITH WHAT GLOBAL MARKETS HAVE THEIR EYE ON HERE. GOING TO START IN SOUTH AFRICA. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA FINALLY EXPECTED TO BE A VOTE ON IMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS COMING OUT OF THE INVESTIGATION INVOLVING THE CASH UNDER THE COUCH. SCARLET: THERE WAS A WELL WHERE WE WERE THINKING HE WAS GOING TO STEP -- A WHILE WHERE WE WERE THINKING HE WAS GOING TO STEP DOWN. ROMAINE: A LOT OF VOLATILITY GOING ON IN SOUTH AFRICA. WE DO GET ECONOMIC DATA IN THE U.S. GOING TO START OFF WITH SMALL BUSINESS OPTIMISM. STILL SOME CONCERN HERE A LOT OF THOSE SMALL COMPANIES ARE NOT FEELING THE SCARLET: ECONOMY. TOM KEENE USED TO CALL THIS THE SMALL BUSINESS PESSIMISM SURVEY. THEY DON'T HAVE THE PRICING POWER THE BIG COMPANIES DO. WHEN THEIR COSTS RISE THEY HAVE TO MAKE HARD DECISIONS ON WITH THEY EAT THE COSTS OR PASS IT ON AND LOSE MARKET SHARE. ROMAINE: THAT IS A GOOD SEGUE INTO THE DATA POINT TOMORROW. IT IS A DECELERATION FROM THE 9.1% PEAK WE HAD. SCARLET: STILL ELEVATED. IT IS WORTH MENTIONING IN THE LAST SEVEN MONTHS ECONOMIST HAVE UNDERESTIMATED THE PACE OF INFLATION FIVE TIMES. YOU KNOW THE LAST REPORT WAS MUCH TAMER THAN EXPECTED. ROMAINE: THE OTHER BIG NEWS THAT IS GOING TO BE COMING OUT OF WASHINGTON IS THIS GUY YOU HAVE SEEN ON YOUR SCREEN. SAM BANKMAN-FRIED PEERED FTX HEARING ON THE HOUSE FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE. IS HE SHOWING UP OR NOT? SCARLET:SCARLET: WE'LL BE ZOOMING IN. ROMAINE: ONE OTHER THING TO KEEP THE U.S. AFRICA SUMMIT BIDEN IS HOSTING. SOME OF THE FASTEST-GROWING ECONOMIES CHINA HAS ALREADY LATCHED ITSELF ON TO. SCARLET: A LOT OF IT DEPENDS ON WHAT HAPPENS WITH SOUTH AFRICA. ROMAINE: THAT DOES IT FOR BLOOMBERG MARKETS THE CLOSE. BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY IS COMING UP NEXT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪