Bloomberg Market's The Close (12/12/2022)

Romaine Bostick & Scarlet Fu bring you the latest news and analysis leading up to the final minutes and seconds before and after the closing bell on Wall Street and tackles M&A Monday, what to expect from CPI and looking ahead to the FTX hearing Guests Today: Ross Mayfield of Baird, Rob Sockin of Citigroup, Maggie Timoney of Heineken USA, Chief Economist for the City and County of San Francisco Ted Egan, Priya Misr aof TD Securities, Anu Aiyengar of JPMorgan, Kristen Bitterly of Citi Global Wealth Management, Mark Cabana of BofA Securities, Edwin Conway of BlackRock (Source: Bloomberg)

