Baring's James Leung on Global Markets

GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US. THEY'RE STILL SO MUCH UNCERTAINTY WHEN IT COMES TO THE EXIT BY CHINA FROM COVID ZERO, SO ARE THERE ANY LACES IN CHINA THAT COULD REALLY WHETHER ANY HEADWINDS FROM A STOP-START SORT OF REOPENING? > > YOU HAVE TO BE SELECTIVE, AND EVEN THOUGH IT IS WELL EXPECTED THEY WILL STEP BY STEP GO TOWARD ZERO COVID POLICY OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, CONSUMERS ARE STILL WEAK, AND EVEN IF WE SEE THE STATE REOPENING, CONSUMER SENTIMENT IS STILL A LITTLE BIT POOR. THERE WILL BE HESITATIONS ON A FEW THINGS. IT IS NOT GOING TO BE AN EASY ALL-AROUND RALLY. MAYBE SOME OF THE HEALTH CARE, CHINESE TRADITIONAL MEDICINE TO START WITH. WHEN WE ENTER INTO THE MARKET WE ARE FOCUSING ON THOSE CONSUMER STAPLES AND THE LITTLE BIT OF TECH THAT HAS BEEN OVERSOLD PREVIOUSLY AS A FIRST STEP. SHERY: IN THE BROADER CONTEXT OF RISK SENTIMENT OUT THERE WE ARE HERE MORE NEWS THAT A FORMER CEO HAS BEEN ARRESTED, CHARGED IN NEW YORK AND A SEALED INDICTMENT. YOU HAVE TURNED TACTICALLY POSITIVE ON RISK ASSETS SINCE OCTOBER. ARE THERE ANY BIGGER CHALLENGES OUT THERE OTHER THAN CENTRAL-BANK DECISIONS AND BROADER RISK SENTIMENT, GIVEN ALL THE CHAOS IN THE CRYPTO WORLD, THAT MAY CAUSE YOU CONCERN GOING INTO 2023? JAMES: INDEED, I THINK THESE INCIDENTS WERE NOT WIDELY ANTICIPATED AND IT HAS DEVELOPED SO QUICKLY. WITH THE IMPORTANT NUMBERS AND FED DECISIONS COMING UP AND ALSO APPROACHING YEAR END, PEOPLE WILL BE A LITTLE RIGHT OF POSITION. WE ARE NOT GOING TO CHASE THE MARKET AT THIS MOMENT. WE WILL LOOK AT THE U.S. EQUITY MARKET WHICH HAS SEEN A TECHNICAL RALLY OVER THE LAST MONTH AND I DON'T REALLY SEE A LOT OF UPSIDE IN THE NEAR TERM. BUT ON THE OTHER HAND, I DON'T SEE THE CRYPTO AREA WOULD SEND A WIDE RIPPLE ACROSS THE DIFFERENT ASSET CLASSES, GIVEN THAT IT'S NOT THE FIRST TIME WE'VE SEEN THOSE SWINGS. THAT IS WHY WE ARE SWITCHING A LITTLE BIT BACK TO ASIA, CHINA IS A DIVERSIFICATION PLAY. HAIDI: YOU TALK ABOUT GEOPOLITICS BEING ONE OF THE KEY RISKS FACING MARKETS. JUST GETTING THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS WITH JAPAN AND THE NETHERLANDS SAID TO BE JOINING U.S. IN CHIPMAKING EQUIPMENT CURBS AGAINST BEIJING AND ALL OF THAT WOULD BE TANTAMOUNT TO A NEAR TOTAL BLOCKADE OF THE ABILITY OF BEIJING TO ACCESS THIS KEY EQUIPMENT. TAKE A LOOK AT HOW SEMI-STOCKS AND AS YOU BEEN LAGGING, DO EXPECT THIS UNDERPERFORMANCE TO CONTINUE? WHAT SORT OF CONTAGION DO YOU SEE IF THE CONTINUED PRESSURE IS SOMETHING WE EXPECT FOR THIS PART OF THE MARKET? JAMES: SEMICONDUCTOR AREA IS FACING A TRIPLE WHAMMY, GEOPOLITICS, THE SUPPLY SITUATION, AND DETERIORATION GIVEN AN IMPENDING SLOWDOWN IN MOST OF THE DEVELOPED WORLD. OUR TEAM IS PRETTY MUCH STILL UNDERWAY -- UNDERWEIGHT THAT SEGMENT OVERALL. PRICES MIGHT CONTINUE TO BE BOTTOMING, FOR THE NEXT TWO QUARTERS BEFORE THEY SEE THE TROUGH. SO WE HAVE BEEN AVOIDING THAT SECTOR FOR NOW. CHINA WITH THIS POLITICAL JUGGLE ALL AROUND THE WORLD MAY BE UNLIKELY TO DUMP BILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO DEVELOP WITHIN THE COUNTRY THEIR OWN SEMI-TECHNOLOGIES. BUT IT'S NOT LIKELY WE WILL SEE THAT UNTIL FIVE OR 10 YEARS FROM NOW. HAIDI: WE'VE TALKED ABOUT SOME OF THE CONSUMER BENEFICIARIES OF THE CHINA REOPENING. MORE BROADLY, HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE RESILIENCE OF THE CONSUMER IN THIS PART OF THE WORLD GOING INTO WHAT COULD BE QUITE A CHALLENGING YEAR AHEAD WITH THESE RECESSION RISKS? JAMES: IN CONTRAST TO THE U.S. WHERE PEOPLE GET PHYSICAL PAYCHECKS, IN OUR PART OF THE WORLD, WE DIDN'T. THAT'S WHY I'M A LITTLE BIT SKEPTICAL WHETHER WE SEE A LOT OF REINVESTMENT SPENDING ONCE CITIES REOPEN. SO OVER THE NEXT FEW MONTHS WE ARE NOT GOING TO CHASE THE MARKETS, WE WILL SEE IF WE GO INTO HOLDING PATTERN, HOPEFULLY ON RATES , AND THE MARKETS ARE NOT AS OVERSOLD AS THEY WERE TWO OR THREE MONTHS AGO.