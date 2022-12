00:00

You said millennials such a focus on how you capturing that? Of course, there's always this for me. AMEX is aspiration. It's been this sort of aspirational product. Are you looking in Genzyme now into that sort of aspiration, too? Yeah, I think, you know, one of the things when you think about our brand, our brand is about backing. You know, we talk about our brands, about the powerful backing in American Express and don't live life without it and don't do business without it. And when you look at sort of the breadth of our brand, they also get a breadth of our brand for consumer. What brand goes across financial services and lifestyle? And our brand goes across financial services and lifestyle. And I think what we've learned is how do we become generationally relevant? And the reality is we used to sell a millennial or what was a millennial then or agenda of a fee free card. But the reality is they have aspirations to their aspirations, maybe a little bit different. But anybody that wants value, service, experience. That sounds like a millennial, right? I mean, if you think about and I've got a number of millennials at home. If they teach you. Yeah. I mean, they teach me how to use the platinum card, you know, because there's so much value within that platinum card that they use in a lot. And so I think when you think about how a brand now speaks across multi generations, you think about what we've done from a social risk as a social responsibility perspective, how we acquire members now. I mean, most of our acquisition is done digitally and we have what we call a member get member where a member can acquire another member and they'll get a they'll get a reward for doing that. So our brand has become a lot more viral. And the other thing I'll leave you with on this is that our members defined our brand. And so what happens is you'll they'll look at the value in our product and define what American Express means to them. And for years, it was a certain group of people. Now the brand is a lot more welcoming and a lot more open to a wider range of people that want value, differentiated service and experiences. Do you need to keep an aura of luxury to sending debris or not? No, I don't. I don't I don't think so. I think that, you know, what we what we have is, look, we had an aura of exclusivity. And I think let's not confuse exclusivity and aspiration, no matter if you're a Gen Z, a millennial, Gen X or a boomer. Everybody has aspirations. And we believe that our card can help you achieve your aspirations, whether they be financial aspirations, travel aspirations or lifestyle aspirations. What do you think about Gen Zee being able to attain that aspirational purchases by buying now? I'm paying later on. And that sort of view that some worry is the idea that you can get stuff without having to pay for it. Frank Yeah. So I look, I think a lot of companies had a lot of success with Buy now, pay later by now, pay later, typically targeted at a more of a debit user, maybe a little bit lower final score. And it uses a acquisition to weave, buy now pay later product. It's more of a back end product. And so we don't use it as an acquisition tool. We don't use it with low FICO and we don't have a debit card. So we're not using it to convert debit cardholders. So, you know, from my perspective, we want to offer our consumers a range of services. And if they want to, you know, buy a couch and put it on sort of six installments will be very transparent about what it's going to cost you over those six. In addition to your bill and yes, it's work for us and we we introduced this year back in 2017. And the nice part about our buy now pay later was you could pay a planet. It's on all our US consumer cards. It's done after the fact. It lets you make a decision versus a impulse purchase decision. It makes you a decision on the back end on how you want to manage your expenses. And it's available for any purchase, not just where buy now, pay later is is available.