2023 Outlook: APAC Oil, Gas Producers

First of all, let's just start with oil prices, what's the expectation right now for 2023? Well, I think twenty twenty three would be a very interesting year for all investors as we do see a number of different forces interacting against each other. So what I mean is that that would create some uncertainty in supply demand dynamics and that could swing oil price. We're wildly in the next 12 months. So I think the oil price range could vary from anything from 60 to 100 dollar oil price in the next twelve months. And it is increasingly likely that we are going to see a lower start in first half towards the end of the range, 60 65. And then we would then be seeing a decent rally to was second half. And it doesn't surprise me if it backs up to 90 100 dollar range. So weaker in the first half, a building up to higher prices in the second half, how does China's rare opening play into this? Because it's really kind of seen as the wild card for potentially driving up oil prices. Well, I think definitely that is one of the key questions that the market is asking. But I think right now the question is not about what that would is how quickly and how far that the opening will go. And I think in first half, the major issue would be more on the interest rate path, how that would impact the demand side of the equation. And what does this mean for the energy sector? Could we see more investment? So do higher oil prices equal more profits? Yes, I think for most of these oil companies, they're sitting on a very strong balance sheet. So they have the capacity to invest. But then if we look at the interest rate path, that would create some uncertainty, as you just highlight. And so, first of all, I think a higher interest rate means that high borrowing costs would discourage CapEx on the one hand. And on the other hand, I think, you know, for private investors, you know, most of them have been running a very hot time for the last 12 months. So I think psychologically they are not just not comfortable. So in terms of the consumption pattern, we may see a change. So instead of doing more travel, they now start to cut down to expense the delay. You know, they're buying plan, you know. So I think that would definitely impact demand side of the.