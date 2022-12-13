'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (12/12/2022)

00:00

Just after 8 a.m. across the Emirates, I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai, or just less than 10 hours away from US CPI data about who is counting everybody is, let's face it, a bit of caution coming through on the S & P 500, many just slightly to the downside. Bear in mind that some of the factors here to consider is around what happened with treasury yields because we had a sloppy 10-year auction and that kind of caps a 20 22. That's been a debacle for treasuries. US tends just above 360 as we speak. The U.S. bond market has had its worst year in decades and that is taking its toll. The dollar retreats now a little bit higher, just barely above the flatline. And then Brent crude to short of seventy nine dollars a barrel. Citi's seeing downside risk here. They've cut to 2023 Brent forecasts by eight dollars a barrel. Now you're only seeing eighty dollars a barrel. Let's flip the board and get to this chart here. GTV go for our clients. Just to give you some perspective on what's been happening with some of the big bets on inflation protection didn't matter. Inflation was so bad that it even crushed inflation linked bonds because the Fed was so unusually steep and its interest rate hikes that caused the securities to tumble severely along with the rest of the bond market so deeply that year to date. The tips will have a loss of about 11 percent. That's the worst since they were created in the 1990s. That is something to consider. From there, I take you to Irene or the big mover in the commodities column on the global market map. It is a story of skepticism around property in China and how to what extent that's really going to help support the equation in favor of iron ore prices. So at the moment, a bit of a repricing underway. And this is the second day of losses, the year to date, new home purchases and first tier cities remains about 30 percent lower than a year earlier. This is according to data from China. Let's see how some of the markets and broader Asia are faring. Yvonne Man joins us from Hong Kong. Hey Yvonne. Yeah, as you mentioned, there's going to be that lag effect, right? The reopening plays when they start to slowly open the borders and open the economy, a little bit more housing, that's going to be a little bit more of a 2023 story. And maybe in the later part of it, if we actually see some sort of housing starts and then housing sales. Right. But then again, we're taking a look at when it comes to the region here. As you mentioned, the CPI require the US perhaps the biggest event here and possibly even a bigger event for the market. That is the Fed decision itself, because it's really going to dictate where they're going to see us, maybe possibly about 50. And if this is solidify at the 50 basis point hike for December from the Fed. But certainly we are seeing markets slightly higher, but we're pretty much just kind of treading water leading up to that CPI print. Singapore, though, seeing some decent gains of 1 percent. China is under a bit of pressure here as well. This kind of spread of Kovac cases is certainly starting to at least rattle a little bit more pressure to the health care system there as well. But Hang Seng, the last few hours has been this big, big news, Youssef, of them basically scrapping a lot of the remaining Covid restrictions here in Hong Kong. So if you're traveling here from abroad, basically you can go to a bar, you go to restaurant. Now, that three day self-monitoring period has basically been canceled. They're also taking out some of the Covid tracking in the app there. So that is sending a lot easier opening stocks on fire, barring property, though, that's not doing so well in China here today. But you're seeing Cathay Pacific up some 3 percent. South International up double digits. Galaxy and Macao casinos continue to go. And you have go to go, Jack. This is the go to. This is the merger between Go Jack and took a PDA. This is the E commerce and the ride hailing app in Southeast Asia. This is snapping a 16 day loss. We're seeing it up from 15 percent. But it's been a dramatic decline all the way downwards ever since that lock up here expired. A lot of investors still not too assured of the profitability of this company. But the Indonesian bourse now watching this stock price plummet quite closely. Little bit of a reprieve here today, you said. Yeah. Huge moves. Thank you for running us through that. That's Yvonne Mann there. Let's get to the FDA ExCo phone there. One of our top stories, some bank freed. He has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government. Bloomberg's Anabel Jewelers joins us now for the details about what we know at this point, exactly about the sequencing of arrest, potentially. Yeah. You said there's been so many different officials talking about this today, but just going through the timeline here. So Bahamian police said that they arrested him just after 6:00 p.m. local time in in the Bahamas. So that was from the Bahamas. Police confirming that. And then basically, what is next? Well, it could be a possible extradition. So he was arrested at the request of the American government and exactly what charges have been filed. That part is still really unclear to us because we do know that New York prosecutors are going to be releasing more details later to say because they're gonna be unsealing that indictment and then they'll have more to say. But it has been a very big. Just a couple of hours for Dan Bateman frayed because separately, the FCC has authorized civil charges relating to his possible violations of securities laws. So those are going to also be filed publicly in Manhattan on Tuesday Yousef. And here's the thing, because there was supposed to be a hearing scheduled in the House and the SPF was meant to speak publicly to the House. Is that still happening? Well, the hearing itself is still going ahead. But yeah, just giving a bit of context and what we had been expecting just a few hours ago. So Sandbank, when freight was going to be one of the two star witness, is appearing in front of the House panel on Tuesday. That was alongside or following really the appearance of the current CEO of FTSE now John Jay Ray. So he is still going to be appearing. We did have a tweet confirming that from MAXINE Waters, who said it's really important for the American public to understand FTSE and what exactly was going on. We've also got the prepared comments from John Jay Wright. They've been released by the House Financial Services Committee. And it's really similar, the tone of that address to what we've heard in the past. And you can just see some of that there. But basically, the collapse is really what happens when you concentrate so much power into the hands of just a few people who also really have very unsophisticated trading practices and a real lack of know how you have. Yeah, well, let's see what comes. At the time they unsealed the indictment details. Thank you for that. That's Anibal Jewelers in Hong Kong. Now tonight's U.S. CPI print. I talked a bit about it at the top of the show. That is it. That's expected to reveal more signs of disinflation in November, just as the Fed goes into its last meeting of the year of global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays joins us now. So, Kathleen, what is the spectrum of expectations and what stood out to you? Well, the CPI for the month of November is expected to show more progress moving down. And the question is, is that the kind of progress that is going to change the Fed's mind at all about how restrictive it has to get? For example, let's look at the numbers here. We have the November CPI year over year. The headline coming down to seven point three from seven point seven. Now it was up to nine point one percent year over year just a few months ago. So that's progress. Of course, CPI takes out food and energy, supposed to be six point one, down from six point three, knows much progress. But it is moving in the right direction. The core CPI month a month unchanged and small improvement in the CPI month over month. What's driving this? Well, certainly the drop in crude oil prices, which is translated to gasoline prices, which means gas prices, about one and a half percent less at the pump on the month, although year over year they're still up about 14 percent, I believe. And the time of the goods prices, their furniture, clothing, shoes, those prices continue to come down. And that's a good sign. But what the Fed is concerned about is services, core services and implied rents and actual rents that you pay. That has been still staying stubbornly high. If that were to come down, that would be very encouraging to the Fed. Now, I think it's very interesting to look at this terminal chart, not a trivial chart, actually, just a nice graphic we have for you about surprises that the Fed has seen the last few months. They've had upside surprises, downside surprises, and then the release of the October report on November 10th last month, the there was actually a nice rally in stocks. But the question is, did it impress the court that generally last? But for the Fed, a lot of economists saying, well, you know what? The Fed said, hey, one good number. We have to see more of that. That's why if we see a number that is stronger than expected, that won't change the Fed's path. But maybe it could make a few of them change their mind about the restrictive rate when they get to boarding on those doors. A summary of economic projections and the better number, would that lead? Jay Powell and his colleagues to send a slightly different message, maybe especially at the press conference where we see Paul a little bit more confident that confident that inflation is starting to improve and leave traders to think, well, gee, maybe they are going to get closer to the pause faster than we thought. It's not going to change anything fundamentally. It's not going to change the decision they may have already made, but it could sort of color what they say and that could be important to investors. Yeah. Absolutely. Thanks, Kathleen, for the overview. That's the Kathleen Hays in New York. Let's shift gears a little bit. Talk about a company that in the past has stuck to the narrative that it's just going to be natural turnover. Well, not really. Goldman Sachs is ramping up some weakness that they are addressing in the retail banking operations. So specifically, ISE Bloomberg understands it on the basis of comments from people familiar with the matter is that at least 400 positions from this loss making department are potentially going to be eliminated. The jobs are going to be eliminated. And it comes as we just in the last couple of weeks had commentary from some of the big Wall Street CEOs, and they basically said 2023 is going to be a difficult year and it is time to make adjustments accordingly and to prepare for that potential weakness. The CEO recently signaled he's reviewing other. Business lines to manage headcount and limit costs. The firm is under mounting pressure to reduce expenses after spending significantly on tech and integrating operations. Analysts are predicting the company's adjusted annual profit will fall 44 percent this year, year to date performance on Goldman Sachs. We are down just about 5.1 percent. We'll see how investors embrace this latest Bloomberg scoop late on the day. Brazil's Electoral Court has certified that Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva's election win. Closing the window for possible challenges from conservative President Jacob Paul Sweeney. Monroe's backers have been protesting the results of the election, sometimes blocking highways across the country while demanding military intervention to stop Lula from taking office. Bloomberg's been told that Elon Musk's SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares of the private company for seventy seven dollars apiece. That would value the company around 140 billion dollars, well above July's 127 billion dollar estimate. Bloomberg News reported in November that Space X had been in talks to raise the funding round at about eighty five dollars a share. And scientists in California are claiming a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology. Bloomberg's learned that for the first time they produce more energy than consumed in a fusion reaction. It happened at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco. Model results are considered an achievement. FEIBEL Fusion technology is still seen as being many years away. Bloomberg's been told that Elon Musk's SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares of the private company for seventy seven dollars apiece. That would value the company around 140 billion dollars, well above July's 127 billion dollar estimate. Bloomberg News reported in November that Space X had been in talks to raise the funding round at about eighty five dollars a share. And scientists in California are claiming a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology. Bloomberg's learned that for the first time they produce more energy than consumed in a fusion reaction. It happened at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco. Model results are considered an achievement. FEIBEL Fusion technology is still seen as being many years away. Global news 24 hours a day on ISE Bloomberg Quicktake pop by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. A major one. This is Bloomberg. YOUSSEF Thanks, Adrian. Let's get you a bit of a snapshot of what else is still to come on the program. As investors navigated the busy central bank week, our capital makes sense of a sharp decline in credit spreads. Zena Oreskes joins us later this hour. But first, LGBT Capital Partners talks to us about the likelihood of a stagflation scenario next year. This is Bloomberg. The effects of these rate hikes and the accumulation of quantitative tightening and draining of liquidity from the bond market is going to make 2023, in my view, probably a recessionary year. The double line CEO Jeffrey goes like with his expectations for the US economy next year. The comments come ahead of tonight's CPI print and tomorrow's Fed rate decision. Meanwhile, JP Morgan's Marco Caroline Hyde has reiterated that he sees downside risk for the stock market between now and the end of the year run at the end of the first quarter. Let's get out to make you commander. He's the financial economist at LGBT Capital Partners in Asia making. Do you agree with some of that sentiment and how do you quantify the potential challenges of 2023? Well, I think the you know, we're facing the inflationary situation basically, but perhaps I should also mention that it's nothing like the speculation that we have passed that historically in the 1970s, which was actually a stagnation or recession with lots of inflation. What we're going to have now is very low growth with too much inflation and with the risk of a greater recession, because right now the economy is just still way too strong. I'm talking about the U.S. economy. And that implies that the Fed will have to continue tightening if it wants to get inflation anywhere near its target of 2 percent in a reasonable time. So basically the problem is that the market is underestimating the type that's ahead in monetary terms, at least in our view. But there is also another possibility that's broader, not necessarily for the coming quarters, but let's say for the next several years. And that is that at the same time, we can have an alternative possibility where we have a build out boom triggered by the need of companies and also nature dates to basically secure the supply chains. But that's a bit further off than the next. You know, that's yeah, that's a that's a conversation for another day. And just trying to get through this week, make it, to be honest with you, in terms of expectations for the FOMC and for what the Fed may do him, given what you just said. Sounds to me like there's quite a good chance we might get an outsized Fed move, 75 basis points. I know it's the minority that thinks that, but maybe there's something to that. Yeah, I would I wouldn't be surprised at all if they do 75 basis points there. That would certainly be. Well, quote unquote necessary if you look at the underlying strength of the US economy. If you look at nominal GDP still growing at a, you know, closer to 10 percent than to anywhere near the average or the norm that it used to be in recent decades. So if they do 75 basis points, that would be consistent with their mandate to bring down inflation. Would you suggest to a peak in US Treasury yields just because I look at the auction that we had and it was sloppy for us 10 year paper? Well, how much more pain are bond investors going to have to deal with after what has been a reprieve in the last four to five weeks? Well, I have to say, we reduced investment grade bonds, which includes U.S. treasuries. Of course, that's an asset class we sort of allocate broadly. And we did trade it in the middle of the year. We thought they were we had almost no exposure going into the year that we thought, you know, that's an opportunity towards the middle of the year. And just in recent days, we decided precisely because we do think that the Fed is probably not done yet, at least in terms of its bias. And that should it's basically probably not the peak in interest rates. We'll see another spike. And we sort we look for it to be on the cautious side. By the way, also in the equities we took, we use this recent rally to reduce our exposure in public markets a little bit because we think it's going to be choppy going forward. I take you away from stocks and bonds for a moment to talk about gold. We've been trading in a very wide arc, about four hundred dollars from where we were at the top to where we were at the bottom of 20, 22. The market's life team is asking the question, how long will it be before the precious metal touches two thousand dollars an ounce again? And what will it mean for other assets? Well, I can tell you that we where sort of semi believers in gold for a long time. Just in recent days, we decided to eliminate that position and we're out of the gold market. It at the end of it, did provide did outperform, to be fair, to the to the precious metal. Over the past couple of years, complete year, certainly compared to other assets. But at the end of the day, it did not offer protection against inflation. And therefore, it doesn't make any sense for us to hold it in in in a broader asset allocation term. So we leave it at that position so you can deduct from that what we don't see it reaching 2000 anytime soon. I went to lean into the fact that you are in Tokyo and we're counting down to one more Bank of Japan decision. I look at how the yen is strengthened and recovered after a very difficult start to the year. A few were long on the currency. How does this all come together and do you expect to be OJ to kind of give way, as it were? Well, that's a personal view, but I do not think I know that there is a lot of talk about the DOJ being under pressure to change to at least adjust its policy. But my personal view on that is that the likelihood is rather low. They might do a small shift and adjust the interest rate, the yield target a bit higher. So do you have a slightly steeper perhaps yield curve for or that sort of thing, but no one else is in that might, you know, simple rally support the. But when all is said and done, the yield differential and also the policy bias differential and also the long term inflation expectations between Japan and the U.S. and also most other major economies are just so big that it's going to keep the pressure on the yen. We might not see it hitting new lows against the US dollar, but it's going to remain weak at the very least until the Fed cycle is really over and we have an easing cycle in the U.S. in particular and in the West more broadly. Make it great catching up. Thank you for that perspective. Very, very helpful. Mickey Carmona, the financial economist at the LTTE Capital Partners Asia. Thanks again. Here's a bit of a preview of what's coming up. The founder of one of the buys most iconic companies, the mock poses to discuss 40 years in the business and the outlook for the country's property sector. That's, Hussain says, running at nine thirty to buy time. This is Bloomberg. This winter, it looks to be out of date. We may go through this winter with some economic and social bruises. But the message being it's up to you today is if the crisis is not over and next year, May day be directed to entity, may may be much more difficult than this despite the actions that we have taken. We might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic meter of gas next year. The actions that we have set in motion will help Covid part of this, but more is needed. The IEA fourth IBM role and European Commission President Ursula under Lane on the global energy crisis. Just want to reflect. Given that we're getting to the end of the year on how both natural gas and some of the Brent and WTI indicators have formed, and if you would have told me on the side of the crude oil trade that we would have a war between Russia and Ukraine and we would pretty much land again where we started on January 1, I would've told you you're crazy, but that's what happened. So we are just up one point four percent on Brent crude on the year. It's a very different story, though, for natural gas. This is your European natural gas futures contract up 94 percent. Got a little bit of an additional boost in the last two days, three days because of a cold snap that has rippled through Europe. And we've seen a little bit of a repricing on that basis. So if that kind of weather continues over the next few weeks, you could expect even more upside momentum as some of the reserves begin to dwindle across the continent. From there, I take you to another key story. Asian stocks edging higher this morning ahead of tonight's crucial U.S. inflation report. That after Wall Street's best session in nearly two weeks. Sources tell Bloomberg that Goldman Sachs is aiming to cut at least a few hundred more jobs as the Wall Street titan restructures its struggling consumer business and braces for an uncertain economy in the year ahead. And restaurant operator Americana soars on day one of its dual listing at Abu Dhabi and Rio, cementing business as an arm of the law bars billionaire status. We'll have the details. Let's circle back to the markets in Asia for a moment. Yvonne Man joins us again from Hong Kong Yvonne. Yes, we are still waiting for that U.S. CPI report coming out later on in the next few hours. But then again, we're still seeing a pretty decent rally here across Asia. If you take a look how equities are concerned, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia all doing quite well here today. The dollar is pretty much flat. So most Asian currencies are slightly under pressure here today. But there really is not much conviction leading up to this U.S. CPI, Fred. And whether what is, you know, is a soft enough print enough to kind of justify this whole Fed pivot narrative that continues to kind of continue to feel these markets. Right. So the reopening trade in Hong Kong certainly is one thing that is at least lifting sentiment here today. We mentioned about how we're scrapping some of the remaining Covid restrictions. Also, when it comes to quarantine free travel between Hong Kong and China, that could be coming, according to local media, as early as January in terms of commodities were mostly in the red. Iron ore, as you've been flagging, were down some 2 percent in Singapore. Here right now, yields are largely taking higher include the likes of Chinese government bonds. We've seen the Chinese one year, the 10 year along the curve. We're basically seeing those yields back up to levels that we haven't seen in the past year or so. So a lot of this just has to do with this massive rotation that we're seeing. I from from government bonds, from credit, which is a safer part of Chinese assets, if ever the boards. And really going into the likes of equities and really kind of playing this whole Rio opening trade. You take a look how yields have been doing. Triple A three year rated bonds in China basically have blown out. We're seeing those yields spike up here. Back to those around June 20, 21 highs. And it just goes to show how everyone just piling into this hole. The hope, of course, time reopening from easing further from the Covid zero strategy. The preference really has been use of stocks of currency less so much government bonds and definitely less so safer parts of credit. Yeah, very indicative. The scale of the moves. Thank you for highlighting that. That's Yvonne Man there. I want to get back to this part of the world because the restaurant operator Americana jumped on its trading debut yesterday. It's a rare dual listing on both the Abu Dhabi and Rio stock exchanges. And it's immense. The billionaire status of businessman Mohammed Annmarie Horden, he's been there before and now appears he is back there. It took the company private in 2017. Let's get more with our equities reporter for Tom Keene and our government and economy reporter as know for that. Let's start with you. Just on the market moves themselves. Well, Youssef, yesterday Americana searches, which just 13 percent in Abu Dhabi before closing 7 percent higher in both Saudi Arabia and here in the United Arab Emirates. Certainly that does show that even though the IPO was significantly oversubscribed with one hundred five billion dollars of orders, there is still a little bit of demand left in the market for people to snap up some of those shares. You had a lot, but actually on the show here a couple of months back saying that this is a business being the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut business that people keep using no matter what kind of economic face you're in. Right. So that's what we're seeing reflected J.B. Capital actually initiated coverage on Americana with an overweight rating. So we'll see how it goes from there. And Dana, you've been covering Hamid Albar for over a decade. And so when I say that he's been there before, you can very much relate to the wealth that he originates from. How does this compare today? Well, Muhammad, but right now, his fortune in many ways, it's really intertwined with Dubai. So what we're looking at is someone who helped Dubai at ISE to where it is right now. At the same time when it came to development. But he's branched out to so many different businesses like Americanos and Bank and so on. Right now, he is worth about one point three billion dollars from what Bloomberg is able to assess and evaluate. Now, of course, he has many assets that we're probably unable to evaluate because that opaque or private. But from what we're able to evaluate, it's about nine. About one point three billion dollars. His proceeds from this IPO would be about 900 million dollars. He told me after the payment of certain debt, maybe that's that comes down to 700. When I asked him what is he planning to do with these proceeds? How is he going to invest this money that he's that's coming to him from? I mean, it can't. He said that he probably won't stray away from the business as he knows. So probably the type of businesses that he's done before, which is, you know, noon, Dubai's answer to Amazon and of course, a lot of property development with his ventures with Abu Dhabi like Eagle Hills and and a modern clear luxury watch is not part of that thinking, not just for a moment as well. A big picture overview on the IPO frenzy, because I'm Rick Kind and Newbury, if they're only small parts of that puzzle. Well, yes. Right now, it's the end of the year use of so rather it's slowing down a little bit. Just Lugar breath is going to be the key one in 2022 before we look on to 2023. There is a lot in the pipeline, at least according to the stock exchanges. But see as to how this year was a record year, if you factor out 2019 because I had Aramco, it sets a very high bar for 2023, especially if we do have a global recession. How would that play out for our region here? That's the key question. But I think very much for that. So far, I had no idea. Of course. Thank you as well to Xena for that. We still have much more coverage ahead. This is Bloomberg. Shares fell as the company name the Vincent Clarke as the next CEO replacing saw in school from January 1st. Clarke is currently head of the transport giant's Ocean and Logistics Business and has been with the Danish group for 25 years. He spoke to our colleagues Francine Lacqua and Tom Mackenzie. After a couple of years of very high demand during the pandemic, we're seeing an inventory correction right now. We had expected that we see a rapid normalization of freight rates in the short run, they are likely to to possibly undershoot a little bit for for a period as as our customers actually right now correct inventories and therefore move fewer volumes than what they normally need to form from an underlying consumption perspective. So what we're doing here is is really a strong focus on our cost base, strong focus on on on offering to capacity only that is needed for the volumes that are moving today and focus also on operational costs. Continued focus on operational excellence in order to weather this this difficult period. But I think what is important to remember is this in these inventory correction, they only last for so long. It's about hunkering down, making sure we got our basics in order and the team is all over. Vance Well, let me just unpack a little bit of that, because the details around the shipping rates, you said they're likely to kind of remain low for some time. Where does that take you into 2023? How much more downside to shipping rates do you expect to see? And as we face up to this recession risks, what are you seeing in terms of your customers, your clients in terms of the slowdown in exports and global trade? We saw, for example, the data out of China with their exports looking softer. What are you seeing in terms of the detail on the data? Yes. So what we're seeing is is clearly a demand going forward in 2023 and 2024. That will not be at the level at the record level that we have seen in 21 and 22, partly because demands for for some of the for some of the commodities that we're in, especially high demand during the pandemic, like durable goods and so on. This this is this has really abated right now and is normalizing rapidly. Exactly what this means from a demand perspective is hard to say at this stage. We're seeing this unfold. I think we'd see this inventory correction now. We expect it to lasted through probably another few months before we see volume pick up again out of Asia and to align themselves more with what we're seeing as being the underlying consumption, normalizing of freight prices. As you mentioned, has happened to a large extent and they have already come to levels that are pretty critical. And we are therefore already taking pretty sizable measures through to restrict capacity to to lower our cost base and make sure that we can weather this in the best possible way. What kind of recessionary environment are you expecting for 2023? If there's a debate on whether it's short and ugly or whether it's long and protracted, I mean, protracted but shallow. Yeah, I think, you know, we need to we need to really split the world here because what we are seeing so far is actually emerging markets where we do the majority of our business having six significantly more resilient in the demand that what we're seeing in some of the traditional mature, mature markets we're seeing also in the US and underlying consumption that is still that continues to to be quite strong and that we can be optimistic still that if there will be if there would be a recession, it should be it should be fairly short. Europe is, of course, battered by a very strong energy crisis. The mood when you have a war on the continent is, of course, not as as easy to withstand then and there. I think we we have a bit more of a pessimistic view with respect to what demand is going to look like footfall for next year. But it is something that we would need to a certain in in the coming months. The important thing for us here is really that that we have an organization that is agile, that we have a business model that is much more agile than it has ever been. And we're able to withstand these types of swings in demand much better than we were in the past. Do you feel that's all that you have much clarity when it's when it comes to energy costs? It's another big topic of conversation today. I'm thinking of oil, potentially two straight quarters now of losses for oil. But then you have Russia threatening, of course, to reduce production and output. Are you putting in place contingencies around the energy input to the business? Yes, we are. That's a really good point. We are actually doing everything that we can and focusing on on the efficiency of the operation. And we will implement a lower service speeds in the coming quarters to make sure that we reduce our exposure to these cost inputs to the maximum possible. These are significant inputs, obviously, to all transportation activities and something we're managing very closely. And from Merced, I take you to the broader caution across risk assets this morning ahead of U.S. inflation data that may shape the outlook for interest rate hikes into next year. Let's get more on the ramifications for the Middle East. Bond markets with interest. Executive director of Fixed Income Asset Management, other com capital, Xena. If we're mapping out what the Fed's going to do, we have to understand the trajectory of inflation for today. About 50 people have been involved in the survey. We've got everything. Zero point two month on month. Zero point four month on month. What is your bet on inflation and how does that seem to fit? My bet on inflation, obviously, is to have a lower month on month inflation because, well, this is what the market is discounting. And this is what would point to a lower hike tomorrow, a little slower hike from the Fed tomorrow. In the run up to this, we've seen that quite a bit of a rally. And, you know, the spreads, the tightening, and you're raising the red flag here. You're looking at some of these moves and you're seeing none of this is sustainable. Absolutely. We've had we've had a rally that was driven by close to 100 basis point drop in long and treasuries and a tightening in spreads, which both are very strong and unsustainable. I mean, if you look at the indices, both regional and global, and we've had close to from 9 to 11 percent in the past five to six weeks only which huffed the the annual losses of this year. We're seeing here some of the bond moves in Asia. You've sent across some charts, including the Emerging Market Bond Index, N.B., as it's better known. Just walk me through what the nuances are under the ESM kind of tag. Absolutely. So the the increase the drop in rates was driven by weaker inflation prints, which pointed towards the Fed having slower than expected. I mean, getting closer to external rate and therefore slowing the pace of the hikes, which arguably can be can be justified if you think that the recession is going to follow. But I think that the move is overdone. The flipside of that on the spread part, I don't think it makes sense for the spreads to tighten. If you look at the region and spreads, I think that the A.G. for the region is going to be roughly between 100 to 140 for next year. So one hundred and five basis points roughly at this point is on the lower end of the range. Same goes for spreads. Same goes for rates. I mean, we're also on the lower end of the spreads. I think we're going to be closer to the 4 handed on on long and rates. So that's why we're very cautious going for next year. We had some announcements from the crown prince on Dubai's economy. He's seeing that it grew 9 percent so far this year. The issue with Dubai is despite the city having an momentous year, it's never been really challenged with higher interest rates. And so going into 2023 may be the place to look for potential vulnerability is Dubai. Is that the thinking at our com capital at the moment? I mean, higher rates are obviously cost pressure on the whole region, not just Dubai because of the pegged currency. Dubai has been the best place to benefit from everything happening very positively on its economy. So do we expect a slowdown in the whole region because of the tighter monetary policy? We might, but I think that the economy has been strong. Fundamentally, that it can be sustained through either fiscal or good positioning for inflows. The other thing that you highlight in your note is what's going on in Egypt, 12 months for words. So this is bet on where the Egyptian pound is going to trade in about a year. There are 31, which is close to record weakness pretty much. How much more does the Central Bank of Egypt need to do in terms of letting the pound roam freely and the idea of letting it roam freely? We've been talking about it for, what, two years now? It's an IMF requirement and I think that it's a good thing to let it go. We expected the pound to overshoot once this is done, especially in light of all the negative fundamentals that have been coming out. So you've had accelerating inflation, which was pretty much expected and was driven by the weakness and pound. I think that inflation is going to peak next year, but you still have a lot of a lot of headwinds. And the flow, the weak flows driven by the potential recession, the volatile market that's causing pressure on the ECB and the effects. So the flipside of that is that they're taking the right steps. The dresses you have has tremendous support. You've had 14 billion and the ECB and you've had three point six in Egyptian Egyptian companies investments, which we expect to increase. So I wouldn't say we're at the end, but I think we're closer to the end. And I think that we're not going to go significantly higher from here. So with those currency moves in mind, as what point would you tell clients to get back into a carry trade or is that really not a conversation to have until the Fed pivots? Absolutely. Absolutely. We wouldn't have this conversation because you've had you had a lot of uncertainties. So you can't really add the effects uncertainty at this point. What we would like to see is from up from the credit perspective, the dollar. We've had an amazing rally, which I don't think is going to continue from the local currency unless we have tangible signs of the economy. The local economy being more stable, the currency being more stable and the Fed at once, these come together, risk on mode happen. Then we will look at entering the local currency trade. Zain, thank you very much for running us through that. And of course, all the best into the new year if I don't see you before December 31. That says in a risk executive director of fixed income asset management at our com capital. Well, here's what's coming up. The founder of one of Dubai's most iconic companies, Mark, joins us to discuss 40 years in the business and the outlook for the country's property sector. That's business is running at 930 to buy time. That's going to be exclusive. This is Bloomberg. The European Parliament is reeling from a widening investigation into alleged corruption involving lawmakers. A suitcase full of cash and a golf state that some media reports have identified as Qatar. Simone Foxman has more from the. So what do you know about this investigation so far, Saima? We'll use it. Ever since Friday, four people have been arrested. Among them, the European Parliament Vice President, David Kiley. They've been charged with money laundering and corruption. Prosecutors say that the European Parliament officials may have accepted cash in exchange for being influenced to make certain decisions in that body. We've heard various reports tying this alleged money to a Gulf state that's been identified as Qatar. Well, a source tells us is that Potter and Morocco have both been named in some of the legal documents that have been coming out here. But, of course, I spoke to a country official yesterday who said that any association of the country government with the reported claims is baseless. Either way, though, we're talking seven hundred and fifty thousand euros worth of cash that have been recovered by Belgian police. Some of that stuffed into a suitcase. Some seriously salacious allegations here. And Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, saying that especially these allegations against David Kiley, the Greek lawmaker who is vice president of the European Parliament, she called them of utmost concern, very serious. We, of course, continue to follow the latest details here. Yeah, I mean, it would be truly shocking if proven true. Now, on the deals front, sources are saying Saudi Aramco has approached potential investors on one hundred and ten billion dollar gas development project. What's in play here exactly? And how does it get to that kind of scale? Yeah, so this would be for an equity stake in this project. We understand the draw for a gas development is in the east of the country and it's estimated to hold some 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas. Now, Saudi Arabia, we understand, wants to get production of this up pretty quickly, wants to start production by 2025, get it up to 2 million, 2 billion excuse me, cubic feet of gas per day by 2030. So as tight timeline here and looking for investors that can potentially come in and help it out in terms of getting the financing together to make take this project forward. You know, the really interesting piece here is that a large portion of this gas likely to be devoted to blue hydrogen will hydrogen has garnered a bit of criticism because it's not as clean as glue. Green hydrogen, blue hydrogen relies on natural gas and carbon capture to produce hydrogen. That said, you know, considering the environment we're in, considering the tight energy markets, perhaps that sees a little bit more interest from a broader array of development companies of oil and energy companies, private equity companies, then something that would that was strictly a natural gas project. That said, you know, Aramco hasn't particularly lacked for investors that it's brought in for stakes and otherwise in the past couple of years actually raising. This was an interesting bet, some 28 billion from state sales and otherwise over the past two years as a. So we've got the World Cup semifinals today. I'm not sure if going to be able to make it to the stadium. But when you look at these four teams, I don't think you can argue with any of them that they're there because they fought hard and they truly deserve it. How does that set the scene? Yes, some of the power houses of this fort said to face off over the next 48 hours today, we'll see Argentina take on Croatia, Croatia, the runner up in the last World Cup back in 2018. And of course, Argentina, known by its star, Lionel Messi, seeking to win. This put this final victory here in what is going to be his last World Cup. Know, the other thing I would say, you know, from a markets and economics point of view that I'm really paying attention to is how many people are actually here in Qatar. We heard Reuters report just a couple days ago that there were only seven hundred and sixty five thousand visitors to the state of Qatar in the first two weeks of the tournament, the busiest two weeks of the tournament. Projections we had seen were something like one point two million visitors over the course of the tournament. That said, the people that we are that are here are spending a lot of money with Visa, saying that fans have already paid a record amount for concessions, for merchandise, for food in the stadiums, even more. We're on track to exceed the amount of money that they've spent in Russia back in 2018. Yeah, a lot of numbers to stay across. We'll do it with your help, Simone Foxman. Thank you for that. At the cut of Fine Arts Center in Doha, I want to turn back to equity. Futures were less than 10 hours away from CPI data and this is how we're setting up for the day on the S & P 500 Mini. Quite a bit of caution. A tenth of 1 percent lower. Stocks higher this morning ahead of tonight's crucial US inflation report. And it comes after Wall Street's best session in nearly two weeks. Sources tell Bloomberg that Goldman Sachs is aiming to cut at least a few hundred more jobs. As the Wall Street titan restructures its struggling consumer business, embraces braces for an uncertain economic year ahead. The restaurant operate under a kind of sauce on day one of its dual listing. And Abu Dhabi and Rio cementing businessman Mohamed Barra's billionaire status. We'll have the details. It's got 9 a.m. across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai, and I'm Manus Cranny right alongside you. Nervous, twitchy stocks, bonds. But the oil market that frisky and they are buying the dip. They're going large into ETF. Half a million dollars flooded in to the ETF at some of the biggest houses, either Wisdom Tree. But this is two days of a turnaround. It was the first gain in seven sessions. Yes, a Hong Kong scrapping the three day monitoring period for rivals. The Chinese ambassador talking about more international travel. Again, the question is this when will the Americans turn on the S & P or buy back the soft floor, as ad Morse calls it, from City City? Talk about rolling recession risk into next year. It's going to be a bumpy, bumpy reopening company. It's going to be a bumpy reopening into China, but slashing the target for brands by eight dollars to eighty dollars. Of course, we know the Americans image hosting wants the market to trade around seventy dollars consistently before the SPDR buyback is turned out. So that is the oil market bounce back live. Note they are nervous in every market on the CPI and there is this differential. Yes, opportunity traders at JP Morgan and Market CAC the J. Day traders say, look, if you get a nice soft CPI print below six point nine percent, these markets could light up like a Christmas tree and the S & P could rally by 10 percent. Morgan Stanley say CPI in Fed is so much yesterday's news. Next year, it's about earnings compression. Kalina, which on the other side cuts his equity allocation to moderate underweight stocks from overweight. We're going to retest the lows of twenty twenty three before the renaissance in stocks. Yeah, I mean, we're less than nine hours away from U.S. CPI. I know I am already a little bit nervous. Taking a look here to treasuries. U.S. turns at 360 76. We had a sloppy 10 year auction that cements what has been a 2022 debacle for treasuries. Just to give you a bit of a sense of scale of how this went down, you have Jefferies pointing out that the auction tale of about three point seven basis points was large by historical standards, was the biggest one since December 2009. Let's get to this chart to give you some additional color, because if you were trying to hide away in inflation protected securities this year, well, it didn't work out well. Did it cause the Fed's unusually steep interest rate hikes, caused the securities to tumble with everything else and so deeply that the price drop erased the extra payout that you meant to get for soaring inflation? The tips headed for a loss of nearly 11 percent this year. That's the worst year since they were created in the 1990s. From there. A quick note on the dollar, because we're seeing a markedly weaker against some of the other G10 currencies at the moment. Barely above below the flatline at the moment, of course. A U.S. CPI print that surprises to the upside would, of course, see quite a bit of repricing in the dollar is what the CBA is seeing in a new note out this morning minus. It takes a heck of a lot to impress these markets ahead of a big number like CPI. Yvonne Man is in Hong Kong. The reopening narrative boosted the oil market, but wanted it due to general market sentiment in Asia. Yvonne, good day. Well, as you mentioned, manners that everyone's waiting on U.S. CPI, at least we're getting some good news on the Hong Kong front as well. You mentioned what the U.S. ambassador or the Chinese ambassador to the U.S. meant about, yes, we're going to further relax these Covid 0 measures. And also we're talking about Hong Kong. You mentioned we're no longer any 0 plus 3. Bye bye to the Covid tracking app as well. So that's certainly left it a little bit of the mood music here, albeit we're still seeing a pretty decent rally here in Asia. Similar what we saw in the U.S. sessions. So you are seeing gains from Singapore up close to 1 percent. Are the Hang Seng as well being looked at by a lot of these reopening stocks, particularly when it comes to Hong Kong? The CSIRO and the Shanghai Coffee, a bit of a breather here once again. But here are all the stocks that are really kind of fueling this re-opening trade once again. Yeah, they're talking about reopening the border with China, too. According to local media, as early as January. So certainly that will be something, a big one, a quarantine for you try to travel to China would be massive. Susie, Cathay Pacific up close to 3 percent. International double digit gains of 15 percent. The Macao casino is continuing to be on fire as well. I didn't go to this is the merger between. Jack and I took a PDA in Indonesia. The ride hailing apps, 14 percent. OK, that's a big pop. But we've seen 16 days of losses for this stock. Investors are not convinced that this company can make any money. That lockup period was basically expired and it's just been selling, selling, selling. Finally, the Indonesia board saying they are watching the share price drop very closely. Yusuf. You have on that quite a bit of volatility coming through. Thank you for the overview. That's Yvonne Man there. Let's get to FTSE, one of our top stories because the co-founder Sandbank Bank Freed has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government. Bloomberg's Animals Rulers joins us now for the details. So what do we know at this point in terms of what's come through? Yeah, it's been quite a stunning few hours of news flow, you said. So essentially what we understand is that saying when freed was arrested at just after 6:00 p.m. in the Bahamas. And that was, as you say, at the request of the US government. Now, exactly what the charges are. Well, that's still really unclear to us because basically New York prosecutors are planning to unveil that indictment on Tuesday. So they really have more to say at that point. The other thing that we're still waiting for is whether he's going to be extradited as well, because they haven't formally requested that yet either. But it really is shaping up to be quite a momentous Tuesday for Sam Bateman free because there's also a parallel investigation underway from the S.E.C. and they've authorized civil charges relating to his alleged violations of security law. So this is something else that's happening in tandem. And those charges are expected to be filed in a court in Manhattan as well. And then in addition to that, Sam, England freed is due to appear in court in the Bahamas himself on Tuesday. And that's also at 10:00 a.m. local time. Just wanted to what extent all of his interviews and online musings will be picked over. But we also have a House hearing which is scheduled for today. I know that we've seen some copy and it makes for freaky reading in terms of what some Batman Freed intended to say about. Will he appear? Is it still happening? Are we in in the dark? The hearing still going ahead? Yeah. I mean, it's I think it's actually interesting just picking up what you said there about the number of interviews that Sam Bateman freed has given because. Yes, he was scheduled to appear in the House, not in the Senate on Wednesday. He hadn't said he would attend that one. But the timing of this is interesting itself, just because we could have actually got more details that could have been used in that case against an amendment freed in his testimony to the House. But that now isn't going ahead. What is going ahead is part 1 of the panel, because this is a hearing that was going to have two parts to it, said they've been freed in the second. And then the first part, it's actually kicking off with the new CEO at FTSE, John Jay. Right. And yes, as you say, those comments are already getting out. Well, John J. Ray's testimony has been released. The transcript ahead of time. And essentially what we're hearing there is similar to what we've heard in the past. You can just see an extract from there. But basically, the RTX collapse. It really is what happens when you concentrate so much power into the hands of so few people, and especially when those people have a lack of market knowledge and a lack of the answer for on underlying fundamentals of the market, basically unsophisticated investors minus. OK. Annabel's ISE some brutal, brutal words. Let's see what the day holds in terms of extraditions and hearings. Annabel is in Hong Kong. So waiting for the CPI print tonight, it's expected to show signs of dis inflation in November just as the Federal Reserve goes to the last meeting of the year. Mark Crumpton is standing by. He's joining us now. Mark? I mean, in terms of the numbers that we're expecting, it's supposed to improve. But as we dig into this, it's the services numbers that will really move the dial, isn't it? Yeah, but there's a bit of an asymmetric skew into tonight's proceedings. If you look at the way the equity markets are performed over the past two months, the CPI report that came on October the 13th, that came in slightly below expectations and it kicked off the start of a rally and that was followed by another report in November which further pushed up the equity markets around the world. So we've got two months of almost uninterrupted advance, mostly fueled by two CPI reports in the US. The problem is tonight that even if we get a report which comes in slightly better than expectations, we have a Fed meeting the very next day. So the upside is probably quite limited because traders wouldn't want to go too crazy knowing that the Fed is going to come. Jerome Powell might sound a bit hawkish. But if we get a number which is on the high side, actually higher than is priced into the market, stocks could greet treat quite a long way considering they've had a huge rally over the past two months. So really, the odds are that either market is not much different to where it is now or it's much lower. It's unlikely to be a lot higher considering that the Fed is straight after the CPI report today. Bad news is good news. Good news is bad news. That's how it works sometimes in these markets. Mark, thank you for that. Mark Cranfield in Singapore. Let's talk about Goldman Sachs for a minute, because in the run up to the announcement that we got in the last few hours, you know, we did get a warning already that things are gonna be tougher in 2023. And now Bloomberg understands that 400 positions from the loss making retail banking operations could be cut. This is according to an initial draft. And it really goes to speak to the kind of anxiety currently on Wall Street. Yeah, I mean, we're the beginning of the banking, scaled back, tepid scale back. One could say the debate within Goldman Sachs is, of course, who are you know, who are the leaders in terms of revenue production and bonus pool production rates in effects versus IBEX versus retail. And if there is a gargantuan proportion of money going towards a business which is not delivering as expected, for example, profits are expected to fall overall by 44 percent, then you have this battle royale between rates, IDB and the retail. And who's gonna take the pain and the downsizing? It looks as if it may well be the retail side of the business. Let's check in in the first world headlines from around the world. Adrian Wang is with us in Hong Kong. Adrian, thanks. Minus. Hong Kong will remove a three day ban on international rivals going to bars or eating out restaurants, ending a restriction that stifled business trouble. The city will also scrap a contact tracing up used for entry to public venues. Expectations for a while back of remaining Covid restrictions have been growing after the central government's rapid U-turn on Covid zero. However, mass wearing remains mandatory in public. Brazil's Electoral Court has certified that Luis Ignacio Lula da Silva his election win. Closing the window for possible challengers from conservative President Jacob Paul Sweeney. Monroe's backers have also been protesting the results of the election, sometimes blocking highways across the country, more demanding military intervention to stop Lula from taking office. Bloomberg has been told that Elon Musk's Space X is offering to sell inside the shares of the private company for seventy seven dollars apiece. That would value the company at around 140 billion dollars, well above July's 127 billion dollar estimate. Bloomberg News reported in November that Space X had been in talks to raise a funding round at about eighty five dollars a share. And scientists in California are claiming a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology. Bloomberg's learned that for the first time they produce more energy than consumed in a fusion reaction. It happened at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco. While the results are considered an achievement, FEIBEL fusion technology is still seen as being many years away. Global news 24 hours a day on ISE Bloomberg Quicktake pop by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. A Major Wong This is Bloomberg Youssef. Thank you, Adrian. Let's get you a preview of what else is in the pipeline as the market turns 40. We speak to founder and census whining about what's next. And of course, Dubai's a red hot property market. Next, we're going to apply the strategy with Prince Sultan. His wife, Janet Mary, is finding bonds attractive right now. Going head to head with BlackRock. This is Bloomberg. The effects of these rate hikes and the accumulation of quantitative tightening and draining of liquidity from the bond market is going to make 2023. In my view, probably a recessionary year. The double line CEO Jeffrey Gunn, like that on his expectations for the US economy next year. The comments come ahead of tonight's CPI print and tomorrow's Fed decision. Meanwhile, you've got JP Morgan's Marco CAC. It's reiterating that he sees downside risk for the stock market deep now and the end of the first quarter is going to be a bumpy ride. Janet Muni is the head of market analysis at Brewin Dolphin. Just hope turbulent. Is it going to be between now and the end of the first quarter? Janet, we've got CPI tonight. Lots of discussion around that. But what kind of volatility do you expect to emerge between now and the end of Q1? Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for having me. Yeah, we do think that the recent rally we've seen in the equity market has put forward another bear market rally. So we think that the next leg of the potential downside is it will be driven by more fears of recession, unknowable evidence that the US economy is indeed heading into a recession, and that affects earnings forecasts. This is still pretty optimistic at this stage. So we do think that there would be further downside late, but probably we wouldn't see much further downside from the lows that we have seen previously. And that's because ultimately it's our base case that the recession, if any, will be mild. And so we don't think that will be a systemic kind of recession with liquidity crunch that would, you know, inject fear into the market. So we think that some DAX, but probably not further from the most FC. Janet, the journey to 2023 starts with today and with US CPI, I'm looking here at expectations and the survey has everything from zero point two to zero point four. I'd argue it's a little bit of a narrow spectrum for the November CPI expectation. What do you think is going to happen? What are we going to get from the numbers? Yeah, I mean, it always a monster. They tried very hard to accurately predict. I think the important thing is observing the trends. So a lot of times have had to into the right direction in terms of the headline CPI, so it affects all of us. Slow down in that headline. CPI is in a modest increase in the in the monthly cage. And I think the important will be the core data of course. And that could still. We may have a NIKKEI, but I think it takes time for that to come down and we expect more of that to slow down sometime next year because well, ultimately, when you look at all the leading indicators of inflation, whether you're talking about producer prices, you know, the survey indicated within the ISE and and there is other things like a shipping container, shipping cost is at trial, quite a strong deal that would impact in asset prices. All of that is going into the right direction and not to mention the rapidly slowing U.S. housing market that we'll have more of an impact next year. So we do believe that the overall trend will be right. But, you know, speculating on one month's data is always a pretty dangerous. So, Janet, with that in mind, that that's a moderate and mild recession. But if we look at the very latest data, we yes, we're gonna get CPI tonight. But if we look at the one year inflation expectations from the University of Michigan and from the New York Fed, you're looking at some pretty incredible moves. One year inflation expectations are the lowest since 20 21 for New York and Michigan. You're looking at the lowest again since September 20, 21. Is this a justifiable reason to buy bonds? Is this all about oil price collapse or is this a signal to bond investors? It is time to get long at these levels? Yeah, I think that's a trick question. So first of all, we think that the near-term inflation expectations are false because of the energy prices. That is a component, especially in the US. The gasoline prices usually is the first thing that the consumer sees at the pump. And we think generally fixed income have turned more attractive. We have been contemplating to add more to reduce our overall underweight. But we think that the recent rally in bonds probably means that bonds are overbought in the short term and we await more opportunities in the next one to two months because we think that therefore you historically peak when the Fed does is last or the second last rate hike. So we do think there will be opportunity to add to the bonds in the next one to two months that we that window time fight. Let's skip a beat around stocks and bonds and get to commodities. No, it's not about oil. It's about gold. We are trading in a very wide range throughout 2020 to about four hundred dollars from lows to highs. The market's life team is asking our global audience this question How long will it be before the precious metal touches two thousand dollars an ounce again? And what would it mean for other assets? Yeah. Well, first of all, I'll view on gold currently is just neutral at the moment, but I think you could look at the main driver of gold prices, which is the real bond yields. That could be some potential upside for gold. Given that we say that values could be falling and that there's this recession risk and concern that could support gold prices and of course, the dollar could be weakening as well. But that, you know, for the two thousand dollar amount is probably still some way to go. And we don't see that materializing yet. You're sitting in the United Kingdom, we have a Bank of England, perhaps the most split in 15, 20 years. How much more aggressive will the Bank of England DAB be in terms of hiking rates and what's it gonna mean for your exposure to the UK? Yeah. So that was very, very important topic for us, given that we are. We have a U.K. bias and a lot of hate crimes. We have an interest in buying UK assets and we have been looking for opportunities to Addington to take it as we have actually added during the mini budget fiasco when gilt yields have surged. And our expectation is that it is probably difficult for England to actually keep on hiking rates as high as my kid, except which is currently about four and a half percent. We are at three at the moment, likely going to three and a half today. But I think, as you said, that would be a split in consensus because people are seeing the economic damage already, not just from the rate increases, but from the energy cost, which is currently shouldered, by the way. And sometime next year there will be less support and of course, the tax rises that we are going to see. And of course, the slump in customers confidence because of all the stripes we are having, which our countries are probably not seeing as much, and many other factors that make us believe that the Bible will find it very difficult to hide, especially you. Historically speaking, they say they tend to start to cut rates actually went the however my stuff and see a deep slowdown. And we are starting to see more evidence of that already. So we think that there would be ball to add to views actually at some point. Yeah, we'll have to leave it there. We're just running a little bit at a time, but still terrific catch up. Thank you for your time. That's a Tenet movie. The head of market analysis at Brewin Dolphin. Well, here's what's coming up. The founder of one of Dubai's most iconic companies, the mark joins us to discuss 40 years in the business and the outlook for the country's property sector. That's insane. Such running. And it's happening at 930 to buy time. And it's also exclusive. This is Bloomberg. This winter, it looks that we are off, we may go through this winter with some economic and social bruises. But the message that I am being up to today is that the crisis is not over. And next year may very be directed to tragedy, may marriage be much more difficult than this year, despite the actions that we have taken. We might still face a gap of up to 30 billion cubic meter of gas next year. The actions that we have set in motion will help cover a part of this, but more is needed. It was the IAEA chief, other bureau and European Commission president, author, love on their land on the global energy crisis. As we grind through the month of December, it is a time to reflect as well on the year that spin. And for Brent. If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that after a Russia Ukraine war, we'd be kind of back where we started to short of eighty dollars a barrel. I would have called you crazy and probably everybody else as well. That's after Wall Street's best session in nearly two weeks. Sources tell them that Goldman Sachs is aiming to cut at least a few hundred more jobs as the Wall Street titan restructures its struggling consumer businesses and braces for an uncertain economy in the year ahead. And restaurant operator I'm kind of sore is on day one of its still listening in Abu Dhabi and Rio, cementing businessman Mohammed de la Bar as billionaire status. We'll have the details. No need to buy. Property giant Denmark is celebrating its fortieth anniversary after starting as a catering and logistics business in the 1980s. It has transformed into one of the most recognizable brands in the Middle East comes as the property and rental prices in the UAE surged. Father Hussein says while he joins us around the set now, saying, thank you for making time. And what I know is a very busy schedule as we get to the end of 2022. Denmark's journey has been nothing short of phenomenal over the last few decades. What is the vision that you have at the moment in terms of bringing a bigger diversification into the company, given that in the past you kind of lived from property cycle to property cycle? Yeah, it's been interesting. 40 years as you appreciate. Thank you very much for hosting me. We have started in the catering. We bought insurance company. We sold and we did a number of acquisitions today. Definitely the property company is the biggest piece of the group. We have bought Roberto Cavalli, which we're very, very proud and is growing that company. And it's been success going forward. Still, we're going to focus on delivering top quality luxury apartments, villas, communities through our customers around the world. We are very excited about a project in Miami. We want to develop one of the highest quality products in the world and the south side. And we are quite growing the data center. That's our new baby. Well, let's just expand a little bit on the on the new baby will come. Let's look at a house price increase from here. And just a moment. The print team will be waiting for those headlines. But the new baby, just how big can, let's say, the overseas side of the property business? And the data business. How big can that be? Are they are they. Is it a billion dollar business? What size can database or data center report are we looking at investing more than a billion dollar? We're looking at Middle East, Africa and Asia. And as you appreciate, the data center is a very CapEx heavy industry. So each megawatt kosher, about 10 million dollar. So if you put 100 megawatt, that's a billion dollar, let's say shift to your bread and butter, which is to buy property. I spoke earlier to Zena Risk. And you know, Dubai hasn't really been tested by significantly higher interest rates. How is 2023 going to be for it to buy property? I think Dubai Port, as you said, is selling now really, really a unique city. And the bad news is that a lot of problems around the world, especially the water in Ukraine and a lot of Europeans are moving to the. So we see now a shift in face to, I call it, from the property developing between twelve and 20. It was a lot of Middle Eastern coming here from Iran, Iraq, India, Pakistan, all those countries. Now, there is a major shift. People from Europe and very wealthy people are coming from Dubai, making it as a home, building their businesses and their offices and their kids and their employees. And I think they're going to continue to grow, especially on the high end. We had your friend, Mohammad Al Abad, with us a couple of weeks ago and he said Dubai still a very good deal. Would you agree with that? Is Dubai a good deal at the top end? I mean, monster price rises. Is it still a good deal? Of course. I mean, if you look at Dubai today, you have to type of product or three economy, which is still reasonable. And the middle and high end. Yes. Is high and yes, it high. Yes. All right. Let's just say, you know, in the middle is still your prices are five, six hundred square feet. You know, we're putting a project in Miami Square if you're going to be five to six thousand dollars. Just think of it, you know, 10 times more. The high end in Dubai today is still to the maximum three and half thousand dollars. Okay. And this is the Bulgari sold at three thousand dollars. So it's still reasonable compared to London, Miami today. But you cannot compete with respect to to Cairo or, you know, to those cities. Yes. So even compared to Istanbul or Bombay, it is what you talked about, some of Russians coming to Dubai and helping underpin some of the pricing action in local property. How sticky is that kind of money? I mean, isn't this just a. It's kind of similar to the Arab Spring, but the Russians are not. Today, 50 percent the market. And even 20 percent of the market. So, yes, we have seen an influx. I remember the first of the baby boom in 2002. There were a lot of Iranians. Then they disappeared and then came people from UK. At one time, we had 11 offices in UK sales and our 80 percent customer were from UK. And then that came down and then came Russian. And then they disappeared. So Dubai is, you know, brings hundred nationalities from Asia, from China. I think the next boom is going to be from China. You're going to see a lot of Chinese when China open up. They're going to they're going to flood. And so if the top end of your price is 3000 bucks at the moment, you get five thousand dollars in Miami. What are you going to build that can close the gap at thousand dollars? Are you going to build and create something that you can price at five thousand bucks? Is that realistic? Maybe it would be, but it's something I think you dream. You dream, not your dream. I want the reality. And closing that gap with, you know, life is key. You have to progress. And our our value to it, I think, is about 2000 dollars. OK. And really taking the to the top end. You know, every single amenity facility, you know, the quality of the product, the finishes. We're taking to the Top End and we hope to do better than that in the future. We've had quite a few discussions over the years about regulatory oversight and the evolution of that process throughout. Where does that stand today? Do you think there is room for improvement? And if you could make a recommendation, what would it be on and what part of the market and on what issue? If I tell you something, you want to believe it. I know markets around the world and I've studied the market stretching from China all the way to Los Angeles, in Canada, in Africa. Dubai is by far, by far the most regulated market. When they come to the flat, the amount of detail they have put, the amount of lawyers output, UK, USA, Germany, Canada, those have top economies. The world don't have it. So they have done a fantastic job on it. Divide Land Department, Katrina, I've done a fantastic job and they're continually improving it. But today they have done such a good job. The improvement is there slightly, but there is no major thing that they can do. On top of that saying if we go back to your comment, which is the next evolution or iteration of this market growth will be from China. It will open. They will travel. They will come. And they are hungry. Which section of the market do you think is going to see the next evolution with the Chinese? Is it going to be the middle of the market, the upper end of the market or the economy? Where is going to be the next explosion? I think they admitted it because the middle the it because Russia like the high end and the beaches and all that. Some of the European also came very wealthy focus on that market. I think the middle market, the Chinese come once you might get feeling is going to be the middle market. So how are you building a strategy out around? I mean, are you going to be lots of getting new projects? Because for a while you were kind of taking a breather. You say we kind of work what we have given the kind of demand do you see? Would you say, you know what, it's time to bring some of those older folders out from the wardrobe, been working with them. I mean, you appreciate between in 2017 and 19, we slowed down. Market was not great. Okay. And that's the best decision we did. So we didn't have to dump inventory just for the sake of dumping inventory in the last 18 months. We have really moved forward and we made dozens of launches of builders and buildings. We launch Cavalli Tower. We asked you to relaunch Chic Tower. We launched another tower and fortunately for area and we have sold more than a few thousand vendors. Let's go left field. And there's no there's no secret that Dubai has built itself as a hub for crypto. You're building data centers. You're expanding in Miami. When you look at all of the stories around crypto currencies, et cetera, and they were many of the buyers of properties, we understand here in Dubai, people who made money in crypto. How does that play? And when you look at these stories and you watch them every morning on crypto currencies, what do you think about that? You know, I've seen technology boom in 98, and I had I had an office in Silicon Valley and we saw the bust. And then, you know, we saw a couple of other booms and busts, but not to that extent. But that's the market that we need to live with. OK, of course, 2000 and 2001 was unusual. You know, people got so crazy about the technology and overpaid. Overpaid for companies was worth probably a billion or 20 billion or 10 percent more, 20, 20 times more. And, you know, this this softening of the market corrected. But technology is the future is still we investing in technology, but investing in private equity firms, very large American fund managers that they've been for 20 years in this business. They know what they're doing. You're investing across the board just to kind of wrap up our chart. This new day mark that you're creating, is there a chance that you'd be interested to realest it again, given how much you've changed within the business? No. We have no plans to date 3D. Anything, okay? At least not yet. Yeah, sure, sure. Short and sweet, is it? No. I know that when you can come back and tell us when you got. I mean it's a bit of a crazy idea. Now think about it. You know, we've we we've seen wild things over the years. Have indeed come back and tell us when you do the next wild thing, what you what you buy. It could be crypto. I've got a feeling Hang Seng says Wally de Mack. Find out his conversation right here on Bloomberg. Penny Moorhead. Continued focus on operational excellence in order to weather this this difficult period. But I think what is important to remember is this in these inventory correction, they only last for so long. It's about hunkering down, making sure we got our basics in order and the team is all over it. Vance Well, let me just unpack a little bit of that, because the details around the shipping rates, you said they're likely to kind of remain low for some time. Where does that take you into 2023? How much more downside to shipping rates do you expect to see? And as we face up to this recession risks, what are you seeing in terms of your customers, your clients in terms of the slowdown in exports and global trade? We saw, for example, the data out of China with their exports looking softer. What are you seeing in terms of the detail on the data? Yes. So what we're seeing is is clearly a demand going forward in 2023 and 2024. That will not be at the level at the record level that we have seen in 21 and 22, partly because demands for for some of the for some of the commodities that we're in, especially high demand during the pandemic, like durable goods and so on. This this is this has really abated right now and is normalizing rapidly. Exactly what this means from a demand perspective is hard to say at this stage. We're seeing this unfold. I think we'd see this inventory correction now. We expect it to lasted through probably another few months before we see volume pick up again out of Asia and to align themselves more with what we're seeing as being the underlying consumption. Normalizing of freight prices, as you mentioned, has happened to a large extent and they have already come to levels that are pretty critical. And we are therefore already taking pretty sizable measures through to restrict capacity to to lower our cost base and make sure that we can weather this in the best possible way. What kind of recessionary environmentally expecting for 2023, if there's a debate on whether it's short and ugly or whether it's long and protracted, I mean, protracted, shallow. Yeah, I think, you know, we need to we need to really split the world here because what we are seeing so far is actually emerging markets where we do the majority of our business having six significantly more resilient in the demand that what we're seeing in some of the traditional mature, mature markets we're seeing also in the US and underlying consumption that is still that continues to to be quite strong and that we can be optimistic still that if there will be if there would be a recession, it should be it should be fairly short. Europe is, of course, battered by a very strong energy crisis. The mood when you have a war on the continent is, of course, not as as easy to withstand then and there. I think we we have a bit more of a pessimistic view with respect to what the man is going to look like footfall for next year. But it is something that we would need to a certain in in the coming months. The important thing for us here is really that that we have an organization that is agile, that we have a business model that is much more agile than it has ever been. And we're able to withstand these types of swings in demand much better than we were in the past. Do you feel that's all that you have much clarity when it's when it comes to energy costs? It's another big topic of conversation today. I'm thinking of oil, potentially two straight quarters now of losses for oil. But then you have Russia threatening, of course, to reduce production and output. Are you putting in place contingencies around the energy input to the business? Yes, we are. That's a really good point. We are actually doing everything that we can and focusing on on the efficiency of operation. And we will implement a lower service speeds in the coming quarters to make sure that we reduce our exposure to these cost inputs to the maximum possible. These are significant inputs, obviously, to all transportation activities and something we're managing very closely. European Parliament is reeling from a widening investigation into alleged corruption involving lawmakers. A suitcase full of cash in the Gulf state. At some media reports have identified as cut of Simone Foxman has more from though so small. What do we know about the investigation thus far? Well, since Friday, we understand that at least four people, including European Parliament lawmakers, have been charged with corruption and money laundering. Prosecutors say they suspect these lawmakers accepted large amounts of cash and gifts in a way that might have influenced their decisions in the European Parliament. Among them, a VAT, Kylie. She is a Greek lawmaker, was the vice president of the European Parliament. And as you alluded to earlier, Yousef Hutter is one of those countries that has been named as potentially having extended these gifts. Also, Morocco, we understand, mentioned in those documents, according to a source, I did reach out to the country government yesterday and they told me that any association of the country government with the reported claims is baseless at this time. That said, you know, very salacious details here. Seven hundred and fifty thousand euros, in addition to hundreds of thousands of euros that may have been found stuffed into a suitcase. All of that would reflect poorly if indeed it were found to be true in relationship with Qatar at a time when it's mostly seen the World Cup was a relative success. Ursula von der Leyen, for her part, the president of the European Commission calling these accusations, especially the ones around Ms. Kiley, concerning of utmost concern and very serious guys. Yeah, just watching Vonda Lion's response. Yes. Talking about the trust in institutions that European nationals need to have and those standards. Let's just pivot to our part of the world, to Saudi Arabia. They've approached potential investors. Now, this is on a on a pretty big gas project that just for a gas project in the in the east of the kingdom. What do we know? Yeah, and east of the country and our understanding based on sources is that they're looking for private equity firms, other foreign investors to potentially take an equity stake in this hundred and ten billion dollar project. The G4 is a pretty massive gas field holding two hundred trillion cubic feet of raw gas, according to most estimates. And Saudi Arabia wants to ramp up its production of this gas pretty quickly over the next couple of years. Looking at 2 billion cubic feet per day in sales by 2030. So to do that, it would bring in potentially as external investors. That's something Aramco has increasingly done, particularly ever since it went public on the Saudi exchange just a couple years ago. The interesting thing for me here is Joe Flora has been earmarked. We understand a large portion of this gas is going to be devoted to blue hydrogen, not the perhaps most environmentally friendly hydrogen. But, hey, hydrogen is one of these more energy efficient sources that a lot of investors have been looking at. Does that help bring in potential investors, different names of investors that we might not otherwise see if it was just any normal natural gas project? I think that's a question mark. But, of course, we're going to look for more details of this deal as our team has been really leading breaking news on this. They have. Yeah. And then we've got the four teams in the semi-finals of the World Cup 1 matches today. One match is tomorrow. They've got their battle scars. They're ready to rock. Set the stage for us. Yeah, let's. Argentina and Croatia today. Croatia, a very experienced team that was the runner up in the last World Cup back in 2018. So looking to bring the trophy home this time. Meanwhile, Argentina, this is the last World Cup from Leon El Messy. And so he has, of course, has a desire to kind of finally top off his career with this. You know, one of the things I think we're looking for now, when we think of a business from a Bloomberg perspective, beyond just excitement around the game, is how many people are in this country, how much money are there spending and what is the economic benefit? Because a Reuters report just a couple days ago indicated that there had been seven hundred sixty five thousand visitors to the country in the first two weeks of the tournament. That sounds like a lot. But remember, the overall target is something like one point two million. That said, we understand from visa data, those fans are spending a lot of money in stadiums. They were on pace to surpass spending by fans in Russia back in 2018, even just through the group stage had already outspent fans in Brazil as well. So we're going to be looking at all these numbers in terms of economic benefit in the long term. Yeah. Let's not forget everything that's brought there is important. So that's got a price hike. And then you've got inflation, double bubbles. Samoa will dig into the numbers I'll see on Friday. Looking forward to spending the day together. Ahead of the final Simone Foxman CAC Financial Center in Doha. ISE. I had no idea you're traveling. I don't have a ticket. I don't have a ticket. So I'm I am AUB. I am open to the idea of a ticket if anybody would like to give us one. We'll take a short break. This has been the. UK rail workers are set to walk out today after talks between the largest rail union and the government failed, and they're not the only group planning to go on strike. In Britain, the iron guarantee is back from the United States back to base and back to the story. So what's going on? Who's going on strike? Yes, Man of Siam. Back after a great time in the US. And I'm just going to bring you all the news on strike. So as he just mentioned there, we do have train strikes here in the UK today, and that's after talks yesterday with the RMIT Union failed to reach any sort of agreement. So disruption across the train lines today. And also yesterday, the Royal College of Nursing, they held discussions with the health secretary, Steve Berkeley, and they were demanding a pay rise, too, which wasn't given to them. So the advent calendar of strikes does continue here in the UK and the government is saying there's going to be significant disruption across the health service. 