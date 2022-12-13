'Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia' Full Show (12/13/2022)

00:00

You're watching DAYBREAK ASIA coming to you live from New York, Sydney in Hong Kong. We're counting down to the market, opens in Tokyo and Seoul. Australia has just come online. The top stories this hour. Asia set to open with a positive lead from Wall Street. Building on optimism ahead of Tuesday's crucial reading on U.S. consumer prices. China files a dispute with the WTO over a US ship export controls as Japan is set to join the effort to rein in Beijing's tech ambitions. And two U.S. senators accuse Sandbank afraid of abdicating accountability by declining to testify at this week's Banking Committee hearing. Take a look at how U.S. futures are coming online in Asia. We're seeing a little bit of a mixed picture muted at the open after the S & P 500 saw gains on this Monday session here in New York. We saw every sector in the S & P 500 gain ground ahead of Tuesday, CPI numbers here in the fall. We have seen really inflation rocking equity markets this year. Out of the eleven times when we had CPI number seven of them, we saw markets gain ground. In fact, it was a best post CPI day in November when the numbers eased a little bit. So we'll be really watching what happens to those inflation figures. We saw Treasury yields continue to rally the 10 year you'll pass the 360 level. We had really a little bit of a rebound in oil prices in New York. We continue to see the upside in the Asian session. This, of course, after we heard that we don't really have an outlook when it comes to the resumption of that Keystone pipeline. Of course, supply concerns continue. But Bell really this week is about those are CPI numbers, followed by a 24 hours hectic decisions from policymakers, including from the Fed, the ECB, NBL, we. That's right. Sharon, this is being called a make or break week for markets, and certainly there are going to be a lot of things for traders to be juggling. But in terms what we're seeing so far at the open in the Australian session, the ASX 200 coming online in the green today, very much it's reflecting the trend that we're gonna see throughout Asian trading. But in terms of what else is keeping an eye on, we're seeing bond yields also tracking those moves that we have in treasuries and the dollar here holding pretty flat. We did see that greenback strengthening in the prior session if you change on the board. Yes, it really is all about that US inflation print today. But there are other things that we're monitoring as well, including in New Zealand. We did continue to see that signs of economic weakness from rising rates and also tied to financing conditions because home sales slumped in the month of November and then other factors were watching as well in China. We do have those expanding Kobe case numbers, more stress on the hospital systems. And then geopolitical tensions as well, given what we just heard there, that Japan could now be following the US in imposing export controls on chip making technology or equipment to mainland China. We're seeing futures here also pointing to a fractionally weaker start in China is looking to be really the sole market today that trades in the red. This is also the picture across the rest of the board keeping an eye on what's happening with the yen. It early it did drop as much as 1 per cent against the greenback. That strength, as I say, coming back through ahead of the inflation reading. Let's talk a little bit about those inflation readings, a U.S. CPI print expected to show more signs of easing in November just as the Federal Reserve goes into its last meeting of the year on global economics and policy. Editor Kathleen Hays is here with the latest Kathleen. Are we expecting this to make a difference for the Fed? Well, I would think, Sherry, at least in terms of messaging. Are we going to get a more hawkish Jay Powell, the press conference after the decision, less hawkish? What are the dots going to look like? They probably made up their mind on 50 versus 75 in terms of the size of the hike. But they are they could someone at the last minute could change their diet just a little bit and throw off that median. Look at where rates are going next year. Here's what's expected in the report. CPI year over year, expected to come down to seven point three percent from seven point seven percent in October. Still, it was above no, about 9 percent. So this is definitely a bit of improvement or maybe a lot. Take out food and energy. Six point one for November. Six point three the month before. On a monthly basis. A little bit of improvement here from zero point four to zero point three in November. Flat, though, on the core CPI, taking out the food, energy again at zero point three percent. So let's look at some of the the key factors here. We've got a look at Brent. That's and mortgage implied rent that is expected to come be peaking around zero point seven percent. It's a really sticky number. That's good news. Flooded homes are a point for not too bad. One and a half percent monthly drop in gasoline prices gives fuels and utility nice. A nice drop. Peril go buy clothes for Christmas are all on sale and inventories are trying to be brought down by special sales. Using car truck prices have been falling in the future. That's not necessarily gonna look so good. Let's look at the month of the year over year numbers now, because what you see is some of these numbers still very high. Look at the fuels and utility, 14 percent. If this drop in energy prices continues crude oil, that's great. But you never know what's going to happen in Ukraine. You don't know about China. Demand food at home. Eleven percent down year over year. So that's still got a lot further to come down. Rent at 7 percent. Use the transportation in cars and trucks. All of these numbers are still high. That's why people say the Fed has a ways to go. And sure, you just mentioned surprises and you mentioned how the October report, which came out on November 10th, was below what was expected. We had a nice rally, 30 minute reaction in stocks. And the month before it was above the opposite reaction. But here's the deal. It comes are saying that the Fed looked at that October report on November 10th and said, well, that's good news, but that's just one number. Quote, unquote. What if this number doesn't surprise to the downside? What if it's a little bit to the upside? Not out of the question. These numbers are volatile, right? They're never perfect. They get revised even. But I think this is the question, Heidi, that it's not too late. The Fed's not going to change their course. Right. They're not going to say, oh, we're going to hike rates. Oh, we're going to cut rates. But again, if we're looking to what happens next, if we're looking to when they finally pause next year, whatever they're signaling through the dots, that is going to be a very important indicator as well. And certainly with Jay Powell says it's going to be passed, you know, time and time again for days and weeks to come. Global economics and policy ISE Kathleen Hays. Let's check the market and move our chief rights correspondent for Asia and Life contributor Gifford Reynolds, it looks like a pretty positive set up going into the CPI print and the Fed have markets move beyond what happens this week, what happens even at the start of the year and past that? Well, markets are looking at the idea that the Fed has carried out an extraordinary level of policy tightening this year and that it's expected to end this year with a step back down to only 50 basis points as a rate hike. And therefore, the job is just about done so we can look forward to a kinder, gentler Fed next year. That's pretty clearly the message that's coming out of equities. And that's an even even as a sort of a something about acknowledgement that there's still plenty of strength in the US economy was a bit of a baseball fan. If you look at the amount of money that's being spent on free agents in baseball, there's plenty of cash out there in the US in the US economy. That's an anecdotal option. But there are lots of other data points, much more broad, much more broad ones that show there's plenty of strength out there. So markets are betting the Fed has done enough with its rate hikes to moderate their strength, sufficient that inflation will come down to manageable levels. That is the you know, that's the rosy view of things. The less rosy view is that markets are being too complacent about how determined the Fed is to bring down inflation from if it comes in at seven point three per cent, if it comes in at seven point one per cent tonight. It's still got a seven in front of it. We've had Fed officials saying that that's uncomfortably high and they're going to need to say restrictive for a long time until they are sure they've got it sustainably back down towards the target, which is like 2 percent. So that's a long way down to go. The bond market is actually very confident they'll get there when you break evens or up two point two percent, which I find rather amazing considering how high we are. So there's a lot to play for. But at the same time, markets seem pretty sure that the worst is well and truly behind us. Are there any other central banks this week that could spook markets? I think if the Fed doesn't spook markets, it's hard to see otherwise. I mean, if the ECB was to signal it's going to stay aggressive for longer. That that could have some impact. You know, they're seen as having more of it tonight, dovish tendency. So if they were to sound really scared about inflation and determined to go on hiking 50 basis points of time for some time to come, that that might cause some UN settlement. But this the Fed is really the main game. And then we and the ECB and some of the other Switzerland and Mexico and so on, those what you might call the side dishes. Bruce Garfield Mendel's with an outlook of the markets, of course, as we head towards a busy week of data and central bank decisions. Now, Bloomberg has learned that Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to join the U.S. in tightening controls over the export of advanced chip making machinery to China. For more on that, let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent, Stephen Engle in Hong Kong Steve. So how much of a blow is this to China's chips ambitions? Well, it would be a significant blow to China, obviously, and I'm sure they are gearing up for this inevitable outcome with the United States pushing this and also talking to the other countries like the Netherlands and Japan. Why do we concentrate on the U.S., the Netherlands and Japan? Well, those three countries have companies that make the bulk of the advanced equipment that makes the advanced semiconductors that China needs to go up the value chain as well. So if you essentially take ESM al out of the picture, that's the Dutch chip equipment maker and you take Tokyo Electron out of the picture for China. That, of course, is the by far the largest advanced chip equipment maker in Japan. That does at least immediately and in the short to medium term deal a blow to China. In fact, Sanford Bernstein analyst Stacey Rascoff says this. He doesn't mince words. He says there's no way China can build a leading edge industry on their own. No chance. Now, again, sources say that the Japanese and Dutch are likely to announce in the coming weeks that they will adopt at least some of the measures the U.S. rolled out in October. And this would be significant because if the governments come on board, that means, you know, much to the detriment, if you will, of a Tokyo electron, which has a lot of business in China as well as SNL. The Dutch maker, which has a lot of business in China. So that means the geopolitical and national security issues perhaps are outweighing the commercial interests of those two companies. We already know that Applied Materials in the U.S. KLA. And of course, LAM research, the big semiconductor equipment makers in the United States must comply, of course, with these new directives coming from Washington, at least right now. This would affect 14 nanometer technology and above, which is already three generations behind the top level. But according to analysts, Semiconductor Manufacturing International, China's largest chip maker, that 14 nanometer would be the second highest technology level for chip making that they currently own. So it would deal a blow to the domestic industries in China. Separately, we note that the US and Chinese officials held meetings ahead of Secretary of State actually Lincoln's visit to China early next year. I mean, this is not exactly the ideal mood missing crap. What is what's come out of those talks? Well, of course, this is on the heels of the meeting in Bali at the G. 20 between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, where they agreed that the U.S. top diplomat, Anthony Blinken, would go to China in the first part of 2023, probably in January. It would be the highest level U.S. official in the Biden administration to visit China. And again, we're at not junior level talks, but just outside of Beijing over the last couple of days, we have what the Chinese called in-depth and constructive talks. The US said the talks were candid. They were between the assistant U.S. secretary of State, Daniel Craig and Brink, as well as the National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan, Laura Rosenberger. And again, they're trying to set the stage and trying to find some common ground in contentious issues that are very difficult to find. Common ground probably at the top of that list is going to be Taiwan. There's still reverberations from Nancy Pelosi's visit there a few months ago. But now that the chip. What do you want to call the chip issue? It's the dispute over chips obviously has risen to the top, perhaps to the top of the list, because now China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization saying this is going to be, you know, exacerbate global supply chains and is unfair. And the fact that the United States claims national security grounds for these moves is dubious at best. So a lot of contentious issues. The fact that the two sides are saying that talks were constructive and candid is a good sign ahead of Anthony Blinken potential visit there in January. Stephen Engle ISE, North Asia correspondent there with the latest on China and the US and of course, that ship crisis as well. Let's get over to Su Keenan with the first read headlines. All right. Thank you, Heidi. Chinese and China's ambassador to the US says the country will continue to relax its corporate measures and welcome more international travelers in the near future. Ambassador. Ching Gong was answering a question about whether Beijing felt pressure to respond to recent protests against coronavirus controls. He said policy was aimed at protecting lives and had always been dynamic and not rigid. RTX founder and former CEO Sam Bateman, Freed, says he is currently not scheduled to attend a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday about RTX ISE collapse. But the former crypto mogul says he is open and willing to speak with the chair of the Senate committee if its attendance is deemed important. Back when freed will testify remotely to a separate House panel on Tuesday alongside current RTX CEO John J. Rea, who is handling the bankruptcy. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelinsky, meanwhile, has suggested that Russia should start withdrawing troops around Christmas as a good faith gesture that it's ready to abandon aggression. John Tucker told G-7 leaders that a removal of troops would mean a secure a halt to military action. He also reiterated his call for modern tanks and long range missiles and economic support this winter. To New Zealand now, the home where home sales prices tumbled in November. SALES fell thirty six percent from a year earlier, although they were up almost 8 percent from October. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven other journalists and analysts, more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Still ahead, calls for the use of nuclear power grow louder as industry giants from India to Japan seek to tame surging energy costs. Uranium explorer or deep yellow joins us with their take. Later this hour. But first, Charles Schwab shares their markets right as you can. Caution that China's reopening may be a fresh upside risk for inflation. Jeffrey Pinetop is with us next. The effects of these rate hikes and the accumulation of quantitative tightening and draining of liquidity from the bond market is going to make 2023, in my view, probably a recessionary year. Double RTS urge good to lock down the possibility of a 2023 recession. Well, with inflation data central bank decisions at the top catalysts for markets this week, our next guest says investors may sell on the news of a possible Fed downshift. China's reopening is now providing a potential upside risk to inflation. That's bringing Jeffrey Kantor, policy chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab. Regardless of that, the inflation rate that we get in the Fed this week, we largely are pretty comfortable, I think, markets wise in terms of expectations. Does it feel like we're now really looking at what happens next year and potentially the second half of next year? Given market expectations that the Fed is going to have to put through interest rate cuts? Well, that's my view. The Fed is clearly telegraphed what they're going to be doing on Wednesday. And as we look out to early next year, they've been fairly clear that they're close to an end to their rate hikes and stocks, a welcome that it's been an incredible fourth quarter for the equity markets. I'd call it a Santa pause rally indentation. But in anticipation of this step down and then a pause, the risk, of course, is that something outside of their control, something maybe they're not even talking about. In fact, I can't remember a journalist asking Jerome Powell about the implication of China reopening and what that might mean for inflation of commodities and goods is one point four billion consumers come back to the markets after they've been really shut down and locked up for so long. I think that does introduce an upside risk to CPI globally that could force central banks not to be able to pause rate hikes when they'd like to. Early next year could be bad news for stocks and get off to a rough start next year. In fact, one of the sort of. The reopening pieces that we've done here at Bloomberg really crunching the numbers and looking at extraordinary upside potential in particular, and particularly when it comes to commodities and energy prices. But if we do get a full re-opening out of China by, say, the second quarter or the middle of next year. But regardless of how that reopening plays out, is it fair to say that the fight against inflation is going to continue to be patchy, that there's going to be structural elements to that narrative that perhaps don't make sense if you're just looking for a straight story of the heavy lifting has been done by central banks and therefore inflation will come down? And how do you trade around that uncertainty? That's a great point. And we've got different parts of the global economy and even different parts within the economies rolling in and out of recession at different times. Right now, we're in a manufacturing recession here in the U.S. Yet the service sector is doing strong, just trying to book an airline ticket or get a reservation at a restaurant. So it's very different than the everything everywhere all at once recessions we saw in 2020 and back in the great financial crisis of the late 20s to thousands. And so that makes it very difficult to try and discern where is the bottom or where it beginning to come out. I think volatility, therefore, is going to remain high. Each one of the last six months has seen stocks on a global basis up or down 5 percent. Three of them, one to the upside three were to the downside. I think that could continue in the months ahead. So when investors should be doing is focusing on what's worked over the last six months, really what's worked in 2022, and that is high dividend paying stocks, they've outperformed on the downside. They also are outperforming here in the fourth quarter. That's true in Asia. It's true in the U.S., Canada, Europe. The highest dividend payers are outperforming even across sectors like the tech sector, for example. Not a place you normally look to for dividends, but the highest dividend payers are outperforming. So that's one factor. The other is, I would say, low price to free cash flow ratios. Value stocks, in essence, are doing really well this year. They did so on the downside, they're doing so on the rebound. So as that volatility continues next year, implementing those two factors across your portfolio should help to insulate you from from what could be some some downside. Where can you find more of those stocks domestically or internationally? That's a great point. So the U.S. is definitely known for high growth tech stocks. And so that's not where you're going to find most of them. These stocks that are possessing high dividend yields and lower price to cash flow ratios are generally found more in Europe and in Asia than they are in the US. And that's one of the reasons I think this year, which marked the first year international stocks outperform the U.S. stock market in a decade, might be the start of a trend. We could see that happen again next year. And it would certainly be aided by the fact that maybe the dollar's headed on a downtrend as well. Earnings estimates, are they too high right now? I think that they are. If we take a look at the global recession, which I think is already underway, and indicators like the PMI or the global leading index from the OED, they're all pointing to lower earnings numbers, though not a 20 or 30 percent decline in profits, but negative numbers that I don't think analysts have yet priced in maybe negative 5 10 percent numbers on a year over year basis in Q1 and Q2 next year and the mark. And currently, analysts are looking more optimistically. Jeffrey Klein, top. Good to have you with us of Charles Schwab. We have plenty more to come. This is Bloomberg. Here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Sources tell Bloomberg that Goldman Sachs is planning to cut at least 400 positions from its loss making retail banking operations. The plan goes beyond the bank's annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff. CEO David Solomon has also recently signaled he is reviewing other business lines to manage headcount and limit costs. Credit Suisse has lost two senior executives in China and Italy, adding to a string of departures as it embarks on the comprehensive restructuring rater. Trying to CEO Carsten Store is leaving this week. This is according to an internal memo confirmed by the company. The Swiss bank is working to shore up its finances and restore profitability after a series of losses and scandals. Plenty more to come. This is Bloomberg. We are just getting the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index and actually is a gain of 3 percent from the previous month and in fact month on month at 3 percent means that we see a real rebound from that contraction of almost 7 per cent that we saw in November. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for December then coming in at eighty point three. A lift from seven to eight in the previous reading. And we have really seen retail sales in particular bucking the trend a little bit in terms of potentially the interest rate hikes that we've seen from the RBA having slightly less of a negative impact across the broader Australian consumer. Of course, in the middle of the very critical retail season. Expectations are for the broader economy to be able to avoid a recession, or at least the RBA to orchestrate something akin to a soft landing going into next year as well. Particularly if we see that return of the Chinese tourists and the Chinese consumer as well to this economy. Sherry, that's cause tiny, we're watching some congressional hearings this week. Sound bang when free. This leader to appear on a US House hearing Tuesday into the collapse of FTSE x ISE bring an animal from Moore and this bell. He's going to be one of two start witnesses. Yeah, this is going to be a pretty action packed panel. So basically it's gonna be split in two parts. The first one is going to feature John Jay Ray, who is the man, of course, in charge of cleaning up all of the mess as the new CEO at FTSE. And then it's all set, sandbagged and frayed. Who will appear in the second panel. So in terms of the structure, we're gonna be kicking off around 10:00 a.m. in Washington on Tuesday. That first panel should last sometime around until 1:00 p.m. And then the second one will start around 90 minutes later. The timing of this, of course, we're hearing from sources is quite fluid because you do need to keep in mind that there are no hot stops in the hearing. We also don't know exactly how long or how short possibly the questions will be going. We do have a sense of what John de Ray will say at least. Yes, we got some prepared comments out earlier. So that was released by the House Financial Services Committee. And it does really echo what we've heard from John Jay Wright in the past, because, of course, he's been extremely critical of sandbags and frayed and the operations at FTSE and Alameda. But essentially, this is a seven page statement and this is just a quote here that we can save from it. But essentially, he's again saying this is really the product of power that was concentrated in the hands of very small group of people that also didn't really have much experience, know how sophisticated trading practices. And then there's also what we've heard from sandbag when freed. He's also given some light on what he plans to discuss, and that's more focused on the US division, the pathways that would help return value to some customers and also share more of what he thinks led to the collapse. And also of his own failings. And he's going to do that at the House hearing, but not necessarily a Senate hearing. What's going on? Yeah. That's right. So he was asked to attend both of these hearings that the House on Tuesday, the Senate on Wednesday. And so far, Sen. Bingaman Freight has said, yes, he's willing ostensibly to discuss with Senate officials why he should appear. But as for now, he will not be attending on Wednesday. So we actually have got a statement out on this from the Senate Banking Committee, which is led by Sherrod Brown and then also the top ranked Republican on the committee, Senator Pat Toomey. And they're basically saying that this is really how congressional oversight works. If you're called to attend one of these, you do need to do so. And so they are planning, even though they have the SBA Council has been unwilling to accept the service of a subpoena. They are continuing to work to try and urge him to be there on Wednesday Heidi. I'm all there in Hong Kong with a preview. It's kind of a Su Keenan with the first made headlines say. All right. Thank you, Heidi. We start with China, which has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization against U.S. export control measures on Chinese microchips. Beijing's says the restrictions threaten the stability of the global supply chain. Meanwhile, Bloomberg has learned that Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening chip making gear exports to China. The two countries are likely to announce measures in the coming weeks. Peru's new president, Dino Bone, who aren't they, meanwhile, has given in to protesters demands, announcing that she will send Congress a proposal for early elections. However, that did not satisfy protesters who are pushing for elections to replace all members of Congress and not just block day. Demonstrators blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupied its runway. Brazil's electoral court has certified Luis and ICAO Lula da Silva as election when closing the window for possible challenges from conservative president sharable scenario. Now both scenarios backers have been protesting the result of the election, sometimes blocking highways across the country, while also demanding military intervention to stop Lula from taking office. To us now, scientists in California are claiming a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology. Bloomberg has learned that for the first time they've produced more energy than consumed in a fusion. Reaction had happened at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near San Francisco. While the results are considered an achievement, viable fusion technology is still seen as being many years away. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered from within twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Or Hong Kong or one is reporting that China and Hong Kong will begin quarantine free travel by early January. It is two years after borders between the two areas were effectively closed. Let's bring our global business Asia managing editor Emma O'BRIEN. So this feels like the baby steps towards eventually. What we hope to see is, of course, a full reopening of Chinese borders. Yeah, I mean, I think that the border regime is one area in which they haven't moved quite quickly. Everything else when it comes to the easing of the Covid 0 regime has been much quicker than many China watchers anticipated and that that might might be wise. Realistically, when you think about it, very focused on the internal situation while keeping that quarantine system effectively intact. So this report suggests that they will be willing, at least with that border with Hong Kong, to start to ease their coming into January ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, of course. And we are seeing now the spread of infections across China with these easing restrictions. What are we hearing from hospitals and just the broader health care system in the mainland? Well, it does appear as though Covid is spreading very, very widely and quite fast. I think I mean, just anecdotally faster than I've seen it spread anywhere, really. And there's some speculation as to why that is. The vaccination program was administered quite some time ago in China. This obviously, you know, a lot of density in a place like Beijing. So could be spreading quite effectively then. What we are seeing is quite a lot of pressure on hospitals. People are nude in China, particularly in Beijing, to going to the hospital when they have a fever. So there's a lot of communication from the government trying to deter people from lining up at hospitals, from lining up at favorite clinics to stay home and treat themselves. But that's not being hugely effective. We're hearing about doctors that are overwhelmed in Beijing, the capital where it is flaring quite significantly right now, being called in. Even if they have Covid symptoms. So not looking very good in Beijing and potentially a real illustration for how this wave could play out in China as they move quite rapidly toward reopening. We also heard from the Chinese ambassador to the US really again addressing this idea that we will see the resumption of cross-border travel one soon, an international travel, not just a surly between Hong Kong and China. Yeah. I mean, I think they are definitely turning the page. They're moving toward rejoining the world, accepting co bid as something that is a reality. But before we get to that normality, before we get to that point where they're in a situation like the rest of the world is, they have to go through a pretty brutal and large Covid wave on an under vaccinated population, particularly the elderly. So it's going to be a bumpy ride until we get to the point where Chinese tourists are traveling again, where they're providing that stimulus to the global economy again via their travel and tourism. Quickly, do we know if there is a vaccine target? Because as we know here in Australia, for example, 90 percent. That was always the goal for a reopening. Do we know what that schedule looks like for China? No, they haven't set a specific target. And they had been reluctant to give mandates force, particularly the older people, which are significantly under vaccinated in China compared to the rest of the world. So, I mean, the overall vaccination rate is okay, but boosters have not been taken up as widely as they have been in other places. So you've got people who may being had this second shot a year ago now getting Covid and getting it quite quickly. So, yes, it's not an ideal vaccination situation in China. Bloomberg's Global Business Asia managing editor M. O'BRIEN with the latest on China's Covid cases. We do have breaking news at the moment. We're hearing from KOIN desk the sound. Batman Freed has been arrested in the Bahamas. Of course, he was scheduled to appear in the US Congress virtually. Lawmakers, of course, are investigating the collapse of RTX and customer funds. And the former FTSE CEO was known to be saying in the Bahamas. And now we're hearing from Point Desk that Batman Freed has been arrested there. This coming at a time when he's been investigated in several jurisdictions. We had heard that the Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested ISE RTX founder, sandbar free, according to a press statement. We will get you more details as we get them. But we have heard plenty from the former FTSE CEO. He spent the past two weeks participating in media interviews. We were expecting to hear more from him at a House hearing. We're now hearing that he's actually been arrested in the Bahamas. We'll have plenty more. This is Bloomberg. Nuclear fusion hasn't been the holy grail of of nuclear power generation for a long time. If you start to make real breakthroughs in that space, we could see a lot of cheap energy made available to the market. Francisco Blanch, a bare faced head of commodity and derivatives research, reacting to the recent scientific breakthrough on nuclear fusion in which U.S. scientists performed a reaction that created more energy than it consumed. Well, Bloomberg, any sign that zero scenario expects over one point seven trillion dollars of investment needed in nuclear power between 2022 and 2050? Even more investment is needed for the electrification of energy demand, particularly for road vehicles. BNSF expects more than 91 trillion dollars in investments are needed for these between now and 2050. And a key area is in lithium ion batteries that those facing a robot this year as a segment snapped its decade long trend of declining prices. We're joined now by the NHS head of energy storage ISE seconds. And you know what has really been the biggest driver when it comes to lithium ion battery prices this year? Is this really the first time in history that we've seen that price rise? Yes. So this is really a unique time in the streets. It's definitely been the first time since Bloomberg and yet has been tracking these prices, which have been all the way back since 2010. And as you saw from the chart, we see we've seen a 7 percent increase in lithium ion battery prices, a volume weighted average basis. So that's including all segments since last year. So first time since 2010, the causes of this is more multiple fold. So we've definitely seen, I think most importantly, the increase in raw material prices, especially the lithium cobalt nickel. It's about a seven to eight percent or seven to eight times higher prices for lithium. When you compare January 2021 compared to November 2022. So that's massive. And we've seen, you know, comparable increases in prices. So 44 percent increase in prices for nickel and 5 percent higher for cobalt. And the reason why we see these commodity prices increases is very it's related to the fact that we've seen generalized inflation as well as supply chain constraints and geopolitical tensions with Russia. So is impacting or introduced to volatility in the commodities markets in particular nickel, but also impacting global supply chains. Are you seeing prices differ by, say, geography or and use? So we have we do see that. So when we're doing our pricing trends and tracking, you know, surveying the market, we're asking what the prices look like across different segments. So to give you an example, generally we see higher volumes and definitely lower prices for batteries in passenger battery electric vehicles. That's where the majority of the batteries. Lithium ion batteries that are manufactured today actually go into. We see lower prices in China generally. We see buses and commercial vehicles in China. They use usually usually cheaper batteries. They use cheaper materials. They have larger batteries. They're able to have some economies of scale related to that. And then every other segment. So stationary storage. So batteries that go onto the grid as well commercially, these electric vehicles and plug in hybrids, electric vehicles, they typically have higher prices because they're lower volumes. And then what you see from a pricing perspective is something like the pack, which is, you know, what integrates these battery cells into the actual application. They're and they're typically higher for these lower volume segments. And that's a function of, you know, have the have nots experience some of the optimizations that you can when you're when you're when you have bigger economies of scale. How does this impact the TV market then, in terms of the stationary energy storage market? Right. So there is really an immediate effect on pricing, so you can imagine that the battery is a big portion of an electric car. In terms of cost, it's also the major portion of an energy storage system for stationary storage. So the immediate effect is essentially we see this translating to higher costs related to, you know, what NPV purchase or somebody buying an electric car. They see when they're purchasing the car and then the stationary storage space, we see project developers struggling with additional costs. So, you know, an immediate impact there. The one thing that I will comment is, despite the fact that we've seen these cost inflation, this cost inflation, we also still see a record level evey sales, electric vehicle sales, as well as record level of installation of stationary storage systems. In fact, like we essentially expecting this market suitable relative to what was installed and sold in terms of battery volumes compared to 2021. I mean, generally down the line, our expectation is that battery prices will eventually decline. Part of the question is when that will happen. And that's some of the some of the answers that we tried to provide through our research. So we expect battery prices to probably fall back down starting 2024 when prices for raw materials ease and then reaching going back to trending towards that one hundred dollars per kilowatt hour, which is the long term trend. And some of the analysis we do around there. But that point actually delayed by about two years as a function of kind of the price inflation that we've seen. Any FS head of energy storage? Are you thinking there? Now, the push for transitioning to lower emission energy sources has revived the debate over nuclear energy. Last week saw India's top power producer announced plans to build a massive nuclear fleet to aid the nation's push to shift away from coal. This is an ongoing debate over in Japan as well, where politicians positions on nuclear power have been a central campaign theme. Bloomberg and the EFF estimates Japan to increase its nuclear capacity in the next five years before tapering down the generations source. Our next guest says from Deep Yellow, which explores for and develops uranium deposits and operates in the in the media. Joining us now is the managing director and CEO, John Bhatia. John, good to have you with us. Of course, we have seen this change in sentiment when it comes to nuclear power, even in a country like Japan, the software, the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster. What are you seeing on the ground when it comes to this demand for your business? Well, it's it's a 75 year history of nuclear, and there have been three events that have spurred nuclear. One was the oil shock in the 1970s, which was a top down instigated sort of phenomenon where all governments or most of them decreed that nuclear was way to go. Then China, another top down when it revived nuclear in the early 2000s. And now, of course, there's a more even more amazing phenomenon where there is a top down consensus by all government, nearly all governments of developing and developed countries saying we need nuclear. And and this this is what changes policy. So it is a phenomenal event. And I think it's got longterm positive implications for nuclear power is still a politically sensitive issue. Right. Well, as some different technologies related to nuclear actually help small scale modular reactors, perhaps they're part of the solution. The whole thing is, is a nuclear has a whole range of equipment that can supply the be the big sort of traditional nuclear. And then also it can deploy SRM arms. And what it is, is one is not replace of the other. What what it also means is that in the developed countries, which are a bit more sensitive to the larger, larger units, which China, Middle East and India are not. And the. And some of the eastern countries, Eastern European countries. So, no, it is it is all part of the sort of added growth, the maturity of this industry and and how it's got options which which particular system deployed. How do you get past the political challenges? Well, the political challenges have gone. I mean, you're sort of back in sort of five, 10 years ago. You've got twelve countries in the region since the sort of really zero ambition side. And they're now saying neutrally in UK, France, all of the eastern countries, Middle East, US, never mind China. So Korea, that said it for years under the previous regime. We're going to phase out now. They're back on Japan. This is a reality. This is the issue that the political system is making it aware that if they don't fix this energy transition, they are out of jobs and they are now out of government. So it's much more than just the isolated view. Well, politically unacceptable. Well, climate change is also politically unacceptable. John, great to have you with us, John Bush of managing director and CEO of Deep Yellow Limited. More to come here on DAYBREAK Asia. This is Bloomberg. And we have a little bit more on our developing story sound, Batman Freed has been arrested in the Bahamas. This is according to the attorney general there. Of course, he was expected to be testifying at a congressional hearing here in the U.S. Heidi. But we're now hearing that he's actually been arrested and that the U.S. is likely to request his extradition. This is according to the country's attorney general. We could see this moving pretty quickly, Brian, because the statement from the attorney general of the Bahamas really specifying that at a time when they get the formal request for an extradition from the US, they intend to process it promptly pursuant to Bahamian law and its treaty obligations with the United States. So this is really just notching up the latest developments that we see in this story. FTSE has really said that the Bahamas have been trying to help send back more afraid access key systems as well that the US lawyers have claimed that the Bahamas have asked him to mint new crypto coin. So this volley of dual bankruptcy court packs papers between the FDA and Bahamas regulators have been really quite interesting because there has been a level of collaboration with some backroom afraid to try and get access to some of these key systems and documents. And we're now hearing the letters that he has been arrested in the Bahamas. This is. This is a brigade here we're counting down to Asia's major market opens as investors await the CPI numbers here in the U.S. on Tuesday. And the crypto world is watching more fireworks sound than when free charged in New York in a sealed entitlement. Not to mention that he was arrested in the Bahamas as well. That's right. I confess a confirmation coming through from the Bahamas attorney general also suggesting that we could see a pretty quick move to extradition, saying that they would be processing that as soon as the formal request comes through. All of this as we were anticipating that we'd be hearing from some background freed in the testimony, in the hearing to the House later on this week. So a lot for investors to be contending with, not to mention Bell, of course. We've got the semiconductors been watching today's trading session as well with essentially, if this story proves to be true, that Japan, the Netherlands joining the US in this near full blockade of curbing chip manufacturing equipment to Beijing. Yeah, Heidi, that's certainly one of the big sectors we're focusing in on at the open of Japan and Korea trading today. This story, as you say, that the Japan and the Netherlands could be agreeing in principle to join the US in tightening controls over chip exports to mainland China. In terms of the set up today, we are very much focused as well on the US inflation front that is due Tuesday and that slew of right decisions due this week as well from the Fed, the B.O., the ECB. So off that we had seen U.S. stocks rising in the session and we are seeing that again reflected in the NIKKEI trading at the start here, the yen holding fairly steady. Let's change now to Korea as well, given we have the open of stocks here and keeping an eye on what's happening with the NASDAQ here at the start of trade, rather, the Cosby as we continue to see the NASDAQ, they're just looking pretty flat. We did see a fairly strong session in the one prior. The yen here as well, continuing to look just a little bit stronger this morning against the greenback that we had seen the dollar strengthening. It is still holding around that key. Thirteen hundred psychological level turning to Australia now because where the ASX 200 one hour into the trading session, it is being led higher by financial stocks this morning. So as more rate sensitive sectors ahead as well of that key Fed decision on Wednesday, we are, though, of course, monitoring what else is happening in the oil space today, given we have traders swooping in to buy oil at the lowest price this year. And markets, of course, also digesting, Sherry, the fact that a key North American crude pipeline remains shut. Our next guest says he's turning constructive on Chinese equities. Joining us now is Kim's long head of multi asset for Asia Pacific Barings Asset Management James. Good to have you with us. I mean, there is still so much uncertainty when it comes to the exit by China from Covid 0. So are there any places in China that could really weather any head, the winds from a stop start sort of reopening? Yeah. Yeah. Be selective. And even though, you know, it's well expected that they will step by step go towards the zero Covid policy over the next few months. Consumers are still weak and even if we see that go through the stages of re-opening. Consumer sentiment is still little bit poor. Not too sure they would go out and spend a whole lot of money in the initial few months and then so there would be a hesitations on on a few things. So it's not going to be an easy rap. All or all around the rally. So we have to be selective on some other consumer staples. Maybe some other health care on Chinese traditional medicine. To start. So when we venture into the market, we are focusing on those consumer staples and a little bit of the tax that has been oversold previously as a first step. And James, I know that you don't necessarily cover crypto assets, but in the broader context of just risk sentiment out there, we're hearing now more news that the former FDIC CEO has been arrested, that he's been charged here in New York in a sealed indictment as well. You have turned them tactically positive on risk assets since October. Are there any bigger challenges out there? Other than central bank decisions? And, of course, a broader risk sentiment, given all of the chaos in the crypto world that may cause you concern going into 2023? Yes, indeed. I think this scene of the incidents is in a way not not not widely anticipated and it has developed so quickly. I guess, you know, with the numbers and the affect decisions coming up, people would also come approaching year end. I guess people would be a little bit light on position. Right. So we you know, we are not going to chase the market at this moment. Look at the the the US equity market, which has, you know, has has, you know, has seen a little bit of a technical rally over the last month. And I don't really see a lot of upside in the near-term. But on the other hand, I don't see the crypto area would send a Y ripple across different asset classes. Given that it's not the first time we've seen these swings, but, you know, we'll wait and see. So that is why we sort of, you know, switching a little bit back to Asia. China as a quote unquote, diversification play. You talk about geopolitics being one of the key risks facing markets, and we're just getting these latest developments with Japan and the Netherlands said to be joining the US in those chip making equipment curbs against Beijing and all of that would be tantamount to a near total blockade of the ability of Beijing to access this key equipment. Take a look at how semi stocks in Asia have really been lagging, underperforming the broader regional benchmark. Do you expect this underperformance to continue? What sort of, I guess, contagion do you see if the continued pressure is something that we expect for this this part of the market? Yeah. This is a semiconductor area is facing a triple whammy geopolitics. That's supply situation and actually deteriorating demand given the slowing in a confronting slowdown. You know, most of the developed world. So our team is pretty much still under way in that sector. So I'm suffering a heart attack. Overall, prices might continue to be bottoming, maybe a tick tick in the next two quarters before they see the trough. So we've been avoiding that sector for now. I think, you know, China with this, you know, political juggle all around the world on Saturdays. They are likely to dump you know, it's a bunch of dollars that developed, you know, within the country. They're wrong, Sammy Technologies. But it's not going to. We're going to see that until five, 10 years from now. But it is a commitment from top down. We've talked about some of the consumer beneficiaries, right, of the China reopening, reopening more broadly. How do you feel about the resilience of the consumer in this part of the world going into what could be quite a challenging year ahead with these recession risks? In contrast to the US, where people get fiscal paychecks. In our part of the world, we didn't. So we've been holding onto our own savings. So that is why I am a little bit skeptical whether we would see a whole lot of reinvention spending once, you know, cities will be open. So we really know over the next few months we're not going to chase the markets. We're going to see how the fat is going to go into a holding pattern. Hopefully in terms of the rates and, you know, broadly which markets that they're now actually not very not that oversold as they were two, three months ago. So I think a wait and see attitude for now and then look for opportunities selectively, broadly in the Chinese market and actually Asian market, including Korea. James, always great to chat with you, James Xoom, head of Multi Asset for Asia Pacific at Barings Asset Management. Well, as we've been talking about, RTX co-founder Sam, thank me for it, has been arrested in the Bahamas. Annabelle joins us now with the latest. And Bill, this has been such a fast moving story and we're really now waiting to hear any more news about a potential extradition. That's right. Heidi, what's waiting on, but essentially what's developed in the last few minutes here, as you say, same thing when freed has been arrested in the Bahamas. And we got that confirmation from the Bahamas attorney general and he put out a statement saying essentially that Sam Bateman, Freed's arrest followed a notification from the U.S. and filed criminal charges against him. And as you say, yes, the U.S. is also likely to request his extradition. So as a result of the notification, the material provided within it. The attorney general said it was deemed appropriate to seek that arrest and to hold him in custody. In that statement from the attorney general, we also had a quote from the Bahamas prime minister. And he also said that the Bahamas and the U.S. have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals associated with effects who could have betrayed the public trust and also have broken the law. So, Bill, where are we in the US investigation? So the southern district of New York has also put out a tweet on this, and so essentially what we're hearing here is that the arrest, as you know, was made at the request of the US government and it was based on a sealed indictment that was filed by the FDNY. So the Southern District, New York prosecutors now we know that this team has a reputation for spearheading investigations into very complex financial crimes. And the scope of that investigation is also something we've been watching very closely at Bloomberg. And so what we know from our sources here at Bloomberg, at least, is that the new management team at FTSE, which is being led by John Jay Ray, they met met with those prosecutors. They are the group of officials that are leading the DOJ investigation into the collapse of FTSE. We don't know exactly what they're looking at so far in terms of we know that they're trying to get in touch with anyone who had links to crypto firms. Also, whether sandbagged and frayed, engaged in market manipulation. That's something else that's been reported by The New York Times. But we do expect the prosecutors to unseal the indictment in the morning U.S. time and then we could have more details exactly on what is included in it Heidi. What does this leave us when it comes to the House hearing? Because we already had prepared remarks from some back room afraid, you know, along the lines of really what he's been saying in media interviews over the past few weeks, which is admitting to managerial missteps but not admitting to any wrongdoing or or fraud. Yeah, that's right. Essentially, when you this was on Twitter where he sort of gave the scope of what he planned to cover in these hearings, he was scheduled to attend the House one on Tuesday that he had not said he was gonna be attending the one in the Senate on Wednesday. But essentially, yes, the scope of what Sam Bateman frayed, it was really along the lines of what we'd heard before. He was interested in detailing more of the details of the FTSE collapse. But essentially, he was still focused on sort of exonerating himself from any sort of real culpability in it, because he was also really focused on trying to let people know the man that he could have been, even though he, of course, had made some mistakes in the past. But, yes, that was really something that was going to be the key headline for that. We also had the prepared remarks from John Jay Ray, who is the acting CEO, the man in charge now at FTSE, charged with cleaning up the mess from this. And again, he had sort of really stressed those same sort of talking points that we'd heard in the past from him. Essentially that this whole collapse of FTSE really is something that had happened as a result of concentrating so much power and money into the hands of such a small group of people that really lacked any sort of sophisticated market knowledge or information. Annabel there in Hong Kong with the latest on FTSE in the wake of sandbagging, I'm afraid some rest in the Bahamas. Of course, we continue to get you those latest developments. Let's get you over to Su Keenan with the first made headlines now. All right. Thank you, Heidi. We start with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelinsky. He has suggested that Russia should start withdrawing troops around Christmas as a good faith gesture, that it's ready to abandon aggression. Zelinsky told G7 leaders that a removal of troops would mean a secure halt to military action. He also reiterated his call for modern tanks and long range missiles and economic support this winter to Peru. Now a new president, Dina Bold new day has given into protesters demands, announcing that she will send Congress a proposal for early elections. However, that did not satisfy protesters who are pushing for elections to replace all members of Congress and not just block day demonstrating block, I should say, access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupy its runway. Brazil's electoral court, meanwhile, has certified Lewis and ICAO Lula da Silva's election when closing the window for possible challenges from conservative president shareable scenario. Both scenarios backers have been protesting the result of the election, sometimes blocking highways across the country while demanding military intervention to stop Lula from taking office. We will lose 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake power, but within twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries, I'm Su Keenan. This is Looper. Still ahead, we speak to MasterCard Saving Mine about their latest research into consumer spending habits as we emerge from the pandemic. Don't miss that conversation later in the hour. But first, Charles Schwab shares their markets right as you can. Caution that China's reopening may be a fresh upside risk for inflation. Jeffrey Pinetop is with us next. Yeah, first of all, the restoring credibility is going to take a long time. So this is not any sort of short term, short term sort of event here. It's going to be it will be good for the industry because we need to flush out the bad actors who really need regulation and to show that rule of law is important and that people can't just do willy nilly. So the crypto landscape has been a free for all for many years, especially across the border in the international landscape where there's a lot of jurisdiction arbitrage exchange using crypto companies would base their headquarters in these sort of third tier countries that are not first tier financial centers of the world. And the reason it to skirt regulation. So that's why RTX was based in the Bahamas. Right. People don't think of Bahamas as the pre-eminent financial global center. Yes. So you talk about bad actors. You talk about the need to flush out these bad actors. Well, this is a significant development because these three countries, the United States, the Netherlands and Japan make up the bulk of the makers of this advanced equipment that makes advanced semiconductors. So we're talking about, of course, the Dutch maker assemble. And in Japan, we have the leader there is Tokyo Electron and the United States, of course, Applied Materials, Lam Research as well as KLA. Now, if this is a three nation alliance, it essentially would equate to a blockade of the, you know, the top equipment as well as top expertise for this kind of equipment to be blocked from being sold to China. So that would deal a blow. In fact, don't take my word for it. How about Sanford Bernstein analyst Stacey Rusk on he says, and he does not mince his words here. He says There's no way China can build a leading edge industry on their own. No chance now. Essentially, this three country alliance would represent a near total blockade of China's ability to buy the missiles necessary equipment to make leading edge chips. And sources say the Japanese and Dutch plan to impose a ban on the sale of machinery capable of fabricating 14 nanometer or more advanced chips. Now 40, Nanami, there is at least three generations behind the latest available advances, but is already the second best technology that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or Smick, China's biggest domestic semiconductor maker that they own. Now, on Monday, China did file a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the US export controls, saying the moves threaten the stability of global supply chains and that the U.S. claims of national security threat threats are dubious. So that's where we stand right now. And it's interesting to me that perhaps these governments, if they do these are these reports right now coming from anonymous sources telling Bloomberg News. Now, if they are confirmed within the next couple of weeks, it will be interesting that the governments of Japan and the Netherlands would come on board with the United States, perhaps putting those national security concerns that the United States has ahead of their companies commercial interests. So separately, Steve, U.S. and Chinese officials held meetings ahead of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visit to China early next week. I mean, this is kind of some interesting, I guess, mood music going into that. What did we hear from those talks? Yeah, I think it's more than mood music. I think this is a rising up the top of the list of China's concerns. Obviously, Taiwan is the big issue that is not going to be resolved with a number of meetings, these meetings that were held on Sunday and Monday just on the outskirts of Beijing, pretty much paving the way for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to head to China, as was agreed to by Xi Jinping and Joe Biden when they met in Bali for the G 20 last month. So Blinken likely to go in the first part, perhaps January to Beijing, the highest level a Biden administration official since Joe Biden became president. And essentially, you know, Foreign Minister Wang E, who you see here, as you know, met with his South Korean counterpart yesterday, Monday, telling him these recent U.S. moves are damaging the interests of countries, including China and South Korea. So, you know, we'll have to see again as this plays out. This will be a huge sticking point, obviously, as China gets cut off from the three largest chip equipment makers, the countries that is Japan, the Netherlands and the United States. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle, though, with the latest. Stay with China and Covid is rapidly spreading through Chinese households and offices after the country's pandemic rules were unexpectedly unwound. That sparkling confusion on the ground as ill prepared hospitals are struggling to deal with a surge in cases as bringing out Greater China. Senior executive editor John Liu, who joins us now out of Beijing. And John, for the first time, really hearing from family and friends in Shanghai and in Beijing, either getting at themselves or at least knowing people within their circles that are getting Covid. That's right, Heidi Covid is spreading very quickly across the population here in Beijing and Shanghai and other cities across China. Obviously, having dismantled the regime for Covid 0, the testing, the lockdowns, letting people go about their business without restrictions has helped fuel that spread. What has then resulted in is and lots of people seeking medical attention at local hospitals. We've seen a lot of strain on the health care system. Doctors are being called back from vacation. Doctors are being told that even if they do get Covid, they should still come into work if their symptoms are mild. Officials out in mass and state media trying to convince people that if they do get Covid, if the symptoms are like that, you don't need to go to the hospital. They should self medicate and try to recover at home. And yet, John, we keep hearing about potentially more easing of restrictions, this time across the border between the mainland and Hong Kong. Well, that's the last bit of Covid 0. That still remains in places, the quarantine requirement for overseas travelers. Obviously, Hong Kong getting into the mainland from Hong Kong has been substantially limited since Covid started back in 2020. We are getting a report this morning saying that as soon as January, quarantine free travel could be restarted, could be open between the mainland and Hong Kong. That would obviously be substantial for Hong Kong, which depends on tourism coming in from the mainland. Depends on bankers who live in Hong Kong being able to travel to Beijing and Shanghai for deals. Goldman Sachs predicted it could it could see a seven point six percent bump to Hong Kong GDP. If that travel resumes. Bloomberg sprayed are trying to senior executive editor John Liu there with the latest on Covid 0 across China. You can get a roundup of all of the stories you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. A Bloomberg subscribers go to debut go also available on mobile in the Bloomberg Anymore app. You can customize your settings so you only get the news on the industries and the assets that you care about. This is Bloomberg. Cryptocurrency is giving up earlier gains with the latest developments around Batman free. We have seen Bitcoin really above the seventeen thousand two hundred level earlier today. We're giving up all of those gains with U.S. prosecutors saying that they'll unsealed an indictment against the FTSE founder. Batman Freed was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the US Heidi. Yeah. Let's get a quick check of the other business headlines we're following this hour. Sources telling Bloomberg that Goldman Sachs is planning to cut at least 400 positions from its loss making retail banking operations. The plan goes beyond the bank's annual exercise of weeding out underperforming staff. CEO David Solomon has also recently signaled that he's reviewing other business lines to manage headcount and limit costs. Credit Suisse has lost two senior executives in China and Italy, adding to a string of departures as it embarks on a comprehensive restructuring. Greater China CEO Carsten Starr is leaving this week, according to an internal memo confirmed by the company. The Swiss bank is working to shore up his finances and restore profitability after a series of losses and scandals. Microsoft has offered its rivals, Sony, the right to sell the blockbuster call of duty as part of its gaming subscription service. It said as part of a bid to win regulatory approval for Microsoft, 69 billion dollar purchase of Activision Blizzard. Sony has not accepted the proposal, but it has been a staunch opponent of Microsoft's bid for Activision. Australian healthcare giant CSL has appointed Paul McKenzie as its new CEO. As Paul Perrier prepares to retire after a decade at the helm, McKenzie, who is currently CEO, will formally take over. On March 6, Perrier will remain with the firm in a transition period as a strategic adviser until next September. Plenty more to come here on DAYBREAK. This is Bloomberg. All right. We are just getting that now. Business conditions and business confidence gauges for November. Business conditions coming in at 20, weakening from the 22 reading in the previous month. Business confidence also moving from zero to a contraction of minus 4 there. So we're seeing both of those readings really continuing to drop below the long run average. Easing to now, the previous reading, in fact, was the lowest since December 2021. And that is a lot worse than that. As we see increasing negative global economic outlook and those pressures when it comes to both what's happening internationally as well as, of course, the price pressures we come from domestically as well as those RBA rate hikes as well. We saw that reading come to a zero index point in October. We did see that big fall when it comes to transport in utilities and really pretty much across the board mining, manufacturing, finance, business, up property as well as any of the wholesale industries as well. So really in line continuing to see that softening that we've seen in leading indicators as well. So we will continue to monitor this, given that economists, by and large, are still expecting a soft landing being the consensus outlook for Australia's economy going into the next year Shery Ahn. And Heidi, of course, we continue to monitor the developing story around the disgraced co-founder of FTSE Sound, Batman Freed, now arrested in the Bahamas. Our reporter CAC Johnson joins us live from the Bahamas, Katanga. So this coming at the request of the US. What do we know? What we know so far is that the arrest definitely comes after the request of the US. The government said in a statement to CNN. We're still trying to better understand clarity around how things escalated over the last 24 hours. We broke news today that the government had been intensifying their probe into the company, particularly around the events of November 11th withdrawals that were permitted in the US, while other customers were not allowed to do so. This as well as high ups around Justin's relationship, both banking relationship and other professional relationships with executives at RTX and Alameda Research. Was it was the focus of the probe know that this came just just before the arrest that. How quickly could we see the extradition request? And how quickly would that be processed, given that that was also mentioned in the statement? There have been reports that an extradition was likely, but we don't have clarity yet exactly on how quickly that would happen. Though I am hearing from senior officials that we should get more clarity as soon as tomorrow. SDF is located in a local police station. At the moment, and we know that there will be as early as 10:00 a.m. an arraignment at the magistrate's court. Do anticipate hearing some details to that tomorrow. If not, if not tonight, after the police issued a statement to follow this attorney general, see what are we expecting at the U.S. House congressional hearing now that one of their a two star witnesses has been arrested? It may be too soon to tell. I'm not sure how looped in lawmakers were into the requesting from the U.S. government for this arrest today. I imagine that there may be now a bit of a scramble. But SPF is the most likely to appear. But that that is to be seen, I imagine, as soon as it's not tonight, as soon as tomorrow as lawmakers begin to digest what we're all digesting persists with this rapid arrest today. Because how Guy Johnson. Joining us from the Bahamas? Well, we have broken the news that the sandbag, I'm afraid, has been arrested there and we are awaiting potentially an update when it comes to an extradition request. Let's bring in for more reaction someone else who is probably processing all of this as well. Bobby Lee, founder and CEO, crypto storage provider, ballet. Bobby, always great to have you here on Bloomberg. We appreciate you joining us. Give us your reaction to these latest developments and bank freeze arrest and what you would expect to happen now and the implications for the broader industry. There's not too much of a surprise. In fact, the industry, the crypt industry, we were worried if we did not get arrested ultimately due to, you know, there's a there's the other perspective that he's been successfully lobbying the governments, the politicians, and he's been having a good media treatment over the last few weeks. So there's been a lot of hate and anger that why aren't they arresting him sooner? So in some sense, his arresting his arresting restaurant this morning or today, at least in the Bahamas, is actually a resi of relief for some of the crypto people. And in terms of the rest of the industry, say there's going to be some freak out. Yeah, I'd love to get you your views on the implications because it sounds like you're saying that the arrest and the necessary legal recourse if there is or at least that following that legal process is actually going to be a positive factor when it comes to, I guess, restoring credibility across the broader crypto space. Yeah, first of all, the restoring credibility is going to take a long time. So this is not any sort of short term, short term sort of event here. It's going to be it will be good for the industry because we need to flush out the bad actors who really need regulation and to show that rule of law is important and that people can't just do willy nilly. So the crypto landscape has been a free for all for many years, especially across the border in the international landscape where there's a lot of jurisdiction arbitrage exchange using crypto companies would base their headquarters in these sort of third tier countries that are not first tier financial centers of the world. And the reason it to skirt regulation. So that's why RTX was based in the Bahamas. Right. People don't think of Bahamas as the pre-eminent financial global center. Yes. So you talk about bad actors. You talk about the need to flush out these bad actors. We know this, I'm right from afraid, has not admitted to knowing wrongdoing or fraud. In fact, he says he admits to a series of bad managerial decisions in that sentence. How do you get to a point for the industry where the the bad decisions that were not intended potentially to have this effect can be regulated? Well, you meet you need policy, you need regulation. We need crypto. We need committees like like the FCC governs, know exchanges and equities and the CFTC governs commodities. I've been thinking that, you know, there's been a tussle between these two regulatory agencies and it mirrors itself to other countries around the world as well. But there's really no easy. The single singly looks at digital crypto currencies. So maybe the FCC will step up. But in any case, you know, without strong rules, you know, there's there's a lot of flight to sort of countries with lesser burdens requirement for regulation. And that's why you see a lot of exchanges space themselves. They operate primarily cater to users in the in the top countries, but yet they're ultimately based in these secondary countries that very people have been to or heard of. RTX is just one of one example. There are all these other exchanges that need to step up in terms of their how they manage things. Bobby Lee, Ballet Crip, the founder and CEO, thank you so much for joining us on this developing story. We do have more breaking news for you right now. Space X tender offer is said to have valued the company at one hundred and forty billion dollars. This is valued earlier this year. One hundred and twenty five billion. And Space X is now set to offer to sell insider shares for seventy seven dollars apiece, of course. Bloomberg had reported earlier this month that Space X was in talks to raise a funding round that would value the company more than one hundred and fifty billion dollars. What we're now getting more information that the Space X tender offers is said to be valuing the company at one hundred and forty million dollars, which would be, of course, a jump from that earlier valuation. One hundred and twenty five billion dollars. Coming up next, we'll hear from MasterCard's chief economist, some of their growth expectations for the US and Europe, as well as their latest research into consumer spending habits. Post pandemic. This is Bloomberg. You're watching DAYBREAK Asia ISE Su Keenan with the first word headlines. We start with former RTX CEO Sandbank Alan Freed. He has been arrested in the Bahamas after the US filed criminal charges against him. The US attorney for the Southern District of New York says the arrest was made at the request of the US government. More than 100 RTX related entities filed for bankruptcy last month and both have been freed is facing investigations into a range of possible misconduct. China's ambassador to the US, meanwhile, says that his country will continue to relax its Covid measures and walk more international travelers in the near future. Chen Gong was answering a question about whether Beijing felt pressure to respond to recent protests against coronavirus controls. He said policy was aimed at protecting lives and had always been dynamic and not Richard. China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization against U.S. export control measures on Chinese microchips. Beijing says the restrictions threaten the stability of the global supply chain. Meanwhile, Bloomberg has learned that Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the U.S. in tightening chip making gear exports to China. The two countries are likely to announce measures in the coming weeks. Will lose 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than 20 700 journalists and analysts. More than 120 countries. I'm Su Keenan. This is Bloomberg. Our next guest says the global economy is moving at multi speeds with some countries, companies, individuals more exposed to headwinds from high inflation and interest rates than others. And that's creating a divergence in real economic growth. Joining us now is David Manne, who is the chief economist for Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa at MasterCard. David, great to see you again. I guess what we're looking at going into 2023 is this idea that the outlook is very nuanced, right? That potentially it's going to impact different sectors in very different ways. And also that potentially we have these structural issues. That's going to mean it's not a one way street when it comes to bringing down inflation. For example. That's absolutely right. There's a completely different story depending on which sector or which part of the world we're talking about when it comes to the economic outlook in 2023. So, for example, while there is a lot more weakness going on, for example, in Europe with the higher cost of living pressures there and in the US, where there will be moderate growth at best, if any. The key question is really about what happens in Asia, whether you have reopening going on and across northeast Asia or those restrictions being lifted even as we speak. And that will continuously, we think, be happening in the first half of 2023, meaning that there is even more support because of the later stages or the later timing for actually seeing the restrictions being lifted from Covid in Northeast Asia. That's good for tourism all around the rest of the region as well. And let's not forget that we have still plenty pent up savings because of the years of being restricted. The key way then that we've been thinking about this is that it's like a bungee jump. And the global economy, where 2020 was the initial jump, 20 21 was the initial opening. But that didn't happen everywhere. And then since then, this year and in 2023, we think we're going to be seeing that loss of orientation about exactly whether we're bouncing or whether we're seeing the ground or the sky as most people in a bungee jump have seen. That's exactly the scenario we think will be what happens next year, too. And it's going to be quite disorientating feeling. But overall, it's just there'll be growth and some inflation coming lower than it is today. All of this is just illustrating why I've never wanted to bungee jump and you've just painted that perfectly. But when it comes to the wild card for China, right. Do you expect that broadly that's the economy that's going to continue to again play that countercyclical growth forced if much of the rest of the developed world is in recession? What is the impact on inflation? There's some estimates that's a huge problem for energy prices, for example, if we see roaring back demand from China. They certainly should be that different cycle, as you mentioned. That will be helpful in a year where the U.S. and Europe are weaker. Meanwhile, in though, in Asia, particularly with China and in Northeast Asia, we'll be seeing a stronger story, but the export story will be softer. We've already seen that. And of course, depending on just how rapidly the reopening occurs, that could have that big impact, as you mentioned, on energy demand. And so while certainly inflation will be lower, there will be these tail risk in certain areas, including, as you mentioned, in China. But the way that we've been looking at this, at the MasterCard Economics Institute from an overall perspective, is that growth will be an outperformance story for the region. It's only a question of just how much. And that all comes down to depending on to what degree we will see the reopening in China happening rapidly or if it is spread throughout the year with various key restrictions being lifted and a much more slow pace than just some big bang. So, for example, as we saw from Hong Kong when the quarantine restrictions were lifted, we saw a surge in, for example, flight bookings. We doubt that we're going to see some big bang sudden overnight reopening across the board. In the case of mainland China, that feels a lot less likely and are in our view and with the travel, we also saw really the prioritizing of experiences coming out of the pandemic with the reopening. People really wanted to do more things. Tell us a little bit about the post pandemic consumer habits, especially when we saw that surge in that storage for experiences. Are we going to continue to see that and perhaps even from the mainland? Well, this, again, from our analysis from looking at the consumer all around the world has really been that everything that they're doing, all the patterns fit in line with the view that they want to do everything they could not do during the pandemic and keep doing it. So that's experiences. It's travel. And it's also in-person retail as well as buying, say, in the luxury good items categories. We've also seen that strength persistent all around the world. And that does seem to come from this lingering worry in the back of people's minds that the Covid restrictions could come back in no matter how low the probability now has become. That that possibility is there and therefore act now live. Now, buy those things now and go and have those experiences while you can. And it's interesting, it's still happening while the cost of living challenges have been going on. But when we've looked into the data for the share of wallet going into essentials versus into the discretionary spend, even with the higher cost of essentials. Consumers have been, for example, in many places going more frequently to the grocery store, but spending less each time and finding a way of still having that available money to spend on those experiences. So that should still be the story in 2023. David Manne of MasterCard, good to have you with us. Thank you. We have plenty more to come. This is Bloomberg. More profit volatility could be awaiting Asia's oil and gas producers next fear as they navigate an energy market fraught with hazards and unknowns. Let's get the outlook from Bloomberg Intelligence senior energy analyst and make phone handy. So, first of all, let's just start with oil prices. What's the expectation right now for 2023? Well, I think twenty twenty three would be a very interesting year for all investors as we do see a number of different forces interacting against each other. So what I mean is that that would create some uncertainty in supply demand dynamics and that could swing all price widely in the next 12 months. So I think the oil price range could vary from anything from 60 to 100 dollar oil price in the next 12 months. And it is increasingly likely that we are going to see a lower start in first half towards the end of the range, 60, 65. And then we will then be seeing a decent rally to was second half. And it doesn't surprise me if it get backs up to 90. Hundred dollar range. So weaker in the first half. Building up to higher prices in the second half. How does China's rare opening play into this? Because it's really kind of seen as the wild card for potentially driving up oil prices. Well, I think definitely that is one of the key question that the market is asking. But I think right now the question is not about what that would is how quickly and how far that the opening will go. And I think in first half, the major issue would be more on the interest rate path, how that would impact the demand side of that equation. What does this mean for the energy sector? Could we see more investment? So do higher oil prices equal more profits? Yes, I think for most of these oil companies, they're sitting on a very strong balance sheet. So do they have the capacity to invest? But then if we look at the interest rate path, that would create some uncertainty, as you just highlight. And so, first of all, I think a higher interest rate means that high borrowing costs would discourage CapEx. On the one hand and on the other hand, I think, you know, for private investors, you know, most of them have been running a very hot time for the last 12 months. So I think psychologically, they're not just not comfortable. So in terms of the consumption pattern, we may see a change. So instead of, you know, doing more trouble, they now start to cut down to expense. Yeah. DeLay, you know, their buying plan. You know, so I think that would definitely impact the demand side of the world. Right. For now, Bloomberg intelligence senior energy analyst with that 2023 outlook.