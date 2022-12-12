UK Latest: Cold Weather, Power Demand, October GDP Data

More From Bloomberg Markets
- 07:20
HSBC India's Malhotra on M&A Outlook
- 02:07
Chip Stocks Fall on News US Asks Japan to Curb China Sales
- 01:37
China IPO Market Bucks Global Slump
- 02:39
Top Money Managers Bullish on China Stocks
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.