UK Latest: Cold Weather, Power Demand, October GDP Data

Now, in the U.K., power prices for today jumped to record levels. Freezing temperatures are set to cause a surge in demand just as a drop in wind generation causes a supply crunch. Joining us now is Bloomberg's Lizzie BURDEN. Lizzie already in the throes of a cost of living crisis? What is this latest surge mean? Well, enchanting as it was to wake up to the set and if you like it. But it really is. I can get in in the morning and I'm fine with it. You see the surge pricing on Uber. It is painful in terms of people's energy bills. And we're expecting to see the peak of demand around 5 p.m. in the U.K. today, which means that the day ahead price on the spot exchange for that hour has cleared an all time high of two thousand five hundred pounds a megawatt hour. To make matters worse, as Adrian says, the wind has weakened to almost zero. That reduces wind generated power supplies, of course. So if you can afford to have the heating on today, if you can work from home. Today's the day minus. Today's that, you know, when I went on Saturday, I got to tell you, I went to see the Penguins act by mile in the snow with the snow plow with this massive ramp for ski, and I felt like I was in a winter wonderland. You're basically in the UK. That's why you've got a cough made now if gone from the penguins. The penguins, right. Here we go. It's just a thought was nice. It was a nice day. Right. What do you do on a Saturday when it's 20 balmy, 28 degrees. Go and play with the penguins. Here's probably the more important thing. The economics angle for you, which is we've got a bunch of strikes coming up. The whole thing, those over the weekend is the army are coming. They're coming to bay light the strike action. How big is the strike action across the UK? Well, madness, it's so big. You've got an emergency COBRA meeting this morning and another one planned for Wednesday. These are held by top officials when you have a national emergency or major disruption. And the government is planning to bring in military and civil servants to cover for sea and airport workers over the next few weeks, because, of course, the army can't strike. Hence is the last resort. But over the weekend, just yesterday, you had the government rejecting an offer from the nursing union to meet to suspend industrial action in return for talks over pay. So you could see as many as 100000 thousand nursing staff on December the 15th and December the 20th. An unprecedented walkout here in the UK. But if you look at the offer that they've put on the table, they want five percent on top of the RPI rate, which is fourteen point two percent, which is really eye watering. But they say this is to make up for years of wage restraint. They say you clapped for us in the pandemic. Do we really deserve a real terms pay cut now? So you have this drama unfolding in terms of strikes in the labour market. You have a new freezing temperatures hitting the UK. Got a lot of data out this week to before a big decision. I mean, how is this all going to feed into that decision? Well, the Bank of England is expected to hike the same as the ECB and the Fed by 50 basis points. But what's really interesting is Nomura and Bank of America have notes pointing to the possibility of a four way split on the Monetary Policy Committee. You've got Silvana Henry Row and Swati Dhingra. The big doves of the committee could vote for 25 basis points or no vote no hike at all because they're so concerned about the recession risks in the UK. When you have the 18 months monetary policy like they say, we don't need a big hike in the grips of a recession. But as you say, we've got this raft of data this week. The GDP figures in 10 minutes are expected to show that the economy bounced back in November. The jobs data tomorrow expected to show that the labor market is cooling. The inflation data on Wednesday expected to show that inflation's past its peak. But any surprises on any of those fronts could move the needle for the Bank of England. What's less likely to move the needle, though, Dunny, is since the last GOP meeting, we've had the fiscal statement from the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. And what's interesting will be the Bank of England's assessment on whether this is a loosening or a tightening at the 18 month horizon. Of course, in the short term, it's a real boost in terms of energy covering household bills. But Deputy Governor Dave Rumson has said it's not as likely as the data to move the needle.