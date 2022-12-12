Live on Bloomberg TV

Markets Don’t Have to Make New Lows on Earnings: RBC’s Calvasina

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, says to “start thinking ahead to that recovery trade” as she sees earnings revisions being cleared out by March without sending markets to new lows and offers her outlook on small cap stocks. She speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” (Source: Bloomberg)

