Markets Don’t Have to Make New Lows on Earnings: RBC’s Calvasina

Lori, I just want to start with Mike's words and then we'll get to yours. Mike Wilson says The final chapter to this bear market is all about the path of earnings estimates, which we think are far too high. Laurie, you want a similar pace? Do you agree with that? So I'm on a similar page with Mike, but I don't exactly agree with him. I think it's a little bit more complicated. So we're at one ninety nine for next year. The consensus has been around to 30 to 31. And I do think that the need to pull those forecasts down is going to create some headwinds from additional volatility, perhaps the retesting of the low, but doesn't have to make a new low. I'm not so sure. I think the main issue here is that the buy side wants certainty around multiples so that they can come in and buy and we can have a sustainable rally. All the buy siders know and they've known since June. Next year's numbers were too high. If you look historically, most of the cuts and down earnings years are in by April. And if you look on a single stock basis, when the rate of revisions to the upside is falling, you watch for it to turn positive again. You watch for that shift from negative revision territory back to positive revision territory. And stocks typically bottom S & P 500 price three to six months before earnings estimate revisions for single stocks stock going down. What that means is that if we can kind of get all these cuts out of the way by March, it's still reasonable based on the historical playbook for October to be below. Now, that doesn't mean we're not going to turn around. But I don't necessarily think that we have to break to a new low because of this earnings issue and make it a time cooler. Now, it's really, really difficult, Larry. But what do you suggest people do between now and March? So I think you have to back up and say, what have people already done and where are they? And most defensive sectors are near peak multiples relative to the S & P 500. And people have been loading into Staples all year, rotating into health care since the summer. I don't think people have enough recovery trades for when we finally do put that final bottom end and start to recover. So we tell people, look at things like financials, look at things like tech. I'll look at things like small caps. Those are areas that typically outperform when you're coming out of a recession after you've made that final bottom. And small caps, frankly, Jon, are already starting to outperform. They put in their relative low back today. So we think that people really don't need too much more defense. And, you know, I wouldn't necessarily dump all your defensive shares right now, but I would start thinking ahead to that recovery trade, not just this final chart. Laura, I think it's a great Dave. David, triple in Pioneer years ago, who would explain to me the small cap and mid-cap go once every nine years, once every eight years, whatever the pop is. And I read in your research you're really looking for that pop to be this year. If we have a great zombie roll up, which frankly we're beginning to percolate and see because money actually costs something. How small caps react to the fact we now have a risk free rate. We have zombie companies that have to do something. How does it play into your call? So I think you want to be in line with the higher quality small caps, the bigger names, the more liquid names, you know, kind of where the typical small and mid-cap portfolio manager likes to invest. Not kind of the bottom three quintiles of market cap where you get tend to get the dicier balance sheets, you tend to get the lower quality names. We actually think there's plenty of valuation appeal in that upper echelon of small cap right now, which is one of the things that makes it so interesting to me because we haven't had a really long time. Are small caps correlated to the weaker dollar? Finally, end of strong dollar international played you cross correlate those two categories. I think that the dollar is complicated for small caps. They have been benefiting from an earnings perspective by dollar strength. If you look at if you try to sort of match up the relative cycle with the dollar over time, you're not you're going to just want to pull your hair out. It's not. Watch yourself, Lori. Be careful. But my recently they've been benefiting from an earnings perspective since they don't have those pressures. I think that what I see right now and you know, you start off a week of being in Europe, talking to investors there. They are very European based equity investors are very perplexed by the expensive valuations that we have sitting in S & P 500 companies right now. You don't have that same valuation pressure down in small cap right now. So I think when you're trying to trip across borders, I think you still got the better valuation story here and that will be appealing regardless of some of these funds. But they're going to roll up. I mean, I don't mean the quality small caps. There's like three thousand, let's say, as a working number. What are the other 2,700 going to do? Is there going to be one grand roll out because money finally cost something? I mean, what do you mean by roller? Exactly. Time, mergers, transactions, combinations, Microsoft taking out a teensy weensy bit of the London Stock Exchange today just to get on board. That kind of stuff. I think that you will get that in certain sectors where you have more valuation appeal. I think industrials, even though it's not cheap, is always an area where we see those roll up stories and the re shorting thesis could further some of that along. But I think ultimately those roll ups in that M & A cycle, that's really more about what wakes us on the other side of this recovery and a sluggish GDP environment. Growth is scarce and companies, I think, will feel more compelled to go out and buy growth. And you can find that in some of those higher quality small caps, not necessarily the smaller ones. But again, it might bring you back to some of those higher quality, you know, more liquid type names. Laurie, you've touched on something really important here, and that's about leadership in the recovery in the second half of next year. Is it too early to draw conclusions about where that leadership comes from? That's a discussion relatively having right now. Why is that now the right time to have that conversation? I think it's the right time because, you know, you know as well as I do, John, when these functions happen and people are convinced of these bottoms, they just sort of take off and you don't have time to get in. You have to do your homework early while things are sort of quiet and turning around. But I say last week we did have a lot of discussions about what is the new leadership typically in a sluggish economic growth backdrop, which I think is the price we pay for a short, shallow recession. Growth stocks outperform. But is it the old growth or is it the new growth? And that's why I think a sector like industrials is starting to get a bit overvalued. Now, we're just neutral there. We don't like the valuations, but we have been talking to people a lot about how that might be the best long term growth story in town. And that might be one of the reasons why you're seeing these valuations lift. People basically kind of looking at the old economy and saying what's old might potentially be new again. And that might be where you get for the better growth profile going forward.