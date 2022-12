00:00

Five months ago, the Chilean peso was in freefall. It lost about a quarter of its value in just five weeks at one point. I'll say it's been turned around a little bit. Do you think the currency has now bottomed or do you know what probability do you put on there being another kind of currency crisis or a currency crisis scare in 2023? Yes, well, the Chilean vessel has recovered quite a lot in the last few months, and it's one of the currencies that have appreciated the most in the last month and a half or so. That is see joined by decline also in the longer term rates. An improvement in stock markets. So what all of that is a reflection of risk on the Chilean economy going down. And there are a number of indicators, indicators of uncertainty that are improving as well. So I think that is a specific improvement in the press offer, that you are an economy that are being reflected in all these indicators. You've talked about the fiscal pullback that we're seeing, minister, in Chile. But you've also acknowledged that there will be some stimulus in 2023 for certain parts. Give us some detail of who will benefit from that, because in some quarters there might be concern that we might see another attempt to allow early withdrawals from pensions, which was something that, of course, overheated the Chilean economy. Yes, sir. Well, you're right that in 2021, we had an excessive injection of liquidity to the economy from fiscal transfers and this pension fund withdraws the lot. The last time they were voted was seen last April and they were rejected by an overall majority in parliament. And we expect the same to happen if they're brought to Congress again next year. And with that, I mean, fiscal consolidation. It was quite substantial in 2022, probably the largest in the world with a drop in public spending of 24 percent in real terms. And they're moving from an overall deficit of 8 percent to an overall surplus of closer to 2 percent. So we intend to keep the path of fiscal consolidation over the next three years. So I say to stabilize the government debt at around 40 percent of GDP by 2036.