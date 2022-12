00:00

Explain to us the board's thinking in making this change at the top and how you're thinking about any changes to the strategy for Maersk in the years ahead. Good morning. I think that the thinking of the board was that after two years of very, very abnormal markets, we're clearly landing now into a very different world from the one that we knew prior to the pandemic in 2019, a lot of things have changed. And we're heading into a season now with an energy crisis where our customers are impacted, where a lot of the challenges that we have will require a strong, strong focus across the organization. What we have also developed over the past few years is a strategy that works extremely well that can cope with this, even if some of these challenges will require extra effort. And so they they felt that's making a change at this time. As we just signed off on an on the record year off in the history of the group was really giving the opportunity for for a new team to step in and look at the world. The new season that we have ahead of us with a with a fresh pair of eyes and really be able to take the company through this from a strategic perspective. We're going to continue with the execution of that strategy. It has led us to, I think, very successful performance in the last few years. The team is fully bought into what we have to do and customers are really excited about about what we're going to market with. Mr. Clerc, container freight rates are falling pretty drastically. How are you planning to reverse that? Yeah. So what we're seeing is after a couple of years of very high demand during the pandemic, we're seeing an inventory correction right now. We had expected that we see a rapid normalization of freight rates. In the short run, they are likely to to possibly undershoot a little bit for it for a period as as our customers actually right now, correct inventories and therefore move fewer volumes than what they normally need to from from an underlying consumption perspective. So what we're doing here is is really a strong focus on our cost base, strong focus on on on offering to capacity only that is needed for the volumes that are moving today and focus also on operational costs. Continued focus on operational excellence in order to weather this this difficult period. But I think what is important to remember is this in these inventory correction, they only last for so long. It's about hunkering down, making sure we got our basics in order and the team is all over it. Vincent, let me just unpack a little bit of that, because the details around the shipping rates, you said they're likely to kind of remain low for some time. Where does that take you into 2023? How much more downside to shipping rates do you expect to see? And as we face up to this recession risks, what are you seeing in terms of your customers, your clients in terms of the slowdown in exports and global trade? We saw, for example, the data out of China with their exports looking softer. What are you seeing in terms of the detail on the data? Yes. So what we're seeing is is clearly a demand going forward in 2023 and 2024. That will not be at the level at the record level that we have seen in 21 and 22, partly because demands for for some of the for some of the commodities that we're in, especially high demand during the pandemic, like durable goods and so on. This this is this has really abated right now and is normalizing rapidly. Exactly what this means from a demand perspective is hard to say at this stage. We're seeing this unfold. I think we see this inventory correction now. We expected to last through probably another few months before we see volume pick up again out of Asia and to align themselves more with what we're seeing as being the underlying consumption. Normalizing of freight prices, as you mentioned, has happened to a large extent and they have already come to levels that are pretty critical. And we are therefore already taking pretty sizable measures through to restrict capacity to to lower our cost base and make sure that we can weather this in the best possible way. What kind of recessionary environment are you expecting for 2023? There's a debate on whether it's short and ugly or whether it's long and protracted. I mean, protracted but shallow. Yeah, I think, you know, we need to we need to really split the world here because what we are seeing so far is actually emerging markets where we do the majority of our business having significantly more resilience in the demand that what we're seeing in some of the traditional mature, mature markets we're seeing also in the US and underlying consumption that is still that continues to to be quite strong and that we can be optimistic still that if there will be if there would be a recession, it should be it should be fairly short. Europe is, of course, battered by a very strong energy crisis. The mood when you have a war on the continent is, of course, not as as easy to withstand then and there. I think we we have a bit more of a pessimistic view with respect to what the man is going to look like footfall for next year. But it is something that we will need to acertain in in the coming months. The important thing for us here is really that that we have an organization that is agile, that we have a business model that is much more agile than it has ever been. And we're able to withstand these types of swings in demand much better than we were in the past. Do you feel that's all that you have much clarity when it's when it comes to energy costs? It's another big topic of conversation today. I'm thinking of oil, potentially two straight quarters now of losses for oil. But then you have Russia threatening, of course, to reduce production and output. Are you putting in place contingencies around the energy input to the business? Yes, we are. That's a really good point. We are actually doing everything that we can and focusing on on the efficiency of operation, and we will implement a lower service speeds in the coming quarters to make sure that we reduce our exposure to these cost inputs to the maximum possible. These are significant inputs obviously to all transportation activities and something we're managing very closely. Vincent, overall, when do you how do you measure success and actually, I know we've talked about freight reversals, we're talking about some of the things that you may or may not do, including. I mean, I don't know whether that's something that you'd be interested in, but do you give yourself six months to turn it into something where share prices increase or will it take longer? That's a that's a really good question and certainly something that we will be looking at in in the months to come. I think that's what is important for us, is that the platform that our strategy has given us over the past few years is a really, really solid platform with a lot of leg to it. Even in the context that we're looking at. And so we will continue to double down on that strategy and continue the growth that we're having, the diversification of the activities, the growth in our logistics business, the growth in our terminal business. We'll continue to do that at the same time. We have circumstances that we just discussed that require that we do actually take a more defensive posture with respect to ocean shipping. We will do that. We've done that in the past and we will weather the storm. I'm pretty sure the way that we have in the past or better.