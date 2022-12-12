'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (12/11/2022)

More From Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East
- 06:29
Krane Funds Advisors' Sassine on Tech Competition
- 04:45
Emirates' Gravier on Chinese Equities
- 06:27
Julius Baer's Matthews on Inflation Rates in 2023
- 05:26
China and Saudi Arabia Deepen Ties
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.