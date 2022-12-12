'Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East' Full Show (12/11/2022)

00:00

investors prepare for a huge week of central bank action with decisions from the ECB BOE and of course, the Fed coming one day after the latest U.S. CPI reading. Chinese officials continue to downplay the risks of Covid-19 as restrictions are eased, with a top medical adviser saying the death rate from Omnicom is in line with influenza. Saudi Arabia's GDP expanded at an annual rate of eight point eight percent in the third quarter, keeping the kingdom on track for the fastest growing G 20 economy this year. And the Mideast IPO frenzy continues as a refining unit of Saudi Aramco prices at the top end of the market range to raise one point three billion dollars. Meanwhile, restaurant operator Americana makes its trading debut this morning. Are you ready for perhaps one of those Damascene like moments in central banking history in 24 hours? On Thursday, Wednesday through Thursday, we'll hear from the Fed, the ECB and the BOE. And we are in full right rate hike mode that schizophrenia is paramount and personified in this bond market this morning. User dropping. Are you in the peak rates camp? Are you in the peak inflation camp? Are you a denier? Are you a denier of the fact that next year rates could hold all the way out to the end of the year? Because if you look at history, this is where the juxtaposition is in the market. This is the market already pricing rate cuts ahead of even peak rates. The market has now presumed there will be over 200 basis points of cuts. The most since any easing cycle since 1989. And that's between 2023 and 2024. I put the facts to the Fed on average in the past five cycles of when they've raised a peak, rates hold for eleven months. So we have that real juxtaposition in the bond market. The stock market, well, this morning it's trying to reflect on what will it get from the guidance from the Federal Reserve in terms of what peak rates are. We're a little bit lighter on our feet. This morning, stocks are lower. It's gonna be a decision week for risk. It's the worst year for equities since 2008. And we are hedging like Billy on single name stocks. The put to call ratio is trading perhaps at the richest value since 2001. Bank of America, clear message. Don't bet on a rise in stocks after the last Fed hike at because we have persistent inflation. That is the risk. In that case, you could see a bit of a shakedown. Now the snow is falling on the streets of London and beyond. It's darned cold at home. And with that in mind, you are looking a most brutal move in the price of electricity for the day ahead. This is an exponential move in the UK. Two thousand five hundred eighty five points per megawatt hour. That is for the peak hour this evening between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.. We ranked 422 percent yesterday. Four hundred and twenty two percent rise in the price of electricity and wind generation. The Saviour now didn't produce any wind electricity yesterday. Let's take it to the markets. Yvonne Man is that she'll save us from what looks like a pretty brutal UK electricity market. Yvonne. Oh, man. I mean, with 14 degrees here in Hong Kong matters, we've got the poppy jacket coming out. It's not nearly what you guys are. The UK is dealing with right now. But certainly you're feeling that chill across these markets. You mentioned about how pivotal this week has been when it comes to central banks, not just about the Fed, CBOE. I'm also talking about in China as well. We have a big if central economic work conference that's coming up presumably on Thursday. We have the data dump that's coming on. And despite all these sort of Covid narratives about, you know, easing further in mainland China, which I think you got to get to Steve in a bit about, we are starting to see Marcus take a bit of a backseat here very fully. So just given that we've seen six straight weeks of gains for onshore equities here. And so you are seeing that reopening play here, the skids here a little bit. Hong Kong certainly is dragging things lower or 2 percent lower on the Hang Seng 8 shares are down more than two and a half percent, but it's really come back. Federer, is that inflation, as you mentioned, but that is bringing the region overall lower as well. Keep in mind, JCI, we are on the cusp within 1 percent of entering into that technical correction. We're down for the eighth straight day, longest losing streak we've seen in about six weeks or so, six years, I should say. But yes, let's talk about this manic week in China as well, because the volatility is basically here to stay for 2023. We have seen moves in. Chinese stock markets are 5 percent more frequently than back in the global market meltdown of 2008. So. Every time you talk to analysts or say it's going to be bumpy, this reopening story. So this year we were looking at lending rates MLR. New home prices where the activity dumb. That's happening in November as well. What is really going to show how bad the economy was when those Covid restrictions were still in place and then they're not work conference looking for any signs measures. The market is looking for when it comes to Covid easing, Covid 0 easing and support for the housing market. That could be quite key. Absolutely. Those those big themes may well carry through on. Good to see it was seen through the morning Yvonne Man in Hong Kong. So as Yvonne was saying, it is going to be a huge week for these central banks. You got rate decisions lined up. The ECB, the Bank of England and the Fed will all deliver their decisions. The FOMC coming after the crucial U.S. inflation data due Tuesday. The CPI chief Asia economics correspondent and current is with us. And I mean, there's some pretty great facts right there. P.I., of course, it depends what you look at the services number and BPI was hotter than the market had anticipated. How important is this CPI in the US and could it shock? I mean, obviously, it's critically important, minus you have to think, even if it shocks on the upside, though, that the Fed seemed to have signaled that they're comfortable to slow things down a little bit. That's what I expected to go by 50 basis points. It would need to be, I think, a major upside surprise for them to change course and revert back to that 75 basis points area. But all importantly, also with the Fed decision this week, we will get the new dot plots from them, which will signal perhaps where they do see the Fed funds rate ultimately peaking. That will be that will be critical. And of course, the commentary from the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, in the press conference will be critical to see where he thinks the inflation battle is headed and how he thinks maybe the first in the early part of 2023 is going to go. So the thinking right now is the Fed will go ahead with 50 basis points this week. As I say, it would take a major upside surprise from inflation to change that story. But it's all about what's signaling and what messaging. They're fictional. Send a. After a meeting concludes. And therein lies the point, if we just pivot across to the UK and the ECB, they have perhaps a tougher job to do. They have got very clearly higher inflation in Europe than they have in the United States of America's. How much more hawkish will let God be on Thursday Mean Lane? The chief economist was was in that sort of like trying to temper expectations. But how hawkish do you expect AWI and ECB to be? It is a very different story minus the Fed. There are some facts that the US could still pull off a soft landing for the US and the eurozone is heading into a recession, all because of the energy crisis. The ECB seems to be a locked on for 50 basis points. All of the messaging from Madame Lagarde has been has been hawkish. It's about the need to contain inflation and worry about the growth problem tomorrow. She's been fairly consistent on that similar story with the Bank of England facing inflation there, multi decade highs. They do not want to see wage gains get out of control. They're expected to go up by 50 basis points. So two central banks going ahead with fairly hefty a rate hike this week, despite their economies facing a likely recession next year. OK. And let's see what the language in the rhetoric sounds like as the week goes on. And Karen in Hong Kong Top Chinese officials continue to downplay the risks of Covid-19 as cities across the country dismantle many of the restrictions. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle is there for the developments, tracking them for us. What's Beijing saying now? This is about data in terms of the risk trying to calm some of the nation's fears. Well, you were just talking about rhetoric. The rhetoric has definitely shifted in China from a month ago. Now they're essentially saying, look, it's not Covid-19, is it is not that dangerous. It's a on par. You know, the lethal nature of it is on par with the seasonal flu. That's according to the top medical adviser to the central government, dong non shun and downplaying the risks. And this is after about three years to the pandemic of the central government saying that this is the biggest risk to you and your household and to your life, thereby justifying the lockdowns and the strict restrictions. Now they're dismantling that without necessarily calling it a dismantling. So the concern is there will be and there is a surge in cases and maybe a surge in deaths. Now, China just reported eight thousand five hundred sixty one nationwide. New cases for Sunday. That's way down from the previous days. It was 10000 the previous day, which was a 20 percent drop from the day before. That does not mean there are not new cases or that it is falling. It means simply likely, I should say I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but they're not testing as much. And in a country of one point four billion people, when you're not when you're dismantling all the testing booths, you're not going to get the numbers that support what most health officials say will be a surge. There are other measures being put into place to relax the Covid 0, including reports in the South China Morning Post here in Hong Kong today that by late January, the border between Hong Kong and China could see a significant relaxation, with Hong Kong citizens being allowed to travel into the mainland without quarantine. That would be a significant move for Hong Kong. France and Morocco will set to face off in the semi-finals of football's world cook. The French beat England 2 1 after Captain Harry Kane missed a penalty shot. That would have brought scores level. Morocco became the first African or Arab team to reach the semis, beating Portugal one nil. This is Bloomberg. I feel that right now things are going in the wrong direction. We're entering the recession in most advanced economies, starting with the United Kingdom and the Eurozone. Also in the United States, long enough and inflation is still too high. So what I'm telling you is that like red out since the 1970s. I think it's premature to say that there is a sudden pivot. I mean, we saw on another hundred basis points of Fed tightening to go. And then the question is, B, is that a pause? Is it really something that I would call a five fold, not a pivot? And I do think that that's really more of the scenario that we see with recessionary risk in the U.S. rising towards the end of 2023, aspects which I guess all the policymakers are trying to address. And when they fix it that month, I think that dollar is going to be a bit more pronounced if we go higher. I don't think we're going back to the last 10 years that we had acute financial repression. So I do think you will have a more normal interest rate environment for these long forward rates are assuming that, you know, two plus years from now, a two and a half percent Fed funds rate is in the bank. It is going back down for sure. Hey, that's a possibility. But I think that's highly overrated. Various voices weighing in on where rates and the markets are heading. We've done our M Life Pulse survey and they find that most respondents think a mild U.S. recession ahead. When I asked the best trade going into the final Fed decision of 20 22, most said you want to be short U.S. stocks, you must emphasize that's a trade rather than the business of investing and wealth preservation, which is what they do. Julius but Mark Mack, he's head of Asia Research at Julius Barr is with me. No pun intended, Mark, that the business of wealth preservation rather than punting the last Fed meeting. Let let's just step back for a moment, because there's a certain level of schizophrenia. I want to know which camp you're in, peak rates, peak inflation, which justifies lower bond yields or higher rates for longer than anybody really assumes. Which camp do you. Do you feel more comfortable with? Manners were very much in the latter camp. We think inflation will come down quickly to about 3 percent this time next year. In fact, if you were to plug in the current market data for housing in the PCG Housing Services Sub Index, you'd be looking at a core P.S. of about 3 percent. And so we think that the really sticky thing and inflation has been the housing market and there is a lag because of the way it's calculated in both the P.C. and the CPI. But it will come down. And so as far as rates go, we are in a minority camp where we think that this week will be the last rate hike of this cycle, 50 basis points. And then they pause. Of course, they're not saying that. And they're in fact, threatening that the dot plot will infer an even higher terminal rate when they release that number. But I would just remind you that this time last year, the dot plot was looking for the Fed funds rate to be point nine percent now. And of course, it's way higher than that. So. So I think it'll be different this time, too. Okay. So you think let's just extrapolate forward from that. I started this show by showing what number of rate cuts the market had already assumed were going to be delivered at the back end of next year and into 2020. For this market has already assume 200 basis points of cuts, the most since 1989 when we've had various periods of cuts of hiking and holding and cutting. Do you think it's on the cards and if you see inflation at 3 percent by the end of next year? While quantum of rate cuts, will we get in the cycle and how quickly will they come? Madness. We do have those numbers, but unfortunately I didn't bring them. I think two hundred might be a little high, but I just say that because we're not looking for a terminal rate, you know that the market's looking for that. The Fed's inferring so. So given that we don't think the terminal rate is is going to be so high, I don't think that the quantum of the cut would would be that deep, but minus, if I may. You know, that's the sort of short term I do think that one thing is if you just think back over the last, I don't know, five, six, seven years, that the number of really big and unprecedented events that have occurred. And of course, Covid is the biggest one. But really starting since Brexit or thereabouts, we've just had one after another, truly big and unprecedented and unexpected things happen, which is sort of reminiscent of the 1970s when they had, I don't know, Watergate and the OPEC embargo and leaving Bretton Woods and the Iranian revolution and da da da. So so I think this could be a very choppy and volatile next few years event wise. And that could manifest itself in inflation much like it did in the 1970s. So I think that inflation is coming down in the next 12 months. But beyond that, we might be in a very choppy decade as far as inflation goes. And that's got a consequence for rates. Ultimately, Mark, if you're going to have a sort of a moderately higher inflation environment, maybe you have a moderately higher rate environment than we are used to, then the market is used to. But perhaps one of those grey to black swan events, metamorphosis was China assistant Larry Summers in terms of great tail risk for China 2023. We don't yet know how this is going to work out. Is this going to be a successful rejoining of the reality of the rest of the world, or is this going to lead to catastrophic delegitimizing performance of the Chinese health care system? What a rich phrase. A successful rejoining with the rest of the world or a catastrophic, you know, definition of the Chinese health system. I'm not asking you as a health expert, but as a risk manager, too, to talk about that tail risk that maybe all the reopening narrative is utterly and undone by the inability to meet the flood of cases. Yes, it's a it's a rich way of putting it. By the way, I just overheard that in the restroom here at Bloomberg on the audio. So it's the second time I've heard him speak and eloquently to you could be both. You know, I mean, they could rejoin the world and have a very rough experience with their, you know, first and second, of course, for their second really big wave of Covid. But who knows what's going on in the inner sanctum of some of the Politburo. And I think it's we've we've we've we've found out the hard way that speculating on that is tough. But it looks to me like the reopening is for real. And I think it's simply because this goes back even before the protests it with on macron, you know, you can't stop it. And I just think that that realization happened sometime around a month ago, probably when there were over 300 cities reporting new cases, which was very different from the experience back in April, where it was largely concentrated in Shanghai and a few other large cities. But but but by around a month ago, it had really gone so far that I think they just realized, you know, we can't stop it. And and then they opened up. And so I think the opening is for real. And I think whatever happened in Bali behind closed doors, I can't say, but it was good. The new U.S. delegation is in Beijing now. So I think that the geopolitics are also better and at least for the next six months, I think that will largely be the case. So it makes me positive on it. OK, Mark, let's see what 2023 brings in terms of the rest. Mark Matthews, head of Asia Research at Bank Julius Barth. Plenty more ahead on this Monday edition of DAYBREAK Middle East. Going to show you some images now from the launch of Russia. The rover, it's on board a Falcon at Space X, a space X, Falcon 9, I should say, live from Cape Canaveral yesterday. This is the UAE successfully launching Russians to the moon. The rover for the moon. You know what? What is the UAE get from this? Well, it really joins a global space narrative, by the way. It's on onboard a Japanese lunar landing. And His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who's the UAE vice president and prime Minister Rashid's rover is part of the UAE is ambitious space program, which began with Mars and progressed to the moon and soon to Venus. Next step is bigger and higher. So it's an exciting moment. And I got to say, I mean, just moderated an entire panel on space, which was never really my domain expertise. It is just a quantum of fascination of where the next evolution of global growth will be. They go rushing to the moon and beyond. investors prepare for a huge week of central bank action decisions from the B.O., eat ECB and the Fed in coming one day after the latest U.S. CPI rating. Chinese officials continue to downplay the risks of Covid-19 ISE restrictions east, with the top medical adviser saying the death rate from NIKKEI is in line with influenza. Saudi Arabia's GDP expanded at an annual rate of eight point eight percent in the third quarter, keeping the kingdom on track for the fastest growing G 20 economy this year. The Middle East IPO frenzy continues as a refining unit from Saudi Aramco. Prices at the top end of the range raising one point three billion dollars. Meanwhile, restaurant operator Americana makes the trading debut today. Yvonne, take us through the blood red sky behind you. That's right. You know, this week, as you mentioned, Fed ECB bio E, right? Yes. The rate hike situation is 50. Could be there's a consensus that the ECB you're also talking about the announcement of Q2. So there's certainly a lot to wrap your head around. And then before that, we had that U.S. inflation print. So no surprise, you are seeing a bit of caution here. Those PPA prices that the U.S. on Friday certainly was a bit of an upside surprise as well. So markets are heading lower here in terms of risk assets. Yields are picking up higher. The dollar is catching a bit in the Asia session as well. So you are seeing a sea of red, as you mentioned, and that these market narratives of inflation peaking, China exiting from Covid 0 after a few weeks, I think we've kind of had a bit of overbought territory for a lot of these plays. Maybe weak markets are getting a bit ahead of themselves. So we hit the skids a little bit, especially in Hong Kong were lower, close to 2 percent here. Right now, Shanghai is not doing that much better. We're eight tenths of one percent lower here as well. And you take a look at how the renminbi is. Yes, we're still below 7, still part of a strength in that currency. But for the border, watch this. Let's start here. Offshore renminbi, a that dollar China trade. Volatility is basically at a record offshore. We saw at the height of the volatility in stocks. But, you know, there is a market consensus, man, is that, yes, Chinese assets are going to rise over the next 12 months or so from the low base, the low positioning and all that. But it also shows that there is CAC us for this. Big, big, extreme shifts in sentiment could happen anywhere, whether it's Covid 0. If they see an outbreak, are they going to backtrack on the easing? Whether there's going to be more regulatory surprises in 2023. So certainly still waiting for that sort of clarity for next year as well. Magnus. I hope that's what you call a little bit of frisky volatility. Yvonne, thank you very much. Yvonne Man in Hong Kong, where Saudi Arabia's economy expanded at an annualized rate of eight point eight percent in the third quarter. The kingdom prepares to run its first budget surplus in nearly DAX. Simone Foxman is with me with the latest numbers. So you know that we've had a pretty good oil price throughout this year. We know they're being prudent fiscally and in terms of keeping money back. But how much of this is really just down to strong oil prices? Well, a lot of it matters. We shouldn't understate that some fourteen point two percent on an annualized basis really is attributable to oil gains. But what we saw in this data, which was really interesting to come through, was that the oil economic growth was actually slightly weaker than we had anticipated in the first readout of these numbers a month ago. And what was stronger was some of the non oil economic growth making up more than the difference and ultimately the estimate coming in for the third quarter a little bit higher than we ultimately anticipated. And that's really important because this non oil economic growth is the key to job creation. That's a key fundamental piece of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Solomon's plan to try and transform Saudi Arabia's economy. It does dovetail with some of the other data that we're seeing. PMI data, some of the strongest for non oil economic growth in seven years. But all of this contributing to this idea that what Mohammed bin Salman, what his key advisers are doing, is absolutely the right thing to do. And that's why we're getting these strong economic growth numbers. We're seeing a lot of optimism about Saudi Arabia at a time when the rest of the world is seeing much gloomier forecasts. Venice. And then we've got Turkish president with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, about a possible expansion of the grain corridor deal. So what are the details on this? Yeah, talking about potentially extending this grain corridor deal beyond grains, beyond vegetable oil to include other food products, other commodities, perhaps. And this really speaking to the fact that we were so concerned about this deal and just about a month ago when it looked like Russia was going to walk away. Perhaps we weren't going to see a renewal of the deal. Now, this deal looking stronger than ever. I should note that President Richard Type Erdoğan also speaking to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelinsky yesterday, also about an expansion potentially of this deal. This is really good news for countries in our region, which are incredibly dependent on commodities, on food, commodities from the Black Sea, from Russia and from Ukraine. We've watched the price of grain fall pretty substantially over the past couple of weeks, past five weeks, just signaled this confidence that this deal is in place and it's going to continue to be that way. And we've heard the similar messages from Jordan, where reserves just a couple of weeks ago were full and actually canceled a tender for grain from Egypt, where they say that this supply minister says they have enough grain to last until May 7th. So this is one of these overarching concerns that a lot of economies in this region have had, but one that they might be able to at least put on the backburner for now as we're talking about even a potential strengthening of this grain deal. And you know, we also have a suspect being held in connection with the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, an attack on a Boeing 747 airliner, killing 270 people. What are the details on that? Yeah. Former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Aguila Mohammad Masood. He, we understand, is in custody. He was charged two years ago for being a third conspirator in helping the creation of the bomb that led to this tragic occurrence back in nineteen eighty eight. So now he's apparently in custody and the U.S. will look to charge him for his involvement in this attack that killed so many people. That said, you know, there are challenges here at all. There have been three people who have been charged with various elements of this. Not all have been convicted. One was not. And given that this attack occurred in nineteen eighty eight, it is going to be difficult, we expect, for all this evidence to truly be corroborated so many years down the line. That said, that is what prosecutors are going to do. They are going to attempt to allegedly bring justice in this case, in part to to quell some of the ongoing concerns from the family members who lost people in this this tragedy. Yeah, those images certainly remain very present in most people's mind that watch the newsreels at that time. You think about Simone Foxman at the Carter Financial Center in Doha, where the Mercedes-Benz CEO says China's reopening would mean a lot for the German carmaker and the auto industry in general. He also criticized the US Inflation Reduction Act for up ending free trade. China is the biggest car market in the world, in fact. If you look at the size of the Chinese market, it's actually bigger than if you put the United States and EU together. So what happens in China matters for the auto industry and of course, matters for Mercedes Benz. We have now come through a period here in the fourth quarter where we have had some lockdowns in some places, actually extensive lockdowns, which shuts down dealers. And frankly speaking, if you're if you're at home, you're not going to go to dealer and buy a car. But at the same time, the central government has now clearly communicated that they want to ease up the situation. So what's going to happen? Are we going to see a stop and go or are we going to see a gradual easing? It's difficult to say. But how that plays out will definitely define what the biggest market for us is going to do. But hiding beneath that has been generally a little bit weaker Chinese economy than we have been used to for the last years or decades. And I can now see that the central government is trying to put some some stimulus into that and see if they can restart the economy together with opening up. So glass half full, 23 could get maybe better. You know, the other thing about your company is that you're really working on a strategy. Go back to a Mercedes Benz of the past where you make the luxury car that everybody wants and you're focused on those higher margin products rather than trying to be everything to everyone. Right. That coincides with pricing power. That's tremendous. And a lack of inventory around the world. So the supply side has really been tighter because of supply chains. Can you keep that pricing power if we go into recession, when all the chips come flooding back onto the market and everybody can sell as many cars as they want? Can you can you keep from going back to the rebates and the the full lots that we used to see Mercedes-Benz? It's always been a combination between, on the one hand, innovation and technology, but on the other hand, luxury, something special. When you get a Mercedes, it's almost like you reward yourself. And even before we got into this situation, with chip shortages artificially keeping supply down, we had already pivoted our strategy towards being, let's say, more thoughtful and go to market, look at building stronger contribution margins, watching our pricing powers, you know, don't do fleet deals that don't make sense. That was something that we had started before this chip crisis. Now it goes without saying that if you have higher demand, as has been the case for last couple of years, and you're held back by supply, that provides for very, very, very strong pricing. If we now get into situation next year where the economy cools down and we get back into an equilibrium, so it's demand that controls the sales volume as opposed to the chip supply. Yes, of course, we've got to stay disciplined. There's no doubt about it. We have done a lot of work on our break even point to make sure that we can lower the break, even point in our plants. And we're not forced to keep the plant running at a certain number. So we'll see what happens. But in general, it is our target to to stay disciplined. You mentioned your plants and we've been hearing this morning about winter has come in Germany. Obviously, the gas issue is a difficult one for factory and for factories. You can't run a paint shop, right, without gas. You can't run your line without gas. What will you do if it comes down to rationing? Well, after an unusually warm fall, indeed, it's now getting colder. But the task force to deal with this really started on February 25th in Germany. We had we had a scenario already out Mercedes Benz. What if what if we got cut off? And we have been working on on optionality and resilience. So if we look at before the war started. If our gas usage was index hundred, we can go now to an index 50. So a reduction of 50 percent while maintaining production for Mercedes Benz. How do we do that? Yes, efficiency is part of the equation. Yes, the government has suggested that in all buildings, temperatures are lowered. We do it out this well, wear a sweater. So efficiencies has been one part of the answer. Switching to electricity away from gas, but also in some cases switching from gas to oil and oil is available. So there has been quite significant resilience package in our company, but in Germany in general. So I think we're we are quite strong compared to where we were nine or 10 months ago to go through this winter. But we're not out of the woods. So people have to work on efficiency and not just companies, private citizens as well. We are in America. So let's talk about the Inflation Reduction Act. Just briefly. It's been criticized by European leaders for you as they see I was Mercedes. Do you criticize it as one is is a good thing or a bad thing for Mercedes? The underlying idea to support and accelerate decarbonisation. I'm all for it. But. In fact, it is Mercedes strategy to go all in on electric and we're going to put the company in a position by the end of this decade to have an all electric lineup and be able to serve markets that are ready fully electric. So any policy that supports DOT to start with is a good thing. Mercedes Benz CEO Ola Colonias speaking on Friday to the surveillance team. Coming up, we're going to dig into these equity markets right here on DAYBREAK. Middle East. We've got another IPO, Americana to the market and beyond. This is Bloomberg. I'm probably a little bit more on the equities on the ground here, far out, but he is with me. She's back from her tour, will come to the reality for equities on your trip to Egypt in just a moment. But I mentioned IPO is and a frenzy of IPO as we got to Marikana. But we also have a Saudi IPO as well. Who is it and will it fly? Will it fly? An interesting question, madam. This is going to be an oil play. That's Lugar efforts in Aramco unit and they press their IPO, the top end of the range, set to raise one point three billion dollars from this listing. So, again, that's one of the largest IPOs coming to the table here this year after a stellar year for Gulf IPO. Certainly we have seen a lot of those listings drop below that IPO price. So, again, with an oil play, with oil having it raised, pretty much all of its gains this year is going to be interesting. But certainly there is demand. We do know that the institutional offering was significantly oversubscribed from the terms. So it's not all bleak yet. But again, looking at the picture, it's again, not all funds sunshine as it was earlier this year at least. Yeah, but I mean, look, some of these oil and oil services IPO is will perhaps have a different appeal. The IPO is in Dubai. We're all by yield. And so let let's see how that plays out for that. Now, you've just come back from Egypt. We'll come to that in a moment. What else we got? We've got Americana coming onto the slate. Now, that's a dual listing both in the UAE here in Dubai and the UAE and in Riyadh. What do we expect on that? I'm very, very excited. I'm we're really looking forward to how this is going to play out in Abu Dhabi and in Saudi Arabia. We have the listing at 10 a.m. local time in Abu Dhabi before it opens an hour later in Riyadh. So all eyes are going to be an Americana. There was one hundred and five billion dollars of demand for this listing madness. So, I mean, then it raised one point billion dollars. That's how much that I bought, of course, and Amara. And real estate tycoon here in Dubai, as well as the pay off selling stakes and Americana. So, again, big players coming to the market, selling shares. Dual listing first for the region. There is a lot of excitement. Like we're just saying, the plays in Dubai are a little bit different than this one, especially because I believe when I came on your show, he said that people are still going to go out and eat KFC and Pizza Hut, which is why he wanted to feed them for their breakfast. Lunch and supper is what actually is all about. What do you want to do? Not just highs, ISE you clothes. You get your money out of your pocket when you're spending that night. He wants you to eat all his food as well. But on the night you just come back from Egypt. How how did you feel the impact of that devaluation? I mean, it's very, very rare. We'll talk about the stocks in a moment. But just just make it come to life. Well, frankly, man, I see that inflation figure that we saw come out last year. You can definitely feel it on the ground. Prices are higher than the last time I was there. Certainly, there is not a lot of dollars in the market at the moment. It's not easy to convert pounds into dollars right now. And again, the pound, you can definitely see devaluations. Things are a lot cheaper for us being in their homes. But on the stock side, you can look at the stock market and you wouldn't know that Egypt is going through some of that level of that level of crisis. Right. You know, we'll come back on this in the next hour. We'll dig a little bit deeper into that rather than the devaluation rather than your personal what I've front loaded the personal trip of over with over the stocks. We'll come back to that in a moment. Thank you very much. Good to have you back in the studio. No holidays for you. Far right. Plenty more ahead on your Monday edition of DAYBREAK. Middle East setting the agenda. The US is already in a rolling recession. That's according to chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. Liz Ann Sonders spoke to David Westin. The economic data was at least on the margin, weaker than expected, PPE obviously came out a bit hotter than expected. And I think that there's just more realization that the path from here is to slower growth. Whether we ultimately find it's declared an official recession, as you and I have talked about, I think we're in already a form of recession. It's just of a rolling variety. We've seen the hit areas like housing to certain segments within the good side of the economy. The areas that had the big surge in the early stage of the pandemic, that was also the breeding ground for the inflation problem we're still dealing with that then went into recession type conditions, disinflation and the good side of the economy. Housing related, but we've got the offsetting lift on the services side, which services is a larger employer. So that has kept the labor market afloat. But I think we're going to continue to see weakness roll through the economy. And I think whether it's ultimately declared an official recession is almost an academic exercise at this point. Looking back on it, I think it's fair to say we had acid inflation before we had real price inflation for consumers. Has the Fed been successful in pricking the bubble on some of the Hang Seng, as you mentioned, housing, for example? We have cryptocurrency certainly taking a hit for that matter. Big tech has come down. Are we starting to see some of those asset bubbles at least deflate a bit crypto specs and F T's certain, if not most pockets of the housing market, to your point? Big tech, other narrative driven, speculation driven areas like heavily shorted stocks, non profitable, all of those what what we've been calling micro bubbles undoubtedly have gotten not just pricked, but they sort of popped in spectacular fashion. Know, the good news is, is a lot of that speculative excess, even when we were in the heights of those bubbles, had not fully filtered over into the traditional market areas. And that's what we were always saying was very distinct from the current environment or the most recent environment and say 1999, 2000, where the speculative excess was concentrated in the major averages. It's been just a little bit outside that mainstream safe for some of the big cap tech names. And I think it's just a valuation compression that was necessary in large part due to the inflation backdrop. And yet, are we really fully seeing the effect what the Fed is doing and saying in the overall inflation numbers, as you said, document a little hot this week, you miss consumer sentiment was sort of mixed, had been in with the shorter term or longer term. When we start to see a real effect on inflation, do well in the case of a metric like CPI, of course, it's got a large component that is shelter related. So you've got the rent a primary residence, you've got owners equivalent rent. They should start to those components should start to roll over because there are sort of real gauges, actual rent gauges that we can all track that Zillow has one apartment, last real page that have shown a significant rolling over in actual rents, disinflation and rents. It just takes a while for it to feed into the calculation of a metric like owners equivalent rent. So I think it's coming, but it hasn't come as quickly as many would like to see. And there's other services oriented components of the inflation data that just tend to be stickier. So we are seeing disinflation in some of the goods areas. We're just have not yet seen the rollover in the services area. Now we've got another lift in wage growth, which is probably a bit unsettling for the Fed. So one more here, if I could lose it. And that is unfairly what we know a week from today, we don't know today. We've got CPI, we've got the Fed coming out. We think we know what the Fed's going to say in terms of the rates is going to be 50 basis points. Will there be things that will actually materially affect an investor a week from that? We don't know today. I think anything as it relates to the Fed or probably during the press conference, I think those are always a bit more interesting than what you glean from the statement. But also, remember, it's a December FOMC meeting. So we'll get a new Dots plot. We'll get a new summary of economic projections. So we'll get a sense of what the collection of opinions at the FOMC is about the directory that doesn't serve as a roadmap by any means. But I wouldn't be surprised if it Powell starts to get peppered more in the press conference, not about what is the terminal rate. When do you think we'll get there? The notion of of a step down. Will you do another 50? Assuming they do 50? But I think he's going to start to get more questions about the length of the pause and not just how long do you think it will be, but what are the conditions under which the Fed, once they pause, would see a green light to consider easing policy. I think that will be the next call. It's set of questions that will probably be more prevalent in something like the press conference. They're going to pepper Powell with a few more powerful punches. There you go. That is liberation for Monday morning. I'm going to leave you with a live shot of the city of London. It's nippy. It's cold, 122 35, although the starting has rallied. But we've got a yellow weather warning in the United Kingdom. Snow, ice and brace for chaos in strikes. The government bringing in the military to help them with a number of strikes. Forty thousand rail workers on Tuesday and the nursing staff also going on strike. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Your top stories this morning. Investors prepare for a huge week of central bank action decisions from ECB, Bowie and of course, the Fed coming one day after the latest US CPI reading. Chinese officials downplay the risks of Covid-19 restrictions easing with a top medical adviser saying the death rate from Iran is in line with influenza. Saudi Arabia's GDP expanded at an annual rate of eight point eight percent. That's for the third quarter, keeping the kingdom on track for the fastest growing economy in the G 20 this year and the Middle East. IPO frenzy continues as refining unit of Saudi Aramco prices at the top end of the market range, raising one point three billion dollars. Meanwhile, the restaurant operator Americano makes its trading debut this morning. This morning is at peak rates, is at peak inflation or is it higher for longer? That is the debate. Is it gonna be a high hold? We're going to get the CPI data this week. Could that perhaps deliver a little bit of realization to this split market that we have? I can tell you this. Have a look at the forward curve. This is the Fed funds. The market is not listening to the Fed for the past five hiking cycles. The Fed has remained on hold. I would say that word again on hold for eleven months. These are the futures forwards curves. They are pricing in 200 basis points of cuts between now and the end of 2025. Is that just too much? That is what you need to ask yourself. These are Eurodollar futures for 2023 and 2024, cuts of 50 pips in 2023, cutting favor of 140 pips in 2024. That is perhaps just a little bit too rich for the market. Maybe not. Maybe the Fed will be forced into blinking aggressively. Let me show you the stock market. There's a skittishness to the stock markets this morning. We are hedging ourselves like below, though, that put the call ratio for a single named stocks is trading at perhaps the highest level since 2001. So vol is low, but we are anxious about certain key names. Stocks start the week on the back foot. Bank of America say do not presume that equity will rock equities will rise after the potentially last hike if you have persistent inflation. And the narrative is that we're going into a higher holding pattern because of higher inflation than you've seen for the past 10 years. Yes, it may revert to 3 percent, Mark Matthews from Julius Bear says, but it will not get back to 2 percent. No, I gave you the magical view of the snow falling all over the United Kingdom and beyond. Even at home in Northern Ireland, it's a little bit frisky. But if you want to understand vol, this is the price of electricity for 5 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. tonight, two thousand five hundred and eighty five pounds per megawatt hour. That is forty five times the average price for that hour between 2011 and 2020. The electricity market went up by 422 percent on Sunday. Four hundred and twenty two percent. In one trading session. I would say this is such a scalping going on there. Nonetheless, it shows you the angst that is in the energy supply narrative in the United Kingdom. Wind generation that was supposed to save us. Yeah, that didn't produce any electricity yesterday. Not zero. Let's get Yvonne Man to put the angst in context for the Asian market session. Yeah. You mentioned about how pivotal this week is for major central banks. Yeah. The China aspect to it. And there's definitely going to be a lot of volatility events happening here, the work conference that could be happening later on this week. We had a data dump, all that all is going to be happening. So that reopening trade in China hitting the skids a little bit here after we saw six weeks of gains on Chinese onshore equities. You're seeing the Hang Seng seeing a bit of a drag here. We're down some 2 percent, 8 shares are even seeing bigger measures. You have two point seven percent are lower. And we have the Jakarta composite near that technical correction here. This was the long trade of 20 22. Seems like that one is also fading as well. Overall, as you mentioned, it's the Fed. If the dollar is catching a bit here this morning as well, and there's no surprise, we've seen some nerves leading up to these big meetings as well. And China in particular, despite the headlines we've been hearing of the Covid narrative is shifting. Right. They're talking about possibly scrapping this app, which tracks your travel history. They're telling people of your Covid positive in Beijing, do not call the emergency hotline. It's really changing the whole narrative. But then again, in terms of the equity markets, maybe this has gone a bit of ahead of themselves in terms of what we're expecting next week or this week, I should say, on Thursday, recalling calling Super Thursday madness in China. You have an MLS, you have new home prices. You have the November activity data likely to show how bad it really was for the economy during the heart of these Covid restrictions that were conference looking for any signs of clues, lifeline for the property sector. Any more signs of easing Covid zero at any sign that they're really trying to boost consumption in the economy? Yeah, I'm just making my notes for that for the top of the next hour. Copper died this morning, iron ore died this morning. New home demand falls for 14 consecutive months. So that that's the real personification of what it is to be locked in for 14 months of great work. Super Thursday, I think, all the way right from central banks to Chinese data Yvonne Man with the data slate and setting the agenda from Hong Kong as on as sad and as I've emphasized, it's going to be a huge week for central banks. You've got rate decisions, flooding in from the ECB, from the Bank of England and from the Fed. Those are the headline ones. Of course, the rest of the world joins that the FOMC decision comes after the crucial U.S. inflation data point on Thursday. Anna Coren is with me. And the risk is all in the eye and the potential shock, the PBA data. I mean, you can talk about lots of different parts of the US PPA on Friday. But it seems to be that the services component is still rising. You know, CPI could bite you in the proverbial, couldn't it? Well, it could. And if there is an upside surprise from U.S. inflation numbers, which came out just before the Fed meeting moments, it will, of course, reignite or reignite uncertainty. Will the Fed go by 75? And, of course, what does that mean for borrowing costs heading into next year? But the narrative in terms of where we stand right now is that inflation is at least heading in the right direction, has a long way to go, of course. The Fed is expected to move by 50 basis points. We will get new documents from them signaling perhaps where they might see rates peaking out into 2023. We will have all important commentary and language from Chairman Jerome Powell afterwards in a press conference. I think that will be really critical above all else in terms of what is the latest thinking on inflation. Can we get some color from him in terms of where he thinks the economy is headed into 2023 or not? So as I say, in terms of what we know, the broad expectations are the federal move by 50 on when it meets this week. I think it would take a significant upside surprise from those inflation numbers to change that story. Well, indeed. And then, you know, I look at the euro, I look at the notes on the euro dollar. Look at this. Three weeks ago, people sat in these chairs here and they said, ECB, we've got to 4 percent. In times of rate, that has been diluted. But the ECB has more work to do. Haven't they? Perhaps relative to the Fed. And this is the narrative, isn't it? Rate differentials will shift this year in 20 into 2023. You do have more work mountains. It's a more complicated job, as you well know. The eurozone is probably headed for a recession next year. Of course, the backdrop being the whole energy crisis. That's unlike the U.S. where they're still tightening. But of course, there are some potential that they might pull off a soft landing in Europe. They're locked on for some kind of a growth hit next year. Madame Lagarde, head of the ECB, has been making the point time and again that they've got to worry about inflation first. First, those growth concerns will come second. That's why they're expected to go by 50 basis points this week. The Bank of England, a similar story over there. Inflation well outside of its comfort zone. They, too, are expected to go by 50 basis points, even though the U.K. economy, of course, is getting hit so hard by the energy crisis and everything else. So it's kind of a different story to the Fed. The Fed is still clinging to hopes of maybe pulling off a soft landing. But the ECB and Bank of England are bringing a cudgel to inflation to make sure wage demands don't get out of control. And clearly, they're going to worry about growth as a secondary story sometime next year. What potent imagery, a cudgel to kill off inflation. It's reminiscent of what the Chinese dad took a sledgehammer to some of the big industries and keeping it rich, keeping it real in Hong Kong. Let's see what the CPI data delivers for us. Let's talk a little bit more about China, because we have officials continuing to downplay the risks on Covid-19. You've got cities across the country dismantling many of the restrictions. Let's get to our Asia virus czar. It's Emma O'BRIEN. Emma, you spent just an hour on TV and already I'm very much aware of the major deconstruction of the Covid zero apparatus. Is that manifest and what is the messaging, Ryan, that. Yeah, I mean, they very much put Covid 0 in the past and dismantling that after that huge public pressure which resulted in those extraordinary protests a couple of weekends ago. Indeed, with it seems a little bit like they're moving too fast. We have a story out today where we talk to a number of doctors in Beijing, which seems to be seeing the most explosive outbreak in major cities right now, confounded by the numbers. They're reporting very few actual cases there. But sort of every second person that you talk to almost has some some sort of story to tell about Covid case, which never would have been the case in the past. It was very difficult to find anyone in China who had had Covid. And we're hearing about pressures on the hospitals, people lining up, trying to get attention. There is a lot of fear in China. They've spent the past three years telling everybody this was a really, really bad, horrible disease. And the way China was handling it by ruling it out was the right way. And so you've got this whiplash now where you've turned around and basically awake, including in the official rhetoric. You mentioned this top comment, but ISE at talking about how Covid is no more lethal than the flu. That's a real whiplash for people. And I think you are seeing it on the ground. People are staying home, holding off or they are trying to get into hospitals. And doctors are saying they weren't prepared, that this is coming to St.. Anna, thank you very much. Yeah, it's a bye dad that I think Larry Summers. What an amazing phrase. He warns that we risk a catastrophe at delegitimizing the health system in China. I think it's premature to say that there is a sudden pivot. I mean, we saw another hundred basis points said tightening to go. And then the question is, B, is that the pause is really something that I would call a fine fall, not a pivot. And I do think that that's really more of the scenario that we see with recessionary risk in the US rising towards the end of 2023. I think I guess on the policy makers are to out there and the next six to twelve months, I think back on growth is probably going to be a bit more pronounced if they agree or higher. I don't think we're going back to the last 10 years that we had acute financial repression. So I do think we will have a more normal interest rate environment going towards these long forward rates are assuming that, you know, two plus years from now, a two and a half percent Fed funds rate is in the back. It is going back down for sure. Hey, that's a possibility. But I think that's highly overrated. Various voices weighing in on why rates and the markets will had we got the EM like pulse survey out, finding that respondents think we got a mild U.S. recession ahead of us. And when I ask him what the best trade is going into the final Fed decision for 2022. Most people say, sure, U.S. stocks, maybe they're just as nervous as the Brits were against the French on the pitch in Qatar as Harry Kane went for that final kick in the penalties. Murray Scrappy is with me, a Frenchman. He's with the wealth management team. Congratulations. Oh, thank you. I take no credit. It's OK. Congratulations on the football. I don't know about your performance in the fund this year, whether that matches up at the CIO office. But we'll see. Here we are. The markets are salivating at the thought of rate cuts in 2023. Are they right to be that excited? Are already pricing in 50 bits of a cup next year and more in 2024? That's a lot, isn't it? That's a lot. And I'm afraid it may be a bit optimistic. Let's see where we're with the Fed. Those we know what they will do. On Wednesday, the would hug by 50 basis points. It's all about the dot plots. They may have reasons to be more hawkish in the communication that what they will do ultimately. But it's really a binary outcome for next year. Will inflation convincingly abate? We can really think that the copy from five to three and a half is probably very easy, very probable from Shery Ahn to eat some of those stories and we don't. So three and a half would be your projection. What is three and a half? I mean, this is the amount of rate cuts that the market is looking for, for example, at the moment. And these are Fed fund futures and they're gone for 200 basis points of cuts. But if you say minus, we get her wrong, 3 percent inflation by the end of next year, what would that set the Fed up to do? Come in your mind comfortably, what would that mean for markets halfway? That's two very, very distinct question. But yes, we tend to think that inflation will abate copiously from 5 to 3, and I hope it stays here. It's probably enough for the Fed to go into wait and see mode. But of course, the message is I've been quite clear that the year that we're talking about the kind of hawkish moderation in debate, it's a bit we are slower but longer. And the longer it closed, the higher the recession was. Clearly, it's about the yield curve from a probably rather than the pure interest rates. And we think that one of the conclusion is that there are opportunities in fixed income, especially in quantity, fixed income, and that duration is more interesting than what it was before. With regards to the market's reaction, we're we are a bit concerned because, you know, we look at the backdrop, valuation sentiment backdrop, binary outcome interest mentioned it. Yeah. Valuation. We think we are close to fair prices. So it means that we talk a lot about sentiment and sentiment. We don't have the support from the extreme level of pessimism that we had just two months ago. So it's a bit of a complicated situation in the short term, and I think that's a very fair assessment of where we are. What if I said you as you look forward into 2023, it's interesting listening to Putin on Thursday and Friday. Putin a lot was made on one various channel about him ready to consider nuclear. And then the next was on Friday evening looking a British terrestrial channels. It was about the openness to maybe a minute Scott style deal. Let's extrapolate forward into 2023 what could really change the risk narrative for you as you sit and think, where are we going to deploy in 2023? It's all about ISE well, apart from the territories risk, which are not of such low probability and holding back and thinking about geopolitics or whatever they do. The two key things, obviously the inflation trajectory in the US because they're in Europe too. It's about energy and imported inflation. So we're really it's about the US and it's not about goods anymore. It's about services. So first thing is deflation. We think it may be a bit stickier and done what the market expect, which means that the Fed could be a bit of a stay a bit longer than what the markets expect. That's not very good for markets. However, I just took on get that east is China reopening and it looks like we are really experiencing a large shift in the balance sheet to that extent. And that's maybe a positive. And this is why we've done the Bloomberg survey as well. 60 percent of the respondents think China. China's one of those top trades. I mean, there's been this very furious run up MSCI China, along with a Hang Seng index. I spent a little bit more time at later on with another guest on this. But where exactly in China? I mean, are you tempted to actually pull the trigger on anything new in China or is it just I need more evidence, real evidence. I will disappoint you again if we are neutral and say no, because because it's very, very balanced, because the valuation was so cheap that it was impossible not to be neutral. Now we have expounds already a false start in reopening. It's happened like eight months ago. And you know where this should happen again, it looks like this time it's very serious. However, China still has issues to tackle, especially in the real estate and the fiscal space to do everything. I mean, stimulating the economy and helping the real estate and continuing to support infrastructure. It's probably that we'll have to choose. So we are constructive in China for the long term. There's really no question tactically we are neutral. I know it's a bit disappointing, but what we've said this year by China when it's in the doldrums is that that's probably what we like it. Okay. Let's by the way, the Hang Seng is still 44 percent off its peak in 2010, and there's still time yet to shift off that neutral bottom. It's true, but it outperformed the US stocks. Okay. Okay. Okay. Bat and ball on that Maurice graph. Yeah. Wealth Management CIO for Emirates MVD on his 2024 right here on. I'm obsessed about space, and this is the UAE ISE latest mission to the moon. It was a launch from Cape Canaveral, SC on a Space X, Falcon 9. This is the takeoff. That is the moment that the UAE is a rover ruptured, the rover is off to the moon. It's on board. Kato, are Japanese lunar lander deployed, as I say, from Cape Canaveral yesterday by SpaceX acts. And of course, this builds on the 80s space narrative and momentum. And His Royal Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and the prime minister of the UAE. He had this to say. Rashid Rover is part of the UAE ambitious space program, which began with Mars, progressed to the moon and soon to Venus. On next step is bigger and higher. So some say some pretty heartening words there from the prime minister's office. Let me just show you what's going on. There you go. There's the moment she took off. We'll track that story. No. Are you ready for a little bit of China in your portfolio? Not yet. Emirates MVD But this, of course, flies against 60 percent of the investors on the Bloomberg survey. And I trust that because it's 134 fund managers informal survey, 60 percent are bullish on China reopening optimism valuations. Now, I can tell you this Hang Seng index is up 38 percent from its lows in October, but it's still 44 percent off the peak. Roll it out. Have a look at the rest of the U.S. equity futures as we get ready for CPI. This is going to be a defining where you got CPI. You've got the Fed, you've got power. And I can tell you this, on CPI days, the average swings in the past six months have been a rising 3 percent. So the Nasdaq down by an 8 to 1 percent at the moment. And Bank of America said be wary of that, presuming the markets will rally after the last Fed hike. investors prepare for a huge week of central bank action decisions from the ECB. Really? And, of course, the Fed. That coming one day after the latest US CPI reading. Chinese officials continue to downplay the risks of Covid-19 ISE restrictions are eased, with top medical advisers saying the death rate from Omicron is in line with influenza. Saudi Arabia's GDP expanded at an annual rate of eight point eight percent for the third quarter, keeping the kingdom on track to be the fastest growing G 20 economy this year. The Middle East's IPO frenzy continues as refining unit of Saudi Aramco prices at the top of the market at Grange, raising one point three billion dollars. Meanwhile, the restaurant operator Americanah makes its trading debut this morning. There's just a lack of true belief in the in the real upside to the reopening at this juncture. Yeah. When you have so much going on, this week matters, right? You mentioned the Fed, the ECB, CBOE, the China work. Essentially your work economic conference is certainly a big one to watch. Where how much more room is there for that policy support in China as well? So certainly markets are on edge. You have the dollar catching a bet here across the Asian session. Equities are basically are on offer. Hong Kong certainly is leading that drag lower here this morning. That reopening trade, as you mentioned, is fading a bit here today after we've seen six straight weeks of gains for onshore equities. And we are sorry, but Jakarta close to entering that technical recession. So the dollar has actually bid up. Commodities are also a mixed picture or most are seeing lower in some of these China futures. Here's a rubber, copper, aluminum, all falling in the Asia session. Yields are picking up along what we saw with the Treasury market after those surprise US CPI prices. So that's sets up property. Interesting U.S. CPI print that comes out on Tuesday as well, potentially the biggest volatility event of the week. And before the Fed, of course, and you continue to see that renminbi below 7 still see a bit of weakness here today. But if you take a look at how volatility is not just in equities, because we basically, you know, 5 percent moves on Chinese stocks, we've ratcheted up more frequently than back in the 2008 meltdown. When it comes to equity, markets are concerned. You take a look at this chart and volatility in the ethics, Marcus is just as pronounced. If you take a look at how offshore renminbi is that realized 60 day volatility, we have reached a record already. So it seems like at this point Marcus can think all these certain sort of events can really go anywhere with the direction of the currency is going to go where stocks are going to go, because it takes just one catalyst to really shift this really extreme sentiment in the opposite direction, minus. Absolutely, and we're going into that Bank of England meeting probably with the most division really on what to do. And 14, 15 years. So. So that just shows you it's not a clear linear path for all of these central banks acting in unison in tandem. Yvonne, we'll see you through the morning. Yvonne Man in Hong Kong. So China is rapidly abandoning these mass Covid testing locked centralized quarantine. Yet little time has been spent putting in place mitigation measures for an explosion of the virus cases. A chief North Asia correspondent, Stephen Angle, has more from Hong Kong. While Hong Kong has served as a blueprint for China's opening up from Covid, it's also a huge, huge cautionary tale. Now, when the Omicron variant swept through this modern city of seven and a half million earlier part of this year, the city's sophisticated health care system was simply overwhelmed. At one point, Hong Kong had the world's highest death rate due to Covid. There simply wasn't enough space to put all the patients or bodies. Some of the sick were put outside on gurneys as body bags, with the deceased stacked up in some wards next to the infected. Living morgues, too, were inundated. Most of Hong Kong's nearly 11000 total Covid deaths happened between February and April of this year. Like Hong Kong, China has a largely under vaccinated elderly population. But on a much, much larger scale. And China, too, doesn't have the more sophisticated MRSA vaccinations available. We have to remember that China has been protected, the public for so long. There has been no herd immunity in China. So this is going to start and this process is not going to be smooth. It will be quite difficult with the sudden dismantling of Covid restrictions, including mandatory PCR testing to enter public spaces. China is bracing for a surge in infections and deaths, more than two million fatalities by one estimate. Criticism of Covid zero is rapidly being replaced by concern that the rapid policy shift away from the all out eradication of the virus is happening too fast and that China is ill prepared like Hong Kong was back in March for a health crisis of unseen proportions. Stephen Engle Bloomberg News, Hong Kong. Well, as China rolls back on the Covid zero policies, just how investors adjusting their risk outlook. We have a Bloomberg survey. Hundred thirty four of the top fund managers saying they are bullish on Chinese equities through 2023. Let's take a little bit deeper into the issues. Anthony Sassi is a senior investment strategist at Crane Funds Advisors who run almost 30 ETF focusing on Chinese equities with eleven billion dollars under management A.. Thank you for being with me. Larry Summers warns of a catastrophic, catastrophic delegitimizing of the health service and structures in China. As you look at the risks of this reopening, how potent is that catastrophe? Good morning. Certainly it's going to be a bumpy ride, right? We've seen that happen across the world and in Hong Kong as well. It's going to have to happen in China, but China is going to have to open up as well. So now we're seeing a big shift happening after the National Party Congress. So now China has kicked it into a new phase phase that they're going to open. The question is how high and how fast. So it is going to be a bumpy it's going to be a rescue. That's why you're not seeing everybody get it at this point right now. Now you're seeing a lot of short covering. And if you are former trades happening with people who are really under exposed to China. But they're seeing price moving very quickly. So it is going to be a risky. But we'll get to see momentum build up as we go through this. You and the funds that you run are at the front end of a visualization of liquidity fund flow and re-engagement. How would you describe the level of new funds coming in fresh capital to redeploy in your funds from global investors? It's been a very strong two years, actually, right. Despite the prices going down, despite all the risks in China, we have seen investors buy the dips throughout the last year and a half or two years. KW which is our flagship fund, has had a record share outstanding. Back in April, it receded a little bit, but we're still at a very high level and now we're seeing that come back and expand even more in November. Cable was up 45 percent after investors got to got wind of China that they're really opening up this time. We're seeing renewed interest in Key West and also in mainland China and other industries, as you know, as preparation for 2023. And as China opens up again, we were just showing the volatility of your fund relative to the Invesco QQQ, which is just trying to understand the level of volatility that you're livid that you are living through in these funds. When you look at the construct of the funds, how much more risky are you prepared to take? You want more real estate exposure? Do you want more? You know what are gonna be the catalysts for you in 2023 that will shift the dial from, you know, a 38 percent rally in the Hang Seng to closing the gap to its previous peak. Get us to that, we're seeing momentum build up. As we said, basically on reopening, but there are some other issues also happening in China. One of them is the real estate. As you know, it's been you know, it's been unfolding all year. But China has done really pulled all the stops going to deal with that issue. Right. If the Fed lowered interest rates, they've been stimulating. They have brought back a program, that BSL program, which was turned off since 2019 to kind of help the property market, which basically capital injection for the banks to help the property market. So we're seeing the government dealing with the real estate issue, and I believe it will stabilize in the near future. The other thing that investors are worried about is the U.S. China relations right now with de-listing hopefully ending soon. We're waiting for the PCAOB A or B to give a final opinion in December. Know hopefully that that judge should give investors, especially institutional investors, another more momentum to go and buy these stocks. So these are the main three issues that we're looking at next year. And these, you know, any any advancement on these issues, I think will provide as a catalyst for Chinese equities. When you look at China, attack high, further ahead, is it on cost cutting relative to the US dollar, which is I think one could say in the evolutionary stages of cost cutting and job cuts, is that differential something that will come to bear fruit in 2024 2023? Excuse me, started the madness. If you look at the earnings season that just passed right now, we saw recovery in earnings from the bottom of Q2. But most importantly, we saw a beating on the operating profit. And that's basically because of the really impressive cost cutting campaign across the board, across all companies. So revenue growth was was OK, especially for the smaller companies like we show that India would do it, which continued to grab market share. But, you know, but but operating profits kind of stood out. We're still seeing some of that happen now. If you read JD, JD, we could go lower. You know, management salaries by 20 percent. So but that will take you. So, you know, so far, I think like Q1, we want to see earnings kind of rebound and start to pick up more. Anthony, a slightly longer term trajectory, I just want to prospective Xi Jinping travelling to Saudi Arabia recently as last week. Lots of headlines, lots of headlines put forward in terms of deals struck and technology deals. How important could that relationship be? It's been upgraded. Cannot play into the investment thesis within technology. I mean, it's definitely a very, very good development for China and for Saudi Arabia. It's been a pretty strategic partner. This is this is this is a big, I think, move upwards in that relationship. It could really help China and Saudi both on economic and political. With regards to political that will improve their standing vis a vis the US, especially, both countries are having some issues with the United States. But on the economic side, I think we're going to see a lot of corporation, a lot of investments, capital invested in China and in Saudi as well, and also exchange off of technology and hopefully it potentially is. So you will sell China oil and and which should help that currency standing globally. So a lot going on here, that relationship. Well, that would certainly rock the world in terms of oil being transacted in. Remember, that would be one of those well taking over from the dollar would be a pretty shocking movement. Anthony That's it. And he says saying staying up late for a senior investment strategist at Crane Fund adviser Penny. More ahead, setting the agenda on DAYBREAK Middle East for you to take risk for this year and next. This has been the. Saudi Arabia's economy expanded on an annualized rate of eight point eight percent for the third quarter. The kingdom proposed to run its first budget surplus in nearly a decade. Simone Foxman has been tracking the numbers and the cry went up. It's all to do with oil and nothing else. How true is that? Certainly the oil here is a story here is dominant. Fourteen point two percent annualized growth in the third quarter. But what we're seeing in the non oil economy is also pretty reassuring. In fact, not oil. Economic numbers that were a little bit higher even than we thought a month ago, that more than made up for a little bit more weakness in terms of the oil economy numbers. That's really key to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Solomon's planned growth in this non oil economy, because this is the key job driver for Saudi Arabia. This is the data we're getting here. Very much dovetails with what we're seeing in the PMI data. So you can understand why investors are a bit more hot on Saudi Arabia than they are the rest of the world potentially facing a global recession. Yeah, I it is a remarkable standout story relative to the growth, let's say, in some of the rest of the G 20. Small one of the big relationships has been between 0 2 1 and Putin and the green deals have been critically important to the food inflation narrative around the world. That looks as if there's been progress on a deal extension a grain corridor deal for Ukrainian products leaving the Black Sea. So what is that new? That new piece of information? Not just that this is going to go on, but in fact that it could be expanded to include other things that are not in the current deal right now, the deal is grain and vegetable oils. But this could perhaps we understand from these conversations be expanded to include other food products, other commodities, perhaps. This following calls by President Richard type areas, one with both Putin as well as Vladimir Zelinsky of Ukraine. And I think what this is probably going to signal for markets more than anything is the idea that this grain corridor deal is strong. It wasn't so strong maybe six weeks ago, but now it looks like every side wants to be in on this. And we've seen the move in grain prices over the past weeks. Some five weeks of falling grain prices is likely because we're going to see more exports, according to the USDA, from Russia, from Ukraine. That's good news for this region, in particular, Egypt, Jordan, very dependent on those exports from Russia and Ukraine. So something they're going to welcome for sure. And the Lockerbie bombing is something which global networks covered in detail in 1988. It was the Lockerbie bombing. It was the 747 that was down. 270 people died. But we now have a suspect arrested. Who is that and where they're being held? Well, he goes by the name of Abu Aguila Mohammed Masood, and he is believed according to charges filed in the US two years ago. He is believed to have essentially created and transported the bomb that caused this tragedy and gave it to some other people. Some of those two people have been charged in the past. One is was convicted and died. The other was acquitted of those charges. We understand that he is now in custody and he's going to face these charges by the DOJ. But a lot of legal experts telling us this could be an uphill battle for these U.S. authorities, given that it's been 34 years since this tragedy occurred. Some of the evidence is going to be circumstantial at this point simply because it was so long ago. We'll have to see how this case proceeds. It's something that may take a matter of years to kind of play out in the legal system. Simon, thank you very much Simone Foxman DAX, the financial center in Doha setting a Middle East agenda for this Monday morning. Plenty more ahead this morning. Mercedes Benz CEO says China's reopening would mean a lot for the German carmaker and the auto industry, but he also criticized the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act for upending free trade. China is the biggest car market in the world, in fact, if you look at the size of the Chinese market, it's actually bigger than if you put the United States and EU together. So what happens in China matters for the auto industry and of course, matters for Mercedes Benz. We have now come through a period here in the fourth quarter where we have had some lockdowns in some places, actually extensive lockdowns, which shuts down dealers. And frankly speaking, if you're if you're at home, you're not going to go to a dealer and buy a car. But at the same time, the central government has now clearly communicated that they want to ease up the situation. So what's going to happen? Are we going to see a stop and go or are we going to see a gradual easing? It's difficult to say. But how that plays out will definitely define what the biggest market for us is going to do about hiding beneath. That has been generally a little bit weaker Chinese economy than we have been used to for the last years or decades. And I can now see that the central government is trying to put some some stimulus into that and see if they can restart the economy together with opening up. So glass half full, 23 could get maybe better. You know, the other thing about your company is that you're really working on a strategy. You go back to the Mercedes Benz of the past where you make the luxury car that everybody wants and you're focused on those higher margin products rather than trying to be everything to everyone. Right. That coincides with pricing power. That's tremendous and a lack of inventory around the world. So the supply side has really been tighter because of supply chains. Can you keep that pricing power if we go into recession, when all the chips come flooding back onto the market and everybody can sell as many cars as they want? Can you can you keep from going back to the rebates and the the full lots that we used to see? Mercedes has always been a combination between, on the one hand, innovation and technology, but on the other hand, luxury, something special. When you get a Mercedes, it's almost like you reward yourself. And even before we got into this situation with the chip shortage is artificially keeping supply down. We had already pivoted our strategy towards being, let's say, more thoughtful in go to market, look at building stronger contribution margins, watching our pricing powers, you know, don't do fleet deals that don't make sense. That was something that we had started before this chip crisis. Now it goes without saying that if you have higher demand, as has been the case for the last couple of years and you're held back by supply, that provides for very, very, very strong pricing. If we now get into situation next year where the economy cools down and we get back into an equilibrium, so it's demand that controls the sales volume as opposed to the chip supply. Yes, of course, we've got to stay disciplined. There's no doubt about it. We have done a lot of work on our break even point to make sure that we can lower the break, even point in our plans so we're not forced to keep the plant running at the certain number. So we'll see what happens. But in general, it is our target to stay disciplined. You mentioned your plants and we've been hearing this morning about winter has come in Germany. Obviously, the gas issue is a difficult one for factory and for factories. You can't run a paint shop, right, without gas. You can't run your line without gas. What will you do if it comes down to rationing? Well, after an unusually warm fall, indeed, it's now getting colder. But the task force to deal with this really started on February 25th in Germany. We had we had a scenario already out Mercedes Benz. What if what if we got cut off? And we have been working on on optionality and resilience. So if we look at before the war started. If our gas usage was index 100, we can go now to an index 50. So a reduction of 50 percent while maintaining production for Mercedes Benz. How do we do that? Yes, efficiency is part of the equation. Yes, the government has suggested that in old buildings, temperatures are lowered. We do about this. Well, wear a sweater. So efficiencies has been one part of the answer. Switching to electricity away from gas, but also in some cases switching from gas to oil and oil is available. So there has been quite significant resilience package in our company. But in Germany in general, so I think we're we are quite strong compared to where we were nine or 10 months ago to go through this winter. But we're not out of the woods. So people have to work on efficiency and not just companies, private citizens as well. We are in America. So let's talk about the Inflation Reduction Act. Just briefly. It's been criticized by European leaders for you as they see. I was Mercedes. Do you criticize it? Is one is this a good thing or a bad thing for Mercedes? The underlying idea to support and accelerate a de carbon. Ization. I'm all for it, but in fact, it is Mercedes strategy to go all in on electric and we're going to put the company in a position by the end of this decade to have an all electric lineup and be able to serve markets that are ready fully electric. So any policy that supports DOT to start with is a good thing. He said his band see that the surveillance team snapshot of London, the city of London. I can tell you this, it's getting cold in the United Kingdom. Just ahead of Monday's rush hour, the Essex Airport in Stansted, London's airport, is currently closed for snow clearance due to weather conditions. All flights are suspended. If you're flying from Stanstead, check with your airline. I also checked with the other main airline hubs in Heathrow and Gatwick for any delays on your flights. As the country braces for a series of strikes.