Summers: May See Catastrophic Hit to China Health System

00:00

I think we know two things. We know that a big change in China happened because of an expression of popular will and protests. That's a profound thing for the governance of that superpower with one point four billion people. You're quite right. We don't yet know how this is going to work out. Is this going to be a successful rejoining of the reality of the rest of the world, or is this going to lead to catastrophic delegitimizing performance of the Chinese health care system? And we don't know. But either way, there's a big chance that China's going to be a quite different country six months from now than it is today. And so I think all of us are always watching China carefully. But we need to be watching China much more carefully over the next ISE, over the next six months when you're gonna be seeing leadership change. At the same below the level of Xi Jinping, of course, at the same time that we're going to be seeing probably the biggest set of policy experiments that we've seen in China in decades.